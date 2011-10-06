Morning Round-Up: Thoughts on ‘South Park,’ ‘Suburgatory,’ ‘Up All Night’ and more

Back in the early days of the old blog, I tended to do a lot of round-up posts where I offered quick thoughts on a bunch of shows at once. I phased that out after a while, as it became clear that readers didn’t like them as much as the longer individual review posts, with the round-ups always getting a much lower comment total. But in an effort to cover as much of the new season as I can while still maintaining my sanity and a workable schedule, I’m going to try them out again from time to time, to hit up a bunch of shows that I’ve seen but don’t have much to say about. These may be more trouble than they’re worth, but I’m going to give it a shot.
For this one, we’re going to try to hit, in order, “South Park,” “Suburgatory,” “Up All Night,” “Modern Family” and “Hart of Dixie,” all coming up just as soon as I have some Jameson’s…
When last we left “South Park,” Stan had developed a severe case of anhedonia, his parents had split up, Kyle and Cartman had shockingly become friends, and it sure seemed like Trey and Matt had delivered some kind of stealth series finale. Of course, the show still has many seasons to go, so “Ass Burgers” had to get things back to normal, in what turned out to be less-than-artful fashion, including a belabored “Matrix” riff laid over a topical spoof of autism/vaccine panic, a running gag inspired by how most people pronounce “Asperger’s” (a joke that “Community,” among others, got to a while ago), and ultimately a reset of the status quo, made interesting mainly because Stan is still aware of it, and still getting drunk to deal with it.
Overall, I thought the darkness of the previous episode worked incredibly well, but only as a one-time thing – and perhaps something that should’ve been saved for the actual finale. Stan’s depression, budding alcoholism, or however you want to diagnose it seems uncomfortable alongside ongoing antics like Cartman sticking burgers down his backside and a cabal of fast food chains plotting to assassinate him. We’ll see if this is something the writers keep as an ongoing element, or if things really are the same as it ever was next week.
I liked the “Suburgatory” pilot a lot, but also saw ways in which it could be improved going forward, notably in finding ways to make its fictional suburb less of a cartoon – or, failing that, to focus more on the strengths of the show, which are Tessa’s voice and the interplay between Tessa and her dad. “The Barbecue” spent a bit less time on the perceived weirdness of the ‘burbs – other than the titular subplot about George having to throw a backyard rager, or else – and more on Tessa adjusting to the new people around her, including her unwanted, uncontrollable attraction to the hot boy across the street. That story led to the episode’s funniest joke (“Scarlett Johannsson, dead”), but the exaggerated nature of most of the neighbors feels like it’s distracting from what’s turned out to be a much more interesting, funny father-daughter story. (The action movie-style opening where George and Tessa tried to get out of the house before Ana Gasteyer could make it over there was a familiar gag, but Sisto and Levy sold it.)
“Up All Night” continues to be two different shows clumsily welded together, though this was the first episode where I think I preferred the Maya Rudolph version of the show to the Christina Applegate/Will Arnett version. (Nick Cannon in particular has been a real treat in his limited screen time.) The family car neurosis story started with a very relatable idea (my wife and I insisted on getting a CRV rather than a mini-van when we had our first kid, just because we were afraid of becoming one of “those people”), yet was eventually taken to a too-cartoonish place with them getting drunk and buying the smelly van on eBay. (There’s also the matter of Reagan and Chris having seemingly-limitless resources compared to the average new parents, and while TV characters as a rule are much richer than the people who watch them, there comes a point where the blank checkbook makes me not have any empathy for their problems.) It’s early yet, and this is the time when most comedies are still figuring themselves out, but this was the first episode of the show I mostly didn’t enjoy.
I’m bringing a mostly forgettable “Modern Family” up really for one reason: Cam accidentally turning into Stanley Kowalski, and enjoying the hell out of it. One of the biggest problems with the show’s second season is that it turned Cam, the breakout character of season one, into a whiny, unpleasant diva, and I’ve been happy to see a lot of that reversed so far this season. Eric Stonestreet can do a lot more than play wounded and pouty, and that was a well-executed gag all around.
Finally, I’m a couple of days late to the second “Hart of Dixie,” but I thought “Parades & Pariahs” did as good a job of any freshman show this fall of making the whole “repeat the pilot” philosophy work. The episode revisited many of the conflicts and themes of the premiere, but managed to go deeper with them, set up a clear conflict and story arc for the first season, and wrote out Nancy Travis’ character far more artfully than “New Girl” did with Damon Wayans Jr. (It helped that “Hart” had Travis’ services for an extra episode, of course.) With the premiere, I was mainly enjoying it for Rachel Bilson, but the second episode suggested there’s an actual show here.
Okay, so that’s a bunch of shows to go back and forth on. What did everybody else think?
Suburgatory is definitely growing on me. I liked how they tied in the “sickness” of the Gentoo penguin with Tessa. She and Sisto play amazingly off each other and have great timing. This one definitely stays on my watch-list for a while.
The rest of them- South Park aside – still not getting into them
Cam’s Stanley, yes, but also: “Offensive line.” I rarely laugh out loud at a television show.
And now I’m sorry I bailed on Hart of Dixie 1.2 after five minutes. It sure seemed like it was going for the obvious in every direction. Putting them back on the fence.
It takes a lot for a show to make you laugh out loud…especially watching by yourself. But I second this – I LOL’d at “offensive line” too. Classic Phil.
Loved this; reminded me of the “collard people” joke from The Office’s “Diversity Day.” Similar execution and same hilarious result!
Very much agreed about the offensive line. I actually had to rewind and watch it again I thought it was so funny.
Don’t know if you watch “The Middle” but that show had a stellar episode last night, that had a hysterical opening and a very relatable and realistic plot for any mother or probably any parent. This ensemble kicks ass top to bottom (Eden Sher would be nominated for an emmy if there was any justice and her optimistic Sue, in spite of all her obstacles, is like no other charcter on TV). Anyway, you mentioned the lack of relatability in last night’s “Up All Night” and I just thought how “The Middle” took such a relatable story last night, made it fresh and hysterically funny and sweet and allowed each cast memeber (including guest Marsha Mason) to shine.
Completely agree, Bill. I felt sick but unable to stop laughing in that opening scene. The guzzling of the dish detergent sent me over the edge.
ITA. I really love the Middle and feel like it’s unfairly ignored by a lot of critics. I understand it’s not reinventing the wheel, but it does what it does very well. I love Sue Heck – Eden Sher just absolutely commits to every ridiculous thing Sue does.
Glad to see some support for The Middle. There’s nothing really groundbreaking with the show but it’s funny and you just love the Hecks, they’re relatable in a way, you can see your own families in them one way or another
Yes! There is not nearly enough love for The Middle. It’s a one of my favorite shows and is generally reliable in the way of entertainment.
I tried to like The Middle because I really, really like Neil Flynn. When it started, I couldn’t get into it all, in part because I thought Chris Kattan and the car dealership scenes were unwatchable.
Every so often I come across people talking about how under-rated The Middle is, so I give it another chance. It’s certainly better than it was (and it seems Kattan is either gone or on so little that I’ve not run across him), but I’m still feeling pretty frosty about this show in general.
Like South Park, if only for the Jameson’s being the only way Adam Sandler movies are funny. Oh, and Zookeeper 2: Zoo-keepier!
I thought the Jay/Manny scenes were pretty endearing in MF.
Unrelated: Alan, will you be doing any write ups on The League this year? I know Thursdays are a busy TV night, but that show is consistently hilarious!!
If these round-up posts mean we get to read your (however brief) thoughts on decent to good shows that otherwise wouldn’t crack the rotation, I’m all for keeping them coming.
Agreed – more Alan (even in brief chunks) is good news. Really like hearing your opinion on all these shows, even the ones I don’t watch
Yep, I agree as well.
My thoughts as well. If you’ve gotta watch these things, I’d rather get a few of your thoughts then nothing at all.
I support this one as well. We don’t really need in depthy analysis for some shows, just a couple of highlights that you like to note (negative or positive) is always welcome :D
Add me as a Yay vote to these little roundupss… also, suburgatory is pretty funny. =)
Was hoping to get your thoughts on Free Agents, which to me has been improving every week, and is currently the highlight of my Wednesday. I feel like after the pilot they tweaked the relationship between the two leads just enough to make them more likable and fun to watch. Anthony Stewart Head’s character still needs a little figuring out, along with the 2 male co-workers, but I’d say Free Agents is turning out to be one of the best new shows of the season, and I am dreading its impending cancellation.
Sorry. The cancellation is no longer pending:
Yeah I just saw that. Pretty bummed right now.
I’ve tried to watch Suburbgatory pilot but haven’t found the episodes on either abc.com or hulu–love mostly anything with Jeremy Sisto in it. Nailed it on Up All Night–I like the two shows I’m seeing but its hard to see the way they try to blend together. And haven’t really gotten into Modern Family this season,it feels like the jokes are connecting
Good call on Up All Night. I’ve watched all the ep’s and while there have been some funny parts, the show itself should be much better than it is given the talent they have and the premise.
Suburgatory has been decent so far, but it’s not like any of this year’s comedies are even as good as the underrated The Middle let alone Modern Family.
Interesting take on Modern Family. I didn’t really like Cam’s story because he was clearly wrong and just being a jerk to Mitchell by not cleaning up the mess. And him walking around in just jeans and a white T-shirt was so out-of-character that I immediately saw where it was heading. As mentioned earlier, Phil was great in this (the offensive line joke took a minute, but had me rolling). And I thought David Cross was funnier than just about anything else anyone else was doing.
Up All Night is growing on me. Yet I, too, had problems with it. Once Will Arnett said, “Let’s drink some wine and then look at cars” you knew where it was going. And the money thing bothered me, too. They didn’t even make a joke out of paying too much for the van or getting stuck with it or something.
I think the biggest problem with their unlimited checkbook is that it doesn’t make any sense why they wouldn’t just hire a nanny instead of having Will Arnett at home with the baby.
I didn’t see the pilot for ‘Suburgatory’ and I didn’t love this episode. Gasteyer and Parnell seemed to be right out of an SNL sketch. The girls in the school were terribly acted characters. Just not very pleasant but I can see a glimmer of a good show in there because of Sisto and Levy. They seem to have good chemistry.
Cam as Stanley was good. I also liked the ‘offensive line’ joke. Got me to laugh out loud. MF seems like it is not sure what to do with each week and trying to do too many stories at once. IDK. I still enjoyed the episode.
I liked the Suburgatory pilot, but the second episode left me kind of cold. It just felt like it was trying a little too hard.
Modern Family started slow, but then ended up turning into a great ep. I thought everything at the Traffic Council was hysterical.
Up All Night is still kind of a mess. I actually think they’d have been better off keeping the original jobs for Rudolph and Applegate. Or maybe having Arnett be a working dad and Rudolph and Applegate run some sort of business from Applegate’s house. Right now it just feels totally disjointed and tonally it’s all over the place. Last week’s Rudolph storyline felt like something from 30 Rock, not a family sitcom. I also think this is the rare sitcom that might have worked better as a traditional multi-camera comedy.
Agree that “The Middle” is underrated. I consistently enjoy that show.
I may have to check out Hart of Dixie.
Thought Suburgatory #2 was okay, and I’m still hopeful based on the talent involved that it can become great. I thought it was interesting that they went for “eww” so early in its run (the disgusting crush plotline). I think the father/daughter relationship has a lot of potential, especially with these two strong actors.
Thank you for doing this. I agree that many shows don’t deserve the full treatment, but it’s nice to have a place to come talk about small moments in the shows we like.
Alan, I’m an avid reader of your blog and thoroughly respect your opinion, but could not disagree more on your assessment of last night’s South Park. It was a clever expansion of the ideas laid out in ‘You’re Getting Old’, asking questions about the choice between blissful ignorance or isolation through asking difficult questions. The Matrix riff was dated, but completely appropriate to the material – I would rather that than something new but devoid of narrative or thematic meaning. The final shot was terrifically powerful, with everything reset but just a little more melancholy, as Stan submitted, at a cost, to a truth he couldn’t escape from. And yes, I do know this is South Park I’m talking about.
Apologies for the self-promotion, but I did an analysis of the episode on my blog for anyone who wants to read a proper justification of my points above and a counter-argument to most of Alan’s quibbles. South Park has been going downhill in recent years, but the last two episodes have been some of their best and bravest ever, IMO.
[xandermarkham.blogspot.com]
I feel like I would love to see Matt & Trey go down the rabbit hole of their new path and create a somewhat tonal successor to Moral Oral OR see them dive back into the irreverence and humor of the past…but this mixing stuff just isn’t doing them any favors.
I’m not sure Up All Night can fully succeed as long as Maya Rudolph is playing this character. There’s a good show in there with the Arnett/Applegate relationship, but having an actor of Rudolph’s stature in the Ava role means she has to have a prominent place in each episode and it just doesn’t work. As Alan said, it’s 2 different shows that don’t fit together.
I really think that either another lesser known actress has to play Ava so they can just use the character as a secondary plot point when they take Reagan into the workplace, or they need to use a bit of TV magic and just turn Maya Rudolph into a different character.
I can’t imagine what was wrong with the original version of the pilot if this is what they decided to do instead.
Maya Rudolph’s stature is no higher than Phil Hartman’s was when he joined the cast of NewsRadio. He didn’t overwhelm that show — he was used where he was needed as part of an ensemble — and Rudolph could do the same here.
I’m a Gentoo penguin!
Ok, I’m a sucker for a nature joke. I enjoyed Suburgatory quite a bit, and the show can thank you, Alan Sepinwall, for me tuning in to the pilot in the first place.
Was not impressed with MF, except for the interplay between Phil and Luke. I thought the Odd Couple routine was really old, and the visit at the end was completely expected.
The Scarlett Johansson, dead joke was just the funniest thing ever, so I´m sticking with Suburgatory for the time being. Especially since I realized that the boy next door who said it managed to turn into an interesting character, not too bad for a character that cartoonish.
That was pretty effing funny!
Re: Modern Family
I thought the episode was hilarious, and Phil was the best part of the episode, especially with his “offensive line” line. Also, I was hysterical when Manny went into a stereotype about Jewish people.
One problem: Claire is set on getting a sign erected to make people drive more carefully. Didn’t we already see this with “Slow Down Your Neighbors”? Also, Homer Simpson did it in the first season of “The Simpsons.”
I’m glad to see “The Middle” getting some love here! Did I miss why Alan never reviews it? Also, totally agree that Eden Sher deserves at least an Emmy nomination, if not a win. Sue Heck is one of the funniest and most charming characters on sitcoms today.
I suspect Alan doesn’t review it because it’s a more “traditional” comedy. Not that it’s not funny, but I think The Middle would fall into his “it was funny or not funny, move on” reviews that he tries to avoid. But that’s only my two cents :-)
Yeah, you’re probably right. I never got that, btw. Isn’t the point of a comedy to umm, er, uh… be funny?
He mentioned before that he finds the show solid and funny but not his cup of tea and not something he watches regularly
Solid and funny aren’t “his cup of tea”? I think the real problem here is that he is stretched too thin. Hitfix needs a critic just for sitcoms and that should be me. Also maybe a videogames critic which could also be me. You listening Hitfix?
In the second episode of Suburgatory, the lead girl’s crush on the obnoxious boy made her very unlikable and pretty much undid what sympathy I had for her after the pilot. And I continue to think the dad seems too young by about 10 years.
But what struck me most about Alan’s comments is that he doesn’t have unlimited resources himself? But he’s a tv critic!
ED W, it was clearly established that she didn’t like the fact the fact that she loved him. In the Gilmore Girls, Lauren Graham was 14 years older than Alexis Bledel. So, if Lauren Graham could play the mom, I don’t see why Jeremy Sisto (who has the same age difference with Jane Levy) can’t play the dd
Well I never watched Gilmore Girls because it looked so dumb, so that analogy is lost on me. :) I think it makes more of a difference in an opposite gender situation because you need to avoid the inadvertent chemistry of two attractive people who are not far apart in age.
But to each his/her own of course. Mine is clearly not the majority pov on that.
Actually, I thought the girl’s reaction was very funny because it was surprising. Entertainment is loaded with guys who are into girls who are hot, but not very bright. It was good to see it played the other way for a change.
I like the morning round up — Cam’s “Street Car” moment and “Scarlett Johannsson” need recognition.
Speaking of the old days – any chance you will revive the “what do these 4 photos have in common? ( I loved that) or the open thread post? (perhaps you (and Dan?) could to a Bill Simmons style mega chat?)
“a running gag inspired by how most people pronounce “Asperger’s” (a joke that “Community,” among others, got to a while ago)”
Heck, I remember Becker doing that joke.