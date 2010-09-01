‘Treme’ soundtrack gets release date, track listing

09.01.10 16 Comments

Back in June, I talked with David Simon about tentative plans to put out a soundtrack album for the first season of “Treme.” That album now has a digital release date: September 28. (A physical CD will also come out sometime in the fall, date TBD.) And the list of 19 tracks is now out, featuring a lot of the great jazz artists who appeared on the show, plus several of the castmembers like Steve Zahn and Lucia Micarelli.

After the jump, the full track listing, plus a tidbit about my participation in the “Treme” DVD (which will be coming out much closer to the season two premiere, likely sometime in the spring):

TREME: MUSIC FROM THE HBO ORIGINAL SERIES, SEASON 1
1. “Treme Song (Main Title Version”) – John Boutté

2. “Feel Like Funkin’ It Up (Live Street Mix)” – Rebirth Brass Band

3. “I Hope You’re Comin’ Back to New Orleans” – The New Orleans Jazz Vipers

4. “Skokiaan” – Kermit Ruffins & The Barbecue Swingers

5. “Ooh Poo Pah Doo” – Trombone Shorty & James Andrews

6. “Drinka Little Poison (4 U Die)” – Soul Rebels Brass Band & John Mooney

7. “We Made It Through That Water” – Free Agents Brass Band

8. “Shame Shame Shame” – Steve Zahn & Friends

9. “My Indian Red” – Dr. John

10. “At the Foot of Canal Street” – John Boutté, Paul Sanchez, Glen David Andrews & New Birth Brass Band

11. “Buona Sera” – Louis Prima

12. “New Orleans Blues” – Tom McDermott & Lucia Micarelli

13. “I Don’t Stand a Ghost of a Chance with You” – Michiel Huisman, Lucia Micarelli & Wendell Pierce

14. “Indian Red (Wild Man Memorial)” – Mardi Gras Indians

15. “Indian Red” – Donald Harrison

16. “Time Is On My Side” – Irma Thomas & Allen Toussaint

17. “This City” – Steve Earle

18. “Just a Closer Walk With Thee” – Treme Brass Band

19. “My Darlin’ New Orleans” – Leigh “Li’l Queenie” Harris

Now, several of those tracks are from the third episode, “Right Place, Wrong Time,” and a couple of weeks ago I was invited to participate in the DVD commentary for that episode, since it was written by my friend, the late David Mills. So it was me, Wendell Pierce and Khandi Alexander, and I hope we did David’s episode justice. (In the days since, I’ve thought of 17 different stories I wish I had told. Oh, well.) We talked quite a bit about the music, and Wendell and Khandi both have some funny things to say on the idea of being asked to sing on a show that has so many brilliant full-time musicians wandering through it.

Really looking forward to having all these songs in my collection. If nothing else, be a nice way to tide me over until the show comes back next year.

