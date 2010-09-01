‘Treme’ soundtrack gets release date, track listing

Back in June, I talked with David Simon about tentative plans to put out a soundtrack album for the first season of “Treme.” That album now has a digital release date: September 28. (A physical CD will also come out sometime in the fall, date TBD.) And the list of 19 tracks is now out, featuring a lot of the great jazz artists who appeared on the show, plus several of the castmembers like Steve Zahn and Lucia Micarelli.
After the jump, the full track listing, plus a tidbit about my participation in the “Treme” DVD (which will be coming out much closer to the season two premiere, likely sometime in the spring):
2. “Feel Like Funkin’ It Up (Live Street Mix)” – Rebirth Brass Band
3. “I Hope You’re Comin’ Back to New Orleans” – The New Orleans Jazz Vipers
4. “Skokiaan” – Kermit Ruffins & The Barbecue Swingers
5. “Ooh Poo Pah Doo” – Trombone Shorty & James Andrews
6. “Drinka Little Poison (4 U Die)” – Soul Rebels Brass Band & John Mooney
7. “We Made It Through That Water” – Free Agents Brass Band
8. “Shame Shame Shame” – Steve Zahn & Friends
9. “My Indian Red” – Dr. John
10. “At the Foot of Canal Street” – John Boutté, Paul Sanchez, Glen David Andrews & New Birth Brass Band
11. “Buona Sera” – Louis Prima
12. “New Orleans Blues” – Tom McDermott & Lucia Micarelli
13. “I Don’t Stand a Ghost of a Chance with You” – Michiel Huisman, Lucia Micarelli & Wendell Pierce
14. “Indian Red (Wild Man Memorial)” – Mardi Gras Indians
15. “Indian Red” – Donald Harrison
16. “Time Is On My Side” – Irma Thomas & Allen Toussaint
17. “This City” – Steve Earle
18. “Just a Closer Walk With Thee” – Treme Brass Band
19. “My Darlin’ New Orleans” – Leigh “Li’l Queenie” Harris
Now, several of those tracks are from the third episode, “Right Place, Wrong Time,” and a couple of weeks ago I was invited to participate in the DVD commentary for that episode, since it was written by my friend, the late David Mills. So it was me, Wendell Pierce and Khandi Alexander, and I hope we did David’s episode justice. (In the days since, I’ve thought of 17 different stories I wish I had told. Oh, well.) We talked quite a bit about the music, and Wendell and Khandi both have some funny things to say on the idea of being asked to sing on a show that has so many brilliant full-time musicians wandering through it.
Really looking forward to having all these songs in my collection. If nothing else, be a nice way to tide me over until the show comes back next year.
I didn’t see Treme when it aired this year, but it sounds great and I’m thinking of picking it up on DVD when it comes out. One of the main reasons is because The Wire is my favorite show, so I’m eager to see David Simon’s next project. Would you reccomend Treme to a Wire fan, or just a fan of good dramatic TV in general?
I would definitely recommend it to a fan of good TV and the Wire in particular, it helps if you are interested in the subject matter and appreciate the music. I’d imagine the show will play even better on DVD where you can watch in large chunks just like the wire.
I love that they’re including that version of “I Don’t Stand a Ghost of a Chance with You” on the soundtrack.
Me too. That is one of my favorite moments from the show. Who knew Bunk could sing? :)
I’ve been following you for years Alan, but now every time I click a headline of yours in Google Reader (usually excited to read the rest of the article and comments) I get so mad when a portion of my screen is filled with that stupid “Connect with Hitfix” ad. I close it and it just comes back the next time I load an article. It’s infuriating, man. This website has a link to literally every single social networking/bookmarking/RSS service on the internet, and the links are just randomly sprinkled everywhere. There is no rhyme or reason. I know your blog isn’t the place to complain about this, but it just seems like Hitfox is more excited about people telling people about Hitfix then they are making the content of the site professional and clutter free. I have to scroll down 1 entire page just to get to one of your articles, and now with this stupid Connect with Hitfox toolbar I have to do close it or else scroll even further before I can start reading.
And I was really excited about reading about the Treme soundtrack! I’m gonna love this thing, but I don’t even care because every time I load the site I have to work just to get to the content.
Seriously can’t wait for the album to be released! (Been compiling my own ‘Treme soundtrack’ anyway)
I’ll buy it twice on general principle.
I’m working on this soundtrack.
And it hasn’t been an easy one…
(which is why I’ll remain incognito)
C’mon, without revealing your ID, you can’t leave us hanging like that! Why so difficult, @kneejerk?
Three letters: H B and O
I demand danny barker & baby dodds trio – my indian red!
Sweet jesus this is a good tune.
Awesome. I’ve been waiting for an mp3 version of Zahn’s rendition of “Shame Shame Shame” since that episode aired. I’m not sure if there already is an mp3 version out there, but at least I know I’ll have one by the end of the month.
I was so excited to hear that they are releasing a soundtrack from Treme…top show, great chracters and awesome music. I hope I can get a copy here in Australia, if not I’ll order one from outside.
wish stagger lee was included
I would kill to have Annie’s version of Jambalaya from ep. 9, where she plays on the street with that piano guy and percussionist. It frustrates me to no end that there isn’t a full recording of that available.
This is absolutely brilliant, quite a good way to wait for season 3 to be released and to see more David Simon’s brilliant work in Treme. Some of the impressive performances that should keep up with the good work too!