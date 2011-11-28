‘The Shield’ finale, 3 years later

I did my best to avoid working over the long Thanksgiving weekend, but I couldn’t step away from the Internets altogether (smartphones are the methadone of my web addiction), and saw this tweet on Friday pointing out that it was the third anniversary of “The Shield” finale – and, therefore, the end date for one of the storylines set up in that finale. Some thoughts on that coming up just as soon as I dial 912…
So, as you may recall, “The Shield” ended not with Vic Mackey dead, or in prison, but stuck with a more diabolical – if on some level short-term – fate. He got immunity for all his crimes, but his wife and kids disappeared into witness protection, Shane murdered himself and his family, Ronnie went to prison for life, and Vic got stuck with a different kind of prison sentence when Olivia from ICE made it clear that she expected him to fulfill every day of his three-year contract, and to spend those three years figuratively shackled to a desk, doing nothing but mind-numbing paperwork. In many ways, it was much better than Vic deserved, but it still separated him from everyone and everything he ever cared about.
Still, when I interviewed Shawn Ryan after the finale, he compared Vic to a shark and noted that, “I think as long as a shark’s alive it can find some place to swim to.” The incredible final scene of the series (embedded below, along with the greatest hits montage that played over the closing credits) showed Vic stewing about his fate, but at the end he grinned slightly, pocketed his (enormous) off-duty gun and headed out into the night, with some new kind of plan in his head. It’s entirely possible that he spent the last three years getting shut out of attempts to find his family, to get more actively involved in crime prevention, to improve his ruined reputation. But it’s also possible that he slowly but surely wriggled out of the net Olivia put him in, and/or that he’s been laying the groundwork for exactly what he’d do the second the ICE contract lapsed.
At the time, Shawn said he thought a bit about what the characters might be up to at the end of those three years – Ronnie, for instance, would have linked up with the white supremacists for protection in prison – and that he might be open to the idea of a movie down the road if there were interest and he had time in his schedule. A lot’s happened for him and for the actors on the show in the last three years, and I don’t know if he’d still want to do it – or if any studio would be willing to finance a movie sequel to the show. (I asked Shawn if he had changed his mind any, but have yet to hear back; if he responds, I’ll update this post.)
“The Shield” finale is, to my mind, one of the best ever for any TV drama, and maybe the best, period. I don’t especially need to see the continuing adventures of Vic Mackey, but the finale did raise some interesting possibilities and leave some wiggle room for a longer epilogue if everyone found the time, money and interest to do it.
What does everybody else think? Was the ending to the show too good to need more story? What do you think Vic has been doing for the last three years? Is Claudette still with us? What has the Aceveda mayoral administration been like for Los Angeles?
Agreed. I remember this finale around the same time as Battlestar Galactica and Lost, and was definitely better than those two epics, even if they had stronger moments.
I think I’m probably the only person I know who absolutely hated the finale. Vic turning on Ronnie like that went against everything we were supposed to believe about him over 7 seasons. Why couldn’t he just let Ronnie run? Vic spent 7 seasons thinking of ways to get him and his guys out of trouble but we’re supposed go believe that he would turn on Ronnie like that? I’ve rewatched the series about 5 times now but a few of those times I’ve skipped the 7th season completely.
Mackey only protected his guys as a way of protecting himself. That’s why my favorite scene is Vic’s confession where you finally see the mask come off and reveal the monster underneath.
I completely agree with Svetlana. The basic premise of the twists and turns of Shield over 7 seasons was not that Vic got out of trouble. It was that Vic got out of trouble without hurting his family or his team. Had the show been about Vic’s survival, he could have ditched others even before the 7th season finale. It was absolutely absurd. Though I have a doubt. Dutch, while arresting Ronnie says, “For the last 3 years. For the Armenian money train robbery. Covering up Terry Crowley’s murder.” He does not mention Ronnie’s murder. So, did Vic leave out that part in his confession. Can we believe that Ronnie was only tried for robbery and covering up Terry’s murder? I am sure these crimes would never lead to a sentence of anything close to a life term, leave alone death penalty.
Who would you pick – your wife or your co-worker? Seems an easy choice, even if she was a pain in the ass like Corrine turned out to be. I only say that because she could never, ever seem to put herself in his shoes. Had she done so, she would have found it much easier to forgive him, possibly even thank him for all the effort. The fact that everything got so out of hand is not his fault, although it seems every single goddamn viewer in the world believes it to be true. I feel like I’m the only person out here (besides the writers) that views Vic as a victim, which is extremely annoying. Is EVERYONE in America so totally brainwashed that they are unable to see through “evil” to realize that they are simply looking in the mirror? I’d like to give Vic some Goddamn credit, once and for all. The guy was an extremely overworked and underpaid crime-fighting genius. He was not “evil” or “bad” as everyone depicts him; he was, and hopefully still is, one of the most gifted suppressors of inner-city violence that has ever been depicted on the small – or large – screen. The fact that he shot Terry Crowley matters little compared to all the innocent lives he saved while on the job. Would you rather have 100 dead black people or 1 live Terry Crowley? Because that’s what happened – Terry died so they could live. DEAL WITH IT. And please, Michael Chiklis, get a new agent. Ask Walton Goggins – he seems to know how to get roles that don’t completely demean him, unlike you. (“Vegas” SUCKS!!!!!)
Agree with Svetlana. Throughout the course of the series one of Vic’s redeeming qualities was his loyalty to his team. Incidentally I always preferred it to his being a ‘good father’ (his other redeeming quality) which seemed like an anti-hero cliché and lacked the depth of his relationships with the strike team. Seth Baker described Ronnie as Vic’s ‘co-worker’ but he was way more than that. Vic trusted his life to Ronnie every day for 3 years. He looked on him, like the rest of the team, as a brother. Vic always stuck by his team even when it would have been easier to ditch them to save himself. I always viewed his execution of Crowley as motivated as much by a desire to protect his team and outrage at the betrayal of his trust as it was about protecting himself. Even just a few moments before accepting the deal Vic turned it down out of loyalty to Ronnie. I could understand Vic ultimately making the difficult decision he did to protect his wife and kids but not with the callous disregard he showed. Surely he could have at least warned Ronnie in such a way that ICE couldn’t prove that he did. For me it seemed an unbelievable move that was forced on one of the most compelling and morally ambiguous characters I’ve ever seen without considering his characterisation for the previous 3 seasons and it marred what was otherwise a really good finale.
I disagree, C and Svetlana. Although Vic’s loyalty to the team, which he often described as his family, was shown time and time again, the pecking order always had his family and kids just above the team. Rather than see his wife go to jail and, worse, his kids to foster homes, Vic made a deal that would allow them to remain intact. Vic’s sacrifice of Ronnie was indicative of how far he’d fallen after having lost almost every ounce of power and favor he’d accrued over the years. It was the last bargaining chip he had.
There’s no way Ronnie went to prison for life. The uncorroborated testimony of a co-conspirator isn’t sufficient to convict someone of a crime, and that’s the only evidence that existed against him for virtually every crime.
The problem is, Vic probably gave sufficient details to lead to physical evidence, (i.e., where the bodies are buried, so to speak). So while, your point hat if it was ONLY testimony, it would be tough to secure a life sentence, if there was physical evidence discovered as well, it’s pretty much a certainty he’s doing life.
I agree with Gung Ho, the Strike Team was extremely proficient at covering up their crimes and leaving no evidence of their even having been at crime scenes. No matter how many bodies Vic’s testimony points to, there’s nothing linking Ronnie to any Strike Team crime except the word of Vic, which would not be enough to convict. We know Ronnie only has one kill shot, which Vic wasn’t even present for, and I’m pretty sure it wasn’t with his own gun. Zombie Johnny Cochran could get Ronnie off.
Vic Mackey Freedom Day! I had long hoped that there would be a follup movie for the series set on Vic Mackey Freedom Day. Looks like I will have to wait a while at least.
I think that The Shield did indeed have the best finale of any TV show ever. And, I find that this serves it well in later contemplation. I’d alot rather rewatch The Shield than Rome or The Sopranos or even the Wire or Deadwood, despite my ability to understand that Deadwood is a better show than The Shield.
There is alot of modern TV shows that are often described as a decendant of The Shield, but for me, Son’s of Anarchy is probably the closest anyone has or will ever come. But despite being of comparible quality, if Son’s of Anarchy deosn’t deliver on a finale of comparible quality to the Shield, I think it could easily fall away, and land in the 2nd tear of TV.
Best Shield moment: Vic locks two rival gangsters in a shipping crate overnight for them to “work out their differences” In the morning, he comes to let them out, and one walks out having killed the other. The expression of horror on Vic’s face is priceless.
i have some friends who suggest that Vic may stop by SOA, but i doubt it due to so many shield actors donning new roles.
i remember being riveted by the entire finale, and so tense during that final scene. i think any continuation – webisodes, a movie, etc – would risk damaging those final moments we had with vic and company.
I loved The Shield and loved the ending, and because of the unavailability of the characters there’s no way an epilogue could be epic. Lem and Shane are dead; Claudette should be dead or off duty.
A sequel would be best done low-key: What’s Julian up to? How’s Dutch doing? But I fear that it would just be a disappointment. That said, I’d watch it.
A follow up would be as painful to watch as the “Dead Like Me” follow up movie.
The “Shield’s” finale was the the most satisfying finale I can recall. Anything more would just be anticlimactic.
Julian wouldn’t matter anymore since he killed his wife over money and is now serving a life sentence. I don’t understand why or how an actor like him could kill anyone over money, let alone his wife.
I would love for FX to produce a 90 minute epilogue episode. It would be a slice of the characters lives right now, there doesn’t have to be any particular story or arc, just little vignettes like Dutch working a case, Vic’s last day at ICE, Mayor Aceveda dealing with the downtown LA NFL stadium, etc.
BUZZ, you hit the nail on the head. Having any kind of plot that tied everyone together would be unrealistic and therefore against everything the show stood for. And BTW, none of these other shows I have heard mentioned here could ever, EVER, hold a candle to The Barn/Shield. If anyone persists to challenge it, know that everyone in Hollywood threw themselves at the feet of the crew every September at the Emmys. It was like Breaking Bad times 10. Seriously, they all knew it for what it was: the show that changed television forever. Look it up, see what the industry says. They know better than you do, you vanilla tools!
Seth is an amoral fool
Tell me, Tim: the house you grew up in, did it contain a lot of lead-based paint?
Not calling anyone a fool but I strongly disagree with you about The Shield being the best show ever. I LOVED the show but Sons Of Anarchy is WAY better!! LOVE that crazy Kurt Sutter!!
I always saw the lid being blown off the scandal at some point by the press (a la the Rampart scandal that inspired The Shield). They can’t convict Mackey but due to bad press, ICE sends him home and gives him paychecks to stay away. I definitely see Vic having a similar fate that befell Carl Weathers’ character. The ensuing scandal ends Aceveda’s political career ignominiously. I just don’t see all the Strike Team did being kept under the rug for three years from the public.
I can’t help wistfully imagining a season 3 of Terriers, where a bald former cop trying to stay off the radar hires Hank & Britt to try and track down his family.
Oh, yes!!
I hadn’t though about Terriers for weeks. Now I’m sad because that would be awesome.
I’ll just take a season 2 of Terriers
Heck, I’ll settle for the one actual season being made available on DVD, or Netflix.
Wish granted!
Oh YES!! Wouldn’t that be great? I am STILL mourning both shows. And I really, really miss Vic Mackey.
One of the best shows with amazing characters, especially the complex Vic. AND… a finale that rivals ANY other show finale. I was glued to my TV while it aired.
It’s far better to leave it to the imagination. They could not improve on the finale by defining what came next.
the finale was as close to perfect as it gets. I feel like they went out on top and while I miss The Shield and it’s characters, I feel like they gave us a complete story and I’m happy to leave things as they are.
The End. The finale of one of the finest bits of television writing and acting ever. I know its sad, but that really was the end; the devil is always out there.
I liked the idea of the finale, but wasn’t wild about the plot machinations to get there. First, there was the matter of Vic’s confession/immunity deal. As much as I hate to be all lawyer-y, his deal with the feds would NOT have granted him immunity from STATE prosecution. I wouldn’t care so much, but he kept bringing up again and again throughout the last season that he needed immunity from “the Feds”; I really thought that he was being set up to have the rug yanked out from under him when he found out that the feds couldn’t absolve him of all his state crimes.
Second, and related, Vic’s confession could not be used against Ronnie under basic hearsay rules. (Although it’s not improbable that Dutch, once he was clued in, could have used it to find actual evidence against him.)
Again, I’m not trying to be a spoil-sport, but I just thought that the show had more in it. The Shield never tried to be realistic with respect to its characters being nearly superheroes, but the world around them always was realistic, and I felt that these plot points violated that. (Also, it was really dumb of Shane not to get the hell out of California ASAF’nP.)
Shane was always a poor strategist, even though he was frequently a decent (with the the notable exception of letting the money train slip, which caused his family to die and Ronnie to go to prison) tactician
The FEDS probably have a lot of levers to pull to get the STATE to sign off on immunity deals. If they didn’t, what would even be the point of an immunity deal?
Concerning Shane: remember those gangbangers stole Shane’s money off him instead of handing him over to Vic? There were no resources left for him to escape with his family.
We def need a follow up movie. Too much there with Vic and Ronnie and the Barn.
Claudette is retired, possibly in hospice care, and Wagenbach has ascended to the Lt. of the Barn. Ronnie remains in prison in a volatile alliance with the white supremacists, knowing that any misstep will get him shanked. Vic has yet to find his family, and is attempting to reinvent himself as a private detective both to make a living and to find his kids. Olivia, well, she survived a zombie apocalypse, but lost her younger sister soon after.
Seriously, though, I agree that this is the best series finale I’ve ever seen. It dispelled the common notion that your anti-hero needs to a) die, or b) go to prison. From a storytelling standpoint, there are fates worse than either, and I think Mackey got what he truly deserved — the loss of everything he cherished, if not his freedom, and the pain of seeing the photos of Shane’s dead family, not to mention the pain of Lem’s death and the demise of his strike team. This final season encouraged me that there are still excellent television writers who aren’t looking to go down the path of least resistance, and who are willing to genuinely surprise viewers.
LOL @ your “Walking Dead” reference.
I loved the Shield, but don’t really need to see any more. The finale was pretty perfect, and what “mature” show out there had as good a final season as the Shield did?
Just an amazing end to an amazing series. I’d love to think that somehow Ronnie hasn’t died in prison and that Vic has cultivated a master plan for when the ICE deal is up.
Amazing finale, though I still have to give the crown for “best finale” to “Six Feet under.” That finale still sticks with me years later.
You took the words right out of my mouth.
@Sepinwall: Your blog and the tweet that started it has a MAJOR logic flaw in it. While The Shield’s finale was 3 years ago today, that does NOT mean that Vic Mackey’s contract with ICE would have ended today. The TV show did not follow time (months, years) in real time. The show aired 7 seasons, spanning from September 2002 through November 2008, yet, in The Shield time, create Vince Gilligan said the timeline spanned around 2.5-3 years.
So, since Vic Mackey was sentenced to 3 years stuck at a desk in ICE’s offices, following the same approximate ratio of 7 years (reality): 3 years (Shield time), Vic Mackey’s time at ICE won’t be up for another 4 years!!
Vince Gilligan created Breaking Bad, not the Shield. that would be Shawn Ryan. Your comments are way overthought. I think we all assume that when the show ended that time resumed its normal passing. 3 years is 3 years.
I agree with Bill here. That the logic of time obeyed in the show will be different than that of real life is obvious, but it’s not an absolute rule either, certainly not one that has to hold once the original storylines come to an end. In addition, I think you also have to remember in situations like these that the actors are aging in real-time, not the temporality of the show’s seasons. If you were to wait another four years to do a follow-up you might have to explain why the characters look seven years older instead of three, which might be an even bigger obstruction to logic.
I agree with Bill, but to that end, the Vic Mackey story began in 2002 and ended around 2005. That means that Vic’s ICE “sentence” ended in 2008, or about the same time the show ended.
Yesterday I was talking about the tragic loss of “Terriers” and today you’ve got me looking back on one of my dearest loves in “The Shield.” We need some freakin’ “Mad Men” or “Game of Thrones” back immediately. Something to ease the pain…
I’ve always interpreted our final glimpse of Vic as him going out to execute some street justice as a full-tilt vigilante. Vic had always tried to cope with his guilt by being “the good guy” when it didn’t conflict with his other schemes. Now that he’s lost everything and is basically alone with his guilt, it only makes sense he would dive even further into that escapism/self-absolution.
I’d love to see a continuation of the story. You could have Los Angeles Mayor David Aceveda reaching out to Vic as he needs help dealing with the much larger area he now oversees. Dutch-Boy could catch on to the new wave of vigilante behavior and be chasing Vic down with his new partner, Detective Danny Sofer.
Other developments…
– Julien Lowe is cast as the token overwhelmed, self-righteous guy in “Real World: Farmington.”
– Claudette has a miraculous recovery from lupus and becomes the head of a correctional facility for young girls. She goes on to mentor the daughter of a framed corporate executive on how to exact REVENGE against the people who ruined her life.
– Corrine Mackey marries a TV writer and becomes a little-known actress thanks to being cast in one his shows. Fans of the show spend several years flooding message boards with complaints about her lack of talent.
– Steve Billings is tragically killed when he yells at Antwon Mitchell for shaking one of his vending machines.
– Tina Hanlon now stars in “Blue Balls,” the Cinemax spoof “Blue Bloods.”
Don’t forget Detective Kevin Hiatt who left the Strike Team to move to Hawaii and start his own task force.
Funny. Good work.
Haha – great comment. The only thing you need to change: Billings isn’t killed. He leaves life as a cop behind in order to do contract-for-hire work with the CIA – installing hidden video camera’s into possible terrorists’ homes.
Bill… good call on Hiatt. I also forgot about former captain Monica Rawling’s later career as a power-mad attorney. Or how about that hot police dog handler who ended up marrying and divorcing Raylan Givens?
Amusing, I like your comments.
The Shield finale is definitely in my top 5 of all television that I watched from start to finish.
Billings is great right now on Homeland….
As much as I loved this show and would love to see more, it ended as perfectly as a show has any right to. I always took his closing smile as his acknowledgment that he’d gotten his comeuppance. Vic always did respect a worthy adversary, and ICE, as much as he was able to manipulate them to get his deal, got him. Getting his gun at the end of the day–the one he was supposed to be using to get bad guys–was (to me) a symbol of the end of his usefulness as a police officer.
Yeah, I’d watch these guys do whatever, but it ended the right way…with Mara dead. Sorry. Really, though, with Shane AND Lem gone, it’s over.
Slight machinations aside, I always think of The Shield as one of the best-executed and most satisfying series finales of any show I’ve ever watched, especially considering just how difficult good endings are to pull off. I actually remember throwing my remote on the floor at one point, the tension of it was so great.
Alan: Thanks for taking a moment on this one, as The Shield was the show that put FX on the map for me and was absolutely gripping every moment of its original run for me.
As far as the finale, wouldn’t Vic be shunned by the law enforcement community (federal or state)? Is there any possible scenario, even in the farfetched Shield universe, where word of his betrayal of Ronnie on the Strike Team, as well as his Original Sin (murder of Terry Crowley) isn’t spread out to everyone in regional law enforcement? Wouldn’t that make him a shunned outcast?
I have to think that Vic would go into private security of some kind as a result. Who would want to work with Vic knowing he was responsible for throwing everyone he touched underneath the proverbial bus?
As much as I love the Shield universe, I can’t imagine a special post-series episode or movie would do a better job ending the story Ryan had to tell about Mackey than the series ending he presented. But then again, Ryan and his team had a way of writing the Strike Team out of situations that were seemingly impossible.
I loved so many of the actors, especially Karnes, Pounder and Dent – and look forward to seeing them do turns on SOA if they haven’t done so already just to see how they inhabit completely different characters. Karnes was definitely no Wagenbach when he was on SOA, for example. Kenny Johnson was horribly underused on SOA.
I loved the finale too, but I still feel the show sort of went off the rails after the 5th season. I just didn’t enjoy the storylines at all post-Lem.
I think that has more to do with how hurt you still are over Lem, rather than the show actually going off the rails after the 5th season.
It’s what I believed too until I rewatched the series. The Shield in my opinion is one of the few shows that had a pretty solid level of consistency throughout the seasons.
The last 6 episodes of the show are some of the best suspense I’ve ever experienced.
So many great moments:
– Shane’s final wistful look at the Strike Team room on his way out the Barn for the final time.
– Vic convincing Ronnie not to run to Mexico.
– Vic & Ronnie deciding to kill pregnant Mara, “Jackson’s not a witness.”
– “Do you have any idea what you’ve done to me?” “I’ve done worse.”
– Claudette to Dutch: “You’re fired, you sanctimonious SOB!”
– Vic & Shane’s final phone call: “I’ll send you a postcard from Space Mountain.”
– many, many others…God I loved this show. Best finale ever.
“One time, doing time, for a long long time”
The only follow up I want to see is Ronnie putting two in Vic’s head.
This is a perfect comment! I couldn’t agree with you more!
i didn’t watch the shield when it first aired – i was skeptical of a show airing on f/x (at that point they had only aired son of the beach i think) and by the time the hosannas etc had built up the show was well enough into it’s run that i filed it away as something i’d catch up to eventually. this past summer, largely due to my love for justified, i decided to give it a shot. i watched the entire series in a little under a month. i wouldn’t put it in that the wire-deadwood-breaking bad-the sopranos-mad men tier but it’s right below there, somewhere w/ homicide (which the shield pretty heavily apes at first) and hill st. blues. that said of all these (the ones that have finished at least) the shield had the best finale and run up to it by far imo. i’m not sure if i’d recommend someone watch this many episodes of one show in this compact a period but i did find that many problems i know some (including alan) had w/ the show really didn’t seem an issue when watching this show as one piece instead of spread out over several years. as somewhat curious as to what dutch would be up to or vic would be like as a p.i. i’m not sure a followup would add much.
I haven’t seen deadwood or mad men, or all of sopranos, but I know, personally, I wouldn’t put breaking bad on the same tier as the wire or those shows (and i really enjoyed BB). I’d actually put the Shield ahead of BB but below the Wire, just because I feel like BB got too repetitive and u can skip ahead and not miss a thing really.
“The Shield” is one of the best television series of all time. I thought I was going to say I’d love to see a movie. But after rewatching the ending, I remembered why we should just leave it be. The series ended pitch-perfectly, which we can’t say for show many shows. Mackey got the ultimate punishment for Mackey: a desk jockey, his friends and family gone. As much as we all loved Vic, you have to admit: it was justice. Let sleeping Lems lie.
I agree completely with GILES. For me, the shield is on par with the wire and the sopranos as the defining shows of the 00’s, the trailblazers for mad men and breaking bad.
no movie please. finale was almost perfect.
yes to someone, nearly anyone, bringing back Terriers however.
The best finale to a TV series ever. (Actually maybe a tie with Babylon 5.) (Really.)
“Seems such a long time ago.” Indeed. I can’t believe it’s been three years!
I’d love to see more stories from this world. Not necessarily a theatrical release. But a mini-series or some sort of limited run on FX would be cool.
I think Vic has become a bounty hunter and he needs to get fugitive Charles Grodin from New York to Los Angeles by the end of the week so he can get out of this miserable f—ing business forever.
See you in the next life, Vic.
I don’t care to see the story evolving from this point on. Justice has been served, to an extent, for all the main characters and their stories are closed.
Bringing a story to the close with 3 minutes of silence was a brilliant idea. It said more than words could say.
And those last scenes completed the character transformation: when it begun, I liked Vic and hated Shane; by the last few episodes, my feelings were totally opposite.
One of the best shows and best finales ever….I love how it ended and how Ryan didn’t tie up every loose end. There’s also a little satisfaction from SOA and Sutter’s use of the Shield’s cast in various roles throughout its run and I love the tie-in of the One Niners – I’d love to see Antwon Mitchell show up in prison (the chance of Ronnie winding up in a jailhourse scene disappeared when Sutter cast David Rees Snell as one the “new Feds” chasing SOA). But I can visualize Antwon having some impact on the Sons’ life in Charming……
With all due respect tio a certain show’s running joke SEVEN seasons & NO MOVIE is perfect. The show stuck ever last note on the way out the door. They left nothing on the table emotionally and even the final montage credits with reoccuring characters contextualized with the Concrete Blonde song lyrics [note Wyatt during ‘Three times the man..’ and Lem during ‘If that isn’t love’] was flawless, right down to giving the show a 21 gun salute.
The only thing I wish is that Tina had been killed. I was never convinced she had what it took to make it as a cop.
Yet the finale for this show is superior to the other ‘BIG TWO’s’ finales: Soprano’s was so contoversial and polarizing [my cable went out for a second during the middle of the finale, so when the end hit i really did think I lost the signal] while The Wire’s slice of life goes on was undercut by the underwhelming title credit song, the version in the first season [which I really though was the weakest of all of the variations of it].
I would at least in part be excited for more, but mostly I think they should leave it be. I’d only put the finales for Six Feet Under and Band of Brothers above The Shield’s.
In my opinion, The Shield had the best first episode of any show I ever watched and the best finale, and in between, it was really really good.
Assuming what happened in the finale could really happen (for example, ICE in real life could never give vic immunity from State prosecution, a very good defense lawyer could have a chance at getting Ronnie off with Vic being really the only witness against him, etc), today, I think Vic would be in trouble, getting in trouble, or doing something that would get himself in trouble. Really, from the day after they robbed the money train, vic tried and tried and tried to be good. But he could never do that. At some point, who you are takes over. So you can take Shane and Lem and Ronnie away from Vic, but Vic is still Vic. He wants to be where the action is, and you could see him doing as asked at ICE for a day, a month, even a year. But at some point, he would find a way to bend a rule to get back in the game. And that bend would get bigger and bigger, until at some point he was again in way over his head.
As for Ronnie, assuming again that Vic’s testimony would be credible enough to put him away, he would be a cop in prison. He’d likely not be in a prison gang, but in protective custody where he would be spending 23 of 24 hours each day.
As for do I want the movie – the show was so greatly done and it did leave questions, but I don’t know if we really need to see them answered. The unknown is almost better.
What a great post. As much as I adore this show and love the finale I have to agree with (most of) the posters here…let it lie.
Even if we got what we wanted: Dutch transmogrifying into a latter day Lt. Columbo; Vic’s future as some kind of PI/gun-for-hire in the Joe Clarke (Carl Weathers) vein; Ronnie in Jail (can’t see him with the Aryan Nation myself. Didn’t he have a real yen for latinas? perhaps he could hook up with La Eme on a consultative basis) it would still take away from the beautiful way this show was wrapped up.
If you are craving a dirty-cops-who-get-the-job-done show that is worthy of The Shield then I would direct you to Braquo. Ok, it’s in French but it does broiadcast in the UK so english subs are available. Just started season two on Canal+…and it’s fantastic.
The Shield Movie is what I wish for most.
I think the movie should be started from the beginning with all the strike team alive and back together before the first season started and before Asevada came on the scene. After all when the first season started the Strike Team already had a bad rep, the movie could be about those days.
You anti movie people are being narrow minded and focusing on the final episode too much. A movie could be made with out disturbing the story line of the entire series.
Fingers crossed a movie deal is in the works, it would be so awesome
I only ever saw the first 5 series on the TV but recently bought the DVD box set of the entire 7 series and have steamrollered through it over the last week – to say that this show is the most AWESOMELY directed, produced and acted show EVER is a true understatement. I’ve loved every minute, and while I think the show wrapped up in a brilliant manner, I would love to see a follow-up movie… if only because now I’ve come to the end of my intense watching of its entirety I’m now sat twiddling my thumbs and thinking “NOW what do I do?!”. I could have watched it forEVER. Plus there are so many variables left open – what happens after Vic grins and sticks his gun down the back of his pants when the ICE lights go off? What happens to Claudette – dammit, I CARE about her, lol! SO many loose ends that could make a great 2 hour movie. I want MORE!
I thought the end was amazing. Just finished watching the DVD boxed set. What do you think might have been the fate of the serial killers Mom?
Vic selling ronnie out is exactly vic, that’s what he does. The finale was perfect in the same way the sopranos finale was perfect as was the wire. I mention those other shows because I believe the shield is up there with them. They are that good
My husband and I absolutely hated the ending of The Shield. It was an AMAZING cop show with a lot of twists in it – some predictable sure, but overall it was better than most cop movies!
What happened to the character Vic was horrible. He was put in an impossible situation. Yes, unfortunately it was brought unto himself however what is always missed by his former colleagues is that in the end, all Vic wanted was a safer place – a better place for people to live. In his own way, he wanted to preserve some “good” in LA; even if it meant rubbing elbows with gang members and organised crime.
Unfortunately, the ONLY person in his strike team that understood that was the one he burned in the end – Ronnie. Shane and Lem never understood that it took someone with flexible morals to try and get that ultimate goal.
Although I understand that Claudette was only trying to be a “good” cop as many perceive what is a good cop, she lost that privilege when she turned a blind eye to Vic hitting some guy with the yellow pages. In the entire Shield series, she was the second biggest hypocrite. The biggest was former Capt. Acaveda. He knew the techniques that Vic was using to bring in collars yet again, turned a blind eye.
Dutch also learned what it was like to be a killer – he killed a stray cat with his bare hands and the thing that scared him the most is that he enjoyed it. I guess being overlooked for so long; feeling powerless; killing that cat made him feel powerful. Unfortunately for him, I believe that the person who would eventually take over Claudette’s job is Danni Sopher – Claudette was basically grooming her for the seat.
The ending was crap – almost as crap as the ending of Angel (thanks Joss Whedon).
Uh, Vic killed people. He was a monster
Didn’t know so many people thought so well of The Shield. I just watched the entire 7 seasons over the past few weeks. The ending was perfect but I can see Mackey turning up in some shadowy para military group. He’s so good at getting bad guys. Shame to waste that talent.
Hey Maggie, like you, I just watched the entire 7 seasons. I’m going through withdrawal. I haven’t figured out if I want a reprise or not. I find myself thinking about Mackey and wondering what made him who he is; how it was so easy (apparently) to be so violent. I never got over Lem’s death.
I would love to see ” Life after the shield”. I loved the show!
I just watched the entire series via Amazon over the last few weeks and must say I really loved it and even the finale. I don’t get sucked into too many TV shows but this show had me from the beginning. I can only think of Breaking Bad and Justified as shows on that could compete with the Shield.
The final moments of Vic in a suit and tie being walked through the ICE offices looking like a zombie was like a real life “Office Space”. Vic wasn’t in Heaven (the Clubhouse) or Hell (Prison) but in a sort of purgatory waiting until he is able to go on to his next life.
The scene where he places the pictures on his desk was chilling and made you continue to question what makes Vic Mackey tick. His family was safe but his friends were all dead or in jail. When he reaches into the drawer and lock box and removes the gun the smile that crosses his face really makes you think. Was Vic really as conflicted as we were led to believe? Did the good guy who tried to help the prostitute in season one get crushed by the continuous stress of lying, cheating,stealing and killing all in the name of saving his guys and family.
In the end Vic lost it all but something tells me he made it through the ICE purgatory and went on to create a new life for himself.
On a side note the character of Billings was pure comic genius and props to the writer/writers who focused on his character. He was played perfectly and always brought a moment or two of levity during some amazingly tense times in the Barn
The Vic Mackey character not on TV is a travesty. Think about all the possibilities!!! I personally would have loved to see a refocused Vic manipulate ICE the way he did at the Barn. I think the Shield ended a season or two too short. It has been several years gone by, and I still am dying for more. Come on Shawn Ryan! That show won several awards and is considered by many to be the best ever. Bring it back. Seriously. Why not? You could have said Peter Jackson did all he could do with his first 3 LOTR movies…but he knew there was more of a story to tell. Same with the Star Wars series. When you have something THAT good, don’t kill it off so easily.
Shawn Ryan recently stated we fans should really stop hoping for a reunion. Sorry. Too late.
Rudi
A fitting end to a great show.
I didn’t like that they left the murder of Rita and Huggins open. Both Dutch and Aceveda could be under investigation and maybe even found guilty of murder. I saw no reason to even include the Huggins angle, let alone leave it open.
what do u mean ronnies murder