‘The Office’ – ‘Sex Ed’: Ghosts of girlfriends past

With “Sex Ed,” written and directed by showrunner Paul Lieberstein, “The Office” unofficially kicked off the Steve Carell Farewell Tour. Michael’s not going anywhere yet, but half the episode was spent on him getting closure on all of his previous relationships, while the other half featured Andy Bernard playing the role of Michael Scott.
And if this is how much of the season is going to go, I’m not feeling all that optimistic.
The Michael story had its moments, certainly. Michael’s impatience and need to over-romanticize everything has been a core character trait going back at least to that brief relationship with Carol. Whether or not Holly comes back to play a role in Michael’s actual exit, Michael’s difficulty in finding the soulmate he needs to have the family he so desperately wants should absolutely be a part of this final season, and I liked the emotion and conviction in Michael’s voice as he left that voicemail for Holly.
But the herpes part of that story, like Dwight’s behavior in the pre-credits sequence(*), was creepy and uncomfortable. Like the Dwight/Michael pairing itself (my least favorite of the show’s most frequent combinations), it brought out the broadest, dumbest, least funny aspects of both characters. I appreciate the impulse to put a joke at the end of Michael’s big speech, but it just came across as cheap.
(*) Not only did the idea of Dwight and Mose hustling illegal immigrants seem to cross a line of Dwight behavior (it ceases to be funny when other people are being harmed), but the joke was immediately undercut by Dwight agreeing to hire the English-speaking white guy.
As for Andy being the one to call an inappropriate, never-ending meeting in which he quickly lost control fo the audience? Too close. Much too close. There are slight degrees of difference between Michael and Andy, in that Michael’s personality is defined by his unhappy, lonely childhood in front of the TV, where Andy can never let go of his four years at Cornell (here reverting back to his dorm RA days), but when you put Andy in this kind of scenario, the differences become much harder to see. I like Ed Helms, and at one point noted that Andy might make for the most seamless transfer since he’s so much like Michael already. But watching this play out, I realized an imitation Michael just won’t work, even if he’s a pre-existing character. If the show wants to survive post-Carell, it needs to come up with a different office dynamic, rather than just putting a different social ignoramus front and center.
Thought it was a complete cop out that they advertised all of Michael Scott’s ex girlfriend would be back in this show, but all we get of Holly is a brief phone call.
You know that concierge in Canada was the one who gave Michael herpes.
Great recollection!
Of course!
I agree. I think they’ll need to add a new character. One trait Michael has, for as ignorant as he is, he is a leader. Hence why Jim struggled first as co-manager.
I totally agree! Felt like they were trying to put Andy in the Michael role and it totally fell flat.
Not feeling too positive about the future of this show…
I liked the episode. I thought Michael’s genuine speech to Holly followed by a joke was no different than Pierce’s mother on “Community” last week. As for Dwight pre-credits…yeah, that was weird.
Yeah, too much Andy again especially making the whole conference room scene about Erin. Nothing about that plot has been funny or real and yet they keep dragging in out.
The stuff with Michael mostly worked for me especially the first call with Holly where she pointed out that their relationship was not nearly as significant as he made it out to be. I hope they stick with that idea rather than giving Michael some “happy” ending. I did not need to see Jan singing again though.
One of the criticisms often leveled against the The Office is that too many of the scenes actually set in the office are far too unrealistic for any real work environment. I usually have no problem suspending my belief because there *usually* seems to be some kernel of reality that can be found.
That was not the case with last night’s episode. Andy’s conference did not work for me at all because it was far too jarring and uncomfortable to watch. Of course, The Office specializes in “uncomfortable” but the best episodes are balanced out with the humor. This one didn’t have that balance.
You are nuts, this was the kind of episode the Office used to do.
Funny, squirmy, and heartfelt at the end.
Ya if this was a test to see how well Andy would work as a replacement for Michael then it proved that it won’t work and they need to go a different direction. (although I fear that the writers think it worked and are going to go that way thinking it works because Andy is so similar and it will be a seamless transition). It ‘s clear the show is in free fall and it desperately needs new blood to shake things up so clearly whoever replaces Michael needs to be radically different. Andy is just going to come off as a poor imitation of Michael and the show will just go through the motions drawing a paycheck waiting for the show to be canceled. Which might be ok for the people who work at the show but is terrible for the fans.
I agree with everything you say here, but except for the lame illegal aliens opening, I found the episode hysterical and very tightly written.
I was actually sort of depressed watching this. So obvious that trying to replace Steve Carrell in this way will definitely not work. Just felt desperate. Bright side would be they’ll see it and move in a different direction, if they haven’t already.
Worst ep I can remember, actually. Even Holly’s remarks didn’t ring true.
I thought this episode was purely fantastic and I went in prepared to hate it simply because of the gimmicky premise.
Character driven and smartly written by Paul Lieberstein, I thought it was great Michael turned his obligation to tell his former lovers to get themselves tested into a self-exploration of sorts. Plus his reactions to all of them were priceless. I was rolling on the floor when he called Helene a jerk and walked off. Perfect point to cut to commercial. The final voicemail to Holly: Heartbreaking and hilarious.
Of course this has been a core character trait, but not one he’s ever had to examine in himself, and especially not one he expected to have thrown in his face by the woman he thought was the love of his life.
This episode reminded me of why this show used to be my favorite part of Thursday nights and why I have something to look forward to if they keep letting Ed Helms take center stage.
Andy’s meeting wasn’t driven by a social ineptness, just his desire to impress Erin, should he become the boss I’m assuming these Michael-esque types of conference room meetings would not exist. I do still believe that they need an outside replacement for Steve Carell, but his leaving will open up for screen time for Ed Helms, and that is not a bad thing whether he is the boss or not.
My biggest complaint? The cold open was horrible. Want to fix the show? Get rid of Dwight, they’ve lost control of him.
Looking forward to next week in the beginning of a guest arc from Timothy Olyphant. Hope “The Office” that we know stays here for the rest of the season.
Thanks for the Olyphant spoiler – and yes, that is a spoiler for those of us who completely avoid the previews.
I’ve always considered guest casting to be a gray area, and I mentioned Olyphant’s casting back when I interviewed Lieberstein in the summer.
It is a gray area, but I like the proposed arc and Olyphant has been winning me over with his acting choices lately.
Yeah and I first read about the Olyphant thing at this blog. Didn’t think it was a spoiler and there are never previews immediately following a new episode of The Office.
I had a brief flash of what next year would be like with Gabe in Michael’s position. He’s kind of the opposite of Michael in that he’s well aware of what’s going on but too spineless to do anything about it (e.g. Pam as office administrator and Andy trying to win back Erin). Whereas Michael’s usually oblivious but all too eager to step in anywhere he sees fit. I’m curious if that’s the direction they’re heading.
I was thinking the other day how admin-heavy this office is, with Michael as manager, Toby in HR, Darryl as warehouse manager, Ryan as miscellaneous hipster temp, Gabe as…I have no idea, liasion?, and now Pam as office administrator along with Erin the receptionist. That’s assuming that Jim, Andy and Dwight are all just standard salesmen at this point (which I’m not sure about). Transforming Gabe into the manager would thin that out somewhat and actually make some logical sense (more than Andy leapfrogging Jim, Dwight, Stanley and Phyllis for a job he in no way seems qualified for). However, if the the boss isn’t a forceful character, this show needs another story drive and I just don’t think they have one anymore.
I’m still holding out for Kelly, though.
gabe isnt a star n they wont move him there full time
I thought they went back to basics, in a way: put Michael and Dwight together on some sort of outlandish mission, heat, and serve. Was it a little lazy? Yes. But the show needed to get back to what made it so popular in the first place, and last season I think they didn’t understand how to do that.
Quite honestly, Alan, I thought you were going to praise the episode. Shows how much I know… It might just be time for the show to end… What’s the point after Michael leaves, anyway?
I liked Michael re-connecting with his girlfriends. It was a very well-done storyline and perfectly set up Michael and Holly.
But they cannot make Andy the new boss. He has too much Michael in him to make it work. But Darryl would be perfect as the new boss — I loved the scene with him and a “not crying” Andy.
This episode was a mess.
Did Michael visiting his ex-girlfriends to try to understand why their relationships died remind anyone besides me of John Cusack in “High Fidelity?”
I agree that this episode was way too out there. The show was based on the idea that they were people who were stuck in this mundane office environment and a lot of humor was derived from the way the characters reacted to things that typically happen in office environments. Even if some of the characters were wacky it was never a show about some wild, out there office. This episode got way to far away from the core of the show.
I suppose I should see this through to the end, since it’s Carell’s last season, but eps like this just keep making me think this is the season I’ll stop watching. Sooner than later.
You are right on about this one. I hope they don’t bring Andy in as the new Michael. He is getting less funny with each episode. Please put his character on the back burner for a while.
First, I sincerely hope that’s the last we ever see of Jan Levinson. That character was played out the *last* time we saw her, it was painful and tedious to see her yet again.
Second, please let Dwight go with him when Michael Scott leaves. I’m so over Dwight.
Third, my only laugh came from Darrell, as usual.
Unfortuantely, this episode felt like it was from last season.
So what’s the difference between Michael’s cold sore and actual herpes? They seemed relieved to figure out that’s all it was.
It wasn’t a cold sore, it was an ingrown mustache hair.
Cold sores are one form of the herpes virus that is usually confined to the mouth. Something like 80% of the population harbors it (although not everyone gets a breakout) and it isn’t really considered an STD. Genital herpes is however, but no one figured out the distinction.
No one figured out the distinction because there isn’t one. Both strains, the one that is thought to be oral (hsv-1) is easily passed on to the genitals to a person who already doesn’t harbor the hsv-1 strain. I read 30-40% new cases of genital herpes is caused by the hsv-1 virus now because people aren’t getting it in their childhood as rampantly as before.
There’s a really big one. I got oral herpes as a child from who know what, but certainly not a sexual partner.
So some how it makes the virus better because you got it in childhood? You yourself, MadlyMild, could pass that innocent “cold sore” that expresses itself on your mouth to a sexual partner’s genitals where it would be considered a sexually transmitted disease. Is that transmission better? Because it originally came from you as a kiss from a relative or something considered innocent? The vast majority of adults have sex. It’s a normal part of adult life. It’s not like anyone asks to contract any virus or is somehow bad or less moral. Lets get out of the Puritan thought process.
And unless you have been tested specifically for a herpes strain you really don’t know what you harbor. It’s not as if herpes testing is part of a STD panel. You have to ask specifically for it.
Your way of thinking is why HSV-1 is becoming more common genitally. What is commonly thought to be oral herpes (HSV-1) can most certainly be expressed genitally as well as orally. Do you think a sexual partner would like you any better just because they contracted genital herpes from your mouth than if they contracted genital herpes from your genitals? I urge you to educate yourself.
Alan,
Two reasons why this ep didn’t work for:
(1) Having worked for a think tank that explored this option, it seemed pretty clear to me that the Herpes plotline was inserted by a public health advocacy group, and derailed the comedy of the episode as a result. Health orgs do this *a lot*, particularly with hospital dramas (where it’s easiest). As a result, you have clunker lines like Dwight saying “it can lie dormant in a woman for years”… that’s info an advocacy group wants you to have, but given Dwight as a character, he should be saying something absurd like “it can be cured with a beet juice enema”.
I think good television *can* come out of these kinds of issue insertions, but this episode of The Office did not accomplish this well. Again, this is pure speculation, but that sure is what it felt like. The Office is a bad fit for educating the public, and it showed.
(2) Did you as a reviewer watch this back to back with the live episode of 30 Rock? I ask because there is a way that the live episode of 30 Rock destroyed this episode of The Office, because the camera work on both shows was extremely similar (frequently shaky, constantly adjusting hand helds and steady cams moving around to get everything in a shot). As the first had an uproarious live audience, I kept wondering why no one was laughing at the jokes in The Office and had to keep reminding myself this was a different show. It was an odd moment of the form of The Office being recontextualized by the form of 30 Rock and falling apart as a result.
This show needs to end. The characters never grow or evolve, there’s nothing knew to be learned about them, and most everything they do is far too unbelievable. I’m as bored watching it as the characters act. It’s strictly out of habit now. There wasn’t one genuine laugh during the entire ep.
I’ll never understand comments like this. The fact that you continue to watch a show you don’t enjoy because of a “habit” is really more your problem than the show’s The only reason to want the show cancelled is if you feel that the show is taking up space you’d like a new show to occupy or if you’d like to see these people acting in something different.
I for one am terrified of what NBC would fill this slot with.
Was pretty lame. Think I laughed once. The whole visible Herpes thing was gross and cheap and didn’t even come to much of a resolution (it might just be an in-grown hair, seriously?).
Think Darryl might need a spin-off show though.
It was certainly much bigger than an in-grown hair, but often appears in the form of what resembles an in-grown hair, a pimple, or razorburn. Often it has no symptoms at all. In fact, only 10% experience visible symptoms of HSV (herpes simplex virus). Upwards of 80% of the population have oral herpes (HSV-1) but most don’t experience symptoms. Guaranteed you have it yourself. One out of six people have HSV-2 and the number is growing, as doctors don’t include HSV in the “full” panel of stds during your annual exam, unless you specifically ask to be tested for herpes. Even then doctors will often put up a fuss because the test is expensive. It is truly a silent epidemic.
I am voting for Darrel to be promoted to Regional Manager at the end of the season. He has the most actual team management experience, is thoughtful and professional. (for the most part) It would be a great way to have a different leader in the office with our introducing another character.
And he’s a hell of a musician. Like David Brent.
I hated last season and this season is looking even worse. I may not even watch it much longer…so disappointed. I need to go watch “The Dundies” to remind me why I once loved this show.
For the first time, I completely disagree with you. I think this review was one of the weakest I’ve seen from you. It feels like you just glossed over the episode, paying little attention to what it all really may have meant or could mean for future episodes.
Michael over-romanticising relationships is exactly how he handles the cold sore. But in doing so, he realized not everything he does is over-the-top. Like Holly, he recognized there there was nothing fake or made up about their relationship. I thought it was a great storyline, and any time Michael delves into his emotions, aside from the dope everyone sees, it makes for quality TV.
Andy is FAR from a social ignoramus. His intentions were not to educate the office, but to reach Erin by chance she might appreciate his efforts and empathy for the way Merideth (spelling?) was treated. His freak out was frustration boiling over the top, because he sees Erin slipping through his fingers.
I liked this episode a lot, and I think this season thus far has been excellent. And that’s coming from a guy who heavily knocked last season, a lot. Keep up the great work Alan…Love reading and listneing!
More Craig Robinson and less everything else.
I basically agree with Alan’s take and I can’t believe I’m saying this, but I thought Outsourced was better than The Office this week.
What ever happened to Jim being a very major character? He seems comparatively sidelined this season, as if they are giving his usual screentime to Andy.
This episode wasn’t that good. But Outsourced is always, always terrible.
This felt like episode number 1,000 in the Andy/Erin saga. God, it just goes on and on. I almost jumped for joy in the first episode this season when we found out Erin was dating Gabe. I was hoping the writers realized that the Andy/Erin storyling was a non-starter, and were dropping it. Now it’s been a big part of two episodes in a row. Are we really supposed to be rooting for Andy? He’s too fickle for me to believe that he’s truly in love with Erin, or for me to care about their relationship. Andy season 3 was a highlight of any episode. Andy season 6 and now 7 is just annoying.
And yes, plese, more Jim!!
I thought this episode was really funny. The only thing I didn’t like is the continuing Andy/Erin plot-line that’s been going on forever. Why don’t they just drop it?
The opening gag was cheap, and a cop-out, starting with the idea that Dwight is exploiting illegal immigrants only to give us a bait-and-switch so that the person getting stung by bees is a white guy.
But when he went for the bat, I laughed. Hard.
Andy/Erin seems like the writers lame attempt to create Jim/Pam v2, just completely devoid of any chemistry or real obstacles. Erin does not deserve story lines. I don’t care about her character, the writers have never given me a reason to. It just makes me more angry when I see Jim, my favorite character, being relegated to a few camera glances and maybe two lines an episode.
This is my biggest complaint about this episode and last week’s. Andy and Erin are just not interesting enough to carry a romantic plotline. I don’t care what happens to them. Erin is a blank slate and Andy has always been a comedic character, not a lead. Trying to shoehorn them in as Jim/Pam II has been a failure for almost a year now. Please stop Office writers if you’re out there.
Good point about Andy taking on Michael’s comedic role in the office. I actually liked the episode though – I think balancing the comedy with real emotion is what The Office does best:
I guess I’m in the minority that I liked this episode. Craig Robinson was hilarious as always in his limited lines. Jan made me feel just as awkward as ever, and we’re set up for some kind of grand Michael gesture to exit the show that will be true to character.
The immigrant gag was very uncomfortable though.
I know this isn’t the 50s, but was anyone else taken aback by Andy’s “It’s not even really hard right now” line?
Yes! I was looking through the posts to see if anyone else thought the same thing. I’m not a prude by any means, but I’m shocked that line got through NBC’s Standards & Practices committee.
New Boss: Kenny Powers. Turns out that Jo Bennett is a huge baseball fan and Powers is her all-time favorite player. She does him a favor by giving him a job in Scranton after his shoulder blows up in Mexico.
As a sufferer of herpes, I thought it was a great episode. It’s the first time I’ve EVER seen the media portray herpes in a compassionate and realistic light, rather than making it sound like it’s only something lepers get. They managed to do this while injecting several laugh-out-loud moments into the show. I contracted HSV-2 USING A CONDOM with my second partner at the age of 22. I’m now 26 and haven’t had an outbreak since I was 23. Most people with the disease don’t know they have it, as only 10% get visible symptoms. A lot of times visual symptoms of HSV are so innocuous that they can be mistaken for a razor bump or a pimple. Also, doctors don’t include HSV (herpes simplex virus) in the “full” panel of std tests during your annual, unless you specifically ask for it. Most of society looks down on people with herpes and it’s so amazingly common. It’s time the judgment stops. Kudos, Office, on both an educational and entertaining show that brought a silent epidemic into the spotlight. I’m so glad they did the show in a kind way, rather than ostracize herpes sufferers like myself from society even more.
This was the first time I have watched this show. The only reason was due to the topic since I am also a herpes sufferer. I am glad they took the risk and brought this topic out, especially showing the stigma involved with genital herpes. Although I canâ€™t say it was all that funny. I did laugh at the end. The thing I have noticed the most is that I have seen many comments as to the topic of herpes making people uncomfortable. I also was unaware that only 10% of people with herpes show visible signs. I can tell you from my own experience that there may not be visible signs, but pain and burning is involved. A condom is only about 30% effective of protecting either sex, but woman contract it at almost double the rate as men. People infected with genital herpes are 2 to 3 times more likely to contract HIV and thatâ€™s a major reason why educating as many people as possible is a good idea. Rather they do it well or not. As far as it staying dormant in a womanâ€™s body for a long time, well guess what? It can shed at any time, at any given point, in either sex, whether sores are present or not. Herpes rather oral or genital could be contagious at anytime. So, if anyone suspects they have oral herpes, please do not kiss new born babies since it could kill them and never perform oral sex without a barrier. If you do know that you have genital herpes, inform potential partners of your status so that they know the risk before becoming sexually active with you. I was flat out lied to and it could happen to anyone. If you are unsure of your status, please get tested. Most people who are spreading this donâ€™t know they have it. Maybe itâ€™s because the topic makes people feel uncomfortable. Well, letâ€™s hope those that feel uncomfortable donâ€™t contract it because you donâ€™t know what uncomfortable is until you are dealing with becoming that statistic.
Not a big fan of Andy and I still find it unbelievable that they paired Erin with the new guy, but it was still a great episode because of Michaels journey and the sincere phonecalls with Holly.
why cant they just put this show out of its misery?
No way should Daryl be made manager. There is something that doesn’t gel with how his character is being developed. Granted, he has had some funny lines, but the amount of screen time he gets is just about right- no more, no less. Daryl dispensing pearls of wisdom in an expanded role would fall flat.
What is missing is the dynamic of Daryl the blue collar worker versus Michael the clueless manager. One of the funniest episodes was when Michael hung out at the warehouse and was mocked by Darryl for being a “NERF” and being completely out of touch with the common folk.
It feels like the writers took a likable character, Daryl, and shoehorned him into a position upstairs so he could get more screen time.
I would compare This to season 6 when Jim was promoted to comanager. Sure, he had some amusing lines, but it was an awkward transition. His character was much more entertaining when he was an equal to Dwight, playing pranks on his nemesis.
The opening sequence with Dwight and the illegal Mexican immigrants was just so bizarre, and not funny imho.
Of course Michael Scott would jump to the conclusion that he has herpes without getting medical confirmation first. Not funny.
Easily the worst ep aired so far this season. The only time I laughed was with the scenes with Jan.
So, the only difference between Michael Scott and Jim Profitt is a cardboard box and a skosh more self-confidence? I guess that’s why I have never watched a full OFFICE episode — if their audience for their documentary “film” wouldn’t have rose as one to tar/feather them, I’d wonder why corporate HR wouldn’t confiscate the tapes and do housecleaning. The horror and sociopathy far outweigh the funny, and yet I expect more from sociopaths compelling enough for comedy durable enough for syndication.