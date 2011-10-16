‘The Walking Dead’ – ‘What Lies Ahead’: Deer, Jesus

“The Walking Dead” is back for its second season. I already published my advance review of the season, and I have a few specific thoughts on the premiere coming up just as soon as I keep the sun on my left shoulder…
“The thing is… I could use a little something to help us keep going.” -Rick
If we define the idea of a “great drama” of the modern era as one with indelible characters and/or important things to say about society, then “The Walking Dead” is likely never going to qualify for greatness. But if we define it as a drama that’s executed to the highest possible level within its sub-genre, then “The Walking Dead” has a shot, and a much better one given how well season 2 started out.
The 90-minute episode, written by Robert Kirkman, with some parts directed by Gwyneth Horder-Payton and others by Ernest Dickerson, did a terrific job of plunging us back into the zombie apocalypse with that long set piece on the highway. While horror stories are often defined by motion and noise – lots of people running and screaming – here was one all about silence and stillness, where any kind of big fight against the walkers would have ended in everybody dying. Just expertly assembled, and the slow, quiet nature of it gave us an even better opportunity than usual to admire Greg Nicotero’s makeup work.
Things slowed down a bit after that, but there were a few more gripping zombie engagements, and some promising mysteries established: where did Sophia go? Where is the emergency signal coming from, and is anyone alive on the other end? And who shot Carl?
The character work – other than the usual strong fraying-at-all-edges performance by Andrew Lincoln as Rick – was a bit less compelling, but it also wasn’t helped by the long hiatus between the abbreviated first season and this one. It took me a few minutes into Andrea’s argument with Dale to remember that he had guilted her into leaving the CDC with her, for instance, or to orient myself on exactly how Shane and Lori had left things after he drunkenly came onto her. That said, the performances were all quite good, and the idea of Shane and Andrea running off together – not because of any bond they have, but just because each wants to be rid of the group – could be very interesting.
But on this show, men plan and then zombies lurch, or little girls go missing, or little boys get shot while trying to approach a still deer. Shane may want to get away, Rick may want to get to Fort Benning, Andrea may want to be dead, but they have too many other problems to deal with first.
This was a good start to the season, and I liked next week’s episode a lot as well. I’m not sure if there’s ever going to be enough meat here for extended episodic analysis, but the plan is to say at least a bit about each episode and then open up the discussion. And however much or little I write, let me remind you of the specific rules for discussing this show:
1)No Spoilers.
2)This includes any discussion of the previews for the next episode.
3)This includes any discussion of storylines from the comic that haven’t happened yet in the timeline of the TV show. (And, yes, the show has and will continue to deviate from the comic in some ways, but for the sake of those instances where they’re going to be the same, I don’t want people talking about something from issue 50 when we’re watching episode 11.)
4)This includes anything you’ve seen or read elsewhere about anything that has not happened within the context of the episodes that have already aired.
Anything in violation of any of these points gets deleted. Nice and simple. Talk about what has already happened on the show, no more, no less.
What did everybody else think?
How did those zombies sneak up on them on the highway??
Yeah that part was confusing. You can argue Rick couldn’t see because he was on the ground and Dale was watching Glen fix the RV and Shane find the water.
The group had all moved forward into the mass of cars. Dale was on the lookout on top of the RV, but he was looking forward exclusively. I kept asking myself: “Why is he only looking forward and not to all directions?”
I think they were just passing through…still….that curve in the road was quite large wasn’t it…lol???
everyone looking forward and noone looking from where they just came…
I think no one looked in that general direction for about a minute, and that’s long enough for a herd of zombies to sneak up on them.
In the comic, herds would just head in any direction, there could of been one in the forest that heard the RV break down and they all started heading in that direction. The guy on the RV seemed like he was only looking forward.
I assumed the herd emerged from the woods next to the highway and then just started stumbling along the highway because of the barricade on that side prevented them from easily crossing and just going back into the woods. Since they didn’t pass the herd on the way up I assume the herd was traveling through the woods and probably heard their cars and the engine of that motorcycle and decided to head towards the highway.
That was a waste of time. An hour and a half of wandering around the highway, with no plot advancement of any significance. Why in the world did they need an extended hour and a half for that? It seemed like a mid-season filler episode for when they’re running low of plot ideas.
I think you might be watching the wrong show…the entire premise is, “where do people go when they have nowhere to go?” The set-piece of the herd on the highway was beautifully suspenseful, and we’re left with a couple high-stakes threads…namely, where did Sophia go and how do you fix a life-threatening wound on a child with no hospital? I was on the edge of my seat the whole time PRECISELY because there’s no obligation to source or narrative…I would believe anyone (save Rick and his wife) could die at a moment’s notice.
Sadly, I have to agree with this. I am fine with the show diverging from the comics, but did they really have to spend close to the entire episode searching for Sophia? And then they didn’t even find her by the end. Plus, I am annoyed that T-Dog is still alive. He doesn’t add anything to the show, and his arm getting cut and him scrambling around to hide form the herd was such a tease.
Totally disagree. This didn’t feel like filler to me at all. If anything, the 90 minutes, for me, flew right by (kind of like Darabont’s Shawshank Redemption). If this is anything like the comic book, the show is about surviving and getting to the next day. I enjoy seeing the delight from small surprises (like Shane’s finding the water truck) interspersed with the tension of scenes like the herd coming through. The love triangle with Shane/Rick/Lori, Andrea’s estrangement, I’m not in any rush to have those storylines resolved immediately.
Please stop. Please. I understand you are fans of the show. I get it. But please…. stop. Don’t impose a jaded view of storytelling to apologize for the how. Please… It wasn’t good. We write stories a certain way for a reason. There was NO plot advancement, just underwhelming heavy heavy dialogue. Again, stop trying to fit a square peg in a round hole. The premiere just wasn’t very good.
What storyline wasn’t advancing? As someone who hasn’t read the comics, I don’t even know what was being stalled, if anything. So please don’t insult my intelligence as a viewer for disagreeing with you. I was very entertained for 90 minutes, and can’t wait for the next episode.
Folks, rule #1 around these parts: TALK ABOUT THE SHOW, NOT EACH OTHER.
gotta agree– nothing happened this episode. and for the premiere of season 2, i was expecting something really great. this was not memorable at all.
I think it’s clear that expectations are very different for the show. In his vision for the show, Kirkman is more interested in the “how” than the why of survival in difficult circumstances. So you spent considerable time watching Rick autopsy a zombie as part of his search for a missing girl and warily search the empty tent. I would buy that the dialogue was a bit heavy handed, that the burden of leadership and making difficult choices could have been a bit more elegantly handled – but overall I’m a happy camper. A lot of zombie films don’t seem to capture the weary day-to-day practicalities of survival in the zombie apocalypse, instead moving from one set-piece to another, so I appreciate the different focus WD has.
Also, I thought that all brain function was dead except for basic functioning??? So what was the zombie on the RV looking around for with such an inquisitive search, eyes full of wonderment and analytical reasoning…Shouldn’t he be bumping into things, chewing on stuff…just sayin”
Apparently none of you watched Lost or 24, two very popular plot-centric action shows where numerous episodes were devoted to very little actual plot development in order to deliver suspense, character development, and introduce new subplots.
You may not have liked it, but calling it bad writing because they were searching for a missing girl is really unfair. The world has ended. If you think about it, surviving that would be a very mundane existence. Even the graphic novel itself has been punctuated by short bursts of action after long periods of tension and uncertainty. What were you expecting, exactly? Die Hard with the undead?
Totally agree, Joel. The show is what it is (character drama set against zombie apocalypse) and this was fairly well established in the first six episodes. I can’t imagine anyone watching those first 6 and being surprised/disappointed in the 7th. If you liked the first season, this was more of the same -actually better than the second half of that season – and if you didn’t, why are you still watching?
It had to have been a great episode, because despite not having any plot advancement, it was still immensely entertaining.
I’ve watched Lost and 24, so I am very familiar with episodes of shows not advancing the plot by leaps and bounds. The problem that I have with this show is that everything else that was going on didn’t make up for it. If the characters were more engaging, I could have overlooked the fact that the group didn’t advance very far or find Sophia by the end. But for me, it just felt like it plodded along with constant searching in the woods that got old after a while. I think it’s because my expectations have been raised by shows like Breaking Bad that feel riveting even when there isn’t a whole lot of plot advancement.
I agree with sirbrackalot. I was thinking the same thing when I saw that. That was bad zombie acting (if there is such a thing).
I am wondering if the meaningless of the comic where Kirkman promises that we will never know the answers will work on television. That CDC episode already gave us more information than the comic ever did. The larger television audience is going to have far different expectations and won’t be as happy with nihlism.
A season priemere usually has some establishment of the season’s them or overriding arc. This seemed like a mid season episode and I think folks are right to be disappointed.
EPISODE SYNOPSIS: While trying, without success, to find the child of another member of the party, the hero manages to get his own son shot.
To those of us who were unhappy about some of the arbitrary and illogical writing in Season Four of BREAKING BAD, the show served as a reminder of how the other half lives.
“How did Jesse not notice that Saul’s oafish bodyguard was picking his pocket?” He’s nothing compared to the genius who’s serving as lookout for the entire party– who managed to not notice about 50 zombies.
But at least we know why he’s the lookout. Nobody else– including the guy in charge of getting the new hose– noticed that he fixed the radiator.
“Why didn’t anyone argue with Gus when he insisted on trying to kill Tio himself?” Same reason nobody thinks to run after the hero when he pursues the girl– they said they needed to do it themselves.
“Why does Skyler send Ted the money without first making sure he will pay his debt to the IRS? The same reason the hero instructs the girl to hide in a tree until he is out of sight– then wander wander back through the woods alone rather than waiting for him to return. It’s more exciting to see whether they can do it without help
“Why does Jesse tell Walt never to speak to him again, but not want him dead?” Same reason the hero’s wife wants her would-be rapist to maintain his close bond with her child and the Nazi from season 1 risks his own life to save the bloody Negro– human beings are deep and complex.
I realize that some people are willing to suspend their disbelief than others… but some of this stuff is ridiculously bad. The mom, who sees her daughter run off with zombies in hot pursuit, doesn’t follow her.
A deer that has spent weeks trying to evade zombies isn’t jumpier than deers normally are (which is “very”)– but stands quietly, waiting for the prepubescent boy to… I don’t know– have sex with it?
We’re told that any noise, no matter how small, is enough to attract zombies. But the church that has recorded bells being blasted through the PA every few minutes isn’t surrounded by them.
I came back for the same reason I watched the first six episodes– people whose opinion I trust swore that WALKING DEAD was very nearly as good as MAD MEN or BREAKING BAD.
I find myself wanting to seek out the comic book to learn whether the characters are behave as stupidly and as arbitrarily as they do on TV. Did the original really have a violent. crude racist who hated women– and then suddenly risked his own life to save a wounded Negro? I’ve seen wrestling storylines more naturalistic than that.
Did the hero– who led everyone to the CDC only to realize it was a waste– really just decide to travel to Fort Benning without knowing whether there is any reason to go? Did the people who followed him on a wild-goose chase really decide to do it again?
You know it’s kinda sad when Alan– who has been one of the show’s biggest defenders– writes “I forgot that these two characters had became enemies.”
The problem isn’t that the hiatus was too long– it was that the characters were so unmemorable that their situation and their motivations didn’t stick in anyone’s mind.
I might come back simply because it’s easier not to break the habit of watching AMC Sundays at 10 (especially since THE GOOD WIFE, which is orders of magnitude better, keeps me in front of the TV untoi 10).
And by the way, it is possible to think a scene is pretty good– but also feel that it makes absolutely no sense when viewed in context with the other scenes.
@jcpdiesel21: I agree with you that the characters are weak, just as they were in the comic. I can’t remember now, but it seemed like 30 issues past by before Kirkman developed anyone beyond Rick, his wife, and Shane.
While I think the core cast could display a bit more charisma, the writing of the characters and their repetitive dialogue is this show’s biggest weakness.
Oh what ever, it had plenty of development, Shane is gripping with insanity as he has lost everything he wanted to protect. Rick is still the leader and is struggling with the role as his plans seem to come apart, Sophia is lost and he feels it’s his fault, the whole reason they had the scene where he was in the church asking for guidance was he was uncertain of his decisions. Yeah, there was some a lot of irrational behavior that people may consider “whining”, but that’s not a problem with the show, that’s a problem with the viewer, it’s the apocalypse and they want perfect, rational human beings. I could go on and on, but this is getting rantish.
Preach it, Rufus Jones I agree with everything (except the “Negro” appellation–what decade is this?). What makes this show so frustrating is that it *could* be good, but there are so many ridiculous, obvious things wrong with it.
Hey Rufus. Nice post.
I MOSTLY agree with you. I think Walking dead is easier to explain a lot of this stuff away because the people are supposed to be conflicted (hence redneck guy is racist, but not outright evil or truly hating black people like his still-out-there-somewhere brother and maybe they started to grow a pack mentality, Us vs. Them, Shane is obviously in love with Lori and a longtime family friend, etc.) and flawed (people could easily freak and NOT go after the girl being chased by zombies, well, maybe not, but I can at least see how MOST would freeze, not to mention Rick’s doing this all on the fly so I cut him some slack, and they have to go SOMEWHERE). Even if they are stretches, they seem less convoluted than my problems with Breaking Bad. That said, those are minor gripes (for both shows) and do not overshadow the otherwise greatness of both.
As for Carl the Deer Whisperer, the loud and very regular church bells, or the world’s worst lookout? Beats me. Well, except the church bells. The Zombies would have long ago discovered that, realized there was no food even with the sound, and moved along. Really, the deer was the part that took me out of the show more than anything else happening to date.
I would say the comic is a bit better in regards to some of the stuff you mentioned. They still go to places, but there’s more direct reason for them to head off to Destination X by and large. Still, they are pretty much nomads at this point out of necessity. They cannot just squat down and live by themselves forever. And it totally makes sense to have them look at the big Govt./Military establishment as destinations. What safer than a large, well-trained group of friendlies with automatic assault rifles and tanks?
-Cheers
What is it with Darabont and shooting children?!
Don’t know if this qualifies as a spoiler, and if it does, I apologize, but this wasn’t exactly Darabont. It came from the comic. Not exactly frame for frame, but Carl was shot in the woods by an at the time unknown shooter in one of the early issues.
That ending was awesome and the character development is really getting better. I hate Sophia’s mother, she’s useless.
Hate Carol?! Are you kidding? She’s one of the characters who shows great potential! You must be mad!
No way. Carol is dead weight.
I know, just “my daughter, where’s my daughter…I have to live for my daughter…LOL”
I’d be fine at this point with Carol, Sophia, and Dale all turning into zombies. They are about as useful as a broomstick to the group at this point.
Dale repairs stuff.
Walt…my boy…have you seen my son?
Obviously you guys have no children. If you did you would realize her reaction is pretty spot on. In a zombie apocalypse you’d be pretty worried if your kid went missing. I think if she were just like oh well Sohpia is gone let’s just move on with our lives, that would be pretty unbelievable.
Hey Gershomatl, Claire came to mind for some reason as well.
I’m so happy this show is back. I really noticed the silence and stillness you discussed, it worked very well this episode. I can’t think of another show that juxtaposes such moments of beauty with horror and tragedy the way this one does.
I can’t agree more!
They better not chicken out and have the shooter end up to be a kindly surgeon or something…
It’ll be a hapless farm hand …
It’s be awesome if it were Merle (whom we haven’t seen since the pilot episode of season 1).
Merle was in episode 2. Pilot was mostly just Rick.
Just being honest, I would have rather watched an hour long episode with limited commercials than a 90 min episode with 30 minutes of commercials. The makeup work in this show is top-notch; the show is practically surviving on the visuals.
God the commercials were horrible!
true, it’s all about the makeup and special effects…right on fuzzbrain!
I agree, this easily could have been a one hour episode with less commercials like the premiere last season. They also could have shortened or cut some of the scenes later in the episode that dragged a bit to make it a tighter, better episode.
The first half-hour had zero commercials in order to get people hooked before giving them a chance to leave since most people would flip away during a commercial. This resulted in an unusually large number of commercials during the middle 3rd, but the last half hour was back to a normal amount. So, there wasn’t an excessive number of ads, just uneven distribution (and I guess people notice it more when there are a lot rather than a little).
The needed those commercials to make money for AMC. If you had been reading some recent press releases concerning AMC’s current financial state you would know that milking these shows, Breaking Bad, Walking Dead, Mad Men for profit is essential to keeping the network afloat. All these high quality special effects and period pieces and on location shoots require a lot of money.
These may be the stupidest zombie survivors I’ve ever seen. They couldn’t be bothered to grab one of those military vehicles at the CDC? I think I saw a Humvee with a 50 cal. They couldn’t stop to pick up an M-16 or two? Just annoying.
I will say that we seem to be getting more action or as has been said, “More walking, less talking”.
I’m a zombie fan so I’m in for the duration but this show could be so much more.
They were surrounded by zombies remember?
There probably wasn’t enough time to hotwire one of those Humvees, especially since there was no guarantee they were in working order, but I’d have definitely tried to pick up a couple of M-16’s.
They had time to wait around for Dale and Andrea to show up and while not really shown it didn’t feel like they were in hurry to leave after the CDC went up in flames. I’m thinking the keys might have been in the ignition.
Of course these are the same people that were living in tents with zombies in the area.
Yeah, there were a couple of times when I thought “if these people are humanity’s last hope, we are doomed.” But I still enjoy the show.
Agreed that their survival skills leave something to be desired, but then again, the security of a humvee might be outweighed somewhat by their fuel inefficiency. The cars they came with may indeed have been the better choice.
Military Humvees don’t have keys, just a knob that turns like an ignition switch, so hot-wiring was not necessary, but I’m with Chapel Hill, if fuel is at a premium, leave the Humvees alone, about 8 mpg plus they’re diesel which would be harder to find than gasoline
I completely agree Dan. I would add to your comment the following actions:
1. Rick and Dale somehow didn’t manage to see a pack of a hundred or so zombies until they were about 10 ft away even though they had high ground on a relatively flat surface and binoculars
2. Andrea pretty much only needing to just not make a sound deciding that would be a great time to mess around putting her gun back together (this was understandable giving the terror she must have gone through but it doesn’t mean it’s not incredibly stupid. She’d have been swarmed by the rest if she fired a shot at the zombie in the camper).
3. T-Dog trying to kneel down behind a car door and managing to rip wide his arm and it looked like slice open his brachial and spill about 10 gallons (a plot point that wasn’t followed up on btw).
4. Shane deciding that upon finding the water jugs, which might be the most precious resource they’ll need to find even above bullets and fuel, that it would be wise to immediately waste 1/12 of that supply be an impromptu interstate shower.
Matt – agreed. And now that they’re on that empty stretch of highway – with like a zillion cars on it – why don’t they ditch the always-breaking-down camper for a better vehicle??
You can live in the camper. I’d rather sleep in that than in a tent.
Agree with above, plus:
If the zombies are walking and came up behind them, where did they come from? Wouldn’t they have overtaken them? Maybe they came down an on-ramp?
If Dale was on the roof and the skylight was open, why couldn’t he have whispered to Andrea to hide?
Why was the door of the RV open in the first place?
How did that zombie manage to lurch his way up the steps of the RV, what was IT supposed to be looking for?
Evidently there isn’t enough money in the budget for automatic weapons.
Where was Rick in the first shot and what the heck was he doing? Spewing random dialog into a radio with no one on the other end. Did he think it was going into voice mail?
Are we supposed to believe the bullet went through the deer, then hit Carl?
What happened to Shane’s Jeep, where did (can’t think of his name) find a Harley? Can you think of a less practical vehicle? Makes enough noise to (literally) raise the dead.
While noisy, a motorcycle would allow what’s-his-face to navigate obstacles that would stop the other vehicles. He’d be able to scout ahead of the main group with greater ease. And Rick is talking into the radio to try to contact the other what’s-his-face from the pilot who he promised to try to contact at a specific time of day every day. And considering we don’t even know what kind of gun we’re dealing with, it’s perfectly conceivable that the bullet should be able to penetrate the deer and hit Rick’s son.
No it’s perfectly conceivable unless you were using a military round. For hunting you use a nosed round that will flatten out causing massive damage but does not simply go out the other side with no change to its speed or trajectory.
I meant “not pefectly conceivable”.
Right, but this is not necessarily some experienced hunter with an appropriate hunting rifle we’re talking about. It could just be someone who pilfered some guns from dead military personnel and is hunting deer with whatever he has on hand. If you see the gun that shot the kid next week and want to take issue, that’s fine, but you shouldn’t do so until you have all the facts.
“Where was Rick in the first shot and what the heck was he doing? Spewing random dialog into a radio with no one on the other end. Did he think it was going into voice mail?”
I assume he was talking to the character played by Lennie James in the first episode. Or more precisely, talking on the radio in case James’s character was listening, like he said he would in the first episode. Metatextually, it’s a way to both dump exposition, and give us a glimpse into a character who always has to put on a brave face in front of everyone else.
I really enjoyed this premiere episode! The character development was excellent, and I can’t wait to see more! I love all the characters, and the whole show in general.
You are easy to please, or a friend of the showrunner.
Alan, I really wish you didn’t have to qualify your enjoyment of the show with talk about how it’s genre work. You can enjoy the show on its own merits. Prefacing each review with the eye wink towards its seemingly inferior subject matter as if to keep it at arms length is getting old.
I like the show for what it is, but I don’t think it will ever transcend the limitations of the genre. It accomplishes most of what it sets out to do, and in that sense it’s a success, but given the subject matter, I don’t think we’ll ever be able to call it a great show.
It’s repetitive, has awful dialogue and half of the characters are underdeveloped, probably permanently. It is good for what it is – a zombie show. Nothing I saw in this season premiere leads me to believe it’ll ever be anything more. No reason to get upset about it, but it just can’t stand on its own.
Dale, Andrea, the lady who had the abusive husband, her daughter, and TJ are all characters who could die and it probably wouldn’t bother me. Not a great sign. The show would be improved immeasurably if I actually cared about them.
This show isn’t enjoyable on its own merits. The premiere was a total snooze.
Dear God, so many commercials……. I don’t know how you viewed it Alan, but the slow feel got completely interrupted by the seemingly copious amount of commercial interruptions, especially in the last half hour.
Don’t the press get kits? Pretty sure that’s the case because someone leaked it online last year.
I used the FF button on my DVR.
I find the easiest way to enjoy the show is downloading it via iTunes season pass.
I loved it, and am so glad it’s back for a proper season. The slow, quiet highway scene was just brilliant.
Except it isn’t back for a proper season. It’s back for a half season, followed by a 3 month break, then the second half of the season.
man that was a lot of commercials. It felt like i was doing wind sprints. 3 minutes…commercial…4 minutes…commercial. I liked the episode though. The characters are frustrating, but look at it this way, most of them are sure to get eaten, anyway. a couple things: 1. how did the zombies not smell the guy with the blood pouring out of his arm? 2. isn’t the RV breaking down repeatedly a perfect metaphor for the plot breakdowns? 3. the autopsy scene was pretty fantastic – CSI: Deadlanta
The zombies couldn’t smell T-Dog after Daryl put the zombie body on him. Remember the guts in season 1?
I think the zombies can recognize you by scent in that if they see you and you don’t smell like a rotting corpse, they will know something’s up. I shouldn’t think that they’d be able to locate humans by smell alone because most humans can’t do that and I don’t think zombification would appreciably enhance the senses.
autopsy scene great, but the actors renditions of smelling the contents of the stomach and such, soooo contrived, not the best acting and reacting in the world. I hope they take an acting course at some point. And what about the white dude who plays the cop: Did he like go on a HUGE diet between blowing up the CDC and the Season Premiere,,,just sayin’ His face looked a little drawn and emaciated….just sayin’…not to mention other flaws…he he he…or in other words, other posts…LOL
If you don’t like the commercials I recommend an iTunes season pass.
CSI: Deadlanta
This show is definitely better on DVD than with all the commercials. The frequent breaks tonight were just aggravating. Season 1, Ep.1 on the DVD was a mere 67 minutes long, I’m guessing this was about 62 or 63.
“Came onto her”???
That was assault. Not an advance.
Also, what species of deer was that?
I believe it was a long horned thestral, a.k.a. Carcharadon carcharias.
that was the fake ass antler species…LOL
Thank you! That was very close to being rape.
What! F@ckin deers……
It wasn’t a White-tail, the rack was wrong.
CSI: Deadlanta
Please stop making this joke.
“came onto her”????
That was assault, not an advance.
Also, what species of deer was that?
Guilt and redemption,that’s what it’s all about.
I thought it was pretty good for what it was. It re-established the setting, which was needed since it’s been so long. But wow, the commercials just hurt this show so much. I know, I know, I could DVR it, but I shouldn’t have to. I never had to for Breaking Bad (though comparing the two is unfair to WD, which will never be on that level).
The show is entertaining but it relies so much on gimmicks and atmosphere. It loses so much steam every time they cut away, especially tonight. It was hardly a 90 minute episode. It felt more like a normal sized episode, stretched out by massive amounts of commercials.
Well, there was the preceeding marathon to re-establish. After watching a few of those, the premier was just more of the same. I’m out.
Too many cliches and silly conversations. While the girl is missing, the people go to a church instead of looking for her. And for all those cars on the road with keys, they didn’t even take one? These people don’t seem to be looking for supplies or gasoline or food, just setting off on one dumb trip after another. For a show that’s supposed to be about surviving a zombie apocalypse, it could have been done so much better.
Liked the season opener, some of the images were downright creepy (like the veil-covered zombie in the church). Also surprised by the revelation that Dale is feigning the problems with the RV so as to postpone the “needs of the many” conversation. And thought the conversation between Dale and Andrea about her planned suicide (which was previewed on the website), was well-written and very well-played by both of them.
I think Dale just meant it that circumstance, to avoid talk of leaving Sophia behind, i dont think he’s been tampering with the vehicle the entire time
Wow, was thinking during the stomach-cutting scene how this show just loves to push the limits. I thought the guts scene in season 1 was one of the most disgusting things I’ve seen on television, but I think this outdid that.
Liked the zombie herd scene as much as the next guy, but thought that the walkers should’ve smelled all our survivors. Wasn’t it established in episode two, Guts, that they can smell people, which is why Rick and Glenn coated themselves in zombie guts in the first place?
Hm. I smell inconsistency/plot hole. Maybe unspoken “zombies lose sense of smell over time” deal. Although I also remember something about “they need to visually observe their prey before they can put a smell to them”…or something.
I think the zombies can recognize you by scent in that if they see you and you don’t smell like a rotting corpse, they will know something’s up. I shouldn’t think that they’d be able to locate humans by smell alone because most humans can’t do that and I don’t think zombification would appreciably enhance the senses.
Viable theory. But it needs to be laid out onscreen a little more clearly next time.
It can get tricky to lay out too much exposition. Maybe they should just do what Game of Thrones does and have the characters talk about all that stuff while having sex.
I questioned that as well, but on the aftershow Robert Kirkman pretty much said that they’re not bloodhounds, meaning they aren’t just walking around trying to locate humans by scent. If they saw them and smelled them up close then they would be able to detect if they were human or not, otherwise they wouldn’t, so hiding underneath a car would be good enough.
The smell issue was problematic for me, until I started to remember that it wasn’t that they were smelling for humans. They were smelling other zombies, and NOT smelling humans. It’s like pitching off your breaking ball, it’s backwards. The zombies see body and connect the smell to it. If they see a body with no corresponding dead smell, they identify it as a human. If they don’t see a body, then they can’t connect “no smell” to that object. It’s just that there isn’t anything to smell, so they keep going. Now, why show all the blood from TDog if you’re (a) not going to make it a salient plot point (they ptached it up with what looked like a shin gaurd from a kid’s soccer gear) or (b) the zombies can’t smell it, I don’t know. It seems pointless to show how much blood the guy lost if there’s no ill effect, and if the threat can’t use it as a tracer. It’s just gore for gore’s sake.
The smell-thing has been poorly established so far, but what I found glaring was the church: if the bell is going off automatically over and over again, that place should be zombie-central as the undead are (apparently) attracted to sound. But this also raises the question of why the electricity is still on weeks after society has melted down? Wouldn’t public utilities be the first thing to fail if society broke down?
I did wonder what was powering that bell.
I have to say, Alan, I’m disappointed in myself. I was SURE your tagline was going to be “as soon as I put off a ‘needs of the many outweigh the needs to few’ discussion as long as I can…”
Feels good for this to be back on the air. Especially since every other genre show I’ve watched since last year’s finale have amounted to a pile of s___.
I’d love to see how they progress from where w/ regards to Carl getting shot. There could be any number of interesting possibilities (although letting him die would be lame. He helps enhance the Shane/Lori dynamic).
That highway scene was intense.
I liked the episode. Couple of questions: I thought the zombies could differentiate humans from zombies by scent. When Andrea stabbed the zombie in the eye, blood got all over her. Wouldn’t that infect her? Or is just the saliva that is poisonous?
I think she’ll be fine, but yeah I was definitely thinking that she’d want to rinse that stuff off. And I think the zombies can recognize you by scent in that if they see you and you don’t smell like a rotting corpse, they will know something’s up. I shouldn’t think that they’d be able to locate humans by smell alone because most humans can’t do that and I don’t think zombification would appreciably enhance the senses.
Don’t spend too much time trying to analyze how the infection is passed along. The show sure hasn’t bothered to come up with a consistent explanation.
I thought that if you get their blood in your mouth then you could get infected, but I might be mistaken. Maybe I’m thinking of some other zombie movie.
That would make sense, but it hasn’t been established in the show as a means of transmission. In the second episode of season 1, they said not to get blood on their skin or in their mouths, but they may just have been trying to be cautious. Nobody in the series has been infected that way. You may be thinking of 28 Days Later.
Write a comment…*shock and awe* amazing… but loosing BOTH the children… really. Wow
I wondered before the Season 2 Premiere if something like this had to happen. If for no other reason than because of the child actors’ aging, like why they had to come up with excuses to get rid of the kids on “Lost.”
As far as the kids growing that will be a very interesting issue. TWD seems setup for a healthy run, and if the storyline only advances weeks or a month over the course of entire seasons, the kids will start looking a bit strange…
so can someone tell me what the dialogue was between Andrea and Dale this episode that was sooooo compelling, soooo wonderful, sooo amazing??? I was reading this post on facebook and don’t want to be caught all a-ghast and gash-like without an answer…thanks.
Alan,
Don’t take this the wrong way but you should be nut punched for liking that first episode, it was bad.
BTW I was joking……….if anyone lacks a sense of humor………..Not about the EP is stunk.
It stunk…….sorry.
The commercials were incredibly intrusive and excessive. I’ve never seen so many intrusive commercials in a premier. Especially a hit show like this!
Amen to that, too many commercials. I found myself wishing hbo or showtime had this series instead. Amc has way too many commercials!
Was that your feeling during the first half hour or so when there were ZERO commercials? They were heavier in the back end of the episode because you didn’t get any to start – I much prefer this way. Also, if you like a big-budget, low-ratings show, you should really appreciate every commercial.
I hit fast forward on my DVR.
This show is incredibly expensive to produce, thus the need for all of the commercials.
For commercial-free viewing, try an iTunes season pass. It’s $23 and comes with web-only extras.
Man the commercials were so intrusive. I’ve never seen so many commercials in a premier, especially one as popular as this!
Spoiler! This will happen again, especially if the ratings are as big as they were last season…
The “zombie rules” need to be better defined within the show. Not totally sure why hiding under cars works, but during season 1 they had to cover themselves in zombie brisket to stay hidden. Also, in season 1, they seemed to have an aversion to zombie blood, yet in this episode, almost everyone had zombie blood all over them.
Robert Kirkman explained it in the Talking Dead after show.
They didn’t develop super-smelling when they turned to zombies. They smell as well as living humans (who also couldn’t smell a person lying under a car). Also, I don’t think they so much smell the living to find food… I think they smell the dead (who are much easier to smell) to rule them out as food. So when they see somebody, they smell them to see if they smell like death. It’s not like they wander around, guided by their noses.
What I want to know is why on earth did that deer not run away?!?! Or the hunter not see the kid right behind it? I grew up in the country, and if a deer sees you – that deer was gone 5 minutes ago. Deer are so freaking skittish it’s not funny. That particular fact kind of bugs me, but the rest of the episode was great. Can’t believe that cut that thing open halfway through.
Agreed. My husband used to hunt deer, and he started yelling at the TV during that scene. There’s NO WAY that deer would have allowed Carl to get that close.
I think we were supposed to take this incident for the “sign” from God that Rick asked for, since we know deer don’t behave that way. Not the first time the show has pushed the gritty, more realistic approach to the side and introduced a whole other element of fantastical sci-fi stuff (like the time in season 1 when the guy had a dream and started digging graves, somehow accurately predicting the camp would be attacked that night).
The only other explanation is that this is some theory about animals’ behavior towards (or fear of) humans being altered by the zombie apocalypse itself. How long would humans have to be almost nonexistent before certain animals stopped being so paranoid about them?
Agree with Jim-alphabet. My first instinct was the deer was a sign from God, both it’s not running away, then Carl getting shot.
That is exactly what I thought – perhaps this deer has never seen a human, and does not know to fear them.
@Jim: Is your screen name an homage to former pitcher Jim Abbott, he of the one-armed no-hitter?
Yeah, it wasn’t a believable scene at all. I’ve never hunted in my life, but it’s pretty obvious you could never get that close to a deer. If anything, it would attack (at least a mother deer would if her young was nearby).
Was the kid wearing an orange hat and/or vest? If not, he’s just a funny shaped tiny deer. Fire away!
Love the new writers but please stop with all the commercials !! Last season had muchh less !!
I think the season will be less commercials. The results on viewership for the Premiere were record shattering. They were banking on this based on the first season’s success and the hype leading up to Season 2. Just my guess and yes, there were way too many many!
I enjoyed the premier, when the show was interrupting the commercials.
I didn’t care to watch the Talking Dead show, so maybe it was explained, but when did the zombies develop the ability to run? I don’t remember them ever changing their pace last season.
I’d like this explained as well. I thought the whole point of zombies were that they are “slow and lumbering”. So their “running in the woods” confused the heck out of me. Rick and Sofia could have easily eluded them had the zombies not been so uncharacteristically fast.
It’s been explained multiple times that they’re slow and lumbering when it’s one zombie alone. When they’re together, competing for human flesh, they become much more motivated. Remember Rick falling off his horse in Atlanta, getting chased down by marathon-sprinting zombies?
Not really. I thought he accidentally rode the horse right into the middle of the giant mob, it wasn’t like the chased him across the city. I don’t recall it being explained multiple times.
The man Rick met who had a son, he explained things to Rick right before they parted ways. He said “One or two of them ain’t no problem, but when they’re in a group all riled up, you watch your ass”. Not a direct quote, but pretty close.
Got you. When the show goes off the air for a year its difficult to remember small points like that.
I posted this as it’s own discussion thread, but I’ll repost here as an argument for the zombie’s ability to run:
If the cause of the zombie apocalypse is viral, then we have to assume that, like the common cold, the virus can mutate; those originally infected (like Test Subject 19) will exemplify the original traits (moaning, stumbling, uncoordinated, etc.).
However, if you watched the season 2 premiere, some of the zombies can not only run (well, walk-run), but also jump and form cognitive thoughts on where to specifically search for their prey, which to me indicates that the virus is adapting to its surroundings and growing.
Baaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaah. Speaking of not being able to run, Ryan Howard’s conract would be safe from the zombies; because it is a big, dead, stinking albatross. Ain’t no problem. Send over Viciedo.
Moreover, why all the zombie ankle shots? If their ankles all look semi broken, I agree, they should not be able to run.
I’m going to have to disagree with you on, Alan. In fact, when it ended, the first words out of my roommate’s mouth was “Well, Sepinwall and Feinberg were way off on that one.”
It just doesn’t seem appreciably better than the first season. The writing is still horribly, horribly, heavy handed. I mean, that ridiculous scene where Rick and Dwayne(?) kept switching off tasks while cutting open a body to show EVERYONE HAS THEIR OWN TALENT (GET IT? GET IT?) was laughable. And did we really need two extended sequences of characters delivering soliloquies to Jesus?
Well, actually, I guess we do. Because, really, there’s nothing much else for this show to do. The premise, by definition, means not much can happen. Sophia runs away. Either they find her or she dies. That’s it. New characters will come. Some will die. Some won’t. They keep running.
I didn’t mind this in the comics. But I could read two of those per subway ride. As a television series, this just feels slow, slow, slooooooow.
ps. Is there something about serialized horror that requires the characters to be dumb as sin. The only show with a stupider collection of fools is True Blood.
pps. Interesting to see Andrew Lincoln is pulling a Hugh Laurie with his accent in the weird Spike Awards weapon promo.
Yes, thank you. This show is mediocrity at its finest. I realized last night that, although I watched season one and most of the premier, I don’t know a single character’s name, nor do I care to. They are fake. They look like people but have no discernable peopleness, except as zombie-food. I’m going to pass on season two, which seems like it will be just more of the same.
If it has to be explained after the fact, then it was very poorly done at the time.
Sorry, meant to reply to my last comment
I was hoping that this show would improve, but I think it’s just not for me.
It’s not that I’m itching for more action and less character interaction, I just don’t find the characters interesting at all, and the overall tone of the show is almost unbearably melodramatic for me.
I was literally rolling my eyes through the entire opening monologue because it was ridiculously over-written and even more ridiculously acted. Rick basically sounded like he knew he was doing the opening voice-over for a TV show, which yanked me right out of the story from the beginning.
The same went for the little exchange about not going to the Grand Canyon without Carol and her daughter. “Gee whiz, I wonder if something bad is going to happen to Carol and Sophia?! Well, this is a TV show, so probably…”
The suicide argument between Andrea and Dale had potential because she had a valid point and Lauri Holden acted the hell out of it, but it was again over-written (from what I remember, she said the same thing three different ways in that conversation, and Dale just kind of stood there looking flummoxed).
I also just don’t think the search for Sophia should have dragged on through almost an entire episode and into the next one. I’m not saying this show’s storylines needs to move as briskly as something like The Vampire Diaries, but seriously, THERE ARE ZOMBIES!!! If they can’t tell a briskly-moving, exciting-but-still-character-driven story with ZOMBIES, then they are clearly doing something wrong.
I’m giving this one more episode, two at the most. If it’s still alternating between making me doze and making me yell at my TV in annoyance, I’m done letting it take up space on my DVR. Unless I decide that watching to Lori find a gazillion things to make snarky/unjustified/illogical/judgmental comments about makes a good drinking game…
My favorite snarky/unjustified/illogical/etc. Lori comment was her indignation over looting the abandoned cars: “This is a graveyard.” Who the hell worries about such a thing during a zombie apocalypse? Is it really more important to be respectful of dead people’s clothes, weapons, and food items, than to collect as much as you can in order to preserve your own life? I mean, who would seriously give it a second thought in that situation? Was that supposed to be Lori’s “character moment,” where we’re supposed to learn she has unshakeable morals or something? Because what it actually taught us is that she’s demented.
When she said “this is a graveyard” I remember thinking that the writers must be trying to tell the viewers something. Rick’s wife knows it’s bad, audience, don’t worry because we have good reasons for taking other people’s stuff. But I agree, who cares at that point? I’m surprised they haven’t been scavenging for more food and supplies.
It reminded me of LOST, when Kate had to take practical shoes off a dead person to go hiking, except that scene was quite moving. I loved S1 Kate.
I agree that Lori’s indignation was foolish, but I thought she may have been judging Carol for admiring the red shirt, not for taking necessities. Carol replied that she never had such nice things – I guess that’s why I inferred Lori’s meaning. Certainly not because the performances were subtly nuanced.
1- Horrible, horrible monologues. The opening one and the ones at the church.
2- Sooooo many horror movie cliches. “Oh, look, they are able to stay hidden… wait, no, someone made a noise.” “Dumb kid goes running off.” “I am running away from a slow moving monster, so I must fall.”
3- It seems character reactions are driven mostly by whatever the mood of the scene demands, not by any internal consistency. Shane tried to RAPE Lori the last time around. And now Lori is the one badgering him for being too stand offish? Trying to tell him to stay?
4- It is hard to be sympathetic to such dumb characters. So the whole group sets off to search for the girl in order to cover more ground, and yet they all walk in a single file together? Sophia got lost because Rick had to hide her in order to deal with the zombies, but then when rick and shane set off to find her they bring another kid along?
RE: 3: THANK YOU! That entire scene had me so confused I thought I’d missed an episode or something. “I know you tried to rape me two days ago, but please, don’t leave and probably die.” Wha?
Yeah, the single-file thing was hilarious. You’d think that maybe splitting into groups would have been, I don’t know, maybe the first thing they thought of.
Man the left 4 dead survivors would totally own these people.
The Left 4 dead survivors would totally own in this version of the zombie apocalypse.
The premier was everything I was hoping for with the show’s return:
1. Scary. I was cursing Andrea for not keeping still in the RV, but the way she killed that walker made up for it. So gross!
2. Speaking of gross, I was afraid they’d water down the costumes/makeup/visual aspects, especially after seeing the pink blood in the webisodes. However, the show was definitely back to form. The grossest part, that actually had me laughing it was so awful, was Daryl gutting the zombie corpse. Ugh.
3. Fixing some characters (Daryl, Shane). Daryl became my favorite character of season 1, and while being a redneck is what distinguished him originally, I’m glad to see the angry, racist part is gone. I really like that he’s the one who saves T-Dawg. It shows how much he’s changed. As for Shane, he was very easy to hate in season 1. At least in this first episode, you see there’s more to him. It would be interesting to see Andrea and Shane go off together. For the record, I completely see where Andrea is coming from.
I was not seeing that ending coming. I was almost expecting the deer to be a zombie deer, but I wasn’t expecting Carl to get shot. I doubt he’s dead. I mean, this is The Walking Dead, not Game of Thrones.
As for Sophia, I’m guessing she was picked up by some other survivors and is either being treated really well or being held hostage (I hope it’s not the latter) in order to get supplies from our guys.
So, very good episode.
I really want to like this. I love horror so I’m likely to give it another couple episodes to hook me but, as presently constituted, it’s just not compelling. This is not good dramatic television. There’s got to be something more than random encounters with zombies.
I’ve seen reviews calling it thrilling and suspenseful, which boggles my mind. They haven’t exactly been unpredictable either. The shot to the son is a step in the right direction but I fear it’s going to immediately be reversed. And while the characters aren’t unlikeable, they’re also not exactly people I want to spend an hour with every week. So I just don’t see a whole lot going for the show right now.
The showrunners must be critic-friendly, that’s the only explanation for this episode getting glowing reviews.
Stop posturing. Maybe he liked it, because it was good?
This show has so much potential. I love a show that can make me nervous and scared. I hate waiting through commercials and would DVR the show, but I don’t want to wait any longer than I need to week to week.
Wait 20 minutes for a 1 hour show. You’ll end the show at the same time but POOF no commercials. DVR strategery is a must.
Scenes in the season 2 premiere were fantastic. Suspense and tension were extremely high in the opening scene. I loved when Daryl was casually performing an autopsy on the zombie, while Rick was struggling to keep his last meal down. Shane’s joy at finding water and pouring it on his head was another example of how the show, so realistically, can give a view of what life might be life during a zombie apocalypse.
My biggest issue was with Carol. ANY mother would run after their child if they were sprinting into the woods. On top of that, any mother would run after their child if they were sprinting into the woods while getting chased by effin zombies. Carol, outside of survival itself, only has Sophia to live for. She’s not running after her?
Then, after Ranger Rick goes into the woods solo and saves Sophia’s tail, she has the audacity to blame him? Her character wouldn’t have any guilt for not running after Sophia? Doesn’t really seem to line up with Carol’s character or be very realistic, however, I won’t know fully know how realistic that is until the zombie apocalypse actually hits. Like the Sophia missing and how do others react storline, but Carol bothered the sh** out of me with her nuttiness last night.
Yes, Carol’s character is a simpering fool. None of the female characters, in fact, say or do anything logical. Shane tried to sexually assault Lori and she told him to stay away from her family; now she’s upset that he’s brushing off her son and is planning to leave the group. Andrea showed potential last season–I thought she might be the one woman not relegated to cowering behind the men–but now they’ve taken her gun away. Seriously, why isn’t everybody–yes, delicate females included–armed to the teeth by now?
The only consolation for me, I guess, is that the male characters aren’t all that logical, either.
I have to agree with those who found themselves underhwelmed by this premiere. For me, the most egregious and cumbersome portion of the show was the moment they saw the church. I knew the show would take advantage of the whole opportunity to have at least one character (TWO in this episode! Argh!) make some speech at the crucifix. Doesn’t the show trust the viewer to make the connection, based on the interior of the church alone, that THERE IS NO SALVATION? I think something like that is far more powerful if you leave it to your reader to make a connection to, rather than making SURE that’s what we understand. And if two characters have to make a speech to a religious symbol, why not take the opportunity to display what has the be the two most divergent but commonly held views on the idea of salvation. Have one make a desperate plea, if you MUST (ugh…), have the other forfeit the idea altogether, as in “F you, Jesus. Thanks a bunch for all your help here.” Essentially there were two of the same speeches. Oh, please help us, lord!
The highway scene is what I LOVED about this show at the beginning. Slow, quiet, extremely tense. Unfortunately, it’s also what I didn’t like: “Hey, I can still hear the shuffling of zombie feet ten yards up the highway. Must be safe to come out now. Let me stick my whole head out, rather than look around first at the other people to see what they think. Oops, here’s a zombie!” Totally predictable, and you can’t do suspense to its fullest extent when it’s predictable. Though I suppose the other side of the spectrum is startleporn, like Paranoraml Acivty 3 (coming soon to theaters near me, apparently). It’s a delicate balance.
Why was Daryl two hand overhand stabbing that zombie’s gut? And what the hell noise was it supposed to be? That was gratuitous.
I am hoping for better (and less commercials) next week, Walking Dead.
In the after-show, the showed behind the scenes footage of Darryl cutting into a cardboard box. Did they leave in the noise of the box? Didn’t stick out to me.
So far the major complaints of the premiere seem to be…..
– Too many commercials, which I do in fact agree with.
– The blood has never been said to cause someone to become infected. It was the fever that burns you out and kills you. This is not 28 Days Later and they were not zombies in that film, they were the “infected” for a reason. And the zombies sense by sight not by smell. Which is why they covered themselves in guts in episode 2.
-Not any character development. Really, guys? Shane has officially become a three-dimensional character. He’s trying to push this child away because of the attachment they had while Rick was in a coma. He’s doing it because he cares about this kid supremely.
It’s episode one, guys. This show is all about waiting silently, letting the storm pass over you if you will. It would be suicide to fight them head on. Not to mention if they did survive, they would have far less ammunition. I love Breaking Bad but I feel like it’s being compared to TWD, which is a fantastic show as well. And those 90 minutes breezed by very quickly.
Good comments, Nathan. But I’m pretty certain the writers made it clear in episode 2 that the guts were to simulate the smell of zombies first and foremost, with appearance being secondary (if it was even mentioned at all). Kirkman in the aftershow also said that they do sense by smell, but that they’re not “bloodhounds.”
I do not think that Shane being mopey (again) makes him a three-dimensional character. Honestly, the only character who came close to being compelling was the guy from the pilot–the one we haven’t seen since. Something tells me this show would be much better if it had followed *that* guy and his son rather than this group of whiny idiots.
Alan, I normally find myself agreeing with your reviews. This time, however, I couldn’t disagree more. That episode was terrible. I have no idea how a story given 90 minutes could be advanced so little. I’m willing to forgive the terrible acting if the story is there. I’m running out of patience.
In episode 7? You do realize this was the season 2 premiere and not midway through the season. Stories progress organically. They don’t just start up when the show does. Especially on a show like this.
Why are some zombies “awake” like the ones in the church and some “asleep” like the one in the car where the boy got the weapons? Is there a zombie rule book or primer for the genre or does each movie/show establish its own zombie rules?
That wasn’t a zombie, that was just a dead guy.
I have to agree. Any dead bodies lying around would either turn into zombies or be eaten/bitten by zombies, which would make them zombies. There shouldn’t be any normal dead bodies lying around unless they are headless.
Speaking of rule books, the show has not explained why the freeway is full of dead people sitting in cars. If they had been bitten, they would be zombies. But they’re just dead. What killed all those people?
Kansasdan/Barkley – I think those people just died in their cars, surrounded by zombies. I imagine there was only so much food/water with them, and as long as the zombies can see in, they’ll swarm and wait for an opportunity. Just a theory.
So what did the people in cars die of? Boredom? They either died of the fever and would turn into zombies, or they got attacked by zombies and turned into zombies.
Couple of thoughts here:
– We have seen dead bodies before. I assume people can still die from causes other than ‘zombie’. Old age, for example. Heart attack, dehydration from sitting in a car on a highway in Georgia for days on end, etc. Once they are dead, I don’t believe zombies eat them. This seems to be a reasonable explanation for dead bodies sitting in cars.
– Remember the ‘mom’ in Season 1 who kept returning to the house where she died and where he husband and son were? I assume the church zombies went to a former place of comfort for them too. So, they were sitting in church.
I liked that Rick asked God for a sign, then has the encounter with the deer, then BLAM! Carl’s shot. Rick thought the sign was the peaceful nature scene, but it’s really what happened to Carl. At this point, he should lose whatever miniscule amount of faith he was mustering and this should make for interesting character development…
I chuckled during every scene in the church. Only on TV would you find a giagantic bloody crucifix inside a Baptist church.
“giagantic bloody crucifix inside a Baptist church”
That was hilarious. I kept thinking, “Where are they? How did they find the only Catholic church in rural Georgia?”
I guess the bloody jesus made the scene more “poignant.” I mean, both scenes, since we needed TWO.
“a giagantic bloody crucifix inside a Baptist church”
And a SOUTHERN Baptist church at that…