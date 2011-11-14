‘The Simpsons’ – ‘The Food Wife’: Don’t meth with Marge

Haven’t written about “The Simpsons” since the renewal deal was closed last month, but last night’s episode was both good and gives me an opportunity to discuss some things about the long lifespan of the series. Thoughts coming up just as soon as my ghost has to give me the Heimlich maneuver…
First of all, in the interests of full disclosure, “The Food Wife” was written by Matt Selman, whom I worked with at the college arts and entertainment magazine when he was a senior and I was a freshman. Earlier this fall, Selman and Al Jean invited me to participate in a couple of commentary tracks for the season 15 DVD set (season 14 is the next one to hit stores). The writers have recorded over 300 of those at this point, and they’re running out of things to say, which makes outside voices helpful. One of the episodes we did was “Co-Dependent’s Day,” where Homer and Marge become drinking buddies until Homer frames Marge for a DUI he committed, and during the commentary, we all got to talking both about the challenge of coming up with new Homer and Marge stories after all these years (and remember, this was eight seasons ago) and also with how far you can take Homer’s behavior.
I bring all this up because “The Food Wife” felt in many ways like a mirror of the A-story from “Co-Dependent’s Day.” Here, it’s Marge and the kids who are having a rare bonding experience, and Marge is the one who does the selfish, despicable thing in sending Homer away from the tasting – and straight to a meth lab(*) – but the overall structure was fairly similar. (The video game convention gags even track with the previous episode’s “Phantom Menace” spoof.) I’m sure there are other episodes in the previous 490 you could also compare it to – Marge’s initial fear, then love, of the Ethiopian food was pretty similar to Homer’s experience at the sushi restaurant waaaaaay back in season 2’s “One Fish, Two Fish, Blowfish, Blue Fish,” for instance – but because I just rewatched and discussed that one so recently, it’s the one I had on my mind.
(*) First, I had to laugh at how pretty much every show I watch these days finds a way at some point to do a meth storyline. Then I mainly laughed at how easy it would be to confuse a meth lab with a hipster restaurant specializing in molecular gastronomy.
But at this stage, every episode of “The Simpsons” feels like it’s recycling a story the show has told before – usually several times, in fact. What makes the show still entertaining to me after almost a quarter century is that the writers still find funny variations on the same stories and jokes, and that for the most part they manage to stay true to the characters. Of course the kids would consider Homer to be the fun dad on those occasions when he’s actually making an effort, and of course Marge would feel jealous of this. And if she goes too far in trying to keep this as her special thing, she also recognizes it immediately, feels guilty throughout the meal and then heads off to save the day, complete with a great homage to the climax of “Ratatouille.”
And while telling a good Marge story, the episode was just packed with great jokes, from Homer turning into a video game character to get the kids to the other exhibition hall (the score tally included “Boobs Brushed: 6/7” and “Apologies Offered: 0”) to Comic Book Guy’s indignation that Marge would be eating a more authentic cuisine to the whole “Blogging a Food Blog” song (co-written by Tim and Eric).
After all this time, it’s incredibly rare for the show to present a new idea, but “The Food Wife” was a good reminder of how well it can still repackage the old ones.
What did everybody else think?
Simpsons already did it.
That out of the way, we really enjoyed it. I should have a video game tally of the (real) foods from this episode that I’ve had. Also trying to figure out how capraccio beef is different from what one usually finds in pho.
Agree with you Alan, in fact even maybe to a greater extent. No non-animated show could sustain a run this long, and even some of the other almost equally clever shows couldn’t because of their lack of diversity of jokes / voices (Futurama, arguably my favorite animated show of the last 30 years, comes to mind) in the writing room. It was similar to those past episodes but yet with a different slant, great comedy and heart-felt episode.
I think it is time to redo “Behind the Laughter”. The HD production values are so good now it is like the cartoon actors could step out and do backstage interviews about the bad old days of SD animation.
“OK, Breaking Baddies…”
About meth: am I the only one here that figures out an episode (call it “breaking Ned”) where Ned Flanders ‘breaks bad’ (maybe he looses his faith in God), shaves his head, gets an RV and starts cooking ‘something’ (not necessarily drugs..) together with Milhouse??
It’s not just that Flanders looks 100& Walt.. it’s just it feels funny, to me..
Dude! This needs to happen!
Did it had any Good Wife jokes or references, aside from the tittle ?
As Fienberg points out, perhaps an even more obvious point of comparison – or continuity contradiction – was the episode where Homer becomes food critic for the Springfield Shopper.
Like every Simpsons episode I’ve caught since I quit watching in 2002 or so, it wasn’t funny. I didn’t laugh once.
That is the big problem with the Simpsons. It isn’t funny any more. I don’t mind that they recycle stories for the umpteenth time (it’s bound to happen after 1000 episodes) as long as they can do it funny.
I thought it was as good an ep as they’ve done in the past couple of seasons–the empire state of mind parody made me smile at least. i also quite liked the weirdness of them all dreaming the same dream–with Homer saying Fun Me. Fun Me. Fun Me. that’s the kind of strangeness that only new era simpsons could really pull off.
I’ve been trying to get people i know back on the simpsons train for years now–i know its never gonna happen–but people just can’t get wrap their heads around the fact that the show can be good comfort food anymore. (also you know i always point out how the fundamentals of the characters have never changed as much as the joke/ep structure has–nobody listens)
what can i say? even from the lack of comments this article has gotten since you posted it this morning–it seems like no one really watches it anymore out of passion but even if i wasn’t a die hard–i’d still say its a rock solid sitcom week in week out.
Some people seem to like Simpsons for different reasons. I am constantly arguing with an office mate about this.
For me (and probably many others) it simply boils down to whether an episode is funny or not. Old classic Simpsons from the first 10 seasons or so are funny to this day. Whether you’ve seen them once or a thousand times.
Some people may get enjoyment out of nostalgia or a quirky storyline. For me the Simpsons is only good if it’s funny. Your mileage may vary.
i thought the episode was hilarious. it was clever — certainly not for everyone, but it was good!
it was hilarious!