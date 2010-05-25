‘Treme’ – ‘Smoke My Peace Pipe’: My brave face

As mentioned a few days ago, my advance screener of Sunday’s “Treme” didn’t arrive in time, and then I was so swamped with “Lost,” “Chuck,” et al that I didn’t get to watch the episode this morning. So a belated (and briefer than I’d like, just in the interest of getting discussion going) review of “Smoke My Peace Pipe” coming up just as soon as I find a rhyme for “infrastructure”…
“What have you got to lose, anyway?” -Harley
The characters of “Treme” spend much of this episode showing one face to the world and another either to themselves or those closest to them, all while dealing with bad (and in some cases, devastating) news.
Toni finally gets Judge Gatling to sign the order for Daymo’s release, but there’s no victory in that, because Daymo died five months ago, allegedly from falling off the top bunk in his cell. And Ladonna (played with expected but still amazing restraint and power by Khandi Alexander) decides that if her family has waited this long to get learn the horrible truth, they can at least wait a few more days until after Mardi Gras is done.
Albert stages his protest to get the projects reopened, but even after the sympathetic community relations officer warns him that no good will come of it because too few voters care(*), the Big Chief won’t bow (don’t know how) and takes a beating from the cops for his defiance.
(*) It’s a Catch-22, of course. The people most likely to vote for or against politicans who got the Calliope reopened are out of town because the projects are closed.
Janette wanders around telling Jacques and other chefs how excited she is to become a guerilla chef, but when Davis goes to see her upon learning of the restaurant’s closing, Janette breaks down and cries in his arms over the pitiful best she can make of her bad situation.
Say this for Davis, by the way: he may be too self-absorbed to have realized how much trouble Janette was in, but once he does find out, he cooks her a meal and then plays sous-chef for at least her first night. On the other hand, much as he likes to exult in his new celebrity, as well as the big ideas of political fixer Jacques Morial, in private he agrees to drop out of his unwinnable race in exchange for the good favor of a local judge.
Antoine jauntily leads his collection of talented but underemployed musicians in their airport gig, but he’s embarrassed when his oft-mentioned rival Troy Andrews (aka Trombone Shorty) sees him doing it. And privately, he’s grieving the death of his music teacher, whom he respected so much that he insists the man’s grandson get to keep the expensive trombone the Japanese businessman got for him.
We get the inverse of the public/private face with Creighton’s situation. To his wife and to his agent, he insists he’s still a novelist, but he struggles with writer’s block and eventually turns to the many fans who know him for doing what he now knows and loves best: his YouTube rants.
Carnival is coming, and that’s the most public time of year for the city and its people. Our heroes may be able to smile and dance and play and look like they’re exulting in the most famous part of New Orleans culture, but given what they’ve been through lately, how many of them will actually enjoy what’s happening?
Some other thoughts:
- Because it’s Ladonna’s brother who has died, Alexander gets to play the bigger reaction to the news, but Melissa Leo is awfully good throughout the hour as Toni grapples with the realization that this long pursuit will end in tragedy, not triumph.
- Because Annie’s in denial about the reason she blew the audition with the Pine Leaf Boys, her story is the one that doesn’t match the public/private theme running through the other plots, but Harley’s not fooled. Steve Earle may not be a trained actor, but he plays the tired, seen-it-all wisdom of his characters quite well. Still, despite the joy of Lucia Micarelli’s playing, Annie and Sonny scenes continue to feel less essential than the rest of the show.
- On the other hand, I could probably watch an entire hour of Antoine having a trombone duel with his nemesis. Great music, and funny at the same time.
- This script was co-written by the late David Mills and Davis Rogan, the real-life inspiration for Davis McAlary.
- Surely I’m not the only “Wire” fan who had a big grin on his face when Albert and his gang started tearing the boards off the window of the abandoned apartment, right? Somehow, Clarke Peters keeps finding ways to get inside vacant buildings.
- As always, I strongly endorse reading Dave Walker’s weekly “Treme” footnotes. Among other things he taught me this week: the chef Janette visits to sell off her equipment is the same guy who sent the “Top Chef” gang to her restaurant a few weeks back.
No episode this Sunday due to the holiday (though AMC will have a new "Breaking Bad," so different channels treat the weekend differently), but I should have the next episode well in advance of its airing, and will have a longer, more thoughtful take on it posted right after it airs.
Maybe it’s just because she’s beautiful and talented, but I have a soft spot for Annie. Sonny, not so much.
After I watched this on Sunday night, I felt kind of bad that this episode was going to get lost in the competition for your time this week (not complaining, Lost deserved a proper send-off). I was very moved by this episode. I loved the airport scenes. Khandi Alexander needs an Emmy.
When Sonny followed up his support of Annie going on a 3-week tour by adding (paraphrasing), “what else could I say?,” I wanted to reach into my television and hit upside the head. Agree that their story seems less important now, but one can’t help but think it’s building into something very large.
Yeah, that was a pretty loathsome passive-aggressive maneuver on Sonny’s part.
I watched this one with my wife (she normally doesn’t watch it with me). At seeing this, she looked over and said “what an ass.” Couldn’t argue with that.
Sonny is an abusive low-life. Annie can do better. That being said, I agree with Alan that their scenes are the least essential.
Maybe because I like the character so much, but I don’t think Davis is actually going to sell out, as it were. I’ve got a feeling the campaign will continue.
yeah, I see him using that business card to draw attention to the corruption in the city’s politics.
He agreed after the judge (was it? I forget) said his phone number was on the card. I’m guessing Davis has a new song brewing ala 867-5309.
That judge, if I’m not mistaken, is Ladonna’s brother-in-law.
Am I the only one who finds Creighton to be nothing but a big boor (not bore)? He’s not a sympathetic character even though he has become the self-made face of a situation and city that deserves more than a little sympathy. At least the often-annoying Davis has had moments of warmth. Creighton’s crotchety old man routine is wearing thin.
Count me in on the Khandi Alexander for an Emmy crowd.
I’ve been a fan of Khandi for a long time, and felt she should have gotten an Emmy for “The Corner” but I don’t believe she did. Listen up, Emmy folks.
I’ve been bitching about Creigh for a few weeks now. Goodman plays him well, but the guy is ultimately a lazy, self-involved dick.
I agree with those who say that the plots in Treme are less compelling than those in The Wire, but these new characters are so moving and alive! I wish more novelists and short story writers had David Simon & Co’s way with characters. After just a few episodes, Antoine, Ladonna, Albert, etc. seem as if we’ve been watching them for years.
I don’t really see a lot of plot in Treme. In fact, I’d say that you’d need a special, high tech, plot detecting device to find any plot at all in any given episode.
But that’s really not why I watch it. When I’m sitting down in front of the TV with a new episode, I’m not thinking “I can’t wait to see if Davis is going to continue his quixotic political campaign.” or “I wonder if Antoine is going to get his trombone back?” or “Will Creighton finish his book?”.
I’m just looking forward to spending an hour with these great characters. The fact that there’s just enough plot to make sure that they’re not just standing still, that’s fine with me.
I agree strongly about the lack of plot. I think New Orleans (which to me is the biggest character in the show) all by itself kind of makes up for that. But i’m wondering how they will sustain this in the long run.
My heart broke when I saw Antoine’s reaction to his teacher’s empty bed. He’s usually so good natured its right to the point of being annoying for me. Wendell Pierce did a GREAT job.
I missed this and commented on the same thing below. Just amazing.
Perhaps I foolishly slipped, missed a second and thus the entire reasoning behind this (you know, not hard to do in the first run of a David Simon show) but I have a question that perhaps someone can help me with…
Was it ever explained why Toni is so dedicated and devoted to helping LaDonna find Daymo?
I can understand Toni is interested in finding justice for the young man and doing the good deed of helping someone the system chewed up, and re-uniting with his family, BUT….
It seems like she is very, very motivated, going above and beyond on this case. Did she owe LaDonna some sort of debt? Or is this all out of kindness and the desire to rectify what the system has done wrong?
Excuse the cyncism, but the way this has taken over her entire story-arc feels cheap to me if she is not being compensated or doesn’t have something personal to prove/make right for LaDonna/Daymo. I understand getting wrapped up in a “labor of love” but if it’s for a stranger it all seems a little excessive and very unrealistic the lengths Toni has gone to research/travel/assist this cause, unless there’s something that I’ve missed.
Why are ANY of us supposed to care about “Daymo”?
@DB — kind of my point. Other than family, don’t see why anyone would be as involved as Toni has been. Sure justice is a motivator, but for all the time & effort she’s expended it seems there ought to be a more reasonable/realistic motive.
She is a “crusading lawyer” outraged by the injustice. This does not seem unrealistic to me. Amidst all the tragedy on an overwhelming scale, where you can easily feel helpless (also in Toni’s case perhaps guilty she and her family got off so easy in terms of damage to their property/family) here’s an opportunity to make a positive difference in an individual case, to feel like you’re helping somehow. Not unrealistic at all.
I’d have to go back and check but from memory I had the impression Toni and LaDonna knew each other from before the storm also.
And also I don’t see why Toni would not be being paid for her time — maybe not billing every single hour but compensated nonetheless. With the dentist husband they are not indigent or anything.
I agree there is some guilt on Toni’s part. In the first episode, I seem to remember either her or Creighton or both being very sheepish about the fact that they had very little damage to their home.
I would also agree that 1) she is probably getting paid for some of her time, at least and that 2) she is pissed off that so many people got lost in the system. Daymo is representative of that.
She’s a civil rights lawyer, so it’s pretty par for the course.
She loves New Orleans. The city is completely fucked up — maybe she saw the Daymo case as a way to ease a little bit of the pain, repair a little bit of the damage . . .
I very much expected the show to close to credits at the scene after Daymo’s body was discovered as Ladonna looks around at the large number of trailers, all housing bodies. The Wire closing credits theme song was unable to be dislodged from my brain — it REALLY felt like an ending to a Wire episode.
Just watched this tonight on the DVR, so this was well timed.
Great performances all around, as you note, but the best was Wendell Pierce — the duel with his rival was great, but that wordless scene in the doorway to his mentor’s hospital room? Damn.
Okay, someone has once again made a comment tying a real-world event from this period in the city to where they think one of the show’s stories is going. And unlike other people who only alluded to what happened, this person spelled it out. Whether they’re right or not, I think we’ve definitely crossed the No Spoilers line.
That comment should be deleted from the system shortly. In the future, I’m going to ask people to treat this sort of thing as a spoiler, okay? Given that Simon and Overmyer and everyone are drawing on a lot of locals as inspiration, and given that most of us don’t know these stories, that’s not cool.
Got it?
Thanks, Alan.
For all the comparisons to The Wire and people setting their expectations against it, the thing to remember is that Simon could veer into crime here anytime he wants to. Whether he does remains to be seen, but there’s no shortage of crime angles he could introduce in a New Orleans setting.
I was watching a recent episode and halfway through realized, I just don’t care! It is not grabbing this viewers attention, not at all.
NewsRadio is one of my favorite shows of all time, but they never knew what to do with Khandi Alexander. She was criminally unused. And don’t get me started about CSI: Miami.
I’m so glad that ten years after The Corner, she gets a chance to act again. It’s a shame all the great actors we miss out on because there aren’t enough jobs out there.
Of course Davis drives around town listening to his own CD. Of course he does.
Hey, Davis — Possible words to top off infrastructure, with the right mojo and cadence, of course: pucture, rupture, capture, bunker, and, with the proper verve .. katrina … Let’s see if Davis comes with something on the infra-struct-chah front.
Am I the only one not connecting our ‘big chief’ to his counterpart in the Wire? I mean, the bunk stays the bunk but Albert and Lester are very different for me. Which is kind of annoying since I expect the politically maturity of Lester from Albert, which is kind of unfair.
I don’t know anything about NO local history, but I know the type of man Sonny is (and the type of woman Annie is). And from what I know, he will make her pay dearly for her beeing better then him. Unfortunately, she is the kind of woman who will not leave him, making me fear for some kind of scene I’d more expect to see in The Wire :(
Btw Alan, I was wondering that you never drew a parallel between Davis and Ziggy? At least in the first episodes this was my overall impression of him and I did expect quite a “blowout” of anger from him?
PS: any date on your recaps of The Wire Season 3 yet? For me as a foreigner they where extremly helpfull in clarifying parts of the series
Following the Wire, the best show ever made, has got to be a challenge. High hopes have turned into apathy. I wanted to like this show so much, but I just don’t care about it. The DVR folder of Treme episodes just sat there unwatched. This week it accidentally got erased, and I didn’t really mind.
