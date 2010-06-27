‘True Blood’ – ‘It Hurts Me, Too’: Bullet time in Bon Temps

Once again, I’m not a fan of “True Blood,” but I’m willing to offer up these weekly posts about each episode so y’all can discuss it.

Episode three, which incorporates both bullet time and a concentrated amount of kinky vampire sex, is, for now, the last one I received in advance from HBO. I may or may not continue to get episodes ahead of time, but if I don’t, these posts are going to wait until I’ve seen each episode, which may wind up being on Mondays. Sorry.

