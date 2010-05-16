‘Treme’ – ‘Shallow Water, Oh Mama’: Murphy’s law, Eddie’s rules

A review of tonight’s “Treme” coming up just as soon as I abdicate as the parent of a 15-year-old girl…
“Somebody needs to make a stand, you know? Draw a line.” -Albert
We’re now into the back half of “Treme” season one, and while the show’s stories will never be as inherently grand and eventful as the ones from “The Wire,” it’s clear that there are stories, and this is around the point in the season of a David Simon show where those stories really begin to move.
Toni finally secures documented evidence that Daymo was in police custody during the storm – and all over a warrant that should have been long gone from the computers. Creighton is offered a chance to exploit his YouTube celebrity for the sake of his writing career, and chooses not to take it (for now). Janette is forced to shut down the restaurant when the list of unpaid bills piles up too high. Delmond’s tour brings him back to New Orleans, and the time spent with Donald Harrison Jr. (who, as I’ve mentioned before, shares much of Delmond’s backstory, but has been more open to embracing the Indian ways) nudges him back towards becoming a member of Albert’s tribe. Sonny’s drug use gets bad enough that he slaps Annie, sending her running away from the apartment (and then skulking back because she has no money and no other place to stay). And Davis realizes that the political campaign that began as a way to sell CDs has the potential to make a real statement (if not to actually win).
Even Antoine’s part of the show, which is more of a perpetual motion machine (man hustles for gigs, gets one, then hustles some more) than a story, shifts a bit as he dedicates himself to helping out his old music teacher.
I want to focus on two of the stories this week: Toni’s and Janette’s.
We’ve seen both women working doggedly for weeks to solve huge problems wrapped in nightmare logic: how to find Daymo in a huge bureaucracy that denies any knowledge of him, and how to keep alive a restaurant that everybody loves (including the “Top Chef” gang last week), but that’s swimming in too much debt to survive. Here, Toni finally seems on the verge of solving the unsolveable, while Janette has to give up (for now, at least), but the hour is a wonderful showcase for the superb Melissa Leo and Kim Dickens.
Toni’s search for Daymo has largely been a background element until now, but here she shows an almost superhuman level of persistence in leaving town to track down the ex-cop in his new Texas home, then spending enough time with him to jog loose his memory of writing that ticket, and of the warrant that put Daymo into a cell instead of continuing on his way to emptying the meat out of Janette’s freezer. Patience isn’t necessarily a trait that seems inherently dramatic, but there’s a way that Leo plays Toni’s doggedness – always pushing but never pushy – that’s incredibly compelling. And I liked how the prosecutor’s refusal to file the habeas corpus motion jointly – more of a formality, since it won’t be opposed, but still an insult given all Daymo has been through – is what finally gets Toni to loosen up, put on a sperm costume and join her husband and daughter in declaring her contempt for all the people who let nightmares like Daymo’s happen.
Some people last week questioned the point of the Tom Colicchio cameo, but it plays out beautifully here. We had to see Janette prove her culinary worth beyond a doubt – to us and to herself – before things got too financially dire at the restaurant, so we would understand just how maddening it is that she can’t keep the doors open. She’s doing everything right, serving packed houses every night and impressing some of the biggest culinary stars around, but the storm left her in too deep a hole. And Dickens is playing the despair of that beautifully. Once again, we get a scene (when she first suggests to a hurt Jacques the idea of asking the staff to work without pay for a week) built around the camera just lingering on her face as she ponders a decision, and Dickens sells every emotion and thought without a word.
Speaking of actors doing a lot without dialogue, Rob Brown had a couple of really nice moments tonight: first when Delmond seethes after his father leaves his gig early while barking a reminder about Indian practice (because Delmond believes Albert has always put the tradition ahead of him), and then when he actually shows up and realizes he can’t resist joining in.
To the characters of “Treme,” there’s something irresistible about this city, its music, its food and its more esoteric forms of culture. Try as some might to resist that pull, they can’t, even though there’s plenty of heartbreak that come along with it.
As Toni and Creighton put it at episode’s end, as they march as Ray Nagin’s sperm in the Krewe du Vieux parade:
“Where else could we ever live, huh?”
“No place else.”
Some other thoughts:
- The Sonny/Annie story has gone from doing little for me until now (other than the pleasure of watching/hearing Lucia Micarelli play her violin), and here it crosses the line from inconsequential to outright annoying. In particular, Sonny’s rantings and then his rationalizations are the first time I can remember a Simon show featuring the kind of dialogue I’ve heard on dozens of other, lesser, TV shows and movies. I’m sure there’s a point to this all, but I’d like to get to it already.
- With the rumored Dr. John gig falling through, Antoine winds up working a stuffy Carnival ball, playing the kind of sleepy music that most non-jazz fans associate with the genre (an association which “Treme” is hopefully correcting) and can’t resist standing up and playing a few riffs like they do back in the Treme. If this were “The Wire,” he’d wind up assigned to the marine unit after that stunt. Here, he gets some surprised applause from the crowd and only a dirty look from the bandleader.
- We also get to see yet another of Antoine’s many children from many women – and to learn that Ladonna’s boys are far from his oldest offspring. Great horn player, not-so-great dad.
- Nice to see that Davis and the gay neighbors remain friends after they saved his drunken self last week. And I was glad to get a fuller view of his very Old South parents, who named their son after the president of the Confederacy, and whose casual racism makes him even more eager to turn the campaign from broad joke into political satire (even if Creighton won’t see it that way, I’m sure).
- That’s Talia Balsam (aka John Slattery’s wife in real life and his character’s ex-wife on “Mad Men”) as Creighton’s literary agent. Their conversation about how the storm has put the city back on the map and enabled him to get his novel published sounds not unlike the conversations I’m sure Simon and Eric Overmyer had with HBO (and each other) after Katrina gave a hook to their long-gestating idea for a show about New Orleans musicians.
- Another notable guest: Elizabeth Ashley (raised in Baton Rouge) as Davis’s aunt.
- Once again, I highly recommend going to Dave Walker’s “Treme” blog for a breakdown of all the local references in the episode. I look forward to finding out more about Davis’s political benefactor (and about why Davis’s mother was so horrified by the name).
What did everybody else think?
Hopefully we at least get a Billy Dee Williams cameo out of Sonny and Annie’s pointless story like we did with Nikki and Paulo
I actually kind of like the Sonny/Annie story. In a show full of people who are with varying degrees of success trying to pick themselves back up and rebuild, he’s the only who seems to be becoming emotionally undone. If it was just a story of some dude relapsing, I probably wouldn’t be interested, but they did a pretty good job of showing this guy had some pretty major issues already.
On top of that, I’ve read some theories online concerning what real life people they might be based on, which brings a rather dreadful undercurrent to all their interactions.
Yeah, but the character is such a jackass. And not even a jackass in a well-meaning way like Davis, just a jackass.
He’s hard to stomach, and seeing Sonny hit Annie (a cliche, as Sepinwall pointed out) was just too much. He is a completely, 100 percent unlikeable character.
Davis is Funny Scruffy Asshole, Sonny is Asshole Scruffy Asshole.
I like the Janette storyline a lot too. But shouldn’t the character have at least tried to see if there was any relief money loan she could get. Not a straight bank loan, but emergency funds. So much was donated to the city, did none of it go to people like Janette?
I also liked the the line that Creighton drew between the Krewe de Viuex and Davis’s “campaign” which just isn’t right.
You have no idea the hoops that had to be jumped through in order to get any kind of financial help. There are people here still fighting their insurance companies.
Many people familiar with post-Katrina news stories have a bad feeling about where the Sonny-Annie story line is going. For a potential spoiler…assuming Simon has harvested this story, google the names “Addie Hall” and “Zachary Bowen.”
Good god, I sure hope that isn’t where this is going. I’m not all that squeamish, but I’m not sure how this would really add much to the texture of this terrific show. It would be shocking, sure, but to what end?
I’m not going to google those names because I don’t want to be spoiled, but I have a very, very bad feeling about those two. Sonny’s recklessness makes me really uncomfortable. The actor is terrific. I’m nervous every time he’s on screen and have been since the moment they introduced him.
Davis’s “benefactor” was Jacques Morial, son of the the city’s first African-American mayor Dutch Morial and brother of a later mayor, Marc, who had a reputation for patronage. The mere mention of the name Morial is enough to set off people like Davis’s mother. There’s probably nothing more to it than that. Believable given what we’ve learned about dear old mom, though.
Isn’t Jacques under indictment now for political corruption in the Jefferson fiasco? I am sure the moment in the show was to show the racism that is all too real in this country, but you could get that reaction mentioning ANY politician’s name in post- Katrina New Orleans.
I did not see the episode yet but is John Goodman in the picture supposed to be a…sperm?
Yep,
They were parading in the sub-krewew Spermes (a play on words for the “real” krewe “Hermes”.)
I’m a big fan of David Simon, loved The Wire and Generation Kill. I’ve watched just 3 episodes of Treme so far, and I’m starting to think that the show is just over-rated. Maybe the critics are just afraid to admit that Treme is actually kind of lame? The show seems almost too self-indulgent. I’m going to give David Simon the benefit of the doubt and watch for a few more episodes, but at some point, we need to admit that it’s just not that good.
And what’s wrong with the hitfix web site? It takes a long time to load.
I am inclined to agree. The character vignettes are appealing, but at some point that well begins to run dry. The portrayals are excellent but ultimately, I don’t know if I care that much about what happens to these people because there isn’t much drama being played out. I also think there is a difference between authenticity and esoterica, and I never felt like I needed a cheat sheet to understand what was going on in Baltimore. I’m sure there were many things for a local to appreciate, but it wasn’t a narrative driver of the show.
I’m having a similar reaction to Treme as I did to John From Cincinnati, another show from a genius that had impossible expectations because it followed a masterpiece (The Wire and Deadwood, respectively). There is so much about this show I want to love, but I often feel as if it is pushing me away.
Treme certainly suffers from plot inertia. Certain shows can get away with that (e.g., Mad Men), and Treme does get by on a lot of its local charm, but ultimately the aggregation of characters does not achieve an equilibrium of interest. While some story arcs are compelling, others are downright fast-forwardable. How can I wholeheartedly endorse a show when I’m zipping past any scene that features two of the main leads (Sonny and Davis)?
Another issue I have is the frequent casting of local people. I understand what they are going for here, and I appreciate the attempt at bringing in some authentic local flavor, but this rarely seems to work. Many of these cameos feature some truly bad acting. I understand that Treme has to walk a fine line here, if they ignored the locals they would be bombarded with accusations of being tourists; yet, many of the scenes involving non-actors are painful to sit through. There are very few Jay Landsmans in the world, “regular” people who are able to give a convincing performance in the company of pros. Treme proves that point.
Ultimately, Treme is a decent show, but its flaws prevent it from being discussed as one of the all-time greats, in my opinion.
This was a remarkable (and remarkably frustrating) look at the value of work, and what it means to New Orleans.
As Alan notes, Janette and Toni “worked doggedly” throughout the episode, on things that were actually important – rescuing McGuffin (aka Daymo) and saving the jobs of the restaurant staff. Likewise, Antoine did nothing but hustle and struggle, to feed his kids (or at least one of them), and save his (and his teacher’s) self-esteeem.
Meanwhile, you had three other characters working doggedly at unproductive self-gratification – just not on a float. Davis says he cares about the city, but spends every waking hour dicking around. Creigh recognizes this – yet (as his wife points out) spends an equal amount of effort and time effing around with his juvenile “political satire.”
Then you have Chief Lester. Self-righteous as all get out, and uncompromising and demanding that the government FIX EVERYTHING. Yet what does he do, day and night? Sew feathers and beads.
I understand that the city’s spirit needed nourishment, but so does the body. What bugs me most is that the guys doing the least work are the ones doing the most complaining about how unfair it all is. Everything HAS to be on their terms. It’s no compromise for the noble sperm-float-makers.
At some point, the self-pity becomes tiresome, when there’s no damn work behind it.
A couple of comments regarding Krewe du Vieux. First, Krewe du Vieux is the first big parade of the Carnival season, and it’s a fairly huge deal. To non-New Orleanians, Mardi Gras is all Girls Gone Wild and people flashing on Bourbon Street. But to New Orleanians, Mardi Gras is a huge thing — it’s debutante balls, different krewes all with different cultures and rituals, Mardi Gras tribes, different balls, different parties and events, etc. It’s a huge part of our culture in Nola, and we needed to keep our culture. As Creighton and Toni pointed out, we needed to remind ourselves that despite all of the BS that we had to deal with, this is why we live here — our unique, strange, silly, and crude culture. We couldn’t let that die, even if it meant expending effort on sperm costumes and crude floats at the expense of other “infrastructure” (frankly, Mardi Gras is an infrastructure here).
As for the “political satire” part, the floats and throws (i.e. beads or other things that paradegoers “throw” or hand out), were not just crude parodies (though those were hilarious as well). One of my favorite throws of all time — a FEMA Checklist of why I deserve a throw, check all that apply. I deserve a throw because (a) I am standing here; (b) I am waiving my arms vigorously; (c) I yelled “Throw Me Something Mister”; (d) I exposed a body part; (e) I drew a picture of an exposed body part. Okay, fine, probably not coming off across very well, but it was a chance for people who had been dealing with all of this BS to make fun of it, try to add some levity about it. And for a population whose goal in life is to have a good time, that was really really important. I know it’s something that non-New Orleanians and/or people who have never been here can’t understand, but that Mardi Gras was so completely necessary in giving us enough momentum to help rebuild our city.
M.A.Peel@dondon19 I’m sure the red tape is soul crushing and out of reach of most people. But Janette is desperate. I was just surprised that she didn’t have some dialogue about ‘maybe I can get some of the relief funds’ or something like that.
It took 7 months for the US government to “allocate” money to La. for Katrina. It took another 2 years for it to reach the people for which it was “allocated”. The SBA was just as bad. I wish they would show some of the idiosy of the process, but I don’t think America would be entertained by it. The lesson of Katrina, as said all to rightly in the review, is that you are on your own. We KNOW that to be true now more than anyone in this country.
Great revue. I really enjoyed this week’s episode, too.
Your comments are right on. I think Sonny irritates people so much, because the actor is doing a very good job. He’s Dutch, in real life, and has a very natural acting style. It tends to encourage actors to mumble. I also teach acting in L.A. and always remind my students NOT to mumble. I LOVED the sperm walk in the parade and the developing story lines.
I was out of town, so I’m way late watching this. But I watch it with closed captioning on, which tells me the names of all the songs. It said the one playing during the scene with Albert and his girlfriend was “Lester Leaps In.”