‘The Simpsons’ – ‘At Long Last Leave’: Here’s to 500 episodes!

We’ve had a lot of fun preparing for “The Simpsons” 500th episode over the last few days, with you guys choosing your favorite episodes, quotes and (non-Simpson family) characters. Now it’s time to discuss episode 500 itself, with a quick review coming up just as soon as I spend $800 on dragon insurance…
500. That’s a staggering number for any era in TV (even “Gunsmoke,” the all-time durability champ in primetime, “only” made it to 635 episodes). At this incredibly advanced – but by no means decrepit – age, “The Simpsons” has no choice but to present variations on themes and stories you’ve seen at least two or three times already. So “At Long Last Leave” presented a bit from “The Simpsons Movie” (the family brings great misery on the town and has to start a new life away from Springfield as a result) and a bit from the 200th episode “Trash of the Titans” (the town essentially relocates), among others (the revamped opening credits for “The Outlands” reminded me of “The Thompsons” gag from “Cape Feare,” for instance).
And while I wouldn’t call it one of this season’s strongest episodes (“Holidays of Future Passed” still probably has the crown, and there are others like “The Food Wife,” “The Book Job” I’d put ahead of it, in what’s been a strong year overall), I laughed enough at various gags (particularly anything to do with Maggie’s new life in The Outlands), and I appreciated the various nods to the past, from the couch gag montage of past couch gags (which was edited together in a fashion I found very moving) to Homer briefly going back to his Walter Matthau soundalike voice from the early days to the appearance of so many familiar faces and voices (like Rabbi Krustofsky) at the secret town meeting.
There was a lot of love and enthusiasm for the show expressed over the other posts I did this weekend, but not surprisingly most of it was concentrated on the series’ first decade. I’m curious if the 500th episode was a notable enough milestone to bring back anyone who hasn’t been watching in a while, and, if so, what you thought of this one.
Also, Fienberg has become obsessed with Lisa playing the tuba in the opening credits, and now I’m wondering if there were any other What’s Wrong With This Picture?-type Easter eggs sprinkled throughout the episode. Call ’em out if you spotted ’em.
What did everybody else think?
Haven’t watched in years, but tuned in with friends for number 500. No one laughed at all – other than Maggie, though we loved the fake credits. No sense of story or heart at all. If the credits are better than the show, it’s probably time to call it a day. But I’d be in for a Hillbilly Gangleader Maggie spinoff!
As a disciple of the first decade driven by Alan’s-post-generated nostalgia to watch number 500, I found it terribly sad to watch.
The manicness of the plot, the lack of human connection between the characters and above all the constant bouts of random cruelty made it feel like an episode of Family Guy with yellow-er characters subbed in. Plus, I don’t think I ever actually laughed.
On the other hand, the couch gag montage was magnificent.
Were we supposed to assume that although some people will hate on The Simpsons, they (the writers) realize that is familiar and comfortable compared to the rest of the TV landscape and we will always come back to them?
I watched tonight for the first time in probably 5 years, and it was a little underwhelming, not bad, not nothing memorable
It was pretty good, definitely written with the long-time fans in mind. Insert obligatory “but it was funnier in season eight, they should give it up” comment here.
I’ve been following the Simpsons through the years and I thought it was really good and pretty funny. Its clearly not the norm ‘heartfelt show in the first 10 seasons or whatever, and its genre has always been comedy. It was pretty funny at the end when it said something like ‘thanks staying with us for 500 eps, go outside for some fresh air before you go on the internet and blog about how much it sucks’. Classic.
What does it say that recycled Simpson plots 3 or 4 times over still garner better ratings than any first-run ‘critically-acclaimed’ NBC sitcom? Chew on the fact that folks find Springfield’s first family funnier than Greendale’s student body, the entire staff of Dunder Mifflin and the population of Pawnee put together.
Personally I think anyone who thinks that is a moron
PS I hope that was sarcasm because if it is I agree that NBC comedies are the funniest on tv
I agree. There is A REASON this is the second longest running cartoon, primetime or otherwise, ever. PAUL C. (a Black Man) LA, CA
i still enjoy the simpsons, but this was terrible. their admission at the end shows that they knew this was pretty horrendous. no plot, no jokes… it made no sense.
it’s always satisfying for me to watch the simpsons… laugh… enjoy myself… then go online and find out how wrong i was
Yep, me too. I know these new episodes aren’t “Marge vs. the Monorail”, “Cape Feare”, or “22 Short Films…” but I still watch every Sunday and laugh, and I’m fine with that.
Worst. Episode. Ever.
Well, not worst EVER…I just wanted a Comic Book Guy quote.
I don’t get the ending …… They all move to that new town in the end but what about springfield!?!?!? In the next ep are they going to call the town Springfield or that other towns name ( idk the other towns name )
Everything will be back to normal next episode. There will probably be a reference to the fact that it’s not the original Springfield (I guess it’s actually the third Springfield) in some future episode for fans to catch.
This was the first new episode I’ve seen in a very long time. I didn’t enjoy it that much but it wasn’t too bad. Some of it fell very flat (particularly Kent Brockman’s report and the dragon insurance bit), and a few of the jokes that landed were just paler imitations of classic Simpsons gags, but it got a few laughs and overall I found it more entertaining than depressing, so that’s a plus.
It doesn’t really bother me that the show is still going and it still has fans, new and old but I don’t think I will be catching any more of the new episodes.
On the other hand, I greatly enjoyed these posts leading up to the episode and they made me go back and start re-watching the classic stuff, which I haven’t seen in quite a while either.
I hadn’t watched The Simpsons in many a moon — I’m one of those that lost the thread somewhere between seasons 10 and 12. I am of course a huge fan of the first decade or so of the series, and consider it one of the greatest TV shows of all time, but eventually I felt it succumbed to the law of diminishing returns.
Anyway, to answer your question Alan, I did consider the 500th episode enough of a milestone that I sat down and watched it. I appreciated the various callbacks and the episode’s sense of nostalgia, such as the couch gag and Homer imitating his early-series voice. However, in terms of the funnies, while I did laugh here and there, the episode mostly confirmed my long-held opinion that the Simpsons’ best days are behind them, and if I want to laugh at the show’s comedic genius, I’m better off watching DVDs of the early seasons than tuning in for new episodes.
Definitely not the strongest effort for such a huge milestone episode. Which is a bit disappointing as this was probably a re-entry point for people who haven’t watched the show for years but have consistently complained about how it’s not the same show it was 15 years ago.
I expect plenty of that. One common complaint will be that doesn’t have the same “heart” as if after two and a half decades every episode still needs to end with a saccharine moment of familial love. Holidays of Future Passed did just fine in that regard.
A fine episode but definitely not the best one for re-introducing yourself to the show. Watching some of the better recent episodes first might help people get acclimated to the ways in which the show’s changed.
I’m in the camp of “If it’s good now, good for the people still watching, but for me, it’s a thing of the past.”
Also, I guess Alan now knows the easiest way in the world to get page views to make a Simpsons list post. :>
I think it says something about the show that in the days leading up to the 500th episode, Alan makes posts about “favorites” that elicit hundreds of happy responses. Yet, here I am on a Monday posting what is about the 25th response to the actual episode.
More than Simpsons being a great show that is now not-so-great, I think it is a show that has lost its heart and lost its bond with its audience.
The opposite of love isn’t hate, it’s apathy :(
Why do I think that everyone–including you, Alan, if I may be so bold–missed the episode’s uberjoke: Springfield (that’s us, folks) threw out the Simpsons because it was tired of them. Then, in the end, they come back to the Simpsons because it’s not the same without them.
Hello, irony? Hello, obvious message: We’re gonna miss these yellow people when they are gone …
And, I’m sorry. Anyone who didn’t laugh at the Outlands coach gag–“I’m tired of watching Fox,” says Homer, as they stare at a sleeping Fox–really has lost their ability to see a show for what it is, not what it was in the “magical” (insert your favorite early season here).
Good observation. I hadn’t thought of that.
I liked it and think they’ve been on a roll this season. Sure, not every joke lands, but it’s been like that for awhile, and this one made me laugh out loud several times. Maggie’s “Mad Max” adventures were great, and I loved all the callbacks (and I especially loved the montage of couch gags).
Brilliant episode.
Brilliant episode. That’s all I can really say. There’ll always be people complaining about how episodes aren’t as good as they used to be, but imo, they are, but with the animation & voices sharpened up.