‘True Blood’ – ‘I Smell a Rat’: What a long, dull trip it’s been

08.22.10 66 Comments

On tonight’s “True Blood,” we learned several things, including where Sam got the money for the bar (and who he’s used his temper on before), what exactly Sookeh is (other than someone really, really not bright) and just how long a Lafayette/Jesus V-trip could last (a very very, very, very, very, very, very long amount of time, it seemed).

What did everybody think of the episode?

