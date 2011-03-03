‘Top Chef’ – ‘Give Me Your Huddled Masses’: A family affair

A review of last night’s “Top Chef” coming up just as soon as I find out that we’re cousins…
Interesting. Very interesting.
I haven’t watched every season of the show, but I never remember that result happening. I’ve seen them not send everyone home for a Restaurant Wars challenge where everyone botched it so badly that they just repeated it the following week, and friend of the blog Adam Bonin reminded me that there was a challenge where no one was sent home because a refrigerator failed, but there’s never been a case of no one being sent home due to general awesomeness.
On the one hand, I was glad to see a challenge where everybody kicked ass, and got to do it in front of their loved ones. And I can see how the judges would have felt it was unfair to send anybody home based on that. On the other, tough decisions have to be made, and I could see a circumstance like this as a time where the judges could have thrown out the “we only judge based on the current dish” rule and used past performance as a tie-breaker – which would, I guess, have sent Tiffany home.
I can’t decide what’s the more fair response to a circumstance like this, particularly this late in the game, so I’m curious what y’all think.
As for the episode itself, it probably didn’t need to be another extra-long one, but the padding did allow for more time with the loved ones, and to spend a lot of time on the amusing revelation about Mike and Antonia being distantly related.
Also a bit disconcerting – but not surprising – to see Richard starting to crack under the pressure that comes so close to the finish line. As he said at the start of All-Stars, season 4 is remembered by most people as his season, yet he choked at the end; I would argue that of all the All-Stars, he’s the one who most clearly is thought of as the one who “should” have won his season. (And by that I don’t mean Stephanie didn’t deserve the win at the end; just that Richard dominated his year in a way that none of the other runner-ups did. Even Carla only came on late after Stefan had been the overwhelming favorite for most of their year; and then weirdly both of them lost to Hosea.) And you can tell it’s weighing on him. He’s usually so generous with and happy for the other contestants, but you could see how irked he looked when Carla won the ferry challenge, and his reaction to Padma’s elimination fake-out was the closest to homicidal I’ve ever seen on this show. As he’s my favorite, I really hope he can get it together for the finale, but I fear his nerves are going to get the best of him again.
So what did everybody else think?
The contestants could have brought out Spaghettios and the judges wouldn’t have said anything bad in front of family members.
And who didn’t see the “final five” coming from a mile away, especially since they said those words multiple times earlier in the episode?
I knew they wouldn’t say anything bad in front of the relatives, but they were just as complimentary at Judges Table, and Gail and Tom both insisted on their blogs that the food was really that good.
The fake out of Richard was cruel. I really do not understand why he is so stressed out. He is by far the best chef, and even if he didn’t win, he is still going to be extremely successful.
To be honest, I almost feel like he expects to win because everyone else expects him to.
Surprised you didn’t really mention the emotional parts of this episode. Mike has been pretty annoying and almost a villain this season, but it was nice to see some real emotion out of him.
This episode is a reminder of why Top Chef won the emmy for best reality series last year. And to be honest, it should win again for this season. Best season of Top Chef ever.
Actually, up until the point that Marcel was eliminated, Mike seemed to have been showing real growth both as a person and as a chef. (Same goes for Dale.) I don’t condone his bogarting Blazes dish concept, but I think he’s more a passionate chef than a villain. Not my favorite… but still not a villain.
They actually have edited out the whole “fake out” for repeat airings, I guess they caught a lot of crap for it. Did you ever notice how the repeats are always edited just a little differently?
It would mess with the formula, but I always want to see some sort of playoff of escalating challenges until someone actually makes something worth going home for. Put it at the start of the next episode, or make that one of the 75 minute eps (though they should obviously try not to tip their hand through run-times that it’ll be necessary). But we know formula is the raison d’etre for competition shows.
On Iron Chef (Japan, at least, I don’t remember a tie on Iron Chef America) when there was a tie, the next week they would do a 30 minute challenge, usually with a vegetable secret ingredient, or something else simple and light. I would have liked to have seen something similar. But this was telegraphed enough that I wasn’t surprised and didn’t mind.
Season 2 right before Hawaii, Cliff got disqualified for pinning down Marcel and then nobody actually got eliminated at Judge’s Table for food.
thought something was a little off when the judges actually looked happy when they said, “i think we have our decision.” it’s usually more solemn because someone’s about to go packing.
at fitst i felt slighted as a viewer and the judges were a bit gutless. but the more i think about it i’m ok with the decision.
i’m certain that the “final 5” decision was heavily influenced by the familial ties to the challenge. they didn’t want to crap on anyone’s family…especially when all the dishes seemed to be top notch.
final point – my stomach dropped when padma told blais to pack his knives.
Padma looked amazing throughout the episode. Better than the food and that’s saying something.
As soon as I saw the family members sit down to eat with the judges I started to realize that no one was going home. After all, were the judges really going to trash anyone’s food in front of their mother, or husband? Unlikely.
I guess it was a bit of a cop out by the judges, but the episode was emotionally satisfying, and I would have hated to see anyone go home after cooking what was, after all, a very good dish. I don’t changing the rules to include past performance would have been at all fair.
In past seasons the judges have sat down with relatives of the chefs, dined, and critiqued the food in front of them. And someone did go home.
That’s what makes this time unique – apparently the food was that good.
The only other case I can recall of no one being sent home due to general awesomeness was in Project Runway 3 — when Jeffrey, Uli, Laura and Michael/Mychael were all deemed so fantastic as to deserve a shot at Fashion Week. (And given the way that show works, all four were going to present anyway, with one of them being a head-fake to defeat spoilers.)
That, too, was a Magical Elves production.
Was that paid product placement when Carla’s husband explained that they met on match.com? Would they have just had him say “internet dating” otherwise?
I agree, that padma fake-out induced facial expressions in Richard that I have never seen before on reality television. Even though it was just for a second, my jaw dropped, I love how he stammered “why.. would you do that.” To Padma and her evil machiavellian crew
Also, was I not the only one completely annoyed by how many times Antonia and Mikey stated they were cousins? It went from “oh hey mike, we’re distantly related, we come from the same italian clan” to, “OH, MIKEY! MY FIRST COUSIN! We’re both in the finale together!”
I wanted to punch them.
It was a total cop-out on the judges part that they didn’t eliminate anyone and yet they still went through the motions of creating a top two and bottom two. I guess both Antonia and her mother are psychic [antonia predicted padmas presence in the chefs’ apartment, her mother predicted all 5 would be finalists]
I thought the genealogy part was weak. It did not seem like this so-called expert went beyond the obvious by saying that Mike and Antonia had Italian roots, Carla and Tiffany were from the South and Richard was from a western European country. His last name actually seems French but I wonder if the editors casually omitted certain parts as Antonia openly skipped the Jewish part of her background in her dish. I would have thought a world reknowned genealogist could have traced something back to the 1500s at the very least.
I am going to guess a lot was edited out. And we recently did our family tree and it took a professional genealogist 6 months to trace just my moms side back to Germany in the 1500s.
Also if you are Jewish, most likely no paperwork of your family exists before WWII as it was all destroyed, so probably not much to go on there.
Kendra, you hit on why this episode bothered me, and why I hate that other network show that traces celebrity’s roots – I’ve been doing geneaology myself for many years, and resent the fact that these people get all that info handed to them for nothing!
it was a good episode, but i didn’t like all 5 going to finale. i lost a little respect for the judges that they couldn’t make the admittedly tough decision.
but first, this was one of the more interesting top chef challenges in all of the seasons of the show. not only was it a great way to learn about the contestants but you could tell that it really inspired the chefs to make great food.
sometimes i feel like there are too many challenges around making good food out of a crappy ingredients (the quickfire) or make food in some really wierd circumstance. i don’t like them because they are more about how you overcome wierd circumstances than they are about who cooks the best food.
this challenge was both conceptually interesting but it also really allowed the chefs to do what they do best. i wish there were more challenges like this that are interesting but also allow the chefs to really display their talents.
more about letting all 5 in. that was hands down the most suspenseful judgest table in probably the last 3 seasons of the show. anyone could have gone home. so by letting all 5 in I felt cheated as a viewer.
it is the equivalent to a tv show creating some really great story arc where crazy things happen and having it end with “it was all just a dream”.
imagine how much more conversation there would be this morning if someone did get cut. controversey is always good.
All the seasons blur together for me, but I think they’ve not eliminated someone before and then just eliminated two people the next round. Or maybe I’m thinking of Project Runway.
Hell’s Kitchen has done that on occasion.
I didn’t see Richard as homicidal, he just looked like he was about to throw up the whole time at judges table. But that was, indeed, very cruel. He seemed much more enthusiastic once he was declared safe and saw that everyone was going to the final.
I’m satisfied with the result. If they really couldn’t decide on a “worst” dish then I’m glad the five got to move forward. I like the idea that with the all stars, the talent of the top five is so great that no one choked and it’ll be easier to choose a “Best” dish rather than a “worst” dish.
So nice to see another Kendra, guess I need to use a last initial so we can tell each other apart!
I certainly didn’t want to see Richard go home — and I was nervous as heck during that judge’s table. I thought the fake-out was cruel to ME, so I can’t imagine how it felt being Richard in that situation.
I felt ripped off. Make a decision people. These shenanigans cheapen the game. (yeah, I just said that about a reality show). Cop out.
Thank you for saying that you don’t mean Stephanie did not deserve the win in season 4 but I have to point out that I don’t think Richard dominated that season. According to Wikipedia, he won four elimination challenges and three quickfires and Stephanie won four elimination challenges and two quickfires. I wouldn’t call that domination in the slightest.
I don’t know if Wikipedia or any other place also catalogs 2nd place finishes, but my recollection is that Richard wound up in the top group a lot, and that often he was runner-up to whomever won that week’s EC. Stephanie also did well, too – it wasn’t a shock that she won the season in a way it was with Hosea – but the narrative of the season as you watched it was that Richard was clearly the one to beat in the same way Hung had been the season before.
AR – You’re exactly right. Alan, I’d say season four was pretty split between Stephanie and Richard, much like the Vegas season was split between the Voltaggios, Kevin and Jennifer.
Alan: Stephanie was in the winners’ circle six times, against Richard’s three – and if you count her finale-win, she won five elimination challenges against his four. She dominated that season and tops Chicago Tribune’s really great Top Chef Power Index ([media.apps.chicagotribune.com]) with 245 points.
I agree that Richard was the most memorable contestant that season, and he was definitely my favorite, but I think that had more to do with his charisma in the interviews (and later his great blog) and his level of ambition, than necessarily with his level of execution. Stephanie was very nervous and self-deprecating in the talking heads-segments, which was very endearing (she also won Fan Favorite), but might be a reason we discount her actual performance a bit, compared to the assured – bordering on cocky – Richard.
I was glad they didn’t eliminate anybody today. I actually commented on Tom’s blog earlier this season (after the double elimination, I think) that I wished they had more leeway to eliminate several contestants on a bad day (e.g. the dim sum-challenge) and not eliminate anybody when everyone did a good job.
I think it’s at this point that the lack of people like Kevin, Bryan or Stefan is starting to be a problem. As great as this season has been, the food feels a bit on the safe side, and the level of competition at the very top is just not the same as it was among the Kevin and the Voltaggio brothers (doubtless the three best contestants on Top Chef so far). I just hope Mike and Tiffany stop being second-worst before the finale, so it can be a showdown between three worthy winners.
I loved the emotional aspect of the show. I actually shed some tears and I love when a show can do that to me. This season has been fabulous and I really love the top 5, but I still think someone should have been sent home, probably Tiffany because I feel she is the weakest of the group. I could not believe when Padma faked out Richard!
Write a comment…
I don’t have a big issue with nobod getting the boot since they all appeared to rock on their dishes…except that last week Dale went home despite having been the dominating player the entire season.
My single biggest issue with the show is that past accomplishments mean squat. So Dale has one truly bad dish and goes home while Tiffany has dish that apparently is on par with the others and stays.
That I call BS.
seconded on dale’s loss. dude won more challenges than anyone.
thought for sure it’d be dale, antonia, and blais in the finals [with another wild card].
I miss Dale. I got emotionally invested in that dude this season!
[Which is weird because I hated him during his first season on the show]
The term is “runners-up” not “runner-ups”.
I thought it was great that nobody was sent home. If there wasn’t anything to make one dish stand out as worse than the others, then that’s just great. Besides, the other finales always sent four chefs to Part 1 of the exotic location and then three are sent to the final showdown in Part 2. They can just eliminate two chefs in Part 1 this time.
Looking forward to Top Chef Masters with Ruth Reichl replacing Gael Greene at the judge’s table.
I’m bummed Jay Rayner’s apparently not coming back.
Won’t miss Kelly Choi. Cute but even less charisma than Katie Lee.
My biggest complaint was that the Quickfire had no consequences. Obviously they’re not going to give out immunity at this point, but there was no $ won and no advantage given in the elimination challenge. It was just kind of: “congrats for cutting up an orange…here’s your family”
You mean besides Carla winning a car for it
Antonia won the car.
Even though there are still 2 episodes left, what was the point of last night’s? And what would they have done with the Ellis Island concept if Fabio were there? Let’s just hope the Top Chef Masters has a better season. [foodiegossip.blogspot.com]
They still would have traced his genealogy as best they could even though his ancestors clearly didn’t pass through Ellis Island…just like they did with Carla and Tiffany. My thing was that, instead of MAYBE Mike, if the challenge had been “cook the dish that most reminds you of family and home” the resulting dishes would have likely been exactly the same.
The fact that the judges were all so complimentary and positive away from the family members definitely signaled that they were going to have trouble choosing someone to send home.
I liked it. So few things are “feel good” on any shows, let alone “reality” shows (I’m guess since this is the only one I have ever watched) – it was a nice change to not have to see someone rejected and sent packing…though I wish they would cut out that stuff of cruelly psyching someone out like Padma did – it doesn’t add anything to the show, it just cheapens what is overall a good program.
And, all the food did look delicious – especially Antonia’s with the fava beans; one of my favorite food items that you can only get for about a month out of a year.
I don’t know how excited I would be about winning a Toyota these days since there are so many models having to be recalled – obviously why they are so obviously paying for this product placement.
At this point, I favor Carla, Antonia and Richard. Both on food and personality.
Loved Blais and his wife post-gaming the meal. My wife and I turned to each other and said “That’s us.”
I thought it was a fantastic episode, maybe one of the best of the series ever. While I wasn’t entirely surprised by the non-elimination result, I was still very pleased. And it wasn’t a sure-thing- As has been noted, this really hasn’t happened before on top chef- so I was still on the edge of my seat msot of the time. I really love the contestants this season and it feels really good to be able to root for 5 people who are passionate and actually great at what they do, rather than the usual reality fare that tends to focus on craziness and unfounded arrogance. I like a good meltdown as much as the next person, but this actually left me feeling GOOD after the episode was over.
I remember Richard being kind of a snob the first time around and was pleasantly surprised when he was gracious this season. But Alan his arrogance has been coming back in the last few episodes, not just this one. Especially anytime Dale won or really anyone else but him won a challenge. Also can I just say Mike has accomplished the feat of being almost as annoying as Marcel is to me.
I don’t for a moment think that any of the judges pulled their punches at Judges’ Table because family had been there. It was good to see everyone rising up to the occasion for a change — and the tribute to their families was what drew the best from them. Very enjoyable — except I REALLY wanted to eat the food!!
I loved this episode!
My one complaint is that I do wish the cheftestants had reached a bit further back. i would have loved to see what The two African-American chefs on the show would have done if they had to cook dishes based on the regions of Africa that their families were yanked from. I recognize that soul food is based on foods grown by former slaves, but it just would have been more interesting and less expected.
[www.stitchingincircles.blogspot.com]