‘Treme’ – ‘I’ll Fly Away’: Stormy weather

“Treme” ended its first season tonight. I did a very long interview with co-creator David Simon about the show and some of the reaction to it, and I have a review of the finale coming up just as soon as I call my shot…
“New Orleans needs you!” -Davis
“A lot of people gone. Those left, we gotta be about the day-to-day.” -LaDonna
On “The Wire,” David Simon was fond of a circular structure to his finales, where each season finale would recreate moments from that year’s premiere in slightly different ways, illustrating the show’s same-as-it-ever-was philosophy.
At first glance, “I’ll Fly Away” fits that mode. It’s again nearly 90 minutes to match the pilot. We close on Antoine again playfully arguing with the cabbie he had to stiff on his way to the second line parade, see Big Chief Lambreaux dance again, watch another funeral procession accompanied by the Treme Brass Band, put Davis back at the radio station so he can put on another rollicking montage song, etc.
But this season of “Treme” wasn’t a circle. It is not the story of how nothing ever changes. It’s a show about a world where everything has changed, and the extended flashback to what all our characters were doing as Katrina approached underlines how much has changed for most of them.
Most obviously, LaDonna still had a brother (who fits Janette and Jacques’ description as a solid, responsible guy) and Toni and Sofia still had a husband and father (whose indignation was at more curmudgeonly levels before the storm hit). Antoine lived on his own with a nice house and a car and everything that’s lacking in his new existence with Desiree and the baby out on the fringes of town. Janette had a house and a restaurant. Albert had a home, Sonny and Annie had each other, etc.
Not every change has been a result of the storm (if anything, the temporary post-Katrina lack of drugs in the city likely postponed some of the ugliness in Sonny and Annie’s relationship), but this place and its people are not the same that they were before the floods came. “I’ll Fly Away” makes clear that the changes will continue. Some will be good (Davis has matured, and now is providing shelter for Annie), some bad (Janette leaves town), but New Orleans and its citizens are in an unwanted, unstoppable state of transition. Very little is the same as it was, and if there were times this season where it seemed little was happening, the finale brings home just how much has actually happened over the past year in these people’s lives.
Because of what happened with Creighton last week, this is in many ways Toni’s episode, and Melissa Leo was superb in showing Toni coming to grips with the nightmare of her husband’s suicide. She’s clinging to every scrap of hope at the beginning (and the cops, while business-like, are decent enough to let her), then can’t anymore, and the horror overwhelms her. She tries to distract herself by talking work with a colleague, but when Creighton’s truck turns up, with an “I love you” note inside Creighton’s wallet, she has to finally, completely face the fact that this was no accident: Creighton chose a watery death over a life with her and Sofia. And what makes the moment sting, aside from Leo’s brilliance, is the way that Lt. Colson shows up and very kindly offers to let Toni have a few minutes alone with the truck to remove any evidence that would point towards suicide – allowing this woman to perpetrate a cover-up after she’s doggedly spent this entire season trying to expose a police cover-up and reveal truth to the world above all else.
Toni has the biggest moments (another one of which I’ll get to in a bit), but nearly everyone gets a moment to shine. Davis began the season as the show’s lightning rod character, and here he spends most of the running time giving Janette one perfect day, featuring the music of John Boutte(*), shrimp po’boys, a nap along the river and one damn suave move with the hotel room key at the place where they filmed “Pretty Baby.” It’s Davis using his love and knowledge of the city for good rather than evil, all winningly played by Steve Zahn. And Kim Dickens makes it clear throughout (particularly as Janette melts at the sounds coming out of Boutte’s mouth on her porch) that not an iota of the effort or the charm of this is being lost on Janette, but it’s unfortunately not enough. Much as she loves all the aspects of New Orleans that Davis shows her, the city has broken her, and she needs to get out, at least for a while. But if/when she returns, perhaps she’ll take him more seriously as someone other than an exasperating occasional sex buddy.
(*) Boutte performed at the Houston honkytonk Sonny traveled to in episode four, and of course also sings the series’ theme song.
Or perhaps he won’t be on the market for a Janette return. While the gods have been unkind to Janette and nearly everyone else in this cast, they reward Davis for his good deed by placing the angelic Annie at his doorstep. We’ve seen in their previous encounters that he’s very much attracted to her, but we also saw on Mardi Gras that he recognizes she could use some kindness more than another boyfriend, so there are a lot of possibilities within a Davis/Annie co-habitation situation. And for now, it gave us the priceless image of Davis looking back down the steps after Annie enters the house, as if he’s wondering, “Did this amazing thing that just happened actually just happen?”
Janette leaves town, and winds up sharing a flight with Delmond, who over the course of these last few months has made some peace with his father and the Indian thing. Albert misses Mardi Gras but gets to parade on St. Joseph’s – and I love how, as they did in the pilot, director Agnieszka Holland and her director of photography light things so the Big Chief’s feathers are often the only thing we can see against a black New Orleans night – and is rescued from a police beatdown(**) by Sgt. Thompson (the community relations officer who tried to negotiate a peaceful end to Albert’s Calliope protest). And in the end, in a very funny, underplayed scene between Clarke Peters and Rob Brown, father and son again bicker about the differences between old-school and new-school practitioners of “that Chinese shit,” and it’s clear that something fundamental has changed in the relationship. The words are the same, but the music’s different.
(**) It’s interesting what perspective does for a show. “The Wire” was often told from the perspective of, and sympathetic to, the cops, so beatdowns of bad guys could often be played for laughs: this is just how things are done sometimes. On “Treme” so far, the cops are a minor presence (though I’m assuming/hoping David Morse is more of a presence next season), while we know and like Albert, so the possibility of him getting beat on the way he beat up the tool thief is something to dread.
So some characters end the season on bleak notes, and others on hopeful ones. And then there’s Antoine, still out there hustling, this time landing the best gig he’s had all season and squandering most of his paycheck at the card table. Wendell Pierce is such a charming man, and the real-life musicians he plays with so terrific, that I don’t regret any of the time we spent this year watching Antoine run in place. That said, I wouldn’t be unhappy if season two featured more of a distinct arc for the guy.
But even Antoine showed a little bit of progress throughout the year. He’s still living gig-to-gig, hand-to-mouth, but his connection to LaDonna allowed him to show some growth and selflessness as a family man. He gave her the money to help repair the family crypt(***), and he went to Daymo’s funeral, not because he got anything out of it but because he recognized it was the right thing to do – for the ex-wife who lost a brother and for the estranged sons who lost their uncle. And you see in his sons’ interaction with him in the second line that they see that little bit of change, and are grateful for it on this terrible day.
(***) And I loved how even in LaDonna’s grief, she was able to crack a joke at the expense of the cemetery director by listening to the sounds of her dead relatives spinning in their graves over the huge bill.
Now, we closed the series’ first episode with a parade at a funeral, but it was the first stage of that tradition: somber, stately and respectful of the body being taken to the cemetary. We close not with a mirror image of that, but with the second half of the tradition: the cathartic uptempo departure from the cemetary. It’s such a wonderful, largely dialogue-free scene full of gorgeous little moments: the boys running up to be with Antoine, and LaDonna letting the music wash over her as she starts to dance, and then Toni briefly smiling at the image of her friend coping with her grief, before being consumed once again with her own.
That brief sequence of the two women is “Treme” in a nutshell: joy and pain and music and great acting all mixed together.
One of the complaints some people had with this season, which Simon and I discussed in the interview, is the idea of “Treme” as a show with little to no story. And certainly, if you compared this to any season of “The Wire,” it would seem very lacking in plot. But I do believe that both shows qualify under Simon’s “novel for television” model. There are, after all, many different kinds of novels. Some are rich with incident, and some almost entirely about small moments in ordinary lives. “The Wire” belonged to one school, “Treme” to another. And I’m fine with that. There are times when I’m in the mood for a Richard Price urban crime epic. Then there are others where I just want to read a Richard Russo book about people in a small town where nothing seems to be happening – until I get to the end, and the emotional wallop makes me realize just how much happened, and how much it mattered to me that I got to experience it via such a confident, humanist storyteller.
“Treme” is not “The Wire 2: The Squeakquel,” but it never set out to be that. And in the end, I thought it was pretty damn great.
Some other thoughts:
- I’m writing this review off a screener of the finale, which did not contain the tribute to David Mills that was set to run after the actual airing. I’m both eager to see it and dreading it; this season was the last thing he worked on, and that tribute feels like the final goodbye, you know?
- And now we understand why Arnie was so eager to pay out of pocket to fix LaDonna’s roof: he was hustling to start up his own contracting business under Riley’s license. Very clever. Say this for Sonny: he brought this guy to New Orleans, and it looks like Arnie is smart and industrious enough to thrive in a place that desperately needs good contractors.
- A very funny little moment: Davina enters the bar in trumph with all the supplies her dad sent her to get, only to be deflated when Albert immediately sends her out for more. A nicely-played beat by Edwina Findley.
- Another perspective moment with the cops: we follow the two detectives out of the Burnette house as we hear Sofia’s anguished screams emerge from inside. They’re not bad guys, but this is just their job, while it’s Sofia’s whole existence that’s just been upended.
- In the interview, Simon and I talked a bit about Sonny, and he suggested that perhaps this episode – with Sonny trashing his keyboard and again resorting to drugs – might be a low point for the character. I certainly hope so. I don’t need characters to be likable, but i do need them to be interesting, and Sonny was unfortunately not that this year.
- Another excellent small touch: as the funeral is breaking up, we see LaDonna’s mother comforting her, when it’s been the other way around until now. Mothers aren’t supposed to bury their sons, but at the same time they are supposed to provide a shoulder for their daughters to cry on – and if that helps distract them from their own pain for a moment, so much the better.
One thing I didn’t quite get, but maybe it was my interpretation of the scene: during the flashback, when Davis’s neighbors are packing up to evacuate it seemed that Davis and the neighbors were being friendly and nice with one another. At the beginning of the season there was tension between them, perhaps the tension came in the immediate aftermath of the storm?
No, he’s scornful and dismissive of them for running when he still assumes the storm will miss the city.
Plus, you never call the cops because of loud music in the Treme. That couple obviously has issues. That scene gives a little back story to that effect.
From the mouth of a 30 Year old NEw Orleanian that gave up on the NO after Katrina, only to return 3years later…I love TReme!! If the show would have played 1 year before now, I probably would have stayed away because, it is definitely the real thing. I enjoy seeing my people and neighborhoods, but I enjoy the MUSIC THE MOST!!! Everything from the cast to the plots are pretty good.
Great write up, and boy do I love a good ‘Squeakquel’ joke.
Squeakquel jokes are good, but I’m sad that they seem to have retired “Electric Boogaloo” and “Die Harder” as THE cultural touchstones for absurdly name sequels.
hah I’ve always been partial to “The Legend of Curly’s Gold” or “Lost in New York”, but “Electric Boogaloo” is good, especially if it rhymes with whatever you’re tacking it on to. (“Sex and the City 2: Electric Boogaloo”)
I love the nods to The Wire through out the series. When Wendell Pierce says “Antoine Baptist is strictly a cooked fish eatin’ motherfucker” it was a great nod to the “strictly suit & tie motherfucker” Bunk. Plus as a musician, the rehearsals, the lives, fears and passions of the musicians portrayed in the series really hit home for me.
As this episode came full circle tonight (or not, as Alan argues so well), I realized how much I learned about the culture of New Orleans, how my ear has been trained to understand the vernacular, how much more I appreciate the music, and just how enriching this season has been. Bravo to the writers and cast, looking forward to next year.
I concur with your thoughts LJA. I thought it was great finale. I enjoyed the extended flashback. Melissa Leo did an awesome job of capturing her anger and grief of Creighton’s suicide.
I knew going into this series that it was not going to be the Wire but another quality show by Simon.
I did get a lump in my throat when they showed the tribute to Mills. It made me very sad, gone too soon.
Thanks for your recaps and analysis, Alan.
That’s our city. They get all the small things right which add up to the big things.
Quick question, there was a brief camera pan on a big white house that appeared to be in the Garden District. Does anyone know if that was the old Anne Rice house?
The house that Davis and Janette passed by in the Garden District is the Women’s Opera Guild House (formerly the Edward A. Davis House).
Thanks, MadisonAvenueWoman.
Briliant season. Got more and more hooked. Heartbreaking the way the did not show the daughter’s reaction to the news, we just heard the screams. Terrific show.
If Creighton is dead, why does IMDB list John Goodman as appearing in the next season, 2011?
I think that we will be seeing many more flashbacks. Although I was aware that there will be at least another season of Treme, I thought that the season finale seemed like it could have been the series finale. For one brief moment I even thought that tonight’s episode depicted the ending, and future episodes would all be flashbacks. That was before I read this commentary and the interview with David Simon.
IMDB is user submitted, so they’re quite often completely wrong about things upcoming. Goodman is most likely done with the show.
Also… remember Alan’s spoiler policy.
Great finale with tremendous acting and music performances throughout. When Annie packed a few episodes back, I hoped she would end up living with Davis and was glad to see it happen as there is a lot of potential there. The Indian stuff was different but fun to watch and watching Toni deal with Creighton’s suicide was tough. Wendall Pierce was great as always tonight as well, especially in the moment he dances with his sons. Very excited to see what is in store for season 2.
The Mills tribute was very classily done. It was about a minute-long montage of the shows he’d worked on, even working in non-HBO shows. The one problem was that Kingpin wasn’t acknowledged. It’s the only show he ever created and certainly more representative of him than the six months he spent on ER.
I’m told the lack of “Kingpin” was a legal issue. They wanted to show it; they just couldn’t get the rights.
Weird – I watched the show tonight on HBO On Demand and didn’t see a Mills tribute, other than birth and death dates. I was actually looking for it, having heard about it earlier. Sigh.
Fair use should cover a 5 second clip for a memorial tribute. Especially given that one of the factors is “effect on the market for the original work.” Not sure there *is* any market for six-episode crime sagas.
FYI: Also, “Picket Fences” was omitted.
Carlise, Mills was employed by Picket Fences, but I don’t believe he ever actually *wrote* for Picket Fences. David E. Kelley was required by WGA bylaws to hire a writing staff, but he did all the work himself. Mills told me he mostly hung around with the other writers, played cards and killed time until he got frustrated and quit.
Yeah. You’re right, Alan. He did say that. And I remember him actually reminding me that he used to play with cast member Don Cheadle at the time. I guess I just thought that they would use ALL of his Hollywood “credits” in the montage. Thanks for the clarification though.
Really touching episode … I had my heart in my throat for the last half hour. Melissa Leo was superb. After much talk during the season of how the Daymo storyline wasn’t yielding much wallop because the audience didn’t know him–his reveals were infrequent and brief–his emergence in this episode packed a huge punch. I could barely stand to see what happened to him on that day–really powerful. The last shot of him in his orange prison garb, looking straight at us, with that fire in his eyes and the top of his head slowly covered in darkness gave me the chills. The exposition of a tragedy as one would encounter it in a first-rate novel. And the sight of Antoine and Desiree’s wonderfully organized and comfy house, the beautifully arranged LPs, their car!, made me feel so so sad for both of them. I should confess that I grew up in Rio de Janeiro and we have of course our own fantastically surreal Carnaval culture. The Mardi Grad Indian scenes, the costumes, the percussion, the moves, remind me so much of our Escolas de Samba (Samba Schools) and make me homesick as hell. That enormous yellow and white costume just knocked my socks off. Thanks for all the wonderful recaps, Mr. Sepinwall, and for your insights and lovely prose. And, oh yeah, more Jacques please and definitely much more David Morse.
Really enjoyed the extra long finale and love how the editing is done so that we get just enough time with each character to pique our interest vs. lingering too long so as to become bored with him/her. Gotta admit, though, that I was hoping Sonny might O.D. on that coke so he wouldn’t be back next season.
A few other thoughts:
The book Creighton was reading in the approaching storm scene (“The Moviegoer” by Walker Percy) sounds interesting. I’d not heard of Percy but learned that most of his novels are set in New Orleans and that this book is about “a young man’s search for signs of purpose in the universe.” Crey really did soak up the culture of his adopted city like a sponge.
At Daymo’s funeral, it almost seemed that Antoine had paid for the second line. And maybe that’s where some of his money not lost to gambling went. Did anyone else get that impression?
What was the beautiful instrumental song played behind the David Mills tribute?
I’d like to know the instrumental song that played during the Mills’ tribute too. I wish someone who knew would respond. I’d like to acquire the tune on iTunes if possible.
Isn’t The Moviegoer a little obvious for a Tulane English prof? Though I suppose he could be preparing to teach a freshman class.
I got the impression that Antoine had paid for the second line at the funeral. He whispered in one of the player’s ear something like: “play for that money, man.” Antoine is an intriguing and real character — sort of teetering on the line between giving in to his vices, and doing the honorable thing. It was a nice touch to see him show up big for his family in the funeral, and to pay for the second line without looking for credit for it. Love his character.
Sad to see Creighton (Goodman) go, but I’m guessing he only committed to one season to help jump-start it with his star power. We’ll probably see flashbacks to him. Absolutely brilliant closing scene by Goodman in the Mardi Gras episode, sort of signing off to his YouTube fanbase with a solemn and somber farewell — “New Orleans was never more than a dream — a soap bubble on a zephyr.” Possibly the best Goodman performance I’ve ever seen.
The Daymo scene coming full circle in his jail cell — a reflection back on LaDonna’s foreshadowing dream of Daymo in his cell, which was filling up with water — was brilliant and haunting. Superb daydream sequence that almost echoes Goodman’s parting Mardi Gras discourse on the dream-like state of New Orleans at the time — how, as in our dreams, the city seems familiar, but something just isn’t right.
Treme may not have been full of action this season, but it accomplished much in the way of character development. Fantastic show…
Paul, Antoine was repeating something he said when he was performing with that band at the funeral at the end of the series premiere. A little nod to their shared time together, and also, I assume, a familiar line among musicians.
Even if he could throw LaDonna a few hundred bucks to help with the crypt, there’s no way he could afford to pay for a whole band – especially since he lost the bulk of his Toussaint money at the card table.
This show felt in many ways like a mini-series to me. A broad idea under which many different characters could be explored. What I lamented was that very mini-series feel; that big moments were largely manufactured and that the little laughs needed to sustain me. Only Cray and Davis gave me real gutbusters. This last episode either stood as an affront to the rest of the series or a background to what will be a tumultuous season two. I liked it, but I felt the viewers could have figured out the same perspective in 2-3 fewer episodes.
I can write in english but I would love to write my short comment in Spanish to extend myself in emotions more than words, I hope some of the readers may follow me…
He seguido fielmente The Wire desde el primer capitulo de la primera temporada desde su apariciÃ³n en los USA y cada final de temporada me ha parecido tan crudo como espectacular, pero tras seguir esta nueva joya de David Simon llamada “Treme” y tras haber visto el capitulo final de la primera temporada no me queda nada mÃ¡s que estar de acuerdo con el autor de esta reseÃ±a, en que realmente ambas series representan jugosas lecciones para los nuevos escritores (tanto novelistas como guionistas), pues estos elementos circulares y de flashback son algo serio y si uno no sabe manejarlos realmente con sabiduria, simplemente mejor ni deberia intentarlo. Sin embargo, este no ha sido el caso de Treme. SentÃ en mi alma una sensaciÃ³n muy fuerte cuando LaDonna aÃºn podÃa oir dentro de sÃ el sonido del celular de su hermano tras contemplar su tumba y haberlos mostrado a todos los personajes de la temporada en estados latentes de tensiÃ³n por el huracÃ¡n, no me parecÃa un uso desperdiciado del recurso del flashback, sino por el contrario una tendencia a entender que realmente las cosas cambian en la vida de un hombre sÃ³lo si Ã©ste lo permite y no hay accidentes que lo liberen de su tragedia. Incluso en el caso del hermano de LaDonna, podrÃa decir lo mismo de las autoridades policiales que bajo su ineptitud y desconsideraciÃ³n latente no remediaron en llevarlo a esa tumba que para LaDonna representaba esta misma condiciÃ³n del hombre ante los cambios, y que a la vez ella traducÃa a los espectadores con tan fuerte impotencia y claridad de mente que se dejaba identificar. Me alegra haber visto un final de temporada tan bueno y tan Ãºtil, que como dirÃa el slogan de la cadena de HBO “It`s only the beginning” y conociendo tan bien la habilidad de David Simon en The Wire, apuesto que serÃ¡ asÃ.
TEROM MAIRA from Lima, Peru
I feel like somebody should give Steve Earle some love for the song he wrote to close the finale. It really summed up the mood, and some of the stories, of the first season.
Yeah, I was looking for that, too in this review. How could you miss THAT! What a great song, and it was Steve Earle’s best scene, writing it with Annie.
I absolutely cannot wait for this soundtrack to drop.
I love the chitchat they gave Earle’s character and Annie about Lucinda Williams. IRL he produced the “Car Wheels” album that Annie loves so much.
Wondered if anyone did the same doubletake I did (and rewind to see again). WHen LaDonna was at the cemetary with the repaired crypt, the funeral guy standing behind her looked like a Creighton (I’m thinking ghost?) Maybe it was intentional on Simon’s part to have the funeral guy bear an odd resemblance to a dead man.
You’re not alone, sureshore. I played that part three times to be sure it wasn’t Creighton. Looked a lot like a slightly slimmer version of Goodman — couldn’t have been a coincidence, since in Simon’s world, there’s no such thing.
I thought perhaps it was him in the first background scene, then the other gentleman who looked closely like him in the second! I rewound 3 x too!
I liked the series all the way through–I just wanted to spend time with these people and know what happened to them–but I don’t think I realized how involved I had gotten until the last 30 minutes of the finale. I thought it was almost unbearably sad. (I just wish I had more knowledge of some of the musicians who appeared.) I’m looking forward to going back and watching the earlier episodes again after having seen them all. I’m also looking forward to next season.
I thought Melissa Leo was particularly good in this episode (as was Khandi Alexander), and I rewatched the penultimate episode just before this one came on, and was struck by all the little signs of emotion in John Goodman, which all had so much more meaning after finding out what happened to him. I’m sure I’m going to get much more out of all of it the second time through.
@Jan, when I watched the penultimate episode and saw Creighton’s actions, I suspected what was coming. He was trying to capture each little moment of some of the things that mattered. It sent chills down my spine when he asked for a smoke from that man, took a few drags and whoosh, gone.
One of David Simon’s most complex–damn near awe-inspiring, if you ask me–musical references: Antoine walks up to Irma Thomas, the Soul Queen of New Orleans, gives her the money he lost to her in the poker game, and says, “Take another little piece of my heart.” The Soul Queen reminds him that “Piece of My Heart” was initially recorded by Erma Franklin, the older sister of Aretha, the Queen of Soul. (I’m going to give Antoine the benefit of the doubt — he was probably making an inside joke about the way it’s easy for casual music fans to mix up Miss Irma, the Soul Queen, and Miss Erma, the Queen of Soul. Antoine’s too much of a New Orleans music lifer to make that mistake.) Added bonus: Lester listens to Erma’s “Piece of My Heart” on the radio (and sings along) in a “Wire” episode.
Cool catch, Alex. Now if only Bunk had been the one listening to that song in “The Wire.” Speaking of Bunk, I wonder if he and Antoine would get along.
I think they would, Cyn, if only because Antoine has so much in common with Bunk’s pal McNulty — what with the shaky parenting, the lust for his ex, the subpar treatment of the woman he’s with now, the sharp professional skills that don’t lead to professional advancement, and the reluctance to admit that someone else might know a lot about his line of work.
I meant Miss Aretha, of course. See — very complex!
Brilliant analogy of Wire : Treme :: Price : Russo. Now that’s a pantheon.
While Sonny is buying his “$40 High Life,” Mr. Quintron’s “Swamp Buggy Badass” is playing in the background. In hopes of a Mr. Quintron or Miss Pussycat appearance, I Googled them and Treme, and got this interview response:
Have you been watching the HBO show â€œTremeâ€?
Q: No, I canâ€™t go there. I want to forget about Katrina, I donâ€™t want to remember. Thatâ€™s for the rest of America. Itâ€™s really a great thing for the city to have such prestigious, talented writers focusing their energies on a show set in New Orleans. I think itâ€™s a beautiful thingâ€”but I personally cannot go there.
—-
I’m finding this to be a pretty common response amongst NOLA folks.
I broke down several times during this. Just great.
Watch Lucia/Annie play a solo with a bit of Queen:
[www.youtube.com]
Your man crush on Davis is getting a little over the top here and I think its really your man crush on Annie that’s the issue.
Davis was making a move on Janette and while Janette is at the airport (still not even out of town) he’s both nonplussed and pleased that the Gods have dropped another girl in his lap. Kind of treating her like Sonny treated Annie, right? Here today, gone tomorrow.
I also would disagree with your suggestion that a giant ass hurricane wouldn’t send Sonny into a relapse since he’s got such a nice girl and all. Cray had a nice girl and it sent him into a river.
I think you’re too hard on Sonny, and I know you claim its his effect on the show, but I’m pretty sure its that Annie thing you got going.
Finally, as a Simon guy, I would think you would know better than to fall for the charms of what is clearly a bum. There is another season to come, and we still don’t know how Davis escaped the hurricane. We know Sonny didn’t try.
Do we even know if we get the same cast back next year? It seems like the stage is set for about half the cast to exit and some new characters to enter. Very Simon.
Davis lived in the Treme. Didn’t flood. That’s how he survived.
One quick, fun bit of Steve Earle related trivia: Annie was talking about going to see Lucinda Williams, and mentioned how much she loved “Car Wheels”. Steve Earle produced much of that album (even though I don’t think he’s officially given credit for that). It was a bit of a scandal as Lucinda’s longtime guitar player and friend Gurf Morlix was the original producer, and the the record was essentially done. Instead of releasing it though, Lucinda gave it to Steve Earle who remastered/remixed/re-did the whole thing, and it became of one Lucinda’s biggest albums.
The whole series was exquisite. It was a respectful, artful peek into some of the issues facing the residents of Nola. Sure it wasn’t “real life.” New York on tv is never “real life.” But for me, the musicians brought authenticity to the art. What a thrill to see such pros, doing what they do best.
A highlight was gospel singer Lois Dejean singing “Just a closer walk with Thee” acappella at Daymo’s funeral. If you click no other link this year, click here to hear her singing it at a master class. [www.youtube.com]
Thanks for the recap, Alan.
I especially enjoyed the episode because I looked at it as one big nod/tribute to our friend David Mills. Anyone who knew him personally knew how much he loved sushi — even when it came to on occasion during our 20-plus years of friendship, dragging me to a sushi joint that he found fit, knowing that I didn’t like the raw fish stuff, but determined to give me whatever positive experience he was getting from it. I always agreed, but with the caveat of also ordering tempura (sans the hot sauce that Antoine was hollerin’ for). :^D
And we know that David loved his poker too — even when he admitted he was never the best at it. So to see Antoine lose his winnings after each game, and go back to the table to try and recoup or ‘catch up,’ definitely made me laugh through my tears at the elaborate inside joke. It reminded me of Simon’s eulogy at the funeral when he alluded to Dave’s favorite pastimes to the amusement of us mourners.
Simon did an excellent job paying tribute to our dear friend, and at the same time, relayed a great story about those whose lives were affected forever by the tragedy of Katrina. All in all, it ended on a note of hope. And I, for one, am eagerly looking forward to many more “Treme” seasons to come, even though my friend is no longer here to continue to lend his uniquely creative perspective on this most excellent series.
I’m hoping it’s not the LOW point for Sonny, but that LAST point. Must we keep watching this unpleasant, untalented (fine – point taken) louse?
I may also be the only one non-plussed by the Daymo flashback. Didn’t tell us anything we hadn’t heard, but too little, too late to establish him as an actual human being, rather than McGuffin.
I have to say that I found David Simon’s comments a little disingenuous. You can like this type of character-driven drama, as many here obviously do, or you can prefer stories that have a more recognizable narrative arc, as I do. But what you cannot honestly say is that there is simply no difference between the two.
Alan’s comments on this I thought were very honest on this point: “I don’t regret any of the time we spent this year watching Antoine run in place. That said, I wouldn’t be unhappy if season two featured more of a distinct arc for the guy.” Watching a character “run in place” and noticing that the character lacked “a distinct arc” is polite way of saying nothing much of consequence happened to the guy. Events simply occurring one after the other, even dramatic events, do not constitute a plot. Simon knows this as well as anyone.
I also find it annoying that Simon insists upon writing off these criticisms as only coming from those who merely want “The Wire” Part II. I didn’t expect that from “Treme”, anymore than I expected it from “Generation Kill.” This response is a straw man that is beneath him.
I guess I would have preferred that he had stood up for Treme on its own terms, rather than pretending that the genre of which it is merely one instance does not exist.
Thank you Alan for your great work.
Three observations:
Many people are frustrated with the Annie/Sonny story, but I think itâ€™s pretty realistic. She is very passive and has allowed Sonnyâ€™s needs to direct her life. She drifted to New Orleans because it was something Sonny wanted to do. Even after realizing that his behavior is bad for her music, and watching him get high over and over again and then him leaving her on Mardi Gras, she still didnâ€™t think she wanted to break up with him, just stop playing with him. This is not like regular TV when you catch him once or twice and walk out the door. When youâ€™re insecure and in a relationship with an addict, you always hope that every time off the wagon is the last time, that every promise to clean-up will be kept. I think living at Davisâ€™s and having him as her friend will be the best thing for Annie and her music. He is full of energy and optimism and more dynamic than people give him credit for. He will encourage her and she will have the opportunity to meet new people and surround herself with working musicians. Sonny is self-destructive, unrealistic about his talent and disappointed with his life. He knows that without playing with Annie, heâ€™s nothing on the NO music scene. I still donâ€™t believe he was a rescuer in Katrina. And, if he was, I think it was the most exciting thing he has ever done and expected the city to embrace him after that. I hope he just flies away.
Seeing Antoineâ€™s pre-storm home reminds us of how much so many have lost. We have now, unfortunately, become accustomed to seeing the destroyed houses of so many storm victims. Knowing about Antoineâ€™s comfortable home, his record collection acquired lovingly over many years, his motherâ€™s lamp, pictures and his car (!), shows us the life he lost and how he has been so devastated by the storm. We assume he had much more work pre-storm when there were more venues open for him to play. He is only living with Desire now because he seems to have no other place to go. Consider that he, alone among the regular characters, has not been able to put his life back. Toni and Creighton lost and repaired their roof, Davis has his house, LaDonnaâ€™s motherâ€™s house is back and it is clear that if enough of LaDonnaâ€™s husbandâ€™s patients return to NO, her family will be able to move back from Baton Rouge, Albert has the ability and determination to reconstruct his home. Jeannette was in the process of repairing her home but she used her money for the restaurant and was still able to live in the house. Considering all that Antoine has lost and the fact that he has very little control over his livelihood and his living situation, he seems to be adjusting pretty well. We get the impression that he was always a lovable dog, enjoying his NO life. Heâ€˜s never even eaten in a chain restaurant before. Instead of looking at the poker incident as sit-comy, predictable and buffoonish, itâ€™s one more way he is trying to get control and loses it all. And he still bounces back!
Finally, Creighton. I think that Simon took a short-cut, casting John Goodman for this role. We are so predisposed to like Goodman, that we feel affection for Creighton. The storm and its aftermath was only the trigger. His life has been out of control, depressed and self-destructive for a long time. He hasnâ€™t published in eight years. As a college professor he does not make enough money to support their lifestyle (lovely home, daughter in private school, pricey dinners), and depends on his hard working wifeâ€™s income to allow him to dream and live his seemingly perfect, indulgent life. He has adopted NO as his home, but only the surface pleasures. His eating is out of control and he has no regard for his health. He relied on Toni to be strong enough to pick up the pieces and care for Sophia, but his suicide was his final, selfish act.
I love the comments on this blog and canâ€™t wait for next season.
This probably my favourite episode of the season. Well done. I think season 2 will be even better. Hopefully, we get less Sonny. :)
Did the suicide note say “I love you”? I thought it said “Move far away”!
The note said “I love you. Cray”