There is a new set of pictures. Discuss. (First day of summer edition.)

Been a while since I did one of my Guess the Logo games, and even longer since I put any effort into making them even slightly difficult to guess. I’m sure this particular theme will be cracked within 30 seconds of my posting it, but I at least had fun deciding on these four as the representatives of that theme.
As on the old blog, I’m open to any and all suggestions for themed groupings. Shoot an e-mail to sepinwall@hitfix.com if you have any ideas in mind. Frankly, one of the reasons they’ve been so rare on the new blog is that I had started to run out of good ideas on the old one, and was mainly leaning on your suggestions (most of which were used up before the move to HitFix).
They have identical twins
Evil-ish twins/parallel versions!
Actors who have played twins or two versions of the same character.
Willow + Evil Alternate Dimension Willow
George Sr and Oscar Bluth
Phoebe and Phoebe’s Twin Sister Who’s Name I Forget
Not sure about the car. Assuming it’s KITT and that KITT had a twin?
Phoebe’s Twin is Ursula; KITT’s twin is KARR.
These are the evil twins
Bizarro-world
(Ursula, by the way)
Oscar would be the opposite of an evil twin. Ursula was a porn star…hardly call that evil as well
I think we’re to assume that George is the evil twin. That’s him in his doo-rag when he was loving life in prison with his ice cream sandwiches and screenings of movies like Soapdish.
Within the context of Friends, Ursula was evil enough. She hurt Joey’s feelings! She soiled Phoebe’s good name! Etc.
Also, Ursula was mean to the cast of “Mad About You.”
“Evil” twins?
Oh Oscar, always the unwitting victim of police brutality…
Yes Oscar was duped. But then again George was also duped by Lucille.
“oh my god, you’re Oscar”
“.com”
Characters with special powers?
They’re all “evil” twins played by the same person (or car) as the “good” twin.
Kitt’s double was named Karr.
Yay evil twins!
Would have been better if you included “this blog logo sponsored by Gary Troup”.
What?? No Lore?
More to the point…the original evil TV twin…evil Spock.
EVIL-TWINS!
word capture: and assented (i guess that means the interwebs agree with my assessment!)
Actually, I was disappointed when they decided Ursula was evil. It was presumably the same waitress character that Lisa Kudrow had played on “Mad About You”, which was her big break, but that character was spacey, not evil.
I was thinking “comebacks” rather than “evil twins”. Knight Rider came back as a remake. Lisa Kudrow had a show called “The Comeback”. I feel fairly certain that George Bluth tried to make one or two comebacks, though I can’t produce details at the moment. I’m not familiar with the first one though.
Well, Vamp Willow did make a comeback of sorts.
Whether it’s coming back to an episode or coming back to Dopplegangland with an “Oh-“, who;s to say?
That’s a bit outside the box.
dopplegangers!!
Two comments – First, I had no idea that KITT had an evil twin. You learn something every day. Second, how many actos have played two sets of doppelgangers? Between Vamp Willow and Stripper Lily, Alyson Hannigan has definitely had some fun side-roles.
They’re all Evil twins but George Bluth is the odd one out as he’s the only one who is a main character.
Anna,
#3, In regards to the second part of your third comment about only being able to post 5 lines. You can drag the lower right hand corner of the comment box down, so you can write (and see) as many lines as you like.
I don’t know what I did wrong. I clicked reply to Anna’s comment and it ended up down here. It’s not the first time I’ve had that happen.
I know it’s something I’m doing wrong since others can do it! I logged in after I clicked on reply to comment. Could that be the reason why? I’m going to try it again so sorry for the double posting.
Anna, #3, In regards to the second part of your third comment about only being able to post 5 lines. You can drag the lower right hand corner of the comment box down, so you can write (and see) as many lines as you like.
I give up. :P
I’m new to Alan and this blog so I don’t have any complaints. I found him while looking for someone recapping Breaking Bad and now I’m here every day.
Evil twins go far back. Bewitched, I dream of Jeannie. I think even Fred Flintstone had one too.