‘True Blood’ – ‘I Smell a Rat’: What a long, dull trip it’s been

On tonight’s “True Blood,” we learned several things, including where Sam got the money for the bar (and who he’s used his temper on before), what exactly Sookeh is (other than someone really, really not bright) and just how long a Lafayette/Jesus V-trip could last (a very very, very, very, very, very, very long amount of time, it seemed).
What did everybody think of the episode?
The Sookie reveal was beyond lame/predictable but at least we’ll never have to hear “what awe ewe?” ever again,
Oh god, between Alan and your comment, I’m laughing harder than I really enjoyed this episode. It was a giant information dump, but I will say thank god someone called Bill out on his shiite-loved it when Jason “threw” him out of the house!
It’s looking like so much of the set up for next season is going on here, so maybe that’s why it’s so choppy.
And Tara’s lip quiver must die. Now.
I’m so glad someone mentioned the Tara lip quiver. It’s like someone once made her sit on a block of ice in acting class and it’s the only trick that stuck. Girl is a horrible actress, only trumped by the horribleness of the character.
It’s hard to believe the actress who plays Tara went to Julliard, but she did.
When the hell is Alcide coming back?
@LJA: Meryl fricking Streep couldn’t de-suck the crap-tacular writing Tara’s been on the receiving ends of for at least two seasons. It was just cruel her getting her mojo back just to have it yanked away again…
@LJA Seriously, where is Alcide? They just dropped him and it was really odd. If that was the end of Alcide what was really the point? Don’t get me wrong, I enjoy the man meat but that was a pretty lame pay off if that was it.
@rachelmed The actor who plays Alcide has been picked up as a series regular, so I am certain we’re going to see more of him.
Yeah, I didn’t love this episode and I had such high hopes after last weeks brilliant ending. The whole Jesus/Lafayette thing was dull dull dull and I’m not loving Sam’s back story (but then I’m a huge fan of the books so would maybe feel differently if I hadn’t read them – although this is the first time I’ve had a strong feeling against something the show has done different)
I’m just hoping that this is a blip and next week will pick it back up.
Oh – love Pam’s full name though!!!!
Oh, True Blood. No matter how ridiculous or oddly boring you get, I can’t seem to quit you.
Oh, so true.
Could we please get less Tara & Arlene and more Pam & Jessica?
shit yeah brother i agree completely!
This show would be ten times better if every time Tara said anything, another character in the scene just dismissively said, “Tara, shut up” and then everyone went on as if she wasn’t there. Oh what a boring, grating, whiny, abrasive, pointlessly angry and annoying character.
If I had thinner skin, Tara would probably be the most egregious example of the many affronts to southerners like me. Sometimes I think “True Blood” is just a vehicle to propogate stereotypes.
In every TV or movie every southerner (whether a neurosurgeon or fry cook) speaks w/ the most stereotypical accent. It would be like having a show where every black character speaks ebonics. I’m sure it would go over like gangbusters if we had a black CEO or Supreme Court justice address his peers like a corner boy on “The Wire.”
Actually,Tara’s anger at this point in the story is completely justified. Abducted,held captive and raped by an insane vampire…I wonder how I’d react to that? But seriously, it’s the writing of this character. They haven’t given her anything but suffering and craziness to play. As one poster said above,even Meryl Streep ,etc.etc.
Carter I could not agree more. Why is it that us southerners are the only group of people that can still be openly mocked/stereotyped in the media without any backlash whatsoever?
It’s not Tara (the character)’s fault, but she just sucks all of the joy out of what is otherwise a fun show. Sookie and Lafayette have been through shit without becoming full time depression machines. Depression is a tricky thing to pull off well on TV – it is a sad and serious condition, but it is just not fun to watch. This isn’t a show that’s built to deal with the inner life of a depressed character, and so she just kills every scene she’s in and comes off as painfully self-righteous even when her pain and grief are totally understandable in-story.
Does anyone know who sings the song “I smell a Rat” that played at the end of the show?
was just researching that myself. i believe it is patty griffin.
From her latest album Downtown Church.
if you hate the show so much why do u review it? let someone who actually likes the show do it because these half assed reviews arent doing anyone any good
Alan allows space on his forum for people to share their thoughts about TB. I don’t think he is a fan. It’s nice that he allows people to talk about the show.
*very boring episode
*The show is a bit addictive for me even when I’m rolling my eyes.
*I feel nothing for Crystal. The entire HotShot storyline is a bore.
Definitely more Pam and Jessica.
There are still people that *like* like this show? Every review of this week’s episode I found (HitFix, Slate, TWOP, etc) was super, super snarky. Granted, that’s all the episode deserved, despite some awesome one-liners.
Tim – Alan only offers up a forum for us on ‘True Blood” – its not that he hates / loves TB, he has repeatedly said it just doesn’t get his time – I found Alan 2 years ago and he turned me on to SOA – I have yet to find anything he does half-assed
Every episode of this season (hell, maybe the show in general) I always think the same thing: not enough Eric. Skarsgard just owns the character and every scene that he’s in. I’m really anticipating the Russell/ Eric showdown.
Other then that? Ehh. There’s just way too many characters running around, pulling the show away from its’ focus with their boring subplots. Sam’s given a badass, Sawyer-esque backstory (did anyone else expect him to say “you weren’t exactly supposed to see that”?), and he’s still boring as hell. Eric, Jason, Tara… the show either has to pull back from these characters a bit next season, or start killing some off, because right now the cast of characters is just bloated.
By the way, does anyone know where Queen Sophie Anne is? Is she still locked up at Russell’s? Did I miss something?
The Queen was killed by Eric at Russels request [in her home], if I remember correctly.
Really AP? I totally missed that. I thought she just went back with Russell to his home and I assumed she went wherever everyone else did that was there. Hmm, I might have to go back and watch for that.
The Queen went to Russell’s home (and is presumably still there) when Eric & Russell returned. This is when Talbot pitched one of his hissy fits.
Russell’s house was “empty as a tomb” though. So either everyone was underground, or they’ve all moved somewhere undisclosed. I do not believe she’s dead.
FWIW, tonight’s Leverage was excellent.
Agreed, absolutely my favorite of the season. How each of the team members saw the others was my favorite part.
I had to pause and rewind when they first showed Sophie during Elliot’s version of the story. I couldn’t help but laughing at the super stereotypical accent that they gave her. It was fantastic.
I’m confused, didn’t Sam get the money for the bar from Maryann? I thought that was their connection. Overall, strange episode. They are really laying on the idea Eric is going to leave (which is ludicrous) rather thick in my opinion. Thought the dream/drug sequence was semi-inspired.
Good point about Sam and Maryann; that definitely was the implication last season.
I don’t think they’re implying that Eric is going to leave as much as that he expects he won’t survive his showdown with Russell.
Sam stole from Mary Anne when he was a middle teen- it seems to me he simply continued that pattern until he finally got the shock of how far he’d gone and THEN used the money from the jewel heist to get the bar.
Good gravy this episode was boring. The V-trip was interminable and yet still didn’t advance anything close to a plot point. Rutina Wesley took her “if I make my lip quiver it is ACTING” shtick to levels where I thought that lower lip might just vibrate clean off. Russell went from badass to whiny, crazy simp.
Pam looked good though.
I dont understand what Alan is thinking. This show is not an ensemble cast, we DON’t HAVE TO HAVE everyone and their mother on every single episode. Sam sucks. Put Tara as a supportive friend; less Lafayette/Jesus pointless shenanigans, More Jessica, Eric, Pam.
Anyway,we’ll all be tuning in again next week, if only to find out what the incomparable Skarsgard as Eric is gonna do. And whether Sookie will finallly get it on with Eric (i say yes. it’s a feeling)
Sorry for sounding like a scratched CD, but could Alan Ball try hring a couple of writers who don’t have ADHD and/or rapid mood swings for next season? This show is rapidly turning into ‘Glee’ on meth, and I don’t mean that as a compliment.
Did love Pam’s “blah blah vampire emergency blah blah”. Hooker, I feel your pain and don’t have enough hand sanitizer to get my hands clean.
I am SO glad I’m not the only one who was bored to tears by this episode. A lot of people online seem to be saying this season is the best one yet, but I think it is a HUGE mess. For starters:
*Crystal is possibly the least interesting character ever on television. I gather she’s important in the books, but they need to drop her. Watching her scenes is like watching paint get progressively less wet.
*Sam’s backstory was somewhat interesting, but where can they possibly go with it this season when there are only 2 episodes left? Aren’t there other storylines that we’ve been following all season that they should be focusing on?
*Too much time has been wasted on dead end plotlines. How much time did they spend setting up Alcide? He hasn’t been seen in weeks. I’m glad they’re not forcing him into the story now, but it’s seeming more and more like that whole arc was completely pointless. Also pointless, last night’s V trip and Russell and the hustler (which was well acted at least, but did nothing to advance the storyline.)
*With so many storylines going on at once, each one only gets about 5 minutes of screen time per week. For example, last week Bill told Sookie he knew what she was. Then we had to wait until this week to actually find out. Then, as soon as we knew, the focus shifted to something else and that plot got put on hold for another week. It’s like this with every storyline and they’re all moving at a snail’s pace as a result.
*At this point Tara’s quivering lip should get its own billing.
This is it: “*With so many storylines going on at once, each one only gets about 5 minutes of screen time per week. For example, last week Bill told Sookie he knew what she was. Then we had to wait until this week to actually find out. Then, as soon as we knew, the focus shifted to something else and that plot got put on hold for another week. It’s like this with every storyline and they’re all moving at a snail’s pace as a result. ”
There are just way too many characters on this show and you loose the interesting stuff.
Also, I know people complained about the Maenad storyline last season moving too slowly, but at least it was a unifying storyline that involved the whole cast. This season everyone is off doing their own thing and there isn’t a central arc driving the action. The whole season just feels unfocused as a result.
“A lot of people online seem to be saying this season is the best one yet, but I think it is a HUGE mess.”
I don’t get it either. This is hands down my least favorite season. Season two had it’s problems, but even then I enjoyed it. Season three is just a really big mess. I never once thought I would find so many episodes of True Blood boring. But the show has so many story lines and characters I just can’t get into.
Agreed. Way too many things going on and not enough time devoted to any of them. Thank goodness Arlene has finally told Terry about the baby so we don’t have to waste more time on her crying about an evil baby. That went on for way too long. And now it looks like she is going to do her own magic stuff to get rid of the baby. Could we really not leave this plot to next season? Did we really need to introduce an evil baby and a wican on top of all this other stuff?
Tara really needs to be given better things to do soon or get written out. Maybe she will be interesting now that she knows about Jason and Eggs but I’m not going to count on it.
Has anyone else noticed that the entire second season took place in 1.5 months? If Rene (who was killed at the end of season 1) is the father of Arlene’s baby and she is 7.5 months pregnant then everthing that happened in season 2 (MaryAnne’s killing spree, Jason in the Christian Army, the Dallas subplot) happened in ~45 day?
I saw an interview with Alan Ball who confirmed that seasons 1 and 2 happen in about 8 weeks’ time. So, yes.
Jeez, that’s a busy town.
Wait, I don’t think Arlene is 7.5 months pregnant. She’s not even showing.
2.5 months? And yes, apparently Bon Temps never rests.
OK what? Eric killed the queen? Last I heard she was safely locked away in Russell’s mansion. Now that his mansions cleaned out, she’s probably locked someplace safe for use later or Russell realized she’s not important to his plans now that he’s gone fully crazy.
Also Sam stole lots from Maryanne but he was still a teen at the time, it makes sense he’d continue on he pattern of behavior he was on (see younger brother) until he’d finally hit a cold stop.
And I agree that Tara is boring but I think it’s because they don’t really let her do much other than let her have crazy mood swings.
Is Sookie’s brother a fairy also?
No only some of the Stackhouse line have the fairy in them. As far as I know Sookie’s grandfather did, then Sookie and now her cousin Hadley’s son that Sookie visited in the aquarium last week.
From what I’ve heard, yes, he has some fairy blood in him, but only enough to make him super-attractive to the opposite sex.
Is Sookie’s brother a fairy also?
They really failed to capitalize on the momentum of last weeks finish. The pacing and use of characters this season really has been atrocious.
Franklin and Russell, in my opinion, are amongst the more interesting characters on the show and certainly its best villains to date. Both, I fear, are going to be wasted in this mess of a season. At least Franklin’s death served as a bookend in the Jason/Tara story (wrongfully killing her lover vs. killing her attacker). Russell, however, seems destined to be killed off in an anti-climactic finish. Here’s hoping I am wrong.
i’m glad i’m not the only one who thinks this season isn’t as great as i thought it was gonna be. maybe it’s because i think it would almost make a better storyline for this season to actually somewhat stick with the 3rd book.
i miss alcide, that was weird how he disappeared, same with the queen
sookie and bill should be over and are over, face it. i mean for god’s sake her F*#$ed lorena insanely.. and she knows?
and this whole thing with sam pissed me off. so weird and random. same with tommy, what’s his deal?
either way, read the frickin book. it’s better
blah blah true blood sucks blah blah
Seriously? None of y’all are enjoying this show?
Sure, there’ve been some misfires, but all this incessant whining is worse than the annoying parts of the show. Quit ragging on Rutina, she’s playing the part they write for her spot on. Sure, I wish they’d give her less victim and more of her original tough chick attitude, but whatevs. This show has always been ensemble, so quit playing like it’s not. I love the Lafeyette story for once, don’t mind seeing Sam and Tommy, and I’ll take as much Pam and Jessica as I can get. It’s fun, it’s boldly ridiculous, it’s not traditional. Thank God.
JJ: If HBO wants a publicist they can give me a call — they better have a good offer because I don’t come cheap Until then, I’ll call it as I see it, both the good and the bad.
And just as an FYI: I love mad and OTT but you can do all that without sloppy and incoherent storytelling and characterisation. That’s not “ragging” on Rutina Wesley — or any other actor. They can only work with what’s on the page, and most of them do their considerable best.
I enjoy the show quite a bit, but this was a weak episode in my mind. People come here to post their opinions – unless it’s the Wire or maybe Breaking Bad these comments are rarely an unadulterated love fest for any show.
Woo, is this the “I hate True Blood” reunion?
Yeah, this week’s wasn’t the best episode of the season, it was kind of boring. But this is, without any doubt, the best season yet.
Every character had an interesting plotline (well, I thought Arlene’s baby was going to be evil because was conceived at Maryanne’s “bacanals” not because of Rene, so hers is less interesting now).
And I can’t understand why you hate Tara so much, is it like a trend or something? She and Franklin were one of this season highlights. You’re complaining because she’s depressed even if her boyfriend was killed a few weeks or days ago, or because she’s in a shock after all the things that happened with Franklin. And if she’s not, i’m sure you’ll be complaining too, because it’s not very credible for her not being sorry.Â
Jason is funny as always, and I really like Crystal as a character (not so much the cheap morph effect). It seems that you’re only interested in shipping around Eric (wich I love) and Sookie, and you’re not able to enjoy the rest of the series because of that.
If you don’t like the show, stop watching. But this season the writers took noticed of everything that was wrong with last season and they’re delivering a great and interesting story for all of the characters.
Wow, I don’t “hate” Tara. I hate seeing the only woman of colour in a show’s regular cast getting the same plotline every damn season: “Get physically and sexually abused then whine about how you’re just getting what you deserve”. I wouldn’t mind so much if Tara actually changed or evolved, even a little bit. But it never happens.
What’s that about, hooker? Lafayette had an equally crappy childhood; but I guess it would be way too “politically incorrect” to have a major gay character literally having an orgasm while being beaten up (like Tara and Eggs) or tied up and raped (like Tara and Franklin). What’s up for next season: Tara turning tricks to pay for her V habit?
I think I’m going to take your advice though – don’t see why I should waste any more time on a show that’s so damn careless about serving up the exploitative, no-dimensional abuse and degradation of a woman of colour as entertainment.
I thought the V-trip was pointless and WAY to long