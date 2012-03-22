‘Touch’ – ‘1+1=3’: Peanuts, popcorn and claptrap

Since FOX is treating tonight’s episode of “Touch” as the show’s official premiere, we might as well continue my tradition of doing talkback posts for new shows. I posted my review of the new episodes – including tonight’s, which I found to be pretty dire – yesterday. Now it’s your turn. For those who liked the pilot, did this feel like a step down? For those who didn’t see the first episode, could you make heads or tails of this? Was anyone glad to see the giggly Japanese girls recur? Were the “24” fans sated by the Jack Bauer/Mike Novick reunion? And how many people intend to tune in next week?

Have at it.