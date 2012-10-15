Tina Fey and Amy Poehler to co-host 2013 Golden Globes

Year after year, Tina Fey and/or Amy Poehler will pop up at the Emmys, the Golden Globes, or the Oscars and be so bright and funny and quick that they’ve outshone the actual host of the night. So the 2013 Golden Globes will cut out the middle man and just use Fey and Poehler as the co-hosts on January 13.

Fey and Poehler are longtime friends and frequent collaborators who have worked together at Second City, on “Saturday Night Live,” and in the 2008 film “Baby Mama.” Both also currently star in comedies on NBC (which will air the Globes), Fey in the final season of “30 Rock,” and Poehler on “Parks and Recreation.”

The promotion from presenter to host doesn’t always go as smoothly as we might hope (witness Ricky Gervais on these same Globes), but the Fey/Poehler team has me genuinely excited to watch the ridiculous Golden Globes for the first time in forever.