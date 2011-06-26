‘Treme’ – ‘That’s What Lovers Do’: That’s all he wrote

We’re down to the penultimate episode of “Treme” season 2, and I have a review coming up just as soon as I don’t speak English…
“I’m worried about you. You’re so calm.” -Davis
“I should be hysterical? Weepy?” -Annie
It’s funny: because Simon and Overmyer had George Pelecanos come in and do his usual thing a week earlier than normal for this show or “The Wire,” initially “That’s What Lovers Do” didn’t feel like a penultimate episode of a Simon show to me. Forget about the lack of death; the hour initially came across to me like the 6th or 7th episode of a season, one where there was still plenty of time to play out these various stories, rather than a single hour. And yet, the more I thought about the episode, the more it felt of a piece with this project-oriented season. We’re one week away from wrapping up for a while, and while I’m sure not everyone’s plans will be resolved in the finale, it did seem like many of the projects took significant steps either forwards or backwards this week.
On the negative side of the ledger, Davis finds himself being edged out of his own musical dream, step by step, with the band being interested in a more talented guitarist and Aunt Mimi wanting to bump one of his songs from the sampler in favor of Lil Calliope’s. Toni, meanwhile, reaches a point in her investigation where only Colson can help her, and Colson blinks when he comes face-to-face with what looks like a massive police cover-up.
On the positive end of things, Nelson keeps buying up houses, and he and Liguori are set to make a killing with the recovery zone plan. And Janette finally finds her place in New York at David Chang’s, but the compliment from New Orleans’ own Donald Link makes her feel homesick again.
Of course, Simon and Overmyer don’t just deal in black and white, so there are some projects with upside and downside. Antoine’s on-stage antics inspire the Soul Apostles’ lead singer to quit in mid-show, but he’s able to replace her with, of all people, Toni’s intern Allison, and between the band and the teaching gig, he’s making enough money that he can not only pay full fare but a tip to his old cabdriver friend. Delmond’s album finally comes together when the recording moves to New Orleans, but the lengthy recording process, and cost of relocating it in mid-stream, means Delmond will never make a dime off it. And though Annie mourns the loss of Harley, she holds up much better than anyone – on the show or in the audience – might have expected(*), and Harley continues to provide her with songwriting inspiration from beyond the grave with the half-finished tunes she finds in his guitar case.
(*) As the cast’s one complete acting novice, Lucia Micarelli has been doing a lot of on-the-job training over the last two years, and I think she has terrific screen presence but still has some room to grow overall. The scene where the camera just stays on Annie’s face as she watches John Cleary play “Frenchmen Street Blues” and thinks about Harley left Annie as something of an enigma, where if it had been, say, Janette or Toni in that scene, Kim Dickens or Melissa Leo would have said a whole lot more with just their expressions. Overall, though, I thought she was quite good in this episode, and I was pleasantly surprised to see Annie coping as well as she did not only with the murder, but having been witness to it. People respond to trauma differently, and while she wasn’t a direct crime victim the way LaDonna was, it’s interesting to contrast how the seemingly strong LaDonna has crumbled post-assault, while the seemingly fragile Annie has pushed past this horrible thing she experienced.
And then there’s LaDonna, who doesn’t so much have a project falling apart as her whole life. Those scenes are just so tough to watch, as she begins taking out her frustration on Antoine, on the salt shakers, the boys, on everyone but Larry, who’s become the repressed target of so much of her anger.
Some other thoughts:
• I loved the atmosphere of Harley’s memorial service, and how it felt very traditional and true to his experience, while co-existing with the very different kind of musician’s funeral we saw for Dinerral a few weeks back.
• Though Steve Earle himself spent much of his childhood in Texas, I like the idea that Harley’s twang was pure affectation – a character he invented for himself, and that he played so fiercely that none of his friends knew anything about his pre-busking self. I wonder if that’s yet another lesson Annie will learn: that if she wants to feel confident performing as a frontwoman, she has to make “Annie Tee” into someone a bit larger than her own life.
• Is the scene where Colson talks to the detective working Harley’s murder the first time we’ve heard Annie’s last name? And, if so, anyone care to take a guess at how you spell it? I rewound 3 or 4 times, and was afraid to even try. (Interestingly, she and Sonny are the only regular characters who don’t get last names in the HBO.com cast breakdown.)
• I can’t decide if Nelson isn’t coming across quite as fully-developed as some of the other characters, or if Simon and Overmyer are deliberately keeping him and his motives ambiguous. What’s interesting to me, though, is that his pal Liguori is presented as 100 percent sincere and well-meaning, even though I imagine his politics are pretty far to the opposite end of the spectrum from the creative team’s. He believes what he’s doing is good for the city, whether or not team “Treme” would agree with him.
• It’s funny how Annie keeps winding up in relationships with men who eventually have to confront the limitations of their talent. This was a tough hour for Davis, though I got a big laugh out of him temporarily turning into Maynard G. Krebbs with his reaction to Sonny’s oyster boat job. (“That’s, like, manual labor!”)
• Meanwhile, nice for Sonny and Annie to have that moment of understanding, far removed from the toxic atmosphere of their relationship. Clearly, Annie was just as skeptical about Sonny’s stories of post-Katrina heroism as we all were early in season 1.
• Though none of the various groupings interacted with each other, it was still fun to see so many disparate characters all dining at Dooky Chase’s for Holy Thursday.
• I really liked that shot of Toni primping herself as she goes to open the door for Colson – done out-of-focus as if Toni’s trying to hide the gesture from us as well as Sofia and Colson.
So go read Dave Walker’s latest episode explainer at his blog, and then tell me, what did everybody else think? And with one week to go, how are you feeling about season 2 as a whole?
I’m a caption-watcher. Captions said Annie’s last name was Talarico.
Alan’s screener probably didn’t have captioning. Which doesn’t excuse the extra B in Krebs ;-)
Not sure if it’s because Pelecanos wrote last week’s episode or because Game of Thrones ended last week but I assumed that this week’s episode was the season finale. Glad to see that we’re getting one more episode this season though.
As I was watching this episode, I started wondering if any show ever has incorporated music as well into its DNA as Treme has. Is there one?
We heard Annie introduce herself as Annie Tee in the last episode to Harley’s English friend, then Harley telling him to remember the name ‘Annie Tee’ in the future. I’m pretty sure we’ve heard Sonny’s last name but I can’t recall it.
Annie Tee is her stage name.
It’s kind of weird that someone so unpretentious as Annie has a stage name in the first place, especially since she is hardly on stage! Not many serious performers use stage names anymore and Talarico isn’t exactly a hard name to get past. Then again, I am from Jersey.
Although technically, her name IS Anne T.
Annie T. I mean.
Annie would certainly not be the first musician to hide the last name “Tallarico”: [en.wikipedia.org]
I wonder, since Annie did witness Harley’s murder, if she’s really as calm as she seems, or if things will blow up on her later. I think that happens a lot with PTSD, and she was almost preternaturally serene during this episode.
I can’t believe next week is the season finale already. It doesn’t seem like there have been that many episodes, and I certainly haven’t lost interest in the characters.
“PTSD” was a way of life in New Orleans 2007. It was already there, in Annie and every other character who survived the federal flood. One more trauma at that point would not trigger a radical change in behavior. Been there, done that.
One of her best friends was shot in the face, two feet from her, as he walked her to her next gig. I’m far from any sort of PTSD expert but this would clearly haunt her the rest of her life equally or more that any experience she has had since Katrina.
One of the most awkward tv shows I have ever watched. All of the natural flow that occurs between people in conversations/interactions that Simon captured in The Wire to establish a reality is nonexistent here.
Also, the musicians on the show have really made a case for acting as a true art form. With their performances on screen the musicians have made an argument that actors are more than moving props. (But they really aren’t.)
I can’t disagree enough about your first point. The flow is here is **supposed** to be different than it was in The Wire (it’s one of many things that are intentionally different), and that doesn’t bother me at all because it feels appropriate to the stories being told. but then, I suspect that I never liked The Wire as much as you did (I preferred Homicide, really).
I can’t agree with you more, Matchmf. Some of the stories work well and flow (Antoine, Delmond) but some are just dreadful. Alan pointed out the limitations of Annie, and it seems like Simon and Co. are going to try and make her the central figure to base Treme around. The only problem is that the actress is horrible and can’t carry the material she’s been given. I have to fast forward through her scenes now. Plus, Treme also seems to think the Sophie character is incredibly compelling.
What would be great would be to somehow break off all the crappy acting into a second show (the Annie and Sophie Hour?) and then leave the good pieces behind for Treme.
Then that would be *you* making the series and not David Simon (and who knows, the ratings could be even worse, in that case). I’m sure Simon never intended and expected you to like every character, just as you don’t necessarily like everyone you meet in daily life. But Simon never introduces characters without purpose. Just a thought.
If the musician’s acting weren’t bad enough, the Chefs featured in the show are truly horrific, chang and ripert just come across as bloody awful actors, and the sycophantic why people react to them and they way the script was written for them is truly poor.
Webdiva, it’s the actors, not the characters, that are awful and that makes a huge difference. Clearly, Simon is trying to build up Annie to be the great hope of a post-Katrina New Orleans. This soft, innocent soul who rises above everything and achieves success is supposed to be a centerpiece of the series. The only problem is that the actress can’t act and nobody really cares about Annie T.
By the way, my suggestion to break off the show into two shows was supposed to be pretty obviously tongue-in-cheek to show my frustration with the two sides to Treme (good vs. bad). I wasn’t suggesting something as radical as that, just that I wish Simon and Co. had a better gauge of the actors they have and the stories they’re telling. Some are weaker than others.
As much as I enjoy Treme,the focus on the New Orleans music scene and the way the main characters are depicted rebuilding their lives,there are certain realities that are glossed over or omitted altogether. I understand the concept of “dramatic license” however,the restaurant Dookie Chase’s was not open during the time period of tonight’s story. We visited New Orleans in the spring of 2008 and wanted to have dinner at Dookie Chase’s but were told that they had not yet reopened due to the Katrina damage and that they had limited themselves to catering and off premise banquets. Also, Nelson is running around buying up property,but during this same period of time Brad Pitt and the people he was working with had started to rebuild homes in the 9th ward, and there were also some grass roots organizations such as Common Ground doing rehabilitation of storm ravaged homes,etc. They were adamently against the land grabbers like Nelson and were speaking out against them and organizing. I know that Treme is not a documentary but omitting these facts or fudging timelines seems a little sloppy.
Read Walker’s blog as he says the Holy Thursday event depicted was a special one-off. I seriously doubt Simon and crew would make such a “sloppy” mistake. I’m also pretty sure what Hidalgo is doing was exactly how it happened during that time period, Brad Pitt aside.
You must have been there before Holy Thursday of 2008 because according to Dave Walker’s Treme blog on NOLA.com, Dooky Chase’s did indeed reopen on the day of that special meal — and Times-Picayune reporter John Pope covered it for the paper. Also, I suspect that the area Nelson and his mentor are buying up properties in is what eventually becomes the site of the proposed VA hospital (still unbuilt, tho the northern parcel is just about cleared of old structures by now). that whole section is just a few blocks north of the Tulane medical campus downtown, between Tulane Avenue and Canal Street, Derbigny to Rocheblave. Again, consult the Times-Picayune collection of stories about that project on NOLA.com for details.
BTW, for those who are unacquainted with Gumbo Z’Herbes, it’s a uniquely New Orleans dish consisting primarily of greens cooked in a well-seasoned broth. It’s completely meatless, making it appropriate for the fasting that Catholics do during most of Holy Week before Easter. Dave Walker’s blog post ‘Treme’ explained: ‘That’s What Lovers Do’ has several links to recipes for Gumbo Z’Herbes.
I stand corrected: according to the Times-Pic, Dooky Chase’s Gumbo Z’Herbes that day did have meat in it, although I’m mostly familiar with the vegetarian version.
I can’t believe that we’re nearly at the end of the series this soon. I just barely got used to having it around again! This is what I hate about cable’s so-called ‘seasons’: too damned short. To me, a real season is at least 16 episodes, really more like 22. But that’s broadcast, and cable has never had that much money to throw around, no matter how good the show. I suppose I should be grateful that we got one more ep this season than last.
I still feel like David Simon has given us more than enough to justify my investment in this show. I really love Treme and can’t get enough of it. My attitude toward some of the characters has changed, however, and I suspect Simon intended this, too.
Antoine Batiste has ceased to be charming, at least as a musician. Having become leader of his own group, instead of sharing more musically he crossed the line this episode into being a rude, ungenerous musician by stepping all over his singer’s lines while she performed before an audience. Understandably upset, Wanda did something uncharacteristically uncivil: she quit, not just in the middle of a gig but in the middle of the song. But not before giving Antoine a badly needed what-for upside the head, right on stage. ‘Bout time, too. Bad form, that. It was also a follow-up to his trying to steal Kermit Ruffins’s audience last week during a gig. That’s no way for Antoine to treat a fellow musician who’s done him more than one good turn for Batiste when he really needed it. And this is the way Antoine repays Kermit?? Nuts! Losing Wanda could be the last straw. Or so it seemed, until Batiste come up with a new singer in the form of Toni Bernette’s new intern. Huh. Didn’t expect that connection, but I’ll go with it.
It’s nice to see some thaw in Toni’s relationship with Sofia, who’s still mouthy but seems to be taking her situation a little more seriously. She’s still working for the councilman, dutiful at a new coffee-shop job, and manages to resist temptation this time. Well, once, anyway. We’ll see how long *that* lasts. At least Sophia and her mom are talking again, which is more than they were doing most of the season.
David Simon must have read my post about last week’s episode (naaah, just kidding — I realize tonight’s ep was filmed weeks or months ago). I love that Janette finally got her chance to shine in New York, at David Chang’s. And the foodie in me just adores that chef Donald Link of Cochon came up from New Orleans to eat Janette’s food and give her her props. YESSSSSS!!!
And I sure never expected that once Big Chief Albert — who apparently recovered his mojo once the recording session went down to New Orleans — left the studio for a moment, Dr. John and Donald Harrison agreed that the move mattered and the result sounded better, thus outvoting Delmond. Poor Delmond: unless this recording hits the charts after it’s finally released, he’ll never make a penny on it went into debt to humor his dad and get it done. I keep wishing he’d get a break (I mean Delmond, not his dad; this recording seems to have reinvigorated Albert AND his ego. Can’t say the same yet for Delmond, but he’s digging the recording session results).
Personally, I thought what Antoine did with Misty Blue was great. The audience thought so too. Yeah, he should have cleared it and rehearsed it with the lead singer first but the call and response was a definite crowd pleaser. Unless he stabs somebody or something like that, Antoine can do no wrong as far as I’m concerned. He even tipped his long suffering cabbie.
I’m with Divad, I thought that was one of the best moments of the whole season (until she blew up). But then again, anything Wendell Pierce does is amusing/charming to me.
I agree that Antoine has lost a certain amount of charm. His ego (not small to begin with) has definitely grown by being leader of his own band. I don’t blame Wanda for being upset with the Antoine’s ad libs but I do thin quitting mid-song is a bit extreme.
Back to Antoine, I don’t think it’s fair to say he’s lost all of his charm when we take into account the genuine interest he has in helping that one student become the best trumpet player he can be.
WebDiva, Thanks for pointing out that Donald Link was from Cochon. I ate there when I was visiting a friend in NO, and the food was amazing (as were the interesting moonshine samplers too).
I loved the Antoine / Wanda scene. Her walking off stage was a bit much but from the start of the song, the way she gave him a quick look of displeasure, I thought that was where things were going. But as the song kept qoing I went the other way and thought I reading into it too much, and then I changed my opinion again with about 30 seconds left as she obviously got pissed! I don’t think she would have been pissed if he had toned it down a little. He’s responses got a little silly and uncreative and didn’t need to be after every line. It would have annoyed any exceptional singer trying to do her thing.
Regarding budgets, I’m pretty sure Simon has a huge budget per episode. Where HBO is scaling back is in the amount of episodes – 10 or 11 instead of 13. Remember, Simon was quite vocal about being disappointed in only getting 10 episodes in the last season of The Wire. And look at Game of Thrones, only 10 episodes, and it seems like a lot of fans of that show would have preferred the story to be expanded over 13 episodes. What we are getting is tremendous quality, essentially 10 hour movies – not just in the cinematography but what it costs to hire some of the directors and actors (I’m sure Goodman and Leo and even Zahn don’t come cheap). I’ll bet the budget for 10 episodes of Treme or Game of Thrones is equal to 22 episodes of a lot of Network Dramas like Law and Order (despite shooting in NYC).
I don’t get how hard it is to look up the role of Allison (Toni’s intern) on imdb and elsewhere. The full cast and crew list doesn’t have the character’s name so it’s nearly impossible to find her in it. I knew from before that she’s LeToya Luckett from Destiny’s Child, so I always expected them to do something with her singing, and it turned out great.
Unless there’s something major coming in the finale, I feel like the Harley killing was a mistake. We already have our crime/trauma arc, with LaDonna and the off-screen killings of a musician and a filmmaker, and a robbery of a busker.
What did the Harley arc add, other than to desensitize the audience? Simon could randomly bump off minor character after minor character at this point, but it will have rapidly decreasing effect. I may have mourned for Harley if they hadn’t tortured more significant characters already.
Where does Antoine go from here? It’s clear that he doesn’t have the chops to be a front man for a band (either vocally or instrumentally). Yet you can tell he really would like to help develop a few of the kids from his school. I just dont know how it all works out, since he needs to be able make money too.
Maybe Antoine can form a group with the kids and do a School of Rock thing.
I liked that they had multiple scenes to show how talented Janette was as a chef. It was also nice to see that the egg on her dish was served in the same manner that Chang and made a dish earlier this season, clearly showing that she’s learning something from being in his presence. All her previous kitchen work this season had just been cooking someone else’s food and not being individually creative in anyway.
I enjoyed that Sonny’s rescue stories were actually true, since even Annie had said she had no idea if he was telling the truth about those stories in season 1. It sure does go a long way to redeeming the character, and maybe explain what caused him to turn to drugs.
Awww, Janette!! I just loved that she did that double-riff, not just on shrimp and grits in general but also on Chang’s signature dish. The foodie in me wanted me a big bowl of that. While I was watching that, I was muttering to myself that I had stone-ground grits in the house but no shrimp — damn! So happy to see Janette making her way, tho.
The captioning was correct. It is Talarico, though I got it from Lolis Eric Elie.
I was really disappointed that Harley’s ragtag but heartfelt memorial only had about ten people show up. I thought that was disrespectful to a guy who was supposedly beloved and well-connected.
I continue to love watching Davis be confronted by his lack of talent. Clearly, he has an unparalled knowledge of New Orleans music and music history and he may have some skills as a promoter or producer but as a musician he’s as much of a hack as Sonny. Except that Sonny is painfully aware of his limitations whereas Davis thinks he’s really got talent.
The long-suffering Larry has finally had enough and I can’t wait to see what happens between him and LaDonna. There was clearly trouble in that marriage even before the rape. He’s finally gotten tired of taking care of her children and her mother while she hangs out at the bar in another city. And didn’t she cheat on him with Antoine last season? I’m rooting for Larry in this one.
I wonder if there will be a cliffhanger or a bombshell in the final episode. Many of the threads already feel like they’ve reached a temporary resolution. Not sure where Simon will go with the final ep.
About Davis — I think this episode proved once and for all that he is meant to be a music writer or record label executive, not a performer. His musical knowledge and taste are outstanding, but his musical talent is so-so. It’s kind of endearing that he doesn’t see that. In another musician, he’d spot the problem instantly.
I agree with the comment that something is going wrong with Antoine this season. Yes, he’s leading a band, but it’s a COVER band. For my money, Delmond and Annie are real musicians — they’re trying to create, to push their playing ability into new territory. Antoine is up there singing competent versions of “Me and Mrs. Jones” and Al Green hits. There’s a big difference. He’s making a little money (awesome! he can give cabbies $1 tips now!), at the expense of his credibility as a real New Orleans jazz musician. (Most of the hits he’s playing now were made by 60s and 70s soul musicians in Memphis and Philly.) Antoine is giving up. He’s turning into a hack, and he doesn’t see it, either.
Jones, I don’t believe Antoine has ever considered himself anything more than a player, and his creation of the band was just to ensure that he had steady income (which all of season 1, he was struggling to attain).
I also don’t think Antoine thinks that his band is breaking new ground either.
Can Antoine be a “real musician” if he’s just a player?
Or is a “real musician” someone who’s writes (or is attempting to write) their own music/songs, as Delmond/Annie are?
You make some fair points, Jobin, but I still think Antoine is slipping. There were scenes in the first season where he was disappointed to find that he has considered just one or two notches below the very best trombone players in NO. Also, he has stressed that musicians in his family have been front and center in NO jazz for generations. I probably went too far by suggesting that players who make a living in cover bands aren’t “real,” but I still think that Antoine is downsizing his ambitions as a musician for some easy money. And to make matters worse, this process of selling out is making him more arrogant and disrespectful than he used to be.
i see a common thread between Antoine and Davis. They’re able to get only so far, but they don’t have enough real talent to take them all the way. Some of it is lack of self-discipline: Davis doesn’t need to work hard, since he’s from old money, and never learned to. Antoine knows he’s not in the top run of musicians and doesn’t have the ability to apply himself and get there.
@Jobin, a musician is someone who lives and breathes music. Delmond does. Annie is talented but she’s too tentative about it (and a limited actress, as others have said).
Like Jobin said, the band (and the teaching) gigs are for steady income. I equate that with him becoming more domesticated this season and trying to be a responsible family man. He’s obviously still a dog at heart, and maybe he’s sacrificing a little credibility as a musician to be able to stay and survive in the city he loves. After all, things were pretty bleak during that time period. The boorish behavior could have been his own way of acting out as his frustration grew with juggling what he wanted to do vs. what he needed to do.
Jones, Remember in season 1 he was embarassed that he had to play at the strip club to make ends meet, and felt he would lose some credibility in others eyes that he had to do it.
The creation of the band was in order for him to be able to have a steady income, and he wouldn’t have to bank on random gigs (as he was doing more in season 1 and the start of this season).
He took the job at the school to help make money, even though originally he hated it.
I think at this point we realize that Antoine isn’t exactly the most hard-working person, considering how he delegates much of the band activities to someone else. So it isn’t exactly suprising that he hasn’t reached his full potential musically.
But it’s pretty clear that Antoine is motivated by providing for his family (well and the ladies…though he cut back this season), while other characters (Delmond/Annie, even Davis) don’t have breadwinner commitments and can choose to expand their musical abilities.
There may have been a time before Katrina, and all his family commitments, that he was more focused on playing music.
Part of him upstaging his female singer may have been something self-destructive in him to see if he could get the band fall apart so he could further pursue teaching.
There are plenty of very fine jazz musicians who don’t write.. But since jazz is all about improvisation, htey don’t really need to write — they’re ‘composing’ every time they reinterpret a song. The late saxman Stan Getz is a perfect example: 99 percent of what he played came from the great American songbook, but he made everything he played his own. And Ella Fitzgerald never composed, either. You gonna tell me they weren’t musicians???
Antoine has family to support (at least two). He just wants to find some way to do it his way. That’s part of what the band is about (the other part is ego and knowing what he can get away with, almost). Wanda exploded and left him standing because a) she doesn’t need his gig to keep on being a musician, and b) he needed a big slap upside the head because he just wasn’t getting the message that he was being an a**hole. One of the worst things a musician can do is be an ungenerous player, ’cause then nobody wants to gig or jam with you. And they remember, and pas on the word to other musicians. Pretty soon, you’ve frozen yourself out of other gigs. That’s the road Antoine is on now, if he doesn’t watch himself.
I find it interesting that they have played up this angle of Annie being skeptical of Sonny’s heroism during Katrina when they showed that flashback to them holding hands and waking in the street prior to the storm hitting at the conclusion of Season 1. It seems extremely unlikely that she wouldn’t know of his activities during the days after the storm to a great extent – and doubtful that she wouldn’t have believed him.
Some other things – I think this show has the potential to be one of the greatest in TV history but right now I would only consider it “good”. The character development is obviously tremendous. I know Simon doesn’t care, he will do the series as he wants (unless HBO holds him over a barrel and says add some compelling plot or you don’t get seasons 4 and 5). Wire fans will remember there was a lot of doubt about the last couple seasons of the Wire happening due to low ratings.
Again, Simon will say I am an idiot and that I don’t understand the show, as he likes to say to critics. But if he moves Season 3 into a more plot driven season, with all these characters intersecting, it has the potential to be really engrossing. And honestly, I don’t even know if this is possible with the characters we have, being so focused on musicians and food.
I think there has been so much talk of Delmond’s project being in the red that I think somehow there will be a hit song and it will make a ton of money and get some acclaim, especially for Albert. Janette will move back. Annie will get some fame. LaDonna will move on in some way. Antoine, Davis and Sonny will grow up (that’s a lot of growing up!). And like some characters in the Wire, some of the endings will be tragic. But I’d love more Morse, Council Prez Thomas and Delgado.
I know, cops and robbers is lame – but I see a scenario where the ratings remain low and HBO is forced to make a decision. The type of decision where they won’t renew the show right away and someone high up at HBO will have to make the call – keep the show because of its creative merit or ask Simon to go to Detroit and do The Wire Part II. Or perhaps Simon can wrap it in 3 seasons. I’m sure he’d love Season 5 to deal with the oil spill. But if the show continues as is – 3 seasons seems like plenty, even for this fan.
HBO never told Simon what to write before. I see no reason for them to start doing so now. Not that I think Simon would take it, either. They know who they’re dealing with. Give up trying to outthink him — you might enjoy the show more.
i usually enjoy your wrap ups, but man, there’s a different between observation and analysis. this article didn’t do ANY analysis, just told us what we already knew by watching the episode. the most shallow part is your reading of nelson, possibly the most important, politicized and polarizing character on the show. if you don’t know what he and ligouri are doing, if you think him buying the properties of working class people is “positive”, then you need to go read “The Shock Doctrine”, by Naomi Klein. in post-Katrina new orleans, like many post-disaster areas (be it man made (war) or natural disaster) neoliberal interests exploited the state of shock and disarray that the people were in by coming in and subverting/privatizing public goods and services for corporate profit. schools, public clinics, city services, all privatized and stolen from the local residents, given to corporate interests. nelson and ligouri are buying up people’s properties and city property in order to tear it down, build more expensive condos, gentrify neighborhoods, run freeways through them, build strip malls and parking lots, with all of the money LEAVING the community. Treme is all about the vibrant culture, music of New Orleans. vibrant culture is destroyed when the neighborhoods that created it are bought up and sold off. if nelson and ligouri and those folks do what they are trying to accomplish, there will be no more Big Chiefs or Crewe of Muses or St. Ann’s parades. and this isn’t a TV show, THIS IS HAPPENING IN NEW ORLEANS RIGHT NOW. that is what this show is about
“Neoliberal interests”…”subverting/privatizing public schools”? Since when do liberals buy up properties to tear them down for yuppy condos, or please – want to privatize public schools?
That cracks me up.
I agree re Nelson; I see him as a slimey opportunist. But in fairness, I forward through his scenes since I dislike the character. I’d prefer to see our original characters dealing with slime like him, rather than follow him as a character with a story.
Alrighty, folks, it’s at about this time that I should probably remind you of the No Politics rule on this blog. I know it’s hard to honor sometimes with an overtly political show like this one or The Wire, but we’re going to try, because no one online seems capable of discussing politics rationally anymore.
True, Alan. Well, almost nobody. But one can see that that is exactly where David Simon and crew will be leading us in one or two of his story arcs — because after all, if this is about New Orleans during those years, it’s unavoidable. We’ll just have to do our damndest to be civil when rehashing the episodes; but you have to know it’s coming.
I loved how some things came together. Sonny talking with the girl, seemed at ease with himself.
Toni and Sophia finally talking again, Janette getting back to beeing a creative chef.
I think Davis finally may learn to realize that his dream of beeing a front man musician may not be the right path for him.
I also laughed when Janettes friend (Ziggy) mentioned Davis as in knowing him. I am always glad when the Wire alums shows up in Treme, and I hope to see more of him in season 3.
I can’t agree with people who’s saying that Annie T is a bad actress, she brings the screen alive with her subtleness and realism.
Is there anything worse than the acting of the ‘Chefs’ in this show. If I have to watch Chang act again I may have to throw out my television, and as bad as he is, he’s the best of all the chefs they show.
Even if their acting weren’t so poor, I would be sick, sick, sick of the NY restaurant scene and the interchangeable white kitchens. I do hope that Jeanette is back in NO for good next season.
It’s funny. For all Simons far left politics he’s basically sprouting the far right doctrine. Instituions have failed. It’s up to families and individuals. The Wire was as conservative as a show can be. If you watched Season 4 and think Liberal policies worked you weren’t watched.
