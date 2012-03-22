‘Touch’ – ‘1+1=3’: Peanuts, popcorn and claptrap

Since FOX is treating tonight’s episode of “Touch” as the show’s official premiere, we might as well continue my tradition of doing talkback posts for new shows. I posted my review of the new episodes – including tonight’s, which I found to be pretty dire – yesterday. Now it’s your turn. For those who liked the pilot, did this feel like a step down? For those who didn’t see the first episode, could you make heads or tails of this? Was anyone glad to see the giggly Japanese girls recur? Were the “24” fans sated by the Jack Bauer/Mike Novick reunion? And how many people intend to tune in next week?
Have at it.
After listening to your podcast I was thinking this was going to be a terrible episode. I admit it wasn’t great, but it wasn’t bad either. A little slow but I thought it came together at the end. I’ll tune in next week. On a side note, was it just me or did the bald guy remind you of “Herc” from The Wire?
The bald guy was one of the bad dudes on Tim Krings heroes.
I agree with Riley on all points – including the Herc one.
Not a great episode by any means, but it wasn’t horrendous either.
I thought the episode did a good job of showing how Touch will function week-to-week, even if it didn’t always function well.
Strong work by Kiefer.
Yeah, Alan, I was bracing myself for an AWFUL episode, but I kinda liked it. For reference, I’m a helpless romantic so I can totally see how the cloying sentimentality might have annoyed some people (hell, sometimes they even piled it on too heavily for me). But I thought this episode was simple enough for Touch that it worked. One thing that worried me about the show was about how they were going to fit around-the-world connections into every episode, but I thought this ep. did a good job of being both worldly and local to NYC. I’m not going to say this was a fantastic hour of television, but I didn’t dislike it.
I liked the episode last night. I was expecting the worst based on the review, but I didn’t see anything wrong with it and I will watch it again next week.