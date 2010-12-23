‘Top Chef’ – ‘Advantage Chef’: I’m trying to tell you now, it’s sabotage!

A quick review of last night’s “Top Chef” coming up just as soon as I freeze things so I can smash them…
Again, because Liane Bonin’s been doing regular recaps of the show for our Monkeys as Critics blog, my “Top Chef” check-ins are going to be irregular. I would’ve written about last week’s episode – which featured one of the most thoughtful and entertaining elimination challenges the show has ever done – except I was taking a few days off mid-week. But though I didn’t like “Advantage Chef” as much, I probably have more to say about it.
Specifically, I’m bothered as hell that Jamie has now survived two separate eliminations in which either didn’t make or didn’t serve a dish to the judges.
There are certain quirks to the judging system, wherein great chefs can go home relatively early, and/or mediocre chefs can last a very long time simply by making the second-worst dish week after week (Lisa from season 4, I’m looking at you). But that’s just the way the show works, and if the judges really are only considering that week’s dish, that sort of thing is going to happen on occasion.
This feels different, though. A few weeks ago, Jamie bailed on the elimination challenge because she cut her finger, and while that’s an understandable move, she still didn’t help make a dish, and we’ve seen in the past, and in this very episode with Carla, that the cheftestants are used to slapping on some duct tape and barreling through. But Jamie went to the hospital and got a pass from the judges.
This week was even more annoying, as the challenge was designed so that every chef wouldn’t necessarily have to serve a dish. And by hanging back and consistently refusing to serve her undercooked beans, Jamie got to duck elimination in a week where she seemed to clearly have the worst dish. And that just doesn’t seem fair. If the judges ate it and felt that Spike’s shrimp was still worse, so be it. But one of the things that distinguishes “Top Chef” from many other reality shows is that every contestant is supposed to be judged on their work every single week. It’s not supposed to be like “Survivor” where someone can sit out tons of challenges and just keep hanging around. If a challenge is constructed in such a way that one or more chefs won’t have to serve a dish, then that challenge should be scrapped or reconceptualized until everyone has to go. (Had the other team gone on a 4-0 sweep, then a bunch of the losing team wouldn’t have had to serve.) I’m not actually that broken up about Spike’s elimination on its own. He always struck me as someone who was cast more for personality than for talent, but it would sit much better if he’d gone home because his was the actual worst dish on his team, as opposed to the worst dish that anyone bothered to put in front of the judges.
Beyond that, it’s interesting to see that the field is so deep that there isn’t a clear favorite, or even a clear handful. For a while, it looked like Blais was going to run away with the contest, and the other chefs still seem to view him as the one to beat, but he hasn’t stood out for a couple of weeks. Angelo’s the only repeat elimination challenge winner, but one of those was a shared win with Richard and Marcel, and I’ll be curious to see if the reputation for sabotage eventually bites him. (I didn’t watch his season, but if he’s really done this a lot? Ugh.)
What did everybody else think? And how are you finding the All-Star season so far?
Yeah, I wish the rules were that every dish on the losing team was going to be tasted by the judges — because what choice did Jamie’s teammates have? Yell louder at her to serve her dish, and complain to the judges that she was refusing to do so?
Then again, I look at it like Idol: regardless of the specific order of elimination, are they get rid of People Who Can’t Win This before Those Who Can? Except for Jenn Carroll, I think so.
Angelo’s acts of “sabotage” during his season were a bit overstated, I think. He had a tendency to give advice that seemed sincerely helpful but sometimes wasn’t, exactly. It’s doubtful that he was motivated entirely by altruism, but it’s not clear whether he was conniving or inept. He’s hard to read–often, he seems more like an idiot savant than a scheming mastermind.
And yes, it’s inexcusable that Jaime is still there. I have to wonder if Collicchio’s obvious fondness for her has something to do with her survival.
Totally agree about your first point, Maura. Though I’d go even further to say that sometimes Angelo has clearly helped someone, and that help has resulted in that person not being eliminated. But, just as often, the “help” messes with the chef’s head – as it did with Spike – which calls Angelo’s “help” into question.
I agree about Angelo. He was never devious in his season and just seems oblivious to the chef’s possessiveness about their dishes because he just thinks that he knows best. I think Spike is looking for a scapegoat on this one and it’s just unfortunate that Jamie didn’t compete. And another freakin’ soup in the Quickfire? How about limit on the same style of dish for the series?
I don’t think Colicchio has anything to do with keeping her in so far, because she hasn’t been in front of him to be able to “save” her.
Another person agreeing on Angelo. In his season, it didn’t seem so much like sabatoge as like he thought he knew better than everyone else and would try to “fix” their dishes accordingly. Not malicious, just obnoxious and helped about as often as it hurt. I think Jim’s comment hit it on the nose.
And me too. While Angelo definitely demonstrted hi love of sticking his hands in other people’s dishes in his season (and as I recall, that contestant also went home that week), it really isn’t sabotage since that chef has the choice. Like S7 Tiffani who’s used to Angelo by now, said, it’s your dish. That chef should have stuck to their guns and not let Angelo run them over and mess with their dish.
What I am most pissed off about is the free pass Jamie (and Mike I, since he didn’t have to serve either, but Jamie obviously got more attention since she already got a pass in week 2 and didn’t have to serve a dish) got this week. It’s not like Jamie or Mike won an automatic pass on a previous quickfire – they just randomly had a free pass for no reason at all. It’s a cooking competition show, what fun is it to watch people slide by, not even with mediocre dishes, but with no dish at all? It’s almost like if a chef screws up a dish at a challenge and thinks he’d be going home for it, all he/she has to do is chop his/her finger a little, go to the hospital and get stitches, and get an automatic free pass.
Easy fix for the challenge would have been, winners of points still get immunity, but if you lose and/or don’t serve during the point competition like Jamie did, then you are still up for elimination and you have to serve your food to the judges anyway.
Exactly. It was ridiculous that she and Mike didn’t serve the judges. In a cooking competition, your food should always make it to the judges. Not that I’m that sad about Spike heading home.
As it stands, Jamie is going to be crushed in the comments for this and the cut from two episodes ago.
But what’s really most objectionable is what Alan pointed out, that more than one contestant could potentially have avoided this weeks elimination challenge. I don’t consider that strategy, I consider that weak competition.
And really, how are the contestants going to say “Yeah, my dish is the weakest, I’ll go take one for the team.” With the egos in this season, no one is going to think their dish is worse than their competitors (both their teammates or the person they are up against) unless they specifically know they screwed up (Jamie) and should be up for elimination in that case.
Weak, just weak.
Jamie doesn’t even seem interested in cooking so I don’t see the point of keeping her around in an All Star Season. I also find it interesting that Richard made a comment about her not competing, not being on her team and not really being confrontational in his season.
It’s not fair that her dishes have not been tasted and hopefully the producers don’t let this continue. It is ruining an otherwise great season.
I’m impressed by Casey this season, I know she was on the bottom this week, but she is much more confident than she used to be. I thought she got lucky in getting so far in her season, but it seems that she can really cook. Has anyone started a “Go Home Jamie” page on facebook yet?
What I find interesting about Jamie is that she doesn’t seem to want to be there. In her season she worked very hard and was very competitive. She wanted to win it all. This season she seems disinterested. It is as if she was given the offer to come back and though, “Well, I have nothing better to do for a month or so, and I do want to hang at a nice pad in Brooklyn, and it would remind people who I am, but the actual cooking….ick.”
All the chefs I know are chefs because they love it (you wouldn’t do it otherwise, it’s a crappy job with long hours and generally bad pay). Jamie just doesn’t seem to care anymore.
I think the criticisms of Jaime are fair, but at the same time, her teammates knew the rules of the game, and they should have either (a) forced her to compete, or (b) picked up their own game and won the challenge so that none of them faced elimination.
Still, I dislike challenges where the contestants who don’t make the worst dish are able to avoid elimination. As the judges said, Casey’s dish was good, she just happened to be up against one that was a bit better, and was probably better than what, say, Tiffani made. Marcel lost his head-to-head, but didn’t have to face elimination.
But again, it’s a game, and everyone knows the rules going in.
I truly hope there are no more challenges where it’s even remotely possible that a chef isn’t required to serve a dish. The whole Jamie mess isn’t because she didn’t follow up on the team’s ill conceived strategy . It’s because the rules of the competition were set up in such a way that only four chefs from each team would be forced to present.
By allowing the possibility that doesn’t demand that all chefs participate creates two undesirable situations. If the winner’s team wasn’t guaranteed that all chefs needed to plate something a “save the best for last” strategy would have backfired for that person and they wouldn’t have had a chance to win the big prize. And of course as we saw, we didn’t get to see if the truly worst contestant should have packed their knives and didn’t.
Alan, I’d actually prefer you to do your reviews! Monkeys as Critics does recaps, not reviews, so I prefer it when you have a post about the show!
There are two separate issues here:
1) This was a bad, ill-thought rule on the part of Top Chef. They’ve been going for years now, and should know better. It’s the program’s fault. They should never have *any* elimination round that does not require all chefs to produce food for judging. Even in team events, at least the worst food on the losing team should be the one to be eliminated (unless immune). The (possible) worst food on the losing team should never be able to escape judging like this. I.e. what Alan said.
2) If it’s a team round, then the team votes. If the strategy was to put the worst food first, then Jamie had to submit hers first. No one else should have allowed theirs to go first. This was the team’s fault to allow her to get off, so the one who got eliminated was himself partly to blame, plus he has a case against both Jamie and the woman (Kacey?) who volunteered to go first when Jamie held back. They all broke their own rule. It’s a mess.
But the main thing is that it was a stupid rule, due to the program’s wanting to ape tennis scoring when that was a very dumb and unfair thing to do. Fine, it was at Flushing Meadows. The scoring system was stupid. Tennis team play does not work anything like that, anyway. It was a silly and superficial way of scoring, and they should know better.
I don’t have a problem with the rule for the “game” – it’s okay to only have a handful of dishes go toward the points. But all dishes should have been reviewed for the actual elimination. The judges should have investigated why a particular dish was held out of game play and judge that dish as well.
This isn’t the first time we’ve seen this. It usually happens on restaurant wars, where one chef is front of house and skimps on the cooking. But even in restaurant wars, the front of house person is still eligible for elimination (usually not based on their cooking though). A better solution for this would have been either for the team or the producers to randomly assign dish presentation order. We still would have been left with two chefs who didn’t present their dishes, but at least it wouldn’t have been so dirty. It doesn’t really matter anyway…Jamie is going home soon enough and Spike wasn’t long for this competition either. There’s not much advantage to just skirting competition..there is no prize for (as Jen put it) “first loser”.
And, if Angelo is a scheming mastermind, he is the most brilliant we’ve ever seen on a reality show in that he throws the audience (and producers and judges) off the scent effortlessly. I’m of the kind that he is actually just an idiot savant, though.
Regardless, it been an interesting season to-date, especially with Jen going home so quickly (and in such a huge flame-out fashion).
I think y’all are taking this way too seriously. There are still umpteen chefs left in the competition. It’s not like it was all being decided in this episode. There is still plenty of time for Jamie’s lack of skill to become evident and get her what she deserves. I thought this was a fun challenge that mixed up the regular format in interesting ways – especially since everyone’s been complaining the last few seasons about what a rut the show’s been in (I’ve only caught the last few seasons: have they done this challenge before?). As to complaints that it’s SO UNFAIR!!!!!!!1111!!!! Like I said, it’s not like it’s the final four. Go cry to your grandma.