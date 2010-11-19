‘The Office’ – ‘WUPHF.com’: Master of your domain name

A review of last night’s “The Office” – which might be moving out of the regular blog rotation – coming up just as soon as I own a decommissioned lighthouse…
Sigh… I don’t know anymore. I just don’t know. After the last three episodes, we’re at the point where I’m dreading having to watch this show, let alone write about it.
And the thing is, the episodes before these three had some good things in them. I liked the Tim Olyphant intro episode, and much of the Halloween episode that followed. I enjoyed the button the show put on the Michael/Toby relationship in “Counseling,” and the nepotism plot from the premiere.
But isolated bits of humor aside (Toby’s lament to God in “Christening,” Stanley’s lighthouse fantasy here), these last three have been depressingly bad. It’s not just that they haven’t been especially funny, but that they’ve felt tired – either like everyone’s been doing the show too long and wants to do something else, or like everyone’s just marking time until Steve Carell goes and they figure out what the show is going to become. Everything is so low-energy (as opposed to effectively low-key episodes like, say, season five’s episode about the woman Michael met on the blood drive) that I just feel sad as I watch them.
A few specific complaints, and then I think my approach may be to wait for an episode that’s either better or at least more interesting in the way it doesn’t work before I do another write-up:
First, I get that part of the Michael Scott Farewell Tour is providing closure on his various relationships. With Toby in “Counseling,” it worked; with Ryan, it didn’t, because this current incarnation of the character is both so loathsome and such a cartoon that even Michael Scott wouldn’t have this big of a blindspot for him anymore. I understood Michael’s man-crush on him during the original temp days, and even in spots during Ryan’s reign of error at Dunder-Mifflin corporate, but the guy he’s been since the end of the Michael Scott Paper Company era is such a massive tool that I can’t stand watching Michael still be in thrall to him. Yes, the episode was about Pam making Michael realize this, but he shouldn’t have needed to, and the whole thing was uncomfortable.
Second, I now hate Jim. I completely, totally hate Jim. This bums me out. I think the idea of Jim rededicating himself to goofing off in light of the new Sabre commission cap (so much for “sales is king,” eh?), but this one didn’t work at all. I think there was a germ of a good idea here – the older, more mature and responsible Jim struggles to recreate his more carefree season two self – but what we mostly got was Jim wandering around aimlessly looking for something to do and then a prank on Gabe that wasn’t so much clever as simply time-consuming. And even though Gabe represents a kind of annoying corporate stooge it’s been my misfortune to know, I still find him a far more sympathetic victim than Dwight.
And third, the hay village gimmick was screaming out for some Mose Schrute. I get that Mike Schur doesn’t work on the show anymore, that “Parks and Rec” keeps him very busy and that he doesn’t like wearing the beard in the first place, but if you can’t have Mose wandering around the fringes of this thing – or, failing that, can’t get James Urbaniak to come back as Dwight’s friend Rolf – then don’t do it. Dwight needs someone to play off of, even if that someone is insane and/or doesn’t talk much. I was so disappointed by the Mose-less-ness that I couldn’t even feel happy to see Jack Coleman find post-“Heroes” employment as Angela’s new love interest.
What did everybody else think?
http://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/1.2.6/jquery.min.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.validate.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.form.js
I said it last week and two weeks ago: the show is beyond stale, and needs to be put out to pasture. I adored everything about this show, especially in seasons 2 and 3. Everything they did felt pitch-perfect: Jim’s pranks on Dwights, the Stanford merger, etc. Somewhere during the writer’s-strike season 4, things started to fall apart (though I agree with you, Alan, that “Money” was a standout episode that season). Season 5’s Michael Scott Paper Company storyline helped rejuvenate things, but the last year and a half have just been awful. The show’s a pale imitation of its former self. The British version had it right – do a handful of fantastic episodes, and end while still on a high note.
If you would just stop watching it, you wouldn’t have to put yourself through the “torture” that is The Office.
Glad Alan is taking this out of his rotation, because he just beats a dead horse every week. He always bring up the MSPC, the Toby thing the church, Olyphant, something about older seasons, and then takes a crap on the episode. Rinse repeat. These reviews are as boring as some of you make the show out to be.
It’s not as good as it once was, but I still enjoy the 20 minutes I get with tehse characters every week.
Not sure why you put “torture” in quotes…I never used that word in my comment. And the point in saying it is worse than it once was isn’t that the show invades my sensibilities and I am forced to watch it, eyes-open like Malcolm McDowell in “A Clockwork Orange.” Just lamenting the fact that the show once was good, and now is not.
hi hate this reviewer. he is so boring that i only read couple of lines and fall asleep. i should stop visiting this website. and as far as the office is concerned. the characters of the show have grown, they cant remain the same. i still love every bit of the office. i dont want it to end ever.. as long as they keep delivering. show is hilarious but you need to find that new connection to it to enjoy.
I have to agree with Tom here. It’s Alan’s job to watch the show even if he’s not enjoying it any longer. But Alan’s posts for this show (and sadly, many of his posts for other shows) and the comments that follow have simply become a litany of “It used to be good but wow did last night suck”.
“but the last year and a half have just been awful.” This sentence is very typical. Do you have any perspective as to how ridiculous that statement makes you sound? Stop watching it if you’ve been hating it for the last year and a half. Toddlers know to take their hand off the stove when it’s hot. You can too.
Alan, sorry if this comment needs to be deleted but I’ve been reading you for a long time, long before you went to Hitfix and this needs to be said. The community surrounding your site has turned into (with the possible exception of two shows) a forum for people to discuss every single problem that they have with a show rather than discuss the show on both it’s merits and shortcomings. It’s mind-boggling that so many people are apparently putting themselves through tv shows that they detest so much every week.
Wow. I usually agree with your posts, but I thought this was one of the better episodes of this season. Hope TO doesn’t drop out of your rotation.
I agree. I thoroughly enjoyed it!
Right…they made a real effort and it completely showed. Dwayne asking what happened to you in high school. The lighthouse speech. Ryan continuing to f-up…the whole thing being Kelly’s idea. Michael’s cards to character comparison. The WUMPH commercial at the start AND learning the acronym was more valuable than the company itself!
Lookit… I agree the last season and few shows have sucked, but give credit where credit is due! This was a great episode… But are we too tainted to recognize a good ep because it’s been so bad for soooo long?
I agree that this episode was great! Thankfully there are still some enjoyable episodes to watch although the show needs to be cancelled.
I was so glad to see a nail in the coffin of Dwight and Angela’s ‘relationship’
NBC is wondering what they are going to do without Steve next year. They should be worried about what to do with him now. This is such a common internet thing to say, but I believe it: this iteration of the show is done. I think the show needs new blood in front of and behind the camera because the characters feel stagnant and I don’t think there’s anywhere to go with them.
You’re right – this show has gotten depressing. It’s silliness is always what worked for it, but because that silliness was based in a somewhat sad reality. That reality is gone, and here we just have some bored and tired actors performing bad, silly writing. I’m also not convinced that Steve Carrell can do anything more than variations of Michael Scott. All of his characters are degrees of Michael, except for Little Miss Sunshine where his humor had to be drier to the serious nature of his role as a depressed person. I hate seeing him come on screen during the Office because I’ve seen so many variations of this character from him. The old Office characters I loved have become caricatures of themselves. Community has the most dynamic cast on nbc now and 30 Rock has the best writing. The Office is living off a name it created years ago and it’s dying a slow, painful death.
Episodes lately have been really that bad, or is it that most people are in a dark place about this show? I mean, really.
Man, I won’t praise the geniality of the scripts lately ’cause it’s not even there, but there are, for sure, a lot of lol moments and some good character moments. I think the bigger problem here is not that we just don’t like it, but that it’s painful to watch this show become something close to a shadow of what it has been. But it’s not THAT bad.
I support “The Office”, really. It’s been on of my favorites shows over the years. Now it’s not that great, but I’ll keep watching it.
I admire you and your work, Alan, although I don’t agree with your “The Office” reviews lately.
I actually liked this one; at least, in comparison to the last two, I thought it was good. It dealt with Michael’s personality in a way that made sense to me. Pam is great for that, because she knows the joke he’s going to make and can cut that joke off (which is funnier than him actually making it) as we saw with the Billy Joel thing. The idea of Michael not wanting to give up on Ryan even though he knows it’s a bad investment is completely in keeping with who Michael is (depressing as that may be), and wuphf is a pretty funny product. And, while Jim’s subplot wasn’t the best thing ever, at least there was a reason for him to be on the show this week.
I was also genuinely pleased to see Angela break free of Dwight. I’m not entirely sure why, because she’s pretty awful. But that voided contract gave me a smile.
I’m actually going to go as far as to say that this was the best all-around Thursday night comedy night in a long while, even if 30 Rock and The League didn’t really bring their A-games.
I agree that this one was vastly better than the previous two and I was surprised to see that Alan hated it so much. I cut Jim some slack because he just discovered that his huge sale wasn’t going to bring him a dime extra which for a salesman is like dying. Why he didn’t know about the policy is a different question.
The cold open was pure gold for me from Dwight’s fallout shelter, to the list of former IT guys to every one slagging Pam when they remembered the password offended her.
I thought the Michael/Ryan stuff was handled way better than his acting out at the christening or at the Glee party. It’s just unfortunate how they have handled Ryan since the end of S4.
The Hay Place stuff was mostly filler, but two things saved it for me. First, they managed to hook Angela up with someone outside the confines of Dunder Mifflin. I was starting to worry there were no other people left in Scranton. Second, Dwight’s line “The petting zoo closes at two and the goat roast starts at three.” Maybe my favorite episode of the season.
This is the first time I have disagreed with you since I found this site. I won’t say this was a great episode but definitely much better than the last two. I think the main thing with this show is we have to just accept it’s never going to be that subtle, clever, heartwarming show that it was. I have become so attached to these characters that I will never stop watching until the end.
I may not have loved everything Jim did last night but it sure was nice to see him getting some air time. It would have rang truer to me if he and Pam would have spent some of the day finding something to do. I know they are suppose to be older, more mature but the heart of this show has always been them. It evened out the craziness of the others.
I will say I agree about Ryan. I can’t figure out why his character is even around.
gaaacckk
This show is quickly becoming beyond repair – if if hasn’t already. Agree completely with Alan’s review and I’d go a step further and say most of the characters are becoming unlikeable.
Close down the branch.
I thought it was a good, solid episode. I agree with you on the Jim storyline – as someone who works as a sales associate and doesn’t get commission, I found the character last night incredibly obnoxious. The Dwight storyline was hit-or-miss, although I’m interested in where they go with Angela’s new love interest. I enjoyed the Michael/Ryan intereaction (which seemed pretty Michael Scott-esque to me – he realizes Ryan’s flaws, but will always stand up and protect “his” people, especially Ryan and Pam who were with him in the Michael Scott Paper Company)
Another thought – the Office is a really white show. Race and sexuality can’t be discussed without them being joked about by Michael, and three of the only people of color on the show (Stanley, Oscar, Daryl) are the butt of more jokes about their race/sexuality than anything else they do – and those are three of the best characters/actors on the show at this point. Contrast that with Tracy Morgan and with Donald Glover, Danny Pudi and Yvette Brown on the other shows and there’s a huge difference.
Kelly is “of color”.
You’re wrong here. There’s a (homesexual) mexican who is joked on, yes, but ultimately embrace by all his coworkers. There’s Kelly, Daryl and Stanley as well. Daryl is not only NOT the “butt” of jokes any longer, but he’s been promoted from the warehouse, There was just an episode revolving around his idea that benefitted the company…Michael even made a point of praising him for it.
Oh, and the women hold as much power, if not more, than the men. Idris Elba, a black man, was the boss for an extended period of time as well. Jo, a woman, owns the entire company now.
The Office shouts equality, openness and fairness as much, if not more, than 95% of other shows.
Yvette Brown as Shirley? Please explain to me how an African-American single mother attending a community college part-time makes her character a “huge difference” than the others. I absolutely love Community, but you’re logic/reasoning here is simply unfounded and off.
I mean, how is her character any less stereotypical?***
I always got the feeling that the joke was supposed to be on Michael whenever he said something offensive. You’re supposed to laugh at him not with him.
Completely and utterly disagree. I think Darryl and Stanley are actually the voices of reason on this show, in different ways. Darryl is the cool and composed dude with no-nonsense ideas but a good heart. The show makes it clear that guys from the warehouse are no worse or more stupid or whatever than the guys from the office, in fact the opposite is true. Stanley is the only character who realizes how friggin ridiculous the whole Dunder Mifflin office is. Yes, he gets joked on sometimes, but at least he doesn’t embarrass himself and doesn’t partake in the idiocy. Oscar is somewhat awkward, but also relatively clear-thinking person. Contrast these three with Michael (the guy who is the butt of EVERY joke), Dwight (the village idiot), Kevin (a grown man who can’t find his way out of a maze made of HAAAAYYY), Angela (uptight creepy lady with lots of cats), Andy (WASPy anger management guy), Phyllis, Meredith, Creed, Todd Packer, and I can go on and on and on. Judging from what the show is tying to say, I’d rather be friends with Darryl, Oscar, and Stanley, than with any of these creeps. Oh, I forgot the “I can’t get a girl so I’ll talk about it” Ryan.
If anything, I think that Tracy Morgan is prototypical court jester of 30 Rock, with no regard for decency or common sense or his effect on others. And this is the show you’re holding as an example?? Wow.
I think this show is coming off Season Pass, and just like Ross and Rachel, we’re going on a break. Of the Thursday night line-up, this is the show I watch first, just to get it out of the way. Never a good sign.
The worst episode of The Office is still better than the best episode of Mad Men, and yet you crap all over The Office and lick the boots of the Mad Men drek. Your opinion is now particularly useful in that I just avoid anything you praise and DVR anything you reject. Thanks for making my life easy.
As I’ve often said, it’s not necessary to find a critic you agree with, but to find one whose taste you understand relative to your own, so you can reliably predict your own reaction to something by reading that review – even if your reaction won’t be the same as him or hers.
Therefore, glad I can help, Tammy.
DVR anything Alan rejects? Wow, I can’t even imagine the kind of tastes that principle would suit.
Alan – is this real? You posted this yourself just to get attention didn’t you?
you’re such a hack.
@Tammy, lol ‘The worst episode of the Office, is better than the Best of Mad Men.’?…I prefer rump roast over prim rib as well.
Thanks, @Tammy, for giving me the laugh I didn’t get from The Office last night.
Yes, I really hate the compelling story lines and fantastic acting on Mad Men. So annoying.
I’ll bet Tammy enjoys Outsourced too.
A great example of subjectivity’s breaking point. People can have opinions, but sometimes people are just plain wrong. Tammy is just plain wrong.
Wow …really? You’re loke one of the 25 people on the planet to hate Mad Men? What life must be like for you. Sad, really.
Would you be so rude to Alan if you were speaking to him in person. Shame on you!
I agree that the two episodes before this were depressingly bad, but I actually liked this one. It had some good ensemble moments and the Dwight sub-plot didn’t bother me that much. I like episodes where they don’t make Michael a complete bufoon for some cheap laughs. It was nice to see Angela connecting with someone who isn’t in the office. I hope that continues. My question is, what ever happened to Timothy Olyphant’s character? Maybe I wasn’t watching close enough, but I don’t remember them giving a reason for his departure.
I recall the Olyphant character as a travelling salesperson, a la Todd Packer. I believe Michael even mentioned he hired Olyphant even though he already had Packer on board.
Hopefully, hopefully when Holly comes back the show finds some life
That’s the only reason I’m still watching.
You forgot to mention a terrified Kevin running around the hay maze screaming for help!
Yup, yet another stinker, though in this case I thought there was at least the germ of a great idea (Ryan launching a social network). Like Saturday Night Live at its worst, though (most of the time) a great idea doesn’t mean squat if you don’t know how to make it work. And the Hay World subplot was just atrocious. TIme for David Byrne to provide the show’s new theme music: Burning Down This House.
the type of episode you described with season 5’s blood drive sort of reminds me of this season as a whole- it’s like season 2, low-key and trivial, but enjoyable with trepidition. i don’t mind that too much.
I dropped the show last year, but my wife still watches. On the few times I sit with her while she’s watching (like last night’s episode) I’m quickly reminded why I dropped it in the first place.
Warning: Pretentious comments to follow:
While watching this show over the past three weeks, the “Hollow Men” has echoed through my mind:
This is the way the world ends
This is the way the world ends
This is the way the world ends
Not with a bang but a whimper.
Alan, I agree with your analysis wholeheartedly. The focus of the whole cast, though Krasinski, Novak and Kaling, in particular, seems to be elsewhere as if their obviously thinking about future/more inspiring projects. For Rainn Wilson and Jenna Fishcer, they carry with them looks of quiet desperation, as if they know the end is near and they are not sure what work, if any, lies ahead.
Agree about Jenna, but not Rainn. Rainn is the quirky, funny guy, and there will always be roles for him. Not starring roles, but roles nonetheless. Jenna seems to be the only one who throws herself into it every week, because she realizes that it’s all downhill after TO closes up shop. Krasinski should feel the seem way, but he seems as bored as Novak and Kaling.
Rainn seems to work a lot; he was in both movies I saw at the recent Philly film festival (and had large, though not starring, roles in both). One of them was really good (the other was awful), but it was clear that, released from the shackles of the cartoon Dwight has become, he can do some great work (comedy and drama).
Also, misspelled Fischer and misused “their” should by “they’re.”
^ If you’re going to correct people on grammar and spelling errors, make sure your post is error-free first.
Also, misspelled Fischer and misused “their” should *BE* “they’re.”
The entire cast is extremely talented. If they were not, they wouldn’t have beenn cast in this show. Having said that, competition for good roles is fierce and the likelihood of landing another successful sitcom or a high-grossing feature film in the future is low. It’s understandable for any actor on this show not named Steve Carell to want to hang on to the best job they will ever have – even if they’ve grown bored with their characters.
Considering the original post was my own, I have no problem correcting myself, even if the correction itself has a typo. In the interest of fairness, you misuse “beenn” which would seem to violate your own “posting rule” of making “sure your post is error-free first” before posting corrections. Otherwise, great point about the talent for the cast!
Hi Matt,
I noticed both my typo and the fact your post was a self-correction *after* I posted my comment. My apologies. I hope you’re having a wonderful weekend!
Dreadful, dreadful show. I just don’t understand why B.J. Novak is on this show; Ryan is one of the most unlikable/unfunny characters on TV.
I wonder what Ricky Gervais/Stephen Merchant would think about an episode like this. Incredibly poor writing just keep on going for the same unfunny jokes.
I would like to quit watching this show myself but it’s so uneven there are still good episodes once every six or so.
I disagree with you here; I think this is one of the better recent episodes. The Dwight storyline wasn’t as strong but the main storyline was far more pointed and less chaotic than we’ve recently seen. That is what this show needs to do, focus on smaller storylines within the office. As far as Michael and Ryan, I think as much as Michael man crushes on Ryan you can always tell he knows who he really is; this was evident in how quickly he identifies his flaws to Pam. However, it also highlights one of Michael’s most redeeming and endearing qualities: his ability to see and want the best out people. He knows Ryan is a tool but he is an eternal optimist and will always hope for him to be the friend he’s always wanted. I thought it was refreshing to see Jim as a prankster again. It was realistic to see him kind of rusty at first until he was able to turn his frustrations against Gabe, who sucks and is the worst part of this show. Overall, felt more like an old school Office episode to me.
Couldn’t agree with you more. I loved when this show stuck to storylines that actually could happen within an office. The contrast of everyday office duties with the off the wall personalities in this show is what made it the strongest.
However when you have off the wall storylines with off the wall characters the plot and show become muddled and bland. I doubt they will ever return to this, but I have been saying this for years.
I guess I’m in the camp of this one being an improvement. Not a lot of laughs, but at least I didn’t feel like running from the room. Thought the Michael/Pam conversation worked, as well as the last scene w/Michael. Also glad that horrible Dwight/Angela storyline has concluded…wouldn’t mind Angela becoming more of a human.
I confess I’ve always gotten a kick out of the whole wuphf (sp?) thing too, back to when they introduced it–Erin saying, “Ryan, you have a woof on line 2.”
I disagree with the review. Although it is a shell of its former self this was a step in the right direction, very slightly. The last few weeks were definately worse.
But unquestionably it does feel stale. It has been 7 seasons, so its not unreasonable to think this show has run its course.
But for sure NBC won’t realize this until they have totally killed off their fan base after at least one more season of this muck.
I thought this episode was slightly better than some of the previous episodes, but still not good. Why didn’t Jim just send emails from Pam’s account and rack up some sales for her? That made no sense.
And I was waiting for Mose the whole time as well, though it was good to see HRG still getting work.
Pam isn’t in sales anymore, she’s the office manager, so that trick wouldn’t have worked.
I’m really surprised to see a negative review for this one. I thought there were a lot of things done quite well. In particular, I enjoyed the attention to detail that should come with a show revolving around an office.
Ryan tries to be the epitome of cool, but in the conference room he has sweat marks in his armpits. Dwight has his hayworld setup and is back at his desk with hay in his hair. Pam cuts Michael off before he can recite Billy Joel lyrics. Ryan’s desktop background is a picture of Wuphf bar graphs for when Michael walks in.
I think it’s just going to be difficult in Season 7 of this show to keep things as creative and funny as they were in Season 2,3, and 4. But I don’t really see the validity in saying the show is AWFUL. It’s not awful. I will still record it and make it must watch television on Thursday nights.
In general I agree with your take, Alan. It’s interesting that you mention the woman in Blood Drive as that was to me one of the best candidates the show ever had to have Michael find a real relationship. Something about that character and actress just clicked with Michael and they should have pursued it.
As to hating Jim, I don’t but I’m getting very tired of Pam. Partly for superficial reasons, such as she looks mid-40s lately, not the mid-30s she’s supposed to be, but mostly because she’s now become one of the gang in a bad way. Pam of a few years ago would not have done something as unethical as allowing Ryan to use the copier just because she was an investor. Maybe she’d have allowed it for other reasons, such as not thinking it worth her time to bother correcting him but not because she had a financial stake. Pam became steadily less likable ever since she stopped being the more introverted shy version of her character.
To be fair, that’s got a lot to do with Pam being in a very different point in her life – she’s married with a kid now, and her concerns are different than they were five years ago.
And, please, let me look like Jenna when I’m mid-40s.
Otherwise, I agree with you, I find Pam tiresome. I still like Jim but he seems to have no place in the show anymore.
I sort of like that Pam has evolved a bit as the show has gone on, but do occasionally miss the old Pam. Being a new mom should have some effect on your viewpoint. Jim, on the other hand, has just been wasted since the start of Season 5. We still no virtually nothing new about him except he has two incredibly douchy brothers and apparently when he attempts to be a manager, he suffers from a crippling case of sitcom stupidity.
Jim and Pam are far from the worst things on the show these days. The Andy/Erin “romance” easily tops that list. Thankfully I think they killed number two last night by ending the ridiculous baby contract story.
I should probably just start cutting and pasting my same comment every week — give me a bunch of laughs and that’s a great comedy. I feel sorry for those who’ve soured on the show. Get out of your own way, people! Of course Mose being there would’ve been great, but instead we got Kevin hopelessly trapped in the maze, which was fantastic.
It isn’t difficult to find nits to pick with any TV show (Did Dwight, Kevin and Angela all take an actual vacation day while Jim was busy not working IN the office?), but why focus on that stuff instead of just enjoying all the great bits of humor?
I watch TV to be entertained…and The Office wildly entertains me every single week.
You said it so perfectly. The whole show seems so tired. What might have been funny in the past–like Michael’s being clueless–is just tough to watch now.
I liked this episode. It was better anchored than most, the storylines worked for me (I agree that Jim was insufferable this week) and enjoyed the various character combinations. Good episode.
Come on…like prankster Jim just a bit, will you guys? Tricking Gabe into staying all nite was super funny! I am commissioned sales and would have been just as vengeful. Imaging true glee after you found $1000 in your pocket (and thoughts of how you’d spend it) and then having someone run by and steal it right out of your hands!
the ryan character really needs to go
I thought it was a major stretch to keep Ryan around after his fall from grace, and he hasn’t really worked out since. He is okay in small doses like Creed, but when they try to bring him into the main action it doesn’t work. Also, I agree that Jim has become considerably less likable, but I did think his prank on Gabe was funny.
My biggest complaint with this show is that they no longer run stories that feel like they could actually happen in your own office. They’ve taken both Michael and Dwight so far over the top that it has taken some good ideas and ruined them.
Saying all that, this was one of the better episodes this season. It was at least watchable, which hasn’t been true of too many of late. Still a pale comparison when held up to the first few seasons, but this hasn’t reached the depths of Outsourced yet. The Hay King stuff with Dwight was a miss, but I thought the stuff with WUPHF was actually amusing. Also didn’t mind the pranks on Gabe, but do agree that they’ve kind of let Jim waste away.
I think you have a valid complaint with the show not focusing storylines that can actually happen at an office. I’m kind of to the point where I accept that, but I still feel they could keep things much simpler and show office related things on a show called THE OFFICE.
I thought yesterday was a good episode. But having said that, these things stand out from the work-related standpoint: Ryan is trying to run and operate his own business WHILE working at Dunder-Mifflin AND it’s acceptable to his boss. Ryan and Kelly are kissing in a meeting related to his own personal business WITH his boss. Dwight and Angela had a contract to have sex AT WORK during office hours. Those are just from this recent episode, but there are a ton of other examples that I think have gone in the wrong direction from the office standpoint.
Even in its’ seventh season, there are so many things they could explore. While some are criticizing Jim, I like the fact that it was a storyline that many could face in a sales job. His retaliation to Gabe was brilliant and it was simple. They could spend an episode dealing with employees wasting company time doing nothing but they have not really spent time on that sort of thing that should be focused on in an office.
There are plenty of examples of stories they could use while keeping it simple.
I agree with you 100 percent, Alan. This episode was excruciating. My sister texted me immediately after to say she deleted her season pass off her DVR. If Holly wasn’t coming back, I’d do the same.
Woa, it was better than all that, Alan. The Michael-Ryan thing worked for me. And you got to another flash of Smart Mike when he tested and challenged Ryan (“I need more time.” “You can’t have it.”).
If The Office is going away, I’m probably going to move this blog out of blog rotation for a while. It’s not that I don’t like it. I’ve been reading WAW for about three years now, but we just don’t watch the same shows anymore. I’ll be back when Doctor Who returns.
I haven’t been the biggest fan of this season but this episode worked for me. What seemed tired to you I would call “comfortable”. I know the show and the characters so well that this episode just seemed like old slippers. There are better slippers out there but your old ratty ones feel good on your feet. For me this episode wasn’t the funniest but felt good on my feet.
Alan, it’s no fun to read your blog posts anymore. It used to be fun to check out your recaps as you had more insightful things to say than most other people. It’s not fun to listen to you pick apart shows week after week.
I think you’re starting to fall victim to the same thing a lot of critics do in the long run: you’ve seen so much television that you now can’t stand anything less than total perfection. And as a result, it’s just not fun to read what you write anymore.
Sorry you feel that way, Lamemodem. I think there are plenty of less-than-perfect shows I have a lot of fun writing about (the commenter below you mentions HIMYM, which is not having an especially good season but has done some interesting things the last few weeks). The Office just ain’t one of those anymore. But there are two other NBC comedies that are giving me great joy, even in weeks when they’re not perfect, and that number will go up to 3 when Parks & Rec comes back in a couple of months.
Alan, yes, this show has lost a lot of its former luster, but I can’t understand why you’d give up on this one, when in my humble opinion, you continue to champion HIMYM which is truly awful these days without any redeeming scenes at all in each episode. If you stop writing about The Office, then think about dropping writing about HIMYM as well. I still find The Office to have moments of its former glory sprinkled throughout each episode and some of this seasons eps have been as good as past seasons. I can’t say that about HIMYM. It hasn’t had a stellar outing in a couple seasons…jokes about “beavers” on a kid’s TV show…please! Also, if you drop The Office and HIMYM and you want to write about a truly hilarious show, check out Fox’s “Raising Hope.”
I think even if Alan keeps this in the regular rotation I’ll stop reading them. I think these posts are making me like ‘The Office’ less rather than the show itself. I haven’t had the same problems as Alan has had. I’m not sure why he is being so hard on the show. I don’t think the flaws have ruined the show. I think the show is changing and struggling a bit with how to do it. But I am not one who has preconceived notions of how the show should be. So, I guess I am not disappointed when the show doesn’t move the way I think it should.
That’s entirely fair if you don’t want to read anymore. Certainly, if there was a show (or book series, or comic book, or whatever) that I continued to enjoy, and there was a reviewer whose take on it was not only not in sync with mine, but actually contributing to me liking the show less, I’d take a break from reading the guy.
It’s supposed to be fun, dammit. And that’s one of the reasons I might take a break. We’re at the point where I’m not sure anyone’s getting anything useful out of these reviews of the show, whether you agree with them or not.
As someone who still likes to watch the show, I believe I will take your advice and keep watching the show but stop reading your blog. I used to enjoy watching each episode and then going to your blog to read everything I missed or did not remember. You know, all the inside jokes or sometimes to get a chuckle from a second time. But if you and the people commenting did not find anything funny, then reading your blog is a waste of time for me. You are right, you should just drop from your rotation if you don’t enjoy, because no body likes to read week after week that you don’t like something.
Really, this show has been bad for a while. Last season it was painfully obvious the show needed to go. The ratings have to start to tank to the point were it’s not worth making the show, don’t they?
I agree with those that are saying that the things I am seeing are not just unbelievable in the office setting, but unbelievable in ANY setting. on top of that, everything that is going on is so inconsistent with the characters involved. I can’t believe they made an entire episode about that stupid WULPH thing. it was a cute joke in one episode, but I didn’t want to hear any more about because it was obviously a stupid idea. yet now i’m supposed to buy the idea that everyone in the office bought a share in the thing, putting trust in “sketchy” ryan. I felt insulted.
Alan, this is your blog, so what if you don’t review the show anymore. Many former fans will continue to watch the show, including you, but will choose to not talk about it the next day, in a blog or at the watercooler. its too depressing.
but i did laugh at Kevin getting lost in the hay maze!
Iâ€™m in a little bit of shock here, because Iâ€™ve been reading Alanâ€™s reviews on both this site and the old one for several years now, and Iâ€™ve never disagreed as comprehensively with his analysis of any episode of any show as I did on this one. Not only was this an OUTSTANDING half-hour in Scranton, but it dealt with a lot of existent show matters while shifting between comedy and drama as effectively as any half-hour of TV Iâ€™ve gotten to watch this season. To wit:
â€¢ The scene between Michael and Pam was sublime, it just worked on so many levels. There was Pam telling Michael something he needed to hear, from someone he respects enough to at least begin to process it (seriously, if justifiably Ryan-hating Jim says the same things, Michael probably comes out more in the bag for Ryan than ever before); Michael seeming like he would go something goofy by going into Billy Joel sing-along territory before feeling too rightfully hurt by reality to do what Pam feared he would (start singing with glee); and everything here setting up Michaelâ€™s interactions with Ryan for the rest of the episode. He doesnâ€™t abandon the guy he still for some reason views as a friend, but he doesnâ€™t sink into denial about how worthless his non-protÃ©gÃ©/non-best friend is (see the look on Carellâ€™s face when Ryan is blithely cheerleading the notion that Michael would get a second mortage for WUPHF) and while he wonâ€™t sell his WUPHF shares, he shoots Ryan down on the pathetic request for more days to waste before everyone loses their money (another great look: B.J. Novak realizing heâ€™s lost any excuses to do work heâ€™s incapable of), and the final resolution is both graceful and seriously welcomed. Ryan wasnâ€™t redeemed (properly), but Michael, on an admittedly small scale, was.
â€¢ I was fully on Jimâ€™s side because as bad as the commissions cap policy is (one that only became a major irritant instead of an uber-crisis because of Pamâ€™s new fake job with real salary, and the end of 2010 being so near), Gabeâ€™s reaction to Jimâ€™s reasonable complaints ran the gamut from clueless to downright disgustingâ€”seriously, having someone look the other way on something thatâ€™s NOT equivalent to having naked old men at a gym was so stupid, Michael would know on most days not to say it (not all days, just enough to be a better manager than Gabe will ever be). Gabe deserved to be pranked and I hope Jim doesnâ€™t warm to him in the future. And yetâ€¦even this story had layers, as Gabe does have good reasons to not be particularly friendly to Jim going back to being conned out of both leadership and paid days off in â€œSecretaryâ€™s Dayâ€ to Pam ripping of him and Sabre for a hearty salary once she became FauxFfice Administrator in â€œCounselingâ€, but he was such a creep here Iâ€™m still in Jimâ€™s corner for this fight.
â€¢ And both Dwight and Angela grow to their proper levels at the same time, in a way that makes that silent scene with the voided contract a true gut punch. Dwight reverted to childish ways because of the bleak and barren landscape of his youth, but did so without being ugly or violent the way he sometimes does when he wants to settle a score. Angela was able to drop her guard long enough to charm a widowed father, and in turn recognize that she was fighting a battle for the conception contract which was no longer worth winning. Any time that either Rainn Wilson or Angela Kinsey get to drop their character guards even a little (Dwight from being a militant jerk who think heâ€™s smarter than anyone else, Angela as a controlling and hypocritical ice queen) itâ€™s awesome viewing, and to a good extent they both did that here, especially Ms. Martin.
â€¢ It was a good episode, period. Iâ€™ve seen bad episodes of The Office, including some this season (â€œChristeningâ€ stands out there) and WUPHF.com simply isnâ€™t at the same low level as that one. But YMMV, and I hope Alan finds something he enjoys anew in these shows, because they make for great insight into a show worth caring about.
*I didn’t think the Michael/Ryan storyline was funny but it *was* satisfying(twss). Way back in Season 5, during the MSPC arc, Michael started to see Ryan for what he really is; immature and selfish. In last night’s episode this realization was solidified. It’s nice that Michael finally gets it, but also sad and depressing – not unlike Michael as a character now. :(
*Jim is a grown man. A husband. A father. He should have asked Michael for permission to work from home until the start of the next fiscal year at DM. Why would he waste time playing pranks on Gabe when he could be spending time with his daughter? Answer: He wouldn’t. Bad writing.
*This show could actually do something smart again by permanently separating Dwight and Angela. Sometimes people who love one another can’t make things work and its better to start over with someone new instead. That would be a wonderful true to life angle to take – that the end of a relationship isn’t always a bad thing as it allows for a new beginning.
*Overall this episode was more depressing than funny and “The Office” should be more funny than anything else. Of course it’s time to start thinking about the end of the show – but that won’t happen until the ratings start to decline. The show can probably last another couple years on goodwill alone.
I don’t understand why everyone assumes that Jim is reverting to his S2 character because he spent the day he discovered he was being screwed out of his commission goofing off. Couldn’t it be a one off thing? Sometimes it seems this show gets held to much higher standards than any other 30 minute comedy on TV.
Alan, why don’t you drop this show from the rotation so you have more time to write about some good shows like Fringe for instance? You already dropped many shows you stopped enjoying.
The Gabe-Jim thing:
Dwight deserved to be pranked.
When Jim pranks Gabe, he’s just shooting the messenger. It’s like when Michael tortures Toby, except we don’t expect that behavior from Jim. And fart noises? Really?
I’ll watch through the rest of this season just because, how could I not? I owe them that much for the 5 seasons of awesome they gave, but after that, I won’t be tuning in. The writers and Paul Lieberstein have done such a terrible job of bringing the show back from the brink of bad it was on last season, they’ve given me no reason to believe they’ll be able to do anything right with or without Steve Carell next year.
I just want to take this time to compliment Michael Schur and Greg Daniels who were quite clearly the brains behind the whole season 1-5 operation because as soon as they left, this show went down, down, down.
I agree that Jim pranking Gabe didn’t work. Dwight is a worthy opponent. Gabe is a bit of a sad sack who just wants to fit in, which made pranking him seem mean.
I also agree that Jim making fart noises was just ridiculous. That’s not Jim. I sometimes wonder if these writers have even watched the early seasons of the show. It often seems they don’t know these characters at all. Or maybe they’re just too willing to forego character consistency for an attempt at a cheap laugh.
I do think the Pam & Michael scene was fantastic. The show works best when Jim and Pam are the smartest people in the office as they were in the first 3 seasons. Making Jim seem stupid or mean just doesn’t work.
I agree Gabe is a sad sack, but the way he responded to Jim’s legitimate complaint about the out of the blue policy change was both insulting and stupid. There have been times I felt sympathy for Gabe, especially when he trying to get the staff to stop making fun of Kevin over the Cookie Monster video. Here, he was just an ass, and the punishment of being pranked via Jo’s book seemed fitting.
[twitter.com]
Camba360:
I’d like to talk about screenwriting with @sutterink
7:09 PM Nov 18th via web
sutterink:
@Camba360 talk to @sepinwall he knows a lot more about writing than i do.
So I didn’t get to watch The Office until tonight but did take a quick peak at the beginning of your review before watching to see if it was going to be a good one or a bad one. And I gotta say, I disagree with you on this episode. It wasn’t laugh out loud funny, but I appreciated a lot of things about it: Angela finally moving on from Dwight, everyone finally calling out Ryan on his complete douchbaggery (including Kelly), and any time Steve Carell and Jenna Fisher get to play a serious scene, I’m in. I also enjoyed seeing Jim pull one over on Gabe, who *I* can’t stand.
While I agree that the show has been lacking for a few years now, I’ve actually enjoyed this one and last week’s Glee viewing party. For me, this season is loads better than last season. It’s still not like it was, but I suspect the glory days of seasons 2-4 are over.
All that to say, it is kind of depressing to read you rag on a show that we all once loved, so if you want to take it out of rotation, perhaps you should. And since I watch probably 80% of the shows you review, it’s not like I won’t have a reason to visit your site.
I don’t hate Jim, but I am becoming fairly bored with him. He has no real future or reason to advance in the company and the only dreams of his we know of (getting Pam, having a family with her) he’s accomplished. So he doesn’t really have anything left to do, but unlike Creed or Meredith (who also don’t necessarily have any direction either) they’ve likely invested too much in him for him to just be there without purpose.
Pam is more frustrating I suppose. She does have dreams and goals, or did, but Jim is the only one of those she’s fulfilled. She gave up or failed at art and sales. She doesn’t even have the house with a terrace.
Daryl, Kelly in an odd way, and Erin in an even odder way are maybe the only characters right now who could be deemed successes. Erin might be a weird one to include, but when you consider her bizarre background and naivete; I think having a relationship with a wealthy guy who likes Asia and holding a steady job seems remarkably good.
Alan, this is a slight divergence from the conversation trend going on here (probably to no one’s dismay) but I think this is the most relevant place to bring it up: I’m sure you’re full to the brim in terms of writing about shows, but if you stopped writing about the Office for a while, I would love to see a post or two about this season of Bored to Death (which I assume you watching but not writing about). I’ve found it to be quite good – at least on par with S1, and better in a lot of ways. I just think the buddy trio dynamic they have going is great; its in a groove; and its at least FRESH for goodness sake. Whether it was an episode recap or two, or just a season-so-far post, I would be interested in your thoughts.
I’m sorry, Alan, but it seems to me more and more like you’re reviewing your idea of a show rather than what’s actually onscreen. You express doubts about the point of the Office without Carell, and what do you know, suddenly a show that’s all about workplace drudgery seems “low energy.” You want Community to be the show that proves smart, fast comedy writing can still be successful, and what do you know, every show gets top marks with lots of exhortations to “tell your friends!” I’m not accusing you of a conflict of interest or taking payola or anything like that- it just seems like your reactions to the shows you watch so closely match your pre-season predictions of what would happen that it causes you to miss genuinely funny moments in shows you’ve decided won’t have a good season- The cold open, Dwight’s “petting zoo/goat roast” comment (and conversation with a kid who looks like a young Dwight), Kevin getting lost in the hay maze, Michael struggling to not turn his conversation with Pam into a Billy Joel song, Angela’s immediate reaction to laughter being defensive disapproval, Erin’s anger over Ryan wasting color ink, Michael’s increasingly tortured card analogy at the end (“Oscar’s the Queen, that’s easy, give me a hard one- that’s what Oscar said”)- all of that gets brushed off as unfunny and low-energy, and oh, we don’t see Michael Schur onscreen enough?
Sorry if this seems rude, but I have no idea where your head must be to find this season unfunny or unworthy of coverage.