‘Treme’ soundtrack gets release date, track listing

Back in June, I talked with David Simon about tentative plans to put out a soundtrack album for the first season of “Treme.” That album now has a digital release date: September 28. (A physical CD will also come out sometime in the fall, date TBD.) And the list of 19 tracks is now out, featuring a lot of the great jazz artists who appeared on the show, plus several of the castmembers like Steve Zahn and Lucia Micarelli.

After the jump, the full track listing, plus a tidbit about my participation in the “Treme” DVD (which will be coming out much closer to the season two premiere, likely sometime in the spring):

TREME: MUSIC FROM THE HBO ORIGINAL SERIES, SEASON 1