Tina Fey and Amy Poehler to co-host 2013 Golden Globes

Year after year, Tina Fey and/or Amy Poehler will pop up at the Emmys, the Golden Globes, or the Oscars and be so bright and funny and quick that they’ve outshone the actual host of the night. So the 2013 Golden Globes will cut out the middle man and just use Fey and Poehler as the co-hosts on January 13.
Fey and Poehler are longtime friends and frequent collaborators who have worked together at Second City, on “Saturday Night Live,” and in the 2008 film “Baby Mama.” Both also currently star in comedies on NBC (which will air the Globes), Fey in the final season of “30 Rock,” and Poehler on “Parks and Recreation.”
The promotion from presenter to host doesn’t always go as smoothly as we might hope (witness Ricky Gervais on these same Globes), but the Fey/Poehler team has me genuinely excited to watch the ridiculous Golden Globes for the first time in forever.
I’m a huge parks fan but always find Amy to be extremely corny at awards shows. If she was hosting alone I’d probably intentionally skip it, but maybe Tina will be able to bring out the best in her
Why the jab at Ricky Gervais? He was a great host. Some people just take themselves waaay too seriously and are waaay too easily offended.
He didn’t take a jab. He just commented that it wasn’t a smooth transition. Content aside, it really wasn’t!
I hope we’ll get to see a lot of them throughout the show. The three times Gervais hosted he wasn’t really a prominent part of the ceremony (including the first time before the controversy about his mean-spirited jokes became such a big deal).
This makes me ridiculously happy. Sadly, I see that I can’t set my DVR to record this yet.
This is gonna be great :-)
Good. Now when is Fey going to appear on P&R already?
Can. Not. Wait.
I always thought Tina and Steve Carrel should have co-hosted the Oscars, provided they were allowed to write the whole show themselves. NBC has made a great choice with Fey/Poehler. There were some pretty stinging joke about the Hollywood Foreign Press the year Tracy Jordan won his Oscar on 30 Rock. This should be fun!
I want to like this a million times. This literally makes my day.
Supergrassemi@hotmail.com
Seriously, does anyone find Amy Poehler that funny? Her show’s good but thats because of the ensemble more than her. And I wasn’t impressed by her stint on SNL and it’s Weekend Update as Seth Myers is doing a much better job on his own.