There is a new set of pictures. Discuss. (First day of summer edition.)

Been a while since I did one of my Guess the Logo games, and even longer since I put any effort into making them even slightly difficult to guess. I’m sure this particular theme will be cracked within 30 seconds of my posting it, but I at least had fun deciding on these four as the representatives of that theme.

As on the old blog, I’m open to any and all suggestions for themed groupings. Shoot an e-mail to sepinwall@hitfix.com if you have any ideas in mind. Frankly, one of the reasons they’ve been so rare on the new blog is that I had started to run out of good ideas on the old one, and was mainly leaning on your suggestions (most of which were used up before the move to HitFix).