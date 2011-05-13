‘The Office’ – ‘Dwight K. Schrute, (Acting) Manager’: Keep it in your holster

A review of last night’s “The Office” coming up just as soon as I really embrace the whole Bond villain aesthetic…
“I love you guys, but don’t cross me, but you’re the best.” -Dwight
“Dwight K. Schrute, (Acting) Manger” opened with Jim Halpert giving voice to those fans of “The Office” (and, I suspect, certain members of “The Office” creative team) who don’t want to bring in a big name – or any new name – to succeed Steve Carell as boss. He notes that, amazingly, the branch has been doing just fine since Deangelo’s horrible accident, and argues that they may be better off without someone moving into Michae’s old office.
And though Dwight (and then, predictably but hilariously, Creed) took over that physical space at different points, the episode as a whole did a very effective job of proving Jim’s larger point. For one week, at least, this was a show in absolutely no need of a Very Special Guest Boss. This was just a fun episode of “The Office,” and a drastic improvement from “The Inner Circle” last week.
Dwight’s been one of the three internal candidates to replace Michael that Paul Lieberstein keeps discussing, and I’ve been concerned that being placed in charge long-term would exaggerate all of Dwight’s worst, most cartoonish qualities. Like Michael Scott, he’s a tricky character tone-wise, and in a role that prominent needs more humanity than I feared he would allow himself while getting drunk with power.
As a one-shot deal, though? Splendid.
Dwight did, indeed, become an insufferable tyrant, but in the short-term his new rules and regulations were quite funny. (The tag with Kevin struggling to enter his 21-digit copier code was priceless.) More importantly, though, was what making Dwight the boss did for Jim. The writers haven’t known what to do with Jim for nearly two years now. There’s an occasionally good Jim episode (“The Lover,” or the snowball subplot from “Classy Christmas”), but now that he’s matured a bit and accepted that this job is his career – and for the most part cut out all the pranks and time-wasting activities that so defined the character in the early days – he doesn’t seem to have a defined comic role on the show anymore. But placing Dwight in charge gave Jim license to torment him in a way he largely hasn’t had since he got promoted over Dwight in season 3, when many of the post-merge practical joke subplots tended to make Jim seem like a bully. Jim was finally the underdog again, and it was so nice to see that side of him, whether asking Dwight to define “foment,” putting up his fliers for The Fist, or reacting to Dwight’s pre-firing of him with a whispered, flirty, “If you get promoted, and if you haven’t fallen in love with me by then.”
The Dwight/Jim dynamic was so terrific, in fact, that I briefly rethought the idea of Dwight as long-term boss. But I think Jo’s right: he’s not the man for that job, and within 3 or 4 episodes, dictator Dwight would get old and/or uncomfortable. In this context, though – and particularly with his grip on the office falling apart halfway through after the gun incident – it was quite funny, and gave Rainn Wilson lots of great gags to work with. I loved the uncomfortable slapstick of Dwight trying to give Kevin a proper back massage, as well as Dwight trying to give a Michael-style conference room meeting, complete with a character to play, before giving up almost immediately because it’s not his style.
Again, much of this worked because it was a one-shot thing. And given how flat the Andy-as-Michael-2.0 episodes have been this year, that leaves Darryl as the only one of the favored internal candidates who I think is a viable permanent boss. So if NBC isn’t sold on Craig Robinson, the show may well have to reach for an outsider to take over the branch next season.
Last night, though, “The Office” did just fine without Carell, or Will Ferrell, or any of the big names who are going to pass through in the finale. This was an episode of “The Office” filled only with familiar characters (even Jo’s been around long enough that she counts), and a pretty good one, at that. I said last week that I didn’t really want to start judging the post-Carell version of the show until Deangelo was gone. Well, he’s gone, and the first real impression of the show after Michael was a strong one.
Some other thoughts:
• I’m surprised the show didn’t take advantage of Kathy Bates’ availability to have Jo become aware of Gabe’s recent, um, behavior. Reports are that “Harry’s Law” is coming back next season, so who knows when the writers will be able to have Jo visit the branch again.
• Brian Baumgartner was on fire in this one, between the massage, the copier code and, my favorite, Kevin’s reaction to finding the piranha in the toilet. One of the show’s best-ever uses of strategic bleeping.
• Deangelo is gone, but Jordan sticks around. At this point, the branch is starting to feel overpopulated, no?
• I liked Toby’s glee at getting to use all sorts of new forms and binders to deal with the gunshot incident.
• Interesting to see yet another contrast between Jim/Dwight and Tim/Gareth from the UK. Here, Jim turns down the (interim) boss job and is horrified when it goes to Dwight, where in the UK a depressed Tim actually suggested Gareth get the job when he declined.
What did everybody else think?
Um… Gun Safety Dwight was one of the funniest things I have seen the show do in a while. Hilarious that Dwight for one would take a note off his mentor’s page (michael) and try to create a character for a team meeting in the conference room. And even funnier how absurd the character was even he know it sucked.
Another great Baumgartner moment: “Put everything back in the vending machine EXCEPT the fruit.”
Best episode of the season to date. There was something about the low key yet fast paced feel of the whole thing that felt so right that I can only assume the director should be given a little credit for this one.
Good catch on the Tim/Gareth contrast, that hadn’t occurred to me. And agreed that Darryl makes sense as the leader if someone is promoted within, though I still wonder if they have longterm plans for Catherine Tate – since she isn’t famous enough to bring over here for a ratings boost cameo.
I really hope they pick up Catherine Tate as the new boss, or something, anything. I need me some more Donna Noble.
No, not Darryl. He’s too low key a character. Whenever they’ve tried to hang a story on him this season, it’s fallen flat. He was great back when he was only a recurring character, and I know they had to give him a bigger job to keep him after Craig Robinson’s profile raised considerably, but the stories about him this season have been just boring. They should have just let him leave; holding onto a butterfly and stuff.
Best episode of the season so far. A relaxed and at ease pace, legitimately funny jokes and gags written for many of the characters (who wrote this one? it felt sharper than previous weeks), and an inspired idea of making Dwight as boss for 1 episode and committing to it. The tag between Kevin and Angela at the copier was a classic as well.
Script credit went to Justin Spitzer, who also wrote “Did I Stutter?” and “Michael Scott Paper Company”.
I really enjoyed Angela’s conviction in that final tag, especially “9..shut up, Oscar!” I get the impression the actress is nothing like her character, but she is pitch perfect most of the time as a very recognizable (albeit exaggerated) office type.
And Angela’s “Thank you!” when Dwight commented on the inappropriateness of Pam’s “booby shirts” – she truly plays that character to perfection.
I couldn’t tell if Toby was really excited about using the new forms or was just enjoying torturing Dwight along with the rest of the branch.
Seeing as how Toby gave up the priesthood for a career in HR, it’s just nice to see him happy about anything.
I think he’s happy about having an active role in HR, AND he’s happy that Michael is gone!
As I recall he gave up the seminary because he wanted to have sex with the woman who’d become his ex-wife. (Which is kind of sad, he leaves the seminary for a woman and the relationship doesn’t work in the end. On top of that neither does any future ones we know of, but on the plus side he did get a daughter out of it) Anyway the job in HR was just what he did to make a living in the secular world.
I thought Gabe’s crying scene and then later the “No!” when Erin suggested she take Andy to the office were extremely funny too.
I’m not sure I understand what Gabe’s role is in the show’s universe. Shouldn’t he be Jo’s natural choice to manage the office in the interim?
I also don’t understand what Jordan is there for, unless Erin is going somewhere. Maybe she’ll be like the IT guy from last year and just fade away.
I’m officially on team Darryl.
Jordan-Gabe match and Gabe leaves when Jordan fired (downsized) by new Boss
Did anyone get the sense that Jim might throw his hat in? There were two moments when he made a face toward the camera that seemed like he regretted not taking Jo up on her offer and was reconsidering…?
yeah, my initial thought for next week is that they’ll interview all the candidates, it will be very Mrs. Doubtfire, and then when none of the candidates are anything other than crazy, Jim will reconsider and end up taking the job. Given that I like the idea of not bringing in a new big star as boss, and that Daryl is just starting business school, I think Jim is the logical choice.
But Jim has tried being manager before and wasn’t very good at it, plus he would make less than he does as a salesman.
It can’t be Jim or Darryl. The terrible Jim as co-manager arc last year proved you can’t put one of the “normal” characters in charge. It forces the writers to change their personality in ways that are either unbelievable or unpleasant. Pam, Jim and Darryl have to remain as the relatable anchors surrounded by their offbeat co-workers and inappropriate boss.
Great review. Really liked the episode. Loved the Dystopia that Dwight made of the office.
But the thing that really struck me about this episode was how much it felt like one of the episodes of MASH where Henry Blake leaves Frank Burns in charge of the camp. I never felt that dynamic of the Dwight/Jim relationship, but now it feels very analogous to the Burns/Hawkeye relationship. Not in a bad way at all.
The Office does feel overpopulated. I didn’t understand why DeAngelo needed a personal secretary when they have Erin. Maybe Jordan and Gabe will both leave soon.
very good post, never thought of the Hawkeye/Burns similarities, but they are definitely there.
I agree that the office is a little overpopulated right now. I’m predicting that Jordan goes away soon and Gabe will be outed as the Scranton Strangler and he will be gone.
This episode really encouraged me going forward. It was a great episode and I hope that they learned from this that they don’t need to add a big name actor next year … the show will be better without one. They do need a new boss though, so it should be interesting.
I’ve been saying Gabe is the Scranton Strangler for months. It’d be a dark place for this show to go, but if it gets him off the show, I’ll accept it.
It always bugs me how administrative-heavy the office is. There is:
a manager (or, there will be)
a warehouse manager
an office administrator
a receptionist
a corporate liaison
an HR rep
a temp
and now an executive assistant?
In an office of under 20 people, 8 of those people have administrative jobs that overlap heavily. Yikes.
Chrissy, I think that is part of the joke. There are lots of employees who can and are fired in real life downsizing, yet companies don’t seem to skip a beat. But yeah, for a down economy, there seems to be a need for some fat trimming ad DM-S.
I know I will be criticized for even thinking this, but I believe that Michael Scott was the Scranton Strangler. Think about it. The strangler was around before Gabe moved to town, while Michael knows the town that he lived in his whole life, and would know where to hide and how to avoid the cops. He had a horrible, lonely childhood, which could lead to sociopathic behavior. His idiotic behavior wass so far out there that it had to be a cover for his dark side that no one else would know. His homicidal comments toward Toby gave us hints along the way, but he knows he can’t kill him, as he would be the prime suspect. Michael just used Holly as an excuse to move out of town while a suspect was charged with the crimes, and there will likely be a strangling spree in Colorado as well. His behavior in his finale was totally different than the rest of the series, he seemed like a competent human being, making it feel like his behavior the previous years was just an act to cover up being the Scranton Strangler.
Having any of the characters be the Scranton Strangler would be easily the dumbest thing the show could do. How does having one of the characters be a serial killer add up to comedy?
I am surprised that no one has mentioned “Murray” from the Flight of the Conchords as a replacement boss for The Office. I think he would be terrific!
That would be stinkin awesome. Love some Murray.
Creed being Manager=brilliant move, at least for the finale.
very funny, very well executed ep- I am really tired however of Gabe and have been for awhile, he really needs to go. He’s a 5th wheel that brings nothing of value to the show.
Knowing the history and style of the show I doubt we’ll get anything but I really hope we get a least a few minutes next week of Boss Creed. I’ve a feeling though he’s just going to sit in the office eating his mung bean sprouts.
I definitely thought that was one of the best shows in a LONG time. This ensamble (without big stars) has so much to offer. The only weak part for me was Gabe/Erin/Andy. I’m not interested in their love triangle. I find it boring and not funny. Other than that everything else was fantastic.
When the search committee reacted in horror to Jo asking who had the most seniority, I thought, “Creed or Meredith”. Boss Meredith could be fun, with an office bar that would make the Mad Men queasy.
I get the feeling I’m the only Office viewer who likes Gabe, and he could make a good boss. An officious, insecure technocrat, bullied by Jo and undermined, in different ways, by Dwight, Jim and Darrell could work, I think.
Outstanding episode. We’re talking Season 2/3 level of quality. I don’t anticipate them reaching the sustained greatness of that stretch, but it’s comforting to know that the show can still attain that level every now and again – especially without any true emotional moments that can fill in for humor (see Jim/Pam’s Wedding, the Last Dundies, etc).
I agree I don’t miss Michael at all. These last two episodes especially this one have been almost flawless.
I don’t know if they’re heading toward Gabe as the strangler or not (clearly SOMETHING’S going to happen with the strangler at some point), but I really really really really want Erin to stand up to Gabe somehow. Her passivity can be really hilarious (I think it was her enthusiastic “SURE!” when Dwight asked to see her birth certificate way back in Cafe Disco that first made me love her), but this is a case where it would be sooooo satisfying to just see her shut his creepy behavior down in no uncertain terms.
I’m not sure I want the show to actually go for The Strangler storyline or not, but it’d be cool if Erin was the one to figure it out and get Gabe off the streets.
Best episode by far in a loooong time!Makes me wish even more they hadn’t wasted so much time on Will Ferrell’s non-character. (No offense to Will Ferrell either: his three minutes on The Daily Show earlier this week were exponentially funnier than anything they gave him to do on The Office)
I see them going to a woman as boss. Just makes sense from this show.
As someone above mentioned, I would love to see Catherine Tate get the job. Watching her sexually harass Jim might be fun.
Good episode, but once again I thought they went with the cartoonish excuse to get rid of the boss like they did with Deangelo. Also, Kathy Bates really didn’t add anything.
What’s amazing about the Office when it’s really clicking like last night is how fast the episodes fly by–this one felt like it was 10 minutes.
I honestly think they could get a season’s worth of having rotating people in charge/nobody in charge. It’s such an appealing cast, I think that might work.
I actually had a problem with Jim’s behavior in this episode. First, it never seemed to occur to him that when he turned the acting manager position down Jo would just choose someone else. And his rebellious stance against Dwight was less funny because it was a situation he had basically created himself in the first place.
When Tim let Gareth become manager in the British version, it was one of the most tragic moments of the show. He knew what a terrible thing he was doing to himself and all the other employees, and just didn’t care. But Jim is a much lighter character, who’s already gotten the girl and learned to accept that his job will never be that interesting. He’s even had experience as the manager.
And now, after having experienced life under three terrible bosses (four, if you count Michael), he’s still not willing to step up to the plate and accept the position himself? To me, that just doesn’t make sense.
Dwight’s mannerisms as (acting) manager reminded me of Albie from Big Love, which made a good episode even funnier
Honestly, I didn’t miss Michael Scott at all. For the first time in a long time, this show felt like a solid, funny-but-low-key ensemble comedy. I hope they don’t bring in some big, colorful new character to be the boss. (Darry would be my choice â€” he’s the least cartoonish of the talked-about candidates.)
Alan forgot to mention Oscar the Atheist…
I don’t know if it’s so much Oscar’s an atheist–more that he would be very proud of himself for not including the “under God” which wasn’t in the original Pledge. That seems very Oscar-like, actually.
Alan, I disagree with you strongly, because I agree with you so much.
You are dead on right that the Jim/Dwight dynamic has been sorely lacking for years now. I don’t think it’s a coincidence that what was easily the funniest episode in years brought that relationship back in spades. And for that reason, Dwight absolutely gets my vote as boss.
In the beginning, and at its best, “The Office” was a show about a guy stuck with a lousy job and an even worse boss, who pined for an unavailable girl and took out all the frustration with very funny jokes and pranks at the expense of the most insufferable people around him. Obviously the show can’t really recapture the magic and exquisite torture of Jim’s yearning for Pam (Andy/Erin and Michael/Holly have been nice tries, but nowhere close), but last night showed that it *can* recapture the other part of its greatest success: Jim vs. overbearing/stupid authority.
People always focus on the loss of the will they/won’t they dynamic as a reason for the dropoff in the show, but I’d argue that another change was equally problematic: the subtle shift from “Michael is an idiot: he needs some comeuppance” to “Michael is an idiot: he needs our help.” While that made for some interesting growth for the Michael character, he had definitely run his course. The time is absolutely right for a new boss, but it has to be one that Jim (and others) can foment (whatever that means) rebellion against.
So, for that reason, Darryl just won’t cut it. That dynamic makes no sense for the same reason Jim as the boss makes no sense. What comedy can you mine out of a competent, cool boss ruling over a bunch of idiots? (Okay, actually, maybe you could mine that, like Michael Bluth dealing with his family on “Arrested Development” — but “The Office” has shown no ability to do it in the past.)
And just as the character of Jim has been lost for the last few seasons, so has the character of Dwight. The ultimate sycophant/suckup stopped caring about Michael and seemed to be alone in his little world. His power trip last night reminded me of how hilarious he can be.
The new boss has to be Dwight.
I would add Dave Nelson on NewsRadio as successful example of a competent boss ruling over idiots. Also, Andy Travis on WKRP (although he reported to Mr. Carlson, Andy was really in charge).
The WKRP dynamic might be a good way to go. Bring in an incompetent boss and have Jim serve as the firewall that prevents things from collapsing.
Yes, best episode of the season, so many funny little moments; staggered lunch hours, pledge of allegianc, time clocks, all hilariously true to what Dwight would institute as manager. Dwight firing Jim without the authority to do so, and scanning Kelly for diseases reminded me of his behavior in “Healthcare”. For me, a great episode is one in which they are written true to character which was definitely true of Jim and Dwight in this one. Operation Fist was the best example of Jim pranking Dwight since S2, I think. Right down to Jim being prepared to hang more flyers as soon as Dwight tore one down. I also noticed that Andy was sporting short sleeved shirts, once Dwight took over which made me laugh.
The only thing that brought down the episode for me was the painful (and not in a good way) Erin-Andy-Gabe triangle. They need to drop that storyline, it’s dull and making start to hate the 3 characters involved.
Going into last nights episode my thought was, if they somehow screw up Dwight being acting manager then the decline of this show over the past couple seasons is complete and it probably should end. Thank god they gave us exactly what we needed, Dwight as only the temporary solution while providing us with one of the best episodes in a long time.
I also would like to say that I am one of the biggest Creed fans out there, I think I have laughed at every one of his lines over the entire series. But last night when Jo said the person with the most experience will be acting manager, myself and the 2 people I was watching with looked at each other and said “Stanley?”, and ” maybe Phyllis?”. But then when we saw Creed take his chair, we all burst out laughing. Now we may be in the minority by forgetting about Creed, but it became the perfect comic moment.
Some other random thoughts – During the pledge of alegiance, Angela has such a wide smile and oscar does not say ‘under god’ – both good touches. I don’t think Gabe is the Scranton Strangler, but man is he creepy, I definitely expect some kind of breakdown from him and for him to leave the show.
I thought Dwight’s bit where he did the jazz hands because Jim asked him to whenever he coughed was the funniest gag I’ve seen on the Office in a long time. And the look Jo gave him made this season complete. This was definitely the funniest episode of the season. Gabe admitting he was an atheist, and Kevin running out of the bathroom after being bitten by Dwight’s piranha, and then Dwight climbing all the way up the filing cabinet to massage him and then saying “Why’s it so moist?” were 3 moments that literally had me rolling on the floor laughing. About the whole Erin/Gabe/Andy thing I didn’t like that either. I thought it fell flat and was boring and stupid. Move on already from Gabe trying to get back together with Erin. I hope Gabe is gone after the next episode and I don’t even expect to see Jordan in the season finale. I also heard Kelly possibly won’t be in the eighth season (I sure hope so). That will make the office a little less crowded. As for who is new branch manager next year my vote would go to Darryl. He seems like the most sane and sublime of the candidates.
Also, kudos again for changing the opening credits to reflect Dwight as manager, as he fixed the figurine on his desk where Michael’s dundie used to be. I look forward to Creed taking that spot in the opening next week.
Is it possible that there are two warring factions in The Office’s writing staff?
I have never seen a show with such acute multiple-personality-disorder. One week horrid (last week), the next week great (this one).
Dwight as boss was fantastic. Every element, from the samurai suit in his office to the six-gun accident, was perfect. The actors were as good as Ive ever seen them, every one.
Great job.
Personally, I’d like to see Benjamin Linus in charge next year. Think of the dynamics… :)
Michael Emerson, where are you?
Emerson will on CBS this fall in a new series.
This might be my favorite episode of the season. It felt like a return to form. I didn’t think about Michael Scott once. I’m a little worried about the stunt casting next week, but this episode gave me some renewed hope for the future of The Office.
Well, I predicted back when we found out that Steve Carrell was leaving that it could give the other members of the cast more screen time, and that would make the show better IMO. That is exactly what happened last night. This was the strongest episode in quite a while, and I laughed more than I have laughed at an episode in a long time. I hope they don’t screw it up by bringing in a big name. Let Darryl run the office. There should not be one main star of this show. It should be an ensemble.
A hilarious episode, my bet is maybe the best of the whole season. The slapstick episodes have always been my favorite anyways. I did not, and I say again, did not miss Michael Scott at all.
Jim carry anyone? He is the best and the perfict fix for the missing Michel. I know that won’t happen but I still think it would be fun. I v been saying for weeks that will Arneta from arrested development should get the job, and I like gabe just saying
I think Darryl is too normal to work as boss. Michael Scott was pretty cartoonish and it worked for the long term. I am all for Dwight Schrute as boss. He is partly why this episode clicked on all cylinders. Darryl as boss would have no humor in it in my opinion. Rainn Wilson is so talented and brings it every single frame he is in on The Office. Dwight would work long term. It would be interesting to see what he does week to week. It would enhance Jim’s character as well. So, I am for Dwight as boss. He’s just got the whole package.
So was the mystery that was being alluded to two weeks ago Creed becoming acting manager? He had the World’s Best Boss mug in the farewell episode and now he’s acting managaer.
Personally, I love the play they’re doing during the opening credits of each new boss straightening his (and perhaps “her”) version of the Dundee on the boss’s desk. Dwight’s was very in-character.
I thought it was the best episode of the season — really hilarious. I do want to suggest one candidate for the Michael replacement that I haven’t seen mentioned (apologies if I missed it): Kelly. Not only would her silliness play well, but her schizo-reactions going from pure ditz to a bit more complex would be quite fun.
My biggest disappointment of this season has been that the writers seem to start new arcs and take them nowhere. Kelly’s executive training at the end of last season was one of these, and the chance to see Kelly take herself seriously was a serious miss by the creators.
One last thing: given her affection for Darryl, why didn’t Jo turn to him to manage the office?
According to the credits that was actually Michael Schur as Mose. The one and only downside to him working on Parks and Rec is less Mose action on The Office.
Am I the only person that thinks the massively stunt-casted finale could work? Given that Jack Black et al were relegated rather cleverly to the film within a film in that Super Bowl episode, I think that they won’t be stupid about this. They can very easily contain the guests to a sequence of job interviews gone horribly wrong. If done well, I can imagine it actually being pretty funny.
Another really good intro you could have used for this episode would have been:
“A review of last night’s “The Office” coming up just as soon as I adopt a rescue piranha…”
I can’t wait for the opening credits next week when it is Creed who gets in the final shot!
What about Pam as the new Manager?
I squealed when I saw Catherine Tate in the previews. YES PLEASE!!! I’d love to have her as the boss – she’d be brilliant. Her brand of comedy is spot-on hilarious, and I think the writers could do such much with her abilities.
I was also thrilled to see Catherine Tate in the mix. She was on the Graham Norton show with David Tennant last week and mentioned being in LA but not why. I would love to see her as the new manager, however, she and Tennant are doing a may-sept run of “Much Ado About Nothing” in London. When does filming for next season begin? I’m thinking the play pretty much rules out her appearance on The Office being nothing more than a guest appearance. Too bad! She would be great.
Why all the hate for Gabe? I mean, I know he’s an awful person, but watching him is hilarious. American audiences seem to want all their characters to be loveable, but they can’t all be lovable and funny. Jim and Pam are now so loveable that they will never be funny again. Dwight’s character has been uneven because it’s hard to make him funny and loveable. Embrace the loathesome! Erin is funny because she’s dumb. Ryan is funny because he’s a tool. Gabe is funny because he’s a creep. Andy’s funny because he’s weak. The funniest epidoes are the darkest (last Christmas, come on!). The only jokes Pam can make anymore are about how she’s not funny anymore. The best humor in The Office comes from discomfort, and you can’t have that if everyone is loved and happy. Gabe is the best thing on the show right now.