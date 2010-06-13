‘True Blood’ – ‘Bad Blood’: Everything must go

If you’ve been reading me a while, you know I’m no fan of “True Blood.” (Fienberg was kinder in his review than I would have been, but I didn’t want to just rehash the same complaints over and over.) However, I’ve also read you guys long enough to recognize this is one place where my taste doesn’t completely overlap with my audience’s, and I’ve heard your requests for a venue to discuss each episode. You’re certainly welcome to do that at Leslie Gornstein’s recaps on our Monkeys as Critics blog (the first will be up later tonight), but if you want to do that here, I’ll provide a short post like this one each week. (And likely much shorter in the coming weeks.)
The one thing I’ll say about “Bad Blood” is that piling the events of season three so soon on top of season two was more distracting than I think Alan Ball intended. You have half the characters (particularly Bill and Sookeh, but also Sam) moving on to completely new storylines, while others (Jason, Tara) are still cleaning up the aftermath of old plots. I’m not saying the show should just abandon old business, but the episode felt very disjointed in terms of where everybody’s head was at.
On the plus side, unlike Sookie I’m always in the mood for Pam’s lesbian weirdness, and we’re getting more of that now that Kristin Bauer van Straten is a cast regular.
What did everybody else think?
I love True Blood, But I agree that the episode was a little disjointed jumping between 3 story lines.
Evan Rachel Wood as Queen Sophie Anne – I want to do bad things with her.
I thought this episode was great tonight. Much better than the season 2 finale. It was action packed.
I don’t think I can think of Sookie without thinking of Sookeh anymore.
One of the best shows on tv and yes, I like Breaking Bad.
I’m very happy Pam is a regular. She’s terrific. I enjoyed the episode. I thought it was a good setup for the new season. The mix between some characters moving on to new arcs and others still dealing with the aftermath of what happened last season didn’t bother me at all. That’s how life works.
And Alex Skarsgard’s ass, OMG, perfection.
OMG is right!
Evan Rachel Wood was much better than she was last season.
Yeah, I noticed that too.
First, the Game of Thrones trailer got us off to a great start (can’t wait!!!) and then we got right into the action picking up where last season left off. Yes, there was a lot going on, but that’s what I love about this show. I’m excited about the werewolves.
unlike Sookie I’m always in the mood for Pam’s lesbian weirdness
Sorry for being all dull and humourless, but was I the only who cringed a little at hearing lesbo-phobia out of the mouth of a woman who bloody CAME OUT in a PSA denouncing hate speech? (Oh, and for a show dripping with bi-curious homo-eroticism, we could do with a lot more “lesbian weirdness” to even up the freak sheet.)
First of all, even if Anna Paquin is a bisexual, isn’t it possible for her to play a straight character who doesn’t want a woman coming on to her? Plus, Sookeh was desperately trying to find Bill, which is why she snapped at Pam for not taking the situation seriously.
Yeah, it felt more like exasperation than anything; it’s not like she enjoys dealing with them anyway, and Pam hitting on her was probably annoying at that moment. Perhaps it could have been worded better, but it didn’t really raise my eyebrow.
And by “them,” I mean Eric and Pam and the whole Fangtasia crowd.
I didn’t take it as lesbo-phobic as much as I took it as Sookeh being in a desperate hurry to speak to Eric.
Also, this show deliberately strives to be a bit un-PC. It’s part of the dark humor. For another example, see Arlene’s dialogue during and after her argument with Tara. Totally racist, of course, but part of the “let’s laugh at ignorant rednecks” humor of True Blood. And of course her line “who *hasn’t* fallen in love with a serial killer?” was a scream.
All fair points, well made guys. It still makes me squick a bit coming out of the mouth of an out-bi actor though. Let me put it this way: For all the ways Barney can be an utter dick on HIMYM, the one thing he never is is homophobic. (And the one episode where is a d-bag towards his brother, it’s not because he’s gay but because he’s breaking the Bro Code by getting married.) And I hope that’s got a lot to do with Neil Patrick Harris being an out gay man who’d have the balls to say “that’s not funny and I’m not going there.”
And LJA, you’ve got a point there about the show being “a bit un-PC” but it’s interesting how that gets expressed. It seems that in this ‘verse, one side-effect of being turned is losing your sexual inhibitions. Hell, one day Bill is good son of the Confederacy. A few short decades later, he’s sleeping with a black woman and running around with gay vamps.
In future, I’d just suggest Ball do a gender flip. If he wouldn’t have a stressed out Sookie telling Lafayette “I’m not in any mood for your faggot weirdness”, then perhaps he should find a way for her to vent at Pam without dropping the L-bomb. Because there’s being “un-PC” and just being an a-hole insulting and demeaning people from a position of unexamined male privilege.
That point about Lafayette is interesting, I hadn’t thought of it that way. I certainly would never use those terms with any of my gay friends, no matter how annoying or weird they were being. I guess I just didn’t think anything of it in the context of the show, or in the bigger picture of Paquin’s recent declaration of bisexuality.
I didn’t take offense (as a bisexual woman) to what Sookie said, nor do I think it indicated any latent homophobia in the character. She was in a serious rush, with serious problems, and she knew that Pam was just messing with her head. If it had been a scene when Pam had been expressing actual real feelings, I imagine Sookie would have had a totally different approach – and would have been sensitive, attentive, and diplomatic. But she knew that Pam was only trying to make her uncomfortable and hold her up – so she wasn’t bashing Pam’s sexuality, just bashing Pam’s casual attempt to thwart Sookie’s mission with insincere sexual advances.
Also, “faggot” is a whole other ballgame than “lesbian”. Lesbian is a factual label, which can be used without a hate connotation, whereas the “f” word cannot. Personally, I found your use of “lesbo” more off-putting than Sookie’s use of “lesbian”. I wasn’t offended either way, but “lesbo” strikes me as having more of a hate-connotation and less legitimate usage than “lesbian”. Just saying.
First, thanks for providing us a place to talk about it, even if you don’t have much interest. I really enjoy the show, and while there’s not much for you to dissect, at least we can say things like, “Ohmigod, that dream Sam had was totally hot!” or “Hey, look, the freighter captain from Lost!”
I missed this show far more than I realized, and I ate up every moment of the finale, even the obnoxious Tara storyline. I don’t know if any of you have seen the minisodes that HBO has on demand and I believe online, but there’s one with Sookeh (ha, always gonna call her that now), Tara and Lafayette where Tara gets all horrible about Bill again (it takes place after the maenad is killed but before Eggs dies and Bill is abducted), and that coupled with her early scene here has me wishing her harm. Not sure how they fix it, but someone who could be a sympathetic character has instead grown into the most annoying.
On the other hand, I disagreed with Alan and Dan’s thoughts that the episode was muddled with new drama and last season’s problems. There are always a ton of things going on, and this didn’t feel any different.
Good setup for the season, and I’m looking forward to every crazy moment.
The episode, I agree, felt extremely awkward and rushed. I find the show entertaining, it is not exactly the most captivating or groundbreaking of cable shows, but I’ve watched it since the pilot, and will continue to do as such.
What I fear with Ball is the fact that judging by promos and interviews etc. it appears he is cramming many storylines from the novels (which I have not read), into this season. I believe there are many elements that he’s chosing to incorporate this early in the show and I am not sure how that’ll turn out.
Perhaps next week we will hear Bill utter Sookeh’s name. Also, the werewolves storyline is somewhat appealing and it’ll be interesting to see where that goes I guess.
Again, not the best of episodes, but I’ll reserve judgement once I see what Ball is going to be doing with the season.
While I agree with nearly all of Alan’s criticism of the show at the same time I find it so delightfully awful that I rarely miss an episode. The unintentional comedy the show creates is only bested by the real world / road rules challenge.
The season premiere did not disappoint, Sookie remains one of the least likable and poorly acted main characters in television. There were even a few genuinely funny moments involving Pam and Eric. Overall I found it to be an enjoyable hour of television, but mostly for the wrong reasons.
I’m glad I’m not the only one who sees True Blood as a compilation of bad writing and acting skills. Thank you.
But I keep watching it because, hey, it’s one of the few watchable shows that come out during the summer.
Craig,
Hi! I just need clarification on one of your earlier comments, if you don’t mind. When did Bill sleep with a black woman? We all know it certainly wasn’t Tara,her momma or the female deputy sheriff. Those are the only black women I recall seeing on the show, except for the Voodoo priestess in the first season(who was really the Rite-Aid lady,anyway). But seriously,I think I’ve seen every episode and I don’t recall this. Refresh my memory ,please.
The black female vampire from the first season, the one who was part of the group that came into Merlotte’s to harass everyone. When Sookie came over to Bill’s house, she made comments about having slept with him before.
Hatfield–Thanks,I had forgotten all about those skanks!
Lafayette is as good a character on tv as Roger Sterling.
Lafayette is as good a character as Roger Sterling, maybe better. Worth watching the show for him alone.