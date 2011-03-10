‘Top Chef’ – ‘Fit for a King’: Fire in the hole!

Liane Bonin continues to ably handle recapping duties for “Top Chef” on our site, and you can find her account of last night’s episode here. I, meanwhile, have some random thoughts on “Fit For a King” coming up just as soon as I compare nuts to music…
First, I’m very concerned for the emotional state of one Richard Blais. I haven’t seen too many reality show contestants be this close to cracking up at the end – or, at least, not that many whom I like as much as Richard. Ordinarily, that long gap before the “Top Chef” finals begins tends to bring people back with their mental batteries recharged, but it seems like Richard spent the interim just obsessing and feeling the weight of expectations as the overwhelming favorite. I’m not saying he will win, or that he deserves to simply to spare his psyche, but I don’t especially want to see his reaction if he falls to somebody like Mike Isabella.
Second, I’m sorry to see Carla go – especially with Tiffany yet again skating along as the 2nd-worst – but like Liane, I couldn’t believe she let herself make the same mistake that cost her her own season. She has tremendous natural instincts as a chef, and only ever gets in trouble when she second-guesses herself and tries something outside those instincts.
And speaking of Carla’s loss in her season, Hosea’s brief talking head about “all the haters”(*) spoke several volumes about what his life has been like since that season ended. Though he did win some challenges back in the day, his season was dominated by Stefan early and Carla late, and everybody (myself included) acts like he snuck in and won something he didn’t deserve. In some ways, that’s got to be as big a burden as Blais not winning his season.
After all the great cooking last week, it was disappointing to see everyone so frazzled and mostly underwhelming. I know there’s not much that could have been done about the fire, but all the contestants were on edge well before that happened, and I generally like to see everyone at the top of their game this late in the process. Hopefully things are more exciting next week (above and beyond Padma in a bikini, that is).
What did everybody else think?
It was a strange episode. There have been times where I think the producers have gotten a bit too cute finding the balance between keeping the chefs on their toes and just impairing them. This one where they lead them mentally down a path one direction (cooking for royalty) and then pull the rug out from under them may not have been directly impairing them, but it was just sort’ve lazy and resulted in some of the worst cooking of the season.
What was impairing them was the kitchen. The fire was one thing, but this is like the 5th time this season that the chefs have been forced to cook in a subpar this season. Once or twice that might be an interesting twist, but if these chefs are so good (which they are) then let them cook!
So how long was the gap before the finals? If they made it explicitly clear, I missed it.
In Gail’s blog on the Bravo website, she mentioned that the last NY challenge was filmed in mid-September and the Bahamas episodes were filmed in January. So about 4 months.
DYLAN_BILES, I think you hit the nail on the head with this one. We saw in the last episode what these chefs could do when the shenanigans were kept to a minimum. And it was good television.
This episode was less compelling than it could have been, and that was due to the manufactured twists of the challenge. At this stage in the game, it seems like the show should just set the rules/constraints for the challenge and then let the chefs cook. While the show couldn’t have predicted the fire, they did control the challenge misdirection and kitchen. And in doing so, they kind of handicapped the chefs that put real thought into formulating their original dishes. And Carla shouldn’t have undercooked her dish, but that would have been less likely if she actually had an OVEN to cook with.
Amen. I agree with all these comments. These are all professionals, but give them equipment that actually works! If they don’t have working equipment to cook with (see Carla in the quickfire with the undercooked rice), then how can you criticize when you get subpar food back? I don’t think Carla would have made this same mistake with a real stove.
Ultimately we’re too far in and with high level enough chefs that I want to see them do what they do best.
I know Tiffany has been skating by, but she was right in being upset about everyone getting to rework their dish. She made something she thought would be good regardless of the consumer and was ready to stand on that dish. Antonio acted like these people couldn’t appreciate anything.
Also it should be noted that she was not actually the second worst this time. It’s pretty clear that they thought he dish was pretty good just not great, but absolutely hated Antonia and Carla’s dishes. She wasn’t in any real danger of going home this week.
Richard Blais’ wife was expecting (they’ve since had their baby) so that might have added to his stress level. As for Carla, I think she’s a magic television personality. I’d watch her show — just to see her repeat the little jigs of joy that she does. But she’d be the first person to say she isn’t the world’s greatest chef. She’s a caterer, and hasn’t worked in restaurants the way others have.
Finally, Hosea simply has not been able to leverage his Top Chef victory in the same manner as other Top Chef winners — and even losers such as Fabio and Stefan. That’s what is driving his resentment. It has nothing to do with his cooking skills.
Sure. He seemed one of the better cooks in his season. But I’m sure some of his difficulty in leveraging his win is that perception from so many of us that he wasn’t a deserving winner. That result definitely symbolized the downside of the “judge only on the meal in front of you” philosophy. I have no doubt that he cooked the best dish that day, but based on what the stories of the season had been, it was unsatisfying.
While Hosea was not one of the best Top Chef winners, I still think Ilan was an even worse choice and yet his ego seemed just fine every time he reappeared on Top Chef. Hosea should take tips from him.
Yeah, I can’t stand Ilan, and he’s always unbelievably smug whenever he comes back despite, from what I’ve read, having done nothing on consequence since winning.
And Alan, I definitely agree that Hosea’s win is a clear indictment of the “judge a dish at a time” mentality, a mentality that drives me bonkers because, reality show or not, there’s a clear narrative over the course of the season, yet the judges just want to ignore that even while the producers are manipulating it.
Blais mentioned in last week’s episode that his mother passed away about two months before the show taped. I think that accounts for a lot of his frazzledness, though not all of it.
I liked Blais in his season, but the way he has taken every available opportunity to belittle Stephanie Izard (who beat him, pure and simple) ever since has ruined him for me. That said, I cut him a lot of slack this season because he’s obviously not in great emotional shape.
I don’t think he’s been the most gracious loser in regards to his season, but he’s never suggested that he deserved to win it, either. He’s taking the “the better team lost” approach that many sports teams do, but he’s not saying he deserved to win based on the dishes that were made in that challenge.
Agreed; he’s mentioned many times, including last night, that he choked. But he does, constantly, talk about it as if his winning was a foregone conclusion that just happened to get derailed by his choking–as though Stephanie didn’t really play any part in the whole process except to be there to benefit from his failure. That’s unbelievably disrespectful of Stephanie, who is by all accounts an excellent chef in her own right.
He wasn’t even better than Lisa in the final task, let alone anywhere near as good as Stephanie, though the demands of establishing a narrative didn’t make this clear. That got overlooked because Lisa wasn’t going to win under any circumstances, even if she did well, and also because the season’s story was about Richard first, then Stephanie, then everyone else for various reasons. He wasn’t so much better than Stephanie that he could turn in a C performance and lose to an A effort from her, and it’s irritating that he doesn’t seem to realize that.
Ben, if you go back and read the judges’ blogs, they reveal that Richard performed better than Lisa in that final challenge, and it was pretty close between Richard and Stephanie.
I went back to Bravo.com to look at the blogs and that’s not what Tom Colicchio said at all; he mentioned Lisa being “in league” with both contestants, said Richard blew it, and said Stephanie was superb and deserved to win. Gail Simmons did say Lisa wasn’t up to the their standards but she was talking about the Final 4.
Look, I’m not a Lisa apologist or Richard hater by any means, but he did badly at the end. The fact that he was the best overall in his season and she was average doesn’t change that.
Carla’s biggest problem is not knowing the kind of techniques and strategies that are common among line cooks. For instance, once she saw the equipment they had available and she had time to re-prep; she should have changed how she was cooking the tenderloin. You can sous vide it for an hour to 145 and get it perfectly medium. Take it out and shock it in an ice bath. Then right before service, dump them in the fryer to color them, crisp them, and warm them up. Not only would this have made it easier to get her pork cooked right, it saves her tons of time.
She hasn’t been in a restaurant in so long, that she just doesn’t know that kind of stuff.
I would love love love to sample and devour any one of these chefs’ plates. I like Richard a lot and understand, or think I do, his various neuroses. Among other gripes, I find it annoying to see these lovely Caribbean Island nations portrayed as places with no decent kitchens. Enough already! If the judges are going to whine and complain when presented with all this kind of hard work on a plate, then let these folks cook under the best circumstances possible. I still think Richard for the win … Wishful thinking.
I was disappointed by the episode overall. When I saw the preview last week about the chefs having to beat the people that won their season, I was excited for this intense battle. Instead, it was this underwhelming quickfire in less than optimal conditions (the burners not working).
Then, they are supposed to cook for “royalty” in the elimination challenge. I’m surprised they used a restaurant with a kitchen like that when in the past they’ve been in these amazing restaurants/hotels during most finals. I was looking for a lot more from this episode, and hopefully the finale will be as exciting as most years (not counting last season because I thought it was the weakest Top Chef season).
And poor Richard. After a great 2-3 weeks he seems to be falling apart. I really hope he wins because I think he’s the best chef (and still can’t believe Tiffany is there or that Mike is there after failing to make pasta correctly), because he seems to need it more than anyone else, and not for the money/title.
Yeah, it’s amazing how Richard’s weird neuroses and poor self esteem play through on television. His facial expressions often express unadulterated disappointment, it’s so weird to me, and watching his sadness actually makes me feel sad.
Ever since Dale left, the spotlight has been more on Richard’s commentary, and I think he’s unintentionally getting viewers on his side through his concurrent belief in his talents and dislike of himself. It’s a weird combo, you can’t pity him because he obviously has some arrogance, but his vulnerabilities really make him likable and a very intense character.
That said, I miss Dale.
Personally, I think that the producers are playing up the “Blais is cracking” angle to keep some suspense, as he’s clearly still the odds-on favorite. TC All Stars seems to be mostly an excuse to give him another shot at the title, given that he’s the most talented chef to have not won and has been a good friend to the show in the the successive years.
Of course, though, as an ATLien, I have a vested interest in him winning and using that $200K to open up a restaurant in my neighborhood….
I don’t really think you can say Tiffany was the “2nd-worst” this week. The way the show was presented, it seemed clear that Antonia had a worse dish. It seemed like Tiffany just cooked an underwhelming dish but executed it well, while Anonia’s food was actually bad. I don’t think Tiffany was actually in much jeopardy of being sent home.
After last week, they should have eliminated two people.
I don’t think I will be able to watch next’s episode with my wife in the room. My wife is a pretty cool person, but I can hear the snarky comment already. Luckily Padme does not do this to often and it can be a show we can watch as a family.
Also, if you think Hosea has haters imagine a world where Tiffany wins.
Seeing Stephanie again reminded me that while Blais might have been the odds on fav to win that season, Stephanie was a big fan favorite too. She’s funny, competitive but easy going, and also – a great cook.
I was heartbroken when Carla lost! Right before they announced her name, I was perfectly fine with Antonia or Tiffany going, so dang, I was looking forward to watching what her finale meal plan would be like. Ah, well. I’m a bit underwhelmed overall by the dishes put forth – at this point in the competition, I’m expecting to see really great dishes, but frankly nothing in this episode looked particularly appetizing.
I’m also concerned for Blais’ well-being. He has all the signs of being a man on the verge of absolutely losing it since the last episode – and it’s kind of horrifying to watch since Blais is generally a likable if overly competitive guy. But it sure seems like we’re heading to a finale where the theme is “Is Richard going to crack?” more than “who’s going to be top chef?”
“If I can be candid, I hate everything I make.”
God he said that with such sincerity, and the judges all plastered on some uncomfortable smiles after he said that.
Poor guy got some low self-esteem, and if it takes him over he won’t appear to be such a charming guy in these final episodes.
I find the universal assumption that Richard is the odds-on favorite a little strange, because it doesn’t seem to me he’s dominated this season. I haven’t checked the numbers, but my impression is that the person who’s most often won (and most often been in the top 3) is Antonia. And more than once she made what might’ve been the best dish but was on a losing team, so couldn’t win.
Judging from their performance this season, my impression has been that the top contenders were Antonia, Dale (before he lost), *then* Richard.
True, on their original season together, Richard was clearly, by far, the better chef. But that’s certainly not obvious to me now, not on the basis of their performance this season. Even Richard (finally) acknowledged Antonia was “competition” this episode– admitted he was glad he’d gotten “in her head,” actively wanted to psych her out. Whereas an episode or two ago, he didn’t seem to consider her among the “top seeds” (in his estimation, he was the only one of those left standing).
Anyway, I found it interesting that in this episode, in which Carla described the psychological reasons for her choking, Antonia also choked– almost lost– so she’s also getting frazzled. In fact, she choked in her original season too– right around this time, in fact (in the finals location, Puerto Rico, but before moving on to the finals)– which was what allowed Lisa to get into the final 3. So there’s not one, but 2 excellent chefs, the 2 best remaining, Antonia and Richard– who shared a season, ending in a location (tropical island) very like this one– who are facing a potential repetition of their original loss (by choking, losing to inferior chefs). Makes for interesting (and also excruciating, depending on what happens) TV.