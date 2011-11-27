‘The Walking Dead’ – ‘Pretty Much Dead Already’: Opening the barn door

A review of tonight’s “The Walking Dead” mid-season finale coming up just as soon as I’m in line for the early bird special…
“I forgot that they’re dangerous.” -Glen
Well, if they’re going to go away until February, this is the way to do it.
I’ve been underwhelmed by a good chunk of the season so far, but tonight’s closing scene was so effective that I think I’m going to remember it far more strongly over the next two-plus months than I will a lot of the dull moments we got during this long stay at Hershel’s farm.
It’s not even that it was a spectacularly-written scene. Sophia had been gone long enough that odds were high she’d turn up as a zombie, and a lot of the behavior leading up to Shane prying the barn door open made no sense. (Even if Rick couldn’t let go of the catch pole and Hershel was too shocked to take it himself, why did no one else in either group either stop Shane or let Rick do it? I buy deeply moral – or deluded – Hershel being paralyzed in that moment, but everybody?) And Shane has gone from morally ambiguous anti-hero into cartoonish villainy, throwing a violent tantrum because Lori spurned him for Rick.
But it was an example of how much great direction – in this case, from Michelle MacLaren, who’s been responsible for so many things that are awesome on “Breaking Bad” (including Hank + parking lot + magic bullet) – can elevate iffy material. The messy, handheld shooting style of that final sequence made it feel much more intense and apocalyptic than it had any right to be. By the time it was over, I felt shaken – which is no mean trick for a show where I’m not sure I’m invested in what happens to any of the characters (other than maybe Daryl and Glen) going forward.
Was the zombie slaughter – and Rick re-establishing his leadership bonafides by being the only one able to do what needed to be done with Sophia – enough to justify the way the show has dragged for weeks now, rehashing the same 3 or 4 arguments over and over and over again? Was it even enough to make up for the sluggish earlier parts of this episode? Probably not, no – though Sophia’s fate did put a good button on Rick and Lori’s ongoing debate about the place of children in this world – but if it serves as a kick in the behind to Glen Mazzara and company going forward, I’ll take it.
What the final scene, and Glen’s line I quoted above, should remind everyone is that the post-zombie world is not fun. It’s not idyllic. It’s dangerous. And that’s how the show should feel.
I don’t mean that every episode has to be wall-to-wall zombie attacks. What I mean is that we’ve now spent a half a season with the characters in a relatively idyllic setting, which in theory should have given us a chance to get to know them better, and it didn’t really work at all. Whether it’s the source material, the scripts or the acting, almost everyone comes across as two-dimensional and disposable. But if you put those characters under pressure – even if it’s just the anticipation of something bad coming, as opposed to actually being under siege – their blandness doesn’t matter as much.
I don’t know if they’ll be leaving the farm now, or if Shane will attempt to strongarm their way into staying, but a peacetime “Walking Dead” really didn’t work. A “Walking Dead” where things are tough and people have to actually make hard choices in the moment, rather than talking and talking about having to make them one day in the future, would be a major step back in the right direction.
And until we see whether or not the show heads back in that direction, I can at least remember how I felt watching those last few minutes. They were really, really good.
A few other thoughts:
* Carol potentially pairing off with Daryl? Yawn. Though I’m curious to see who and what she becomes now that Sophia’s dead. She’s definitely the least-developed – or maybe just least interesting – survivor of the folks we met back at the quarry.
* Whether the group stays or goes, I want to see Maggie continue to be part of the show. The writing for the women characters hasn’t been that great this season, but she’s been a notable exception.
* I did like Rick and Hershel’s exchange about Hershel’s belief that “these people can be restored,” and Rick realizing that he’s not talking about the zombies. In Hershel’s mind, people like Rick and Shane have been transformed almost as badly as the walkers. And given what Shane does at the end, purely out of spite, he has something of a point.
* On the other hand, once the secret of what was in the barn came out, why on earth would Hershel let Rick and the others keep searching for Sophia? It’s one thing to hide her existence when he didn’t want them to know about the barn, period, but after? That was just there to set up the “surprise” of her presence.
* While I’m obviously supposed to sympathize with Dale ahead of Shane, no good was going to come of hiding all their guns in a remote part of the swamp. In this case, he’s lucky Shane happened to be following him.
Before we go to the comments, let me remind you once again about the no spoilers rules for this blog, and specifically how it relates to a show like this adapted from a popular source material:
1)No Spoilers.
2)This includes any discussion of the previews for the next episode.
3)This includes any discussion of storylines from the comic that haven’t happened yet in the timeline of the TV show. (And, yes, the show has and will continue to deviate from the comic in some ways, but for the sake of those instances where they’re going to be the same, I don’t want people talking about something from issue 50 when we’re watching episode 11.)
4)This includes anything you’ve seen or read elsewhere about anything that has not happened within the context of the episodes that have already aired.
Got that? Now what did everybody else think? Did the finale make you more excited for the season’s second half, or less?
This episode was definitely an improvement on other episodes…but there’s still a long way to go for WD to go to the level of greatness of what it should be.
IT had to be an improvment. It couldn’t be anything but annoying and boring until tonight.
I started watching it, so I did have to finish.
Yes, the last scene was exciting. {not breaking bad exciting} not even close.
It was torture until tonight, that being said, I might watch it in February. If it starts out like this season, I am finished with the WD.
Carol is an awlful character. Maybe tonight I liked Maggie, but the season in february has to be in the caliber of tonight for it to gain back many fans. B- is what I would rate it.
I just had to delete a bunch of comments that violated rule #1 on the blog: TALK ABOUT THE SHOW, NOT EACH OTHER.
I suppose there was no way for Herschel to know that the girl walker was Sophia? Although it would be a crazy coincidence for them to find a girl walker around the same time that the group arrived.
That’s what I thought as well. He had no idea what she looked like so he probably didn’t think about it.
Glenn saw in the barn and Shane was glued to the hole in the door. Walkers dont hide in the corner for dramatic effect.
He knew it was Sophia. He knew everyone in the town and she was new. He knew they were looking for a lost girl at the same time he found one. And the level of decomposition was completely different. He knew and was keeping it hidden.
When Rick was trying to convince hershal to let them stay, he said “we can all survive here.” And hershal said “no you can’t,” in a huge moment of foreshadowing. Hershal knew.
Herschel probably didn’t know Sophia was inside the barn since he did say otis had been puting walkers in the barn.
It’s now confirmed that Herschel did NOT know about Sophia. In the next episode preview, he stated that Otis put the walkers in the barn.
Hershel is not know for his honesty. He may have known at first that it was Sophia, but he must know by now what the group does to walkers. Maybe he felt he was protecting Sophia, but also his family in the barn. Because once the truth was out, there was no way to give them back Sophia without risking them killing his barn family.
C, please read the rules. That’s why your comment will be deleted.
Hershel should have known. I think they want to construct the plot so that it falls on Otis not being there, but I find that to be an example of a problem in the writing. It’s a clever dodge, but Hershel should be and reads as the type of man who knows what’s going on on his land. The story needs them to be thinking about that kind of character issue, that is, what kind of man is Hershel, is he going to just act like a writer’s puppet, or is he going to act like the character he is.
To miles, technically it isn’t a spoiler that he says Otis put them in the barn. He said it in THIS episode when they were capturing the two walkers in the swamp. But to the other point, I doubt Otis would throw walkers in there and not mention anything about it at supper
Perhaps Hershel was being more shrewd than we thought. If he knew that Sophie was in the barn but kept letting the search parties go out, maybe there was a reason. Ultimately he did not want to let the group stay because they would use up extra resources that could go to prolonging his daughter and others lives. So then maybe Hershel was hoping some of the search party members wouldn’t come back from their treks. or he knew Sophie was in tbe barn and just didn’t care that his guests kept searching because the secret of the barn took precedence over EVERYTHING.
Even if Otis was the one to collect Sophia he probably would have had help from Billy. Regardless, considering Hershel’s family were living under the perception that these were sick human beings it would have been particularly tragic to find an unknown lost, sick and alone little girl. In fact, it’s likely everyone would have found out – including Maggie. If so, this should have come up in the private discussions between Maggie and Hershel to which we were privy.
Another possibility is that a wandering Sophia stumbled across the barn while still “alive,” snuck in looking for shelter and … *oops!*
@Remy – And if Hershel was knowingly hiding Sophia, that fact has tons of room for actual drama, except to use it dramatically would mean you couldn’t hide the fact from the viewers until the big reveal. And if he didn’t know, he should have, and his not knowing would also create room for dramatic potential that would have been good to explore before now. But you can’t get into those kind of issues, if you get distracted by manipulating the plot to create a surprise later. The flowchart is clever, at the expense of the characters and the dramatic potential of any given moment leading up to now.
I’m with Viv. I think Hershel knew all along she was in there, but also knew what the others would do once they found out. If he claims he is holding his own family and friends in the barn, he can claim to have some kind of right to do so, however naive and misguided his reasoning is. But once he lets on that Sophia – one of their own – is also in there, it’s suddenly not just his business, but theirs as well. He can’t argue that it’s his decision what to do with his own family if he doesn’t concede that Carol has the same right to determine how to deal with her own daughter.
Ok. Im WAYYY late to the finale, but just watched. I was always under the impression that Huell’s last comment was the case. She found a barn, and went in, and then fell. Her shoulder was clearly broken like she fell. I think this scenario gives a whole new angle to the show. Sort of proving that killing all the Walkers is the right policy. It’s why Rick steps up at the end and shoots her.
I’m even later than you, Tim…….I think Herschel suspected/knew that the little girl in the barn was Sophia, but his #1 priority was getting our group to leave, so he figured let them stay for a week, search the area, not find her, and move on. It was a “white lie” that would get them gone with minimal impact to his family and farm. That seems pretty in-character to me.
Walking dead is such a simple concept, that even after a few sucky episodes, a few good one can restore the series. Its a zombie apocalypse, and thats what people want to see. Show zombies die, viewers are happy
Yes, as long as they are idiots watching for violence and gore. But that isn’t the comic, and it isn’t what the show wants to be either.
I felt the final scene justified the buildup of the previous several episodes quite effectively.
i agree with eric, although maybe the show wants to be more than just showing zombies get shot, and although i do want more than JUST that, the main reason im watching is for zombies, i DONT wanna watch a zombie tv show, where i see less than 5 zobmies in 3 episodes, thats ridiculous this season, overall, has really lacked the feelings i got from the first season, and really i was just desperate to see a bunch of zombies get shot, or running wild or anything that wasnt just looking at a zombie stand there
I thought this episode was a step up in many ways, but not without it’s fair share of flaws. I had the plot for this episode spoiled but I still found it enjoyable, and seeing the end with Sophia was still shocking even though I knew the outcome.
Some observations.
*While the final scene was effective, Sophia acted a little too unwalkerish for my taste. She walked incredibly slow and didn’t do what walkers normally do around people: acknowledge them. She just kind of walked forward. I understand that her being slow made the scene work better, but didn’t flow with what the show has set up.
*Carol is a horrible character, and the actress doesn’t play her well, though in her defense she isn’t given alot. I got a vibe of a romance going on between her and Darryl. I hope not.
*I completely forgot T-Dawg was a character. When he said his line and walked up in the end of the episode it took me a minute to remember who he was. He has been nonexistant for the past 3-4 episodes.
*They really had to do the cliche ‘kid cusses’ scene and have Shane tell him not too? I’ve seen that about 100 times.
I think her ‘unwalkerish’ nature was to show you that her group acknowledged her change but might have seen her in a different light. A more human light. A light similar to the way Hershel saw all those in the barn.
If this is the case I don’t feel it was done that well.
It wasnt. Dont let 30 seconds of a flat out horrible 10m stretch make you forgot how poorly the rest of the ending was handled. They couldnt find a better way to cripple Rick than to have no one take his pole?
I agree, Cory. The entire episode was supposed to be redeemed by the last 30 seconds, but it still made me angry. Part of the suspense of a good show is in its realism. Creating artificial suspense by having Sophia walk out last, or having NO ONE stop Shane – or even attempt to – is just absurd.
I don’t mind nobody stopping Shane because most of them were secretly agreeing with him.
I agree. By the end when Shane had given everyone their guns they were ready to rock n roll. Except maybe Glen, he was a little hesitant until Maggie gave him the ok.
Yeah, I don’t think that the whole nobody stopping Shane thing is really a valid criticism when, as far as we know, the rest of the group (and even Rick, to be honest) wanted to clear out the barn in the first place. The other farm people may have agreed with Herschel but they were outnumbered by a bunch of people with guns including one who was in a fit of rage.
Yeah, totally agree re: no one stopping Shane. It wasn’t contrived… they all agreed with him. Plus, maybe they were a bit scared of him by that point. I know I would’ve been.
No one stopped Shane, because they were in the mood for shooting already. Before they saw Rick helping Herschel to get the walkers in the barn, Shane was already handling guns, even to Carl. its humanly stimulating to SHOOT. Everybody was not CRIPPLED to stop Shane… humanly they just wanted to SHOOOOT.
As far as Sophia walkng out a) last; and b) slowly……this is a dramatic television show. To call it unrealistic is missing the point. People don’t really speak in rhyme in real life, but all the best songs are written that way…….same thing with shows – the people shooting (not to mention Carol) would probably have their own personal slow-motion moment when they saw/realized it was Sophia, even if she was mixed in the pack. This was a dramatic television way of presenting that emotion to the viewer. I totally saw the “surprise” coming, but I still was 100% into it. Great scene.
I think that Otis was the one who put Sofia in the barn. Hershel mentioned at the ‘mire’ that Otis used to do the wrangling into the barn. Since Otis got waxed Hershel and Co. might not have known about the presence of the girl.
100% correctamundo.
Except he should have known, and the man that Hershel is as a character would have known. I think it’s clear he didn’t know, and for that I blame the writers loving too much their idea of using Otis as a clever dodge.
I suppose this explanation could work if Otis found Sophia literally right before the crisis with Carl. Still, you’d think a brief exchange would have taken place with someone.
Remember, in Hershel-ville there are sick human beings. There’s no: “Welp, tossed a pint-sized walker in the barn. Gotta go hunt some deer.” Rather, it would be closer to:
“whom did you put in the barn?”
“Some poor little girl – a stranger.”
“Oh my, that’s so sad!”
I think I’m the only one who didn’t see the Daryl/Carol moments as potential coupling. It felt like more a brother/sister thing to me.
I’ve got to disagree with you Alan on the writing of Maggie’s character. She’s not only as one-dimensional as the other female characters, but she changes her mind more often than she breathes. She’s quickly become more annoying than Lori which I didn’t think was possible.
Or a mother/son moment. He already told her he never had anyone care about him. I never thought romantic.
More annoying than Lori? Is that even possible? I thought she was the gold standard of bad TV characters.
“…she changes her mind more often than she breathes.”
Sounds like a realistic female character to me. ;)
Sorry. Couldn’t resist.
Col: Andrea is more annoying than Lori.
If there’s an Emmy for most annoying female characters, this show could sweep the nominations.
The irony is the actress who plays Andrea was so awesome on The Shield, and while I haven’t yet read Alan’s 3 yr anniversary homage to that series’ finale, she was a vital part of it. So in some cases at least, we know the fault lies with the writers, not the actors.
I thought Betty Draper was the gold standard for bad TV characters.
Personally, I’ve been watching these episodes from right around the start. I do like the idea of getting to know the charecters better. I think the walking dead is an awesome show and it has potential. The farm scenes were good but tonight did it for me, I thought it was great. I can’t wait for the next episode.
The long drawn out scene with the cathcpole before Shane even opens the door was the final nail in this shows coffin. He could have even sic’d it on Shane to stop him/get someone to shoot it. God that was stupid! Oh and of all the people who looked into the barn, not one of them saw Sophia? You can argue that she wasnt there when Glenn went in, but they probably all looked (and we know for a fact Shane obsessed over the barn). Walkers do not hide! He would have had to see her. Well, there’s some much needed space on my dvr schedule freeing up. AMC will regret firing Darabont. He wasn’t responsible for this crap.
Wasn’t this the last of the Darabont involvement episodes?
The zombie would have gone after the closest thing. Which would have been Rick or anyone else in the group, including Carl.
Silly criticisms. Everyone was shell shocked at what was happening. There were ten people there – did you want Rick to yell at the zombie he had: “Go boy! Go get Shane!” and expect the zombie to attack Shane and not, say, Carl? And there were several dozen zombies in the barn – Glenn was in the loft for a minute, looked down, and got the hell out of the barn. Would your first reaction in that situation be to carefully scan all walkers to see if one was Sophia?
I kind of agree with Joseph. Everybody was stunned by what was going on, and it is totally believable they would just freeze for a bit. Isn’t that what tends to happen in those “What Would You Do” type of specials? Most people just freeze. Shane has been noted as a man of action, so his actions seem appropriate. Rick was still holding onto the idea of appeasing Herschel, so did not act until he had to then did the thing that needed to be done that nobody else, including Shane, could or would do (which is why he’s the leader). Besides, why would he want to sic anything on Shane? Shane’s being a douche, but it’s not like Rick’s MO has been to try and get people he was disagreeing with bitten by zombies.
As for knowing Sophia was in the barn? She’s the smallest so they might not have seen her since:
1) Sophia was the smallest and therefore easiest to miss.
2) It is not like they had a chance to serenely take a close look to see if Sophia was in there. Glen saw it in the night surprised to even see them there in the first place, and the rest of them saw inside through peek holes.
3) Herschel mentioned that Otis captured a lot of the roaming walkers. So Herschel might have not known she was in there, or at least not known it was her that Otis caught. Not the strongest plot point, but hardly that unbelievable, especially since this all happened pretty fast so Otis almost had to have caught Sophia right before shooting Carl and then subsequently getting eaten alive by zombies. It’s understandable he’d forget to mention that to Shane as he’s being eaten alive.
-Cheers
Miles, yes actually I did expect it to go right for Shane because every other person in the show was *behind* Rick. The Walker was already clawing at the air in Shane’s direction
Dave, I mentioned multiple people looking in bc one person missing a little girl is plausible two-ten is not. Especially since they would have seen a smallish one and immediately tried to find out if it was her.
Also Dave, you’re making stuff up now. Albeit, excuses that are far better than what the show offered. You’re just flat out making stuff up with 3. It’s a nice theory, but what was seen doesn’t coincide. ESPECIALLY since Otis knew they were looking for a little girl! In his shame and guilt, I imagine he would have jumped at the opportunity to make himself feel less horrible by letting them know that he had found her (even if she was dead).
This was the day after she went missing after all.
I’m not making stuff up, at least I don’t think so. Nobody in the group would have gotten a good look inside the barn, so I buy in their fleeting glimpses through a hole in the wall they might have missed a young girl. I think Otis could have been preoccupied with the fact he nearly killed Carl and then, almost immediately thereafter, got killed off. It’s not the strongest plot point, and yeah I could see Otis mentioning it if he was even asked, but I can at least sort of buy Otis being so devastated by having accidentally shot Carl that he would not think to mention he also trapped a small girl to Herschel (not to mention the fact at that point it was still a secret). Since they made the point of talking about how Otis was the zombie-catcher, and Herschel did not say anything so he seemingly did not know (plus Kirkman kind of confirmed this from what I’m reading, so it probably did not come up in the short time between catching Sophia and him dying), it is heavily implied that is kind of what happened.
Not to just make excuses for the show, however I can roll with them not talking about the zombies much (I’d imagine Herschel is bummed out enough by his wife being undead that Otis would not necessarily walk in and discuss a kid being turned) and then Otis had a lot on his plate between then and the rest of his arc.
I am not saying it could not have been better, just that I can roll with it even if I do think the characters should be acting smarter a lot of the time.
“Even if Rick couldn’t let go of the catch pole and Hershel was too shocked to take it himself, why did no one else in either group either stop Shane or let Rick do it? I buy deeply moral – or deluded – Hershel being paralyzed in that moment, but everybody?”
I actually didn’t have much of problem with it. The way I see it, Rick was the only one who disagreed with Shane strongly enough to intervene at that moment. All of them were pretty uneasy about the barn, so they were letting Shane do what deep down they wanted to do anyway.
So Rick couldn’t have sic’d the walker on him? It would have freed him up and either stopped Shane or forced someone else to take/kill it. Theyre dangerous remember? He had something worse than a pitbull raging to get out of that loop and it was aimed only at Shane.
Using a zombie as a weapon would be the dumbest thing anyone has ever done on this show, and that’s saying something.
Cory, you are being a bit redickulous…
“All of them were pretty uneasy about the barn, so they were letting Shane do what deep down they wanted to do anyway.”
Agreed. I love what they’re doing with Shane’s character. In a safe civilized world Shane is a psychopath, but in this new horrible world Shane can be a voice of “reason.”
How do you keep people sleeping in tents unarmed with a rickety barn full of zombies right next to them? How can you sit back and watch the people in your clan get tossed out into the wilderness because of the delusions of a crazy old man?
Finally, Shane spot Rick playing along with Hershel’s asinine Best in Show spectacle, completely loses his sh*t and says ENOUGH of this insanity.
Not that Shane is in any way an ideal leader. Rather, it was a matter of Rick stepping up and accepting certain realities – which he did.
Still, I don’t see Shane as a cartoon villain here. He’s more of the crazy battlefield general who fares best when tempered by a more collected commander – say, Patton to Rick’s Eisenhower.
While Shane’s behavior (opening the barn) was extreme, it was completely rational.
I could see burning the barn or picking them off from the rafters, maybe, but Shane’s course of action was reckless and irresponsible, especially with unarmed people, including a little boy, in the immediate area. One stray walker slips by and you have a bigger disaster on your hands – one of many unacceptable variables. In the moments before Shane opened the barn doors, I could easily have justified a leg shot to put an end to his idiotic actions. But I get it for dramatic purposes – awesome scene.
Alynch/Daniel How is using the only weapon available to you stupid? Rick obviously forgot he had a pistol until he was allowed to shoot a kid. So why exactly would he not use a walker to distract Shane from releasing 20ish walkers? Rick standing there holding the pole as if he was chained in place was the single stupidest thing the show has ever done IMO. There was no, absolutely no, real reason to open the barn. It had multiple points at which guns could be fired in and even rafters in which they could have killed the walkers. There was no real reason to let Shane release them like that and even less reason to cripple the show’s main character as he did so.
Why was Dale hiding the guns in the forest? Just so Shane get a hold of them? Dale is easily the worst character on the show. I don’t know if the writers want us to respect Dale as a humane patriarch like figure, or as a busybody who is jealous of Shane because he is stronger than him and is in control of his own destiny.
I think Dale will be knocked off.
Yeah I’m a little none of the annoying characters of consequence became a zombie. Dale, Carol, Carl, etc. would all look great as walkers right about now.
Dale’s stealing the guns was another one of those moments in show where I just don’t get what the writers are trying to do. Were we really supposed to side with him against Shane in that situation? Because I didn’t. The whole Herschel idea that somehow you can live without guns and be safe is foolish in the extreme. Every waking moment of the survivors should be spent on either creating a sanctuary or killing zombies and both those things require everyone carrying a weapon. Shane is right.
@Col. Batmerde- Yeah, I too was so annoyed that it was hard to read motivation into Dale except that he had totally lost his mind. But later reading Dale in the most favorable light I decided perhaps he was only getting the guns out of the way temporarily to keep Shane et al. from killing the barn zombies and spoiling whatever negotiation Rick was making with Herschel. That’s how I plan to look at it until the show tells me differently.
I can see your charitable explanation, but how was there going to be any sort of successful negotiation with Herschel? There is no middle ground between kill them all and let them live. The final outcome was the only one that could occur.
I can’t tell what the writers’ intentions are re: Dale, either, but I’ve pretty much had it with him thinking he knows what’s best for everyone. Taking away Andrea’s gun was completely obnoxious; the self-righteousness with which he did so and his expecting her to thank him were much, much worse. (Thank goodness she called him on it.) I read his actions with the guns in the same light: he felt that he alone saw Shane’s true character and that he needed to get the guns away from Shane to keep everyone safe. Dale seems to have cast himself as the wise, compassionate one who will do anything to keep the others safe — but in my opinion, he’s the self-righteous, arrogant, obnoxious one who thinks he’s better than everyone else. He drives me crazy.
#Negotiation – this is one of the areas where there could have been a lot more going on dramatically. Hershel is right that these people can’t stay if he wants to collect walkers in his barn, but his real problem is that there are other people in the world, and when/if this group leaves, he risks someone worse coming along who is not going to play nice. Thus, Rick has some leverage to negotiate, and Hershel has some incentive to change-up his thinking about such things. The conversation between Maggie and Hershel was terrific, in this regard. Even if I were a Hershel-type of character, I would be thinking, maybe I better deal with this group or face someone one worse alone later. That kind of consideration, even from a resistant Hershel, would have moved the drama along, even at a slower country pace. This is the problem. They’re not digging deep enough. Maybe they’ll get to this stuff (they are headed that way dramatically), but that’s the problem, they seem to think they have time to get this stuff later, after the big reveal. And that is the critique I bring to a show I otherwise like…creative tension is critical, you can’t put it off, you need to embrace it…otherwise, you get plot contrivances. The characters need to hold an intervention, and grab the writers by their collars! ;-}
I wish we could delete accidentally duplicated posts! Can “someone” with power delete it?
AGREE – ” Every waking moment of the survivors should be spent on either creating a sanctuary or killing zombies and both those things require everyone carrying a weapon. ”
THIS WAS THE FLAW TO THIS SEASON.
This episode was good b/c we finally got a sense of why the farm was safe (the muck) and the group finally spoke honestly about the value of searching for Sophia and Glen came clean with the barn. Wouldn’t the group be analyzing the safety of their environament, constantly? Was the safety of the farm supposed to be a mystery? Rick’s group would never allow it to be a mystery. The writers only give us a hint as to how the farm is safe when the explain how Hershel got the walkers into the barn. While the characters would have been sensitive to Carol, wouldn’t they all be discussing the value of searching for Sophie v. the group safety with each other? Instead, we saw one brief conversation with Rick and Shane and Shane’s explosion.
Like “The Killing”, we got 2 to 4 filler episodes that proved to have little or no value in the end.
I have no idea what Dale was doing with the guns. If his motivation was to prevent Shane from opening the barn, it wasn’t set up clearly.
Boulderkid, he was hiding the guns because the narrative required him to do so in order for Shane to arrive at the barn at the exact moment Rick had a tethered walker/bag of kryptonite. It was easily the episodes most blatant *twist* that served only to move item B into character A’s hands
I really dumb scene that really didn’t make any sense. Just flat out bad writing.
I think Dale was hiding the guns because he believed Shane was about to turn on living humans: killing Herschel and whoever needed to die in his clan in order to take over the farm. Dale already strongly suspects that Shane will murder to futher his own ends; he has two instances (suspicion re. Otis and Shane aiming at Rick in the woods) to support this. It was risky, but I think understandable under the circumstances. Notice too that Dale wasn’t throwing all the guns into the swamp to be lost forever; they were wrapped up in plastic for safekeeping.
Dale is the only one who understands that right now, Shane is a bigger threat to the group than the Walkers.
“Dale is the only one who understands that right now, Shane is a bigger threat to the group than the Walkers.”
If Dale believes this then he is an even bigger idiot than I imagined. There is no need to kill Herschel because he represents no threat to them. He can’t make any of them leave if they don’t want to.
Since when is Shane about doing what needs to be done? He’s just about doing what Shane wants to do, and lashing out at whatever is in his way. Did Shane *need* to release the barn Walkers? Of course not, but he did it anyway. Dale knew that, if frustrated, Shane would turn on Herschel and his family and defy them. With Shane involved, this would likely turn to murder sooner or later, and probably sooner; that’s Shane’s M.O. after all. Dale was buying time. It was a good call.
The main thing is Dale was right. Whether to not Dale specifically thought it was going to get to a point where Shane would kill people (Hershel, family, anyone who gets in his way), he knew Shane was about to explode and knew Shane was going to use force. And, Dale was right. Leave aside Shane’s violent tantrum. More to the point here is Shane’s darkly muttered line that Hershel will just have to understand. That aspect of Shane is what bothered Dale enough to do something so crazy in its own right as to hide the guns. But he was right. Right about Shane, right about where the most danger and risk is at this moment. Shane is not the only one to think keeping walkers in the barn is crazy; he’s right about that. It is crazy. It’s not like Shane knows something no one else does, despite his ego, despite it not being handled *his* way. This world is chock full crazy. You going to start having a tantrum every time you see crazy and don’t get *your* way, especially without facing predictable hurdles? That is suicidal. Just as suicidal is the decreasing circumference of who Shane includes in his inner circle. I have seen close-up what happens when a man implodes like this. He may survive physically, alone, or very nearly alone. But ultimately, if he continues down this path, even given the need of having every living body, he becomes too much of a liability to keep around, to be part of any vital (non-tyrannical) group, much less a leader. Especially when you have bad-a** Daryl right there, just as tough as Shane but nowhere near as insane, necklace of ears included.
There is no world in which I would find Dale’s actions justifiable. Perhaps at some point in the future when the survivors have some semblance of safety they can begin a debate about the necessity of violence, but at this point these people are living on the ragged edge. Taking away their ability to protect themselves because of some vague idea of Shane’s instability is nuts. What if the zombies had discovered the farm? Would Dale calmly reason with them while he ran to the swamp? If he was concerned about Shane then he needed to argue his position with the group, not destroy their only means of staying alive. Just because the show has done a terrible job this season of signaling the danger they are all in is no reason for us to forget.
What I was pointing out was that Dale’s concerns were not vague idea of Shane’s instability. Shane proved Dale right immediately after he took the guns back from Dale.
The issue is not about violence. Dale is not hiding the guns because he is a pacifist. In essence, however ill-advised, he is doing the post-apocalyptic equivalent of locking the guns in the gun safe to keep them away from the angry, dysfunctional, threatening teenager raging around the house.
Don’t get me wrong. Hiding the guns is extremely risky in this world. But it is justifiable, and Shane justified it in the time it took him to walk back to the farm. That doesn’t mean I advocate it as a smart move. It just means I think it shows how dangerous Dale thinks Shane is. And about *that* he is correct. Hiding the guns, not so much.
Yup. Dale read Shane right, and sure enough the first thing Shane did upon his return to the farm was to create a situation that absolutley demanded immediate violence. It also violated their host’s wishes in a way that should just about guarantee the group’s eviction (short of brandishing the arsenal and saying “make us”, which is hardly a stable or productive arrangement). Shane needlessly precipitated a head-on confrontation at the barn, and now things should only go badly. (“Should”, but narrative requirements of an ongoing tv show will likely mitigate this.)
Hiding the guns was risky, but there was still a lookout with a rifle plus handguns carried around the place by various people. Imperfect, but Shane’s reckless, petulant, domineering nature and love of violence was a known and very real risk, while a sudden Walker assault on the farm, safe for so long, just a possibility.
I thought the whole conceit of the show was that the “Walking Dead” aren’t the Walkers themselves, but Our Heroes as they tend toward deadened, violent, individualistic survivalism. Shane’s already there. I think Dale saw that others were headed in Shane’s direction due to its superficial appeal without understanding the cost — hence the conversation “Do you want to be like him? You don’t know him at all.”
Dale’s burdened by being the only one who saw Shane aiming a gun at Rick, and it’s given him unique insight into what Shane is capable of (hence his suspicion about Otis, though he can’t be the only one…). February will be interesting.
I watch the show, but don’t necessarily enjoy it. I enjoy the whole zombie apocalypse concept. However, I don’t know if it’s the acting, direction or writing, but there is at least one part in every episode where I can’t help but laugh. And I know it’s not a scene I should be laughing at.
I found the zombie-wrangling to be pretty comical, both in concept and execution. Was I hearing things or did Herschel compare it to herding cats?
I keep wondering why Sophia wasn’t eaten by the zombies when she got bit .
That’s assuming she actually was bitten. She could have died from any number of reasons: eaten something poisonous, snakebite, a fall – anything.
If she had died naturally, she would have stayed dead. There was an obvious bite on her left neck/shoulder. We keep seeing zombies pop out of places. One probably got her by surprise and she managed to get away. Just to die later and walk again.
If humans don’t have to be bitten by walkers to turn into one then why didn’t daryl turn into a walker after his arrow pierced his side
Jason, because he didn’t die.
It seems like this has to be explained every time someone dies on the show – the walkers only eat live meat. Once the person dies they are no longer interested. If a walker completely ate every person they killed, there would be no new walkers.
Also, what ARMOFATLAS said.
This is nit-picky but it seems like the bite was on the back of her neck. Seems very unlikely she would have gotten away if something bit her there. Since I doubt the Walkers stop eating immediately once something dies – recall the consumption of Rick’s horse – the fresh kill period should be long enough that the original criticism (@memem) stands. A bite on the arm would have been more believable in terms of her getting away and being zombified. But it would have looked less creepy. Nice reveal shot when you see the bite and I gather they judged that more important.
As far as I can tell, the zombie virus is transmitted through the saliva of a walker. A victim is bitten. If he doesn’t escape, he is eaten, but as long as the brain survives, whatever’s left, reanimates. (See crawling lady in first episode.) If the victim is bitten and escapes, the virus kills him after a certain period and then his body reanimates as a walker.
I would think the idea that everyone reanimates as a walker after death, whether bitten or not, would be a hell of a twist, but the corpses in the cars seems to work against that. (Unless, they are the corpses of walkers who were taken out.) The writers have done a sloppy job of explaining the rules, so all this is just a guess.
@Walker, for what it’s worth, at least in the source material the rules are kind of ambiguous. I think people have been killed through non-zombie means and come back. One possibility is that if you get bit you turn, however once you die there is still something (maybe an airborn variant) that takes over once your immune system stops fighting that strain (or whatever). That’s not something they’ve explained, just my theory, however they have had people die (gunshot wound in one case, I believe, decidedly NOT a zombie bite though) only to come back. Maybe it’s like the flu or hepatitis (or really ANY virus) where there are different strains that act somehow differently yet still have similar results.
Le Sigh, spoilers from the comics… A better twist would have been Rick revealing what was told to him by the guy at the CDC. See above lol
Why wasn’t Sophia eaten by the walkers when she got bit
You don’t have to be bitten to turn into a walker. You just have to be dead.
@C: I don’t think that’s canon in the tv show; just speculation about what the CDC doctor might have whispered to Rick: i.e. that everyone has been exposed at a low level and when they die they can become a zombie. The other theory being that he told him Lori was pregnant. So I don’t think we can assume this based on what we know in the show.
Good point, but I seriously doubt Kirkman would allow them to stray so far from that concept.
C, That’s a concept that didn’t develop for a (fairly) long time.
Again, wouldn’t it be nice to know explicitly what the CDC doctor whispered to Rick? Just a little payoff from last season would be welcomed. Obviously it’s not about Lori’s pregnancy. Didn’t this come up earlier in the season?–Rick alluded to it but I can’t remember the context. Maybe we will find out in the next set of episodes.
I believe C. is right. The low level exposure idea that anyone who dies can become a zombie is pretty standard in the George Romero (Night of the Living Dead, etc.) canon. From what I’ve heard Kirkman says he’s faithful to this view.
Still, that doesn’t explain why – for example – you had lots of non-zombie corpses on the highway, etc.
Now, regarding Laurie’s pregnancy, if indeed one doesn’t have to be bitten could Laurie’s abortion attempt have lead to some “Hello my baby, hello my honey, hello my ragtime gal!” type complications?
One of the rules here is to not reveal events from the comic that occur after what we’re seeing on the show. Please reread the four rules in Alan’s post.
Remy: in the 1st or 2nd ep of the season, Rick is talking into the walkie talkie to the black guy from season 1 and says, (the CDC doc) told me something…not gonna get into it now.” It was a tease, and I also hoped that would’ve been revealed by the season break. I think he told her that Lori was pregnant, as he’d tested the blood of everyone, and Rick’s reaction was consistent with that.
I read an interview with one of the producers last night (Hollywood Reporter I think), and he said the reveal about what the CDC guy said is coming sooner rather than later.
Enjoyed the episode, it was an exciting finish to the show. It’s weird, I know they’re dead and dangerous, but I couldn’t help but look on in horror at the slaughter. And really Shane’s transformation from being Sayid in season 1 to Sayid in Season 6, right before they get on the sub, has really shown what can happen to the people who aren’t the walkers. I feel like they’re setting up the same transformation for Andrea. It looks like Rick is going to have a Shane problem going forward in a big way.
Shane needs to be out of the group; I don’t know where I’d go from here if I was Rick. I don’t know what post apocalyptic justice looks like. Do they send him out on his own or keep him in the barn or what.
I’m glad they didn’t let the Sophia plotline linger through the break, and even if the twist was a bit contrived, it was still good to watch.
Rick and Shane have a big problem because the truth still isn’t out. And because they’ve got very different leadership styles. I don’t see the group throwing Shane out, because he was right. If he’d done nothing, they’d still go out looking for Sophia and risking their lives.
But what Shane did wasn’t for the purposes of finding Sophia. You can hardly give him credit for the fact that Sophia happened to be in the barn. Had they done nothing to the barn, it’s far more likely that Hershel would have put 2 and 2 together and said something. Possibly as soon as they put the 2 new walkers in the barn. It’s pretty clear that even if they shot up the barn and Sophia wasn’t in it, they’d still be looking for her.
Shane was right in what he did. Think about it, if you are in a world of zombies and you see your leader (Rick), wrangling a couple zombies with sticks to put them in the barn, that would be a major wtf moment. They are zombies, and extremely dangerous. Rick just got caught in the act, doing something really stupid. I would definitely question his leadership skills.
On a side note, Shane is just too unstable to be a leader.
Contrary to the hamfisted writers’ intent, Shane is the only sympathetic character on this show, because he’s the only one who isn’t a complete idiot. Were we seriously supposed to be siding with Dale over Shane in that confrontation, or think that clearing out the barn wasn’t clearly the only non-moronic choice? What viewers wouldn’t have been happy if Shane had shot Dale and got that awful character off the show?
Shane as a leader would look out for a very small core group. The others like Glenn and Dale would be cut lose as he thought needed. Rick tries to save everyone, but the problem with that strategy is that he’d probably get many of them killed.
You know, I didn’t think it was possible to come across anyone dumber than our crew. Then, we met Hershel. He makes the folks portrayed on that Fatal Attractions program look like rocket scientists. I felt no turmoil during the final scenes of tonight’s episode, other than to wonder why it took them so long. And why anyone would listen to a word Rick or Dale say from now on. Utter morons.
I agree with IO, I can’t help but continually side with Shane as the only one willing to embrace this new world. Shane contemplated murdering his friend, tried to rape Sara Tancredi, killed Otis, is prone to emotional outbursts and yet I can’t but help side with him during a majority of these conversations. I don’t know if its poor writing or what. I fear the writers will keep trying to make Shane more and more unlikeable to really drive the point home that he is the “bad guy.”
Maybe we can hope that Rick and Shane balance themselves and their presence brings each one back towards the ‘middle’ so to speak, or that Rick finally acting like a leader at the end of the episode snaps some sense into him.
It’s a zombie apocalypse, survival is the most important thing.
@BBQ – it is poor writing. Give a stronger version of Dale’s argument to a real leader, and Shane comes off as he is, a brittle, terrified weak man masquerading in his own mind as a hero. In setting this up as Dale vs. Shane, it is just a straw-man argument. Survival is important and that is why Shane is so dangerous.
I am much more interested in Daryl, who is no slouch in the walker shooting department. The problem with Shane is his disrespect of his fellow humans, not his walker killing skills.
Yeah I was also a member of Team Shane. Killing the pack of zombies that were being held together only by a dilapidated barn 50 yards from the camp was the only solution.
Everyone else is too white bread.
Disagree. Shane is nuts and has the emotional depth and insight of an adolescent. The barn walkers were contained and there was time to deal with them. It’s Herschel’s land and he gets to say how it’s used; if the group can’t agree to that, they have to leave. Shane’s actions might have just guaranteed that eviction; and then the only alternatives are leave, or take the farm by force. The result is at least a badly unstable community. And that approach only works until other survivors might appear with greater numbers and/or more guns. Shane’s methods produce a dog-eat-dog world, and that’s exactly what is NOT required for humanity’s survival in the Walking Dead world.
Despite the absurdity of lassoing Walkes, Rick knows he still has time to reach some kind of agreement. Again, the barn walkers are contained and they’d set a watch. Shane’s actions were reckless, unnecessary, and endangered the group’s long-term welfare. Not bad for a child, but no kind of man.
Storytelling FAIL: Herschel’s wife was among the barn walkers, so why didn’t the camera highlight her death, and Herschel’s reaction. Yes, he was anguished over what was happening, but not more so for one walker over another. I was waiting for him to yell NO when they had his wife in their sights, then wage holy hell on Rick’s group after they put her down. The final scene was dramatic, but it could’ve and should’ve been moreso.
I completely agree. I was waiting for the heart-wrenching recognition of Herschel seeing his wife and stepson get shot, but nothing. I really hope there’s faster character development in February. Right now, it seems like everyone except Glen is really static.
Yep, the show made a big deal about his family being in the barn but apparently it wasn’t a big enough deal to get a reaction from ANY member of the farm family.
At least they saved the dramatic denouement to put a bullet in the dead plotline of Sophia that they dragged out for what seems like forever.
I’m not sure just what Herschel’s thoughts were during the onslaught.
It could be that Shane’s proof they really weren’t alive after multiple shootings of lungs and hearts convinced him after all and it might have been a moment like Alec Guinness in “The Bridge on the River Kwai”.
I had the same thought. When the camera went back in the barn and we realized there was still a walker inside, I thought it would be Hershel’s wife — until the camera focused on Sophia’s shoes.
I agree – Hershel’s reaction should have been stronger, and they should have shown his wife specifically. But did anyone else catch him saying under his breath – and of course, it being “dubbed out” – the F-word? I could swear I saw that, and figured that it was his extreme reaction to the carnage.
The director did not highlight Herschel’s wife during the initial slaughter because he wanted viewers to think the last walker standing was Herschel’s wife before revealing it to be Sophia.
The writer used the whole scene to drive several points home (though somewhat ineffectively).
Hershal was in shock. He had lived in denial and was now forced to face a reality that he want prepared for.
In the same stroke, Sophia came “strolling” out of the barn which forced the entire group to see the walkers through Hershal’s eyes.
I actually saw Herschel react. There is a walker who get her mouth blown off and at this moment Herschel lets out a large gasp. I think this was his wife.
@Mango, that was his wife, as confirmed by Greg Nicotero on The Talking Dead. They also said they filmed two scenes with Sophia coming out, one where she looked normal (what the group *wanted* to see), and one with her zombified. The director (female, btw) decided the two scenes were two confusing and stuck with zombified Sophia.
More excited. I thought the 2nd half of the episode was the best we’ve seen in this series to date.
I know Rick is trying to take the moral high road with everything, but this was a bit much. There was no doubt that the barn needed to be taken care of, but allowing Shane to do it in a cartoon-ish tantrum is absurd. He had a gun. Shoot the walker on the leader pole and make Shane stop.
I would have been more satisfied with the ending if, after killing Sophisticated, Rick had turned around and put a bullet in Shane’s head.
*I know it would never happen for various reasons, but it would be nice*
Just had to delete a bunch of comments in this particular thread because they went against the rules I posted about not discussing events from the comics that have yet to happen on the show.
Meh…this whole half season has seemed like a setup for the final scene and it just did not work for me. Aside from Sophia being a child, there was little reason for the audience to be emotionally involved with the character or her fate. Even with the resolution, I was glad to be rid of her and the awful plot contrivance, so that the story could move forward. Too much of this half season hinged on characters being or doing stupid things — Glenn into the well, Dale trying to get rid of the guns(What?), shooting Daryl while all the others are surrounding him — that the payoff never felt like it was worth the time. The show has suffered since Darabont’s departure and I’m hoping that the second half picks up. Otherwise, I’m done.
Why is T-dog on the show? When has he had a meaningful line this season? The Carol/Daryl flirtation bit is awful too. And if your season is 13 episodes long, you don’t break it up.
Now that the baby news is out, when does the truth about the potential fathers come out? We’ve seen Shane get progressively darker, and Lori to an extent. But they’re both dealing with the burden of secrets that Rick doesn’t have to deal with. When does the truth start getting to him and changing him?
Hasn’t it already? Rick knows Lori & Shane slept together. He has to know it very well might be Shane’s baby. The truth is out there. Rick has a lot to digest, and maybe just chooses to not dwell on the what-ifs at this point. What can he do? Leave his wife and Carl? Go after Shane even though he realizes why they got together? I don’t see Rick has too many choices other than to try and make the best of the situation, which means keeping his family together and keeping the group safe.
I think Rick and Shane both know that the baby is–at worst is very likely to be–Shane’s, and that the two men know the other knows, and have made their peace with it. I think Rick told Shane on purpose as a means of controlling Shane, and I think that it would have worked out OK between the five people (Lori, Shane, Rick, Carl, Newbaby). I was actually annoyed when Lori made the point of telling the lie to Shane that it wasn’t his (or at least starting the official denial process of the possibility). For all that she talked about Shane doing what’s easy instead of what’s right, she took the easy way out. It would have been a strange, tricky kind of family, but this is a new world. If Shane and Rick could have made a working partnership (balancing ruthlessness and hope), it would have been best for everyone in the group and whatever new kind of life they think they can build. Now, nope. Not happening. It’s a repeat of It Must Be My Husband’s Baby from the old days and it puts Shane and Rick at odds around an unnecessary lie and Secret That Everyone Knows.
@KarenX–Huh, interesting thought. I believe female chimps get frisky with all the male chimps before they give birth. That way, all the boys behave themselves and don’t kill off the newborn, as they all think it might be their baby chimp. In ZA, the same strategy might work for Lori! (Obviously, not intentionally since Lori thought Rick was dead. But you have to play the hand you are dealt.)
I could be totally wrong, but I interpreted Lori’s denial to Shane not as “Rick is the biological father” but as Lori emphatically saying “even if the baby is biologically Shane’s, i have made my choice and Rick is the father.” In that regard, she was sending Shane a message about her decision, not lying to him. And i also thought Shane got it too, adding into his continuing emotional spiral over the last couple of episodes.
I was wondering why they didn’t highlight which one was Herschel’s wife and stepson. But I think it says something about Rick that in the face of Sophia’s emergence, he didn’t freeze like everyone else, including Shane, he did what had to be done. Now let’s hope he stops whining when the show returns. I think the thing with Daryl and Sophia’s mom is a maternal thing, not a hook-up. The women on this show need to be written better.
I think Rick will get a lot of blame for Sophia since he left her by herself in the creek. This will prolly weigh in on his ability to be a leader and because of his decision to leave her, I think he
did the right thing by shooting sophia
I can completely see 6 episodes of annoying Rick “second guessing himself” monologues while Lori tries to convince him other wise starting in FEB.
I am sick of reading the negative comments about this show every single week. If you don’t like the show, why do you keep watching it and commenting on it? This isn’t Breaking Bad or Mad Men, so stop expecting it to be. I thought the mid-season finale was great, and I look forward to this show every single week. I accept and appreciate it for what this show is, an entertaining show about surviving in a zombie apocalypse. I loved the twist at the end with Sophia, it was a very satisfying end to that long plot line.
If you don’t like reading the negative comments, and you know the comments here are going to be negative, why are you here?
Well it’s Alan’s job, so should he stop criticizing the show too?
It’s kind of like the Gresham’s law of news: bad drives out the good. I think everyone has a basic enjoyment of the show or the genre but few people are totally satisfied. So even if some people seem over-the-top in their criticism it’s still enjoyable to see those responses. I think people come here to see what Alan has to say and then quite naturally it’s the criticisms that come to the fore. Overall people here seem to be more responsible and responsive than elsewhere.
I’m torn between the fantasy of having a decent show about zombies on television and the reality that the show we’re actually getting mostly sucks eggs.
I’m not sure how motivated I’ll be to watch the show when it comes back in February. I’m still curious about what’s going to happen and there’s some faint hope that the show might get better, but there’s not a huge pull for me there.
Truthfully, if my wife weren’t interested in watching the show, I’d probably have dropped it already. So feel free to blame her for all of my negative waves.
I know there have been issues with this season, but i really did find that last scene incredible. I agree that Shane was right and the Walkers in the barn needed to be killed, but in watching walk out one by one to be shot, I didn’t feel how I normaly feel when a walker is killed. I wouldn’t call it sympathy, but I definitely didn’t feel like killing them that way was a victory for the good guys. And I don;t know how you kill a dozen walkers in a more humane way, but for the first time I questioned killing them, and that was before Sophia came out.
Maybe I’m reaching here, but Glen’s line, that he forgot they were dangerous, landed with me. I forget that they were once people, and yes, if it’s us or them, then definitely it’s gotta be them, but shooting all these things that look so much like people has got to be traumatic for the survivors.
Your comment shows how far Dead has fallen since the pilot.
If you remember in the pilot, killing the zombies was a big deal. That’s what made Lennie James’ scene with the sniper rifle and his wife so powerful and Rick’s execution of the woman in the park so poignant. The dialog was actually good back then too.
It’s funny you mention that, because i was thinking about how I felt during the pilot and I couldn’t understand why Morgan wouldn’t klill his wife. Obviously, this is all fantasy, but to me, if I saw a family memeber as a walker, my instinct is that I would want to put them out of their misery. Maybe I’m contradicting myself, but killing a walker who used to be someone I knew seems like it would be easier; like I would know this isn’t my friend/family member.
I’m on board with Quinn’s POV.
Interesting post. I felt the same. I did not feel sympathy for the Walkers. I felt terrible for Herschel and his family seeing these people that used to be their family gunned down in such dramatic fashion. I felt for Glen knowing they were dangerous but having to shoot his girlfriend(?)’s walking-dead family. I think that helped re-humanize the zombies.
In fact, I’d argue against Visionon’s point and go so far as to say that it show how far the show has grown. It shows the characters, generally speaking, have become callous yet gives this moment where the zombies’ existence and deaths have meaning. Of course it would not still be a big deal to kill the zombies. They’ve been through a lot and you get numb to it. However, this serves as a reminder that these were once people and that their deaths were the end of hope for Herschel and his clan that their loved ones might be cured.
That is part of why I thought it was such a powerful episode, and season, even with its obvious issues.
Don’t think I disagree with anything you said, Alan. I’ve been saying for weeks now to my friends that watch the show that TWD doesn’t work unless the characters are forced to stare into the eye of a danger that doesn’t blink. We need a return to conflict, by which I don’t mean the soap opera conflicts we’ve been getting of late, i.e. pretty much the entire relationship between Rick and Lori.
They’re too comfortable at the farm right now, so I’m hoping that when the show comes back we will have gotten to the point that our heroes and Hershel’s group are forced to go their separate ways, thus forcing the primary characters (and why not, Maggie too if they can find a way to work her in) back into the wilderness to confront actual danger.
Totally agreed. They need to get off the farm. As Alan said, a “peacetime” Walking Dead just does not work. It’ll be interesting to see what sort of conflict the writers dream up to get them off the farm, because right now, it’s so idyllic that I can’t see them wanting to leave. And frankly, Rick/Shane’s crew outnumbers Hershel’s. So logically speaking, why don’t they just “take over” the farm?
I think they’ll leave. How can they still peacefully co-exist with Herschel? As for just taking over? Shane might be on board. At this point, I do not think Rick is at the point where he’d forcibly take over somebody else’s farm. Although with his pregnant wife, son, and a baby on the way who knows?
It cracked me up when Herschel just asked Rick why they didn’t go set themselves up on a farm next door. I’ve been asking myself that for awhile. I seriously don’t think that Herschel would have antagonized them as neighbors, and might have been friendly, and it would have made a nice core to build a community around.
But now Rick’s people went and shot his walkers and there’s probably no being neighborly after that. Oh, well. I was sorry that I didn’t get to see how one puts neck-looped walkers into a barn full of free-roaming walkers without any of the free-roamers coming out.
This season is a snoozefest. This entire season so far was spent searching for Sophia & she’s there all along? Sweet Shane meltdown though.
If Otis was wrangling the walkers, then why was he so comfortable with killing them when he and Shane went to the school?
Probably because that was a life-or-death situation, where they were clearly outnumbered, and the zombies were clearly trying to attack them? (Rather than a one-on-one situation with wrangling one walker at a time.) Seems like the two situations were totally different.
or he was just putting up with Herschel’s misplaced pro-zombie life mandate so he and the wife could stay at the farm.
So collecting them in large enough numbers so they could represent a danger is a good idea? Walkers are either dangerous or they aren’t. The number is irrelevant.
“The death of one zombie is a tragedy, the death of a horde of zombies is a statistic.”
– Hershel Walker
I thought this was easily the best episode of the season, and probably the best since the pilot. Excellent final scene aside, I genuinely appreciated the moral ambiguity that the different characters discussed. There were the scenes with Maggie/Glen, Herschel/Rick, and Dale/Shane where each shared their view on morality in the “new world” and all of them made fairly convincing points.
I think we, as the viewers, take too simplistic a view when we think about how people would really behave in a world like this. We tend to think all the characters should drop any semblance of their previous lives and morph into individuals in perpetual survival mode. I think we forget how difficult it would be to do something like that if this were real. We have seen, in times of crisis, that people tend to cling more strongly to what they had before rather than completely reinvent themselves. We sometimes forget the extreme emotions and mental trauma associated with losing all loved ones and having an entire worldview rewritten in short order. Everyone is affected by these types of things differently, and I felt, for the first time, that pretty much everyone who debated the post-apocalyptic order made a good case. In that regard, I’m tired of the nitpicking about how the characters do “stupid” things and don’t act “realistically.” That, in fact, is probably the most realistic part of this show.
TWD definitely has some room for improvement, but this was a positive step in the right direction. I know it’s still the popular thing among the “too cool for school” crowd to bash this show endlessly, but I have thoroughly enjoyed this season and think it succeeds for what it is trying to be. I, for one, am definitely on board in February and look forward to seeing what this dystopic world has to offer.
“We tend to think all the characters should drop any semblance of their previous lives and morph into individuals in perpetual survival mode.”
But that is in fact what the majority of people do when faced with life or death situations. They may not descend into moral bankruptcy, but the survival instinct is pretty strong in folks and serves a valuable purpose. Why are these people spending time debating the morals of destroying walkers and whether they should carry guns around the farm rather than scavenging the local area for valuable supplies? And isn’t there another farm nearby they could move into to secure to continue their search?
@Col Bat – Hershel tried to tell Maggie they could go live on a different farm, and Maggie told him that all the farms around had been burnt or overrun by walkers.
That is ridiculous though. Only their farm has been spared? Once again logic is sacrificed for plot purposes. How “overrun” could a farm be? And if there are enough walkers that they take over every unburnt farm, why are there none near Herschel’s?
@Col Bat – I agree it seems weak. They do throw a bone with the whole idea of swamp land as a kind of moat ( walkers getting trapped in the swamp). But it does feel more like that’s an idea thrown in there to *cover* that issue, rather than something fully thought out. I do keep getting the feeling that the writers see an issue and rather than embracing it, and mining it for drama, even at a slower pace (slow paces can be excruciatingly dramatic), they cover it, with a line or some other contrivance. That is a difficult place to be as a writer, because then you have the answers to the questions, but so? Then, you win the argument, but lose the drama.
“They do throw a bone with the whole idea of swamp land as a kind of moat ( walkers getting trapped in the swamp).” But even that has consistent logic to it. If the walkers are “trapped” in the swamp, then why is it so easy for Rick, Herschel, and presumably Otis to capture and move them? If its really that easy to get them out of the water, why wouldn’t the walkers eventually be able to do this themselves?
The fact that there’s no real reason why the farm hasn’t been overrun by a herd by now seems awfully convenient. After the incident at the camp early in the show, it should be obvious to Rick and everyone else that wandering walkers are a constant threat.
But even if you’re willing to buy into all of this, nothing explains the completely unbelievable moment where Dale decides to hide the guns in the swamp. That was the worst character moment in a series of bad character moments.
I don’t think Shane opened the Barn door out of spite, he did it because the walkers were a ridiculously unnecessary danger to keep around and they needed to go. It was dramatic but it got the job done. And nobody else stopped him, I reckon, because everybody who isn’t Rick and Hershel knew that those walkers had to be eliminated.
Now I don’t want to come off as too pro-Shane, but I have to defend him one more time, because Dale hiding ALL THE GUNS is possibly the most stupid decision by any character throughout the course of the series thus far. What is he possibly thinking?
I have no idea why Dale did that. If I were a character on the show, I would take whatever anger I had about Shane and direct it 10 fold towards Dale for hiding all the guns during a zombie invasion.
Are we actually supposed to like Dale? He is annoying and creepy as hell with Andrea, and a total moron with Shane. Real likable.
The issue isn ‘t about whether or not the walkers have to go, but about who gets to say so. Whose property is it? You don’t like I have walkers in my barn? Feel free to keep moving right along. There are some nearby farms that could use your exterminating skills. The conflict is more about respecting Hershel, or not, and the land as Hershel’s land, or not. Do they just take it from him because it is a good situation, and they are stronger than him and have (more) guns?
That comment belongs somewhere else. I tell you, Hitfix entry forms, we are going to have some words about what you are doing to my posts!
or my brain…
Man, Herschel has some explaining to do.I wouldn’t want to be in his shoes when Daryl, Shane or even Rick start to ask some hard questions
I’m in the camp that believes that Hershel (as well as Maggie) knew that Sophia was in the barn. A few eps. ago, Maggie and Hershel shared a “knowing glance” back when Darryl & co. were talking about the hunt for Sophia. When someone asked what would they do if she was already “zombified”, Maggie and Hershel looked at each other in acknowledgement. Before last night, I thought it was because of the walkers in the barn, and because they themselves couldn’t bring themselves to kill their friend/loved one walkers. But now I think it’s also because they knew Sophia was among the folks in the barn.
In my opinion the best episode yet and makes sure I’ll stay until February. People acting like survivors having conversations long overdue and overall pretty exciting. My only thing is I can’t buy Shane as the “bad guy.” Rick seems to be living by rules that no longer exist, maybe this was the wake up call he needed, but I agree with Shane.
It was also nice to see Rick finally “own up” as the leader of the group and put down the little girl at the end.
In an ironic twist, Herschel was letting them stay until they found the girl and if he knew she was in the barn, well then wasn’t he letting them stay ad infinitum or until they discovered the barn.
Good ending to a ok season. I’m excited for the second half.
Herschel didn’t know, Otis did, but he died. This was confirmed on The Talking Dead
But he should have known. Otherwise he is just a writer’s puppet, and *that* is the real problem.
In “The Talking Dead” show on AMC, the producer and creator Robert Kirkman said that it was originally written into the script explaining how Sophia came to be in the barn but was cut. Herschel tells Rick during the episode that Otis used to round up the zombies before he died. According to Kirkman, Otis found Sophia and put her into the barn but he was killed by Shane before he could actually tell Herschel that he put a little girl into the barn. According to Kirkman, the entire thing is Shane’s fault.
Probably a good idea to express that in the body of the show, I mean it sounds pretty significant, no? Instead, Shane, to me, comes off as the most sensible member of the group and should now be their de facto leader. The look on his face when he finally shoots the zombie his dummy friend was holding has to have been the highlight of the entire season.
@RU – it is mentioned in the show, when they are in the swamp catching the zombies.
Very good article everything you wrote were my exact thoughts. Glad to see we share the same opinion.
It seems that the whole “what did the doctor whisper to Rick?” aspect of the plot has completely disappeared.
If I recall correctly, there were 2 different theories on what it was:
1- Lori was pregnant
2- There is no cure/ everyone is infected from the get go and come back when they die.
Well, given Rick’s reaction to Lori’s news last week, it clearly isn’t 1.
As for 2, one would think that the key moment where he would reveal something about the nature of the infection is when he is discussing it with Herschel, and the barn and them staying there is on the balance. And yet he didn’t.
@Joe: I agree, and I had also heard somewhere (here or perhaps on Talking Dead) that they would reveal the secret sooner rather than later this season. And more broadly no one has raised with Herschel what they saw in the CDC video as part of trying to disabuse him of his notion that they are merely sick. They all saw the mri video image of the person dying with only a small portion of the brain returning to life with zombie resurrection. Seems to have made quite an impression at the time but now unspoken. Perhaps the whisper reveal will occur early after the break during arguments with Herschel.
ANON.Z.MOOSE,
Good point. Given that Herschel is a doctor you’d think Rick might find it relevant to share the unique scientific knowledge he happens to have encountered at the CDC.
Re: the secret. My favorite theory so far is that Rick was told that only he and Carl are immune to the Zombie virus. Unlike the other speculation this one still holds up since it would have major implications down the road and Rick would have reason not to tell the others.
There hasn’t been any discussion on the genesis of the “plague.” I suspected that, like most cases, we (mankind) were responsible in some way. The CDC episode reinforces that to be because the reference to “wildfire.” Of course this could be the code name of the disease, but it sounded more military based.
I figured the CDC doc told him that the plague was our doing.
Are we meant to like Dale more than Shane? Shane is a man at least. Dale is a wiener.
No, Shane is a complete asshole–a man with tendencies to rape and murder. And I’m not thinking of the Otis scene. Shane was a complete dick back when they were in the CDC too….oh wait, he thinks with his dick.
This Shane is not a man. He’s a brittle, terrified wannabe of a man.
I’m going to keep reading your reviews, Alan, but after tonight and this comment, I’m done with reading the discussion. Note that these comments come from a reader of the comic, though I won’t be spoiling anything.
I’ve had problems with aspects of this season; they’ve spent too much time on the farm (they’re only there for a very few issues in the comic). Glen and Maggie have hit some right notes (especially their choice for actress), but their instant electrical bond got weakened by the TV Maggie’s mercurialness. And the whole “missing Sophia” plot arc has bothered me, since it didn’t happen in the comics.
But tonight completely justified that plot thread. Sophia’s fate is not to be one of the barn walkers in the comic, but the emotional resonance that scene had absolutely destroyed me. I haven’t cried that hard at a TV show since the S2 Buffy finale.
This show isn’t a George Romero flick. It’s not a Zack Snyder flick. It’s a human, compassionate drama that happens to be set during a zombie apocalypse. And if Sophia’s fate doesn’t upset you, please, just walk away. This isn’t the show for you. You want zombie gore, not drama. This is drama. It’s had problems, it’s not perfect, hasn’t always even been good. But at times, it’s great drama, as the last 5 minutes of this episode proved.
I just desperately hope that the parts of this finale, and the bits here and there earlier this season I like, didn’t come from Darabont. I’m both hopeful and apprehensive about where the second half of the season will lead us.
(as a side note, I was heartbroken to realize that maybe my favourite panel from the comic – when Sophia asks Carl to be her boyfriend – will now never come to pass in the series)
Oh, a couple last things I forgot before abandoning these horribly cynical and faux-lit-crit comments:
1) I might have misspoken on the S2 Buffy finale reference. “The Body”, or a certain S5 Angel episode, hit me as hard.
2) I am sick to fricking death of people bringing up Breaking Bad in these Walking Dead comments. I get that a lot of Alan’s readers are BB fans, and I haven’t watched BB, but I definitely understand that it is NOT the same kind of show as WD. It’s like saying, “Well, Serenity was awesome, but it sucks because it doesn’t have the same kind of character arc as Michael in The Godfather.” Apples and oranges, people.
It’s been obvious for about four episodes that Sophia is dead so her emerging from the barn didn’t have much emotional resonance for me. Also, I’m forgetting the timeline, but how did Sophia manage to get bitten, turn into a zombie and get captured by Otis before Otis managed to shoot Carl?
Here, here Rickrickrick. I am with you on all points.
Bat Guano: I think you just made RickRickRick’s point about Sophia, if you were’nt touched by seeing that she ended up as a zombie then you’re looking for the wrong things out of this show.
I am pretty sure Carl got shot either 1 or 2 days after Sophia first went messing. I think I remember Amy turning pretty quickly after being bit during the attack on the quarry encampment, so its entirely plausible that she could have been bit within hours, turned, then got captured by Otis the next day.
I might have been touched by Sophia’s fate if it hadn’t taken 6 episodes to get to it. Her being out on her own for so long just ruined the moment for me.
Thanks, CPete, for showing me someone else is still on the same page I am.
Col Bat Guano – as much as I love your Strangelove-inspired pseudo – your attitude is the one I’m having problems with on this show.
It’s a raw-emotion drama, not a coldly logical sci-fi zombie piece. I don’t really give a damn what you think is obviously telegraphed, as well as your timeline issues.
Yeah, I think that they took a bit too long to get to Sophia’s fate. But I don’t really give a damn about how it rectifies with Otis being the “corral the zombies” dude, and whether it matches up with whatever timelines have been mapped out. It’s not that kind of show, IMHO. It’s a show that rides on drama and emotion. The comic is the same, generally. Characters behave as the author think the characters would behave in circumstances they don’t understand, not the circumstances they think Romero characters would do.
I’m willing to include logic and precise timeline issues into my suspension of disbelief, which needs to be suspended already when we’re dealing with zombie apocalypses.
Alan has a very good rule about ‘discussing the show not each other’. Aristotle has a great principle of dialogue: accept the same degree of autonomy of thought behind your opponent’s ideas as you wish to grant yourself (or something like that). So I’ll follow their advice and just mention that we should really try to accept that different people come to a series like this with different ideas of what they’ll enjoy or take out of it. Some like the psychological drama, others prefer to imagine what they would do under a catastrophic situation afflicting humanity. The writers of the show are probably not all on the same page with each other and as I understand it any script draft can go through several hands. Anyway it doesn’t seem very useful to expend energy arguing about these things with respect to each other though pointing out the writers predilections seems reasonable. So if we don’t like respondent x’s vantage point in this forum, why not simply skim or avoid their posts? Off my high horse now. Cheers.
Rickrickrick: You’ve broken two rules of discussion here: Talk about the show, not other commenters, and don’t give away things from future issues of the comic.
Saying that logic has to be suspended because this is a zombie apocalypse store is a cop out. Once a show establishes the internal logic of its setting, it is judged by how it lives up to that logic. We’ve had enough time in this world to have expectations for how things should operate.
I was moved and affected by the Sophia scene as much as Rickrickrick, which honestly surprised me. I had no attachment to or fondness for her character at all, but she instead embodied all the energy and efforts put forth by the characters this season. The emotion, for me, came from the realization by everyone else over just how futile their searching has been and how misguided much of their thought processes were throughout this season. Having to see Sophia as a tangible person rather than this abstract concept was as jarring to me as it was to Shane, and this scene was perhaps the most perfectly executed of any the show has done yet.
RCade: I didn’t give anything away from future issues of the comic. I did say that Sophia wasn’t one of the “barn walkers” in the comic, and that I loved a panel in the comic where she asks Carl to be her boyfriend. Since the series has now killed her off, I don’t see how talking about that is a spoiler from the comic in any way.
As to the second criticism; fair enough, I guess I did start talking about other people. I won’t do so again.
The reason the Sophia reveal wasn’t shocking to me is because I thought it was obvious. After building up on both the barn issue and Sophia’s seach, it seemed obvious that there would be more to the barn than just killing another set of zombies. After the showdown over the barn, it was obvious they wouldn’t just run across Sophia in the woods.
@rcade and @rick x3- I understand Alan’s concern and his rules to be not to reveal stuff from the comics that hasn’t happened yet. So if last week someone said ‘she can’t be dead because x happens in the comix’ that would have been a rule bender. And btw, with respect to the original post in the thread, I can’t remember who it was but a famous social scientist once quipped ‘apples and oranges can indeed be compared . . . as varieties of fruit’. So while comparisons with other shows are often tedious, they are occasionally enlightening.
Meant to add that I like it when someone points out when something in the show which just happened is different than how it transpired in the comics. Wouldn’t want that to be over-discouraged.
Rickrickrick: When you talked about how long the group stays at the farm in the comic, I thought you were providing a detail on how long we can expect to be there in future episodes. Perhaps I misread, but I thought you were indicating how long we can expect them to stay there.
That’s great that you enjoyed the episode and were moved by the Sophia reveal, but just because others weren’t very affected by it doesn’t mean we only want cheap gore and thrills. Yes, the scene with Sophia coming out of the barn was well-done, but I (and many others) saw it coming. Also, in comparison to what a mess this season has been in terms of writing and acting, one cool moment doth not redeem a whole show.
Thematically, this episode and the half-season before it was repetitive of the first minutes of the pilot. Rick already shot a little girl. He realized right then what the new world order was. This season, it seemed like the producer’s forgot and so we had to go through a straw zombie argument about the brutality of this new world when already we knew that. Sure the final scene was exciting but it came to late to save a pointless reiteration that these zombies are dangerous, they’re not people and too many soap opera elements with types instead of actual characters.
Shane for example is too abruptly the cold villain who belongs in this world. I’m not sure if Dale is meant to be sympathetic or purposefully written as a extreme meddler in other peoples’ affairs;. And I was on the side of the old man–he saved the kid’s life, put them up for a while, and now has no obligation to them in this Darwinian world. Rick thinking that he could change his mind about the zombies and putting his wife and unborn child in danger was extremely stupid. But all these characters are, depending on what the contrived plot needs at the moment.
To my mind, Rick was on the exact right track. Because while Hershel may not have an obligation to them (and though his daughter Maggie effectively challenges him on his own philosophical/emotional turf), Hershel actually needs these guys to stay. And that is the ultimate leverage for Rick, if the writers would just have gone there (maybe they will…later rather than sooner)…namely, do you want our help in facing the next group that comes wandering through, the next group which may not be so friendly (despite our bad baby Shane)?
@Consideract: I agree. The only lasting, stable way the group ends up on the farm is through cooperation, not imposition of will. Rick needs to lead Herschel there and the “stronger with us than without us” angle is the right one to take. Provided that Herschel’s own hot-button issue — the barn walkers — is managed. This could include consenting to the barnwalkers with an armed watch, or eventually bringing Herschel around to an agreed extermination.
I’ve written about Dale’s actions being understandable in a separate thread. He has unique information.
Did Shane see Sophia in the barn? Is that why his attitude about finding her changed?
He may have. I was under the impression he came to the conclusion that a 10 year old girl surviving in the jungle for a week by herself during a zombie out break was ridiculous.
No shane did not see sophia in the barn.
shane is slowly turning into a survivalist psycho, his attitude towards sophia never changed. He’s been convinced using his standard police officer “after 48hrs missing, they are probably dead or you’ll never find them” protocol that she was dead.
Agree with Alan wholeheartedly. I’d add that the pressure, the tension that makes the show great can also come from the disparate characters having to work together. Which offers danger itself and why mainstreaming Daryl has been a mistake.
Other than that, I enjoyed this conclusion of a slow first half of the season. With the whole sophia-problem taken care of, I’m curious te see where the group goes. Given their current violent-strike, I’d even consider it a possibility they will try to take the farm from hershel, assuming the barn-shooting will lead to some serious issues between the two groups.
Is it wrong that I think Shane might be the most sane character on the show? He might lack a little finesse but Rick, Dale and definitely Herschel are close to myopic bordering on delusional. I thought Shane telling Lori that Rick wasn’t cut out for this world was somewhat on point.
Alan, you, Dan Fienberg, Mo Ryan, Ryan McGee, Jimmy P often talk about the advantages of a show having an end date. This season half has been the inverse of that advantage.
The show knew midseason finale, but sagged in the middle. Reportedly this happened in Season 3 of SONS OF ANARCHY, and Vince Gilligan said he had similar troubles in Season 2 of BREAKING BAD (tho I think BB did a better job overall even tho some eps did drag).
The solution, was give people more to do. The eps where Shane and Otis prepped and went to get the medicine were good. The Daryl ep was good because, again, he was taking the initiative–and because Daryl is the breakout character of the season, managing to outshine Shane.
I think the season would have been mightily improved if they really did an organized search for Sophie. The story of the week would be them searching some region, encountering walkers and different environments (e.g., forests, cliffs, rivers, abandoned farms, abandoned cabins), leaving a sign, crossing it off a list, building up to the last region leading to Daryl finding the doll–in the last place they looked … so they could get their hopes up only to find signs of a struggle but nothing definitively Sophia.
Meanwhile we get to know the REST of the group (T-Dog, Carol, Dale, Glenn, Carl) as they interact with the REST of the Farm Folk (who had all conveniently disappeared after Otis death, except for Maggie, Herschel and some kid). Thus they would have FRESH conversations instead of rehashing the same beefs.
— Ken from Chicago
P.S. Kirkman answers why Herschel, or anyone else, didn’t say anything about Sophia in TALKING DEAD talk show (but I didn’t know how that fits in no spoilers from stuff outside the show or if it’s exempt ala Vince Gilligan interviews explaining the final scene of Season 3 of BREAKING BAD, so suffice to say, for those interested in the explanation, watch TALKING DEAD).
Ken, this makes a lot of sense. They really muffed up the whole search thing. It was disjointed, and mostly a frustrating bore fest.
T-Dog is pretty much a mystery as a character at this point.
I was completely shocked by the ending. So shocked, actually, that I had to pause the show to take in the tragedy I was watching. Of course, she was very likely dead, but I never once thought she’d be in the barn. Even when she was starting to emerge, before it was clearly a child, I thought the “twist” would be that it was Maggie’s mother. When I saw Sophia, I gasped. I stopped the show. In that one moment, Hershel holding onto the belief that they were still people made sense to me. Just heartbreaking.
“I want to see Maggie continue to be part of the show.”
What a change from Volkov’s daughter!
To everyone that keeps saying Rick isn’t a true leader and that Shane was right for killing all the walkers in the barn: Rick didn’t like the idea of the walkers in the barn either! He tried to talk to Herschel about it and that is when Herschel told him that he and the rest of the group needed to leave. Rick did the walker wrestling because that was part of Herschel’s terms for letting them stay. Rick knows Lori is pregnant (and, from his very surprised reaction, I would say that that is NOT what Jenner whispered in his ear at the CDC) and Rick feels that farm is a safe place to be – self-sustainable and far away fron zombie hordes. He was willing to compromise with Herschel (i.e agree to leave the barn situation alone and even HELP Herschel to get those 2 new zombies in there) so that they would be allowed to stay, which he thinks is the best thing for the whole group, but especially for Lori, who doesn’t want to give birth in a ditch somewhere!!!
exactly
I’m enjoying the show, but I am disappointed at the lack of ingenuity displayed by the characters. They don’t seem to be doing anything to make their environment more secure. Given what we’ve seen of these hapless zombies, a deep moat and a wall should be enough to keep them out. And unless they can swim or float long distances, islands should be secure.
In Philip Jose Farmer’s RiverWorld, the entire mass of humanity was reborn on a new planet with nothing but a guaranteed food source. They managed to marshal their natural resources and restart society and industry. I keep wondering where that kind of ingenuity can be found in Walking Dead. I hope there are survivors out there smarter than the dopes we’ve been watching.
I know it’s easy to say stuff like this, but:
1. The main group has only been there for about a week
2. Do you personally know how to build an effective moat or large wall? Can most people?
A lot of people say things like this, but fail to take into account that none of our characters are carpenters or engineers. Anything more than a barbed wire fence like Hershel is always mending might be beyond their skill set.
Herschel’s people have been on the farm since the outbreak. They could have been digging a moat for a while.
A moat is just a hole in the ground. It does not require exceptional expertise.
I’d like to see the survivors spend less time on existential angst and more on perimeter control.
lol, yes I think most people could probably dig an effective moat. You dig it, jump in, and if you can’t get out then it’s effective.
I thought Rick putting the final Walker down was more because he was responsible, rather than a leadership issue. He left her in that swamp. It was his fault she had become what she did. Only he could resolve it in the end.
The real deal killer wasn’t so much that Hershel had walkers in the barn, but that he was still *collecting* walkers. I myself could have uneasily accepted a barn full of walkers in exchange for living on Hershel’s farm. If we want to talk hard realities/hard choices, well, given a choice of living in Atlanta or on this farm with a barn of walkers, I would choose the farm (though the conflict is deeper than that choice, actually). But I wouldn’t sign up for collecting *more*! Unless you’re creating a bad sci-fi channel army of the undead? Or a new power source? Put them on a caged treadmill trying to catch a live chicken?
The deeper conflict wasn’t about walkers in the barn, but about property. Of all the things they are holding onto, the idea of my land, my rules, plays a key role here. In such a world, one of your worst enemies is likely not to be walkers, but other people trying to take what you have, who don’t give a flying hoot about your rules.
And not just what you have, but who you are (human rights, not just property rights).
Thus, societies, large and small, are born. You can be a lone wolf survivor, or create, be part of a social group. Shane’s current worldview, given expression, can only lead to a version of tyranny, or roaming “outlaw,” and the key problem with tyranny isn’t just that it is immoral but that it is an inadequate survival strategy.
Interesting post. But there seems to be a considerable amount of evidence that in the short run in situations of conflict centralized authority willing to use brutality has the advantage. In the longer term where you have to (re-)build institutions and regimes your observation is more salient. There are numerous historical examples (Robespierre, Lenin, Saddam, Qadhdhafi to name but a few fitting this pattern) where centralized groups willing to take more extreme measures prevailed over more distributed groups working for broader consensus. I think team Shane would be prevail if a conflict occurs (which is probably inevitable for the series)). But Lori and Daryl are the wildcards which might prompt Rick into breaking his rules and pre-empting.
In many instances, that is true. Brutality has a short term advantage in many circumstances, but not all, and it is instructive where even in the immediate moment it doesn’t. Let’s also not forget the fate of all those dictators. Even China has had to bend. My point here is that to deal with such brutal forces you need to start banding together. In small groups at first, like here. But if there is someone out there creating a post-apocalyptic tyranny, then others need to band together in larger alliances. Hitler’s blitzkrieg was effective, but he lost the war against the Allies.
And just to be clear I am not saying be a patsy to Shane’s belligerence. Using force against Shane or such a type is on the list. He is not the only one who can be brutal. Cooperation is not just lovey-dovey. Shane’s temporary advantage in a given moment is not his brutality or force. I give Daryl at least even odds against Shane. It is his betrayal of humanity, his treacherousness, his abrupt disregard that give him a temporary advantage.
My comment here is about long-term survival, though, because short-term survival is not really survival. The other side is I simply am not convinced by Shane’s insistence that his actions have been necessary, rather than traitorous.
Ah! I read further down and discover that my point is already made. Oops!
The thing that distinguishes the Walking Dead situation from the other (dubious) historical examples is that living human beings are in extremely limited, finite supply. Any solution that involves killing a bunch of survivors for the others’ benefit is doomed. Shane’s plays-poorly-with-others approach is the extreme version of that — eventually, Shane always ends up just by himself, right after sacrificing the last follower to save his own skin.
Like me just clarify that my assertion was narrowly targeted to victory by determined factions willing to use brutality in a crisis. This is the circumstance historically that best paralleled the ridiculous dystopian vision we’re taking a little too seriously in this blog. But all in fun of course! I would not wish to defend my thesis in a conference paper. So to your points . . .
@consideract: when I said “Lori and Daryl are the wildcards” I meant to agree that there was a chance that they could push Rick into potentially successful violent opposition over Shane. So on that part we agree and I was not being clear.
@JonDee re: “other (dubious) historical examples”. Them’s fightin words Mister :) Let me briefly defend myself as having actually picked those examples carefully. Consideract mentioned China, for example, and I had thought about and rejected ’49 China as well as ’78 Iran as examples where other independent variables are generally deemed more important to explaining the dependent (outcome) variable which here is victory in a conflict between factions during a crisis struggle.
I think the weakness of my argument can be best pointed out by looking at other cases.1989 Eastern Europe comes to mind where in two cases in particular a more violent faction lost out to a broader coalition. But I am not as familiar with EE cases as I am with the four that I mentioned. I suspect that overall other variables are more important when we talk about necessary and sufficient causes here and I latched onto the brutality idea more because it was on topic than I seriously trying to build a model to explain an outcome. As you may suspect there is a fairly extensive social science literature on this topic – it’s not my specialty so I’m speaking somewhat out of my comfort zone – and some very large datasets on civil wars and conflicts that are a lot of fun for students who enjoy running regressions. Regards!
All good! I just hack into this blog, anyway, from a parallel universe as a diversion from surviving the ongoing war here between the machines and the zombies. Imagine Aliens vs. Predators but Walker vs. Terminator. That’ll give you a sense of my day. I’m using this retro-universe-scanner to scan about forty-two different universes right now, just to check out how others are dealing. I got some good tips from your Survivorman on the Discovery Channel!
Damn, would love to get a hold of some datasets from the multiverse. Parallel universes is the only we could get true experiments in social science. Ha!
The next window opens at 5:03:37 pm on 12/12/12. You just have to shave off all your hair (side-effects, don’t ask, you don’t want to know) and find where Highway 66 ends (the original end, not where people think it is now). Step off the path into the grass precisely at that second. Bring some Laphroaig scotch and lots of Green & Black chocolate (that’s the brand in your universe, right?). Don’t worry about vegetables and stuff. We’ve got plenty of canned asparagus.
1) Does anyone else think that a more poignant final scene would have been if CARL, not Shane, shot Zombie Sophia in the head? Think about the significance of that, especially in light of the ongoing debate among Shane and Rick, Rick and Lori, and Rick and Herschel.
2) I can’t believe how stupid I feel for not realizing Zombie Sophia was in the barn a few weeks ago, when the zombies in the barn was first introduced. So obvious, so predictable, yet I completely missed it. As soon as I saw that barn, I should have realized that the final scene of this first half of the season would have been the group realizing that Zombie Sophia was in the barn. I liked Rick shooting ZS, but Carl would have been better. Oh well, I’m glad I was surprised!
Regarding #1, I think the story required Rick to do that to reaffirm his role as the leader. It was also the manifestation of his frustrations in acting against his own interests in an effort to be peace maker. Rick had simply had enough and realized placating Hershel’s unrealistic views were not going to cut it for him or his wife and unborn child.
Re-affirming Rick’s role as leader could have been equally accomplished if CARL , not Rick, had shot Zombie Sophia, if Rick had still stepped forward to kill ZS, raised his gun to fire, only Carl stepped up and did it first. Same effect, more poignant. We will never know, though.
It would have been barbaric to allow Carl to kill Sophia. If he’d wanted to do it, one of the other adults surely would’ve stopped him. He’s too young to take on that burden.
@RCADE: Let me preface this by acknowledging how absurd it is for me to vigorously defend my hypothetical preferred scenario of Carl killing Rick. But, whatever, we’re writing on a comments section to a blog discussing a TV show about zombies, so I feel free reign to do as I please:
I think the fact that Carl killing Sophia would have been barbaric enhances my point! It would illustrate that Carl has developed the purely survivalistic instincts that Lori fears, and it would show the effect that living in this zombie-world has on innocent children.
Further, I don’t think the other adults “surely” would have stopped him. With the exception of Rick, they were all visibly stuck in shock at seeing Sophia emerge from the barn as a zombie, and may not have noticed what Carl was up to. Second, since it was Carl, if they did notice, they may have let him inch forward towards Sophia, as he did with the deer in the season premiere.
Leaving aside the challenge of having one kid shoot another kid, when it is bad or “barbaric” enough for anyone to shoot a kid (which by itself they aren’t even allowed to show in one take on television)…Carl just isn’t there yet. That is so not his character, at least not yet, and especially not in this episode, given his earlier comments.
@CONSIDERACT: Carl wouldn’t have been shooting a kid, he would have been shooting a dangerous zombie. And rather than barbaric, if he did it, most may have viewed it as mercifcl, not barbaric.
@Jonathan – Rick shooting her is merciful. Carl shooting her would be a premature shredding of who he is. That’s the real issue at hand.
@CONSIDERACT: I agree with you on this though it was brave and brazen of the original poster to propose this idea so full props to @Jonathan for that. It’s a hard sell to make his argument but in the end I think it is the out of character issue that underlies a general feeling of queasiness at the suggestion. The boy at his age does not have the maturity to judge difference in degree from difference in kind the way an adult can. It’s why we’re reluctant to give them a harsher sentence when they do commit violence but also why we wouldn’t expect a child to do so here. That said, child soldiers are very prevalent for a reason – so I suppose if they wanted to turn him into a master zombie slayer they could. Maybe that’s the spin-off: Crazy eyes Karl: Master Zombie Killah
I think Carl can and may very readily become much harder. And this moment watching Sophia as a walker, who he was so attached to, may very well be the beginning of that character development. Not that children couldn’t/wouldn’t shoot child walkers in that insane world. As you say, child soldiers are not strangers to history (despite television standards). Just that for Carl, this is the beginning of the loss of innocence. So Jonathan’s instinct about Carl seems in the ball-park, I can see that, but too soon.
Major plot hole: How did Sophia get in the barn? Assuming Rick was not complicit before the finale, that means somehow a couple of family members must have smuggled her in, past all of Rick’s group, and they’ve been hiding the secret. The latter part I guess is possible; the former, not so likely.
Interesting that they killed Sophia before she developed any kind of personality. I think it won’t spoil anything to say she’s still alive in the comic, though she has contributed little to the story over seven years, so maybe the TV producers found her expendable.
Re Shane becoming a villain: I like it. He was right in both of his hardcore positions this episode, about not burying the guns and about emptying the barn. He’s a genuine foil to Rick and adds dramatic tension. And because all the other characters are so dull, he’s at least a bit of spice.
Thankfully Andrea is getting just slightly less annoying; hopefully that trend will accelerate. Unfortunately, Dale is getting more annoying and, like Andrea, is much less likable than in the comic. I hope the writers dial back his busybodiness. We have to have someone we don’t want to see killed, and right now it’s Daryl, Glen and Maggie, and that’s about it.
It’s not a “major plot hole” if it just hasn’t been explained yet.
Kirkman stated that Hershel didn’t know the girl was in the barn. So that, plus the info about Otis usually handling the walker-wrangling leads me to believe Otis put her in the barn at some point before he shot Carl. Then the Carl stuff took priority and Otis died before being able to let anyone know that the girl they were looking for was in the barn.
The timeline doesn’t fit: would Otis have had time to wrangle her before shooting Carl?
To be fair, I’m not losing sleep over this. I’d accept many more plot holes in exchange for more interesting, less annoying characters.