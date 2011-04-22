‘The Office’ – ‘Michael’s Last Dundies’: Remember to call

A review of last night’s “The Office” coming up just as soon as I love banter but hate witty banter…
“Yeah. Okay. Well, this is gonna hurt like a motherf—er.” -Michael
I want to start at the end of “Michael’s Last Dundies Ever,” because that final scene was pretty fantastic – in some ways just as touching, and just as much a natural endpoint for Michael Scott, as his proposal to Holly a couple of episodes ago. Again, one of Michael Scott’s great dreams in life was that the office staff would become the family that he never really had – that they would come to love him, and his sense of humor, and his self-conception of himself as a great performer, and all the rest. So to see these people – who, five and a half years ago, treated the Dundies (and all of Michael’s other big ideas) like a chore, and who for so long treated Michael himself like an idiot – stand up and serenade him with an alternate version of that song from “Rent”? That was everything he has ever wanted from them. That was a “World’s Greatest Boss” mug that somebody else bought for him, rather than one he had to buy for himself.
That was beautiful.
And that was enough to justify(*) an episode that was very up-and-down otherwise.
(*) And I typed that word before realizing I could use it as an excuse to note the brief reference to Tim Olyphant’s character, who is apparently still employed by Dunder-Mifflin but always on the road like Todd Packer. Anybody want to place odds on whether we ever see Danny again?
Mindy Kaling wrote the original “The Dundies,” so she deserved to be the one to write this one (she directed, too), but as with “The Godfather Part III”(**), the sequel was in many ways a pale shadow of the original.
(**) Michael’s talking head assessment of “The Godfather” franchise was funny, but also illustrated how there have always been several different Michael Scotts – with varying levels of intelligence, charm and performing ability – depending on which member of the writing staff is the driving force behind a particular episode. Compare that “Godfather” monologue to, say, Michael telling his telemarketer co-workers in “Money” why the first “Die Hard” was so much better than the sequels. I’m not saying one man can’t have both opinions, but there’s been so much inconsistency to Michael over the years that I imagine a Kaling-scripted version of “Money” would have had him struggling to convince the others that “Die Hard with a Vengeance” was the peak of the series, while a Paul Lieberstein-written version of this scene would have compared it to “The Godfather III” in the more accurate way, while also finding an excuse to compare Toby’s presence at the Dundies to Sofia Coppola’s acting.
The first time we saw the Dundies was at a very different time in these characters’ lives. Jim was still the young, bored guy crushing on Pam, virtually everyone still hated Michael, and the whole thing was a chore for the staff to get through, up until Jim and a drunk Pam had their “no one picks on our brother but us!” reaction to the hecklers and decided to get behind Michael for an evening. There was a point of view there, and a character arc, and I think a sequel showing how much everyone has changed – up to and including how Jim and the others now feel about Michael – would have been a fine idea.
This wasn’t quite that – at least, not until the song at the end. At times, Michael was smoother, but at others he was just as much of an ass as the first time, and much of the ceremony was as awkward now as it was then.
Some of that can be blamed on having to spend so much time giving Will Ferrell stuff to do, as two episodes into his arc, nobody has come up with a good reason for him being here other than that he’s Will Ferrell. I enjoy Ferrell unnecessarily raising his voice as much as the next guy (or pulling a Ron Burgundy and reading everything on the cue card), but he’s adding very little and taking away from what should be the focus of Carell’s final episode. And Deangelo also seemed to get a personality transplant between last week’s episode and this one, going from a meaner version of Michael to a more ordinary guy who likes Michael but has a weird, specific form of stage fright.
But I think there was a real opportunity missed to show, for instance, that Michael has learned to stop making fun of Phyllis just because she’s old (particularly since, as has been frequently established, they were in the same high school class), or else to show how everyone but Toby has learned to let this stuff roll off their backs because it’s just Michael being Michael. And we didn’t quite get either. The Dundies were a mess all those years ago, and they were a mess last night, in a slightly different way.
I also had much higher hopes for the moment when Michael, Dwight and Deangelo got in the car together, as Kaling has been on script for several previous brilliant moments involving Michael and Dwight stuck in a car (the drive to the hospital in “The Injury,” Dwight peeing into the soda can in “Branch Wars”), but this one was both quick and not particularly funny.
Still, the final scene was great, and there were some good laughs before that (Meredith’s house, Ryan objecting to Pam’s use of “like crack,” Jim being annoyed by/in denial of Michael’s very accurate (UPDATE: or not, depending on your point of view; more in the comments) portrayal of him in the video).
What did everybody else think?
Song from Rent was “Seasons of Love”. You should know that! :D *Renthead
The ending song and the video where Michael imitated his co workers were the best parts of the episode. I agree that Ferrell is mostly pointless in his role and that his character is all over the map, and it seems like overkill to have him involved right as Carell is leaving. It’s a little distracting.
My last point would be to say that I wish Carell had gone out on that song at the end. It was touching, clever and summed up everything about the character. Instead, judging from the scenes for next weeks extended episode, it looks like a sob fest / attempt to get “real emotion” on screen is coming up. That’s too bad. It could still be an OK final episode, but I’d have preferred this smaller send off of a simple song.
Not so sure it’ll be a sobfest. NBC promotions department loves to make everything way more dramatic than it is. They build up and break down relationships that may only exist as a sub-plot. They rarely reflect anything accurate about the episode. I don’t know if its their ineptitude or some sort of inane belief that drama helps sell comedy.
Loved Stanley’s reaction to Michael’s impression of Phyllis. He was even laughing later when Michael brought it up again!
Not much of a mention of the Gabe/Erin storyline. We all knew she would eventually end up with Andy, and while that didn’t happen, her breaking up with Gabe was inevitable. Though, I did feel bad for Gabe since Erin decided to blurt it out in public.
The ending with the song was very touching, as were the tears in Michael’s eyes.
I also agree that there is no point of Will Ferrell being there. His character is annoying, and he added nothing to last night’s episode. I didn’t even find his yelling at the top of his lungs that funny. The only funny Ferrell part: “Insert masturbation joke here.”
I laughed at loud consistently through, it was uneven, but I guess nowadays that’s just what I need from an episode of The Office.
Jim’s talking head where he said he didn’t find Erin’s problem interesting was one of the funniest things I’ve seen in a long time. Delivery was perfect.
Is Will Ferrell signed on for 4 episodes or through the finale?
“Jim being annoyed by/in denial of Michael’s VERY ACCURATE portrayal of him in the video”
Haha, what? None of Michaels impersonations were good ones, and their awfulness was part of the joke. Jim doesn’t talk like a highschool stoner. If he was actually annoyed, it probably stemmed from confusion or from realizing that’s how Michael percieves him
Gotta agree here. That was not an accurate portrayal of Jim. In fact, I think the writing team was going for the opposite.
agreed – this was even emphasized by the ear ring that Jim doesn’t have. MIchael has always thought Jim was way cooler than he is (go back to the episode where he tries to do his hair like Jim and talk like him). I thought maybe you mistyped that or something, but then you just tweeted that it was an accurate portrayal of “younger Jim”. Huh?!? Love you and your reviews – but just admit you are wrong on this one eh? :)
I may need to concede the point. I took it as an obvious caricature of what Michael thought of as young Jim, but there was something in there that felt Krasinski-esque – and that the rest of the staff saw as well, judging by their laughter while Jim seemed perplexed/annoyed.
Michael’s Jim impression didn’t even seem very Krasinski-like either. I imagine the script read “rest of staff laughs”. His Phyllis impression was spot on though.
I thought the way Michael sat back in his chair was exactly Jim — but the rest was way, way off. Maybe that’s what you’re reacting to, Alan?
I thought it was quite good, actually. I don’t think the intent is to show Michael Scott becoming an entirely different person–he’s always going to find something like “old Phyllis” funny (I did too.) He has evolved, and matured, but not changed completely. This episode has consistently witty lines, and pretty much worked completely. As for Ferrell, I think if one stops being so aware of the fact that he’s Will Ferrell, you’ll accept him as just another ingredient in the stew.
A minor quibble w/the review: I didn’t see Michael’s take on Jim accurate, I think the joke was Michael sees Jim that way–“hey, you want to listen to some records?” isn’t really Jim.
Looking forward to next week.
This was a giant disappointment. I love the Michael Scott character too much at this point to dislike this arc as a whole but this had the potential to reach the meaningful emotional heights the best Season 2 episodes did and Mindy just missed the mark. Wish they could have done better and I’m sure people who don’t like the show as much as I do will be quick to bash this episode (probably deservingly so). It just wasn’t that funny and the important moment with the song didn’t feel earned at all.
I would like just one more awesome Michael Scott talking head where he metaphorically stumbles his way through something profound and meaningful on accident. Season 2 was just so good (as good as any comedy ever IMO) that I still have such an attachment to all of these characters and even the worst episodes still have something to like. This one wasn’t in the category of the worst Office eps ever (That one I would easily give to Survivor Man) but up until that last moment there wasn’t much here to like. Oh well. I’m past the point of no return with this show so I can’t wait to see how next week goes.
Survivor Man really? That’s one of my favorite Office episodes.
@Eric Yeah… the Survivor Man episode was awesome.
Good review, Alan Sapinwall.
It looked more like Steve Carell crying at the end than Michael Scott. That probably made it even more touching.
agree!!
That would have been the solution! Have only Andy sing the corny song to Michael Scott in the actual show, BUT then have the whole cast sing to STEVE CARELL in the episode tag.
By the way, what did Gabe say when he picked up the mike? I never could understand it.
I’d like to know too, I didn’t understand it. Jim had a great reaction shot to it.
Gabe said he was really angry with Erin, and that he was going through a quarterlife crisis moment, and then Dwight cut him off by playing cricket sound effect on his keyboard.
The cricket sound effect was the only laugh I had in the whole episode, it was damn funny.
Is it weird that my favorite joke was that Michael apparently used all of Dwight’s wigs in his video?
One more thing, on Michael sometimes being astute w/entertainment and sometimes not, that’s just human. Sometimes people get it, sometimes not–like the same person who correctly enjoys the Office may also, sadly, enjoy Cougar Town. Zing!
The irony of this comment is off the charts. Outstanding.
Wow I didn’t know enjoyment could be correct and incorrect.
I thought this was the best episode of the Office in years. Loved Stanley cracking up over Michael’s impersonation of Phyllis, and Stanley cursing Michael and Deangelo off his property, and Jim’s face when he said, “That just wasn’t interesting to me.” I also LOL’d at the part when Michael said, “This is gonna hurt like a motherf*cker.” I’m so glad Erin finally broke up with Gabe but it was really flattering for Gabe because she decided to imagine it in public. Gabe has probably always been my least favorite character on the office but i felt sorry for him. I can’t imagine Michael’s last episode being half as entertaining as this hilarious outing.
Enjoyed this ep quite a bit. If I may throw a theory out there, does anyone else think Gabe will turn out being the Scranton Strangler. The camera kept panning to him during Tobys speech and it would explain his love of bizarre horror movies
How would that even work, though? Toby’s been at the trial and would have seen the accused. The SS was found guilty and yet Gabe still works at the office?
Oh, you mean that the person found guilty is not the actual SS and Gabe is. Sorry, haven’t had my coffee yet!
I HATED the song! As in one of the worst moments the show has ever produced. I’ve disliked their inclination to have musical numbers since Jan started singing at her baby shower and this was as bad as that times 1000. Why would Toby sing along? How much time was spent practicing when they could have just bought him that World’s Best Boss mug? Just another reason I shudder these days when I hear Mindy Kaling is the lead writer. She has absolutely no sense of character continuity and just puts them in “funny” situations. I was enjoying the episode right up to the point Andy started singing and then they lost me.
+1.
A sample of some texts sent/received during this episode:
“God this is shit”
“How much longer ’til Parks?”
“Torture”
“Pull the plug on this shizzle”
So basically, my friends and I hated it with the song at the end being the rotten cherry on top.
I can’t think of anything worse than texting & tweeting DURING a show. Watch on your own first!
You watch TV your way, kmarko, I’ll watch mine.
I have some concerns about any events where the office staff have lives so pathetic that they all show up lame work events like the Dundies. For some of the characters it makes sense but many of them it does not – their real life characters would have avoided going at any cost (even if it was ‘required’). I know, just a TV show and no rules, but anytime fictional characters makes decisions that go against their personality it annoys me – I mostly prefer the ‘during work hours’ versions of the show for the same reason.
Now the song – not only are some of the office characters going against their personality types by going to the Dundies at the restaurant AND then going back to the office at night, but they also join in on this maudlin atrocity of a song that they obviously spent a lot of time practicing. Why would Toby and others that dislike Michael agree to partake in this? I felt embarrassed for several of the characters, like they all were becoming as lame-ass/hokey as the Jim & Pam characters had become since the marriage. I wondered how desperate is Will Ferrel that he participated in this awful show (I agree with many posters and Alan that Ferrel does not fit in and is taking away from the show).
IMO this was not a jump the shark episode for the Office – that probably happened earlier this season already (or maybe even last season?), but it is a pretty big step downward towards mediocrity. The office had a great run, hopefully Parks & Rec and Community can keep up the laughs for as many seasons.
I’ve got to agree – really, really hated the song. It came out of absolutely nowhere (much like the sudden reappereance of the Dundees), it felt completely undeserved.
Overall I’d say this was one of the worst Office episodes I’ve seen.
+1. That song was pathetic and totally out of character for the show, and every single character except Dwight and Andy.
The last scene would have been absolutely perfect if Ferrell wasn’t there. Not that I don’t like the guy, but he didn’t need to be part of Michael’s heartfelt goodbye song.
Before we knew it was Meredith’s house (I thought it was maybe Creed’s,) I loved how Michael said that he didn’t recognize it during the daylight. Maybe one or many after-happy hour trips to Meredith’s for Michael?
I knew it was Meredith’s house before she took the walk of shame up the driveway. That scene was disgusting and disturbingly hilarious as per Meredith usual. Every detail from her dress to her breakfast suggestions, “I have Vienna sausages and napkins” was brilliant. However, Deangelo’s comment, “It reminds me of Katrina”-a little tasteless and not funny (maybe too soon?).
And it’s been a long time since “The Office” has made me cry with laughter but at Michael’s wig impressions of everyone, especially Angela, I lost it.
Oh and was I the only one to not notice that Erin has red hair until this episode?
The Katrina comment was very funny. It’s been years. It was terrible, but we can move on and make a joke.
“while a Paul Lieberstein-written version of this scene would have compared it to ‘The Godfather III’ in the more accurate way, while also finding an excuse to compare Toby’s presence at the Dundies to Sofia Coppola’s acting”
See, now that would’ve been funny. I was waiting for Michael to reference Sofia’s acting since her performance in GDIII brings the movie from bad to cult bad. Glad you were thinking along the same lines, Alan!
And Zach L, Gabe as the Scranton Strangler would be awesome.
I tend to think Will Ferrell is a comedy black hole, sucking everything funny into himself and not allowing any to escape, and these past two episodes have not changed my opinion of that. Apparently, the writers had no idea how to use him other than “have Will Ferrell be funny”, and completely changing his behavior wholesale from scene to scene (he has crippling stage fright at the Dundies, but then can sing the “Rent” parody perfectly in front of the entire office in the very next scene?)
However, I could watch an entire episode of Michael imitating everyone in the office. That was awesome.
I think they set this up with an earlier remark about Ferrell’s character saying the only performing he does is singing in the shower. Probably why he felt more comfortable bursting out in song as opposed to the other aspects of entertaining he was asked to do hosting the Dundies.
Will Ferrell was in the singing scene, but Dwight wasn’t. Really, OFFICE? Your better than that. The Dwight is pissed off storyline be damned. He should have been in that scene. Ferrell would have been used well there if they kicked him out and said we want a private moment with Michael. They could have even had him trying to look in through the closed blinds.
Correct me if I’m wrong, but I had issues with the backstory that the Dundies were Michael’s brainchild. There was an ep a few years back where Michael and Jan hosted a party at the condo and The Dundies that Michael had won over the years and their display featured prominently. While I certainly wouldn’t put it past Michael to give himself an award, it seems like attributing them to him, rather than having him just do one locally after corporate did them regionally, was rewriting history.
Aside from that, great ending but very uneven otherwise, just as you point out. And Erin’s breakup was just horrible – I find it hard to believe that, dumb as they have tried to make her, she could ever be that stupid and inconsiderate.
Also, as soon as Michael pulled out the walkman I knew he was going to try and “King’s Speech” Deangelo…it didn’t work then, nor when they revisited it later in the episode.
That was the joke in that scene in Jan’s apt – that Michael gave himself Dundies every year and that even though they are entirely his brainchild, he still valued them so highly.
Another reason to disagree with Scott’s issue– remember in “The Dundies” Jan specifically said that corporate doesn’t approve of the Dundies. Michael says she’s dropping an a-bomb on him when corporate won’t pay for them because he already used his budget for one yearly office party on the 05/05/05 party that only happens once every billion years.
Wow, I really hated this episode. There were a lot of good ideas here, but the excecution was way over the top and it mostly felt like it was trying way too hard. For example, catching Meredith on a walk of shame? Funny idea. But catching Meredith on a walk of shame while she says inappropriate things AND lives in a pigsty? Too much and trying too hard. Jim saying he doesn’t care about Erin and Gabe? Funny. But Erin being so incompetent that she doesn’t know how to break up with someone? Too much and trying too hard. Michael using the King’s Speech technique on Deangelo? Funny. But doing it while he sits on him? Too much and trying too hard. Also, you could see too many of the jokes coming from a mile away. Did anyone think Pam was not going to lose best mom? (And there really wasn’t anything inherenly funny about giving it to Meredith. I’d have rather seen it go to Angela and a joke about her taking care of her cats. Also, if they were going to include a bleeped curse it should have been Meredith’s reaction to losing best redhead.) Finally, a non-private area at Chili’s as a venue for the Dundies was funny. They really couldn’t come up with a better idea for this one than a back room at some random Italian restaurant?
Why did Kevin appear without his hairpiece?
I don’t see the inconsistency between his opinions on Die Hard versus Godfather. Wouldn’t it totally make sense that HE “gets” Die Hard. And “DOES NOT get” The Godfather?
Did anyone notice the second straight “Old School” reference? 1st one was “Colorado, Sunshine State.” Last night was “Stop crying, you’re in the back seat.” Nice.
The Rent song killed me. It was pitch-perfect after an episode I found to be very satisfying. I loved that the impressions gave Michael Scott/Steve Carrell the chance to give a last personal note to each cast member/employee. I’m going to miss Steve Carrell.
At first I was kind of irked by how, as you said, “uneven” the episode was. And I kind of wanted more touching-Michael tribute-stuff, but then I realized this episode played out exactly as it should have. Akwardly, uncomfortably and uneven. That’s Michael’s character, and I think to continue down the path of candles, tribute songs, etc without keeping to form would be much more hacky than adding Will Ferrel, Jim Carrey and Ray Romano to the show is. It wasn’t an all around excellent episode, but there were some solid one-liners and the “Rent” song was simply magical. I loved it.
I don’t think the whole tone of the episode should have been geared towards emphasizing the awkwardness created by michael. You can’t have so many lows in one episode lol yeah maybe it was a tribute to those irksome moments, but in every other episode the tension is relieved by either something he says or something someone else says. In this episode, yeah I supposed you’re right in that they should have kept reality in check (ie michael really isnt smooth enough to come up with the idea of all the candles, but as we see, the fire alarm goes off bringing the quirky but inevitable failure to the situation) In this episode they made EVERYONE awkward, a complete lack of charm from every single character (minus pam who they left as the contextual narrative voice of reason)
basically what i’m trying to say is that not only were they “hacky” by having will ferrel lol but they also did not “keep to form” in the slightest… idk i’m bitter but i think your initial hatred was warranted
That last scene was sweet, but terribly out of character for a lot of people in the scene. Which makes me wonder whether we’re headed into “Newhart” ending territory…
I disagree with
I disagree with the consensus on Ferrell. I think having him in the picture allows the show to spend less time on Micheal leaving, so that they can hit really high notes when they do focus on it. And its not as though he hasn’t had his moments. Him having to go pee in the car, delivering Dundies with Micheal, and his reactions during the Dundies were all worth a laugh
There was one shot of the tables at the Dundees where I swear Noah Bennett was there watching the ceremony. Did he leave Primatech to join the Dunder-Mifflin team?
(And – d’oh! – I just realized he’s Angela’s State Senator boyfriend. Still, for a couple hours I thought I’d found the coolest easter egg ever.
Darryl was still wearing a Western shirt. I forget why, though. Something about sucking up to Deangelo.
To the song I say P.U.. I wonder how long it took to write that idea? 2 minutes? This whole ending seems disjointed and unorganized, and I am not falling for their half-baked attempts at being cute. I mean how hard is it to be cute, anyway?
Cmon now, in comparison to most others lol, this episode sucked. I felt michaels allusions to the godfather basically paralleled the episode so far, there was little wit, hardly any valid situation humor, “a couple of big laughs.” I assumed when he said that, the subsequent parts of the episode would improve in a way that would resolve all the awkwardness. The song was ok, will Farrel was unnecessary. It highlighted all the generally negative things about everyone and gave some people personalities completely contradictory to who they normally are.
Ryan was in arrogant douche mode,
Jim just didnt make sense at all unless they’re trying to create a more apathetic character i thought him getting out of erins car and saying that to the camera was just stupid and out of character lol idk it really bothered me, like his getting up to take a picture with meredith,
Oscar was too happy,
Meredith was in drunk slut mode instead of her slightly more charming rough little scrapper “dont touch my neck” personality,
Michael was too self aware with shining moments of clarity that completely contradicted with his clear absence of tact lol (yeah his personalities have changed throughout but stfu its the last episode the evolution of michael has always only been a percieved thing based on the shitty things he gets himself into/the way he gets out of others, it shouldnt have been something tacked on)
Erin was erin but the breakup, just no, didnt need to happen then or there could have been a conference room confessional explicating how or why she broke up with gabe in a later episode,
andy should never become aware of his awkward tendencies thats what makes him funny (dont know if that happened in this or the previous week but regardless fuck you will ferral)
dwight just wasnt dwight, complete lack of pride (dont care if he was depressed, he’s been depressed before and it never manifested itself into open subordination)
pam was the sole voice of reason which doesnt work without jim because he inserted all the charm into that narrative complex
creeds line in the song was way to obvious, yes we all know creeds is weird, i love creed its his one liners that are great, but they’re not made for that type of situation, it wasnt clever enough to be put literally out there like that, what we know about creed or rather what we love about creed all comes from inferences
the episode lacked subtlety, there are always those specific michael episodes that make you cringe but theres always a cohesive enough plot line to bring about a resolution in the end, not even a good resolution always, but one that shows the dynamic aspects of that group of people
all in all i felt season 7 was probably one of the funniest seasons, containing a great amount of episodes that were generally hilarious because they built on what already existed, characters were already developed and flourished in the new scenarios
idk if they need to take things a different direction because steve carrel is leaving, but i pray to GOD they do not take it in the direction seen in these last two awkward soaked, insincere episodes
Didn’t appreciate this ep.
Will Ferrel, as I’d anticipated, was beside the point and really annoying besides.
Erin’s public core dump is *so* contrived. That’s the most interesting way they could have ended the relationship so that she could be with Andy?
How about Erin finds him asleep next to Angela’s Congressman boyfriend? Now *that* would have been interesting.
The Office can be so good (anything Michael and Holly), and so bad (Michael’s Last Dundies)…
I’m sorry, but I really actively hate Erin.
I think I mentioned this after her inability to demonstrate human logic during that crossword puzzle subplot, but it has only gotten worse. There is a difference between a lovably naive character and one who is just aggressively dumb Erin, for me, has long since crossed that threshold.
Are we honestly supposed to find her stupidity charming? And wouldn’t it bother Mr. Cornell Andy?
Yeah, she annoys me too, but what annoys me most is that there’s a really good character in there, but the writers have turned her into a complete cartoon character, utterly unbelievable.
She’s quickly become worse than Dwight, in that aspect.
I don’t understand her character at all. Her storylines are so bad that it’s like when you’re watching a play and one of the actors on stage looks into the audience & breaks the spell that story is casting over you. You become aware of something other than the story and it sucks the joy right out of it.
“So to see these people … stand up and serenade him with an alternate version of that song from “Rent”? That was everything he has ever wanted from them.”
And far, far more than he deserved. While the writers have been playing down the more selfish and mean-spirited aspects of Michael’s character, they’re still there. He’s still only just beginning to develop beyond the mental age of a six-year-old.
I agree that it’s hard to see how Ferrell’s character will fit into the ensemble dynamic right now, but much of that is because he’s being eclipsed by Michael’s overbearing presence. He’s still a little enigmatic, and I suspect we’ll see a good deal more comedy as the staff come up with plans to curry favour with him.
I didn’t read through all of these comments, but I kind of think Steve Carell didn’t expect that song at the end. In other words, it wasn’t written in the script. If you notice how red is eyes get it looks like he’s truly crying. Also, his awkward comment, “Oh god, something’s coming.”, and the fact the Toby is there singing along, I think they wanted to surprise him on camera. Plus right after the song is over, it pans to him in his office.
Just a thought.
I absolutely loved this episode. I can’t believe people were disappointed. I constantly rewound my DVR for the laughs. I loved the song at the end and like another poster, I believe it was a true surprise for Steve Carrell.
This’ll be one of my all time faves; right up there with “Casual Friday.”
People are reading way too much into this episode, talking about why these people would go to the Dundees, how pathetic their lives are that they would do this, that the song was out of character for certain people. It’s a damn TV show! The Office had a nice moment that wasn’t all about being funny, and I think that’s why people think it was so stupid. Bottom line, this episode had some of the funniest moments in several seasons.