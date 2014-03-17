The ‘Veronica Mars’ movie spoiler review

The “Veronica Mars” movie was released on Friday, in a limited number of theaters, via various digital and On Demand platforms, and through digital downloads that came as one of the Kickstarter rewards. (Though I understand there have been some glitches with that.) I already reviewed the film in advance, but there are certain things I didn't want to talk about until many of you had seen it. So spoilers coming up just as soon as I'm a Hooters barback…
The best thing about the movie was how much it made me want to see another one – not just because I thought Rob Thomas, Diane Ruggiero and Kristen Bell did such a great job of making Veronica work as an adult character, but because the unusual circumstances of this movie's creation meant it had to be made in a very particular way.
I respect the idea that Thomas wanted to throw many bones to the fans who had loved the show and its characters, and I certainly had a blast seeing Veronica trading insults with Madison again, or hearing Veronica compliment Deputy Sacks on rocking his 'stache until it came back into style. Thomas wanted to give the people what they wanted, and I'm one of those people, too. But there were definitely moments where the plot became an afterthought to making sure everybody got their curtain call. The scene with Leo is one of the most entertaining in the movie, because Max Greenfield has grown so much as a comic performer since he was on the show, and because he and Bell have such great chemistry, but it also didn't really need to be there, any more than most of the business with the tablet camera that brought back Vinnie Van Lowe (without, for some reason, mentioning that the series ended with him on the verge of succeeding Keith as sheriff). The actual mystery involving the murders of Susan Knight and Carrie Bishop(*) was just enough to provide an excuse for Veronica's return and all that followed, but we know from the series how good the show can be at plot, and plot definitely took a backseat to giving everyone their moment.
(*) It's a shame Leighton Meester couldn't have played Carrie again. She only appeared a couple of times – most notably in “Mars vs. Mars,” the episode that also deals with the baby Susan gave up (fathered by creepy teacher Adam Scott) – but I think the case would have had slightly more weight if it was her, whether or not people remembered her all that vividly in this role.
And, again, I enjoyed those moments. I laughed like everyone else when Veronica called up Wallace to ask for a copy of someone's permanent file like no time had passed. I liked hearing Korny talk about selling duct tape wallets on Etsy, loved every douchetastic second Dick Casablancas was on screen(**), etc. And the character arc of Veronica throwing away her life as a successful and happy rookie lawyer to get back into the muck of being a Neptune private eye was excellent, both in terms of her relationship with Keith and throwing away the good thing she had with Piz(***) to jump back into the ring of fire with Logan.
(**) At the PaleyFest panel, I asked Thomas why Veronica tolerates Dick's presence ever, given how wrathful she is and how horrible he has been to her. (In “A Trip to the Dentist,” for instance, we see him trying to talk Beaver into raping her while she's passed out from GHB.) He laughed sheepishly and said that Ryan Hansen was the writing staff's Kryptonite, and that they loved writing for Dick so much that they hoped everyone would ignore his past sins and what Veronica might actually do to him in response. Which, I suppose, makes him the “Veronica Mars” equivalent of Spike from “Buffy.”
(***) Did any of the Piz-haters feel sympathy for the poor guy by the time of his final phone call with Veronica? I was ambivalent about him back in season 3, but felt he served a very effective purpose here. (Also, Chris Lowell is part of the very funny and sweet “Enlisted,” which you absolutely should be watching.)
But now that they've done the fan service movie, I'd really like to see what Thomas and company can do simply telling a kick-ass “Veronica Mars” mystery, one that will work in beloved characters when necessary, but that won't have to bend or pause so that, say, Duncan Kane or Parker can get their moment. The movie leaves a lot dangling in terms of the rampant police corruption in Neptune – the car crash that injures Keith and kills Sacks nearly knocked me out of my seat the first time I watched the movie – how that relates to Weevil's case, and obviously what's next for Veronica and Logan once he returns from his latest deployment. Thomas says Warner Bros. has told him the box office number the movie has to hit in order to make a sequel, but there are other variables like home video or perhaps something like Netflix (which could greenlight a series of low-budget movies to be made in between Bell and other people's commitments). The movie made me completely invested in the adventures of an adult Veronica, and I hope this isn't the last we see of her in screen form.
Some other thoughts:
* Of the major new characters, I really enjoyed Gaby Hoffmann as Ruby (the bitter way she delivered Veronica's “dance better” advice from high school captured an awful lot of what made her tick) and wish Martin Starr had gotten more to do as Cobb. It's a tricky thing, in that the movie had so many other characters to deal with, and if this guy we've never seen before (even if he was supposed to be sitting in the back of the classroom when Veronica and Wallace were at Neptune High) starts getting too much prominence, it's a dead giveaway that he's the bad guy, especially since Starr is a pretty recognizable guy (and worked with Hansen and Ken Marino on Thomas' “Party Down”).
* The celebrity cameos (like Dax Shepard coming onto his sloth-loving wife) were amusing but probably unnecessary, other than Jamie Lee Curtis and perhaps James Franco playing the role of “James Franco,” effete weirdo. Was pleased to see Eden Sher from “The Middle” as his assistant, though. Then again, Dave “Gruber” Allen (a double “Freaks and Geeks”/”Party Down” reunion with Starr) was great as Cobb's hippie neighbor – I was on set for the filming of that scene, and Starr had trouble not laughing as Allen did variations on his dialogue – and I can't be the only one around here who was happy to see Ethel Beavers from “Parks and Rec” as Ruby's landlady.
* I cannot overstate how good Enrico Colantoni is in this movie. His look of stunned joy at seeing Veronica in the office was marvelous, his concern over Veronica throwing what he saw as her life away helped sell the darkness of the movie's big character story and he was, throughout, badass in the way he always was as Keith Mars. And his reaction to Piz having spent the night with Veronica was a comic gem. (As was Veronica's counter-banter about their tantric lovemaking.)
* Veronica isn't the only one who gets sucked back into old patterns. Getting shot and having to clear his name puts Weevil back on a bike for the first time since his daughter was born, and with the rest of the PCHers for the first time since high school. And though Wallace is being a responsible grown-up (for now), Mac is once again doing Veronica's hacker bidding. (Between her job at Kane Software and Weevil's legal case, I'd say there's a decent chance Jake Kane turns up again in a hypothetical sequel, or at least in one of the Veronica sequel books.)
* Fantastic Dick Casbalancas moment: he takes a swig from his belt buckle flask before wading into the brawl to help Logan, then hollers, “Welcome to the BC, bitch!” (for Balboa County) as he begins throwing punches.
* I loved the sequence where Logan drives Veronica over the bridge as the soundtrack plays Sufjan Stevens' “Chicago.” Great song for the moment, and it just looked great, like you could feel the spell Veronica is under when she's around Logan. (And I say that as someone who doesn't especially care about them as a couple.)
* Leo heard that Veronica was in the FBI, a wink to the failed attempt to make a fourth season where Veronica was a rookie FBI agent. At PaleyFest, Thomas admitted it would have been highly unlikely that any of the other castmembers would have continued under that format, to which a dismayed Colantoni replied, “What about the regular Sunday night phone call with Keith?”
* Was anyone else surprised that all the references to the size of the memory stick Keith loaned Veronica didn't lead to anything? As Chekhov once wrote, when you introduce a powerful memory stick in the first act…
What did everybody else think?
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
I haven’t read the article yet, but based on the title, shouldn’t you be putting some of this behind a text cut?
Did they do adequately explain why Weevil got back on the bike? Did his wife throw him out? Keep in mind that there was a very loud group of people in my theater who were talking over the final couple scenes. If there was a line of dialogue that explained Weevil’s decision, I missed it.
The movie didn’t exactly spell things out, but I think his reason for joining the PCHers again was to help watch their backs and get closer to the police corruption that nearly got him killed.
There was a line of dialogue. Veronica told him that some “stoolie” was claiming he personally sold the gun to Weevil, presumably because the sheriff’s department was forcing him to. Veronica said “He clearly fears the police more than he fears you.” Than Weevil said “Yeah, well. We’ll see what we can do about that.” So like Alan said, he’s back to being a gangster in order to clear his name.
Yep, I didn’t hear that line at all. Thanks!
So sad to see Weevil back in the PCH-ers, bit in the interest of a 2nd film, its a pretty good plot idea.
Definitely agree that they’re setting up for a new case of who killed Sacks; especially it probably involving corrupt Sheriff Department and the mobster (either it’s the Fitzpatricks or the Sorokins) or maybe Jake Kane empire. It is noir after all, especially when the book seems to hint the possible of Organized crime. I want Sacks’s death to be avenged, damn it.
Conspiracy theory: Could the memory stick size hold the key to the “secret revenue #” $2.56M = sequel?
I thought the only reason they pointed out the size of the flash drive was that Veronica ended up copying the contents of whatshername’s entire computer to it.
Conspiracy theory: Could the memory stick size hold the key to the “secret revenue #” $2.56M = sequel? I’m pretty sure that’s the answer.
On Friday night, after I got home from the screening, I wrote this on FB:
OK, I went to The Veronica Mars Movie tonight. And I really liked it. I would watch it again.
BUT, if I’m honest: it’s really designed for fans, and I can’t see new viewers understanding all that’s going on. And if I’m REALLY honest, it felt like a tv movie, not a feature film. And if I’m brutally honest, the intricacy of the story is late VM quality, not 1st-season quality, and serves as a Maguffin, really, for all that fan service…
So, I think that I ended up in just about the same place as you did, Alan. Although, on Saturday, I met people who’d seen the movie but not the series, and they’d loved it! So clearly I was being a little harsh in thinking that it wouldn’t be an effective film for new viewers. I think I just wanted so badly for it to be brilliant–as brilliant as season 1–that I was overly critical.
But I still think that the plot was surprisingly weak, that the fan service was unsurprisingly strong, and that I’d like to see Thomas try a film without the same fan pressures that the Kickstarter campaign provided.
I will concur that it is more of a TV movie because of its continuation. But that’s fine with me.
But why the hell should the movie care about newbies? Who the heck is going to blindly wander into this movie having never watched the TV show to see the world for the first time at this point? The only people I can think of who are going to do that are movie critics who now have to. I don’t see why this particular movie SHOULD have been made to break in newbies for the first time ever–this was made for a known audience of experts who wanted this world back. I can see “what about the noobs?” possibly being a factor for Serenity–not that that worked out so great–but here? Come on. They made it for people who already know the world, and that’s not wrong. But apparently the folks you met who did that followed it just fine, so…. I guess I don’t get why “not newbie friendly” is a complaint on this one, really.
Well, one reason for wanting a new audience is to get to the magic box office number that would result in a second film. Another would be so that it’s not just a fan service exercise, but a film that can stand on its own merits. Another would be to widen the fan base in order to increase demand for another movie.
I can think of more. What I can’t think of is why you’d want to make the equivalent of a garage-band film that only satisfies an inner circle. I’m not saying that that’s entirely what this is–I’m simply responding to your bewilderment as to why Rob Thomas would care about potential newbies.
This reminds me of the time I went to see Serenity on opening weekend and sat down and the guy next to me leans over and says “Yo, this movie’s about space, right?”
Really? One of the things I was really surprised about was that it didn’t look like a tv episode, but a real movie.
I must admit, I am a newbie and I went to see this movie barely knowing that it even was a tv series- mainly because it looked badass!
I can say that it would have been better knowing all the history but as it was, I followed along without any problems and I loved it.
I enjoyed it so much that I actually went and watched all three seasons in a week. Watching it again after that I saw how many of the inside jokes and references I missed out on the first time and it made me love it more.
All in all, I found it easy to follow along with and quite enjoyable as a standalone movie- but even better as a follow on from the series.
Also, I don’t think anyone who hasn’t seen the tv series has a right to complain about the ‘newbie friendliness’ of it, seeing as it was completely made for the fans.
I loved every second of the film. Then again, I was supposed to do so.
However… I do have some issues:
How was a borderline sociopath with a hair-trigger temper like Logan ever allowed inside a cockpit to fly a millions-dollar aircraft? I’m guessing his time in pre-flight school was very An Officer and a Gentleman-y, complete with a fight & bromance with his DI in order to overcome his daddy issues.
As for Piz, I will say, at least here, Thomas was able to give that character SOMETHING. I like Chris Lowell a lot, going back to Life as We Know It. I think Piz was a terrible character from the get-go which was never the actor’s fault, and at least Lowell got to do the dumping here, giving Veronica the last push she needed to accept her best destiny, a la Admiral Kirk in Wrath of Khan. That her best destiny is as a seedy PI working hand-to-mouth in Neptune for the rest of her life instead of living on the Lower East Side in Manhattan pulling in $1000 per hour as a high-priced lawayer is unfortunate, but she can’t run from her destiny.
As for her and Logan, I was never a shipper for them. Or for her and Duncan. If anything, I hope she gets back together with Leo. Of all of her boyfriends, Leo was by far the most decent, well-adjusted guy, which means she’ll never love him.
But here’s the thing about Veronica Mars… she was always better without worrying about a guy. I’m trying to think of a less skeezy way of saying this, but her guy is her dad. Keith Mars is the one she can count on always being there. Well… him and Leo, if she ever gave Leo a chance.
Good movie. In Veronica Mars 2: Mars Harder, I can’t wait for her to go after this much-worse Sheriff Lamb, solve Sacks’ murder, and help keep Weevil out of prison.
Just like old times.
I mostly agree with you. I am not a Piz hater and I was happy he was back for the movie because I like Chris Lowell as an actor and his presence avoided more filler material on about what happened in Veronica’s life in the last 9 years. Unless he goes back to Neptune visiting his old college roommate he seems to be done with the “franchise”, which is okay I guess.
If they can continue in any form to make another movie or a miniseries, they have to trim the characters and go back to the core group of Veronica, Keith, Mac, Wallace, Weevil and Logan. The structure was to throw everyone a bone and have everybody show up to please the fans.
I drove over 100 km in Germany to get to a cinema showing the film in english and it was worth every cent and every minute.
I would have thought the Navy had a maximum of 0 times of being accused of murder, Logan’s now working off murder indictment numero dos, I guess the Navy doesn’t mind a little bad PR?
That sequel title wins you all the internets.
The actress who plays Ethel Beavers was also one of many of the movie’s cast members who also appeared in the Burning Love webseries: Ken Marino starred in the first run in which she and Bell were contestants, and Hansen, Starr, and Jerry O’Connell were all contestants in S2 (as was Adam Scott).
I thought the movie was a lot of fun and was very satisfied with it, and with the money I spent on it. I went in expecting a lot of fan service, but thought it was well played. The only time I felt the pandering went overboard was the repetition of the “Epic” speech word for word, since Logan isn’t even supposed to remember what he said at the Alterna-prom.
That said, I do wish Rob had taken more risk. At one point before the movie I theorized that he might kill off Keith, and then use that as the thing that got Veronica to stay in Neptune and take over Mars Investigations. Obviously that would’ve ruffled some feathers, so it didn’t happen. Since I’m pretty sure we’re gonna get a sequel now, I’m hoping he’ll be willing to do something like that with the next one.
Also, Alan, just wanted to say thank you for asking the question about Dick at PaleyFest, as that has irritated me for some time now. I’m glad Rob was able to admit that what Dick had done was horrible, and that he wouldn’t still be around if they didn’t love Ryan Hansen so much. And they did use Dick very well in the movie.
I do have some quibbles with the film (I still don’t see why Logan joined the military or how Veronica thought she could be happy fighting off frivolous lawsuits for Fortune 500 companies), and I’ll never think a Veronica Mars movie is as good as having another season of Veronica Mars, but I’m still one happy Marshmallow.
“The only time I felt the pandering went overboard was the repetition of the “Epic” speech word for word, since Logan isn’t even supposed to remember what he said at the Alterna-prom.”
I loved that quote, because to me it proved Logan was lying when he said he didn’t remember saying it the morning after the Alterna-prom. Just thought it added a lot to the history of their relationship.
I think being a lawyer was Veronica’s “settle for” career that is vaguely related to what she actually wanted to be doing. Though whatever the heck that firm did didn’t sound like something Veronica would have been into either–I would have figured she’d be into criminal law. But I guess if she’s trying to stay sober….
MBS: If the intention of that scene was to convince me that Logan remembered what he told Veronica but lied to her the next morning, then I’m even unhappier with it than I was before. That storyline was perfect just the way it was in the show; it didn’t need to be retconned into something less heartbreaking.
Jen: Yeah, I can see her pursuing a law career as a way to stay sober, but definitely not one as a corporate litigator. It was clear in the movie she hated everything about that job but the salary. There has to be some area of law she could’ve gone into that she would have enjoyed at least a little.
I had the same question regarding the “epic” speech. The best explanation I’ve heard is that at some point after Veronica and Logan got back together at the end of S2 and were in a (temporarily) happy relationship again, he asked her what the heck he’d said to her at the Alterna-Prom that had inspired her to show up at his door the next day. And when he heard how gloriously over-the-top his speech had been, it became something of a running joke between them.
To me, that sounded at least vaguely plausible, consistent with the characters (moreso than Logan lying about not remembering), and explains why they’d be able to repeat it word-for-word to each other. I’m not sure if that was the intent, but in the absence of a clear in-story explanation, that worked for me.
JAVERT: Yes, I could definitely buy that he asked her when they were back together and it then became a thing between them. I don’t for a second believe that he remembered this whole time and lied to her. And after rewatching the scene this morning, I do think their original intent was that he was too drunk to remember any of it.
But I’ve since been informed by people on Twitter that yesterday at the PATH fundraiser, Rob was asked this very question and stated that Logan did remember the speech but pretended not to the next morning. I haven’t yet heard why, but the Neptune Rising account is hoping to get video of it up sometime today.
I saw it Friday night at home — yay, iTunes! — but had some significant problems with it. (Double disclaimer: I’m currently a second-year law student. Also, while I was a fan of the original, I am by no means a “Marshmallow,” and honestly had no recollection of some of the more minor characters. I’ve also only seen the entire series once, via back-to-back Netflix binge viewing.)
First off, I *really* liked how the actors made it seem like they were almost literally picking things up from yesterday. Their interactions — most of all between Veronica and Logan + Keith — clicked in all the right ways, even Veronica and Piz (though honestly, I was shocked to see that he’d ended up as her boyfriend NINE YEARS LATER – I realize that was done entirely for “fan wish fulfillment,” but I had problems with that and other parts of that particular equation).
While I admittedly had some issues with the plot — and apparently others concur that the main mystery itself was weak compared to what we saw on the series, even taking into account the necessity of cramming it into movie length — I thought the dialogue was pretty much perfect. In my opinion, there are only a handful of TV writers for teen/young adult network series who basically “get it right” every time; Josh Schwartz on “The O.C.” is probably the best example, as most episodes of the series not helmed by him were notably lacking in the crackling dialogue department. (NB: Alan, I’m glad I’m not the only one who caught Dick’s “Welcome to the B.C., bitch!” line and understood the reference!) Rob Thomas is one of those writers as well, and regardless of Ryan Hansen’s superlative talents, he’s only as good as his material – which in this case was arguably better than any Dick dialogue seen in the original series.
All that said, I had two BIG problems with the movie, aside from the absolute overload of “fan wish fulfillment” plot (including, of *course*, Veronica getting back together with Logan). First — and, again, I’m speaking from a law student’s perspective — I simply didn’t buy the idea that Veronica escaped Neptune, a town that never treated her particularly well, for nine years; achieved an ASTOUNDING level of success (in law-school terms) entirely on her own … and then found herself sucked back into Neptune’s seamy underbelly pretty much overnight. Also, in practical terms this surely wasn’t her first *visit* to Neptune since leaving for Stanford and Columbia. Anyway … I can buy her turning down Jamie Lee Curtis — side note: who the hell calls with a job offer at what must have been 3am NYC time?? — but *cannot* fathom her giving up on law entirely and going back to work at Mars Investigations. I can *maybe* see her setting up a private practice in Neptune as an *attorney* — or even taking a cue from “Scandal” and having her legal office be a de facto PI/”crisis management” service — but let’s get real here: this is a young woman who likely has close to a HALF-MILLION DOLLARS in student debt!! In real life, her father wouldn’t have been “overjoyed” to see her coming to join him at the family business; he would have freaked the f out!
(Nitpick time: Veronica, a top student at Columbia Law, didn’t yet have a lawyer job? Seriously?? In reality she would have had a full-time post-graduation offer as early as nine months before graduation, and on the off chance that didn’t happen, she would have quickly secured one during the school year. Furthermore, Veronica would have been on a “summer stipend” (reduced, but still sizable, salary) while she studied for the bar.)
Second, I was REALLY bothered by the film’s intentional failure to resolve the “Who Ran Over Keith?” subplot. This is not television. Unless you’re writing “Star Wars” or “The Hunger Games” and KNOW that a sequel is coming, you simply do NOT leave hanging plot points and cliffhangers in a feature film. That part actually just flat-out pissed me off.
Still, as a whole I really enjoyed it, and like others I sincerely hope a) there’s a sequel (or, better yet, a Netflix series) and b) any future sequels skip the “fan service” subplots and minor characters, and focus on what Veronica does best: INVESTIGATIONS.
Rob Thomas is releasing a book that immediately picks up where the movie left off. It will likely resolve the Keith subplot that you’re so bothered about.
Yay! Bring on the book!
I wondered about her law school loans too, but I think they said/implied she got a scholarship for law school and Stanford. Does that sound right to anyone else or did I make it up?
It’s noir. Not everything get s wrapped up in a neat little bow. Or answered at all. Look at Chinatown, The Maltese Falcon, The Big Sleep, or in my opinion the greatest noir film ever Casablanca. Lots of things are left up in the air. It’s a staple of the genre.
My problems with the film are ultimately at the script level, I can’t blame Kristen Bell and Jason Dohring for the choice of jumping back into a dysfunctional and destructive relationship. The movie’s purpose, to me, seemed to be to get everybody back together in Neptune so Ronny’s merry adventures could begin again, with giant plotlines just left having in the breeze to be picked up in other mediums (let’s be honest, the odds of WB greenlighting another movie are slim, Serenity made bank in DVD sales and we’ll never see Captain Tightpants again).
As I watching it, I couldn’t shake the mental parallel I drew to the Buffy episode “Normal Again” (the one where Buffy is “in the asylum”). There’s a sense of melancholy and sadness to the episode because Buffy is giving up her chance to escape the life that gives her so much misery and pain, while in the VM movie Veronica is making a very similar decision, but the choice isn’t treated as one that Keith, Mac, Wallace et al would try and convince her against, but one that’s welcomed as “the last ten years of her life were a diversion away from her true destiny”.
But Keith WAS trying to convince her, multiple times, to get away, go back to New York, and really start her new life.
A lot of it was that subtle Dad “shouldn’t you be back in New York” kind of stuff, then when he conveys the news they rescinded the job offer, he gives her the full Enrico disappointment death ray… but then he gets put in a coma and on the shelf, negating anything he would have said and or done because of the “I’m trying to find out who tried to kill you” counter. There needed to be at least one scene where Keith got everybody together (mac, wallace, hell even logan if he cared enough about her after realizing she had a life that he wasn’t a part of for 9 years), at least that helps to sell the addiction/relapse narrative throughline Thomas was trying to use.
Wallace, Mac and Keith all told her outright that she should be with Piz in New York. Wallace and Mac even flew Piz out to Neptune to remind her of the good life they have together. Ultimately, though, they all know that they can’t control Veronica or dictate what she’s going to do. She’s always done what she thinks is best.
To kinda paraphrase what Piz said at the end: if her priority had been Piz/the job/her New York life, she would have picked those things. She threw away nine years of “normal life” in what, a week. Why do you think she did that?
Answer: because A NORMAL LIFE IS BORING. Boring, boring, boring. She wasn’t happy in that life. She was posing, she was doing what she “should” do and dating who she “should” love, and she realized that none of it was making her happy.
I don’t know about you, but a lot of people with normal lives are bored out of their fucking skulls. If I actually found a thing to do as a job that made me feel like I was alive all day, at the very least I’d be tempted to throw out that law degree too.
Okay, so I’m rewatching it right now. I’d like to note the total lack of enthusiasm Veronica has about the job to her dad–he’s all “you’re destined for greatness” and she’s all, the only thing about it is that it pays off the student loans. And the total flatness of her face and voice when she says “That’s what I love about Piz. No drama.” She’s so bored, it just takes getting out of there to point it out to her.
Captain Tightpants :) I wish they would make a sequel to Serenity.
If her life was so boring, she had close to a decade to step away and reboot it… but over the course of like 3 days she blows up a stable relationship, pretty much gurantees herself a life of destitution, and committing to a guy who apparently still can’t go more than 48 hours without throwing a punch if he’s around her… for what exactly? A “happy” life? If her life is so happy and just in Neptune, then there’s no point in making the addiction narrative work. People don’t get behind you when you’re on that crack pipe, because they know it’s going to end badly. To me it comes down to faulty writing, if Veronica was bored with her lawyer life and was a PI through and through, the storyline is “my dad’s always been a cop, I’ve always been this” not “I know this is bad for me, but screw it”
But the film portrayed it as a bad decision, not a case of finding your true destiny, but of relapsing onto self-destructive habits. As others have said, no one treats this as a good thing. Veronica herself is constantly describing Neptune & the detective thing in terms of a drug addiction, she knows she should be breaking. I don’t get what your complaint is. If you are saying that you wish she’d picked a better life path, that’s fine, but not a knock on the movie. What I am getting from your posts is that you think the film is either portraying her choice as a happy one, or that you believe her decision is impossible to accept as a plausible choice. To the former I say, everyone is well aware that Veronica would have been better off with Piss and taking the job, including Veronica herself. To the ‘after issue, there is the point that people make stupid or self-destructive choices all the time, that people are not robots who accurately analyze every possibility and select the one with the maximum payoff. As of the level of acceptance people show for her bad decision, they have known for a while and are well aware of the futility of trying to dissuade Veronica from any course of action, ESPECIALLY, for her own good. The woman who takes the job and settles down with Piss in NYC did not grow out of the girl who bucked the town’s elite to stand by her father, and pursue the truth of Lily’s murder well-past the point of safety or self-interest. The Veronica who makes smart choices would have moved on from Lily’s death, made nice with the in-crowd and settled for answering phones at Keith’s office, rather than getting her own license. She’d have been best friends with Meg instead of Mack and dated the high school equivalent of Piss, rather than bouncing between bad boys & damaged dudes, and her life would never have been in danger from more than a DWI classmate. This Veronica, for good or ill, is not going to be dissuaded by lectures about the smart choice or better path. She’s smart enough to know damn well what the food choice would be, and Wallace, Mack, Keith and everyone else has watched her bulldoze through any attempts to stop, turn or even help her, so that mostly aren’t going to make more than a pro forma objection before getting out of the V-train’s way.
It’s been a year since the Kickstarter campaign, and I still can’t believe this movie got made. I loved the show SO much – had a season 3 premiere party, supported some of the campaigns to the CW executives. So I was absolutely thrilled — like it was a dream from the minute it was even was announced as a possibility — that this happened. I fell into the camp of realizing that my expectations were probably out of control, but that said, I really enjoyed being back in this world and getting to see where everyone was. It left me wanting more, for sure. There are so many places they could go after the movie – not just with the Neptune law enforcement corruption and Veronica with Mars Investigations, but even just exploring things that got left unanswered in the show (glaring: what happened with her mother).
What was great:
– Keith and Veronica, always. I thought the movie did a great job of showing what the life of a PI had done to Keith. He seems so isolated in this and lets Veronica into this insight in a way he hadn’t before. (After Veronica says the life didn’t bring Keith down, he responds, “Love is blind.”) I appreciated that they were really at odds throughout the movie, because he knew where she was heading.
– I get your point, Alan, that Max Greenfield was not entirely necessary, but I LOVED him pretending not to remember her. Great return to the spirit of the show.
– the scene where Veronica pulls out the “accessories” box and returns to her true self
– the beat where Veronica says, “You know what else says a lot about a guy? His choice of friends.” with a quick flash to the scene showing Logan’s dear friend Dick. Ha!
– Scenes between Jason and Kristen. So great to see their chemistry is still off the charts. I loved the mirror scenes of “You should only wear this.” (I couldn’t believe one or two reviews I read that said they didn’t work well together… Did they see the same movie?)
– Gaby Hoffman was terrific as Ruby Jetson
– the return of Martina Vasquez
– the prototypical Logan Echolls voicemail at the end of the credits
A couple things I didn’t love:
– I realize this was in service of the movie, but everyone seemed to get over their respective relationships really quickly. Particularly, I wish there had been a little more to develop the past relationship between Bonnie and Logan and on the effect of Bonnie’s death on him. And I know it was for Veronica, but I was weirded out by the public nature of the “date” with Ruby, since she was DRESSED EXACTLY LIKE BONNIE. And this all went down in front of the paparazzi, so I’d assume that it would have been covered in the media. Creepy.
– I get WHY Weevil goes back to his old life. But isn’t that the same note he played at the end of season 3, with the cash machine? (So glad Francis Capra was back – he’s so charming. Love when he calls her “V” again too.)
– I think the multiple featured sex tapes were a bit much (though the “leg erotica” line was funny). And could Madison really have been able to handle cutting the Veronica sex tape into the presentation with such little notice?
– I missed how Logan ended up passed out in front of Bonnie’s body – was that Cobb?
Re: Logan’s passing out. I understood it to be from electrical shock caused by contact with Carrie or the water in the tub.
@Tok – Thanks! Hadn’t caught that.
OK, I feel like I missed something, re: the Logan Echolls voicemail at the end of the credits. What did I miss, Sunny?
Re: Voicemail – There’s a Logan inspirational message VM at the end of the credits. Immediately after the music credits roll.
I assumed Madison had that sex tape all planned out. She hates Veronica, but secretly REALLY wanted her to show up for that reason.
@KC: “This is Logan, reminding you if you’re offered a seat on a rocket ship, don’t ask which seat. Just get on. Sheryl Sandburg said that. So don’t leave a message. Go get on that rocket ship. Or leave a message. Your call. Your decision will tell me a lot about you.”
@SDHB – Thanks, that makes much more sense. I have to say the Madison stuff was some of my least favorite — particularly when Veronica hit her — even if I understand the impulse to have the archetype in the movie…
Veronica’s sex tape is nine years old. Madison had more than enough time to have it ready. If they were able to put Carrie on the in memoriam reel when she died so recently, including Veronica’s tape would have been child’s play.
The Weevil ending was a dour note, no one I saw it with liked that. I enjoyed it, but some of the scenes felt pretty forced and it bored my wife who never saw the series. Can’t complain though, I am glad I contributed even if I had to watch the bootleg since Flixster blows.
Meant to type sour note. But maybe dour is ok…
VUDU is an AWESOME solution to the Flixster problem. It connects to your Flixster account, and gives you access to all of your UltraViolet/Flixster movies with 1080p quality video and Dolby Digital sound. That’s how I watched Veronica Mars, via my PS3. VUDU is on a ton of other devices too. I sound like an ad, but I’m very impressed with it. Flixster gets a (well-deserved) bad rap, but when combined with VUDU, it’s actually quite usable.
Jacob is right. They did a terrible job explaining your code works on all services that sync up with your Ultraviolet account.
Did I miss an explanation of how Cobb was able to leave Bonnie’s gated community without being seen by the security guards? Veronica explained how he likely got in, but I did not catch a mention of how he got out.
Nope. Never showed how Luke apparently left either when she thought it was him either.
That takes me to the part that annoyed me the most – outside of the flashbacks to Logan discovering the body and the apparent murder by Luke – we were told everything by the characters instead of shown what happened. I imagine this was primarily because of budget concerns, but I felt it really detracted from the feel of Veronica Mars. Were this to be part of a season of television, not only would they have shown how Cobb committed the crime (and escaped the scene) but we also would have seen multiple takes on the Susan Knight death that would change as Veronica pieces together what happened.
It’s a minor nitpick – and totally understandable – but definitely annoyed me.
… “It was a bad movie, but it had to be bad to fit in all the ham-fisted scenes that don’t really belong in a movie, so *understandably bad* is actually *good* …”
NO MENTION MADE OF LILY KANE IN THE MEMORIAM VIDEO. HOWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWW?
It wasn’t Lily’s promotion. She was older.
Lily was a year or two older than Veronica and Logan. She wouldn’t have been in their graduating class.
Even if Lily had been in their class, wasn’t that just for people who had died since graduation? She was well mourned already.
GLARING OVERSIGHT: NO MENTION OF LILY KANE IN THE MEMORIAM VIDEO? Sigh….
Lily Kane wasn’t in their class, was she? I thought she was a year older.
Lily wasn’t in the same graduating class. She’s older.
Yeah, I really enjoyed the Leo/Veronica scene
too! :D it would be awesome if KBell could drop in on an episode of New Girl.
I didn’t even realize Meester was the original Carrie Bishop – I remember the character and the story but don’t remember the actor – so that didn’t bother me at all.
Would have liked to see a nod to “Back-up”, V’s dog from the series. Maybe a framed pic in Keith’s house that V could have picked up and briefly, but fondly acknowledged. He came in at #3 on the Best 10 Dogs on TV list: [www.complex.com]
Me too! I was hoping Keith would mention Back-up!
The wife and I watched it on iTunes and really liked it. But the one GIANT issue I had – and I can’t believe nobody has yet noted this – was the great freedom and seeming anonymity that Logan had throughout the film.
By the time we saw him, Logan was an all-but-convicted murderer in a high-profile celebrity case, navy officer, troubled-son-of-dead-movie-stars whose girlfriend was on the current cover of Entertainment Weekly (even before she was killed). The murder was the talk of TMZ each time we saw that on TV, and the internet was “blowing up” when a new video came out. So how was he able to stand around at the airport waiting for Veronica, to go into the Sheriff’s office in a “Free Hugs” trucker hat, to drive around Neptune at night in a convertible with his ex-girlfriend, to go to a karaoke bar and then a date at the 09er with a weird lookalike stalker of his dead girfriend, to attend his high school reunion, and to hang out outside of Veronica’s house until she came outside one morning, all with nary a paparazzi or even cell phone videographer to be seen? Surely in the most high profile scandal of the day, people would be interested in where he was and what he was doing? Surely people would connect that the sheriff’s daughter/his ex-girlfriend was suddenly back in the picture and be interested in that? Yet the ONLY time we saw that was briefly at the class reunion.
I get that it was a short amount of time to cram a lot of stuff in, and that there would have been no easy way to handle the problem of a crush of paparazzi and cell phone videos in every scene, but at least SOME halfhearted explanation of why he is free to wander in crowds with no consequences would have helped remove that distraction.
In the military, you get 30 days of leave every year. The Naval Base is in San Diego, 45 minutes from Neptune.
I guarantee, in order to take care of all of that, he took a few days of leave.
You’re WAY overthinking this. It’s no big deal.
Loved the movie, tremendously satisfying. My only quibble is that I wish Cobb was more clearly introduced.
I also want to say that seeing it Friday night was one of my favorite movie theater experiences in my life. Seeing it with a packed house of fans who were squealing with delight at all the right parts…definitely an experience I enjoyed.
I really enjoyed the movie and would love to see adventures continue in both the Movie and TV series format.
Also the tie in novel is out March 26.
I’ve read in a few places that Rob Thomas wasn’t sure that Krysten Ritter was going to be available to return as Gia due to a scheduling conflict. Has anyone heard what the back-up plan was – ie, would they have recast the role or used another another original character in her place?
I did see Rob mention his back-up plan somewhere, but I can’t remember who it was right this second… it was another actress/character-from-the-show (that is not in the movie).
Grr. Can’t remember who…
When I interviewed him on the set, he said he told Lizzy Caplan (who, like Martin Starr, was in Party Down) that he had her on speed dial in case Ritter couldn’t be there. He may have been joking, or he may have recast Gia the same way he did Carrie.
Okay, makes sense that it would have been in your set interview that I saw that… and didn’t we also see Caplan somewhere saying that she ‘wanted in’?
But though there’s the Party Down connection, I was misremembering that it was another/different Veronica cast alum.
I might be totally misreading this, but I feel like they did a good job of softening Logan’s character (really on good behavior – Navy pilot, saved Keith’s life – except in the fight at the reunion, and that was really defending her honor). Meanwhile, they sharpened her a bit in her shunning of the job and Piz (bygones). This put them on pretty equal terms, rather than “VM being drawn into the Logan vortex of hell.”
Nitpick… if Veronica hadn’t been in contact with Logan for nine years, would his picture/number come up when he makes that first call to her in the movie?
Greatly enjoyed the film. Not a great ‘movie’, but fine… a good ‘reunion episode’… definitely, an amazing ACHIEVEMENT of fan/producer willpower.
Bring back duncan kane , if a second movie is made. Yes this was for the fans because the fans using kickstarter paid for this movie to happen. 2.56 is the box office the movie had to make for WB to make a 2nd movie. Yes there are 2 mysterys left to be solved. I agree she could have became a crimainal lawyer/PI and not be bored. Logan is rich he can pay her school debt bills. It seems everyone as adults nine years later come back to Neptune to live because during high-school that is when they all peaked so why not move forward as adults and live some where else like Duncan Kane with his kid…