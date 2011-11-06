‘The Walking Dead’ – ‘Cherokee Rose’: Throw the zombie down the well

A review of tonight’s “The Walking Dead” coming up just as soon as I bet on the snowball…
“If somebody’s gonna die, better hope that you’re the one who’s making that decision.” -Shane
With Carl’s condition improving after the surgery, with the group slowly accepting that they’re not going to find Sophia, even as they insist on looking, and with Hershel’s farm a seeming haven from the zombies (save for the occasional stray who gets into the well water), “Cherokee Rose” was the most leisurely hour of season 2 so far. There was no big overarching story this week, but rather a series of vignettes about different characters and how they’re adjusting to their current circumstances.
So this was not an hour likely to appease those of you who feel season 2 is lacking any sense of urgency or larger story arc. But it at least offered some baby steps in terms of the character development I was asking the supporting players to get last week.
There was still a Rick story this week, though it didn’t quite work, perhaps because the episode was spread around so many different characters. Rick’s plea for Hershel to let them stay fits his role as both the group’s leader and Carl’s father, sure, but Rick deciding to give up his deputy hat and put away his badge and other tokens of office seemed to come out of nowhere. We’ve discussed why he’s still wearing the uniform a lot more than anyone on the show has, and it didn’t even work as a symbolic gesture, because his story this week wasn’t about Rick having to let go of the way civilization used to work; if anything, Hershel has been repeatedly presented to us as a man who wants to keep things as unchanged as possible.
Fortunately, some of the other vignettes and character pieces made up for that. After being largely irrelevant to the season’s first three episodes, Glen finally got a showcase, first as the reluctant bait in the plan to lasso the waterlogged zombie(*), then having a fun, sexy time on his trip into town with Hershel’s daughter Maggie. I like the balance that the writers and Steven Yeun have created with Glen, who does crazy things well, but always comes across as a regular guy who isn’t without fear but is able to operate in spite of it. Even amidst his panic, he’s able to rope the zombie, for instance, and you can see why Maggie might be drawn to him – besides, as she points out, the lack of available suitors in a zombie apocalypse.
(*) Fantastic make-up work on that guy, especially once he split in two. So, so, so gross.
Daryl, meanwhile, continues his transformation from the character he was last year into a more useful, if familiar, Han Solo/Sawyer/Wolverine secretly heroic bastard type, here going out on his own to search for Sophia, then being the only person able to provide comforting words to Carol. Again, this isn’t so much a character evolution as a major overhaul, but I prefer this Daryl to the other one, and Norman Reedus plays him very well.
Shane and Andrea haven’t really interacted since she pressed him on running away from the group together in the premiere, but they were a good combo here as Shane taught her how to shoot and also how to prepare yourself for killing – a state of mind he’s been dealing with a lot lately in light of his decision to sacrifice Otis for the sake of himself and Carl. (The moral of the story he tells at the memorial service isn’t a lie; it’s just the details that aren’t true.) If Shane weren’t still hanging so strongly on Lori’s every word about staying or going, I might even wonder if he was able to jump from one love triangle to another and come between whatever it is Dale thinks he could have with Andrea if she ever forgives him for preventing her suicide. (Because of the available partner shortage Maggie talks about with Glen, this is a show where characters leaping into bed with each other in different combinations feels less forced than on most.) But he’s still hung up on Lori, and Lori now has a complication of her own – even if it wasn’t the surprise I think the episode wanted it to be when she wouldn’t tell Glen the kind of feminine product she needed – in a pregnancy that’s just as likely to be Shane’s baby as Rick’s, if not more, not to mention her still-ambivalent feelings about what kind of life children can have in this terrible, terrible new world.
The characters still need more depth, but this was a definite step in the right direction on that front. Should we be banking on an all-T-Dog episode soon?
I’m starting to think the writers don’t know how to write anything besides one-on-one conversations. And please, enough with the clunky God discussions! They were getting old two weeks ago, and they just keep on coming.
Ha! I keep saying: it’s Battlestar Galactica. Brilliant when showing real human emotions in desperate flight-for-life peril, but self-indulgent rubbish when prattling about religion.
Slow pacing of storylines can be overlooked if the acting is good. That’s not the case with this show. But I’ll keep watching out of habit.
Rick might be one of the worst actors on TV. But I will continue to watch out of habit too.
Did anyone notice the look shared by Maggie and Hershel when they were talking about going out to look for the girl. What do you guys think that means?
Perhaps she is in a part of the barn or house that they haven’t discovered. Something is off about Hershel.
I thought it was just them being surprised about how they plan on explaining if Sophia got bit and who would deal with it. Now I am curious why Hershell doesn’t want them staying in the barn…
good catch…
i thought they may have a family member who was bit hidden somewhere on the property.
Hershel also said something about young people being the most precious asset now, i think during the burial. Another clue?
I really hope Hershel isn’t the leader of a “Falling Skies” “kids farm”.
Although, one of the reasonable story lines would be for a group of people to try to start a new society, their own Utopia. You would have to repopulate, but is that seems pretty far down the list of concerns – safety, food, water, etc…
I’m thinking that Hershel and the family have tied up some zombies somewhere and are keeping them with the hope that a cure is found at some point.
Also, makes sense based on Hershel’s discussion about a cure is always found, when talking about AIDS last week, besides the already mentioned barn avoidance and when the look happened.
not Dale, Glen! Dale’s the old white guy, Glen’s the young Asian dude. Cheesey peeps!
Per Finsbury first reply…Hershel’s comment during the funeral was that Otis “gave his life to save a child, now more than ever, our most precious asset” + his insistence to stay away from the barn + his telling Rick that they have to leave (despite his “I’ll consider it” comment to Rick about having them stay) = Sophie’s in the barn
For the record, I feel that the zombie in the well had been there for some time. Two things crept into my mind at that point.
1-Are you telling me that no one from the farm has even attempted to sip water from that well? I feel that is very odd.
2-If in fact the zombie was in the well for some time, and the people on the farm knew that, it seems to me like an easy way to get rid of new people. Something about the vet reminds of something sinister. I cant put my finger on it though.
Anyway just a couple of thoughts…
I kinda thought that the zombie looked like Otis…
Maybe Otis used to have a brother…
Kinda looked like Winston Churchill.
I agree about the vet. He seemed too good to be true when he was first introduced. I expected him to be a racist and refuse to treat T-Dog. Maybe he really is a nice old man. But then again this is TWD. He’s probably hiding something.
It also struck me that Maggie may have recognized who this zombie was. She reacted oddly when he was pulled out of the well, and then Glen made mention of this when they were riding into town, chalking it up to “I guess you’ve never seen one up close”.
While the scene was entertaining, what was the point?
If they had pulled the zombie out “whole”, would that well’s water still be drinkable?
Why would anyone drink that well water regardless of whether or not they pulled the zombie out whole?
Maggie had said that well was only used for cattle.
I doubt there was anything sinister going on with regards to the well.
The real motivation to the well story was for them to have Dale showoff his ability to be a badass even with scared beyond belief infront of Maggie.
Up until that point Dale’s interaction with Maggie were his attempts at praying on the porch, and just kinda sitting around the house. The zombie in the well gave her some rationale for sleeping with Dale, beyond just the lack of options.
Maggie isn’t sleeping with Dale yet.
The zombie in the well again made me question the rules for how this zombie virus works. The characters routinely kill zombies at close range (have blood splattered on them) and even covered themselves in the blood during the Atlanta escape in season 1. That apparently doesn’t trigger infection, so why would a zombie in a well do so?
I am fine with the characters not knowing exactly how the disease is spread, which would make sense, but I don’t like the inconsistency where they seem to know definitively sometimes (as Dale did with the well) yet are clueless or reckless in other scenarios, where infection seems just as likely.
Who on earth would ever drink from that well even if the zombie was removed cleanly. That whole scene made zero sense. Why risk the life for a well most people would find disgusting anyway.
The zombie in the well felt like 100% filler. And predictable filler at that (of course the pump was going to break off, and of course the zombie was going to rip in half).
I was amused by the line above: “So this was not an hour likely to appease those of you who feel season 2 is lacking any sense of urgency or larger story arc.”
The entire problem with the first season is that it never once felt like it was part of a big sotry arc. Right now is the closest they’ve ever gotten to that, and they’re not particularly close. And, as the commenter above notes, most of the acting isn’t good enough to bail out the lack of focus.
I agree with this for the most part. But I feel like, as a comic reader, the concern is alleviated some because I’ll notice familiar things that lead to small arcs in the comic.
But part of the problem with sticking to the comic and only deviating slightly, as opposed to the show doing its own thing entirely, is that, for the most part, the TV-only parts have been just good for an episode or two, instead of contributing anything major to an arc or storyline. It’s like stitching different color patches on a sweater — it’s going to stick out some, regardless if you know what the sweater looked like before.
Dude, WHAT are you talking about? Story in season 1 was getting to his family, then the CDC, then the military base. Season 2 seems to just be a big side plot about finding the little girl… I really don’t see this as being the closest they’ve ever been to a larger story arc.
Honestly, the discussion of God and religion in these trying times seem likely, what with the end of days and whatnot. It doesn’t bug me regardless of whatever religious implications anyone may have. And trust me, I went through three seasons of Heaven and Hell on Supernatural and I thought it was great theological discussing. It fits. Especially given Darabont’s fingerprints on season 2.
Some of the monologues are still a bit painful, and Daryl (as mentioned elsewhere) is still a bit too much Sawyer Redux for my liking, but I agree that this was a stronger episode. Mostly because of the character development, but also because the well scene was a fun, non-pressure-packed little sidetrip the show hasn’t bothered to take in some time. All the bleakness can get a little, well, bleak.
Although, I really hope they’re not going to make a habit out of these The Killing-esque “cliffhanger endings just for the sake of cliffhanger endings.”
Is Lori finding out she’s pregnant a cliffhanger?
I am more concerned about the drawn out, “Where is Sophia?” a la “Who Killed Rosie Larsen?” Here’s hoping we find out this season and the build up is worth it.
Perhaps cliffhanger wasn’t the right word. What I meant was the “shocking” reveals – Carl being shot, Shane and Otis trapped in the school, Shane killing Otis, pregnancy, etc.
I don’t exactly agree with you about Darryl, Alan. You’re absolutely right that he’s getting deeper this season, but I always felt that he was a good character last year (mostly because of Norman Reedus’ acting). Yes, last year he was a bit cliche, but I always felt like there was more there. It’s just that the situations he had to deal with (Meryl’s disappearance, etc) didn’t make it all that obvious. Reedus made him relatable, though, and we’re now getting to see more of it. Which is great – he’s the best part of the show right now.
I completely agree. Daryl is the best part of the show atm.
Is Darryl even really a “bastard” anymore? He now seem like a tough but nice guy. I haven’t seen him do or say anything bastardly this season. Unless I’m completely forgetting something.
“Throw the zombie down the well” – good ref :-D I liked this ep, though not sure about the complication with Lori. I’d rather not have a baby daddy drama in the middle of this, especially as being pregnant in a zombie apocalypse is drama enough. And I also caught that look between Maggie and Herschel. Looking forward to finding out what’s really up with these people. Finally, was I the only one having an “Army of Darkness” moment with the zombie in the well? “This is my BOOMSTICK!” would have been a good line…heh heh….
Preganancy = classic JUMP THE SHARK.
Come on writers. That story line is waaaay to easy and (other than the timing for Shane as the potential father) waaaay to soon.
I have no interest in watching Lori as the focus of soap opera drama over a baby.
I’m not sure this show was ever strong enough to be jumping the shark. I was really into the opener this season, but it seemed they packed most of the good stuff into a single episode.
could not agree more Finsbury. I started ffwd anytime 2 character are alone.
As far as the pregnancy goes, I have been waiting for that for a while. I believe it was a commenter on HitFix after season one’s finale that pointed out that the secret that the CDC guy told Rick could have been that Lori was pregnant. He took their blood samples to see if anybody was infected, and although nobody was, pregnancy could have shown up on a blood test. Of all the theories about what the guy whispered to Rick, that one has stuck with me the most, and so in the back of my mind I have been expecting it to come up this season.
Finsbury:
The pregnancy happened in the books as well, and the books are astoundingly well-written. This isn’t about a soap opera over “who is the father” (though of course that plays into the overall story), it’s about bringing a child into such a terrible world.
Not sure if anyone has brought this up yet or not, but I think the zombie in the way had to be related to maggie in some way. Perhaps a husband, which could explain the sudden rebound with Glen.
What do you think?
It does feel like something’s going on with Maggie (and the others in this new group, for that matter).
She gets squeamish when T-Dog brains a zombie just days after she came flying in on a horse, braining a zombie with a baseball bat?
And she and Herschel exchanged a look during the conversation about them “doing what they need to do” if it turns out Sophia is found but she’s been bit. Like, what’s up with the sudden qualms about doing what needs to be done? After they introduced her to us as a badass who plays polo with zombie’s heads to save Andrea.
No way was that her husband, also she seems way to young to be Herschel’s daughter, granddaughter would be more like it. They do seem to be pointing toward a reluctance to “take the life” of a zombie with the new group. All the talk about God’s plan, no firearms rule, etc. I’m betting some zombie family members are in the barn.
not sure if anyone has posted this yet but I think the zombie in the well has to be related to Maggie in some way. Maybe a family member, or even husband. It could explain the sudden rebound with Glen in the pharmacy.
Thoughts?
sorry for the repost, you can delete it if you’d like.
If I’m Glen, I’m so not going down that well. He was shrieking like a baby when the rope dropped him, yet he was not afraid of putting his life in the hands of a few people and a rope that was sure to break/slacken (if he’s ever watched any kind of suspense movie). I would have said f— it, seal the well up…which is what they’ll have to wind up doing anyway.
But there was a girl to impress (or avoid looking scared in front of). Once they put him on the spot by asking him, what were his choices? If he says no, then Maggie probably gets volunteered next to go down the well because she’s also smallish. If Glenn wimps out (and as a side effect, it falls on Maggie to do it herself), that Pharmacy trip has a way less happy ending.
They’re on a ranch. Why not just use a chicken or a pig?
Don’t think chickens or pigs have opposable thumbs, so they wouldn’t be able to get the rope around the zombie.
John Berenthal’s acting is still irritating me. His lifeless stare and head movements remind me of the mentally slow character portrayed by Ben Stiller’s character in Tropic Thunder. The shaven head seems to also have taken away most of his personality and authority.
That character could be riveting in the hands of another actor. He must have gotten the role with his intense stare, because that’s literally all he has in his bag of tricks.
Also, I love how he is an authority on shooting someone and not a paper target. 95% of law enforcement go there whole career without being involved in a shooting.
Is it me, or did his accent make a sudden swerve towards Hick-town in this episode? He sounded a lot more twangy here than he’s been in the past.
It’s funny how the three leads in TWD (Rick, Shane, Lori) are the worst actors on the show. The supporting cast is pretty excellent.
Found it odd that the drug store would still have some useful commodities left. Also, wouldn’t Glen and especially Maggie feel a need to glom up all the remaining pads, tampons etc that they could carry? Wouldn’t these things be useful in a zombie apocalypse? Sure hope Sofia makes her way back to that ONE CAR that Carol wrote the message on, out of an entire abandoned traffic jam. And you go, Daryl, with that explanation of the Cherokee Rose! For a redneck bigot, you’re not only smart as heck, but are incredibly eloquent. At least we finally got an explanation for where the compound gets its water and energy from.
If the town is small enough, and the inhabitants either zombified or run out, then yes, I could see the drug store still having a useful stock.
But the store was clearly ransacked when they got to it. It made no sense for them to keep revisiting the store to raid it over and over again. In real life they’d just visit it once and take everything from the store completely and never return. By taking only part of the store’s supplies it leaves the potential for looters to take it or for zombies to overrun the area presenting more risk to return.
But the show is pulling a LOST where it isn’t about logical behavior with characters or plot progression. It’s all about the character’s emotions and how they feel and relate to each other in this dramatic situation. So AMC’s writers basically say “hey let’s have two characters have sex….oh yeah okay…they travel to get supplies….ooh that’s great”. It’s like the South Park joke about manatees writing Family Guy. AMC doesn’t need each scene to make sense as long as it fits their “idea balls” style of writing.
Don’t forget that the car was baited with peanut butter and orange Gatorade.
darryl wasn’t really shown to he a bigot, just a man who snapped when his brother, who was a bigot, was left on a roof to die.
He made it really seem like merle kind of raised him or protected him from their drunk abusive partner. He certaiy isn’t shaping up to be merle, which is a good thing.
I like Norman reedus in general, but he’s been particularly effective at projecting his presence with such little material.
Enough darryl love though, this episode irritated me overall. It seemed like every mini arc was a random, stupid decision to set up some inevitable horror. I think there’s something in that barn and they’re gonna find out and won’t have their weapons to deal with whatever it is.
Gotta agree with the whole “let’s set up a fake pharmacy” bit. It’s a town with no random zombies walking around? They tie up the horses outside like they are going into an old west saloon. I would be picking up everything that was still there. Also thought the same thing about their timing. Yeah Glenn, you’re going to get some, but what the heck, do it on a hard floor?
I would assume that teh reason they only took what they needed is their small-town frame of mind. The sign in teh window said ‘take what you need’ which asks you to take just what you need, so that there will still be some in case someone else comes in. I think it is all about leaving something for everyone.
I thought the first half of the episode was pretty good. However nonsensical the “zombie in the well” scene was, the blood and guts and the make-up of the zombie was still really entertaining and what makes me like the show. There was also some good tension with Daryl searching the abandoned house. Those “horror” aspects are what the Walking Dead is good at. It needs to focus more on doing that and less on the weaker character driven stuff.
That scene between Maggie and Glenn in the pharmacy was so painfully awkward. And Glenn was terribly cartoonish in dealing with his romantic interest in Maggie. And really, they’re going to do it in a pharmacy? They can’t find any place more comfortable?
If a fine piece like Maggie takes her shirt off in front of me in a Pharmacy during a zombie apocalypse I would not be worrying about how comfortable a place it was.
Yeah, I’d be worrying I’m in the middle of a zombie apocalypse and currently in an unsafe place.
Have to disagree with you, Paradox – well, partly. The gore is done well, but the actual suspense is almost non-existant, for me.
Compare it to “Game of Thrones”, where any main character can get offed at any point. Here we have a drama about a zombie apocalypse and I never really worry about any of the characters (actually, I don’t care for any them, anyway).
Yeah, that was the most awkward love scene I’ve seen on TV in a long time. Not buying that hook-up at all.
One of the key comments in this episode was Hershel telling Rick there are things better left unsaid about something – and this unsaid situation was influencing his decision about whether or not they can stay. So… obviously Hershel has a secret -perhaps it has to do with the guy in the well. Perhaps Maggie had something going on with the guy in the well – he could have looked good before he got all bloated and water-logged, which explains how upset she was when he was brought up. Perhaps he got bit because Hershel would not help him, or something like that – he’s so religious and maybe funny about extramarital sex. Anyhow, it did seem to me when Maggie returned from the town with Glenn, and Hershel asked how it went they exchanged a subtle look.
If he thinks children are the future, he’d probably want Maggie to get pregnant to help repopulate the world. Of course, if Glen did use one of those condoms…
No doubt there’s something sinister about Hershel’s family. I’m guessing it’ll come to light within the next ep or two. I seriously hope the whole season is not spent on this barn.
Did I miss something or was there a reason why Daryl didn’t tell anyone about what he saw in the house he found while looking for Sophia? I wish they would find a way to make some of the characters interesting enough so that we’d actually care about whether they survive or not. I’d almost be happy to see Andrea & Dale get chomped on, replaced by some new faces with more compelling stories.
Hey Lindy, why don’t you read Alan’s comments about not talking about previews?
Yup. Just deleted a comment. Reading is fundamental, people.
I was surprised that nothing more was mentioned of that either. The exploration of that house as actually the most interesting (and suspenseful) part of the entire episode for me. It was obvious that someone had recently been there, and I figured the sudden jump back to the camper (with the nice gesture by Darryl) would be followed by a flashback at the end like last week. It would make sense that he either found Sophia’s dead body or came across her with an infection, which resulted in him killing her. Regardless, I’d be surprised if that house (or whatever Darryl saw there) is not revisited. If he simply left, there is no reason for him not to mention what he found, as that was clearly the best lead they’ve had yet.
He deosn’t want to give false hope, that’s why he doesnt want to say anythign about what he found. If he does, and then they don’t find her it’s just another nail in her coffin.
I took the whole thing as a sign that Darryl’s just being pragmatic or realistic. He’s preparing the woman for the worst because there’s no call for getting her hope up by telling her every time he finds some sign (like a blanket in a pantry, indicating someone small made a makeshift bed in there… or whatever trails he’s seeing in the woods).
Now, we haven’t seen Darryl interact with the others since finding that house. My thinking is he wanted to play it cool with the mom so she didn’t get her hopes up, but if he could talk to the others, he’d probably tell them. Not being secretive, necessarily, just wanting to cause as little damage with the mom as possible in case he doesn’t end up finding the girl.
I guess I would have just written this entire episode differently than they did. A lot of it would have carried more meaning in a comic book (although I’ve never read The Walking Dead). Also I agree that the best part of the whole episode was Daryl finding & searching through that house.
My BIG problem with the second season is I don’t think any of the characters are in any real danger. They dropped the Asian kid down a zombie well and I was meh. Main characters NEED TO DIE or you may as well make The A-Team.
There are ten minutes left and the Asian kid is getting laid, so maybe he’ll die. I hope so.
Oh wow, she’s pregnant. This zombie apocalypse is almost as thrilling as a soap opera.
The problem is that zombies aren’t an interesting enough enemy to sustain a TV show. A two-hour survival movie works, but zombies have no brains and no motives. A bunch of people getting chased by lions would stop being interesting after an episode or two as well. It was inevitable that it would become a soap opera, although they’re at least trying to create an interesting villain in Jon Bernthal.
Great point, spooky. The problem is, if you make the zombies sentient, it’s no longer a zombie show. But if you leave them vacant and bloodlusted, they’re not much as nemeses.
I feel they’re in danger.
Darryl is being turned into kind of an over-the-top hero, but since they’ve contrived reasons for him to be wandering around alone (and taking risks going into unknown houses), I could easily see Darryl getting bit just because he’s taking on such a big risk. Plus, feels like they’re going out of their way to make us like and care about Darryl — which they might just be doing so it’s a bigger payoff because they already have his death planned (and now, unlike season 1, it’d really hit us hard to lose him).
Shane, I think, is on some kind of self-destructive path. He’s full of guilt for killing that dude, and now he’s wearing that dude’s overalls and having to interact with his wife. And soon Lori will be having a baby with Rick (and, yeah, he wanted Lori to tell him she meant it that he should stay… but once he watches the pregnancy play out for awhile, he’ll go back to wanting out, I think). I’ll be shocked if Shane survives the season. I see him either turning on Rick to try and take his place. Or taking a foolish risk that’ll get him killed because he thinks he deserves to die. Or maybe just making a mistake that costs him his life because he’s distracted by the drama, or because he’s maybe getting a little unstable mentally.
I think Glenn is in danger for his thing with Maggie. Either because Herschel doesn’t want to see this new group poaching his people, or because he’s old-fashioned and won’t like how Glenn is going about being with Maggie.
Plus, I think the whole group is in danger just in general principle. I think eventually the concept of “herds” of zombies will come back, which could be trouble. And I feel like there’s a strong chance this storyline with Herschel is building up to something. Maybe they’re cannibals or something. The fact that he’s trying to keep them away from their guns makes my spidey-sense tingle. The group is in danger and they might not have their guns when it’s time to confront that danger.
I do feel like they’re in danger as well. I keep waiting for a herd, or pack, or single zombie to follow one of these people back from all their excursions into town. And the farm isn’t completely isolated from civilization as the shot with Herschel and Rick staring off made it seem. At the funeral you could clearly see a house/road in the background. Not only that they are clearly close to town and a good sized hs, not to mention the interstate. I feel like danger is beckoning.
I feel like it is only a matter of time before all this attention with 10(ish) people hanging out and making noise will attract some attention. Especially if they start target practice or whatever to train with the guns. I just wonder if the show is willing to kill off one of the main characters, if not, then there is little danger. They need a “where’s Wallace” moment for it truly make it feel like a post-apoc film.
One pitiful zombie in a well, really? That’s it for a whole hour of a zombie show? What a waste! This show needs to stop stretching out these meaningless little dramas that are going on and get back to the zombie apocalypse that’s going on…it was so much more entertaining when they were in the city. It’s bewildering how little is accomplished in an entire episode, and oh! Pregnant! Wow, didn’t see that coming…but is that really going to hold my interest until next episode? Of course not. These writers need to remove their heads from their arse and give the people what they want, what this show was supposed to be about…zombies. It’s one line away from being a soap opera at this point. Come on! Yay, the son gets better, Glenn gets laid, Shane is still conflicted, great, but speed it up a bit…these episodes are so boring now! The other big complaint is regarding the episode before ‘Cherokee rose,’ the so called action scene at the high school. Was it me or did it seem like they used a pack of candles and a pinhole camera to film this, soo dark! I turned off all my lights and I still couldn’t see what the heck was going on at the high school, just a bunch of shadows. The whole episode was shot waay too dark, something must have went wrong, hopefully whoever was responsible got briefed on proper lighting for action.
Give me action! This has become all dialogue, and yes, the acting is not good enough to carry this show on that alone. Stop hiding the zombies!!!! Cover more ground! We know what happening, we’re smarter than you think, now get on with it! Until proven wrong, I declare this show not about zombies, but made FOR zombies…I feel I should be lobotomized prior to viewing. DP, find your light kit and stop playing with yourself in the dark, and writers, give us action, some solid character development, and ZOMBIES!
The slow pace is extremely frustrating. Slow burn can work for many shows, but this is not one of them. I didn’t need the pregnancy revelation either. So predicable, and not a welcomed development. Too soap-ish.
The slow pace is extremely frustrating. Slow burn can work for many shows, but this is not one of them. I didn’t need the pregnancy revelation either. So predicable, and not a welcomed development. Too soap-ish.
I agree 100%. This show went from ‘Childern of the corn’ to ‘All of my Childern’. What happened to the group escape scenes, and the moments when you felt someone new was going to bite it this episode? Now I can’t even force myself to watch episode 6. Why did we spend 1 episode on Merle getting lost and now 5 on Sophia getting lost. And WHERE anr the new scene locations? In season 1 we were in the ER, Suberbia, Atlanta, a camp ground, back to Atlanta, a Latino-Vatto Nursing Home, back to camp and then to the CDC. In season 2 we have gone from the HWY to a ranch – which would be the first place hit in reality (esp. with no guns – I almost broke the tv when i heard that). Now they are storing zombies in a hay barn? What a dissapointment – and your right I had to rewind the High School scene 4 times to get it all. Crappy Lighting.
Write a comment…The recent episodes of ‘the walking dead’ suck! The dp should be kicked in the nuts for shooting the zombie attack scene at the high school with no light…this isn’t ‘Barry Lyndon’, light your action you schmuck. It’s not scary when you can’t even see what’s going on, it’s boring. Yea, i’m sure you say you want it all to look dark and eerie, but this is just bad camera work, find yourself some strong key lights and stop playing with yourself in the dark…that whole episode was rubbish on account of your crap camera work.
One of the clearest issues with this show is the severe lack of “walkers.” This hasn’t been an issue up until recently, the worst being the episode ‘Cherokee rose.’ What a waste of time that was, every little thing is being so strung out and stretched until it becomes unbearable…in a extremely boring way. It comes to the point where you don’t even care about the characters anymore, you just want to see zombies. But this is the issue, there aren’t any, for a zombie show there really doesn’t seem to be very many. In ‘Cherokee rose’ there was one! One zombie! And it wasn’t even a good zombie, it was some helpless bloated zombie in the bottom of a well…absolutely no threat at all, that is until they come up with the brilliant idea of sending the poor Asian kid down there via rope. Really? Are you guys satisfied with what you’re writing over there? This is what you get paid for? Silly nonsense.
I don’t get it, you guys have such an opportunity to create something great, which it was in the beginning, but you are BLOWING IT right now. This has become just another crap drama that is one line away from being a soap opera. GIVE ME MORE ZOMBIES! I know you’ve got them, put ’em in! Because as of now I feel like this show is made for zombies, brainless humans who don’t care what is presented to them.
I liked the pilot and 2nd episode. The rest is always the same.
More splosions! Derpy derp.
“Because as of now I feel like this show is made for zombies, brainless humans who don’t care what is presented to them.”
Oddly I find it is the complete opposite and you are the epitome of this problem
Valid points. The problem is they are doing it on the cheap, they slashed the budget even for the special effects (which they won an award for). They filmed the High School scene at night with no lighting so you couldn’t see how poor the makeup effects were. They spent a bunch on makeup for this show but you only get one zombie.
Agreed. There is so much potential; so many creative directions the writers can go in, but they are wasting it and it is frustrating to see this wasted opportunity unfold right before your eyes. This last episode was the filler of all filler episodes, stuffed with cliches. I know there was a writing staff re-haul recently, but the results don’t seem to be really showing. Is there another re-haul not too far off?
What action slows down?
Daryl is my favorite character, and I don’t mean in a character development way but in that he’s the most useful person in the group. Lack of character development is the weakest element on the this show and this episode made some improvements.
I think one of the things I liked the most about LOST was that every main character had, at least, one episode almost completely dedicated to them, or more importantly, their life before the island. It gave us a more personal relationship with the characters, and in doing so, made us care about the characters.
With The Walking Dead, we’re now almost a season and a half in and we still don’t really know that much about a lot of the characters. Or, in most cases, we know nothing at all. I’m not suggesting that the show copy the same formula as LOST and interrupt every episode with “flashbacks,” but it wouldn’t be that hard to work it into the dialogue. We cared when an important character in LOST died because we knew so much about them. If we lose T-Dog, or Dale, is anybody really going to be upset? I know I wouldn’t.
What does everybody else think?
I for one can’t wait for Dale to die.
The sound/music at the end of the episode, preceding the pregnancy “reveal,” sounded very similar to Lost.
Why did Lori walk out into the middle of a field in the dead of night to take the pregnancy test? Hey Lori, there’s a bathroom in the house! And it has a door! I know that because Shane stood in there staring at himself for 15 minutes last week.
I guess I continue to watch this show because it has zombies. Other than that, I’m not sure why I keep going back.
My thoughts exactly about Lori. It would have been more discreet to take the test in the house… Imagine if a zombie walked up to her while she was alone out there.
I get it’s a character driven show with zombies, but I don’t care about any of these characters, except maybe Daryl and Glen. I’m giving this until the end of the season because I’ve invested this much time already. The first season was great. Now I just want the zombies to kill off this cast and start off with a new group….And why didn’t they go to the pharmacy in the first place instead of the high school, which they knew was overrun with zombies?
Lori walking out in the field bugged me too. It’s like half the time they do things as if no zombie apocalypse has occurred. Same thing with their reaction to the old guys no guns rule. Sorry, with zombies everywhere I have a gun with me at all times. Instead they all just shrug their shoulders and stick their weapons in a bag.
Ha ha, I thought the same thing. And really, why even get a pregnancy test. She’ll find out soon enough.
Well at this point if the Hershel tells them to leave they don’t have to go since they have all the guns right? I believe this no guns thing is going to lead somewhere else.
Yeah, it was weird the way that scene went. Like everyone else, despite them being cute about not telling us or showing us it was a pregnancy test earlier, I was assuming it was a pregnancy test.
But when she went walking outside with a knife like that, it made me think maybe it wasn’t a pregnancy test for a second. I found myself wondering, “Do pharmacies sell a home-kit for paternity testing? Is she going to get Shane’s blood to find out if he’s the dad? Wait, how would she take a sample from the fetus? This doesn’t make sense.”
But, no, she just had the knife because she wanted to go squat in the most dramatic place possible, out in the field in the dark of night. Or, rather, the writers or directors or whoever wanted her to move that scene out to a more dramatic location because it’d be more visually interesting.
On one hand, it’s stupid they had her go do that there. On the other, I understand they didn’t want this to be two episodes in a row where the thing is capped off with a character having an emotional moment with themselves in a house bathroom. Maybe they should’ve just had Lori’s pregnancy reveal happen during last week’s episode, and have it happen in a different bathroom elsewhere in the house so there’d have been a weird contrast between the two bathroom scenes (it’d play better if they happened in the same episode than if they came back the next week and had Lori have a big bathroom scene).
One other thing . . . when Lori gave Glenn her shopping list, he asked her what it was. So unless he has no idea what a home pregnancy test is, she must have written the brand name of the product. Seems a tad bit picky, under the circumstances.
Here is how the rest of the season should go. We find out that there is something seriously wrong with Hershel and his group and the rest of the story grows from that. It would be pretty great if there we found out that their crew was really demented and/or did heinous things. Because if not, then it is all WAY TOO convenient.
I agree. I also think they know who the guy in the well is, which is why Maggie acted so revolted. I don’t think she knew this person was in the well until he was brought up. There was a momentary look between Maggie and Hershel when she returned from town. I think there was a reason they had sex away from the compound. Something is off with that religious zealot Hershel. (And never forgiving his dad – not so Christian.)
a couple of things.
1. i would really love to know why this house is immune. there has to be a reason. with the lights, cars driving in and out, and sitting in a large open field, youd think that by chance, zombies would have stumbled upon the farm. instead, the survivors can camp outside in tents along a wooded area and feel as safe as they’ve felt since the apocalypse began. there must be a reason.
2. i agree with others in stating there is something seriously off with the vet. and i also agree that there is something going on in the barn. youd think that a big barn like that would be a great place to allow any travelers to stay. instead, it seems to be locked up, in the distance. maybe a big piece of the farm house puzzle is discovered when that barn is explored.
3. glen is gone. he’s either dead soon or off on his own with the farm babe.
4. wouldnt this be a great, great season of the walking dead: one by one, each character gets killed, gets infected, takes their life, or leaves the group. until its just 2-3 people left. i want to see how you would survive when the reasons to survive dwindle.
Regarding #1, the house is clearly not immune as the well zombie indicated. However, it’s surrounded by a fence and in a fairly rural area, so there is no reason to believe it would have attracted large numbers of zombies naturally.
That being said, I can’t imagine there won’t be more of a zombie presence before the group leaves the farm. The slow burn just screams that they will show up, possibly triggered by something the group does (ugh, motorcycle Darryl?).
With the comment from Herschel about the importance of children, is it possible he maybe told Maggie to put the moves on Glen to get a baby in her belly? They never said if he actually used the rubbers…
This idea could also lead to a potential conflict later of Herschel finding out Lori is pregnant and wanting the baby.
Ah, good observation. Hershel did give a glance at Maggie after she came back from the pharmacy. This is totally possible. She seemed all too willing to give it up to Glen. Gotta think there is more to that…
But, would a white bread rural religious zealot want a half Asian baby? No, realistically he would go with whitey.
Wow, Lindyk, you are a class act.
Nothing like assuming all white southerners are racist. There’s a word for that…
That was the fastest pregnancy test results I ever saw. Usually you have to wait 2 minutes for the results to show, but I guess that would have been awkward showing her waiting for the results to show.
You don’t have to wait 2 minutes anymore.
Does anybody have a reason why they made a big deal of Lori and the knife on her way out to field? Sure protection, but it seemed as if they were framing it as her intent was with the knife and not the test.
it was a misdirect and stupid. I could think of about 20 better weapons to take with me than what was essentially a pocket knife
Lots of plot lines up in the air and not tied together at present-
I agree a lot of things don’t add up with Herschel, he seems to be delusional that he’s on some mission from God eventhough he’s lost his wife and others. If he finds out Lori’s pregnant- and she keeps the baby- will she/they be allowed to stay?
For a second, thought the guy in the well could have been Otis if he stumbled back as a zombie…bizarre unless someone put the zombie in the well on purpose?
Too many people just wandering off on their own and finding their way back unharmed….I agree- where are the hordes of zombies?
The pharmacy did seem like a movie set- so isolated and safe, still with supplies. Seems like the whole compound is in on some inside secret.
Wow, this show is on the downward slope, and at this point, I’m watching out of habit, which is one step in front of watching to make fun of it. Couple of issues, but the main one is that these characters are JUST PLAIN STUPID. Follow me.
So they’re going to lower a full grown human being into a well, so they can haul, by rope, one waterlogged zombie to the top, so that they can kill it and save the water. For some reason. Who’s at the anchor of the rope? SEVENTY YEAR OLD SAGE. No, those TWO GOD DAMN HORSES WE SAW EARLIER could probably use a rest, right? I mean, there’s no reason to trouble the pack animal. And I love how shocked they all were when the zombie split in half. He’s been soaking in water for WEEKS. “Guess we better seal the well.” WHY NOT START THERE?!?!? Wasn’t it clear that the thing couldn’t escape? Why not just remove the well’s spigot and be done? Oh yeah, because then we wouldn’t have the gratuitous gross out. But it doesn’t stop there.
So they literally AMBLE into the pharmacy. No worry about exposure to zombies (and I’m not even taking the show’s terrible acting to task here). And they LEAVE THEIR ONLY MODE OF TRANSPORTATION OUT LIKE A BUFFET LINE. Why not bring them into the store? It’s not like horses care if you bang each other. At least that kinda finally happened, but still, the show went way too cute on it. This scene is more effective without the nervousness and Glenn’s pathetic flirting. Just have them reach for the same thing. By now, it’d be classified as foreplay. And absolutely, Glenn should have said “I’m taking everything I can pack. Screw that sign.”
Speaking of screw that, where’s Rick’s balls? I get it he wants to be courteous, but that doctor dude (sick of him now, with the “Look at this view!” scene…STFU) says “No guns on my property.” The correct response is “HEy, look, I don’t want to have this get weird, but you DON’T HAVE GUNS. We have guns. Let’s agree to coexist, and we’ll move along ASAP, but let’s not get it confused. We have the guns. WE’re making the rules. This can be cooperative, sure, or we can have a source of tension, but end of the day, I’ve got the gun.” Sorry, but common courtesy has to be out the door by now.
Peeing in the middle of a field in the dark? OH MY GOD SHE’S PREGNANT! Surprise! If you haven’t seen the first season finale I guess.
Oh Walking Dead. You had so much potential. AND PLEASE STOP SPEECHIFYING.
Yeah, I’ve been wondering about the truck full of Hinkley Springs bottled water since they found it.
Every action since the zombie heard strolled through the traffic jam has been very CASUAL. The tension is the show.
The pharmacy scene was another (bad) example. I thought Glenn’s behavior was realistic and improved the scene.
Horses and sex – I had a workers’ compensation case where a woman who worked as a salesperson for a distribution company took a horsebak tour of a winery. Caught in the moment, and wine, she and the guide got off the horse to have sex. They didn’t get far enough away from the horse and the horse kicked her in the head . . . . so there is some danger there.
That scene is 10X more effective and believable if they spent the ride in on ONE horse. Then you’ve got the bodies rubbing together, and I’m telling you, basic primal human nature takes over in that kind of situation by the time they’re anywhere near the feminine products aisle. And isn’t MODESTY also a goner by now? You are a grown woman who can’t say “pregnancy test”? You have to write it down? None of these people deserve to survive and propagate the species.
We should put you in charge of the show. Plus the no guns thing, Otis had a pistol and a rifle. So how does the no guns thing make any sense at all.
And just for good measure… “We have five wells on the property.”
“HEy great, but we found A WHOLE GOD DAMN TRUCK FULL OF FILTERED BOTTLED EASILY TRANSPORTABLE WATER.” Good lord, I’m so going to be a leader of my band of pragmatists in the Zompoc. The problem with people is they still have sentiment. Imagine this conversation in real life:
“Can we stay in the house?”
“Afraid we don’t have the room.”
“Gotcha, how about that barn.”
“For mysterious reasons, no.”
“So what is your suggestion?”
“How about tents out here in the wilderness and dark, where zombies might show up at any moment?”
(Hammer clicks back on the gun)
“How about we stay in the house, on the floor?”
“How about you stay in the house then, does that work?”
“Sure does, good thinking.”
That’s how it goes.
agree totally.
I understand the show trying to show Rick as having a sense of civility and morality, but you, your family and a bunch of others are on the run constantly under attack, running short of food, medicine and fuel and you find a house full of people who have a it pretty good who help you today but pretty much tell you you are out on your ass tomorrow.
Why? ‘better left unsaid..’
Really? How about this is a g.d. zombie apocalypse and I have to survive and see to the survival of all these other folks So here’s the deal, we are in this together or the guys with the guns start making the rules…
I’m getting really anxious that this whole show is taking a turn for General Hospital with zombies…
Weakest episode so far, by far
Man that was laugh out loud funny. Add to the list, Can we have some water? Sure you can get some from this hand pump that’s been sitting out in this field for the last 50 years. You have running water in the house. This is just as good.
These people have about zero survival skills. Also looks like Daryl was down to his last arrow prior to going into the house.
Did anyone else think it was incredibly stupid that the zombie in the well grew GILLS when: 1.) The zombie’s head was not in the water, thus it would have no reason to need gills; and 2.) The zombie could in fact evolve in a matter of weeks when it takes humans millions of years to do so. Seems like with the zombies this season, its all about the make-up people showing off and less about realistic zombies that we had in Season 1.
The zombie didn’t actually grow gills. I just took this as hyperbole from one of the characters in regards to how long it had been down there.
I agree with a lot of the criticisms, but can we all at least agree that the side-boob on Maggie was great? I mean, really top-notch stuff. I even got nip-slip false hopes. For a second there, I forgot this was still cable and not HBO, and a world of Bada Bing and Nucky-party possibilities flashed in my mind. In an episode with only one zombie, I definitely expect at least 1/3 of a breast.
Glen riding the horse was laugh out loud funny. Because the one place you would wanna be if attacked by a zombie is on top a 1000 lb animal you have never ridden,
And I need a timeline here: how long was it from Rick going into the coma, to the zombie apocalypse, to now in the show? Was it a year? It’s really important as to the authenticity of the characters actions and reactions, but I think it isn’t specified because NO ANSWER would make sense. If it’s more than a few months, why are power companies still running, and why aren’t we hearing about the counter plan that SOMEONE would have come up with (though certainly none of this lot? If it’s only a few weeks, why was Rick’s wife banging Shane? What did she do, give him two weeks and then just say screw it?
On the subject of Lori’s pregnancy: even without the zombies and the uncertain paternity, she has plenty to be worried about. It’s not just the yet-born baby that’s at risk. For example, going through labor without modern medical facilities is quite dangerous, even lethal, and I doubt that she’ll have Herschel’s help by the time it comes, if she lives that long.
Women have been birthing babies without medical facilities for some time now. Plus, it being her second baby, she’s likely to be fine in labor.
A greater fear would be giving birth to a child of Shane’s, for many reasons…
Was fully expecting Lori to be pregnant. I believe that’s the secret the CDC scientist whispered to Rick in last season’s finale…he’d tested everyone’s blood after all. Don’t think it’s classic jumping the shark – 1st, its way too early for a show that’s still finding itself to jump the shark, and 2nd, the pregnancy sets up conflict between Rick and Shane, which was already simmering beneath the surface. The actual birth of a baby would be incidental.
Herschel said he’d consider letting them stay if they agree to abide by his rules. I think Rick was prematurely grateful and has no idea what, exactly, those rules are, or how depraved they may be. No guns might just be scratching the surface. They may find that one of the rules is no messing around with the farmer’s daughter, and the penalty for doing so is death.
Why not just move into the house next door? There’s no shortage of empty farms in the area. No need to follow Herschel’s rules.
Wow. We’re going on five episodes and still little Sophie is missing and with little to no development for the rest of the characters, except for some philosophical grandstanding, a guy becoming evil, a girl moping over someone saving her life, a perpetually crying woman and the all too cliched “I’m angry at God for bringing Armageddon” attitude. This has become Gilligan’s Island with some monsters lurking around and like Gilligan’s crew, these people seem like they will never leave the farm. Are these writers lazy? There is nothing that justifies stretching this annoying storyline into 4 plus episodes and wasting maybe a quarter of a season on it. Why couldn’t this have been reduced to a maximum two episodes, its not like we’ve learned anything of great importance concerning these characters, apart from the aforementioned evil guy and the cliched two timing wife becoming pregnant. These recent episodes are the very definition of “filler.” Why wouldn’t the old man want guns on the premises, has he forgotten that he is in a zombie apocalypse? What does he plan to defend his family with, bare fists and knives? After half of the red-shirt survivors got eliminated in the first season due to poor perimeter defense, you would think they would have learned their lesson and set up a perimeter defense in such wide open ground. But no. People are just kind of walking around with no vigilance whatsoever. I know people want to have sex, but that was the wrong time and place to write the scene in. Again, the door is wide open and no talk or guarding it. What’s to stop hundreds of zombies from pouring in the store while the two were getting it on. That was like those teen sex scenes from any Jason movie in which the counselors were setting themselves up for the kill by having sex out in the woods while Jason is out and about. This is just poor writing or an example of how the writing has degraded over time. Where is the security urgency from the first episode? If I was on that open farm, I would have dug multiple moats, layers upon layers of barbed wire, numerous traps an constant perimeter surveillance. Maybe I’m crazy but this is just me. And where are the zombies? Shouldn’t there be many straggler zombies wandering in the countryside, like in the Romero movies? I could imagine that with such dumb characters and the lack of any defense, this is an open invitation for the zombies to walk right in. I mean, come on, Lori waking out that far out in the darkness to take a piss without any fear? Again, if that is me, there is no way I am going out in the night, period. I hope this show doesn’t go the way of the killing, which it feels like its becoming.
Your comment is excellent. the thing is this show is pure CAMP. You just have laugh. I never saw a mother so calm about her missing daughter. Going to a pharmacy for a pregnancy kit> why not take everything? that zombie in the well? Hershsel should be happy to have company. Let AMC make enough money on the show so BREAKING BAD could stay longer. cheers
Write a comment…I’d. Love to see Merle (Michael Rooker ) return & kill t-dog. That would be worth an hour of boring conversation.
I’d love to see Merle return and wipe out the entire cast except for his brother.
And where did Rick get the idea that “these people are looking to me for answers”? Are you kidding me? I’m sure those people are looking to you for answers about why you’re still dressing as Dudley Do Right. Horrible character, horrible wife, quickly deteriorating show.
lol, the scene where he puts his shield away was played so over the top. Rick walks around like he still has any authority. Rick and Shane are 2 hick sheriffs like Roscoe and Enos.
Great point about that goofy scene where he’s ‘putting the star away.’ That was laugh out loud funny. At some point, one of these people, I’m hoping it’s Dale, is going to draw the line that “Why do you act like you’re in charge, Rick? There aren’t any more laws, so…nice hat, toolbag.”
Nah, Dale has always been a pretty big Rick/Shane supporter. He was taking orders for Shane in the first place, and accepted Rick’s leadership immediately when he joined the group. Go back and listen to him defend those guys to T-Dog a couple episodes ago. I doubt, if there’s a mutiny, he’ll have any part of it.
@ Miles you raise some good points, but that would mean that the writers are actually consistent with their writing and don’t treat its viewers like children.
Probably too late in the week for anyone to read this, but anyway …
I reread the comics from the beginning when hardback book 7 came out recently, and I realized that the slow plot movement on TV comes from the comic. When you read an entire year’s worth in one sitting, which is how I’ve been consuming them, things happen — but in one year, nothing of note happened.
Kirkman keeps me hooked on the books BECAUSE I can read an entire year in one sitting. But there was one six-month period in the comic where the entire plot consisted of one character being sick, and another being worried about him.
Thus I think we’re asking a lot for things to move fast in the TV show. I do kinda wish they’d get to the most famous comic location already, but perhaps that will come next season or maybe never.
One other point from a comic reader: one of Kirkman’s best shock techniques in the comic is to kill characters who seem essential. That won’t work as well on TV. Take Amy, Andrea’s sister, for example. We didn’t yet know her well in either media, but in the comic, her death was shocking nonetheless. On TV, even if you had read the comic, you knew she wasn’t in the cast.
I wonder if the production company could add some of the extras to the cast for a few episodes so we could have some of those shocking deaths. Otherwise, the show will always be somewhat predictable.
Casting extras for roles destined for death is essentially making “redshirt” characters, thus rendering their deaths even less effective, because they were made just for that purpose. What is effective is killing off a “regular” cast member.
I’m not one of those “This thing sucked!” guys and I generally despise such comments, but I’m sorry, this episode fit that bill. Aside from the water logged zombie splitting in two and some side action (yay Glen) – just a horrid episode.
If anyone reads this, I must say I was less frustrated with this episode as opposed to others. Last week in the comments there was a huge conversation about ‘the farm’ regarding electricity and power. And people basically said ‘do you really need to know all the minutia?’ Sometimes yes, in this world which we’re supposed to believe is so bleak and hopeless where characters are debating “opting out” or questioning their childs life, how can we accept these momentous decisions without buying into the world.
So the fact that there is this relative oasis (power/food/safety?)amidst a town full of zombies, an interstate highway, and woods with random walkers needs to be believable. Remember this was all within walking distance of the highway, they need to explain it. And the scene where the farmers daughter explained about the well and generator shack at least answers those questions and makes the world believable. All it took was a 10 second conversation. Greatness is in the details, and its needs more like that. They didn’t need to show me someone “squatting in the woods” for me to assume that they were doing business in the woods, but something as significant as power needed explanation.
I am now excited about the potential of this farm and that house Darryl found. At least I’m intrigued. I still have many complaints about the characters (I don’t like most of them and actively want their deaths), but the show is at least entertaining and keeping me interested.
Alan, Every week I wonder why I like this show, it is so stupid, ZOMBIES Now I know walking dead is pure Camp. It is hysterical! Did you ever see a mother so calm about her missing daughter? Send someone to the pharmacy for a pregnancy kit? Why didn’t they take everything. I hope ASMC makes a lot of money. Then it could keep the very best show longer BREAKING BAD.
of COURSE lori’s pregnant! i knew it the minute she told glenn to bring something back from the drugstore. it was so subtle, all that was missing was a big neon sign flashing “PREGNANCY TEST Y’ALL!!” it REALLY annoyed me, such a contrived cliched way to bring her affair out into the open (assuming the timing shows the baby to not be rick’s – we don’t know how long she’s been pregnant, maybe it IS rick’s?). whoever the father is, it would’ve been much more interesting to have people slowly piece together allthe clues to the affair (as in andrea’s overhearing lori/shane), with rick being the last to figure it out.
to be honest i was so bored during all the farm scenes that i barely even noticed everything you guys have been talking about: ok, i did think the gun thing was a bit strange but i didn’t realize anything about the barn or clock any significant looks between hershel and maggie. now that i think back, it is a bit eerie..
i felt a bit sorry for shane after he killed otis (not much because i just can’t stand the way he talks or stares or even walks, he’s so much more of a hick than darryl). between him and lori though, i hate lori more. as for the otis thing, well, what would you do? thinking about it in pure cold fact, it was better to sacrifice otis than both be killed, right?
basically the only person im really liking at the moment is darryl and that’s partly due to norman reedus. i love the cherokee rose story, and the way he told it. we want more darryl! and lord, please don’t let him hook up with whiny andrea, lets have some kickass girl show up with whom he can have an angsty power-struggle and lots of redneck sexytimes. yes, id like that