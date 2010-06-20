‘True Blood’ – ‘Beautifully Broken’: I hate werewolf Nazis

Once again, I watch but don’t much care for “True Blood,” but I know that enough of you do that I’m going to provide these weekly posts to discuss the episodes after I’ve seen them. (I’ve watched the first three in advance; I’m not sure whether HBO will keep providing them in that fashion or if I’ll be watching live or on a DVR delay as the season moves along.)

Anyway, just as soon as a baby armadillo sleeps under my bed, what did everybody think of episode two?