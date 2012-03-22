‘Touch’ – ‘1+1=3’: Peanuts, popcorn and claptrap

Senior Television Writer
03.22.12 5 Comments

Since FOX is treating tonight’s episode of “Touch” as the show’s official premiere, we might as well continue my tradition of doing talkback posts for new shows. I posted my review of the new episodes – including tonight’s, which I found to be pretty dire – yesterday. Now it’s your turn. For those who liked the pilot, did this feel like a step down? For those who didn’t see the first episode, could you make heads or tails of this? Was anyone glad to see the giggly Japanese girls recur? Were the “24” fans sated by the Jack Bauer/Mike Novick reunion? And how many people intend to tune in next week?

Have at it.

Around The Web

TAGSALAN SEPINWALLDAVID MAZOUZGugu MbathaRawKiefer Sutherlandtim kringTOUCH

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 55 mins ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP