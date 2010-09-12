‘True Blood’ – ‘Evil Is Going On’: Break up the concrete

I’ve done my best to take an “If you can’t say something nice” approach to these weekly “True Blood” posts. It’s clear by now that while I don’t like the show, many of you do, and it didn’t seem too complicated to put up a post each week so y’all could discuss the episodes.
But at the end of season three, I can’t resist offering up one opinion on the finale, which is that even factoring in how little I care about the show as a whole, there was a spectacular amount of things I didn’t care about in this finale. There was a time when it seemed like Alan Ball was using the supporting characters to lighten Anna Paquin’s workload and help him deepen Sookie’s world, but by now it seems that he views Jason, Tara, Sam, Arlene, etc. on a practically equal footing with Sookeh, Bill and Eric, and that just wrecks the momentum of the big story arcs.
But, again, I’m just your humble host on these “True Blood” posts. For those of you who are fans, what did you think of the finale? Satisfying? Frustrating? Are you more or less excited to see what’s coming next season?
The deviating from the Sookie/Eric/Bill is awful. What a terrible season. Don’t know if I will be back for the next one.
But you probably will be, though.
hes posting here about it? he’ll be back
the finale tonight was very anit-climatic. It seems like they knew too early they were going to get a 4th season and instead of this season having an arc it seemed like introduction for season 4. Season 4 will have to be better.
I wasn’t crazy about the finale; it wasn’t nearly as exciting as last season’s. I liked seeing Jason take on some responsibility and I love how he’s matured, but I was pretty disappointed with everything else.
Meh is about all I can muster. That wasn’t even worthy of being a midseason cliffhanger. A trip to fairyland is what I’m supposed to ponder and wait for til winter?? I expect more from True Blood & Mr Ball.
Actually, no, until next summer.
I’ve pretty much enjoyed this season thus far (though I did watch most of it in one chunk on On Demand) but I agree that it has been slipping. The Jason storyline has been beyond boring since about half way through the season. I actually fast forwarded some of his scenes tonight b/c I just didn’t care. Agree with other posters that the ending was completely anti-climactic. I know shows like to end on some sort of cliff hanger, but this one ended before anything exciting happened. I honestly don’t care about any of the loose ends they left open for next season. Hope season 4 gets better.
I hate that they tried to “trick” us twice about killing Eric. They tried it last week when Eric went into the sun w/ Russell and then again this week when Bill threw Eric into the cement pit. BTW, how did Eric escape but Russell didn’t??
My favorite scenes were with crispy Russell. I’m guessing this isn’t the last of him? If it is, lame way to end his arc.
I’m guessing season 4 will have a bigger witch storyline considering they’ve just introduced 2 witches towards the end of season 3.
Also, I’m fine w/ characters having secrets, but drastic inconsistencies like Sam going from nice guy next door to cold blooded killer is a bit much.
“BTW, how did Eric escape but Russell didn’t??”
I didn’t care for the finale as a whole, but that was explained. Pam saved Eric. Remember how she was complaining about cement in her hair?
Besides what the dude says, I was thinking that it also had something to do with how much weaker Russell was than Eric. Russell had a lot more silver on him, and was all charred, while Eric got some of that magic Sookie blood.
horrible. The Darth Russel encased in carbonite.. I mean concrete. My name is Jason. Blatant “cliffhangers” designed to hope the fans will tune in next season.. but ithis past season makes this series look like Twilight for adults.
This show started out sub-par for an HBO drama and has gone to complete shit this season. The only thing that draws me to shit show is the gorgeous Deborah Ann Woll
Agreed about Deborah being the shows last redeeming feature. They managed to involve her in the main arc for exactly 1 episode this season. An unforgivable waste.
I’m with you guys. I keep saying I’m going to quit watching, but then Sunday night comes and start thinking I need my weekly fix of D.A. Woll. She is captivating. Hopefully next season will see more of her character, along with some serious vampire politics.
Well, it was 100% better than season 2! That’s for sure!
Unreal. Season 2 was fantastic. This season was horrid.
Weird and incredibly disappointing. Lots of people acting our of character in a way that was not adequately explained.
The whole pre-credits sequence was a huge disappointment. Russell and Eric just lying there? Obi-Wan Godric reappearing? Sookie recovering from her massive draining and suddenly mastering her fairy powers? Just ugh. It was such a promising cliffhanger from last week…
Everything with Jason and the uber-hillbillies was just painful. Are we really supposed to care about these shanty-folks?
I was hoping that all of the talk between Sam and Tara would result in her leaving town and disappearing forever, but sadly it just meant she needed a haircut. Sigh…
And the big conclusion to Russell Edgington is he gets neutered the whole episode and then dumped in concrete. Such a waste of so much promise.
How many times did Sookie break up with Bill this season? At least three, right? In this one she broke up with him, got back together, and then dumped him again. That is kind of a lot for one hour.
Tara DID leave town at the end. We can only hope that’s that last we’ll ever see of her. I’ve suffered through about 15 more scenes of her whining about her consistently shitty decisions than I can stand.
I don’t mind big ensemble casts and complex intertwining plot lines — worked well for BSG. The problem is more basic: I’m not being entirely snarky when I say True Blood is Glee with sex and violence. Alan Ball and Ryan Murphy both suffer from creative ADHD — plots that come from nowhere and go there, characters being (as Mo Ryan puts it) “randomly hit with the stupid stick one time too many” to nudge the story along, and grinding tonal shifts that don’t make a lot of sense.
Would it improve if TB narrowed the focus back onto the Bill-Suckhee-Eric triangle of soul sucking tedium? To paraphrase Sookie’s response on being told she’s half-fairy: How #@$!ing lame. I’d be more interested in Ball realising that “randomly throw everything at the wall, and pray something sticks” is a trick that doesn’t work forever.
Or the Reader’s Digest version: I’m not being glamoured by Ryan Kwanten’s porn-star tush as quickly as I used to.
I don’t know if I’ll continue watching when this show comes back. I didn’t care about at least 75% of what was going on tonight,and I’m actually disappointed that some of the more idiotic storylines were kept alive. I was hoping the DEA would end the whole Hotshot plot,but no,now Jason gets to play Big Daddy to the Deliverance werepanthers. And Jesus is a witch.Meh.The only real bright spots were Pam
(love her) and Sophie Ann’s widow outfit.Also,I got the feeling that Alan Ball knows how people have been disappointed with this season or else he wouldn’t have given that whole “we’ve got so much in store for next season” speech during the postmortem.
Man, the Queen’s widow ensemble was the shit!! But yeah, that’s about it.
I like that Tara kind of moved on from all her BS, but the fact is that none of the supporting characters’ story arcs interested me AT all this season. The comedic arcs weren’t funny, and the dramatic ones were so boring and not subtle that I often wished I could fast-forward through them.
Also, Bill is just the most annoying ever, although I kind of enjoyed when he was taunting Russell in the concrete pit, but that might just have been because he was playing off the much better Skarsgard.
I enjoy Alcide, but only if they can find something for him to do besides bitch about his ex and gaze wistfully at Sookeh.
Actually, there’s way too much gazing wistfully at Sookie from ALL the male characters. Blerg.
I’ll be back to watch next season, but mainly in the hopes for more bare-assed Eric and that the Queen will have killed off Bill.
I’m completely indifferent. S2 was a bit of mess at times. S3 had some stronger episodes but the weak episodes were just eh. I feel nothing. I don’t care. I’m numb.
Maureen Ryan of AOL TV wrote an excellent essay essentially speaking as to how TB lost her.
I echo many of those sentiments.
I’m not looking forward or even really care about S4 like I do about when BB returns next summer (as a personal example).
I’m sorry, Alan Ball-think you are quite a talent.
Thanks for suggesting Mo Ryan’s spot-on analysis with what derailed True Blood this season. She nailed it.
Write a comment…
For all the big twists and turns, I just want to know how Tara had time to cut her hair, run out and have it professionally styled, then get back in time for Sookie to come home.
The only thing that’ll have me tuning in next season is the prospect of Arlene birthing Rene’s evil spawn and watching a six-month old baby wipe Bon Temps off the map. Hey, it’s True Blood. It could happen.
While I seemed to enjoy the finale a lot more than most of the commenters here, this comment was even better. Thank you for that.
I’ve got a feeling that the zeitgeist indicates that it’s time for the kewl kidz to get off the TRUE BLOOD bus, just in time to climb into the BOARDWALK EMPIRE stretch Hupmobile…. then again, Ball certainly made anyone who loved this show look like fools every time they tried to summarize an episode’s plot. At least the Buffster gave you a metastory that could link back to a resonant idea about growing up. This show resonates with throwbacks to Hershell Gordon Lewis and Russ Meyer nostalgia, which gives you nothing, the morning after, to chew over.
If Scorsese’s showrunners give us breasts, blood, beasts and fabu set design, TRUE BLOOD will be dropped faster than one of its characters with moderate sexual tastes and no superpowers.
totally anticlimactic and looks like it might be downhill from here.
To come out at the end and thank the fans kind of tells me that if the finale and what was to come is going to be so great the fans should be thanking them
I wasn’t too excited about season 4 as is, knowing witches, panthers and whatever else was coming in. But now with the last 3 episodes Alan Ball and company have given us, we have been overwhelmed with nothing but inconsistencies to move the story along.
Too many characters, too much going on and now ruining the characters we have. I don’t know if I’ll be back.
Who cares about Sam, Tara, Sookie and Eric. Pam has become nothing but Eric’s minion.
Jason has made a come back and it only took 12 episodes and I’m interested in seeing what’s gonna happen to Bill. It might be the only reason I return.
I agree. I really love Jason, Tara, and Sam as characters, as well as their actors, but I just didn’t care about them and their stories this season.
I just rewatched season 1, and for me it’s not so much the number of plotlines, but the interaction and pacing of them. The characters don’t have time to be themselves any more. It’s not more exciting, because it’s just routine now for EVERYONE to be constantly kidnapped, tortured, etc. In season 1, they were all meeting up, sharing at least some of what happened to them, having some weird overlaps at Merlotte’s. Everyone’s plotlines, no matter how supernatural, were grounded in something human.
Quite simply, Alan Ball just ain’t as smart as he thinks he is. He has been trafficking obvious crap that he thinks is profound since Six Feet Under and that movie….that movie….one of the worst ever made. Alan Ball—you aren’t intelligent. Accept it. You did in season 1 and made mindless fluff that bordered on entertaining. Now you think you are smart again. It ain’t a good look for you.
Never been especially fond of the show and I mostly don’t bother watching so I can’t really comment on any of the various plot lines. I don’t follow them closely enough to know what is supposed to be going on and as you say Alan, if you cna’t say something nice…. I did however catch most of this episode and the one thing I feel somewhat compelled to say is that the scene near the end where Bill and the Queen face off was hysterically cheesy. I mean the teeth and the floating and all the hissing? That was just incredibly goofy.
I am SUCH a fan – and a professional writer, so I’d like to weigh in on where I think this went off the rails. (Which it did – BIG time!) Alan Ball, if you are reading this, your bread and butter is the Eric/Sookie/Bill love triangle! Departing from that tension totally sucked the air out of the ending. Fairyland? I want Eric and Sookie together! We’ve been patiently waiting and it seems that the supporting material is stretched w-a-a-a-y too thin. Hotshot? Blow them to hell – who cares? And Momma Hoyt and Summer? Yawn. While I’m at it, buh-bye Tara’s mom. While I love Jessica, for God sake, ramp it up with Hoyt and make me care! I’m guessing the image of the doll meant that creepy-Summer is lurking, but it would have been a better cliff hanger to let me worry about that wrinkle over the break. Tara cutting her hair and driving away? Meh. Russel? NOW you’re cookin’ – both physically and metaphorically. HE was and is superb, so I’m glad somebody will chisel him out, because he owns the screen whenever he is present. The tension with Alcide barely got ignited. To sum it up, the ending was not about Sookie and Eric and Bill. Refocus, and let the fireworks for season 4 begin!
I thought the doll was more foreshadowing- they can have the house, but they can’t have the garden. Jessica is still a perpetual virgin and certainly never to be a mother. Big deals for southern traditionalists like they are.
Wow, this summed up my thoughts perfectly! The only thing that’s keeping me interested in the Eric and Sookie tension. Almost every other character (Bill included) is dulls-ville and a total waste of time.
Disappointed because I didn’t get to find out if Deborah Ann Woll has freckles on her boobs.
So much of the original story line from the book is raped it amazes me that Hamilton doesn’t mouth off in public. Ok a vampire King dies in the book but the Queen is in on the offing. Only 1st born of Wer’s are Wer’s thus the infidelity factor, but hey we will just make them dumb hill-billies. I could go on, but I’m to the point I really don’t care anymore. Bad screen play writing added to over acting or noxious directing (can’t make up my mind which) adds up to not interested anymore. btw were the hell was Buba. I really wanted to see that cat fetish.
This season the show moved into Dark Shadows territory for me-no better than a daytime soap. The Lafayette storyline was the biggest yawn. They made a big deal out of bringing in these new characters and then killed them off. Really disappointed in the lack of Jessica/Hoyt story.
There were a few very fun episodes this season, and each episode – even the dull ones – had scenes I liked, but overall, yeah, pretty uneven.
Denis O’Hare was a terrific addition to the cast, I am happy it was left open for him to return.
They should just give Jason and the backwoods inbreds a spin-off so I don’t have to watch that anymore.
I said the exact same thing about Jason to my wife.
The expectation for Boardwalk Empire to succeed surpassed that of LeBron James last night. It is HBO’s only chance this season.
I couldn’t believe I was actually wishing one of those slow-motion zombie orgies that occupied about 80% of Season 2 would just break out and stop all of these characters from doing the pointless things that they do. I felt really sorry for the guy from Hellraiser. I don’t think he was sad because he was chained up, or exposed to light, or about to be dragged off and killed. I think it was the dialogue.
The one positive thing I can say about True Blood is that it was the best of the three HBO finales last night. Yes, it was putrid and pointless, but compared to Entourage and Hung, it looked like the Wire.
I don’t know much about TV company net worth, but is HBO honestly not large and powerful enough to attempt a corporate takeover of AMC? On second thought, please, please, please don’t.
If HBO had any integrity, the answer to the question WHERE DID SOOKIE GO?? would be: to syndication hell, permanently, catch her on the WB weeknights at 11.
What a disappointment this season has been. I thought the first two seasons were very entertaining, season 3 was just a mess from start to finish. Although I did tune in, I caught up on my reading during True Blood. Glanced up occasionally to see if anything exciting was happening, nope.
One thing that really struck me last night, Sookie was acting totally out of character. That maniacal laughing when she was flushing Russell’s true love down the drain? What the hell was that? I couldn’t agree more with the commenter who said Alan Ball isn’t as smart as he thinks he is.
TrueBlood finished in a big mess last night. Sookie’s glee as she ground up vampire remains in garbage disposal nuked the fridge.
Terrible season.
Bloated; messy in story, characters, and gore.
Goodbye show.
A truly dull but still bloated finale, one that properly reflects the depths to which this series has sunk. Alan Ball has ruined what started out as a silly, slightly campish genre diversion. Now it makes no sense, is boring, centers on the most uninteresting characters (Jason, Tara and, sadly, Sam), features otherwise great actors chewing the scenery (Denis O’Hare’s Russell), has marginalized/villain-ized the best characters (Eric), turned Charlaine Harris’s somewhat harmless plot points into the stupidest things imaginable (Ball’s conception of “Fairyland”), and insisted on pushing the most insufferable and boring romantic pairing (Bill and Sookie) down the audience’s throats.
True Blood is a cash cow for HBO and I doubt they’ll want Ball to mess with a winning formula (outlandishly stupid soap-opera-y plotlines, gratuitous sex and nudity, lots of blood and gore). I’d expect more of the same next year (which is why I won’t be watching).
That is a rather concise explanation that almost exactly reflects my feelings on this show.
Maureen Ryan also make an excellent point on her evaluation of True Blood’s decline, in that the show has completely lost its sense of humor. True Blood used to be capable of some clever humor, now it completely depends on its actors (e.g., Denis O’Hare) to derive any kind of amusement from his leaden, overwrought, painfully clunky scripts.
Six Feet Under had about three really good seasons before it began to get loopy beyond reason, yet I stuck that one out to the bitter end. I think I learned my lesson and I’m taking the Tara route, heading out of town and hopefully never looking back (though my haircut is not nearly as hideous).
Not sure how much separates this season of True Blood from the last couple seasons of Heroes. Meaningless story lines, worthless character arcs, and just bad writing.
I’ve been a big supporter of the show since the beginning, but I have to admit this season seemed like a mess to me. I could go into a diatribe about why this season didn’t work for me when the first two did, but I’ll just say I really hope it gets back on track.
It’s a show that started as a drama and seemed to have settled on a soap opera because it wants to have fun. It knows it’s “bad” (I take Sookie’s self-reflecting commentary as proof of this) but doesn’t care.
Doesn’t anyone want to know if Jason Stackhouse’s high school passing records were broken? How can we make it all the way to next summer without knowing?
It didn’t even feel like a season finale..there wasn’t any closure. Only for the stupid sidestories. The no cliffhanger ending was very un-True Blood. Very disappointed
I was disappointed by this season and this episode was awful. I think the penultimate episode was much more exciting.
I’m guessing Russell is still alive. By not showing that at the end of the episode, it’ll be a Huge Surprise in Season Four!!!11!!!
All the Sookie/Bill breaking up and getting back together reminded me why I started hating Sex and the City. I couldn’t take the contrived Carrie/Mr. Big break-ups only to get back together only to break-up again, lather rinse repeat. And now it’s even more ridiculous with True Blood.
I’m hoping in season 4 Sookie is done with Bill and has something with Eric and/or Alcede. Otherwise I can’t take their constant breaking up, but I’m also bored by them together.
It wasn’t about them knowing they’d have another season to tell the story, it’s about the writers not being able to actually tell a coherent. True Blood is meant to be a guilty pleasure. Which it is. If you watch it as anything other than that, you will be disappointed. Surprisingly that other vamp show seems to be on better creative footing.
That’s it, I’m all done. They have destroyed anything that was good about the first season and so-so about the second season. I no longer give the first darn about Tara and Lafayette, who were my favorite characters, and even Eric doesn’t do it for me anymore, let alone Bill, whom I never found interesting. Oh well, just another show I used to care about that went into the weeds. Thank goodness for Mad Men.
So, I’ve read a lot of reviews and hit up a couple of fan sites online, and the general consensus outside of this blog is that this finale SUCKED. Big time. Big donkey balls, in fact.
For me, the season started out with a lot of promise, and had some great parts in the first few episodes, but by halfway through, once we left Mississippi, it went downhill, fast. The characters decisions didn’t even make sense anymore in certain cases, and the whole “what is sookeh” BS drug on waaaaay too long. The breakup with Bill happened what, 3 times, by the very end? Why bother? Could it be because they couldn’t be bothered to move that storyline beyond that plot point until next year? Why have so many subplots that don’t ever even come together to any cohesive ending? Or overall point, for that matter? This show does best when it revolves around the Sookie/vampire world interactions, especially including Eric and Pam. The bright spot for the entire season, however, was of course Denis O’Hare. I hope he gets an Emmy nom for this work-his scenes in the last several eps were often the only enjoyable part of them.
This show has to do better than that to survive. If Alan Ball truly knew and felt he created a great product and good entertainment for the fans, I don’t believe there he would have included that “wait til next season!” bit at the end. None of the fan sites so far think that was a good idea or that it means next year will be better at all. I predict renewal for season 5 will not come in the first week or two of season 4 like previous years, if it gets renewed at all. That’s how little faith I have left, and I was a giant fan back in June.
Alan, I thank you for continuing to provide a forum for discussing this show for those of us who wish to do so on a neutral site. Those fan sites get a little crazy, let me tell you, and it’s much safer to post over here!
Here’s hoping for a better show next year.
It says a lot about how ineffectively over the top this season has gone when I admit that I’ve been rereading the Charlaine Harris books just to remind myself of what’s supposed to come next … because the books have managed the suspense and plotting of events much better. I understand why Alan Ball may have telescoped part of those stories in the series and why he wouldn’t want to stick to the books alone for plotting, but considering how this season dragged, he should reconsider his position. A particular disappointment is how his take on Sophie-Anne, Queen of New Orleans, so quickly disintegrated into hysterical caricature rather than show us the restraint and cunning that are found in her character in the books. What, have restraint and cunning no place next to bloodthirstiness in the series?? She didn’t get to be queen by being stupid or hysterical — so show us why she’s so mart, already!! She is, after all, supposed to be both smarter and more ruthless than either Eric or Bill. A queen like that would have been worth my attention. Even Sookie needs to be smarter than she is, at this point. And I could stand to see less of Tara Thornton and more of Bill’s protege in something besides her romance to the lovable if beefy Hoyt.
Alan Ball has a lot to think about and reconsider before next season if he wants this series to survive and thrive; just like vampires need more than just blood to survive for centuries, the show will need more than gore to keep it going: it’s gonna need smarts …
I’m way late to the party on this thread, but I thought I’d put in my two cents.
I haven’t watched Tru Blood since the end of season 2. Tara was a terrible character (actress?) then and it seems like it hasn’t gotten better. I liked Jason in season 2 and it seems from what you guys are saying that his story line has gotten worse. I’ve always thought Bill was kind of a douche bag. Anna Paquin was always good to look at and I loved how dangerous Eric could be. But season 2 was so horrendous in that it made the Tara storyline the main story arc, that I have not watched the show since. It seems I made a wise choice.
Too bad they screwed this show up so much when it had so much promise. Whatever happened to Jessica? Is she still following douche bag Bill around?