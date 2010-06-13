‘True Blood’ – ‘Bad Blood’: Everything must go

If you’ve been reading me a while, you know I’m no fan of “True Blood.” (Fienberg was kinder in his review than I would have been, but I didn’t want to just rehash the same complaints over and over.) However, I’ve also read you guys long enough to recognize this is one place where my taste doesn’t completely overlap with my audience’s, and I’ve heard your requests for a venue to discuss each episode. You’re certainly welcome to do that at Leslie Gornstein’s recaps on our Monkeys as Critics blog (the first will be up later tonight), but if you want to do that here, I’ll provide a short post like this one each week. (And likely much shorter in the coming weeks.)

The one thing I’ll say about “Bad Blood” is that piling the events of season three so soon on top of season two was more distracting than I think Alan Ball intended. You have half the characters (particularly Bill and Sookeh, but also Sam) moving on to completely new storylines, while others (Jason, Tara) are still cleaning up the aftermath of old plots. I’m not saying the show should just abandon old business, but the episode felt very disjointed in terms of where everybody’s head was at.

On the plus side, unlike Sookie I’m always in the mood for Pam’s lesbian weirdness, and we’re getting more of that now that Kristin Bauer van Straten is a cast regular.

What did everybody else think?