‘The Office’ – ‘The Sting’: Un-justified behavior

A quick review of tonight’s “The Office” coming up just as soon as we do a novelty song about frogs…
“You have to understand that we are not normally like this.” -Michael
I’m of two minds about “The Sting.”
On the one hand, even by the loose standards of reality that “The Office” has set in some previous episodes, this one felt disconnected form all reason, logic and sense that this is an actual office staffed by recognizable human beings.
On the other hand, I found myself laughing a surprising amount of the time, even more than at previous episodes this season that felt more “Office”-like (say, “Counseling”).
Meredith’s behavior, for instance, was ridiculous, yet I was amused by how she simply and repeatedly foiled Michael’s attempts to send in other staffers to get her out of there.
The use of Tim Olyphant, an actor mostly known for gritty cable dramas playing a normal character unsettled by the culture of the Scranton branch (and so handsome that all the women drool over him), feels somewhat similar to Idris Elba’s stint a couple of seasons ago, but already Danny seems a more promising comic character than Charles Minor was, and the added tension of Danny having briefly dated Pam four years ago (in between Pam calling off the wedding to Roy and Jim asking her out) is a nice wrinkle that continues this season’s reinvigoration of Jim and Pam.
Again, it was a complete cartoon. It bore very little resemblance to what the show once was, and still can be from time to time. But on its own completely absurd level, it worked. And it gave us more Andy/Darryl interaction (with a side of Kevin in Scrantonicity mode), and Ryan pointing out “I don’t think they usually skate to such bad songs,” and a tag where the new band did, indeed, do a novelty song about frogs with Kevin singing lead. And it offered us the possibility of Dave Koechner’s first appearance as Todd Packer in a while.
I should really dislike this episode. But I kinda didn’t.
What did everybody else think?
I laughed, but each laugh was a hollow one – like watching 30 Rock. I struggle to care about this show any more, and that makes me a very sad panda.
so u can actually rate all ur laughs?? u judge them all?
I have to say, I straight-up disliked this episode. This show has nearly lost me, which is a shame, as it’s still, more or less, one of my favorite shows ever.
I laughed several times but at the end I was wondering if I actually cared about the episode at all. I was not aware that Olyphant had a guest arc, so I was pleasantly surprised to see him here. The Office continues to shout out to fans of critically acclaimed HBO dramas.
I love your work, but am continually puzzled by all the love you show Community, while nitpicking at The Office. Even on it’s worst day, The Office kills Community. It’s just flat out smarter and funnier. “Cartoonish” would be every episode of that show. Love reading your stuff but it’s just hard to comprehend the praise of a crap show (sorry Alison Brie, you’re still hot) and the continuous ripping of one the most consistantly funny shows of the past 5 years.
Community, though, was built to be a cartoon while The Office’s foundation was reality, which it has slipped away from.
You have to be kidding right? The offfice is not funny anymore. It’s just not, but if it makes you laugh that’s great for you. But saying The Office is smarter than Community is one of the stupidest things I’ve ever heard. I almost can’t form a response to that. The office is the definition of a cartoon. Community tells jokes that usually work on 2, sometimes 3 levels while the office tells jokes along the line of, “oh Meredith is a ugly slut” haha.
“Vitaly”, Alan didn’t “consistently rip” “The Office” back when it was funny. In fact, he constantly praised it. Also, he defended the show and liked it most of last season when some viewers felt they’d run out of ideas, though he came around to our way of thinking by the end of the season. So, your facts about what you claim to be Alan’s opinion are totally wrong. Yes, “The Office” was one of the funniest shows of the past 5 years—5 years ago. Now, it’s far from those days.
I am a huge fan of the first several seasons of The Office, though I am one that agrees its slipped a lot in the past two seasons. However, even at The Office’s height when I agree you can make an argument for it being funnier than Community, at no point have I felt The Office was “smarter” than Community. Community is definitely cartoonish, but that doesn’t mean its not a smart show the way they use their references and insights.
When the Office has a guest star they tend to make everyone in awe of them, as if they are buttering up the guest star because they can’t believe the person agreed to work with them. This was no exception and it seemed they never really got past “omg Olyphant agreed to play the role” in the script development.
Also, really tired of Andy. He’s over-exposed and I don’t get the point of his singing so much on the show. Is it that they think he’s so good that we should be amazed? Or that he’s so bad it’s funny? He’s neither.
Of course there were some good lines here and there, it wasn’t awful. Just not up to what they are capable of.
I agree about Andy. The writers are leaning on him pretty heavily this season, and in my opinion, the charm is wearing off and he’s becoming irritating. He was funnier back when nobody in the office liked him.
Got to agree with Ed W here. This was the weakest episode of the season for me. When they try to fit “normal” characters into the office it oftens fails because it’s hard to understand why they don’t just turn around and walk out. This was no exception. Why didn’t Danny just drive away after the sting like any normal human being would?
Also starting to hate the sight of Ed Helms at this point. They just keep forcing Andy down our throats. The constant overexposure is one thing, but to add on the singing is just egregious. Does Kevin carry his drum set in his car so it’s always available for a warehouse jam session?
Finally, both the cold open and the tag annoyed me. The cold open broke continuity for a lame joke about Michael not being able to ride a bike and the tag was an astonishingly terrible novelty song. Bad form writers. Of course seeing that Mindy Kaling was responsible doesn’t really surprise me.
Based on how much I laughed, I’d say it was a great episode. Just seeing Oscar actually cleaning the blinds – because, you know, Meredith told him too – was brilliant.
Also worth mentioning was the fact that Michael handled the disgruntled sales force at the end just the way a good manager should.
This show lost me a long time ago but as far as cartoonish goes I thought this episode kinda toned it down. The absurdness usually resides mostly with Michael but in this episode he seemed competent, almost normal. I thought the Meredith thing was plausible since she is a horny drunk. I wont call it a good episode but it entertained me for 30 min so I cant complain.
I think Todd Packer was in the St. Pats episode, and had a voiceover in this past season finale. But what I wouldn’t give to see a battle on screen between Champ Kind and Raylan Givens.
So off the wall, but I really enjoyed it, I always like the trio of Michael, Dwight, and Jim. Add Timothy Olyphant to that and it’s just a guilty pleasure.
The Josh Duhamel comparison had me in stitches, because for a while I thought Timothy Olyphant was actually starring in a horrible Katherine Heigl RomCom.
As I pointed out to Alan on Twitter, I bought the Meredith plot because it was filmed using four cameras.
Michael called it the Dunder-Mifflin Paper Company twice during the episode. They were bought out by Sabre…didn’t the name change?
Perhaps it is a subtle ongoing joke that Michael Scott will continue to call it Dunder Mifflin despite the name change (whether he is doing it consciously or subconsciously).
I caught this too. Michael mentioned DM, and paper multiple times, but no mention at all of Sabre.
I actually thought that this episode was recorded in a previous season – the lack of continuity makes no sense.
I’m pretty certain the Dunder Mifflin name is still around, and that they are a division or sales branch of the larger Sabre company. Think back to Andy and Erin’s welcome song last season – “Dunder Mifflin is a PART of Sab-ray…Sabre.”
I once loved this show, but it has became a painful root canal type experience. The Office is a complete shell of what it once was.
I’ll admit it: I watched solely to get a Timothy Olyphant fix.
Come on, this was a fantastic episode. Alan, seriously, you should consider dropping the Office from your rotation. You are continually disappointed with it, why even bother? You constantly mention how busy you are watching tv shows and all that, you might as well drop this show and then thats one less write up you have to fit in your busy schedule.
It’s been continually disappointing for a year, so why wouldn’t he feel disappointed?
I get that if you feel that way, it’s certainly not at the top of its game but, if every review is just going to be, “it’s not as good anymore”, feel free to drop it. He’s done it before.
I still enjoy the show for what it is, I get to hang around with the gang for a half an hour everyweek.
Don’t think I’ve laughed harder than the final Michael Scott head shot. The sound he made before saying “Crap, I forgot about Packer” and then the heavy sigh. Don’t know, but I watched that about 10 times. Made it all worthwhile…
I thought the episode was okay, nothing special, but far better than last night’s excruciating Community.
The Office has been riding on fumes for awhile, and last night was just another example. Barely amusing in spots, tedious in others.
This show is completely different from the one I used to love. Too many characters, way too much Andy Bernard (who, by the way, is also completely different from the character he was set up as in season 3 and 4), a total loss of the documentary feel, an absolute departure from any semblance of reality, and on and on. When is Parks and Rec coming back? Because that show has everything I used to love about The Office.
Agree completely. What made the early seasons of The Office funny was taking the personalities and situations of a normal office that people can relate to and exaggerating them. You knew it wasn’t reality, but you could still identify with it. Now, it tries way too hard and has no connection to anyone.
The Office has become ghost compared to how funny it was the first few seasons.
I did laugh at Meredith’s bit. I also loved seeing Olyphant (cannot wait for the return of Justified).
I have to agree with the others about Andy. I’m sick and tired of seeing and hearing him. He is much better in smaller doses. It feels like the “Ed Helms” season.
I prefer Community over the Office. I am having problems conceiving the notion of The Office without Steve. I think it’s time to call it a day.
This show has become just another sitcom that is still entertaining on some levels. It’s sad though to think what it once was. They have gone for the over the top laughs so often that you do feel like you are watching a cartoon sometimes. I still enjoy it but am sad at the changes. The heart seems to be gone replaced by characters like Andy given way too much storyline.
Yeah, didn’t think this was too good. I think the sting would have been more fun if several characters could have had a go at it–Oscar trying and failing, Ryan, etc.
I did think it was interesting how straight Michael was portrayed–from Dwight & Jim unironically calling him for help, to his decent sales pitch & realistically conceding the client, to his line about bringing in good people regardless of whether it threatened the sales staff. I mean, who was that guy? Not so funny, but different, particularly for a Mindy Kaling episode.
I adored Meredith foiling first Oscar and then Ryan. That was great – Meredith is quick when she has a hottie on the line. The way both of them were unable to think their way out of actually cleaning the office made me laugh quite a bit. I also liked Michael showing some decent managerial skill (it’s a once in a blue moon thing) and Stanley actually wanting to stay in a meeting. But overall, mediocre, and I’m sick of the Dwight-thinks-Pam-is-unattractive joke. Also agreed with everyone here that they are overusing Andy. I would love a Ryan and Kelly subplot right about now, or anything involving Oscar.
I was ok with her foiling Oscar by calling him a cleaning boy, but Ryan? Really? The same Ryan who a few seasons ago was an arrogant coke head who thought he could fake sales and no one would notice. I just don’t buy him goink “ok, guess I’ll clean the floor”. At least use a different joke.
Oscar is orders of magnitude more intelligent than Ryan. If he could fall for it, so could Ryan (at least, the post-exec Ryan, who is a fairly dim bulb).
I thought Kevin was more in Scrantonicity II mode.
The songs that Andy and crew perform are absolutely hideous. I understand that they are supposed to be silly, but they don’t even reach the level of silly on the humor scale. The inner musician in Andy Bernard bores me to tears. Stop that, please.
The show should re-focus on Michael, Dwight, Jim, and Pam. The show should end this season with Jim taking over the branch, Dwight being named an actual Assistant Regional Manager, and Michael sailing off into the sunset with one of his former lovers.
If they put this show into the hands of Andy and Daryl they might as well call it a real documentary, because that just won’t be funny.
“I understand that they are supposed to be silly, but they don’t even reach the level of silly on the humor scale”
This is my big problem with them as well. They just aren’t funny enough and Ed Helms is reasonably talented so his performance doesn’t bring in any humor. I just sit there watching wondering what the punchline is supposed to be.
I sincerely hope that Jim doesn’t take over the branch. We’ve already seen him in an authority position and it was painfully unfunny.
I disliked it. So funny to see Timothy Olyphant though.
I was confused by the whole Dunder Mifflin part of the show. I thought the company was Sabre now. However, there were absolutely no traces of Sabre. Michael could even hire a new salesperson without consulting Gabe or the boss lady.
Look on one of the computers in the scene when Michael is introducing Danny to the office. The screen saver reads Dunder Mifflin Sabre.
Any chance Olyphant replaces Michael Scott?
That’s what I was thinking.
“A better-looking Josh Duhamel.” That killed me. Great use of meta-comedy.
Goodness, I am sure sick of the complaining about the reviews in the comments these days. It’s like one commenter planted a bug and 50 others picked it up. This is an review based on opinion. Some of us enjoy reading Alan’s opinion whether we agree with it or not. Rather than suggesting that he drop it from his rotation, some people should drop it from their reading rotation. The man is doing his job people, and I for one love reading comments to hear what people think of the show(s), not how Alan’s views aren’t good enough.
I can’t dislike anything with Timothy Olyphant in it. He really is QUITE HANDSOME. I wonder what’s it like to be so handsome that your handsomeness is the topic of every conversation about you, even in your presence. And it was very nice to see him in a non-sherrif role, wearing a dress shirt. Yum.
I liked it for some odd reason. I haven’t enjoyed the show for a while but there were a lot of funny stand alone moments. I liked that Jim and Dwight were on the same side. He seems to have softened to Dwight a bit in an odd way and I find that it brings a different type of humor to their relationship that’s refreshing. And I always like Ryan’s bit parts in the show. And Darryl just cracks me up every time something comes out of his mouth. So glad they put him in the office instead of hiding his talent in the warehouse.
I can't tell whether it's entirely because Olyphant is in it, but I really enjoyed this episode, and thought it was one of the best in this season so far. I also liked that while Michael is still a buffoon, we also see that he's not lost his touch as a salesman – by selling to a salesman Dunder Mifflin. (And he did a pretty good job with the guy earlier too, even if the
Yes, like everyone else in the office, I too, am completely mesmerized by Olyphant. He is really that good looking.
(But, also, a little odd to see him without a hat.)
I can’t tell whether it’s entirely because Olyphant is in it, but I really enjoyed this episode, and thought it was one of the best in this season so far. I also liked that while Michael is still a buffoon, we also see that he’s not lost his touch as a salesman – by successfully selling to a salesman Dunder Mifflin. (And he did a pretty good job with the guy earlier too, even if they didn’t get the contract).
But I am biased. Like everyone else in the office, I too, am completely mesmerized by Olyphant. He is really that good looking. I hope he gets to stay on for the show for a whole lot longer!
(btw, is it just me, or is it a little odd to see him without a hat?)
The Office is still the best Network Comedy next to Modern Family. No need to argue about that. ;)
The only things I didn’t like about the last episode were: too much Andy (again) and the painfully silly scene with Meredith and the “janitors”.
Some great lines from Dwight and it was nice to see Michael as the least crazy person in Scranton. Great season so far. Especially the Herpes episode was one of the best of the entire series. Only the Sweeney Todd episode sucked.
I laughed more than I have in any episode in a long time.
It was an odd episode, and I don’t think the Andy stuffed work that well, but there were a lot of laughs.
mixed feelings about the episode, but overall I enjoyed it. It had a different feel to it, almost like it was moving faster than normal from scene to scene.
i’m more of the thinking that they aren’t going to be able to replicate what they did in the first three seasons because, ultimately, they have used most of the angles possible. with this many episodes, they were bound to lose the mockumentary feel and end up with a mix of that and a regular sitcom combined.
i can still think of at least 10 things that made me laugh out loud…pretty good for a 22-minute episode.
Dreadful episode. The more I see of Andy’s character, the less I like: it’s not that it’s poorly acted, just that he’s too pathetic (“sad little dog that needs a pat”) to be enjoyable.
The musical interlude was not interesting or funny; it felt like the actor’s just showing off their talents, rather than something organic to the show.
The selling plot… well, I liked the Iron Man / Stark Industries joke. Otherwise, made the Office crew look like poor salesmen, which is usually a bad choice, and Michael being able to hire a new guy without corporate at least looking at it seemed off, and that was actually emphasized by the punch line.
I seriously considered dropping the show after watching this. It makes me despair of a post-Michael series, especially if Andy is pushed forward.
Then drop it already. Really tired of people threatening to drop The Office as if that will sway others to dislike it. Stop complaining and just watch something else if this is such torture (but then stay off The Office threads!!).
I thought it was a great episode that included a lot of subtle moments that connected back to the basic hallmarks of several characters — Phyllis suggesting she seduce Olyphant, Dwight telling Oscar his “character” isn’t gay before sending him in to scuttle Meredith, Ryan’s suggestion of enhancing his stature to a Google exec…and Jim just saying the hell with it, Darryl reluctantly agreeing to help Andy out with his songwriting but being too nice to accept $60 per session and doing it for $40.
To me, the true humor of The Office has ALWAYS been about the random one-liners that catch you off guard (and that you will miss if you’re not paying attention), not whether a storyline is realistic or cartoonish or whatever. And this episode had no shortage of those surprisingly comedic moments.
haha. i love how all these people try to be critics.