‘The Office’: Who can replace Steve Carell?

A couple of months back, Steve Carell briefly blew up the Internet when he told a BBC Radio reporter that he would leave “The Office” after his contract ended next season. Then everyone calmed down once we realized we’d have a year to wait, and that NBC would have a year to back several dump trucks full of money up to the Carell/Walls home to keep him.
But over the weekend, at the red carpet premiere of his new animated movie “Depiscable Me,” Carell insisted that it’s not about the money, that seven years is a long time to play any character, and that he wants to spend more time with his family. And while in Hollywood the default answer is always “It’s about the money,” Carell is one of the few actors in the business whom I might even slightly believe when he insists otherwise.
If he’s leaving, he’s not going to take “The Office” with him. It’s NBC’s only half-hour comedy that’s an actual success on its own, and it’s functioned as a life-support system for “30 Rock” for the last four years. During upfront week, NBC president Angela Bromstad suggested the show would continue with or without him.
Those of you who were unhappy with the creative direction of this season, and who therefore assume Carell’s departure gives NBC a natural excuse to end the show, are just wasting your time. That’s not the way the TV business works, except in rare cases like “Lost” (and there, ABC at least had other continuing hits like “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Desperate Housewives” to allow them to give Darlton an end date).
So if we figure that Carell’s really leaving, and that the show will go on without him, what does that mean for the creative future of the series? I have some thoughts, after the jump…
When the initial BBC interview went viral back in April, I suggested that “The Office” might actually be better off without Carell at this point. He’s a great comedian, and he made that show into a hit, but Michael Scott had become such a schizophrenic, all-things-to-all-writers character that he was getting in the way of the comedy at least as much as he was enabling it. The writers created many different flavors of Michael, and while everyone has their favorite, and some people might even like multiple flavors, it’s hard to imagine that everyone loved them all.
Beyond that, there’s the sense of ennui that crippled the sixth season. Much of last season was spent introducing, and then almost immediately abandoning, promising story ideas: Michael becoming part of the corporate culture at Dunder Mifflin, or Michael and Jim swapping jobs, or the sales staff becoming tyrants under the new Sabre corporate culture. Removing Michael would not only shake up the character dynamics, but I imagine it would force the writers out of their recent complacency and force them to follow ideas through to their logical conclusions.
But while I see advantages to a hypothetical ideal replacement, I’m really struggling to figure out who that might be.
I doubt the show would choose Michael’s replacement from within. Not only would it undoubtedly cause strife among the current cast if, say, John Krasinski got promoted above one-time equal Rainn Wilson, but it would deprive NBC of the opportunity to promote the show with a new face at the center of it. Also, we’ve seen enough of Jim-as-boss to know it’s not that funny as a long-term thing, and Dwight is already so far out there that giving him absolute power within the branch might make him (and the show) unwatchable. Andy becoming the new branch manager would at least allow the show to continue as it is, since Andy is just as socially tin-eared as Michael, albeit in subtly different ways.
I hope they don’t go that route, either with Andy (with all due respect to Ed Helms) or with an outside person. Someone in a “Party Down” post last week, for instance, suggested that it would be simple to slide Ken Marino into that job without having to change much. I love Marino and agree that he can do many of the things Carell does (and has done them as Ron on “Party Down”), but again we’d run into the problem of the same-old, same-old on a series that badly needs a shakeup. It needs a character who can make Jim and Pam comedically relevant again, who can pull Dwight in from the edge of insanity, who can give the series the sense of direction it hasn’t had since the Michael Scott Paper Company went out of business, etc.
Who is that person? Well, I’d like it to be someone not like Michael, but at the same time we saw briefly with Charles Minor (who was useful as a plot device but not a great engine for comedy) that bringing in his exact opposite won’t automatically work. The show, as conceived by Gervais and Merchant and then adapted by Daniels, Carell and company, is about people stuck working in a job they hate for a boss they can’t stand. If you put someone competent in charge – be it Jim or a new character – I don’t know that there’s enough juice there, or that it’s still “The Office.” So you have to find someone who’s aggravating and/or weird, but in a way that doesn’t just duplicate Michael so the replacement is constantly being compared to Carell. And that’s not easy.
(For an example, look at Megan Mullally on “Party Down” this year. They replaced Jane Lynch with another very funny actress, made her ignorant and strange but in a different fashion from Lynch’s character, and she only occasionally clicked.)
I’m not sure what kind of character it should be, or what actor or actress. Mainly I’ve spent a lot of time pondering pre-existing characters. Would it make any sense at all to bring in Amy Ryan full-time if she didn’t have Carell to play off of? Probably not. Would transferring Karen back from Utica to take things over be interesting enough, or did her comic usefulness to the show end when both she and Pam had babies?
(Speaking of actors from “Parks and Recreation,” Fienberg suggested that Daniels and Mik Schur loan Nick Offerman to their sister show for a four-episode arc in which Ron Effing Swanson briefly goes into the private sector, is hired to clean up Dunder-Mifflin from Michael’s usual messes, and then moves back to Pawnee. That would certainly be fun – I can picture Dwight having a man-crush on Ron that would make his previous Michael idolatry seem like complete ambivalence (and I could also see Ryan, and Kelly, and the account department all digging the guy) – but of course what sitcom on television would not be improved by the temporary addition of Ron Effing Swanson? What part of life would not be improved, for that matter?)
Do I think “The Office” should continue on without Carell? Probably not. But unless NBC has such a massive ratings turnaround this year that it can afford to part with “The Office” – and probably not even then – that ship has sailed. Given that, who do you want to see sitting behind Michael’s old desk? Someone old? Someone new? What kind of person?
So would Murray from Flight of the Conchords. To wit:
MURRAY: Jim?
JIM: Present.
MURRAY: Dwight?
DWIGHT: Present.
MURRAY: Who’s Moo-ray? Oh, Murray. Present.
Time to give old Todd Packer a call.
Not as a replacement, but he sure should be used a lot more
That’s an interesting idea — it would be internally consistent with the show (and not jarring to viewers) and David Koechner has the skills to make the character more than the one-note party animal we’ve seen in the past.
It makes sense but I think that is the only move that would make me stop watching the show. I can’t stand Todd Packer.
I think Jim or Dwight should become the manager and he replace their sales position
I would like to see Jim made the boss and have a new sales person come in that is a young version of Michale Scott. A hotshot sales person. Possibly who is related to the company owner in some way so that Jim has issues with keeping him under control.
I’m not certain what his deal is like with NBC/P&R, but what about Adam Scott? Is he too Jim-like in his sarcastic “coolness?” Though it’d slightly re-tread the stuff with Ryan in S4, it might be intriguing to have a young upstart run the Office. I’m not sure where the comedy comes from though, I’d just like to keep seeing Scott on my television.
So weird, we thought the same thing at the same moment.
It’s a shame, Adam Scott would have been a perfect fit here I think, though I’m not complaining since he just makes Parks and Rec that much better.
David Brent.
stealing talent from the Daily Show seems to have worked so far, so why stop now? How about the PC Guy, what’s he up to now?
Ben from Lost would be the ultimate replacement. I wouldn’t mess around in his office, I saw what he was capable of in Tunisia.
Oh wow, Michael Emerson would be a WILD choice.
Oh, man. That is crazy enough to work. Now matter how they wrote it, Emerson would bring a unique take to the character and you’d never mistake him for Michael Scott. Plus, is there any doubt he’s got the comedy chops?
Ou yee, That could be great. It would be a ultimate challenge for Michael Emerson ,but he could accept it just because he said that he wants now to do something different from what he did in Lost. And is truly a great actor ,and obviously capable of comedy stuff.
It may not be how TV works, but I seriously don’t want to deal with an Office without Michael/Carell. Love him or hate him, he drives the show. Without him or someone equally as impressive an actor, the show will be a mess.
i’d love to see a woman in the job. someone young and well-educated, with a total go-getter attitude, but with no real managerial experience. she got the job at least partially because she’s the daughter or niece of someone at corporate. maybe she’s a single mother. sarah chalke? jaime pressly? oh! or (how amazing would this be?) — kristen bell. imagine if they imported uda from that catering company on ‘party down’ to dunder-mifflin? she was such a ball-buster and soooo socially awkward, and kbell is brilliant.
Kristen Bell? That sounds like a terrible idea.
Brilliant! I want Uda Bengt on every show!
A female executive making inappropriate comeons to Jim and the resulting conflict with Pam might inject some interest into those characters.
As a big ol’ NewsRadio fan – how about Stephen Root? Or, if we’re going with the Daily Show — Samantha Bee? (Or Craig Kilborn, though I guess he has his own new show…)
Rhys Darby would be an easy fit, since he was basically channeling David Brent anyway.
For the Dwight love – Kiefer Sutherland.
ooohhhh, or dave foley.
Jolene Bennett, nÃ©e Waddams, has a younger brother, Milton, whom she installs in a minor branch of her company as office manager. Milton becomes smitten with Meredith and takes Creed on as his Assistant Regional Manager.
I believe that Phil Hartman would have been perfect. Still miss him terribly.
Life-support system for 30 Rock? Umm. . . I’m pretty sure 30 Rock can stand up on its own at this point, having won numerous awards and being incredibly popular. In fact, general sentiment seems to be that The Office has lost a lot of what made it funny, and that 30 Rock and Community are the better shows on NBC on Thursdays these days.
I think he means life support ratings wise. That 30 Rock needs the Office to be its lead-in to keep ratings up.
You must have a different definition of “incredibly popular” that somehow avoids actual viewership totals.
Okay, wiseass, I was talking about Emmys, where 30 Rock absolutely destroys The Office. And while The Office may get better ratings than 30 Rock, I’m really pretty sure 30 Rock would get enough viewership on its own to keep things going, especially with Community leading into it. Lemme guess: you’re in TV ad sales, so I should believe you?
Ben, the only reason “30 Rock” is still on the air is because it’s had “The Office” as its lead-in. In the weeks this season where it’s aired without an original “Office” ahead of it, its ratings have been almost identical to the cancellation-level numbers “Community” and “Parks and Rec” did in the 8 o’clock hour.
Quality aside, “The Office” is the only show in that lineup currently capable of standing on its own. It’s a hit; the others are being buoyed along in its wake.
That’s certainly debatable. I would argue that 30 Rock was just as weak as the Office this season.
Yeah, I’m not sure where this “incredibly popular” came from. Emmys do not equal ratings. And the few weeks that 30 Rock did not have The Office as a lead in, it plummeted in the ratings. In fact, I can remember one week in which it was below Chuck’s numbers.
If awards led to ratings, Arrested Development would still be on the air. The Office allows all other Thursday night shows to survive as they do. And considering the Big Bang Theory has moved to Thursdays on CBS it’s gonna be tough competition this year.
TV Life on Broadcast = ratings success not awards. I hope when people say “I’m really pretty sure” they should research first so they could back up their statements with facts not just assumptions
Uhh. Hello? Ricky Gervais obviously.
Staying in house – Mindy Kaling. (Maybe that minority executive training bit is the plot strand to follow…)
Couple of random ideas on the matter:
1) They should get Jane Lynch. (Not that that’ll ever happen, but it’s a thought).
2) Out of existing characters on the show, I think bringing back Melora Hardin as Jan Levinson, although the character may be too far gone for that to be reasonable at this point.
3) I’m not sure if there’d be a way for the writers to pull it off, but the idea of “Rotating Guest Bosses” feels like it could be fun. There’s nothing worse not knowing who you’re reporting to and/or how they respond to things. (The more I think about it the more I like this idea, with the exception of now having any idea of how you’d write it without it seeming really hackneyed)
Bring Jan back to her season 2/3 glory.
I thought Jan too, but she it only amazing with Michael. Dinner Party lol
Everyone is going dry in their ideas. My immediate thought was someone like Rob Lowe’s character on Parks and Rec. Someone over the top and jovial all the time.
It would juxtapose the constant downer of everyone else in the Office and could provide some good scenarios.
Deep down, I think the show should end when Steve Carell leaves because I don’t see the show going any farther because things are being stretched overly thin and the documentary crew aspect is becoming increasingly unrealistic. Why would a documentary crew film members of a paper company for SIX years?
But if the show goes go on, then I think Michael’s replacement should be a woman who’s been wanting the job of boss in the paper company for some time oddly enough but is very insecured about it once she gets the job since this is her first time as boss. Maybe the new boss could the Sabre woman’s daughter or some relative in her family. Being so insecured the new boss would be relying on Jim or Dwight or both for advice on how to handle certain situations at the workplace which would cause some confusion which could lead to some comedic mayhem.
And I think she should have a funny little habit of hers the way Michael’s habit was making jokes out of nowhere and saying things like “that’s what she said.” Maybe she eats junk food when she’s nervous or use hand puppets to calm herself down. I could also see her developing an unlikely friendship with Pam who’ll be forced to accept her as a friend or fear the consequences of getting on the new boss’s bad side. Or maybe she would see Pam as a rival (her being the altogether secured businesswoman with a blossoming personal life which is something the new boss is thriving to be but keeps screwing things along the way) and develops a friendship with someone who doesn’t like Pam like Angela. And to top it all off, make Toby the new boss’s love interest to display the difference between her and Michael who hates Toby’s guts. With Toby as her love interest, that could make Pam the new Toby in the new boss’s eyes.
I wouldn’t be too quick to write off Ed Helms. The guy has serious comic chops, his character is already established in the show, and the surprising box office success of “The Hangover” gives him cred as a dude who might be able to lead the charge on a hit show with the most solid ensemble currently on teevee.
Why not Gervais?
My top choices are Patton Oswalt, Tom Lennon or Eddie Izzard
i could see patton oswalt as someone who is in charge but nobody takes seriously. similar to his role in reno 911 miami. they should have a few episodes trying different bosses out. and maybe they come across one that everybody in the office hates so they all work together to make the boss wanna quit
How about Zach Braff as a recent graduate of business school? He is certainly older than that but plays young. Might be funny to see someone who knows a lot of theory but has no actual experience in charge.
I think they kind of exhausted that with the BJ Novak/Ryan in charge plotline. Not a bad idea, but it’s been done.
The new boss should be a woman – it is always funny to see Dwight interact with powerful women (think of his discussion with Jan in the Coup) and a woman could be a mentor to Pam, but also tough on her in a way that Michael has never been.
Possible casting:
– Lisa Kudrow
– Margaret Cho
– Samantha Bee (if we want to stick with Daily Show alumni)
Ooh – or Connie Britton
I know she’s older, but Kirstie Alley is still a scream.
@Slats, No, no, no. No Kirsti Alley. Ever.
Frankly I think the show is stale on a lot of levels right now, and I’d love to see Carell’s replacement be sort of major dynamics-changing character. Frankly, I think that means getting away from actors who are currently good on TV (I love Adam Scott as much as anybody, but he’s a tonal fit for what The Office has been for the least several years, not what it needs to become to be great again) and reach for a big-ish name.
I’m wondering what established film actors would be willing to join the show for, say, a single-season engagement? I for one would love to see a Forest Whitaker (he’s done great TV work before on The Shield, and a post-Oscar return to high-profile guest star status could be great) or maybe a John Goodman (I hear he’s available- SPOILER ALERT!!!) I’m not 100% sure about who would mesh with the world of The Office, but finding that creative way to work in a good, known actor like that could be what revitalizes the show and sets up a good run.
For future reference, “spoiler alert” only works if you place it BEFORE the spoiler, you jerk.
Here’s how I’d rank my top four choices to play the new manager.
1. Zach Woods – But instead of elevating Gabe to the central role in the storylines that Michael tended to have, the running joke would be that the show would ignore and marginalize him as much as his officemates do. Instead, The Office could refocus on stories in which the branch manager plays a lesser role and Ryan-Kelly, Andy-Erin, Oscar, Phyllis, etc. play a larger role.
2. Craig Robinson – It seems natural to write Daryl into the role; There’s a lot of natural appeal to having him work his way up from the warehouse to his current position, and the logical next step is manager. Daryl is smart and ambitious enough to accept, but I think he would quickly find himself in over his head in his new role, leaving lots of comic potential. “Hot Tub Time Machine” has raised his profile a bit.
3. Ed Helms – Probably the biggest name left in the cast due to The Daily Show and more recently his movie roles and commercials. I think he’d be easy for NBC to market as a sitcom star. It’s a little hard to buy the idea of Jo promoting him after the printer incident, though.
4. Ricky Gervais – Okay, he’s said he won’t play David Brent again. And it’s kind of a silly suggestion. But his career has taken a bit of a hit lately — and wouldn’t it be cool to tie the two series together in the final season?
So far, your Gabe idea is my favorite.
How about Darrell (Craig Robinson)? He got elevated to the main stage by getting an office this past season, and he clearly is seen favorable in Sabre’s eyes, so it wouldn’t be too far fetched for them to promote him after he has another year of experience under his belt. He would offer a completely different dynamic as the man in charge – very laid back, offering the inmates the chance to run the asylum, but I could see him come down on people hard when they’re out of line, which would be interesting. Moreover, his low key style would put greater emphasis on the ensemble nature of the show, since he wouldn’t have to be at the center of most stories.
From a publicity standpoint, this would be a stellar move for NBC as Craig Robinson’s career is really starting to take off. He was the absolute highlight of Hot Tub Time Machine, and I have to figure that he’ll have more movies on the way. They’d get a big, capable, hilarious star, while being a completely stark difference from Michael Scott to revitalize the show.
Darryl. Obviously.
It would really have to be a interesting choice for me to watch again. Gervais is one I could go for. Michael Emerson as well. That would be a great change. Terry O Quinn possibly as well.
Honestly they could go full on crazy for a season or two (really, that’s all it will last after Carell leaves) and just go crossover crazy with other shows. SAMCRO+ The Office baby!
Will Ferrell!
The problem that The Office is going to have is that fans will never agree on the replacement, no matter who it is. Perhaps the first season Steve Carrell is gone, they should have a revolving door of replacements. A few actors with 4-5 episode story arcs all of whom end up leaving for any number of potential reasons. This will give the writing staff a chance to see what kind of replacements the fans like/dislike, and perhaps, Steve Carrell will want to come back to the show after a year away.
I don’t think the “who” should replace Michael is as important as the “what” should replace him. I think they should place someone who is a graduate of the Sabre Minority Executive Training program. A character that will sincerely believe what corporate nonsense Sabre probably throws at their trainees, as opposed to someone who has experience, could be pretty funny. (note: I wouldn’t want to see Kelly run the office)
This show will be on life support with a short life expectancy without Carell, so I don’t think getting a well known star for a temporary gig is in the cards. But anything can happen I guess.
With Michael Scott, you had a bad boss whose delusions were fueled mainly by naivete. All bad bosses are delusional, so keep thatâ€”but a nice riff would be the opposite of naivete.
It’d be nice to find a character who’s had a lot of life experience outside of Scranton, but instead of being enlightened, it has embodied itself into this pill of sheer hatred and bitterness. Couple that with someone who is insecure not because of the inexperience of being in over their head, but because of a life led by self-acknowledged failure.
So, instead of bumbling idiocy, we get unchecked panic and nervousness. Maybe throw in the occasional volatile tantrum like Malcolm Tucker from BBC4’s “The Thick of It” and the film “In the Loop.”
[www.youtube.com]
Of course, this being the US Office, that caustic blow-up should be tempered with someone that has compassionate sensibilities.
Personally, I think Demetri Martin would make a great replacement. As others have mentioned, I wouldn’t mind seeing a young character come in that is underqualified for the job, and Demetri pulls off awkward fish-out-of-water like nobody else.
What about Portia de Rossi? She’s got serious comedic chops as witnessed on Better Off Ted…
This. And can we change it from a paper company to a company that invents things so we can bring Phil/Lem back too?
You could plunder the ranks of comedies that have been cancelled or ended this year: Ken Marino would be an obvious idea (as mentioned before), Rhys Darby (Flight of the Conchords), Jay Harrington or Jonathan Slavin from Better Off Ted. You could go back to the Daily Show and steal away Sam Bee, Jason Jones, John Oliver, or Aasif Mandvi. You could go back to past Office guest stars and try bringing back David Koechner, Idris Elba or Amy Ryan. Or if we’re going to look at ex-Wire actors, Andre Royo.
But there really is only one logical choice: Portia de Rossi. She’s a big enough name that it would be a big enough deal for NBC to get her on the show. She’s proven that she can be funny in an office environment. Heck, she could play a straight rehash of Veronica Palmer and besides TV critics and the What’s Alan Watching commentariat, who saw Better Off Ted? And she also brings in a different energy from Steve Carell.
This is by far the best idea I’ve read so far. Portia de Rossi is brilliant with incredible comedic timing. If she plays a character similar to that in Better Off Ted, that would completely revitalize The Office and be a home run.
Great idea to both apearlma and Andrew.
Agreed, I think Portia de Rossi would be great. Her character in Better Off Ted was incredible, and enough people didn’t see that show that bringing in a similar character wouldn’t be off-putting.
This is really a good idea.
I’d like to see Rob Riggle play some version of a former Army drill sergeant. I think that personality would be a total culture shock to the lazy “don’t care” attitude of Dunder Mifflin and create a lot of interesting dynamics between the characters.
Rob Riggle already guest-starred on The Office back in Season 2. He was the captain of the Booze Cruise ship.
Would Ricky Gervais be willing? That would be interesting.
andy samburg is a douche!!!! i would be so pissed if they tried to turn the office into snl like they’re doing for 30 rock and parks and rec. 30 rock sucks and p&r is great. but snl stopped being funny ten years ago.
I vote for Lumbergh. Ummm, Stanley, I’m gonna need you to go ahead and come in on Saturday…
David Koechner. End of discussion.
All my thoughts have been mentioned by other commenters. I thought of Gervais back when EW had their top whatever characters of the last 20 years and Gervais said he thought it would be OK for him to appear on the show now that it’s run for so long. The continuity would be a challenge to reconcile, but hell I’d tune in to see what they’d do with it, in a similar way that the Seinfeld reunion had me tuned in to Curb this year.
Also Jane Lynch would be great. In my dream world, Glee burns bright and short–a perfect two-season run, freeing her up to do this next. But at any rate some really formidable female character actor would be wonderful here.
Other suggestions here that I love: Rhys Darby, Michael Emerson, Eddie Izzard, Margaret Cho.
Let’s face it, this is more than likely going to be the show’s death knell, so they might as well do something totally of the wall and see if it works. For a six-season show whose best seasons were its 2nd and 5th, you just never know what’s going to work.
ken jeong??
Colbert should pull double duty. Do it for America, Stephen!
I think the far more interesting question is how they write Michael off of the show. I know this strays from Alan’s hypothetical, but I’ve always wanted to see the American version mimic the Office Special and show the reactions of the characters to their story being shown to the public.
Next season, run the first half like usual, finish with a Christmas episode and mention that the documentary is finally going to air (probably on some local PBS affiliate). Come back after the holidays and jump forward a few months – show how the “documentary” has affected their lives.
Yes, the show has seemed to bend the rules of documentary style filmmaking on more than one occasion, but it could still definitely work. Having the documentary air, even in a local market like Scranton, would potentially open up numerous, new comic possibilities and character developments. Though I doubt they go this way, I think it could be something to really reinvigorate the show.
BETTY WHITE!!!!
Steve Carell should have left “The Office” a couple of seasons ago.
He’s in his late 40s now, which still makes him viable/eligible for a lot of different types of film roles, anything from “Get Smart” to “Dan In Real Life.”
An good comedic actor can always do sitcoms and other TV roles (see Chevy Chase) in his late 50s and 60s, but I’d rather see Carell do as many films as possible while he’s still young-ish and marketable.
I say stick with what works. Carell did a great job in the role because he’s a seriously devoted comedy actor with a strong improv/ensemble background. Other people in the same category that come to mind? Michael McKean. Michael Hitchcock. Bob Balaban. Martin Short’s career has taken him pretty far from his roots, but he did a great job on Damages this year and I could see him being game. Eddie Izzard is tempting, but he seems uninterested in performing other people’s comedy (most of his for-hire roles have been serious). Thomas Jane would be an interesting choice; he’s got as much hilarious bravado as Carell but on a completely different axis. Just, please, nobody say Jeremy Piven.
Paget Brewster!
1) She’ll be looking for a job after this season. 2) She was excellent in Andy Richter Controls the Universe. 3)She’s absolutely hilarious.
YES. She was awesome in ARCTU. And ever since she’s been doing Criminal Minds, I’ve been waiting for her to get back to comedy where she belongs.
Why not just get Peter Capaldi?
Wow. Entourage is done after next season. Jeremy Piven in this role could be money in the bank. It’s a big name and it would be completely different.
Well that would be a surefire way to help me give up on The Office.