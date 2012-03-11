‘The Walking Dead’ – ‘Better Angels’: What a Shane

A review of tonight’s “The Walking Dead” coming up just as soon as the couch and I become old friends…
“He died, Dad.” -Carl
“Yeah. Yeah. Feels like a lot of that going around.” -Rick
“The Walking Dead” season 1 only had six episodes to accommodate everyone’s schedule and get it on air by Halloween of 2010. As a result, it felt less like a season of TV than a rough sketch of a series, introducing lots of characters and ideas and then going away before it could build any real forward momentum. Season 2 had a more traditional 13 episodes, and has had a more traditional cable season structure as a result. I don’t think it’s been successful at a lot of what it’s tried to do in terms of deepening our understanding of the characters, but there have been a number of clear arcs, most prominently the rising tension between Rick and Shane, who not only have a major philosophical disagreement, but a mutually exclusive desire to be Lori’s man, Carl’s father, etc.
And that tension reaches its inevitable conclusion this week as Rick kills Shane after recognizing that Shane really did want to murder him to claim Lori, Carl and the unborn baby as his own.
I try not to talk too much about comparisons between “The Walking Dead” comic book and “The Walking Dead” TV show, but sometimes, I think it’s instructive to examine the choices the show made. In the comic, Shane dies before they leave the quarry outside Atlanta, and is actually gunned down by Carl (which I think is a bolder move than having Carl take out a zombified Shane). When I interviewed Frank Darabont back at Comic-Con 2010, he cited Shane’s death as a prime example of the kind of detours off “the Kirkman path” he looked forward to taking with the TV series.
“I re-read the first part of what Robert had done, recently, because you forget as you go along, and I was shocked at how quickly Shane was no longer in the thing! “Oh, geez! Are you kidding me?” I had forgotten it was handled that quickly. Because I can see Shane being around for a while. Certainly, we”re not even close to scratching the surface of that yet at the end of six episodes.”
And I can understand the desire to keep the guy around a while and milk the conflict between him and Rick as long as is plausible. The problem is that the show (both before and after Darabont’s departure) really struggled to make Shane into more than a two-dimensional goon, so nakedly self-interested that it was hard to imagine anyone – be they another character on the show or someone in the audience – being sympathetic to his point of view, even though there were plenty of times where Shane arguably was more in the right than Rick or Dale. He was the bad guy who needed to be put down, if only Rick could throw off his blinders from the days gone bye and see the monster his partner had become, and that’s not terribly interesting.
Obviously, we know more than the characters on the show do. We’ve seen and heard enough of Shane to realize what an enormous mistake it is for Lori to make peace with the guy, which only gives him renewed hope for a future with her and desire to kill Rick so he can be the boss of the group, the farm and the family. But even in direct interactions with various characters, Shane has seemed too clearly unhinged and selfish to be trusted. And given that several characters – Lori in particular – already come across to the audience as making too many dumb mistakes, seeing them fall under Shane’s sway again and again does not help their cause.
But if the show stumbled a lot with how it lived on Shane’s borrowed time, I thought “Better Angels” itself was one of this season’s stronger outings, particularly in Andrew Lincoln’s performance as an increasingly desperate, tired Rick who’s run out of answers. I’ve liked Lincoln throughout the series, but it’s been a while (probably going back to this season’s second episode, where Rick was physically and emotionally drained by Carl’s ordeal) since he’s had a showcase like this one. Both the scene in the barn with Carl and Rick’s anguish over having to kill his best friend – “This was you, not me! You did this to us!” – were terrific.
I also felt more of an impact with how the show dealt with the aftermath of Dale’s death than it did with Sophia’s. Of course, Dale was always a much more prominent character than Sophia was – the show kept trying to make us care about her after the fact, which didn’t work and caused problems with all the character/plot decisions being made as a result of her death – but both the funeral (intercut with Shane’s team going to town on a nest of walkers) and Glen and Andrea getting the camper to run and smiling over their memories of the old guy were emotionally effective scenes.
And because Shane’s death was inevitable (more because of how the season was constructed than me knowing his fate from the comic), the more interesting development from the climax seems to be the discovery that anyone who dies can become a walker, as opposed to just people who were bit or scratched or otherwise killed by walkers. That’s also a bit of mythology from the comics, though the rules may work differently here(*), but it creates a host of potential new problems. And it also makes it harder for anyone to look at death as an escape from this nightmare, since you need to suffer a serious head trauma to avoid turning into a walker (or, as Carl did to Shane, you need to be put down a second time after you’ve died).
(*) Note, for instance, that in the traffic jam scene from the series premiere, there are several corpses in the cars that are just dead, no walking required. So either the show decided to follow the rules from the book after they did that episode, or it’s more complicated on the show than in the books.
There were some interesting editing choices in the closing minutes. I’m going to assume that the flash-cuts of zombie faces we saw immediately after Shane died were the show’s attempt to visually depict his rapid transition from living to dead to walking dead. But after Carl shot Shane(**), there was that cut to what looked like a huge nest of zombies somewhere in the woods nearby. That was a long shot, and the visual and editing style weren’t the same, but the latter cutaway at least made me raise an eyebrow.
(**) For once on an AMC drama, Chekov’s Gun was actually a gun.
One episode to go this season, and among the problems still on everyone’s plate: a villainous band of humans that Randal says is about five miles away, a zombie army that appears to be camped within a similar distance (if not closer), Shane is dead, and now everyone’s going to realize that the zombie plague is even worse than they thought.
For a show that has moved very cautiously for much of the season, that’s a lot of plot to potentially deal with in an hour, though it’s entirely possible that several developments get tabled until season 3.
Finally, let me remind you again of this blog’s No Spoiler rule and how it applies to this show, as I’ve had to delete a bunch of comments the last few weeks that violated it. Basic things to remember before commenting:
1. No talking about the previews for the next episode.
2. No talking about anything else you know about upcoming episodes from other sources.
3. No talking about anything that’s happened in the comic that hasn’t happened in the TV show yet.
With that in mind, what did everybody else think?
Am I the only one that remembers that Carl dropped his gun before he ran away from that walker last week?
I don’t think the writers did.
Carl went back to get the gun. That was what he showed Shane and his dad ended up giving him. Only complaint is no one alerted Darell of this.
I am completely with you on this one Radda. I had the same thought when he gave Shane the gun. I said “wait.. didn’t he leave the gun at the swamp?? when did he get it back?”. I thought I’d missed that scene…but watched it again and noup… they dont show when did he get it back…
That is the assumption we probably all made, but at the same time I was assuming this I was also thinking, like Radda’s complaint, that it comes off as another hole in the writing. They went out of their way to show Carl dropping that gun in the woods last week only to have it “magically” back in his hands this week. Not even a throwaway line when he’s talking to Shane to say how or when he got it back. When the zombie got loose from the mud Carl was terrified. Would a terrified 10 year old boy go back to the place he was terrified at to get the gun back? I just don’t think so…
“Would a terrified 10 year old boy go back to the place he was terrified at to get the gun back? I just don’t think so…”
In this case? Yeah. At least the Carl from the comic would have. After all he’s been through, yeah, going back to the place where the zombie WAS but no longer IS? Sure.
Then again, the Carl from the comic is much more self-assured, mature, capable, and probably would have efficiently shot the zombie and Dale would still be alive. Not to mention he would have been proven long enough ago that Rick would have just given him a gun so he would not be slinking along stealing one from Daryl and running along by himself like an idiot in the first place.
So while I do not think it is at all problematic that he would go back to the swamp to get the gun so he could get it back to Daryl and cover his tracks, nor any problem with him not going into great detail to Shane to explain that not only did he cause Dale’s death but oh yeah, dropped his gun only to later pick it up, I think the TV version of Carl is, as of this point at least, much more like a normal child and less like the forced-into-adulthood version we have at the same point in the comic. Either way, we still have somebody who would not be your typical ten year old.
-Cheers
Carl picking and getting the gun back is a very trivial thing to shoot and make a scene of, I think. Showing it to Shane means that he got it back, no big deal.
@ Leezy: Randall turned as well, and we know he didn’t catch any zombie blood.
^ Sorry. Wrong thread
Carl was so traumatized about helping to kill Dale that he ran away from the gun when Shane tried to give it back. Given that, why would he go back to where Dale’s death (and almost his) all started to pick it up? He would not have. More stuff the writers just ignore for the story’s convenience. Just like Rick and Shane’s showdown magically ending up back near the farmhouse. These writers are so lazy.
@Rexmism, there are lots of possible reasons (see above for more). However, he could have done it to cover his tracks and get Daryl his gun back, yet not wanted to keep/shoot one ever again, to try and make amends, he knows how important the guns are to their survival, he was still brave enough to go play with the zombie yet still traumatized by Dale’s death not necessarily scared of the place the zombie was assuredly no longer near.
I do not think that is writers ignoring anything, doing what was convenient, or being lazy in this case. I think Carl wanted to just get the gun back to Daryl because it was the right thing to do, confess to Shane to get it off his chest, and then be done with guns.
Also, Rick & Shane’s location was convenient. However, it also had to be close enough to the farmhouse for Rick to believe Randall could get there since he was injured and not really in a position to get all that far and arguably a place for Shane to have planned so local enough for him to be familiar with. I also thought they had went out, then started back toward the farm so it would make sense they would be there a/o Shane would lead him to a place within where Randall might be able to have gotten. I am not saying I love it, I am saying there are worse things in TV to nitpick about.
-Cheers
One more nitpick about the fight I haven’t seen. You’d think Shane and Rick yelling at each other would have carried to where Daryl and Glen were. It was night and there no other noise. Plus their location was apparently close enough that Carl could easily get there through the woods, at night, without a flashlight. Given how long they were going back and forth I’d have expected Daryl and Glen to show up before Carl.
I dunno. Shane’s plan was just so convoluted. It’s not as if he wouldn’t have had a thousand other opportunities to off Rick in an “accident,” especially with Dale not around to ask questions. Or, he could have just killed Randall, hid the body, allowed everyone to think he was free and used the threat of Randall returning with his baby raping biker gang to convince everyone Rick isn’t fit to lead.
Shane’s a cop, he knows crime scenes. Would he really be so stupid and sloppy?
It’s a shame. With the group likely to finally face some external threats that require a decisive leader it would have been fascinating to see a power struggle with actual consequences between Shane and Rick.
Where’s that challenge going to come from now?
Alan, any truth to the rumors that Robert California will appear in 2/3rds of next season’s episodes to fill the leadership void left by Shane’s departure?
Great episode overall, it moved the plot along very nicely. I didn’t see the Shane confrontation coming, I thought he’d leave the group before killing anyone, but it was clear he went over the edge mentally.
Outstanding final shot too, of the walker herd coming out of the woods just down the hill from Carl and Rick. I have to wonder how Daryl and Glenn avoided the herd though.
Finally, the revelation that dead people convert to walkers regardless. That must have been what the CDC guy whispered to Rick, and I don’t understand why he would keep that secret if that was the case. Alan you bring up a great point about the dead people in the cars, but I also have to wonder how those people died in the first place.
I read an interview with Robert Kirkman where he claims that everyone in the traffic jam either had head trauma or that it should be implied that they were in a car accident that induced head trauma.
Of course, that’s a pretty retroactive thing to say now, but whatever.
Does anyone remember when Shane used a knife that was coated with zombie blood in “30 miles out”? I believe he was cutting open his own hand, to smear some of his own blood on the edge of the bus door, to bait the zombies so he could slowly take out the hoard one at a time? That might be why he turned into a zombie after death, plus he was acting very discombobulated near the end.
Though I wouldn’t doubt the disease going airborne either.
So every corpse in the cemetery outside the church we saw earlier this season had head trauma too, because none of those dead clawed their way out of the Earth. I’m assuming Kirkman’s rule is that only those that died after the plague started are potential undead, because otherwise this show’s premise gets really shaky.
I guess we’re also going to have to assume that all the activity on the farm (driving, hammering, etc) has attracted errant walkers and they inexplicably stopped and congregated in the same area but didn’t proceed forward until Shane and Carl fired guns? This still doesn’t explain why previous bullet fests on the farm (emptying the barn, target practice, etc) never attracted walkers, as a group or by themselves. Man, this show has NO internal logic AT. ALL.
@joel they mention earlier in the episode that the creek and swamp which have acted as a natural defense are drying up. It is implied that they are more vulnerable as a result
no leezy spoiler alert for you but, everyone in the world already has the virus. the thing is if you die without head trauma, such as gunshot, knifed, tumor or whatver, thennn you will turn into zombie! so if you got like a heart attack for seeing your family die, then u will turn into zombie!
@Lester
Still, if that’s the case you’d think securing the farm would have been a priority BEFORE a walker strolled onto the farm. I know the argument is that Carl’s teasing somehow “motivated” the walker out of the mud, but couldn’t a passing deer or other animal have done the same?
@Zombie, if everyone in the world has the virus, then the only plot I see for the remainder of the series is how long can the humans hold down their fort and how long they can keep their heads.
I also wonder if the series finale will show the last zombie on the planet doomed to live for all eternity because nobody else will be around to shoot them in the head?
@Shaneless
There is no overall plot to the show, or to the comic books that spawned it. Kirkman has no overall idea of where he’s going, he just keeps plugging at it and will do for as long as he possibly can with no end in sight. Don’t look for an answer in this show because you’re very likely never going to get it.
Conventional “zombie” logic is always that you get the “disease” by getting bitten/cut. Even in this show they follow the premise of people getting the “fever” if they’re bit. If the zombie chewing on them didn’t kill them, then I thought it was the fever that is a result of the virus being passed by the bite that kills them and reanimation happens? So while its logical to assume, I do find it hard to buy the assumption that everyone has the virus already inside them. Wouldn’t they get feverish and die too? Or is this turning into “The Stand” where some people are naturally immune to the plague but still carry it inside them?
By the way, my head hurts and I think I’m getting a nosebleed…
In re the creek and swamp as natural barriers –
Just how deep and fast-flowing was the creek that it prevented zombies from being able to cross it? Let me get this straight: zombies have no trouble walking for miles across all kind of terrain; they can climb stairs, they can traverse large obstacles, but they can’t wade across a little bit of water? What, are they now made out of the same stuff as the Wicked Witch of the West? It’s silly stuff like this that makes this show almost unwatchable. Why can’t the show’s writers/directors overcome this stupidity?
I think this defies “conventional zombie logic.” I am going to presume that the zombies are caused by a virus or something airborne. Everybody probably already has it in them, or can “catch” it. As for why they would not get feverish & die? Just a guess, however I would presume that while you are alive unless you get a direct dose (via a bite) your body can fight it off. Once your immune system shuts down the virus can take over. Maybe there are two strains, one airborne (and weaker), one blood-borne or passed along like rabies that is stronger or more able to combat your immune system. Plus, it is possible there are some who are naturally immune although I do not think we’ve seen that. In real life, that seems to be at least kind of how actual viruses work (different strains, different means of delivery, they evolve, nobody is susceptible to any particular virus, etc.) Still, I think the above approach is rational and disagree with HUDDERS that there is no overall plot or logic. I think he has an idea (or ideas or explanation) about how this works and you can actually base that on how viruses (if that is even the route they are going) work.
As for all of the dead people in cars or wherever not becoming zombies to a fault? Same thing. It could be head trauma or maybe the exposure did not reach everybody 100% (why/how could it) or really it is possible/probably it would not effect everybody the same if at all. Just because they have not explained everything does not mean they have not thought it through to some extent.
-Cheers
I can’t get over the whole creek/swamp barrier. Look, we realize that it’s a show about zombies, so are more than willing to suspend a lot of disbelief, but come on! At least have some kind of internal logic. Does this mean that zombies will disintegrate in a rain storm? Or, do they just freak out if their feet get wet? How do they feel about spiders? Do spiders creep them out? Are we going to be faced with one of the characters matter of factly muttering something completely inane about made-up zombie lore that we’re all supposed to buy: i.e. “Well, we all better watch out now that the walnut trees on the farm have dropped their nuts, ‘cause y’all know how much zombies like ‘em some walnuts.” I think that’s the secret that Jenner whispered to Rick. That and the water-phobia.
@ leezy: Randall turned after death too, and we know he didn’t catch a knife coated with infected blood.
@PRINTIN’ MIKE, I think the zombie just got stuck in mud and without proper motivation (and with disintegrating muscle tissue) just sort of listlessly moped in place until a juicy morsel of human really got it trying to get unstuck. The end. I’m not sure where you got this being about zombies afraid of rain storms or creeks or spiders. The thing just got stuck and did not care enough to try its hardest to get out until it decided to try and get Carl.
-Cheers
@Lester: So the creek and swamp surround the entire farm? Wow, that is not only narratively helpful, but an impressive piece of geography.
@Lester: So the creek and swamp surround the entire farm? Wow, that is not only narratively helpful, but an impressive piece of geography.
Back when I watched the show, I thought the scene where the CDC guy whispers something to Rick was fantastic, and that season 2 would reveal what was said.
Hah. Now I read these summaries and feel happy about the time saved.
But about that CDC conversation: My best guess was that the CDC or some other government organization created the zombie virus. That would have been an interesting secret to reveal.
Second best guess, simply that Lori was pregnant.
Anyway, you can’t really ask for too much science in why zombies come back to life, and it’s a subject probably best unexamined. That’s not why this show is weak.
@ joel: while I agree with you about the idea of the creek acting as a barrier being weak to say the least, I would refrain from saying that the show as no internal logic whatsoever until the next episode at least. Perhaps the issue at hand will be explained. I think most of us are kinda scratching our respective heads as to where the herd came from and why they are now making their way toward the farm. I gotta believe there’s a reasonable answer around the corner. At least I hope there is.
@Dave: I wasn’t referring to the single zombie that was stuck in the mud, but rather to the giant herd of zombies that we see at the end of the episode, and presumably have made it to the farm due, as Hershell observed, to the fact that “the creek and swamp are drying up”. So, the creek was somehow a natural barrier that has thus far kept most zombies from reaching the farm? Why? Unless that was a very deep creek, with fast moving water, it makes no sense. Same with the swamp (swamps after all, are just shallow water). I can understand that a few zombies may get stuck in deep mud in a few isolated spots, but the entire swamp isn’t going to be comprised of quicksand like mud. If a zombie can walk for miles, and climb over obstacles, etc., it’s not going to have difficulty wading across a shallow creek and wading through a bit of swampland.
We actually saw the creek in an earlier episode with Daryl, recall, and the creek that we saw wasn’t deep at all – it was in fact quite shallow.
Hence my very sarcastic remark criticizing the show for stating matter of factly that the creek and swamp was a barrier that kept the zombies away. Makes. No. Sense.
@PM; I gotcha.
I think it is just that the zombies are out there and just have not been able to pinpoint or stumble across the farm. Granted, opportunistic timing them all congregating right after Carl shot Shane, but I can see that as a viable plot. The zombies all started shuffling in the same spot, maybe going in the general direction of earlier shots or just slowly migrating from wherever. It’s not that the swamp necessarily stopped them or anything, just that they are wandering more-or-less aimlessly until/unless something interests them. I think the swamp would just be a natural deterrent simply because it’d be easier to stick to dry land or walk where it was not muddy. Taking the path of least resistance and all, or maybe even some residual instinct to stick to dry land (since humans tend to not live under water, even if zombies could). I think they could walk through swamps, just might tend to go around it. I do not see that as a deal breaker.
Regardless, I think the zombies were out there, whether they walked through swamp water and mud or not. The swamp might provide some minor obstacle, however maybe this particular herd just hadn’t gotten a pinpoint on the farm (yet) and the gunfire just happened to alert them. It could have happened when they were doing target practice or shooting up the farm for all it really mattered.
Regardless, I did not catch the show stating the creep & swamp were the barrier that kept the zombies away. I also think that is not a terrible explanation. They are zombies. Why would they not just take the path of least resistance? They COULD go swimming, however why would they? Unless somebody or something to eat were there, I do not see them doing much except mope around. They would not just go wading through swamplands while alive, and it is possible some vestige of that instinct (or even them just having enough residual intelligence to realize they were getting slogged down in mud) would make them tend to stick to the dry ground or not go swimming as a general tendency. It makes sense to me they would just go around the water unless they had some reason to do differently.
-Cheers
Just because Hershel is concerned with the creek drying up because HE thinks it acts as a barricade, doesn’t mean this is actually the case. Hershel has been wrong before.
@Stones: Fair enough. This show has used “noise attracts zombies” primarily only when it’s convenient, and then only when the timing of a specific noise is convenient. For instance, if the church they visited looking for Sophia has an automated, electronic bell (apparently running on a massive battery too!), then that church should have been walker central.
I assume the limited budget for season 2 had virtually eliminated the possibility of random, wandering zombies. Logically, those should be a constant on such a large farm as this. The creek/swamp acting as some form of barrier to the entire farm seems silly (or at least poorly written), because it’s never been established that the farm is physically cut off from the rest of the area. But expecting this show to be logical has proven fruitless in the past.
@Joel: “This show has used “noise attracts zombies” primarily only when it’s convenient, and then only when the timing of a specific noise is convenient. For instance, if the church they visited looking for Sophia has an automated, electronic bell (apparently running on a massive battery too!), then that church should have been walker central.”
Well, maaaaaaaaybe. Sure, the “noise attracts zombies” HAS been used when convenient and kind of inconsistently (e.g. gunshots didn’t wake the zombies but Shane throwing a wrench through a window did?). However, in the case of the church I think it is possible the bells might have attracted them however it might not have kept them there. Upon not finding food I suspect most would have just wandered off, although that is still kind of a plot hole since they have stayed near the building where Otis & Shane went for medicine despite no obvious source of food keeping them there. I am just saying I could see how the church bells would attract the zombies yet not necessarily keep them there indefinitely.
-Cheers
To me the bottom line is this: When it comes to certain plot holes, I can take them with a grain of salt providing they’re not too serious or contradictory to the story. If you’re a fan of “zombie” stories you almost have to learn to do this as most stories/ movies are littered with them. This show in particular has never been an exception. Remember in the first season when the rain washed zombie blood off of Glen and Rick as they made their way through the horde? No way is 30 seconds of rain going to wash away the stench of rotten flesh that quickly. And of course the biggest flaw of all (to me anyway) being that we see so very few eaten corpses scattered about. If the zombies whole objective is to devour the living, then they’re. Doing a pretty piss-poor job of it considering their rising numbers and so few skeletons laying around.
Ultimately we have to learn to turn a blind eye to a few things when enjoying a zombie flick. I would still like as many plot-holes answered as is possible, but so far none of them are so bothersome to me that I. Like the show any less.
Abraham Lincoln once said “No man has a good enough memory to be a successful liar.” And considering that we’re talking about a made-up story with multiple writers behind it, we should expect to find a few holes here and there.
pple in the comic it shows that everyone has the virus! the thing is if you die without head traumas then u turn into zombie! also it showed that zombies get affected by wweather, in the comic when winter came no zombies where found, just a couple, and the ones youve seen where all frozen. also if the zombies dont eat they will get weak and thats why some of them dont walk and just stay put waiting for pple to pass near them.
@Dave I: Sure, I buy the idea that they might lose interest if they only heard the bell once or twice and then not again. But zombies aren’t smart, simply driven to find food. It doesn’t seem they learn from repeated behavior nor do they seem to retain much memory. We saw some zombies sitting in the church, which implies they have some latent memory of their real lives, or its possible this is where they died and they simply haven’t left.
Anyway, if the zombies are attracted by the bell, and then lose interest over time, they will be *continually* attracted to the area because the bell continually goes off. In other words, even if the church wasn’t zombie central, the surrounding area should have been crawling with wandering walkers, or mini-herds that were created by random walkers attracted by the bell.
If sound attracts zombies. I gotta admit, this show seems to take a Lost-esque approach to its own world: explain as little as possible in context, make little effort to be very consistent, assume persistent fans will work out elaborate rules that explain the inconsistency. BRILLIANT.
@Joel . . . Well, it could be two things. First, plain and simple contrivance by the writers. Which is I suppose expected. You could spend agonizing days turning into hours trying to figure this stuff out, or just write it as “hey, there is a bell, and we only want a few ‘walkers’ in the church.” Not to mention budget cuts, change of front-runner mid-season, budget cuts, conflicts between Darabont and AMC, budget cuts, etc.
Otherwise, it is possible they thought the zombies would hear the bells, walk there, mope around realizing there was no food, then take off. Or simply NOT think it through all that hard.
I think it is plausible that zombies’ instinct to feed would override the repeated stimulus from a church bell. There does seem to be some base level of processing that would help them find food or otherwise drive them to look for people/things to eat. However, yes, it is possible to poke holes in the logic of the show, pretty easily in fact. Sadly, zombies do not hold up to reasoning very well as a whole. Some of that is unavoidable. Not that there is not room for improvement (there is), however knowing that makes me a little more forgiving. Of course, I watched LOST and thought they were going somewhere with things that were clearly loose ends or oversights. So yes, smaller and smarter are sometimes actually better. I suppose then you get Terriers which was awesome, much loved, and cancelled.
-Cheers
I was always under the impression that the barn was out in the middle of nowhere far away from any other gathering of humans. We were just waiting until like in this episode the zombies eventually made their way to it.
I thought it was a cop out the way Carl only shot Shane after he was zombified. And the way they tried to make it seem like Carl was going to shoot Rick was lame. The way that scene played out in the comic book was much better.
I just read an interview with Kirkman, who explained the change was partly because Rick was looking a little too passive this season and they needed to kick his arc in gear, without robbing Carl of a kill.
I never read the comic, book, but i agree that it was a bit lame to play it out like that. Plus, he should’ve heard shane behind him.
The problem with it was that Carl was holding the gun out at Rick before Shane rose from the dead, so it looked like he was trying to kill his own father.
Great point Mr. Rogers no one on this show EVER hears zombies sneaking up on them
@MR.ROGERS It case you hadn’t noticed, Fred, this… all this – it ain’t no land o make believe. Look around you, Fred. Just look! You think some pansy-as* tiger gonna jump out that clock? You think some creepy ol’ puppet king gonna jus pop up to keep these people safe?
Dang.
Listen to me, Fred. There ain’t no more Henrietta Pussycat, there ain’t gonna be no more meow-meow … no more special deliveries. That world? It’s gone, Fred, an sooner you a’cept that…the sooner…dang.
You know, I see you, changin’ your shoes twice a day, borrowin’ Herschel’s cardigans – an takin’ your sweet ol’ time like some little choo-choo train gonna just come along an sweep you an Carl an Lori to some purple castle guarded by a friendly platypus.
Well, that just ain’t gonna happen Fred, and I just hope you realize that before what happened to Lady Fairchilde happens to someone else.
& how is it that all of a sudden Carl becomes a gunslinger when last week he couldn’t even shoot a walker a point-blank range?
& please take off that imbecilic cowboy hat.
@ Shane’s reply to Mr. Rogers: your posted reply was nothing but a bunch of illiterate mumbo- jumbo street jargon. I guess you thought you were sounding intelligent, but you sound like a completely uneducated buffoon. Why not make yourself look a little more intelligent by having something of substance to say, or just keep your mouth shut? Hooked on phonics didn’t work for you! Consider getting an education.
@Shane Brilliant sir (or madam).
@shane, my god that is hilarious. Dang.
@Walking Dead Fanatic you do know that whole spiel was a reference to Mister Rogers’ Neigborhood and it made perfect sense, right?
The zombie horde is much closer than 5 miles away. That long shot at the end shows them just over the hill from where Rick and Carl are.
That wasn’t clear on the screener I saw. Thanks.
Alan! Tell them AMC suits to get you higher quality screeners, man! The last shot is awesome.
Anything for you, Alan. And I mean that.
Anything.
WTF? Let’s count the contrivances …
1) How did Shane and the prisoner instantly turn into zombies? Did they change the rules? You don’t need to be infected, bitten, or get zombie blood inside you anymore?
2) How can Rick and Shane hike for a half hour in the woods and end up just outside the fence in sight of the house where anyone could witness Shane killing Rick?
3) WHY do Rick, Shane and the others go wandering in the woods at night chasing this guy at all? First, it’s ridiculously stupid. Second, if the guy was bleeding from the wrists as he fled, he was zombie bait anyway and wouldn’t get too far.
4) What in the world is Shane doing holding a gun on Rick and yakking at him for ten minutes instead of just shooting him in the classic cliché of the villain who gives the hero all the time in the world to figure out how to save himself? And why does he ask Rick to draw his gun, when he’s already aiming a pistol at his head and would just pull the trigger? Is that any more fair? Was this supposed to be a western style shootout? It was just absurd instead.
5) And When did Shane pick up that gun again, if it’s supposed to be the same gun the prisoner stole, and the same gun Shane hid in the leaves?
6) And why oh why does these people keep making the stupidest decisions possible? Is that part of the show – that these are not bright people anyway? I guess so, because to see these idiots wandering through the woods at night chasing a bleeding prisoner was just beyond stupid.
In fairness, I watch the show with my 15 year-old son, we enjoy the show, and why are any of us trying to apply logic to a show about zombies in the first place?
@HOLLYWOODAHOLIC
1. They did not change the rules, they just explained more about the zombie plague. When you die you turn unless your brain has been destroyed. Probably what Jenner told Rick back at the CDC.
2. Well it’s convenient for the story so Carl can have his moment but I could also speculate they were doing a sweep of that side of the property and may have decided to head back before to the farm instead of running around the woods all night.
3. They still had some daylight left when they first began searching. The reason they want to find Randall is they fear he will lead the group he was with to the farm.
4. Yeah it was cliche.
5. Shane placed his gun (Glock 17 I believe) in the leaves and told the group the prisoner stole it. He then borrows a gun from T-Dog, at which point Daryl makes a comment that he wished he knew where his gun is. The gun that Carl took and now has.
6. Yes. There are a lot of bad decisions being made. However trying to locate the prisoner is not a terrible one. If the prisoner cannot be found, alive, eaten, walker or otherwise then the threat of his camp becomes huge. Also with the securing of the farmhouse, assigning of guard/watch duty and Herschal and Rick taking the roles of leaders are positive steps in the decision making department.
@ Hollywoodaholic
1) The twist is that you don’t have to be bitten to have the virus. It is most likely airborne and the living have the capability of turning in a zombie when they die, regardless of whether they were bitten.
2) They probably looped through the woods and were heading back to the farm. I dont know why Shane didnt shoot him in the woods where nobody could see. (probably so we could get the moon sillouetting the men scenes)
3) No clue. I was thinking the same thing. Stumbling around in the dark when they know zombies are wandering around and they suspect an armed prisoner is too makes no sense.
4) This is from an interview with Jon Berenthal:
“There’s a whole part of the character that I think some people may or may not pick up on, but I think there’s a part of Shane himself that knows he is no longer fit to be among the people. He knows how much of a danger he is. He knows now he’s killed yet another human being, and I think a part of this is him really spurring and challenging and getting Rick to step up and encompass what Shane has and take Shane out. I think there’s a suicidal flavor. There’s a flavor there that’s really saying, “Come on, man, I’m challenging you to be the man that’s fit to raise the woman I love and the child I love and my child on the way. Come on and step up, raise your gun.” And there’s a part of him that so desperately wants Rick to be that man, and when Rick finally does it, there’s an element of some sort of relief.”
5)Shane took T-Dawg’s gun before they left to look for Randall.
6) Again, no clue!
I think the show is following the comic on the reanimation. If I remember correctly, It wasn’t until volume 2 or 3 in the trades that all the dead start getting up. So the traffic jam would have still worked
This is not right.
Jenner states in the CDC episode that the dead raise as early as 3 minutes, and like 8 hours at max.
He says that about people who got bit. Not about people who die other ways.
The “all the dead” get up thing came about later in the comics.
1. No it didn’t. You’re wrong about the comics.
2. Surely it is safe to assume that this is the most likely thing that Jenner whispered to Rick? That anyone who dies will resurrect?
Then why is it such a surprise to everyone well after Shane’s death that that’s happening in the comics? There like 6-12 issues between Shane dying and when they learn the dead all get up. Rick even says that that’s new
It is a new realization to them. It is newly discovered by them. It is not a new occurrence.
This zombie outbreak happened very fast. Information did not spread.
They didn’t know everyone becomes a walker when you die, but everyone always became a walker when they died. The characters just didn’t have opportunity to realize that.
I am 100% positive that’s how it is in the comics. I can’t say for 100% on the show, but it is absolutely definitely that way in the comics. Trust me on this I am a big fan of the comics :P
Ah, fair enough. Been over a year since I read those.
Hey you may be right as far as the show is concerned. They are doing things differently after all, and there are all those dead people on the highway. That’s either a continuity oversight or the walker virus is a little different in the TV world.
Alan, you said that a zombie army appears to be camped within a few miles of the farm, if not closer. I think you may have missed the fact that as they slowly zoomed out from Rick and Carl at the end of the episode, it was clear that a large horde zombies was emerging from the woods about 100-200 yards away.
Dee, you might want to go back to the article and read rule number 1 for posting – no referencing previews.
This was not a reference to the previews…it was the closing shot of the episode. Clearly shows a hundreds of zombies only about 100 yards away from Shane and Carl and closing fast.
I can see how if you didn’t have a bright picture on HD you might not see this. But the cut from the hoarde to the sweeping high long shot should have been obvious anyway what was coming.
Shane of the Dead is not directing his comment to Ralph Sloane, he was directing it at ‘Dee’ for blatantly discussing details of next week’s preview. Her comment has since been deleted.
I watched it on my crappy TV with the lights on the first time and I didn’t see it but it’s pretty safe to assume that they were showing the zombies coming out of the woods in that shot.
The idea that anyone can turn into a walker is intriguing. I’m so glad the Shane-Rick standoff is over, I felt that had been dragged on a bit too long. I’m not a huge Rick fan, but I hope they now take his character in some more interesting, bigger picture directions.
Rick has been much weaker on the show than the comic. Some of that I think is that Shane dies so early in the comic, and the fact that he turned on Rick made Rick aware of the realities of the situation.
ok remember in the first season ” guts ” episode when Rick and Glen had everyone put those guts on them… and rick reminded them not to get any blood or anyfluids on them… well think about all the blood and fluids that have gotten on them since that episode. I believe that they have been exposed to the virus that way
Yeah, I hope with both Dale and Shane (and Randell) gone it will mark the end of the internal conflicts and focus will shift to external threats – like zombie hordes and paramilitary child rapists. Woo-hoo!
@sherrel Good point about possibly getting infected from fluids but it doesn’t kick in until they are dead. I don’t remember if the show has talked about how the zombie stuff all started. They might have & I just forgot. I was thinking that it could have started to mutate over time like viruses do so they don’t need to be bitten to turn. I do like Sherrel’s theory better though.
I have no idea why, but for some reason, I thought the dead from “natural causes” were rising in unison (i.e. there was some triggering event for all of them). It may have just been the timing of the two cuts.
That said, this show has hit a stride.
“And because Shane’s death was inevitable…”
Absolutely right. The guy was becoming unsustainable and I’m glad it finally came to a head in this episode. Releasing the prisoner, killing him in the woods to be found (?) later, with the intent of luring Rick away from everyone else to kill and subsequently replace him? Shane was all about self-preservation, but to that extreme… no one will survive in a post-apocalyptic zombie world acting like that. glad to see carl step up, and rick definitely killed it this episode. overall, it was very fun to watch, with a lot of suspense. i was nervous when glenn and darryl took out the prisoner-zombie at night and suddenly everything came together when darryl said he didnt have any bites, scratches, or open wounds. people have thrown around the idea of everyone being infected with the zombie bug on this website, that all it takes to trigger zombie-hood is death, but we hadnt seen it to this point.
and i think it is very believable that the couple of bullets fired between shane and carl could be enough for a wandering mass of zombies to attack the house. with the new developments, i hope that several of the characters get taken down, the farm is left in shambles, and season 3 starts with a new and different setting.
hershel is infinitely more likable than when we first met him. overall, hes a solid dude. tdogg– we need more of him. he should be out hunting with darryl.
hoping for an even better season finale. this one was one of the best. (coming from someone who has not liked most of the episodes this season)
“tdogg– we need more of him. he should be out hunting with darryl.”
Good point. Wouldn’t T-Dog be a better choice than Glen for that mission? Unless they wanted him back at the house, although it’s kind of a stereotype that black dudes are good at securing farm houses from zombies. Maybe next episode will have T-dog and Herschel debate the pros and cons of hiding in a basement.
Well done Shane
In the comics, some are lurkers. Doesn’t that explain the corpses in cars in the pilot, etc.?
Great episode! Up until Shane bashed himself, I thought he was just testing the Randall’s character out by playing teams.
QUESTION, though… I have seen every episode, and I thought that in order to turn into a walker, one must be bitten or scratched. Suspending my belief, I figured a walker might’ve contaminated Randall, but how did Shane get the virus? Why did the transformation happen in like 20 seconds??
No, we THOUGHT you had to be bit.
What was revealed in this episode is that anyone who dies becomes a Walker.
So then what’s the deal with the two dead guys Rick and Shane found on the ground at the water plant or whatever that place was? They were sure dead more than a while.
They were walkers. Rick and Shane killed them. Shane said he didn’t notice any bites. Rick claimed there “must” have been scratches.
This was a hint that everyone becomes a walker.
I saw somebody make this oversight in the comments for this episode in question as well.
The two cops that Rick and Shane see, those are the SAME walkers that Rick and Shane put down when they first get to that building. They are the same walkers they kill with the knives. Afterwards, Shane says he sees no bites on them. These are the same two dead walkers Rick sees before he goes back for Shane.
Yup, I misremembered that part. Sorry.
To be fair I think they could have made it clearer. I know other people missed it too.
Randall has cuts on his wrists from where he was struggling with his cuffs. He was also staying in the barn where they once kept walkers. Shane used a knife that had come into contact with walkers to cut his hand. it seems like they are hinting to us that the virus can be passed by blood contact, but it doesn’t become active until the infected dies when passed in small amounts (or not by a direct zombie-inflicted wound).
@AAROn nope everyone already carries the virus. and for some reason it had finally decided to show itsself. and the reason zombies do not rise from ground is that they cannot break through the casket and ground.
My husband was just as surprised as many of you about the fact that anyone can turn into a walker after dead. But I was sure abut that I guess because of other zombie movies (night of thr living dead), where there is some kind of leak of a gas or chemical substance that affects first the already dead and then the ones who die during this apocalypse (no bite or scratch needed).
But I must admit that at some point when Shane is in the slaughter house with Randall, he had this thing going on in his eyes and overall behavior, that had me thinking he was infected and was turning slowly into a walker… just my thouhgts…
As for the 2 cops they saw at the school, I thought they may be commited suicide (venom or something) and that’s why they didnt have any obvious wound …
Disagree, Randall wouldn’t give too much detail when Dixon bashed his face in & all of a sudden he believes that Shane is crossing over to his gang in a snap of a finger?
This is pretty lame writing. To me they are cramming in too much too soon. Back to back weeks where major characters are dusted off in farcical ways.
I think the kids(20yrs old writers) are running the asylum.
PS love this site. At least there is intelligent discussions unlike Entertainment Weekly blog. All you people sensibly write down your thoughts.
I dont know if this has been explicitly debunked in the show, but with a little biology knowledge i think we can assume that only the dead people can become infected with the virus since you need blood flow to transport it(so corpses in cemeteries wouldnt come back) although i did think that maybe shane was some kind of carrier of the virus and thats why he was acting so disbalanced, and had infected the kid somehow
@Lara The two cops in the school were killed by Shane and Rick with knives through the gate.
@JJ: Randall knew that Shane was at odds with everyone else. He witnessed the brawl between Rick and Shane and he overheard Shane plotting a mutiny with Andrea. I think of everyone in the Grimes Group, he would believe that Shane wanted to leave. He even said “you would fit in good with our group.” He knew Shane was just as disturbed as the others he was with.
@KODY: Yes, I know that at the end that’s how they died their 2nd time…but Rick and Shane were pointing out the fact that they didn’t have any bites or scratches. So the theory of turning into a walker without any of those two was already being contemplated…
“Why did the transformation happen in like 20 seconds?? ”
Dr. Jennings?? in the previous season said that the time varies from person to person.
and if you notice, after Rick kills Shane, the screen blacks out and that’s like a moment of “transition” indicating that some time has passed before Carl came.. I’m assuming about 10/15 mins? Plenty of time to become a zombie.
This season definitely started off at a pretty slow pace, but starting from the mid-season finale to now has been a big improvement.
I thought the last two episodes, in particular, were a notable improvement in quality. If they can maintain this type of style and pacing I think season 3 has the potential to be quite excellent.
This episode, the shot of Rick and Shane in the field illuminated by the moon, is probably one of the coolest shots in the series. Reminds me of the Jack and Locke 2-shot on the cliffs in the LOST finale.
Anyways, hoping they can maintain this uptick in quality going into the finale and season 3. If they can, Walking Dead has a good future.
I think the show works best if we just pretend the first 6 episodes (the middle 4 at the least) didn’t happen.
The show is so much improved in this second half. It’s choppy and inconsistent, but I’m willing to overlook the polt holes/issues if the show continues to move in this direction and make Season 3 a good one.
Things we have to overlook.
The farm was a zombie-free safe haven due to the marsh. One of the characters mentions the marsh is drying up. Now a swarm of zombies is attacking the farm. Where have they been?
The everyone has the virus truth is coming along nicely, but you do have people “turning” at different rates. The mother had a fever for a while before she died and changed. The guy who bitten, but didn’t die in Season 1 changed slowly while he was alive. Andrea’s sister changed after being dead for a night. Shane changed instantly. The people on the road didn’t change. I think we have to let that go and accept what Jenner said about “change rates”.
@FINSBURY Just like the walker in the mud with carl. i would imagine that the marshes would have also keep a larger amount held up in suspended animation. And the rate is different based on incubation periods. Shane died instantly. He turned much quicker. Jim in season one died after being bitten. But the bite took time to kill him. Andreas sister could have only been dead for a couple hours you do not know what time the walkers attacked the camp.
Great episode! Up until Shane smashed his face into the tree, I thought he was just testing Randall’s true character by playing teams.
Question!! I’ve seen every episode religiously and thought that someone turned into a walker by getting scratched or bitten (or getting their nasty juiciness in mouth, eyes, cuts etc). I was able to suspend my belief with Randall turning into a walker by guessing a walker probably contaminated him somehow while he was in the forest. BUT, how did Shane get the virus, and how did the virus happen almost instantly??
No, we THOUGHT you had to be bit to turn into a walker.
The revelation we saw in this episode is that the characters assumed incorrectly, that EVERYONE who dies turns into a Walker. Everyone. (Unless your brain is destroyed in death.)
Also, Jenner said in the CDC that resurrection can happen in as little as 3 minutes. It’s not clear exactly how much time passed with Shane, but 3 minutes or shorter isn’t out of the question.
I thought that was Randal who Glen killed? I thought he turned into a walker via Shane after he and Shane disappeared from camera view and before Shane busted his schnoz on the tree?
That was walker Randal who Glen killed. Darrell examined him and discovered he wasn’t bitten or scratched. At that point they realized that Shane killed him, and we realized that anyone who dies can become a walker. I expected Shane to get up a walker after Rick killed him because of the Randal scene.
This is for Kingel. We really don’t know that everyone who dies reanimates. There may be something that happened to them, such as cross-blood contamination. I think it would be a nice touch, as is the case with real viruses, where there is onfusion at first as to why some dead reanimate, and some don’t.
@ Lindy, You’re wrong, we do know that everyone dies reanimates, it was pretty freaking obvious in this episode. Not to mention in the books thats how it is.
Rick sat next to Shane’s corpse for quite some time, apparently, waiting for it to reanimate so he could put a bullet in its head (Ala Andrea and her sister). Then Carl showed up and distracted him.
Lindy, i agree. I was just saying we learned that anyone who dies CAN become a walker – for another reason besides being bitten or scratched. I havent read the comics, but at this point we don’t know if the show will follow the “everyone reanimates” route as others have pointed out happens in the comics, or something else.
Question!! I’ve seen every episode religiously and thought that someone turned into a walker by getting scratched or bitten (or getting their nasty juiciness in mouth, eyes, cuts etc). I was able to suspend my belief with Randall turning into a walker by guessing a walker probably contaminated him somehow while he was in the forest. BUT, how did Shane get the virus, and how did the virus happen almost instantly??
You posted this three times.
The answer is that the characters assumed incorrectly you had to be bit or scratched to get the virus. The reveal in this episode is that everyone who dies will resurrect as a walker.
Most likely, I’m betting, this is what Jenner whispered to Rick.
Why wouldn’t Rick share this info? If Rick knew he would have popped Shane in the head
He was traumatized, and was mentally preparing to finish Shane when Karl interrupted.
If you watch the episode ‘Nebraska’, Rick shoots the skinny guy behind the bar in the head, and then shoots the fat guy in the chest. After the fat guy falls to the ground, Rick shoots him in the head. This confirms that Rick knows that dead people come back. I don’t know why he keeps it a secret.
@James, I feel like you are dead on with that assessment. At the time it made no sense to me why he shot the fat guy in the head, now it does. And I also agree that he was preparing to finish Shane off because he knew something. Whether Jenner told him all or some come back to life if they weren’t bit is still TBD.
What possible reason could he have to keep that information from the group?
What possible reason could he have to keep that information from the group?
Have you met this group? Can you imagine cooler heads prevailing among Shane or Andrea or Lori when they all find out that they’re infected; that unless they find a cure or suffer massive head trauma they’ll turn into walkers after they die? Sounds like a pretty massive hope destroying revelation to me – one that Rick would, for better or worse, not share to keep hope alive for his group. By the way – good catch on shooting the fat guy in the head, that makes a lot of sense
Jay,
So what happens when farmer’s daughter kills herself and becomes a zombie and kills someone on the farm? Rick is like “yeah, I knew that would happen..oops, my bad”
I did say for better or worse. There’s obviously an inherent risk by keeping the group in the dark, but if Rick thinks its in the best interest of the group I don’t think it’s impossible to imagine he’d make that call to preserve their hope over their immediate safety. I’m not saying it’s the right call, I’m just saying that given what we know about the character and how his decision making can be flawed at times, this is not an impossible decision to see him reaching.
He also chose not to share it with Morgan, the leader of his own group who could do with it what he saw fit.
If that knowledge came out, Rick would lose the confidence of the group. Even if he didn’t share it once it came out, that would have to weigh at him and point out how unfit he is to lead. I just don’t find it consistent with what should be done nor with the characterization of Rick.
I agree completely – Rick would lose the confidence of the group and/or it would weigh on him and drive him to his breaking point. But I still think it’s within the characterization of Rick for him to choose that way to handle the situation. Rick has frequently talked about keeping hope alive for his group, both in the first and the second season. I think that he very easily could have made a unilateral decision not to tell anybody what he knew, so they could go on living with hope for as long as they could (including Morgan and his son), in spite of the forseeable consequenses he might face. Rick might retain more of his humanity than Shane, but I’d be hard pressed to call him a great leader or decision maker. He’s made poor decisions throughout the show, especially if he thinks he’s doing it for the “right” reasons.
So very, very boring until the last few minutes, when it became marginally less boring.
If you believe the show’s primary protagonist having to kill the show’s primary antagonist is “marginally less boring”, why on earth are you watching the show? Except in order to troll here, of course.
“Why on earth are you watching the show?”
Why, zombies, of course! Also, to be called a “troll” by the comic book guy.
“The problem is that the show (both before and after Darabont’s departure) really struggled to make Shane into more than a two-dimensional goon, so nakedly self-interested that it was hard to imagine anyone — be they another character on the show or someone in the audience — being sympathetic to his point of view”
Until this episode, I thought that Shane was clearly the most reasonably person in the group. And in this episode they had to make him act in a thoroughly ridiculous and inconsistent way to engender any sort of feeling against him despite trying all season to make him a bad guy. Rick and the rest of them were just too stupid to not find Shane more sympathetic. To cap it all off, the idea of letting Randall go to return to his camp of marauding rapists five miles away was still an insane plan, and Shane killing him instead clearly saved all of their moron lives.
It wasn’t inconsistent at all. Shane was clearly portrayed as the villain for most of this season. Actually, from the moment in season 1 where he trained his gun on Rick, we knew his true nature.
Survival by any means necessary is not a noble virtue. Shane was a bad person. He snapped in this episode. It wasn’t the first time he snapped, and it was entirely consistent. In my opinion.
So true. Shane was my favorite character on The Walking Dead because he always did the things that had to be done. He killed Otis because if he didn’t neither would have survived. Rick wants to try and do the moral thing all the time. In this zombie infested world that shit just doesn’t work. Without Shane this group just became much weaker with only Rick, Wes, and Daryl as people who can fight well. Clearly though when Shane is threatening Rick, Rick has to act and take Shane out. I understand why it happened but I sure don’t like it.
Shane was a two-dimensional goon amongst one-dimensional characters. Most of the characters on the show are poorly written, acting in ways that are inconsistent. He was sadly, for the most part, their only plot device-save a few zombies here and there.
its a joke how when/if tdog dies they are going to try and make it seem like we care, when he is literally in every episode for 2 minutes
“in every episode for 2 minutes”
Only by the law of averages. In most episodes this season he’s barely been in a single scene. In this one he was practically a featured character, in virtually half the episode. So if you average it out, it’s two minutes per episode. And since he was in virtually every scene in the first half of this episode, and complained about not having a gun or whatever that was, you can pretty much GUARANTEE that T-Dog dies in the finale. He might as well be wearing a red shirt now.
joel is right. rest in peace t-dog. in your next life, may you find a show that gives you lines rather than designates you as the token dark-skinned brotha with a lame ass nickname
I actually cheered when TDog had lines in this episode!
When I hadn’t seen or noticed him for an episode or two, when he showed I was surprised. I thought maybe he had been killed and I just forgot about it.
Yeah I agree with the other comments, the zombie horde was right past Rick and Carl, over the hill, a few hundred yards out from the farm.
I really didn’t like the development with Shane, it would’ve been better if he had gotten killed a long time ago. Rick is a fool for saving him two episodes ago, Shane was obviously out of control and had already tried to kill Rick. In the world they live in only an idiot would save Shane, and then go off walking in the woods at night with him. Honestly the entire Shane/Rick thing made me lose a lot of respect for Rick and think his judgment is severely lacking.
Shane also became a caricature and devolved so quickly. Lori comes off on the show as a real P.I.T.A. then on the farm there is a seemingly unending supply of young hot women, Shane would’ve been able to move on pretty quickly.
Only an idiot would save Shane?
People make remarks like this as if it is the simplest thing in the world to go ahead and murder somebody who was once your best friend.
Rick is a normal person. He is a decent person. Even in a zombie apocalypse, normal decent people are not going to throw all morals out the window within 3 months.
Shane tried to murder him with a wrench 5 minutes before that which coincidentally caused the zombie horde to attack Shane in the first place.
If by wrench you mean gun, then OK. Otherwise, I have no idea what you mean.
Shane was a bad guy from episode one. He left rick to die with the intention of stealing Lori and Carl.
Shane tried to kill Rick with the wrench a week (or two?) ago, in the episode “18 miles” or something where Shane and Rick saw the two dead not-bit deputies, and Shane ended up trapped on the school bus until Randall and Rick rescued him.
Does Shane come back on the show? I just can’t believe they would kill him off the show…
thats just part of the game, brazil, and out there, its play or be played. and the whole time, shane was like, “this is me, yo, right here.”
He died twice (as a human, then a zombie). He’s gone. Jon Bernthal has already been cast in a pilot for next season.
He might be gone as a regular but I wouldn’t mind some more Flashbacks to happen in the show. I liked the glimpses we saw of the early days of the crisis.
I guess Jon Bernthal could come back as Shane’s twin brother, or he could even come back as Shane if it turns out that in next season’s premiere, we see Rick in the shower. :-)
I’ve had enough of Bernthal rubbing his head and staring vacantly at things with his mouth open.
I just wish Shane wasn’t killed off. He was my favorite character, by far. I know he was the “bad guy,” but you need an antagonist to male a good story. And besides, he was incredibly sexy. I bet they lose a lot of female viewers because of this. I’m not sure I even want to watch it anymore after this!
I know you’re a woman, but isn’t a little sexist to claim women will stop watching a show because an attractive character won’t appear on it anymore?
I mean…really? I doubt they lose viewers over this. In fact I wager you ten imaginary dollars that the ratings for the season 3 premier will be higher than the season 2 premier.
You have no idea about anything. Sexist? Face reality Buddy. Thousands of shows are watched because of “attractive” characters. Just because it seems ‘dumb’ to you doesn’t change this reality. You’re jealous.
LOL
Thankfully most women are not dumb enough to stop watching a show like this because they killed off a “sexy” character.
Stop. Now. TALK ABOUT THE SHOW, NOT EACH OTHER. Or comments get deleted.
My God. Unbelievable how so many people would like to live in a ‘their fake idea of what the world should be instead of what the world really is. There is absolutely nothing wrong or dumb about wanting to watch a show because you find a character sexy – and notice I say ‘character’ and not actor, although that would be okay too. The Walking Dead is character driven and the overall character of Shane was exciting and sexy and it was a big part of my enjoyment of the series. I probably won’t stop watching because I like the series overall, but they probably won’t keep my attention if they don’t introduce new characters that can hold my interest the way Shane did. Just because somebody admits that they have purient interests, and that their reaction to a character/actor is not only cerebral, does not make him/her dumb. It simply makes her honest. And come to think of it, maybe being honest is kind od dumb, in this hypocritical society we live in.
You know what, I apologize. I shouldn’t have said “sexist”. I didn’t mean to make it personal or cause offense. Sorry, sincerely.
I do think that it is unlikely Walking Dead will lose viewers over this. I think people tune in for the story, and also for crazy zombie action. I know people love particular characters but with an ensemble cast like this I don’t think people will stop watching because one character bites it…not if they keep the story entertaining and the zombies coming.
Sorry, I should have phrased my disagreement better. And not used a sarcastic username. Won’t happen again.
LOL OMG *ashamed and embarrassed for you*
Okay. No problem. Thank you for your apology. You’re probably right that they won’t lose viewers over Shane’s death. My comment was more a personal expression of my disappointment at losing Shane tonight. I better get a life! Hahaha
I’m sure it’s the lousy writing, specifically the piss-poor characterizations, that will cost the show viewers. I’m just about done. The writers could not have been more obvious in the way they wanted us to see Rick and Shane. But Shane was at least interesting and fun, and his view of the post-apocalyptic world was far more tv-friendly, much more…entertaining. Rick, for the most part, has been boring and incompetent. And sorry Alan, but Lincoln is a mediocre actor.
Reply to comment…
Shane made this show for me also though not because I find him sexy(Im a dude). He was the kick ass no-nonsense alpha male that every good action show needs. I’m still not even sure why Rick just gained control of this group over Shane. I understand Rick is much more level-headed but in my opinion if you wanted something to get done, you talked to Shane.The whole Shane/Rick fight this season was getting old so at least Shane dying ends that.Regardless Rick is going to have to become more of the man to fill the void that is left with no Shane.SMH
Rachael you’re a fucking moron.
I’m a guy, but I’m amazed that women viewers would find Shane sexy. Maybe in season 1, but since he shaved his head his whole appearance and demeanor have been dopey. He can’t listen to someone talk without his mouth hanging open, and he has this twitch that makes him look like he’s mentally slow. Pvt. Pyle from Full Metal Jacket frequently comes to mind. Sexy, no.
GARYSF–I’m female, and I totally agree. He’s not sexy–he looks like a Neanderthal. Frankly, I thought he was the weakest character–well, maybe in addition to Sophia’s mother, Rick’s wife, and possibly Carl–anyway, I’m just glad to see him gone. I was thinking I’d give the show the rest of the season and then I wasn’t so sure, but now, maybe.
I thought this was a very good episode shocking twists added to it (like dales death and now shanes) but this season made me shocked and the emotion between it all but awesome show
64 million dollar question…..How did Shane become a walker???
Read the review or comments.
Jenner whispered to Rick in the CDC (at least I think) that you become a walker when you die.
I really liked this one. The framing of the shots was well done.
I know people are going to disagree on this, but I put this all on Lori. When she saw Shane on that windmill she had desire in her eyes. That was the first thought that popped into my head. That wasn’t “let’s be friends again” that was “I want you” Shane thought he had a chance and he felt he needed to kill Rick. It seemed like he was coming to terms with not having them.
Agree totally….Lori wanted him right then and there. She along with Shane’s developing mental issues made Shane believe he needed to eliminate Rick.
Also Carl came to him not Rick.
Totally concur. That Lori is a vixen. And not in a good way.
Totally agree. Lori is selfish and irresponsible.
yeah, still frickin hate lori, lets hope she goes next!!
I agree about Lori. She was all about trying to convince Rick how dangerous Shane was and then she goes and gives Shane hope again by confessing that she doesn’t know whose baby she’s carrying. But then I think, maybe, in that crazy world, she’s just trying to cover herself and her children by making sure that more than one man will protect her. Everything is so uncertain.
not to mention the idiots rick shot at the liquor store . they may have reanimated
If I remember correctly, Rick shot one of them in the head even after the guy had died…foreshadowing>
Rick nailed the first guy between the eyes and made a point to give tubby the double-tap. You don’t waste ammo unless you know something.
Then why no double tap for Shane?
In the bar, Glen and Herschel would have seen. I think Shane was the first real opportunity to verify things privately. Too bad Carl showed up.
Darryl and Glen know as well.
Again, where is Rick’s motivation to keep this information from the group? This is vital stuff they NEED to know. What happens if Farmer Daughter 3 commits suicide in the home?
@Kody Hershel only has two daughters, and Rick probably will tell everyone now.
The point is more to make fun of how little service is paid to Herschel’s crew. They’re quite anonymous except for Maggie.
They’ve been hinting for the past 3 or 4 episodes that you didn’t need to get bitten to become a walker. In the DPW Rick and Shane killed two walkers and couldnt’ find bite marks. Remember Rick said “he must’ve been scratched”????
I imagine all the living have the virus and immediately become walkers after death and have for a while now. As for consistency we’re talking about a virus that resurrects humans into flesh eating zombies, let’s allow a little artistic license here.
So if this is what the guy at the CDC told him, he shouldn’t have been surprised. He played it surprised during that scene.
Not the CDC the DPW (department of public works where they were going to drop the prisoner off), three episodes ago, Rick and Shane killed 2 walkers and they had no bite marks on them. They’ve been hinting at this for a while now.
I agree with Jashunda. If this was the secret whispered to Rick at the CDC, why is Rick so keen to hide it, going so far as to fake surprise? That makes no sense (but no less sense than a lot of TWD. If you follow Glen Mazzara on Twitter you’ll know he’s a nice, earnest guy with a not entirely great handle on the business of writing television).
Why didnt carl just warn rick of walking shane instead of shooting. He knows gunfire attracts hordes of walkers
He’s a nine year old kid? And there’s a freaking zombie coming at him? A zombie of somebody he knew very well? And….he’s a nine year old kid?
Last time Carl didn’t pull the trigger someone died, it was fitting he pulled the trigger and also fitting he killed zombified Shane.
Unless I saw it wrong, didn’t Carl pull the gun out well before Shane ever rose from the dead. The way it looked to me the gun was being pulled on Rick first. Only after Shane rose up did Carl shoot Shane.did Carl
I’m with you. I believe Carl pulled the gun out because he thought his dad had just murdered Shane.
Easy, because Rick gave him a gun and told him life is different for him.
Carl pulls the gun and the very next shot is Shane completely standing up, so while for a split second we are perhaps made to think Carl doesn’t trust his father, what Carl was seeing that we weren’t was Shane starting to get up.
:( I was sympathetic to Shane. Sure he was hot headed, but I felt like most of his actions were to keep “his” family safe. He clung onto something in a world full of death and loss of innocence. That something just happened to be his bff’s family. I felt bad. :((((
Ok, now how do I fall asleep tonight??
The pace of the show doesn’t need to keep being ‘fast’ like the last 2 episodes. Any good show, movie, etc has character development – it takes time. It makes you actually care what happens to the characters. honestly, i would have liked to have seen more flashbacks to understand them all a bit more this season.
We all need to quit comparing books to movies. I’m guilty of it, but i’ve stopped cua it’s always the same – the book is always better. We need to just treat things as 2 separate works of art.
Shane… liked shane. his character made hard choices that were interesting and drove the show. They started to make him pretty 2 dimensional i guess as a justifcation for his death – too bad. Oh an lori owed him that talk a long time ago.
So would you rather have 6 episodes of mind numbing conversations about faith around the farm like the first half of the year?
Really? “Doesn’t need to be Fast”?? its a show about Zombies not a soap opera. Flashbacks would have ruined the show. That talk which you think Lori owed him was a big mistake – it made Shane think she still liked him and that there was still a chance shed return to him if Rick was gone. She obviously should have known this since she was the one to tell Rick he was dangerous, but she forgot her own advice. But Lori has made a million mistakes already so whats one more…
The real monster in all this is Lori… Rick’s body wasn’t even cold before she was sleeping with Shane, then she constantly reached out to Shane to keep his interest leaked, telling him the baby is probably his? What is with this woman?
She reminds me of my first wife…a conniving, manipulative little whore of a cu%t. I want to slap that Lori just once on that show, with all the pain and grief that she has caused.
Did daryall get back his gun because i dont recall him getting it back or was that gun the one shane hid in the leaves ?
Carl used the gun to kill zombie Shane.
For some reason Rick and Shane seem to think it is alright he stole a gun from Darryl. But it worked out for the best I guess.
Darryl was given another gun, a revolver, which belonged to Dale. I can’t remember who gave it to him, though.
Rick gave Darryl’s gun to Carl.
T-Dog gave Dale’s gun to Darryl.
Shane’s gun is still in the leaves. He got another gun from Andrea, I think.
He got his gun from T-Dog, looks like.
Carl was in a lose-lose predicament becuz if he shot the zombie that attacked Dale a horde of zombies would have attacked the group but instead he teased it only for it to bteak lose and kill dale.
michael lindsey, please stop posting. thanks in advance.
This dude hasn’t said anything that is against the rules, what’s the problem?
Just to make note here for the pro, he did originally in the first page (and a biggy from the original comic for future events), but it has since been removed. So, no biggy now…carry on, Michael Lindsey (with no more spoilers, eh)! :)
Someone needs to put a leash on Carl. Who the hell leaves a 9 year old alone in a zombie apocalypse?
So my question is….did shane know that Randall turned into a walker? Because Shane didn’t hide Randall’s body which would make it easy for glenn and everyone to find him lying in the woods.
Shane’s plan was to claim that he killed Randall after Randall shot Rick. He didn’t expect Darryl and Glen to find anything. It wasn’t the best thought out plan, but Shane was starting to lose it.
Also, I think it can be inferred that Shane originally sent Darryl and Glen in the wrong direction, as they didn’t find anything until Darryl went back to the beginning and tracked it himself. Furthering Gordon’s point Shane did not expect Randall to be found.
I don’t think Shane ever realized that everyone becomes a zombie. Remember how confused he was looking for bites on the cops at the water treatment plant? that was never answered
“(*) Note, for instance, that in the traffic jam scene from the series premiere, there are several corpses in the cars that are just dead, no walking required. So either the show decided to follow the rules from the book after they did that episode, or it’s more complicated on the show than in the books.”
Or, as usual, the writers are just making up the rules as they go along. How did Shane become a zombie almost immediately after dying? Remember Andrea sitting for hours with her dead sister, who had actually been bitten by a zombie before she turned?
Not inconsistent. Jenner says in the CDC episode they have records of people reanimating in as little as 3 or 4 minutes or something. A very low number like that.
So it’s not out of the question for Shane.
The CDC was only studying those who were bitten. With the new realization that everyone is “infected” in some way, maybe the disease is already where it needs to be and is just waiting for the the lights to be switched off.
maybe it has something to do with the knife being used to kill a walker? who knows
All I can say is that I wish next sunday comes fast who know how next season will play out.
None of this happens if Rick uses a little common sense and tells Shane “no, I don’t trust you with the prisoner, and I think I can delay my conversation with Karl for a few hours.”
But instead they think it’s a good idea to go walking in the woods at night. And oh yeah, Shane is a james bond villain who has to tell his victims his plans beforehand. Yikes.
Does anyone else think a tiny bit of your personality might continue on into Walker form? When zombie Shane is about to kill Rick, there is a look on his face for a second that is positively gleeful. Not just the typical “I’m hungry!” walker look. It was like a legitimately evil and excited expression. A kind of “Revenge!!” expression. It was a really cool shot.
You are 100% correct. He looked gleeful at his chance to kill Ricj.
I’m not sure if Shane was supposed to appear to have some of his ‘human’ personality, but I definitely think that would be an interesting development for the show — it would be much harder to think of walkers as non-human if they kept any of the characteristics of their former selves. I don’t think , however, that this is what’s happening because there have been plenty of opportunities in former episodes for walkers to show some sort of resemblance to their old selves (in their behavior, not appearance) and they have not. ie Andrea’s sister, Sophia, Herschel’s wife, etc.
I think it was just artistic expression. When Sophia came out of the barn, it was slow and timid and childlike to elicit an emotional response from the viewers.
I think with Shane, there was this horrible internal struggle that we all witnessed episode by episode. In this episode, he gave in and became the villian. But there is only one true villian in the zombie apocalypse… The zombie. His transition to villian was fully realized.
Also, the guy (with his son) from the first season said that a little “personality” stays after they turn. It was illustrated by his walker wife coming back to the “safe house” every night and trying to open the door.
So maybe it was Shane without inhibitions.
Yes. I DO remember that now. I remember at the time I found that very interesting. Thanks for reminding us!
If you remember the first episode, Rick was forced to shot a young girl walker. Just before it happened, she stopped to pick up a stuffed toy. That remembering abut doorknobs. Something must remain behind, if only as a perpetual nightmare that Shane seemed to experience when he changed
I just read an interview with Jon Bernthal where he mentioned trying to talk the writers into letting him be the first zombie with a spoken line. He wanted to say “Riiiiiick.”
Although they shot him down, I think a little of that came through in the very human look of satisfaction he had on his face.
Geez, does Lori EVER watch her kid? Does anyone in this bunch? Or maybe she’s too busy lecturing Andrea again? Or does Carl simply have insane ninja skills, akin to the zombie that killed Dale last episode? This bunch of characters can’t even keep a child inside a locked house and away from loaded weapons, I expect them all to die horribly when faced with a horde of zombies.
Lori is an absolutely horrid character, basically a walking, talking plot device at this point, an absolutely lousy mother and wife and just incredibly irritating. I kinda feel for the actress who is expected to sell this stuff week after week…
RWG (yeah, but the horde of zombies looked cool :-/
This has been my complaint for some time now as well, with Lori. Aside from the zombies, which have actually been a fairly rare occurance to date on the farm, and always handled by someone other than Lori, all she really has to do is watch her kid, and be involved in her lil’ love triangle, neither of which she does very well. It’s not a complaint with the show, mind you…as there are plenty of people like this around in “life”. One would just think that in times like these, even those “real life” screwball excuses for a mother would keep at least some tabs on their child (and in that sense, I suppose, it could be seen as a complaint with the writing of the show).
Right there with you though…is just a shame to know her character is less likely to be killed off any time soon, due to her pregnancy.
I had to laugh because tonight on The Talking Dead, a viewer asked, “Does Carl have Harry Potter’s invisibility cloak?” If I were Lori, he wouldn’t be allowed to leave my sight.
Does Carl have Harry Potter’s invisibility cloak?
LOOOOL!!!!
Carl’s a nine-year-old ninja. That’s the only way to explain how he slips in and out of houses, barns, and other situations no kid should be in.
About two (three?) episodes ago, everyone was calling Lori Lady Macbeth. Now, she’s apologizing. You hit the nail on the head: Most of the characters are just plot devices.
Almost like the writers sit around and brainstorm: What crazy stuff can we do this week? … and then they write the characters around said event.
(I’m pretty sure not giving lines to certain actors on the show is a money thing. Don’t you get more $$ if you speak?)
If Lori’s baby is Shane’s, could it be born with the virus? …ps – never read the comic.
Creepy question!
Would it be born normally and just exposed to the same degree that we’re assuming everyone is exposed?
Or maybe the gestation period allows the baby to be born immune?
Or maybe it claws its way out all Dawn of the Dead style!
Great! Now I’m gunna dream about little freaky zombie babies!
I knew it would come to the the real face off between rick and shane from the moment the tussled at the place they tried to release randall.
I think shanes behavior was a symtom of the virus
Very interesting. Never thought of that.
disclaimer: i work in the biomedical field. as such, i cannot let this slide anymore. how come everything on the zombie’s body rots, disintegrates, turns moldy, falls off, etc… but the zombie’s eyes continue to remain lubricated, retain their color (albeit a lighter shade of their previous iris), and function exactly as it did pre-zombification.
not a fault of the show, but of zombie-lore in general. anyone have any reasonable answers? hyperactive lacrimation? (i am chuckling to myself typing this)
I thought of something similar watching the recently revived Randall’s appearance. He only died a very short time before his zombie appearance (maybe 30 minutes or so), and yet, when we see him as a zombie his body seems to have already reached an advanced state of decomposition/disintegration – so much so that he’s almost unrecognizable. Zombie-lore seems to demand that ALL zombies wear a great deal of makeup and prosthetics, with decaying flesh. Yeah, it’s good stuff.
In general zombie lore, I think the eyes stop working eventually (in some cases, once zombies have decayed too much, they can’t really function at all — which could explain the bodies in cars). Often they track by smell or hearing (which this show does allude to). Presumably those senses could continue to work a bit longer? Really, it comes down to is their a biological explanation (which doesn’t really hold water at all) or a mystical one.
You have, possibly, hit on the key to surviving the apocalypse: Wait til the zombies have all decayed. Tough to chase if one’s legs have rotted off!
The key to surviving the Zombie Apocolypse is to move up to Canada or the mountains and wait for a winter to set in. As soon as it goes below freezing, head out with a sledgehammer and go zombie cracking!!! I imagine they don’t have much of a metabolism going.
Oh and BTW, zombies continue to function well after death because they’re zombies!!! Maybe the virus emits a formaldahyde/adrenelin-like residue that keeps our favorite undead nice and scary!!
Remember the black guy said his wife got the fever.So she didnt get bit.
Remember the black guy said his wife got the fever.So I guess she wasnt bit.
I don’t remember if/how it was discussed at the CDC or otherwise but how long does a walker live? I know they’re brain dead but wouldn’t they need sustenance to live on indefinitely? Seems like they would need some source of food/energy to carry on. They’re slow and couldn’t hunt deer or whatever game is out there to survive long, just wondering if the living held out long enough could they outlast them?
Joel: it wasn’t discussed at the CDC, nor has it been discussed at all. Another huge flaw in the show: this is exactly the sort of topic that every single living person on the planet would be talking about constantly. And, the logical answer would have to be that the dead can’t “live” indefinitely – they still need some kind of nutrients/water/etc. Their bodies have to be decaying, and so, yes, people would easily be able to outlast them. But, that logical answer would deprive the show of a lost of dramatic nonsense.
Energy can’t be supplied out of thin air, so what powers walkers them for such long periods of time I don’t know.
Solar powered? If I make an Al Gore reference, would that be considered political?
Don’t blame the show, blame the mythology. 28 Days Later was the first “zombie” movie to give a timeline, but it wasn’t a real zombie movie. They were infected with an incurable disease and still alive. They would simply starve to death after 28 days.
Zombie lore is pretty clear (at this point) that the brain/spinal column is the key. As long as they remain intact, physical decomposition would be irrelevant.
That’s my theory anyway
Also, factor in the weather change. Winter+starvation?
@armofatlas in 28 days later the military people at the end had a zombie chained up to watch him and see how long it took him to starve. I don’t think we got an answer because the main character frees the zombie. 28 days is how long the character was in a coma at the hospital, no how long the zombies live.
DR and armofatlas: agreed – it’s primarily the fault of the mythology, but the show needn’t have perpetuated nonsense, so shares the blame. In the real world, the scientists at the CDC and average citizens everywhere would have been conducting experiments (or observations) constantly to answer central question that is left not only unanswered by the show and mythology(forgivable) but also unasked (unforgivable). Namely: how long can a zombie “live”?
that is a really interesting point: how long does a zombie live? if they need sustenance as we have seen, then if you kept yourself out of the way they would eventualy starve (in theory) and decay away to nothing.
but then of course the problem would be how would you get back to normality in a world without structure and laws and governments and rules? it would be all gangs and violence and power-struggles between whatever people are left.. so to conclude, the show could go on indefinitely. although it might be less interesting to us zombie/walker fans!
Everyone being infected is a brilliant plot point. It eliminates the possibility of waiting the zombies out. It permanently links the living to the dead, making it possible for the zombie apocalypse to continue indefinitely.
Kudos to the creators for that little gem.
ARM,
Furthermore, it explains why the undead were able to overthrow society so quickly and thoroughly. If you only had to be bit to become a walker, I think it would be pretty easy to bunker down and outsmart the things, especially in this day and age of instant information. Think about how quickly news would spread and preparations could be made. However, if just dying causes zombification, that’s much harder to deal with.
It also explains why zombies exist at all- if the only way to become a zombie were to be bitten by one, the only zombies would be the ones who got bit and escaped death. All other bite victims are just torn limb from limb, leaving nothing edible left.
Which makes me wonder why the zombie that got Sophia stopped eating her.
But wouldn’t the group of survivors/gang memebers/good samaratins holed up in the nursing home have had to deal with the old dying. Surely they would have noticed when uncle abner (or whomever) goes from being a “dearly departed” to being a “cadaver restarted”
Chard,
who’s to say they didn’t?
Chard and Dwight,
Yeah, I’m sure that they have had to deal with old people dying of natural causes and then being reanimated into zombies. But, 90 year old Gus, who couldn’t walk or even feed himself while living, still has the body of 90 year Gus who still can’t walk or even feed himself when turned into a zombie. So – not exactly much of a threat. You don’t become more able-bodied when turned into a zombie – you still have the same decrepit body you had in life.
This raises one of the many flaws of the apocalyptic aspect of zombies apparently relied upon by the show: the theory (now pretty well established by the show) that everyone who dies turns into a zombie DOES NOT lend support to a quick collapse of society. Most people who die have bodies that aren’t in good condition: the aged; the infirm; those who suffered traumatic injury; etc. In other words, most dead people are dead for a good reason – their bodies were wrecked: 90 year old Uncle Gus who died of a stroke and couldn’t walk for the past decade; your 20 year old neighbor who was hit by a bus and had his spinal cord snapped; brother Joe who had his legs blown off by a mine in Iraq; the neighbor girl who suffered from MS – these are the typical dead people we would have to deal with reanimating into zombies. And, they are not a much of a threat. That’s going to be your typical zombie army: a bunch of decrepit bodies that can barely move. Sure, it’s not a comprehensive list: you’ll have a few young people who died from non-traumatic injury (drug overdose, e.g.), whose bodies will still be able to get around pretty well. But, they would definitely be in the minority. Have you ever visited a morgue or a hospital? Dead people, or those soon to be dead, aren’t in good shape. And, they’re still not going to be in good shape as zombies.
It’s a huge flaw in zombie lore –certainly not just the fault of the show. But, it’s a flaw that’s really hard to ignore.
PRINTIN’ MIKE
I see you point, but the vast majority of people die due to some from of organ failure and not from trauma. Cancer, heart attack whatever… No problem. With no functioning circulatory system (in effective heart shots) and no dependency on core organs (re crawling torso), really any corpse without major skeletal damage might be able to come hobbling to get you. You might be able to kock them down with a feather duster, but they’ll be ornery!! I’m going with my viral adreneline/formaldehyde theory.
The irony between this stuff is that before shane was killed he told rick that carl was weak and I guess carl prooved him wrong by shooting his walking corpse
Not having read any of the comics, I’m really sad to learn from Alan’s review that Shane died very early on in the comics and that Darabont was kinda proud of the “detour” that the TV show took by keeping Shane around a lot longer. What a horrible call! Well, I’ll be charitable and say that theoretically, it could have been a good detour. But, the execution was just so sadly awfull. The character was a cartoon, and he made all of the other characters around him seem stupid in their interactions with him. The Lori character isn’t the only victim of Shane’s stupidity – EVERY SINGLE character who interacted with Shane became dumber by association. I liked the idea of having someone to vie with Rick for leadership – but, did it have to be someone so stupid?
Overall, I liked this episode. there were some great shots, terrific scenes, and good progression with the story. And, now that the moron Shane is out of the way, some opportunity to really move the story forward. But, why is there a small army of walkers on the farm? Where did they come from? The existence of a very large group of walkers congregatingg in a small area in a very rural area makes NO SENSE. Yeah, I know it’s a show about zombies, so some sense has to be suspended. But, I still demand some kind of common sense, continuity, and logic. How many people lived in the small town that is some miles away from the farm? Maybe 1,000 at most? Even if every single one of those citizens turned into zombies, why are almost all of them huddling together stumbling toward Hershel’s farm? Answer: there is no logical reason. They’ve moving toward the farm solely as a plot device. And, that sucks.
agree with what you are saying about the zombie army mounting the attack on hershel’s farm. it certainly is a plot device. in the beginning of season 2, on the highway, there was the huge crowd of zombies walking aimlessly and the group lost sophia as a result. i believe someone asked the same question you just did: why are there all these zombies in this unusual place? and someone who read the comic said that throughout the story, there were herds that would just wander, moving around, looking for food. with shane and rick fighting, yelling, smelling like live bait, as well as shane and carl both firing a weapon, i dont think it is totally unreasonable for a wandering herd to make their way to the farm. far-fetched? absolutely. but plausible, i guess.
in your defense, it does get the plot moving.
We are talking about a world where the majority of the human population is dead, which means that a majority of the human population are zombies.
That’s a few billion zombies. A few hundred million in the US. There must be thousands in the vicinity of this farm. I don’t think it is unusual or illogical to encounter them anywhere in this world.
Now one thing that I think the show needs to make more clear, which I believe is explained in comics, is that zombies herd together as kind of a chain reaction. One zombie sees another walking somewhere, and it follows it because it assumes it is going towards food. Then another zombie sees two zombies walking in the same direction, so it follows too. And so on and so on. A herd builds in this way. Reasonable enough…if we’re accepting that zombies exist. Also, they are attracted by loud noises, which I do believe has been established on the show? So if a herd happens to be nearby, which isn’t unlikely, and they hear gunshots…boom. It’s an apocalyptic world.
Turtle: I hear what you’re saying, and I agree that there would be millions of zombies across the US. But, they would likely be concentrated in the same places that living people are concentrated now (they’re not driving cars, flying to Tulsa, cycling across the US). They’re kinda stuck. And, at the rate of their stumblin’, they’re not going to move far fast, whether in herds or not. So, in a very rural area (which is indicative of the fast majority of our country) where their were very few people to begin with, there are going to be very few zombies.
do we know what state/region hershel’s farm is in? im assuming georgia, outside a decent distance of atlanta?
agree with both of you. while there are 300+ million americans and a sizable majority are zombies, there still would be a lot of rural areas of the US that would remain relatively zombie free. now, it is possible that there was a herd walking through looking for food (the farmers daughter even made mention that having the 60 cattle outside all the time was like ringing a dinner bell). just bad luck on the part of our WD characters that tonight is the night shane decided to go bat-poop crazy.
another thing– what the hell is carl doing walking around in the middle of a field at night only one night after dale was killed doing the exact same thing?
In the comics, the zombie rules are that, if a zombie hears a noise or smells a chance for food, he keeps walking in that direction even if the original sound causing incident is gone. So its not a large shock that a horde of zombies will be travelling without purpose in rural, desolate areas.
In the comics, the zombie rules are that, if a zombie hears a noise or smells a chance for food, he keeps walking in that direction even if the original sound causing incident is gone. So its not a large shock that a horde of zombies will be travelling without purpose in rural, desolate areas.
A: that explanation helps. A bit. It still seems improbable that such a large group would have materialized from such a small town (the numbers just don’t add up). I suppose the explanation could be that the herd descending upon Hershell’s farm isn’t from the small town, but had originated from a larger city such as Atlanta, and had been walking for weeks/months, and it’s just our groups misfortune to be in the way of their migration. However, I think that considering the advanced state of decomposition that most of the zombies are in (and getting worse by the minute), it’s equally improbable that the herd would have been able to travel a long distance (even accepting conventional zombie lore that all they need is an intact brain and spinal column to still be “alive”, that in an of itself doesn’t mean the muscles in their bodies aren’t rotting away, making them immobile after a short period of time).
I thought the walkers were all there eating a cow again. Either the same one that dale died near or a different one, they said several were loose. The walkers were munching on the cow.
Shane leads Rick far away so that he can kill him in private… Turns out the moonlit field isnt too far away, seeing that the farm house is in the background. HA HA HA… Weak writing, or weak character choices. I personally think they should have only spent half the season tops out on the farm… The farm is boring, the choice to stay on the farm is a good one for the characters because it’s comfortable, but its the writers job to make the characters uncomfortable. I think most of the archs could have been shortened or played out on the run giving the viewers a bit more action to digest the dialogue heavy scenes easier. But on a bonus side note I heard the season finale might actually have zombies in it.
I noticed this too and laughed when I saw the house from there. Good Job Shane, Lori’s probably sitting on the porch watching you shoot Rick.
and carl’s popped along to take in the action too
bro note 2 self dont talk about the comic it makes users nut up they call u a spoiler I call u innocent not knowing the rules
Rules were in the post you’re commenting on, bro.