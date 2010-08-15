‘True Blood’ – ‘Everything Is Broken’: Do you respect wood?

I had to put “True Blood” on hold while I was out in California for the last few weeks, but I’m all caught up now, including tonight’s Nan Flanagan-tastic episode. So how’s everybody feeling about season three so far? And, specifically, how did you feel about the various bits of bloody business in this week’s installment?
Needs more jessica if we had more jessica less sookie who wouldn’t be ok with that
I agree with this. I honestly FWD through the Snookie/Bill stuff most of the time.
This truly great. It’s well written and well acted. Better than Rubicon. But, Mad Men is still the best! True Blood is almost as good as Buffy was.
What the heck is up with people comparing True Blood to Buffy? They are nothing alike, and they only involve vampires. I loved season 1 & 2 of True Blood, but this season has been all over the place. A good episode is usually followed up by a bad or weak one.
Thought the russel on the news at end was a little hooky. Regarding the blood, thought Franklin dying was weird. Was praying Tara was killed. Also thought the vamp king on the roof with his husbands blood just seemed like a corny scene. Really weird episode Alan.
I loved it. It was nice to finally see Nan in “real life” instead of just being the acceptable face of Vampires on TV. This household thought the ending was brilliant!!
Absolutely loved the ending. Franklin reappearing only to be killed again immediately was rather pointless. I also really have no interest in seeing Tara go to some kind of victim’s support group. I also could not possibly care less about Crystal or that entire storyline. But at least we were spared more Debbie this week. She’s another character I have no use for whatsoever.
Dark Shadows on steroids? It’s getting pretty bloody soapy.
â€¢ Was checking the clock after 23 minutes, but they really revved it up in the last 10. Edgington taking over the anchor desk was a hoot especially when he cheeringly turned it over to the weather girl.
â€¢ The back and forth with Crystal wanting to flee her family/save her family is getting tired.
â€¢ Loved that Hoydt confessed that he can’t stand his girlfriend.
Tonight’s episode was all over the place, but the ending saved it. When Russell threw it to the weather girl, I about died laughing. I’m also enjoying the intrigue with the vampire politics, not to mention pulling the curtain back on Pam and Eric’s relationship.
Bored to death with all things Jason. And too bad about Franklin, because without him, I don’t need to see Tara on my television.
No Alcide, no peace!
Man, what a great episode. Great way change the entire human-vampire dynamic with one newscast. I love Eric and Russel. I can’t wait to see what happens next.
I still hate Steven Moyer, but it seems like Alan Ball is bound and determined to keep Bill and Sookie together for the show’s entire run, so I guess I’ll just have to deal.
Nice to see Sam push back some. I can’t wait to see the fallout from that. I still don’t really care about Jason, but it was nice to see him get a vamp kill in. I wasn’t sure if the wood bullet thing would work. Guess it does. Sploosh goes Franklin.
One of my first thoughts at the end of the show, besides why the hell can’t my DVR seem to record the end of my HBO programs, was “I hope Alan’s posting a True Blood thread tonight”. FTW!
thought the episode was really good but 2 things crossed my mind. 1) its very good there are only 3 episodes left because the whole “i’m gonna reveal something than cut to another scene) while already getting old would be unbearable in a season that was any longer. 2) it seemed like Russel’s throw to the weather girl was a joke done by the actor as an improv that someone liked in editing and was kept in the episode. Am I the only one with that thought?
I love that some politics of the American Vampire League is finally going to be involved! [Ok I know it’s not going to be that major of a storyline, but at least it’s more interesting than the Maenad of last season]. The last 5 minutes of this episode is the best I’ve ever seen on True Blood.
Enough of Sookie and Tara and random relationship plotlines, I want to learn more about the Vampire hierarchy and how that involves mortals!
Although I’m a tad curious about the big reveal about what Sookie ‘truly’ is. But just so I can figure out some of this show’s mysticism, besides that I don’t really care.
For all it’s faults, this show can be quite entertaining, I like this season much more than the last.
This episode was a little better than the “can we dance? Oh, we can always dance!” episode. (pfft, what a joke!) but I was kinda hoping for more of a big-bang with Franklin. I’ve been nervous for Tara every time i see her in a scene set at night and i was beginning to think maybe she really did kill him. Little disappointing for him to sputter a few lines and then explode in a puff of innards. that was anticlimactic.
I’m REALLY tired of the Crystal crud. She’s irritating, stupid, and taking valuable time away from the plot-lines I care about.
Good news is there was a lot of Eric in this one – he’s my fave! I’m stuck in this weird funk though where i want him and sookie to be together, but at the same time i don’t because frankly, he can do better than sookie (she’s kind of a ditz and a little slow, if you know what i mean?) Her and bill deserve each other. ’nuff said.
I LOVED the ending line! and Russel’s mourning over Talbet was really heavy! I actually felt sympathetic for him, and i loathe him! (in the appropriate “this is a good villain” kind of way)
I really liked the scene with Hoit and Jessica. I so want them to be back together! His psycho new girlfriend is really creepy- she’s the kind of person someone would say “Oh, we all thought she was such a nice girl, though!” on the evening news. I loved Jessica’s reaction when Hoit told her he still cared; it was so real!
and am i the only one who thinks these humans handle all this traumatic death and destruction WAY better than i ever could? I think I’d be in a padded cell if I’d seen half the stuff Tara and Sookie have!
Tara is the weakest part of the eps so far, and the idiotic scenes with lafayette and his boy toy.
If tara dies i’m hosting a barbecue
What, you’re not a fan of the never ending lip-quiver? I mean, she practiced that for weeks before the season started! She is now a lip-quiver pro! She doesn’t need to be capable of delivering any dialogue addressing her fears anymore, because now she is the Queen of shaky quivers.
Btw that support group made me realize that as good as a character Franklin was, a kidnapping-rapist like him maybe shouldn’t have been shown in such an admirable light. Tara is a rape survivor, but rather than dedicating any plot to her abilities to get over what occurred to her or talk about it, there is just a switch that turns on and suddenly she’s ok with being coerced and life-threatened… That is until she sees Franklin again and it’s the antidialogue quiverdrool.
Ugh. So many things wrong with the writing/acting for her character.
yes, sometimes I can’t stop from laughing at the eyebrow acting.
There was a lot packed into that episode. It seemed like the longest one this season (especially considering there have been some really short ones)…Anyway, on to my thoughts on the season. I generally think that there’s just too much going on. The parts I like, I really like (the Vampire politics, the werewolves, Eric’s back story, Eric and Pam, finding out what Sookie is all about, Russell’s all-out diabolicalness, Arlene’s pregnancy, any small bit of Jessican and Hoyt). But then there are the parts that I’m finding boring, pointless and take away from the rest of the show (Jason and Crystal, Sam’s story, Tara). They need to streamline all these plots.
I still find this show great summer television!
I’m with you on the up and down nature of this show. Sometimes it’s like watching two separate shows. Jason’s story is annoying. He’s not a cop,with his limited ability to pass the exam,he won’t ever be a cop(not legally,anyway). I hope Crystal’s daddy dies and here whole hillbilly-werewolf story disappears.I, for one was glad to see Franklin get it,now maybe someone can write a storyline for Tara that isn’t all about suffering,suffering. I haven’t given up on her yet. Finally,I loved the ending with Russell. He’s a villian,but the kind of villian you love to hate.
What I hate is in the books Crystal’s father was not like this character at all. He was trusted and likable..not into meth. He was a go to guy often when Sookie was in trouble. They’ve just messed him up completely.
I have a feeling that, if you don’t enjoy the tangle of plot lines, you may always be frustrated by this show. It’s like wishing Grey’s Anatomy wouldn’t focus so much on relationships, or that Breaking Bad would lighten up.
Personally, I like it, and I thought this one did a god job of balancing them all. Even Arlene got a good scene, and I hope new waitress is for real because I like her. Jason and Crystal didn’t do anything for me, but Eric telling his story, Russell at the end, Hoyt and Jess? That was all gold.
I didn’t much care for Sam taking Tommy’s bait so easily, though. I’ve liked the maturity Sam has shown throughout his subplot and this was like taking 12 steps back.
I think there are weaknesses and strengths to this season so far, but how you view them depends on your approach to watching the show itself.
The appeal, to me, early in the series’ run was that it took a sort’ve realistic approach to the societal implications of vampires (What would coming out of the coffin look like, both for the vamps and for the humans) and effectively mixed it with the more pulpy aspects that made the show colorful.
Season 2 went off the rails a bit, settling into a neither here nor there mentality in that regard.
But Season 3, the show has reinvented itself. It’s taken an all in, no holds barred approach to the pulp. If you view it through that lens, I’ve found this season incredibly enjoyable (although I can see while people have felt like it’s over the top.
I can’t help but think it’s in reaction to the Twilight stuff. Those books/films seem to me to be all about restraint. The “pleasure delay” principle. In response, True Blood has decided to go balls to the wall and it has made it a much more enjoyable (if less “important) season, for me.
And, for what it’s worth, I thought the Russell Edgington television broadcast was my favorite scene of the season. It was a Zod moment.
What is a Zod moment? as in General? I get that much. Just wondering because to me that scene brought out the best themes of the show (or life) and solidified Russell as the coolest villain on the show yet. He’s a cult icon now! People go to see him on Broadway AND HE’S NOT EVEN USING A SOUTHERN ACCENT! Can’t wait for season 5, but how can they find a way to keep him around for more than half a season without him killing everyone? I really hope there’s a “creation flashback” to Russell’s B.C. existence. Did anyone else realize he’s the burned dude on American Horror Story?
The show has really improved this season. The plot is cracking and it’s funny. Russell is a hoot! The urn of vampire goo and his little broadcast were a hoot. The characters that really don’t work now are all the victimized people who seem unable to cope — Tara, Sam’s bad brother, Jason’s new girlfriend. Their victimization is too real to be funny. Those three just need to get moved to an alternate universe outside the show. Maybe they can all be moved to that magical pond of Sookie’s and brought back when they serve some useful purpose.
Agreed. I’m getting the feeling that those plots are widely unappreciated; Tara, Sam’s bro, and Crystal just kinda take up time and space at this point.
I was rolling on the ground laughing at the end. It’s even funnier if you imagine editing the footage as a “defense of marriage” ad in which “homosexual” is substituted for “vampire”.
Is it coincidental that True Blood has become a great show just as HBO is about to debut Boardwalk Empire and later on, Game of Thrones? It probably is, but it makes me wonder if someone at HBO told Alan Ball to make season 3 better than the previous 2?
I, for one, am sick of them dragging out this whole “what is Sookie” thang. Every darn week-I bet they withhold it until the final episode and make its reveal part of the cliffhanger. Seems to be heading that direction, anyway. Bill is getting very creepy, and Alan Ball is clearly setting up the Bill/Sookie relationship for some kind of great fall because of Bill’s deceptions. He’s been lying to her, I know about what because I read the books, but I will follow Alan’s rule here and not spoil it. Those 2 represent an abusive relationship right now, yet the show isn’t really acknowledging it yet so I hope they do soon. As for putting Bill in Crystal Lite land, I don’t know what they were thinking. That character is beginning to really annoy me……
The episode seemed to crawl to me compared to last week, and that’s the inevitable downturn after so much good writing-oops, what do we do to move the story without actually doing much of anything at all for an hour? I kept checking the clock to see how long til it picked up the pace, and it was almost over. Usually not a problem with this show.
The finale, however, made it all worthwhile. If Denis O’Hare doesn’t get an Emmy nom for his work on this next year I’ll be shocked. He really embodies that character, eating up his screen time with relish and giving us some of the best lines of the entire series. His delivery of this ancient, pompous villain is spot-on and just enough over-the-top to make me howl with laughter instead of roll my eyes. The way they ended last night’s ep was classic Alan Ball, and O’Hare nailed it.
Can’t wait to see how they finish this out with just 3 episodes left. Gonna be nuts, for sure. Love it!
I just got to watch this episode and I really liked it. Like others have said it kind of dragged in the beginning but the last quarter really made up for it. I got to see Talbots fabulous crystal urn. I learned more about Eric and Pam and finally got some time with Jessica and Hoyt and the crazy eyes girlfriend. Jason got to use his wooden bullets and give Franklin a proper farewell. Some think he should have had more to do but do we really need to see more of him torturing Tara? I sure didn’t. I got a nice taste of his crazy and then BAM! Goo!
We are getting ever so close to finding out what Sookeh is. All the vampire politics were great and interesting. And of course that brilliant last scene and the cut to the weather had me rolling! O’Hare has been nothing but wonderful. I’m sure his time will come and I will very much miss him.
Only a few more episodes left, things are starting to pick up and I am definitely liking where they are going with things.
Oh and am I the only one who had the horrible thought that Tommy was making all that noise with his mother? I thought they were going to make that family even more twisted and I was prepping myself for Sam to walk in on that. I am so glad they didn’t go there.
Rachelmed – I was worried Sam was going to walk in on Tommy and his parents engaged in some sick act, too.
Glad I’m not the only one! I thought they would use incest as a reason Tommy was so reluctant to leave his family.
Flanagan is a great ball-buster, and Eric, Pam, Lafayette and Jesus are always terrific, but this show is so off the rails now I can’t watch anymore. Everyone seems to think Denis O’Hare’s unbelievable scenery-chewing as Russell Edgington is great acting, but I say: watch Andrew Scott’s antic Moriarty on the BBC’s updated version of Sherlock Holmes (with the terrific Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman) and you’ll see an actor who knows what to do with an over-the-top villain. Scott and writer Mark Gatiss know that intelligence, wit and, above all, restraint when it comes to doling out the crazy makes for a really memorable bad guy.
Everyone else on True Blood is boring or forgettable, including the two leads, who have devolved into boring and wooden (Stephen Moyer’s Bill) and annoying and blindingly stupid (Anna Paquin’s Sookie). This show used to be diverting and sometimes almost profound (last season’s Godric storyline) but now it’s just gratuitious sex, gore and ridiculously cheesy soap opera cliches galore. Bleh.
I’m really glad they used up all that fake blood before it reached it’s use by date but ‘True Blood’ is getting into ‘Glee’ territory. The five minutes that works doesn’t compensate for the “throw everything at the wall and pray something sticks” storytelling and characterisation. And throwing in a random dry hump and man-booty shot when the writers have no idea what the hell they’re doing is a case of rapidly diminishing returns.
I really dont mean to hate and i love this show but….This season would have been fine if they didnt kill off two of the best new characters halfway thru; Franklin and Tahhhhll-Bot. I for one am sick of Sookeh and Bill and now I have some creepy mind reading kid coming along to further Sookeh’s useless existence. Really if it wasn’t for Russell this season would be a complete and utter bore.
Lets look at the active “storylines”
Sookeh/Bill – who cares. Tell me what she is already
Jason – who cares. Tell him what you are already
Layfayette – who cares. You told him what you are already
Sam – just who cares
Tara – they dont give her anything to do but quiver
More of these please
Eric – great storyline. Revenge is always a dish best served cold. LOVE IT. I do realize he had to kill Talbot to make the plot so juicy but man i loved Talbot.
Russell – best bad guy ever. I am sure they will kill him off just to psis me off even more.
This is me trying not to be an idiot (I’ve seen all the episodes but only once), but I would like to run something by you all: Nan Flanagan’s talk about the Revelation and Humans Are Not Food is sincere, right? She’s a converted fundamentalist something, and not just woodenly repeating party lines for political purposes because she lives in a world where she’s always on the record. She actually is pro-human/vampire harmony.
And was I the only one surprised to see her on an airplane and not just flying herself in the air to Portland?
And to acknowledge that the show is really just trashy romance, Hoyt’s “ex” (because, honestly, they were never reasonably “together”) Summer is going to end up with Jason, right? It would be good for him, and he appreciated much better than Hoyt did what her gift of warm biscuits signified, even if Jason is too dim to realize it.
And does the leader of the rape survivors group who was listening to Arlene’s pregnancy fears also have some supernatural power? That’s not a vampire, werewolf, whatever runs in the Stackhouse family, or whatever Crystal’s meth family is suggested to be? At this point, the only thing I would be surprised to see in this show is extraterrestrials. Which sort of to me makes the presence of anything supernatural, well, boring.