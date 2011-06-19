‘Treme’ – ‘What Is New Orleans?’: Let’s stay together

A review of tonight’s “Treme” coming up just as soon as I put y’all on a need-to-know basis…
“You’re making a bad choice, son.” -Harley
Boy, for a long time during “What Is New Orleans?,” all I thought to myself was, “This seems awfully peaceful for a George Pelecanos episode.”
Then came the closing moments.
RIP, Harley. “This City” is a great damn song, and you deserved better.
We’ll get to Pelecanos’ usual role as the Angel of Death on a David Simon show (including some thoughts from Pelecanos himself), in a moment. But his death was the most tragic part of an episode that, more overtly than ever this season, was all about the dichotomy between the good New Orleans and the bad one, as summed up not only in the episode’s title but the final exchange between Antoine and Sonny.
At this point, it’s a city – and a show – where you can have something as light and fun as Antoine and Kermit stealing the audience out from under one another, and yet as dark and sudden as Harley getting shot in the face. It’s a town where Nelson can prepare himself to make a fortune by preemptively buying up property in what will soon be dubbed recovery zones, and yet one where LaDonna is terrified to even be inside her locked downtown hotel room, and can’t even get out of the car when she pulls up to Gigi’s. It’s a place Janette has run away from, even as she misses it fiercely, and a place Albert stubbornly insists on going back to, even when Delmond brings him to New York to perform with jazz legends like Ron Carter.
And just as LaDonna’s rape helped put a human face on the crime wave, the death of Harley – patient, generous Harley, who helped Annie come out of her shell and learn to write and play her own songs, who even loaned Sonny the guitar he needed to join the Soul Apostles – makes the escalation of violence something other than abstract theory. That’s Annie’s friend and mentor lying on the sidewalk, his blood on her face. This has been a very good season for Annie so far, and it’s now taken a very dark turn – one I can see her struggling to overcome just as much as LaDonna has.
Because Pelecanos now has this reputation as the guy who writes the episodes of Simon shows where bad (and usually fatal) things happen to characters we like, I e-mailed him for some thoughts on that rep, on how Harley was chosen as the man to fall, and in general how he approaches writing these scenes. If you haven’t seen all of “The Wire” but intend to some day, you will want to skip over this next passage and move on to the bullet points, as George is going to name some names as he talks about characters he killed:
It was Harley from jump street, because we wanted to show the random nature of the violence that came back a year after the storm, and that Harley”s humanistic outlook on life could not save him (in fact, it dooms him, as you know, when he tells the kid, “You’re making a bad choice, son.”). Originally his death was going to occur in another episode but it fell into mine. There is a plan in that we all decided it should be a street mugging gone wrong. In other cases, the beat that I was given was simply, “Michael kills Snoop,” or “Omar and Brother Mouzone hunt down Stringer Bell and kill him.” In the case of Bodie, Poot, and Wallace, I was given more direction, because it was my first script for David and he didn”t know if I could stand up on two legs yet. David likes to use me for this stuff because I write the same kinds of scenes in the climaxes of my novels, and he thinks I do it well. The thing about Simon is, he will call me up and discuss something I”ve written if he doesn”t quite like it or get it, rather than just throw it away. Snoop”s line, “How”s my hair look, Mike?” is a case in point. He wasn”t sure about it. We talked about it for awhile on the phone and he still wasn”t sure about it, probably because I am not very articulate in explaining my work. We decided to shoot it, because we knew that we could cut away to the long shot of the actual killing in the car if it didn”t work. It must have worked, ’cause young folks in my neighborhood quote that line back to me all the time.
I don”t mind the rep, but I get no pleasure in killing these characters. You are also handing an actor his walking papers, in effect, when you hand him his death script.
Some other thoughts:
• Khandi Alexander continues to do great work showing LaDonna’s struggle to get herself together, and the conflict between her and Larry remains a tricky one. Larry absolutely has reasonable points, both about the danger of the bar and about what the boys are seeing of their mother, but you can also tell just how much he’s struggling to end every sentence with “Toldja so!” And that’s not helpful.
• Albert’s time in New York – particularly his attempt to school Ron Carter in the bass, and later his insistence that the Africans stole the Indian concept from New Orleans – was alternately funny and uncomfortably sad, in part because it’s hard to get a read on exactly why he’s acting this way. Is he depressed, as Delmond tried to suggest earlier in the season? Or is he just, as Delmond suggests here, a stubborn old man who only knows what he knows but believes that what he knows is right?
• Last year, Simon shrugged off the suggestion that Davis in any way is a stand-in for himself, as the loud, passionate white guy who carves out a niche as a celebrator of black culture. Yet the subplot about Davis’ protest song being eclipsed by Lil Calliope’s dance track – the eternal struggle between using art to make a social point and just to entertain – felt very much like a summation of where Simon’s shows sit in the larger TV universe.
• Antoine’s little war with Kermit was hilarious, particularly the respective looks on each man’s face when Kermit showed up at Antoine’s club to return the favor. That was very much a “you come at the king, you best not miss” kind of moment. Antoine’s great, but he doesn’t have the muscle to permanently steal a crowd from Kermit.
• Sonny continues his fumbling, almost sweet pursuit of Linh, the fish seller’s daughter, and we had a very clever theory from commenter Gladly last week about this whole corner of the show: what if the introduction of Linh, and her father, and Cornell’s uncle, is all about the series laying the groundwork for a hypothetical future season (it would likely have to be several seasons from now, unless Simon and Overmyer speed up the timeline) dealing with the BP oil spill? It would explain why they bothered bringing in a recognizable non-local actor in John Beasley, and has been Simon’s MO in the past: see David Morse’s appearances late last season, or Robert Wisdom doing a couple of scenes as Bunny Colvin in “The Wire” season 2 so he would be a familiar face if/when the Hamsterdam arc began the following year.
• The Abreu story still feels somewhat tangential, but at least now it’s to be tying together with Colson’s story, as Toni has a chance to go to him for help in the investigation – and potentially give him the ammo he needs to get rid of his bitter new Homicide boss.
So go read Dave Walker’s latest episode explainer at his blog and then tell me, what did everybody else think?
If they kill off a few more musicians they might actually have a good show!
In the spirit of Ladonna, season 1: Don’t make me find you and slap you.
Alan – Great recap as usual. Did you happen to catch Albert winking at the documentary maker after he insisted that Africans stole the Indian concept? It seemed to me that he was just messing with Delmond at the time, not being depressed and/or stubborn.
I saw the wink too. Albert does like to mess with Delmond.
Ah. Did not see the wink. Interesting. But his behavior in the recording sessions was definitely sincere.
Big Chief Albert’s curmudgeon shtick is no longer funny. Now he’s just becoming a disturbing parody of himself, emphasis on the disturbing, and even the obliging and respectful Dr. John saw it. It’s one thing for Albert to yank around Delmond, who is, after all, his son, and quite another to disrespect musicians like Ron Carter or Mac, who are musically more talented and accomplished than the chief is. He needs a woman his own age to put him in his place when he’s unreasonable and teach him some appropriate humility, and that woman just isn’t there to do it. Delmond isn’t in the position to do it and as his son never will be. For that reason, I see Albert devolving into some kind of Greek tragedy by season’s end, with lots of hubris as well as the undeserved events.
Come to think of it, a Ladonna-type woman could probably take Albert in hand without trying and make him more humane again, but not a Ladonna like she is now. No doubt new Orleans has such women who aren’t afraid to tell a man plainly when he’s being a horse’s ass, but they were few and far between a mere year after Katrina and the flood. Still, if Simon and Overmyer are taking any hints, a woman like that might be just the thing to get Albert focusing on the right things again — and help him survive the bureacracy/kleptocracy that kept and still keep a lot of displaced New Orleanians from coming home and thriving in their struggling city.
What was interesting, though, was that Albert absolutely phoned in his performance on the take that the rest of the musicians deemed worthy. I was also struck that they were doing live recording versus each player recording his own part that is later mixed together (though that’s probably the protocol for jazz). Seems that mixing would be the obvious solution for The Chief… let the other players record together live in NY and have Albert record his part in New Orleans, to be dubbed-in during post-production. Poor Delmond, oh lord, I felt his pain.
RIP, Harley.
Yeah, I really feel for Delmond. But I think he wanted the session to be live precisely because he knows full well the electricity that happens when a group of solid musicians riffs off each other when they’re all in the same place, which is part of what learning his art in New Orleans taught him. So it makes sense, if he’s going back to his roots. But Albert? The idea that he can only do his best if he’s at home is just a lie — and a cover for the fact that’s he’s not right in the head at the moment, even if he resists being called depressive. One definition of clinical depression is unresolved rage. Uh-huh, I can see that in the chief. You wouldn’t catch Bo Dollis or Monk Boudreaux talking that crap. And the giveaway to that is how Dr. John just about keeps himself from rolling his eyes at Albert: he sees the chief’s pain and anger, but he’s not buying the nonsense.
The wink was great. i’ve said it before, but I love the interaction between Albert and Delmond more than any other characters on the show.
Also, LJA, Delmond made it a point in an earlier episode about needing to have everyone together doing live takes instead of laying down seperate tracks. It was very interesting to see the big chief drifting through what everyone else thought was the best take.
I actually said out loud, “They are not even going to kill Steve Earle,” to my empty living room. I feel like this is just going to destroy Annie, who’s been pretty resilient through the storm & everything with Sonny. And of course it had to happen when I was so happy about hearing “Come Out Ye Black & Tans” and “Galway Girl” in this episode, having a nice little Sunday. RIP Harley, you were one of my faves.
Harley playing a Steve Earle song, how has the universe not torn itself a part yet?!?!
About Harley’s death — did anybody else think his behavior was way out of character? He always seemed like a very streetwise guy. How could he make the mistake of talking back to a gunman revved up on adrenaline after the gunman lowered the weapon, took his stuff, and started walking away? Granted, Harley loved to play the role of mentor, but it was so foolish and needlessly dangerous to tell the guy he was making a “bad choice.” Cost him his life and exposed Annie to extreme danger too.
And on the musical side, Harley didn’t just play a Steve Earle song — he played Hank Williams’s “I’ll Never Get Out of this World Alive,” which is the title of Earle’s new novel AND his new CD.
Steve Earle has played some of my favorite music in the series. It’s a downright shame his character is gone. I would have loved for him to show up a few times a season rather than get the bigger role this season and get killed off. I really hope Earle ends up in a really good period piece some day.
@Jones-My wife said the same thing about Harley’s comment to the kid being out of character. My response to her was that while Harley is streetwise, his primary role is that of mentor, teacher, guide. He (thinks he) knows best, and when he’s with Annie, who thinks every word from his mouth is gold, he felt emboldened to be the wise, sage voice of wisdom to another misguided youth. At least that’s what I got out of it. The remark was a departure for his secondary role, but fell right in line with his primary personality trait.
Thanks, Timm. That certainly makes sense. In the end I guess it’s a scene about a terrible miscalculation — quite a few people value Harley’s advice, so he (incorrectly, disastrously) assumes that offering it to this young criminal is a good idea.
To follow-up on the Jones’ mention of the Hank Williams pedigree of “I’ll Never Get Out of This World Alive,” it was also the last single that Williams released before his untimely death. Certainly a bit of foreshadowing by Mr. Simon and friends.
Me? I haven’t felt this bummed about a character death on a show since… I want to say a famous season finale of The Shield, but that particular event drove the plot for the rest of the series and, while emotional and stunning, didn’t leave me feeling so… empty.
Harley’s passing was senseless. Those who took his life did so without thought or care. It was simply a senseless act of violence that will hurt and resonate with the countless characters whom Harley had touched over his life.
And all of us watching at home.
(Note: Lest there be any ambiguity, I’m not saying that Mr. Simon was senseless in his choice to kill the character. I’m saying that in the world of the show, the act itself was senseless. We all know that Mr. Simon knows what he’s doing — I cannot think of an arbitrary moment in any of his narratives.)
I watched this episode with my mother, and as soon as we saw Pelecanos’s name in the credits, we turned to each other and said, “This is going to be bad.” It’s embarrassing how many times he’s made me cry. And man, am I going to miss Steve Earle.
Once again, traumatized by Pelecanos. This time I saw his name in the credits and was ready. I was expecting it to be LaDonna. I’m glad it wasn’t her, but still, Harley. Sigh.
As to whether Albert was messing with Delmond, I think he was in the museum, but not in the studio. That was some serious passive-aggressive action at the end. Paraphrasing, “Well, if y’all think that’s ok, then whatever.”
David Chang isn’t the greatest actor, but his line “Starting tomorrow, we put pork in every fucking dish.” was hilarious.
Love that line. It must have been a Bourdain add; from the little I know of NY chefs, it would be so like Chang to say that. Or perhaps even Chang himself suggested it. :D
I thought it was going to be LaDonna too. I think Albert was messing with him at the museum but not at the studio at all.
Chang actually did put pork in every dish once as a response to vegetarians–I believe it was at the original Momofuku Noodle Bar.
We don’t know Steve is dead, do we?
The bullet looked like it went through his eye, so I think we can be sure.
Considering the quote from Plelcanos above I would assume he is dead because he said “Originally his death was going to occur in another episode but it fell into mine”. That is pretty definitive to me. However when I watched the first season of The Wire I was convinced that Kima was dead when she was shot. Now I did this years after it aired on DVD so maybe I didn’t have access to the same info as those watching on HBO. Still I think it is pretty clear that Steve is dead. Damn you Pelecanos, but you do it so well. Do we know yet if he is the writer of Ep. 12 of this season as well?
Ahhh, Harley … I didn’t see that coming. Shock. But yeah, he’s dead. You wouldn’t want someone you cared for to survive that: that much damage from that kind of wound, and he’s brain dead even if they could revive him. This sets up Annie for a grim season 3, and Davis for an opportunity to either grow up into a supportive man for her and take his lumps for his own stuff, or else devolve again into his self-focused, irritating previous incarnation. Here’s hoping for evolution.
From the beginning of the episode until the end, this felt like one of those great THE WIRE episodes. Very sad to see such a great character taken off the show. I realize it serves the story but sometimes it isn’t worth doing just because it should be done.
Harley’s death caught me off guard as I didn’t realize this was the penultimate episode for the season. What is with HBO these days having all these shows with only 10 episodes/season? Even on a show like Treme, where I feel like I watch it more just to spend time with these characters I like rather than watching a plot or arc to be resolved (so pacing on this show is different and perhaps not as important than other shows) , but even on Treme, the 10 episode instead of a 12/13 episode season feels very, very noticeable, and not in a good way.
I love the BP oil spill theory, so it’ll be interesting to see if the show would really go that way.
Not the penultimate. It’s an 11 episode season, so 2 more.
Ooooh, good catch on that possible BP connection! I love the way y’all think, especially sneaky David Simon.
Wow I’m still in shock at Harley’s death but thats what makes this show so real and addicting. Each week just gets better and better as do your recaps. Thanks to all.
It’s a shame that this show – a terrific show – gets about a dozen comments a week on Alan’s reviews. Yet the Killing gets 10x that amount. If all the people that bitched about the Killing would tune into a real show like this one they’d be much happier I think.
As for this episode, i hate that Harley had to die. When they took that turn down the alley, I thought it was going to be Annie. How shocking would that have been? Anyway. Another great episode for a terrific show. David Simon and Co. are really good at what they do.
I wrote the same thing last wk – someone could write an interesting essay on why a show like this gets no love and a terrible show like The Killing got 10 pages of comments after the finale – 90% of them from people who grew to hate the show (I was one of them).
Treme requires a certain type of TV viewer – not even sure what that is necessarily, but definitely patient. The show frustrates me too at times, but overall, it’s head and shoulders above most other TV series right now.
This was one of my favorite episodes of the season. We finally saw many threads start to come together. Larry grew a spine and made a stand for his family. Davis was confronted head-on by his lack of talent as his protege took the spotlight. Oliver Thomas continues to do outstanding work as he becomes a sort of father figure for Sophia. Loved the way her lawyer handled both Toni and Sophia. And the possible Toni/Terry match is out there as a possibility now. Janette’s arc still seems peripheral to me (though it’s kind of fun to watch her take in David Chang’s insance brilliance). But overall, great stuff.
Harley’s death was shocking. I absolutely didn’t see that coming. I think he’s going to be a big loss because the show has now lost its connection to Cajun culture and the non-jazz music scene. That needs to be replaced somehow. NOLA isn’t just all jazz, all the time. Harley added a whole other dimension.
I took Davis’s disappointment on stage to be more about yet one more of his efforts to make a living that means something to him go to naught (how demoralizing) and less a realization about the modesty of his own talent. Perhaps it both, and also a realization that even a politically wronged bunch of people, as are/were in abundance in New Orleans, more often prefer a good dance tune to even the most entertaining political satires and diatribes. Davis might have had all those realizations at once (and if so, it’s a marvel his poor little brain didn’t fry right on the spot). Then again, he hasn’t heard about Harley and Annie yet, and she may have to testify at both the inquest and an upcoming murder trial. One wonders how he’ll react to all *that* next season (one presumes a lot of the action will happen off-screen as the show’s plot will probably resume at about November 2007). One also wonders if Terry Colson will see duty on Harley’s murder, given his transfer to that department. The Terry-Toni connection, however, will be more professional and as friends for a while, I suspect, and maybe only more than that as a very long, multiple-seasons-spanning arc. But then, Simon does love his really long story arcs …
Interesting about Oliver Thomas, especially given what we know from real life about his fate in upcoming episodes. He’s becoming a lot more complicated as he takes on tutoring Sophia about life and her place in it at the moment — although I think that process actually started in the previous episode, when he seemed disturbed that Nelson couldn’t get anyone Thomas sent him to to be interested in saving the suffering city some serious money. Curious that Nelson really did want to create the savings, then mentally shrugged and went with it when no one else did, whereas Thomas seemed actually disturbed by that turn of events, even knowing what he knows about how politics works. Guess he figured that given the circumstances, giving the city a break while still making some money ought to have been of greater importance to his contacts than it was, and he found this seriously dismaying. And it should be: how will the city ever resurrect itself fully if graft to the greatest degree always comes first? When your own power structure is that selfish, how does a city survive disaster?
I like Janette at David Chang’s. It seems a good place for her to recover some of her oomph. I want to see her bring some NOLA into his kitchen (“drizzle something on it, baby”) — and more than that, I want to see Chang value it and give her the chance that the flood and the insurance company took from her. She’s overdue.
Harley’s connection was more to folk music in general than to the Cajuns in particular. I regret his death, but not for that reason. Still, this now opens up the possibility of new characters making other musical connections, perhaps to Louisiana swamp rock or country funk-blues, neither of which we’ve seen yet. There is a real musical exchange of long standing between Houston and New Orleans that could be explored — Louisiana-born Clarence “Gatemouth” Brown, for example, recorded with Professor Longhair at one point, and Katie Webster played swamp blues Dr. John would recognize — and I’d love to see blues/NOLA-funk pianists Marcia Ball on the show. Hey, if they can get Shawn Colvin as a walk-on, Marsha Ball is a no-brainer considering how many New Orleans musicians she’s played with. Simon and Overmyer, take note.
Ooops! Typos — sorry. Wish this blog had an after-the-post edit function like IMDB. but I digress.
Davis doesn’t lack talent; you’ve mixed him and Sonny up (and even then, Sonny just seemed to be lacking drive or had too bad of a temper or was jealous). Davis is well versed in music and has the ability to put together a band, compose songs, record them, and promote them. He might be lacking natural talent but he’s definitely not a hack.
I didn’t say Davis lacks talent — far from it — just that his talent is more moderate than some of the people he plays with. You can be good at something and still be surprised, even when you know your limits, when a guy you just ‘discovered’ suddenly proves himself to way outdistance you. That hurts. It also puts things in (painful) perspective. Davis is a pretty okay musician in a town blessed with an abundance of really great musicians. It may mean that if he’s to stay in NOLA, he might do better to manage musicians or return to deejaying for a living and keep the music on the side as an avocation rather than a profession. Antoine is a much better musician than Davis, but even he ran up against his limits this ep, and he knows it. Besides, even Sonny seems to be learning a few things musically, tho clearly it’s apparent he’ll never be among the gifted.
For anyone who has any idea who Ron Carter is, the scene of Albert trying to tell him how to play bass was jaw-droppingly sublime. For those not familiar with his work, it would be somewhat like trying to give Beethoven some pointers on how to write a symphony.
that was hilarious. ron carter is ‘the’ jazz bassist.
Yeah, now that Ray Brown’s gone. Very few reach that stature. Which makes it all the more perplexing: Albert really *does* know better. Which means he’s just on one, giant self-destructive bender to be messing with people like that whom he ought to respect (and did, earlier on).
they made a comment about itduring the episode.”it’s like trying to teach a whore how to turn a trick” or something like that
Next thing you know he’ll be trying to teach bass to Stanley Clarke, Christian McBride, John Patitucci or Buster Williams!
I was getting a beverage and missed part of the opening credits. Since I knew it wasn’t the penultimate episode, I had figured that Pelecanos hadn’t written it, assuming he would be on duty for next week. But as soon as Harley spoke back to the mugger, I shook my head and cursed George’s name…Just knew it had his finger prints all over it. Great episode.
As the son of a famously stubborn father, I get a special kick out of the Delmond/Albert story. When Delmond shakes his head at the museum and says “Lord, take me now.” it hit close to home.
I loved the part when Delmond told Al he always had to have the last word then he was proven right!
I am so glad I missed Pelecanos’s name in the credits. Harley’s death came as a complete surprise, just as shocking to me as a viewer as this sudden and unexpected moment of violence was to Annie. I think I laughed more in this episode than I have in any other to date, and then was blindsided by the shooting. This show has really grown on me, and it was devastating to lose one of the characters to whom I’ve become so attached. Bravo, and damn you David Simon, all at once.
Can someone offer some insight on the dish Chang prepared for the visiting chef? I couldn’t catch what the line cook replied to Janette’s exclamation, but i feel like I totally missed something significant. Forgive my ignorance, and thatnks in advance.
Eggs with eggs. Soft boiled egg with caviar and what looked like a dashi broth. The man likes his eggs. Works for me. The fact that he did it on the fly and with no pretention had everything to do with Janette’s reaction…not the dish.
It is Chang’s signature dish, soft cooked egg with caviar: [www.bonappetit.com]
Well, shit. I guess that explains his comfort in his “on-the-fly” attitude, but the lack of pretention was still palpable. No fuss. A liner would have taken more time with the dish than Chang. I loved that scene and I hope to try that dish. It sounds fantastic. Thanks for the link, Maya. Very cool.
When the egg was cut and the caviar placed spilling out of it, it looked like someone taking a poop. I was sure the customer/chef was someone he didn’t like (until I read that its Chang’s signature dish).
The wink that Albert dropped on the curator was priceless. He’s busting his son’s balls. For while New Orleans is African, Haitian, Jamaican, Creole, Cajun, French, Indian, effete and poor— and it is all of those things— it is distinctly its own place. Albert, of all people, knows that. A “feet first” kind of place. Heads roll. Feet run. I like the fact that these characters, regardless of their location or perceived penance, have chosen to stay and fight unless otherwise forced to leave. It would have been easy to write them differently and allow the futility of the situation to drag the Crescent into Charm. I’m glad Simon chose to show a different side of a city that had its problems even before Katrina. I love it. Oddly, I still love Baltimore as well.
Sawhry, Bawlmrr.
One interesting thing about this episode is that the four characters that have all embarked on original projects this season all saw setbacks occur. Delmond couldn’t get his father to cooperate, Antoine couldn’t keep Kermit from stealing his crowd, Davis is being overshadowed by Lil Calliope, and Annie saw Harley killed right in front of her. Add into it Ladonna ridding of her heart and soul. All while Jannette, Toni, and to some extent Sonny, got back into the grooves they lost at the end of the first season.
Pretty amazing how this show can have so many different branches, yet the basic themes of them all are the same.
loved every bit of the episode except the end. since we know the penultimate episodes have to have death, but i rolled my eyes when steve earle got shot. would of been unpredictable if no one got killed.
Next week isn’t the season finale.
That’s got to be the first time I’ve heard a Gang of Four song on a TV show. It fit the scene really well here.
I watched the episode this morning, and after it ended I said, “Well, that ruined my day.”
How cool that Pelecanos shared his thoughts with Alan. And how fascinating that one of the best lines in the history of The Wire almost didn’t make it in.
I loved this episode despite the heartbreaking ending. Thinking about the way the season has gone, it made perfect sense that someone in the cast would be killed (even without the Pelecanos factor), and Harley was as good a candidate as any: not one of the leads, but still a character who we’re emotionally invested in and whose loss will be felt. The killing itself seemed believable, too. You’d think Harley, as a longtime street musician, would know better than to mouth off to someone with a gun, but I had no trouble buying that his doing so got him killed.
Loved seeing the great Spider Stacy of the Pogues as the visiting street musician. Didn’t love that Harley played a Steve Earle song; that’s just a little too cute for me.
(Oh, and I have to say that as a vegetarian, I hated the stereotype of the strident vegetarian and the obnoxiousness of David Chang’s response–“Let’s put pork in everything.” Also just a little too cute.)
I can understanding disliking the “strident vegetarian” stereotype, but given the individual in question showed up at a place that only serves one set menu a night and declares “we do not offer a vegetarian menu” on its website, you’d imagine their sense of entitlement goes far beyond any dietary choices. At that point I feel like you’d essentially be doing the equivalent of showing up to a Chinese restaurant and then throwing a tantrum when they won’t serve you spaghetti.
Great musical foreshadowing, with Harley singing that he wouldn’t get out alive (previously mentioned) and also “Mr. Big Stuff” finding Antoine put in his place moments later. That kind of stuff has passed me by up until this last episode, there must be much more to the musical selections on this awesome show!
I was so shocked and saddened by Harley’s death. I had a sense of doom throughout the episode; it kept seeming like something was going to happen (and I say that as one who is ignorant of the Pelecanos effect).
On another note, I’m finding myself really troubled that everyone is pushing Sofia to buck up and not make her mom more upset. What about Sofia? She’s a kid! She shouldn’t have to be the strong one. For some reason this really bugs me.
I don’t think it’s so much about her having to be the strong one. I think it has more to do with the fact that she’s getting drunk, staying out late and getting arrested by the cops for drug possession. Yeah she’s a kid and she’s hurting, but she’s acting out in destructive ways and she won’t listen to her mum. At the same time I think it’s good to remind her that she’s not the only one affected by her father’s death because that’s how she’s been acting.
What a great post, I’ve just discovered your blog and I will return!
I felt so wounded after the ending, I even burst into tears (which can happen some times with good Tv but not like this) the episode was filled with great bits and some sad. But this hit me so hard.
Also interesting to know that info about the Wire. I am a huge Wire fan aswell.
Ninth episodes are proving to be quite an unlucky number for honorable HBO characters this year.
Harley’s death was a stunner for sure. I didn’t know this was a Pelecanos episode until afterwards (and its still odd that he didn’t write the penultimate episode – maybe Simon felt that tradition was getting to predictable?). I will say though that how it was written and directed – if you take Harley’s line about walking Annie to St. Charles as the sort of line that wouldn’t be in the script without a purpose, as I sort of noticed, and then back it up with that wide tracking shot a few scenes later – I immediately knew something bad was going to happen. It felt a little to obvious.
As far as some saying that what Harley said to the mugger was out of character, I think you have to take it more as – even wise people make mistakes. The “we are all fallible” element of a David Simon show. Yes, Harley knew better, but in that instance, words came out of his mouth when he should have remained quiet, especially when he knew to just give up his wallet right away. Someone alluded to Harley’s paternalistic nature coming through and I think that is probably right, but its more that we all say things we shouldn’t, and in the climate of violence in New Orleans in 2006 – saying something unnecessary to a mugger was the worst decision he could make.
I don’t know anything about New Orleans, but I was there in September of 2007, wandering the city for a couple days. There were posters up in many storefront windows referencing cold blooded murders in robberies gone wrong on the street – people in search of information as to who did it. So Harley’s death fits into that storyline – senseless deaths committed during street crimes.
damn as I soon as I saw Pelecanos name on the titles, I knew it someone was going to die, and because the violence of the show is so random, everyone was a possible candidate.
Did they really have 1 conviction out of 162 murders in the whole year? What kind of a clearance rate is that? Granted, not every clearance means a conviction, but still.. Damn.
And damn you, Simon/Pelecanos!! After watching 5 episodes of the first season, I bought the DVD for my mother, because she loves jazz music, and Mad Men is her favorite show. However, she is an old lady and doesnt take violence and “bad things happening to good people” well, that’s why I would never try to get her to watch the Wire, but thought Treme was different.
I shouldve known better. She watched six episodes of the first season so far. Her favorite character is Creighton, followed by Harley. Goddamn you, David Simon!!