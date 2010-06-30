There is a new set of pictures. Discuss. (Independence weekend edition.)

Senior Television Writer
06.30.10 37 Comments

Time for another logo-style guessing game, though this one shouldn’t be too hard to guess. The combination just made me happy, even if it means I had to use an “Arrested Development” character for the second week in a row.

As always, I’m open to suggestions for more challenging themes. Just shoot an e-mail to sepinwall@hitfix.com

Content may be a bit light over the next few days, simply because there’s not a lot to cover as we’re this close to the 4th of July. But there will be a new podcast sometime this afternoon, and a “Wire” review and “Burn Notice” on Friday, and Fienberg keeps threatening me with punishment if I can’t be more creative in coming up with post ideas during these slow weeks. So I may have another trick or two up my sleeve before the fireworks start.

Around The Web

TAGSALAN SEPINWALLGuess the Logo

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 23 hours ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 23 hours ago 5 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP