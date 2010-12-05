‘The Walking Dead’ – ‘TS-19’: Paradise lost?

A review of “The Walking Dead” season one finale coming up just as soon as I’m in Italy or France…
“We always think there’s going to be more time. Then it runs out.” -Jenner
“I’m grateful.” -Rick
“The day will come when you won’t be.” -Jenner
Because AMC wanted to get “The Walking Dead” on the air in time to launch out of its annual Halloween Fearfest event, and because Frank Darabont and some of the other people involved only had a limited availability to make that date, the show’s first season wound up only being six episodes. (Season two, likely to launch around the same time next year, will be a more cable-standard 13.)
And while an abbreviated season has had some advantages – the show surely hasn’t worn out its welcome – I came to the end of “TS-19” feeling like I had just finished watching a very long prologue to the actual first season of “The Walking Dead.” There were great moments, even great entire episodes, but these six episodes don’t feel like a complete story, or even a complete chapter of a story in the way that a season of, say, “Breaking Bad” is.
Take “TS-19,” for instance. There’s a lot of wonderful material in there, starting with Noah Emmerich’s performance as the haunted, suicidal Dr. Edwin Jenner, who has understandably lost all hope for himself and the world after witnessing so many deaths and even having to blow his own wife’s brains out in the same way Andrea did for Amy. It was remarkable to see the survivors’ reactions to briefly having access to electricity, hot water, ample food and wine, etc. And the wine in turn forced a series of memorable confessions (Rick admitting that he had lost hope on the outside) and confrontations (Shane refusing to take “no” for an answer from Lori).
But like the season as a whole, it all felt rushed. The survivors had barely had half a moment to settle into the abandoned CDC labs when they already had to begin plotting an exit strategy. In a regular-length season, that lab is the center of a two-parter at the very least, and likely a mini-arc. But there wasn’t time for that, because Darabont wanted to end the season with the survivors back out on the road, feeling even more helpless and hopeless than they did before.
Similarly, Rick’s confession to Jenner is the sort of thing that would have had a lot more power if it had come after a long period of time. He’s obviously witnessed a lot of terrible things in these six episodes, but as someone who only just woke up to the zombie apocalypse, and has only witnessed one real assault on his family in the night-time camp siege, it felt awfuly early for him to be giving up like this. Would a real person react that way, in that brief a timespan, to the unrelenting horror? Sure. But for the purposes of a TV drama, that’s a place you don’t go to in your sixth episode unless it’s the last one you know for sure you’re ever going to do.
Still, Emmerich was great, as was Andrew Lincoln during Rick’s confessional scene, as were Jeffrey DeMunn and Laurie Holden during the scene where Dale found a way to convince Andrea not to quit.
The scene where Jenner showed them the TS-19 brain scan did a good job of answering the question about what the zombies are without really providing our heroes with any practical information. Because of course this isn’t a show about a plucky scientist fighting to cure the plague that’s wiping out humanity. It’s a show about people in a world with no hope, no apparent future and no reason to keep going other than their own survival instinct. By taking this “detour from the Kirkman path,” Darabont, Adam Fiero and company in many ways make Rick’s story even more desperate and bleak than what went on in the comic. They’ve now been to America’s best, maybe only, hope for stopping the outbreak, and that hope literally went up in flames. They know that the only other place on Earth that may have come close to a cure is on the other side of an ocean that they have no realistic means of crossing in this post-industrial zombie apocalypse. There is no cure coming, no savior. There is only them, and their wits and resourcefulness and whatever weapons and shelter they can obtain or build. Their hope can’t continue to be that this nightmare goes away one day; now the best they can dream of is finding a way to keep living inside the nightmare. And that’s a very tough mindset for these characters to have to embrace, and a fine starting point for the longer second season.
Though it doesn’t feel like we got a full story told in these six episodes, they certainly laid the seeds for a lot of stories in season two. Merle’s still out there with his cauterized stump, ready to show up and cause problems at the worst possible moment. (Given that Rick left a note at the camp for Morgan about where they were going, I was actually surprised Merle didn’t show up at the CDC; I guess there simply wouldn’t have been room for such a development, nor would it have been practical given the lockdown story.) Shane’s obsession with Lori, and his resentment of Rick, are not going to go away, and when Rick finds out what happened while he was “dead.” There’s whatever Jenner whispered to Rick right before Rick made his escape from the lab.
I would say this season was too rushed, and had a few too many bumps (the onslaught of dumb, angry, plot-complicating rednecks in episodes 2 and 3, most notably) to qualify for greatness just yet. But there are a lot potentially great things in it. And where I entered the season with some trepidation because I don’t love either the genre or the source material, I leave it very eager to see a second season, and to see what Darabont and company can do when they have some more time to play with.
Some other thoughts:
• Many of you last week pointed out the obvious parallels between Jenner alone in the big lab and Desmond alone in the hatch on “Lost,” and here those parallels became even more blatant with the countdown clock.
• That was a damn good teaser. An economical, disturbing way to not only show the moment when Shane chose to leave Rick (and how something as simple as a gurney was obstacle enough to keep the zombies out of the room until the soldiers were able to pen them up in another part of the hospital), but to show the chaos and bloodshed that was going on in those early days of the apocalypse, why the military fell, etc.
• While Dale stayed for Andrea, no such effort was made by anyone else for Jacqui, who never really got any character development and was there mainly so someone from the group could die with Jenner. And was her final conversation with T-Dog supposed to imply that they were a couple? Because unless I’ve forgotten some important piece of dialogue from episode two, I don’t think that was ever hinted at before.
• Nice use of Chekhov’s Grenade to save the day when bullets wouldn’t break open the window. I forget exactly when we first saw the grenade, but it was early enough that you knew somebody was going to have to throw it before the season was out.
• Like “Mad Men,” “The Walking Dead” closed its first season with a Bob Dylan song (the aptly-titled “Tomorrow is a Long Time”).
• A lot of people have asked me for my take on the Deadline report that Darabont wants to fire all the staff writers and replace them with new people and/or freelancers. I’ve been reluctant to comment because the situation hasn’t entirely been clarified yet – though Robert Kirkman elaborated a bit on Friday – and because, frankly, I haven’t been in that writers room and I don’t know how that show functions. There have been plenty of series in the past and present where the head writer does so much work in terms of both breaking stories and rewriting earlier drafts by the staffers that the other writers are treated as fungible. David E. Kelley rarely lets his staffers do anything. Aaron Sorkin treats them as researchers. David Milch lets his people contribute a few drafts before ultimately rewriting virtually every word in the script himself. Matthew Weiner’s name winds up as at least a shared credit on most “Mad Men” scripts, and there’s been a lot of turnover on that writing staff, including at least one writer with whom he’s shared an Emmy. It may be that Darabont – who comes from movies and has spent more than a decade being far and away the chief creative voice on his projects – operates in a similar fashion to some of those guys and decided it wasn’t worth keeping a staff on salary if he felt he was doing the lion’s share of the writing anyway. It may be that he simply wasn’t happy with the writing this year – as James Poniewozik noted in his own take on the situation, the show’s dialogue has not been its greatest strength – and wanted to make a change. It may be something else entirely. Like I said, I wasn’t in there, and I don’t know anyone who is. But while it’s going to be unfortunate for any writer who winds up losing a full-time job, if this purge goes down, it’s not automatically a bad thing for season two, or an indictment of season one.
Love the source material, and Jenner’s character was exceptionally well played. However, the pacing just seemed so artificial, that basically 24 hours after they show up, the facility implodes.
I was also interested in how after a month of solitude, the good Dr. didn’t seem to react vigorously to the arrival of the survivors. Maybe he was traumatized by all that he’d seen, but it felt like he was all too detached. I hope that they can deliver when they get 13 eps to play with!
He was already committed to die the next day, but get drunk that night. Their arrival didn’t change anything.
Yeah, weird that his video log said he thinks he’d kill himself the next day, when in fact he had no choice but to die.
Will, I don’t recall seeing the clock when they first arrive, but my impression is that Jenner had a lot longer if they hadn’t shown up. Look at how much power they used (lights all over the place, hot showers for everyone, etc.). He warned them to take it easy on that stuff and they couldn’t resist. Could be that their arrival drastically drained the juice.
When Jenner contemplated suicide, he still had the option of walking out of the place, since he did open the metal doors for the survivors. Once they were closed again, he believed he was sealing all their fates. He was legitimately surprised when he saw on the camera that they had gotten out. As for the clock, guess it didn’t occur to him (or he didn’t have it in him) to point out, “hey guys, you can enjoy hot showers, food and wine, but we’ll all be “decontaminated” tomorrow.”
I enjoyed this season, but I agree with you on it being a little rushed, at least in this final episode. Some more time at the CDC would have been nice. Also, I will say that I’m not crazy about the inaudible whisper routine, but that’s just a small thing.
Note that Edward Jener is credited as discovering the smallpox vaccine.
At its best, season 1 of The Walking Dead was a tour de force in demonstrating the very best cable has to offer. At its worst, fell victim to hokey storylines (the introduction of Merle and Daryl) and general boredom. You’re right, Alan, this felt like a precursor to a full 13-season 2 arc. I’m excited for season 2 already and in retrospect, I feel as if the full story will be better because of season 1.
tour de force? relax there bud
My first thought was “dang, that CDC has one well stocked bar!”. Good finale, solid season 1, can’t wait for season 2….just wait we didn’t have to wait until frickin OCTOBER to see it.
My guess: when the military initially showed up, there job was to support and supply the CDC, so their bar was stocked along with their food reserves. Of course, this certainly doesn’t explain the lack of fuel for the generators, but in a catastrophe some supplies are going to be much harder to come by then others: the military can easily raid the local Whole Foods, but drums of diesel fuel might have been in shorter supply.
Biggest drawback was definitely the short season. A lot of the characters that were written just for the show didn’t get developed very well.
I was worried that I wouldn’t like the diversion from the source material, but all the questions I’ve been left with make me excited for another season.
Merle is still running around out there, and we don’t know if Morgan might show up… although now that the group is no longer at the CDC they’ll be harder to find now.
I’m very curious as to how the TV show will resolve the Lori/Shane business. I’ve read the comics and I’m eager to see if the show does things the same way or if they change it up.
Not too fond of this finale. The whole CDC thing seemed like a placeholder. Some hints about a more accessible alternate facility might have given the survivors a goal. Now they are just back on the road heading no where in particular. Also, there was a ton of military equipment lying around that might have come in handy. Pick up the M-16’s people!
They needed a Kate Austen, who seemingly could never pass a gun lying on the ground without picking it up.
YES!!! thank you some much COL Bat Guano it takes a Doctor to pick up an M4 are you kidding me out of everyone there a Doctor who locks himself under ground is the one who picks the M4
I am sad to see the show end, as it means now there is nothing on TV that is appointment viewing for me. It was a little rushed but I enjoyed the reality of the episode. It felt chaotic but that is how it should be. There is no salvation, there is no oasis, just a breather before death. Emmerich is always a powerfully recessive presence and his performance really gave this episode a melancholy resonance. However, there were a lot of weaknesses. The shot of Shane drinking in the shower was bathos not pathos and his arc of crazy jealous guy is terrible. The key problem the show faces is making sure that we care about these characters, it is what made Lost work even when it was ridiculous.
Anyhow, not a bad ending but no getting on a raft and heading out to sea climax.
I’m sure he told Rick that someone in his family has a bad blood test….zombie countdown….
I have a very good idea what he told him based entirely on intuition, have never read the comics. But wondering if that would violate the no spoiler rule. Anyway, I have my guess and it’s not zombie related.
I agree with your comment about the character development, and how well that worked on Lost. Even if we didn’t like some characters on Lost, we at least had an opinion of them! Walking Dead spent too much time in season 1 killing off people we don’t yet care about. Also – Mark, I think/hope that predictions based on intuition are ok on this blog. As long as it’s not based on prior knowledge. Curious to know what you think!
It’s already been discussed below, so it must not fall into spoiler category. That the one thing that would show up on a blood test and be “normal” and based on the look Rick was giving Lori in the RV, is that she is pregnant. What the doc didn’t know was that Rick was in a coma for the last 60(?) days.
Wow, Mark, I love that theory, and entirely agree! Sets up the showdown between Rick and Shane in season 2. Makes a lot of sense. I’ll have to go back and watch Rick’s reaction again. And Josh…bathos, not pathos — big groan!
He whispered, “I know what Bill Murray said at the end of ‘Lost in Translation’!”
Like you, I was worried about the show having never read the source material and hating the horror genre in the first place. But that said, my fiancee and I are drawn into every episode and love the series. My better half actually complained that shows end in between seasons after the finale tonight!
Just rewatching the finale. Pure speculation on my part, but what did Jenner whisper to Rick? I’m thinking it’s related to Chekov’s bloodtest.
They sure made a point to require everyone to submit. Same as how distinct it seemed when Rick grabbed the grenade while he was holed up in that tank.
Would have preferred if these storylines had a bit more breathing room, but like Alan, looking forward to October.
OOOH I just got an idea……my guess is that bloodtest doesn’t show that anyone is infected, but that Rick’s WIFE is pregnant!!!!!!
That would totally make sense and change Rick’s approach/outlook perhaps and it would be something Jenner would tell Rick.
That would solve the whole bloodtest thingy and continue the love triangle issue well into season 2 and beyond. Plus, there’s the added drama aspect, although with what happened on SOA this year I’m not so sure how well that could go.
Andrew Lincoln had an interview where he says that he and Emmerich are the only ones who know what was said and that it was his idea to do it that way, so no one else could hear and have it wait until next season.
I loved this show this year, there’s been some great new tv so far, and some promising things coming up, and TWD is definitely among them. Kudos to the cast and crew for 6 compelling episodes and damn that bar is set high for next year!!!!!
And now I see I am not the first one to reach this conclusion……smack!
Read all the comments first, stupid!
My guess is that Jenner told Rick that Shane attacked Lori. That whole place was rigged with screens, cameras, and videotape. Jenner was probably observing them all through cameras; you never got the feeling that he totally trusted them.
It would be much more exciting, though, if it was a piece of scientific information about the zombies that could help them in the future (or complicate things).
“I didn’t hear a heartbeat”
rick’s probably immune
Assorted thoughts:
I enjoyed this episode more than several of the others. Looking at the season as a whole this episode was the strongest since the pilot.
The story here had much going for it. It told a mainstream audience “you’re not going to find out the answer” and that “there is no empirical hope of success.” I finally got the despair. The rape scene was terrifying because you knew even in this little oasis of civilization there was no civilization left for Lori. I agree with you though that it was very odd that no one seemed to care that Jacqui was going to die.
I still want to know what the helicopter that Rick saw was and why the soldiers were killing patients (were they infected?)
But what also was good about the episode is that it held my attention despite the fact that the zombie menace was peripheral.
If made me want to watch next season and that is indeed a success.
Looking at the season generally, Alan you are right, there are seeds of greatness although there are a lot of things that need cleaning up between now and next year.
“The redneck detour” was a significant plot mistake. It’s amazing to me that writers who know they will be pressed for story time will waste it like that.
Andrew Lincoln needs an accent coach. Steven Yuen needs an *acting* coach. The writing needs to be less soapy. I would try a little improvisation with the actors in some of these survival scenes to make the dialogue flow more naturally. The women need to carry more guns and fewer children. And for gosh sake stop with the crying boy in the background!
And don’t stop having Daryl try to kill someone in each episode. I wait for what device he is going to use each time.
It’s a fun show. Whether it’ll be a great show is going to require more time and effort
Like all your takes, here are a few of mine.
The last episode was great, best so far. Liked the flashback beginning and started to have sympathy for Shane, but he blew that later, and ended with a bang, literally. I would like to see a few more flashbacks next season.
The helicopter thing bugged me too. Items disappear then reappear, and no one talks about it (bag of tools, misc. firearms, grenades, black helicopter).
The episode with Merle, didn’t Frank write that one? It was by far the worst episode and ranks right up there with worst character EVER. Frank, the guy who just fired the writing staff. Merle is living somewhere else now with the nickname Stumpy, never to be seen him again.
Since they wrote Merle out, they substituted Daryl, my favorite little ball of hate. Does he not have childhood abuse victim written all over him? Let Daryl get his rage on every few episodes.
Jacqui deciding to end it all, where did that come from? No foreshadowing, just “It seems like a good day to die”? They panned to the various characters enjoying a touch of civilization, they could have taken 10 seconds and shown her sobbing over a picture of her family or something. Don’t think her and T-Dog were a couple, just the only two black people in the camp.
How come Doctor Jenner has a military assult rifle, says there “were a bunch of them lying around” but none of the survivors has bothered picking one up?
If gas is so short why did 11 people leave in 5 vehicles? One of them is a church van for God’s sake with only 2(?) people in it? The open Jeep doesn’t seem like a good choice either.
Would food really be that hard to come by? I wonder how many cows are in Georgia?
Could Rick really take Shane in a fight? Just days after coming out of a coma?
Their group is unbalanced, 4 young single guys and no eligible women. One recent widow with a child and no male protector. I guess Andrea and Dale are now a pseudo family, and one actual family that isn’t exactly stable.
I wonder if this show can sustain over a longer season. If they bring in freelance writers who introduce weird plot points that never go anywhere then the show is going to get fairly boring fairly quickly. Pandora opened the box and released disease, pestilence, etc. on the world, but heard a tapping and opend the box again and released Hope. Without hope there is only misery, despair, and the walking dead. Do we want to watch 13 episodes of that?
The comment that this felt like a prologue to the actual first season — that’s how I felt about Breaking Bad’s first season, so let’s hope this show follows in its footsteps.
I don’t know but having the chance to off your self in a millisecond with the fuel-air bomb sounds mighty appealing when facing the zomby apocalypse!
Is anyone else wondering how an “HIT” device that will set the air on fire would cause the ENTIRE building to explode, or would that just be a natural physical reaction? And from a storytelling economy standpoint, couldn’t Jenner have simply said the whole facility would go BOOM instead of his long-winded explanation of the “decontamination” process?
Gary, I think the reason it all went boom was due to the broken window, letting the fire and pressure escape whereas it otherwise would have been contained. I liken it to the fact that a fire will spread rapidly if enclosed in an area that is then given fresh oxygen and an escape route. Remember, the same thing happened when Jenner accidentally destroyed the TS-19 sample in the enclosed lab room-but it didn’t blow up, it just incinerated.
I actually liked how Vi(?) called it decontamination while Jenner wouldn’t explain what that even meant until the very last minute. He sooo did not want them to know what that meant, but the computer was totally honest.
OH MY GOD! I had a possibly spoilerfull blood test/whispering epiphany! For those of you who have read the comics…. think about it..
In episode two Rick saw a helicopter. I don’t get why it happened and has not been mentioned again. It’s possible Jenner knows about it and maybe that is the secret he told to Rick at the end of the show. So that’s another reason that made it strange for Rick to question humanity, not only has he witnessed the least out of anyone, but is also the only one to have witnessed some sort of hope.
I think Jenner told Rick that Lori is pregnant
While I think this is a possibility, I hope you’re wrong. Besides, why would Jenner tell Rick and not tell the person who is actually pregnant if that’s the case? Unless he assumes she knows it and is hiding it from him?
i bet the bloodtest shows that the kid isn’t his.
nm. mama zombie’s guess is better than mine.
impossible… blood from Mom doesn’t tell you who the baby daddy is. One needs a DNA sample from the child.
What was whispered in ricks ear?? Was it something to do with blood results? Is his wife pregnant with his friends baby? Interesting..
probably not. probably a little tidbit about the nature of the disease
“And was [Jacqui’s] final conversation with T-Dog supposed to imply that they were a couple? Because unless I’ve forgotten some important piece of dialogue from episode two, I don’t think that was ever hinted at before.”
—
I certainly got the impression that they were supposed to be a couple. And you’re right, it was never even hinted at before this episode. Hate to sound cynical but it almost feels like someone on the writing staff said, “Hey, we have to Black characters! Let’s give them a heartfelt moment right before one of them dies.”
This season had some pretty great moments and some pretty “meh” ones. But I saw enough that I liked to come back for Season 2.
Completely unrelated question: I’ve never read the graphic novels so I don’t know if this is spoiler or not but does the infection only affect humans? I don’t think we’ve seen a single other living creature during the six episodes so I’m wondering…
Horse and deer.
Duh. Eddie Willers is right. Although it still doesn’t answer the question on whether or not they can be infected.
‘Hate to sound cynical but it almost feels like someone on the writing staff said, “Hey, we have to Black characters! Let’s give them a heartfelt moment right before one of them dies.”‘
I thought this more than I thought they were a couple. Seems like the heartfelt moment would have included a kiss (or at least a hug) if they were a couple.
And squirrels, fish, a rat, birds, and little cute doggies.
The birds are the most intriguing. They’ve shown a bunch of them eating dead flesh. Why no bird zombies?
In the comics, there is no real infection (or if there is, everyone in the world is infected) – if you die, for whatever reason, you become a zombie.
There are no zombie animals in the comics (and Kirkman has stated that they don’t exist) – there is no known reason for the lack of them.
I like the feeling the finale gave me, but I felt like the progression throughout the entire episode was minor. If we had more time to become comfortable in the CDC lab I believe this episodes emotion would’ve raised ten fold.
Overall I am happy with the product and felt they advance the story quite well given the time frame.
Far too melodramatic to be taken seriously – and far too many talking heads. Didn’t Darabont learn this after “The Mist” bombed? Maybe he should fire himself.
The show is a soap opera with the appearance of a zombie on occasion – and some blood spatter. I’ll skip the rest of the series. It’s just too dull and silly.
In your opinion. With more time to develop it’ll be much improved.
Bye.
Not until next Halloween?! Man, that is a long time, I thought it would be at least April or May
I enjoyed the season and am eager to see if Merle and/or Morgan return (preferably both of ’em). I agree that the storyline felt a little rushed and would have liked more time in the CDC, but still, loving the series and looking forward to the next season!
The opening showing what Shane went through was awesome, too.
It was nice to see that Shane wasn’t a liar, but this seriously complicates his story as its clear from this episode (the near-rape) and the last (his near-homicide of Rick) that Shane is not long for the series. No one with that much pent-up frustration is going to survive the inevitable conflict that is to come. The only question will be how soon it comes in season 2.
Honestly, I wouldn’t be too upset if Merle doesn’t return for a good long time. So long as he’s not there, it leaves everyone to wonder if/when he’ll show up, much the same way the survivors would wonder about it.
Or the same way the survivors would not wonder about it, incurious lot that they are.
Okay I have searched and searched on this….I know the camp was like 20 miles outside of Atlanta but where is the CDC located that they all went too? Does anyone remember?
I work there and its about 10 miles outside of midtown ATL, but well within the perimeter of ‘metro atlanta’. There is a secondary campus in chamblee which is about 25 miles from midtown but still within the perimeter.
all the writers should be fired as well as the producer and directer, the comic is up to issue 78 as I write this, and frankly nothing the show has done, action or dialoge is up to the standards set in the comic… follow the comic… rushing through the series is a stupid mistake.. they are killing the goose that laid the golden egg… after six episodes they should still be in the camp… there was no drama or conflict, in leaving… that sucked…. and who decided on six episodes, not only fire that dum ass ,, kill him on the show for real, and have his guts splatered all over the screen… a waste of skin if you ask me… hope they pull their heads out of their asses for season two….
Ken, i feel for your devotion to the comics. But based on your comments you clearly have ZERO idea about how film or tv adaptations are actualized, whether they be novels, articles, graphic novels, or video games. There will ALWAYS be major sacrifices. Just a part of the game when there’s 50 different people who get a say.
Steve-O is right. But I will probably ignore his words if I have any issue with the the HBO adaptation of Game of Thrones.
The problem with adaptations is that a lot of hardcore fans confuse the concept of something being “based off of” something as being intended to duplicate it. Perhaps “confuse” is a poor choice of words. As fans they hope to see what they have become accustomed to translated to near perfection but that is rarely the intention. Obviously if people are familiar with source material the comparisons are inevitable but why not attempt to view things based on their own merit regardless when not doing so means that flaws are bound to be found non stop? That isn’t a knock on anyone that compares any two things, just a legit question that I am curious about.
In case I wasn’t clear from writing too quickly, I agree with the responses to the initial post.
I’m really glad I didn’t read the comic then (I plan to eventually), otherwise I would just be comparing the two all day and complaining instead of enjoying it on its own merits.
Not necessarily Mike, I absolutely LOVE the comics. A read all 74 issues that were out at the time in 12 hours. That being said. The tv show has done a fantastic job(IMO) of adapting the series. If the detours they take continue to be this good then I completely encourage it.
This is probably just me grasping at straws, but wasn’t Jenner the name of one of the Rats of Nimh? I realize that’s a stretch, but I feel like there is some similarity.
I’m sure I’m just grasping at straws, but I think Jenner was the name of one of the intelligent rats from The Rats of Nimh…I see some similarities but it’s probably just a coincidence.
I like the general rush of the story. You’re thrust into another reality that’s completely broken and fear is the ruler. It should feel shocking and fast paced. There’s no time for a slow introduction to these characters. You understand they’re a group alive among so few and that is enough for them to love each other. It’s enough to hook up with your husband’s best friend despite his death. It’s enough for you to stay behind for someone you barely know because they all are you have. The world changed and so did everyone’s perspective on what relationships are.
We’ll get to know them as time goes but only in that fashion.
A lot of this reminds me of a zombie take on The Road. The relationship shared between Father and Son is strongest bond on the show, even stronger than that he has to his wife. Like The Road we learn as the shocking events unfold. Cause and affect. You keep moving. You don’t stop.
Looking forward to next season.
I agree completely. I had no problem with the fact they were at the CDC for only one episode. Everything does feel rushed and panicky–this is their new world now, everyone is displaced and on the move. What more would they have learned from Jenner that would have assisted the storyline? It seems like he told them pretty much all he knew which really wasn’t much. Zombies are animated by the brain stem-just enough to breathe, move, and eat. You kill them with a shot to the head or decapitation . He said he had no idea if it was a viral, bacterial, or fungal infection. The only thing new they learned is that the zombie problem was not only national but global. There is no hope. The only thing left which can motivate them is basic human survival.
I thought these 6 episodes were a nice plot arc revolving around the city of Atlanta (the place where many believe there is something good, the place that Rick aims for and gets trapped, the place where the camp survivors–Glenn– go for supplies, the place they go back to so they can rescue the racist brother and collect the guns, the place they flee to–CDC–after the zombie attack on the camp –it kind of felt like a mini-series and I had no problem with that. I imagine season 2 might take them to a new location the show revolves around? I’m assuming they can’t go back to the camp.
I’m only most interested in what Jenner whispered to Rick that was inaudible to the audience.
i loved this show, but its lame that there is only 6 episodes and now i have to wait anouther frekin year to see them
Kirkman is a terrible writer. I hope Darabont cans his ass too. He should invite Matt Weiner and Vince Gilligan to co-write a few episodes for season 2; those guys know what they’re doing.
lol, Darabont wrote more season one than Kirkman
I think new writer’s would be a good idea. This finale was full of way too many dramatic cliches. It hasn’t lived up to the potential of the pilot.
SIGH.
Congrats, Sepinwall on making it a perfect 6 for 6 in feeling the need to talk about how you don’t like zombies or Kirkman’s book in all of your recaps. I’m saying this as a friend. Give it a rest next season. It’s HIGHLY annoying to have to hear you mention that qualifier every single damn time you either talk or write about this show. If I hear it one more time, I’m checking out of your TWD talk. It’s really getting old.
He’s also 60 for 60 in mentioning how the world of The Wire isn’t “in black or white, but in various shades of gray.”
I agree. I like his analysis, but he needs to stop beating that dead horse.
On the other hand, it’s a testament to how much he likes the show considering he hates zombies and the source material.
Really Hilary? Really? You feel the need to complain about how Alan writes his recaps? And threaten to leave if you have to “hear it one more time”? You can’t honestly think that threat has any merit at all can you? It’s Alan’s recap he’ll write whatever he damn well pleases. I can understand disagreeing or complaining about his point of view for a particular plot point and I’m sure he would encourage that but to whine because you don’t like that he mentions in each recap that he doesn’t like the book? Seriously? Just quit reading now and write your own damn reviews. You’ll be happier.
Have to express my annoyance with Jeffrey DeMunn, rather than admiration. His entire repertoire consists of a wide-eyed blank stare and grandfatherly speech cadence. I found his character super-annoying. The series as a whole is something to burn 45 minutes on a Sunday evening, but Rick was the only character that was more than one-dimensional, the rest were there just to fulfill a purpose in the plot. I’ve read comments elsewhere about how wonderful the show is, but I just don’t see it. But I can’t really imagine how it could’ve been better, so maybe zombies just aren’t for me.
I am with you. But I am going one step further. With the exception of Rick, Daryl, & Glen I think the entire cast is not up to snuff. I cringe way too often at the “acting” and while I will watch next season, I sorta wish more would have stayed at the CDC.
My feelings exactly. Guess I should have read all the comments before posting below. Based on the similar soap opera-y performances so many of them are giving I would place the blame more on the direction than the actors, but who knows. Sarah Calles is the worst, she always has resorted to “wide-eyes, flaring nostrils” acting, so maybe the rest are just following her lead.
Dale’s character is pretty one dimensional, agreed, but for me the primary annoyance is Shane. I find him almost unwatchable. Loving Rick, Daryll and Glen, but if Shane ends up dying, I won’t give a flip.
I disagree — I like DeMunn, but find Laurie Holden as Andrea very annoying. Has she underplayed anything? She reminds me of the girl in “Blair Witch” with greasy vaseline tears constantly on her face.
I actually really like Laurie Holden as Andrea but I’m a big fan of hers in general so perhaps I’m giving her leeway because of that. I will agree with Joseph though about Sarah’s acting… the bug eyed thing is used way too often by her. I won’t say she’s a bad actress because I haven’t seen her in anything else but the wide-eyes acting is employed way too often.
Great comments, and I enjoyed the finale, though I thought the episode tried too hard to get everything in under an hour.
Alan, have you heard anything on a Mad Men renewal yet? I’m getting a bit concerned.
Lianne
” I forget exactly when we first saw the grenade,”
In the tank at the end of the pilot. I kept wondering if I actually saw Rick grab the grenade when he was in there but I don’t recall seeing it since so I thought they just discarded it.
So, I thought it was a good episode as an episode but not very good as a season closer. I like what I saw of the show, I like very much how it’s really done a good job upping the fear factor and tension over the books, but I’m thinking of season one as a big pilot more than a season. I really can’t wait for next year and season 2.
Episode 1 ended with the radio coming on and someone (Glenn we later learn) calling him a dumbass. He grabbed the grenade on his way out at the beginning of Episode 2, never to be seen again, or discussed, until it was needed. I lose watches, I lose my keyes, and gloves, never lost a grenade.
That was just an awesome episode. That’s all I have to say.
The French held out the longest? That seems unlikely.
You forget they are in an alternate universe. In their universe the plucky French stay and work and the Americans have a fabulous wine cellar, run away, and commit suicide when things get tough.
This is not surprising at all–especially Jenner’s remark that he thinks the French were closer to solving the problem more than anyone else. French scientists have a long history with discovering infectious disease. Louis Pasteur articulated the germ theory of disease, created pasteurization (to kill off bacteria), and invented the rabies vaccine. And then French scientists were one of the co-discovers of HIV–some say there were actually first and an American doctor tried to take all the claim so the scientific community agreed to calling it a co-discovery. Thus the French as the last hold outs makes perfect sense. The American scientists fled or killed themselves.
Glad the zombie apocalypse didn’t happen during the two months a year the French take off for vacation :-)
Yes, I’m jealous of their vacation time.
Anyway, I think I liked the ep, and the series so far, more than most here. It’s to be expected that the first few shows of a series, particularly one that’s dramatizing an entire world, would use shorthand for most of the characters. They’ll be fleshed out (no pun intended) more next season.
Terrific show. Too bad there’s such a wait for season 2.
I was, at first, hopeful for the season finale. The opening scene depicting Shane attempting to save Rick from the hospital chaos was well executed and gave Shane more depth: he had a difficult decision to make, seemed to sincerely believe him to be dead, and took that last measure of sliding the gurney in front of the door to protect Rick’s bodily dignity. But then he becomes Mr. Rapey with Lori? It seemed inconsistent to me. I understand better his motivations in the beginning, but why take them to a place of blind lust?
I also don’t think we needed a pat answer from the CDC about the disease. Why can’t it remain unexplained? The show is best at simply depicting the characters’ collective attempts to survive. I can suspend my disbelief more easily without any explanation. (See, “Lost;” “Carnivale.”)
I am really curious as to what Jenner said to Rick. At first I thought it had something to do with the blood tests…but the disease seems to take over rather rapidly and they hadn’t been in any fights with zombies since the camp scene. So I don’t think that’s what he whispered.
I’m wondering if the CDC was equipped with cameras inside the complex and maybe Jenner was spying on them and happened to see Shane attack Lori.
Or maybe Lori is pregnant..but whose baby is it???
Lots of possibilities.
I think Jenner told Rick that the virus is dormant in everyone. Meaning that if if someone was to die a ‘natural’ death they would still come back alive. Some clues include:
1. Jenner replying ‘nothing new’ when asked about the test results
2.Shane being adamant that Rick had no heartbeat
3. Jenner being utterly hopeless and basically telling the survivors that worse awaits them
I think ANON’s theory–that he told him the virus is dormant in everyone–is a MUCH more interesting twist than the whisper being about pregnancy, which is a soap opera-ish twist without repercussions beyond Rick’s personal circle. ANON’s theory is a great idea not only because it increases the dread, but in a way, the hope. If they are all carrying the virus in some form, perhaps there is a way to use that to their advantage (find a cure)…
Speaking of spoilers, what ever you do, if you want to remain spoiler free, do not go to to Amazon to check out prices to the comics. Huge spoilers abound, and I already know more than I want to know, by knowing just titles to comics one line descriptions.
Thanks for the heads up. I was thinking of checking the comics out, but now that I’m into the show, I probably won’t…because then I’ll feel “conflicted” as fans of the comics have been by the show not following the series 100%. I’d rather just concentrate on one genre, and since I’ve already seen the show, I’ll go with that.
Jenner’s nihilism [perhaps justifiable]; rants about human failings; and crediting the fromage-eating, surrender monkey French with hangin’ in there struck me as the slyest take, yet, on Hollywood mores. It was a bit of a surprise, given the weakest points in the abbreviated season [serial slurs on redneck Amurica]. If they could only have had Al Gore play Jenner . . . I have high hopes for this series, and CDC/Jenner episode, flawed as it was, gives me great hopes for a full season. Hopefully Darabont will selectively bring in some writing talent who do dialogue well, have a little fun with the standard Hollywood tropes, and entertain us next Fall after Mad Men closes ….
The finale definitely was rushed, as did parts of the season. I didn’t really dig the Star Trek computer A.I. It just felt out of place.
Not really a big fan of the CDC thing. I understand it’s purpose, but I don’t think it was really necessary.
The dialogue on this show definitely isn’t strongest suit, though it is very good a times. I look forward to a full 13 ep second season. No doubt the the show will be better for it.
It’s kinda hard to judge this season, but it was solid entertainment.
IMO. I think the Jenner whisper to Rick was that Lori’s bloodtest showed that she is pregnant.
What were the ratings for the finale?
I’m enjoying it but can’t shake the feeling that the zombies could have been any other type of planet/life threatening scourge. I get all the metaphors, etc about the zombies, but, personally I like my monsters/demons to interact with humans (ala vampires) – that is, if there have to be such beings.
I’m pretty much fast forwarding through all the bloody icky looking creatures because they all only want the same thing anyway and I watch the human interaction scenes, which I have found okay, not great, but okay. The actors are making it watchable for me, for the most part.
Maybe over time – and this I wouldn’t mind – if it ever does evolve from a show only about survival, I wouldn’t mind seeing the zombies being developing more of a personality (so to speak) and begin to be more interesting other than walking around, terrifying and eating folks.
Also – unclear about the blowing up of the CDC; I would think that action would have released the bad stuff into the atmosphere unless some sort of nuclear substance killed off all harmful substances in the blast.
And, Jenner said that the building was built could withstand a nuclear rocket (I think that is what he said, I may be misremembering) yet, the windows can be blown out with a grenade?
I wanted to like it more than I have though I will tune in next year because I am interested in a few of the characters.
The point of the flaming blast was to kill everything in there, not to release it. You don’t need nuclear weapons to kill infectious diseases when his claim of 3000+ degree heat would kill everything easily.
Also, he was referring to the steel door in the control room as being able to withstand a rocket launcher. He said nothing about the windows.
The finale was the weakest episode so far, in my opinion. I was glad they finally used that grenade, and I thought the teaser was very well done also. But aside from Emmerich and Lincoln, I thought the acting last night was poor, all wide eyes and flaring nostrils, way over the top and hammy and it took me right out of the story. I was hoping a few more of the characters would choose to stay in the building. Overall a very disappointing end to the season.