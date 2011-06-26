‘True Blood’ – ‘She’s Not There’: Fairy godmother

Okay, by now, y’all should know the drill on my “coverage” of “True Blood.” I’m not a fan of the show (though I do enjoy a few characters like Eric, Jessica and Pam), but I’m aware that this is one area where my tastes don’t overlap with what seems like a large portion of my audience, so we reached a compromise last summer: I do these short weekly posts as a place for the What’s Alan Watching? crowd to gather to discuss each episode, and if you want a longer recap or analysis, you can go read Leslie Gornstein’s take at our Monkeys As Critics blog, usually within a few hours after the episode airs on the East Coast. (UPDATE: And here it is.)
The one thing I’ll note about the season premiere is that the way Alan Ball chose to return to Bon Temps gave him an out to get rid of a whole lot of the dead weight many of us were concerned about last season. Instead, pretty much everyone’s back, and now we’ve added a coven of witches to this overcrowded universe. At what point does the show just burst at the seams from too many characters in too many unrelated storylines?
And what did everybody think of “She’s Not There” overall?
True Blood is a show that I really want to like; it has Alan Ball (who’s name I still hold as a positive, though it seems as if some kind of derogatory term for you now Alan), semi-complex underlying metaphors, rampant nudity etc. but at best I find myself enjoying five minutes of every episode before it breaks back over into treacly territory that does nothing for me.
Last year Russel got me through and provided the one moment of the show that I truly loved. Without spoilers can anyone tell me if there is anything as redemptive this year? Any new characters of plot-lines that make returning worthwhile? Or am I better of not even bothering with this season?
It appears that I would be ‘better of’ learning how to spell two letter words. Why no Edit button?
As Dan pointed out in his review… any “metaphors” the audience tries to attach to each group of characters is done by the audience, to the writers, they’re just vampires, witches, etc… badly written/plotted vampires, witches etc
The difference between heroes and True Blood. True Blood knows what it is, a very cheesy show. And it seems to have fun with it. It’s not aiming to be high class.
Whereas in heroes, I get the sense that Tim Krin didn’t know what the hell he was doing. On the other hand, it seems as though Alan Ball knows hes creating a cheesy show that is just in it for the fun and sex. Tim Kring thought he was writing a masterpiece.
Kring.
The difference between heroes and True Blood. True Blood knows what it is, a very cheesy show. And it seems to have fun with it. It’s not aiming to be high class.
Whereas in heroes, I get the sense that Tim Krin didn’t know what the hell he was doing. On the other hand, it seems as though Alan Ball knows hes creating a cheesy show that is just in it for the fun and sex. Tim Kring thought he was writing a masterpiece.
I enjoyed the premiere. My only real issue with the show at this point is the ginormous cast. Get rid of a few characters, or at least make them more background players, and I’d be happy.
I don’t have a problem with a large ensemble — the book series has an even bigger one, and I still don’t get lost there. Besides, in the vampires and supes’ world, enough characters are periodically killed off to keep the overall ensemble size under control. At least, that’s how Charlaine Harris manages it, and she seems to do just fine.
The difference between the large ensemble in the books and the large ensemble in the show is that when the characters aren’t needed in the books, they aren’t there. Alan Ball has cast a lot of interesting actors in periphery roles and naturally wants to write things for them to play. Unfortunately, that means we get a lot of time spent on half-baked storylines that really don’t fit in with the main narrative. It’s a problem.
Well, I’ll say this for Alan Ball: he has certainly taken the storylines of True Blood in a new and irrevocable direction. The upshot is that with the first few episodes of the new season, the series has become something quite clearly apart from the book series. Permanently. As a result of several of the changes introduced in the first episode, the longer the series goes on, the more it will diverge from the books. I’m not saying this is good or bad, just different (and to me, so far, it’s neutral; I still liked this episode as much as I’ve ever liked True Blood and look forward to seeing just how Alan Ball will work this all out). Oh sure, he’ll still borrow some from the books when he has a mind to; he’d be silly not to, given the books’ large following. It’s just that the changes on the series now completely preclude certain developments and story arcs (events I will not go into here) from the book series, which as far as I can tell Charlaine Harris intends to keep writing. Good luck to both Ball and Harris; each has a steady audience for his or her respective material. Long may they keep their fans.
And for now, I’ll keep watching. Welcome back, Sookie!
True. Ball and company veered from books when they decided to keep Lafayette alive, which was an excellent creative move.
The trouble is, people happen to think its bad writing and it is. But, people need to realize that it’s aiming for the cheese.
I think the word you’re looking for is ‘camp.’ but I could be wrong.
Nah, sorry – ‘True Blood’ doesn’t get that pass. You can camp your tits off, and still produce a show where the characterisation and storylining doesn’t consist of taking a bucket of chicken guts and throwing it up against the wall of the writers room. Unless you’re Alan Ball and Ryan Murphy — and why the hell should they care when folks keep watching their essays in ADHD TV?
Nah, sorry – ‘True Blood’ doesn’t get that pass. You can camp your tits off, and still produce a show where the characterisation and storylining doesn’t consist of taking a bucket of chicken guts and throwing it up against the wall of the writers room. Unless you’re Alan Ball and Ryan Murphy — and why the hell should they care when folks keep watching their essays in ADHD TV?
I was aiming my Tivo for cheese each time I watched seasons one and two.
Yesterday, however, I made it halfway through the “previously,” deleted the episode and re-cancelled the subscription.
Season 3 was *that* bad…
…and all it took was 30 seconds to remind me.
I enjoyed the premiere. I barely remember how last year ended, but except for whatever’s going on between Sam and Tommy, it didn’t seem to matter. The lost time idea is a bit of a departure for this show, which tends to begin each episode (and, I think, each season) right on the heels of the thing that came before. This approach allows for the characters to change a bit, and for them to catch their breath. If nothing else, I hope that deep breath makes Tara a bearable character. The only character development that made me groan was Andy’s addiction deal; why this show wastes a good actor on Andy’s dumb story lines is beyond me.
As an aside, can anyone tell me who the actress is that played “Katie” the witch who’s working for Bill? She seems to be the only actor on the show *not* listed on the IMDB page, and she is so familiar I think she must be my cousin or something.
I believe, and of course I may be wrong, that she is the queen. Meaning the actresses name is Evan Rachael Wood.
No, I think you’re wrong. This actress is quite familiar, but she has more of a perky vibe. ERW is more mopey.
It’ll come to me.
Oh, I just got it! She was the friend on the Ex-List. That was going to bug the bejeezus out of me.
You are probably right, but I will consider it a possibility until it is made really clear she isn’t a vamp. An anonymous redhead working for King Bill when the queens fate hasn’t been stated seems like a coincidence, or at the least misdirection.
The actress is Alexandra Breckenridge.
I gave up on this show after the last, awful season, so I have a question for those who watched this premiere: in this episode alone, how many times was Tara beaten/bitten/raped/abused/stabbed/possessed by a demon/screamed at by her stupid mother?
I’d put the over/under around six.
If, by all of the things you said, you mean how many times did Tara have consensual lesbian sex with a smoking hot MMA chick, it happened once, and made Tara awesome.
Huh. A real guy thing, that. I still don’t see why dudes get off on that; but que sera, sera …
As a new commenter, I’d very much like to know how many others f***ing despise Sookie. Anna Paquin and her “face twitch” style of acting is one thing, but she says the stupidest damned things. Other then Russell’s newscast, my favorite scene of the show has been Jason slapping that bitch. I’m not trying to be inflammatory though, I just hate her.
Well, that ‘s your reaction and you’re entitled to it. I don’t mind her as much, but I do like Charlaine Harris’s characterization of Sookie more than I do Alan Ball’s: for one thing, Charlaine’s Sookie comes of as a more intelligent person who manages to hold her own ground as a equal to vampires and supes throughout the book series. She’s a lot stronger in some ways than Ball’s Sookie is, and I don’t like the way Ball has reduced her to someone unequal to the vamps and supes. But I’ll let it play out for a few episodes before I turn on him permanently, so he can show me just how he’s going to let Sookie to recover her position. And he damned well better. Reducing her to just anotgher woman in peril ain’t my idea of fun. It looks rather misogynistic.
I can’t say anything about Ms. Harris’s Sookie because I dont have any plans to read the books. I’m also in the group with everyone who is in it for the secondary characters (my favorites being Andy, Jason, Terry, Jessica, Eric and Pam)so I guess I can’t be expected to be into the more, let me say, melodramatic aspects of the show. I try not to be too harsh on most of the other characters, but I have not taken anything Sookie has said or done seriously since she read Mary-Ann’s mind and heard incantations and failed to mention it at all before skipping town with Bill. Add that to things like, just because it is fresh, not thinking of her nephew after escaping fairy land, and she equals someone who I would spit on if I knew her. All of these things are about her character on the show, not the books, and not taking into account what I think is the just awful acting of Anna Paquin.
I’ve never “despised” Sookie – because she’s basically the audience surrogate/POV character, and they’re extremely hard to do at all well.
I dislike Tara so much it eases the burden on the other characters. I don’t despise any of them, and I find Sookie charming at times (like when she’s telling her fairy godmother she sucks at her job). Paquin isn’t a great actress of our time, but I just don’t think that’s required here and she is the least of my problems with the show.
Well, I’ve just seen the ep again on the west coast rebroadcast and had time to think on it some more. I hadn’t meant to do a recap as such, but since Alan didn’t maybe this summary of reactions will suffice …
Whoa. So many big changes on the first episode of True Blood this season that I donâ€™t know where to start. Letâ€™s count them:
â€“ Jason Stackhouse, Sookieâ€™s well meaning but neâ€™er-do-well brother, turns out to finally be a cop for real and (at least for this episode) appears to be a more by-the-book than his boss, Andy Bellefleur, who has become, as was hinted at last season, a Vee addict. As Andy is now sheriff, this also implies that Bud Dearborn finally made good on his threat to retire.
â€“ Jason, to his surprise, has missed Sookie immensely â€“ so much so that he can barely leave her alone on the first day of her return, so happy is he to see her again. But trouble soon looms for him in the werepanther outpost of nearby Hotshot, home to an inbred bunch of folks whoâ€™d give even other inbred families pause and who would be starving if not for Jason. Youâ€™d think theyâ€™d be more grateful than to let him end the episode the way he does, trapped while in the middle of an act of kindness that he sees as fulfilling a promise.
â€“ Turns out Sam Merlotte didnâ€™t kill his brother Tommy after all, but he did shoot him in the leg badly enough that Tommy still wears a brace a year later and goes to physical therapy that Sam is paying for. Meanwhile, Tommy seems to have learned some manners and is now pals with â€“ surprise! â€“ Hoytâ€™s gun-toting mama. Go figure.
â€“ Romance is far from perfect for those two lovebirds Hoyt and Jessica, who are still living together but working through some sensitive issues. Jessica, moreover, is having problems not jumping and draining complete strangers because what sheâ€™s able to drink from Hoyt really isnâ€™t enough to keep her sated (and letâ€™s face it, by vampire standards, sheâ€™s still an overwhelmingly hungry baby vamp; itâ€™ll take a while yet for her to outgrow that).
â€“ Taraâ€™s cousin Lafayette is still with his brujo boyfriend but is being pulled unwillingly by same into a coven of very strange witches whom he deems suspect (then again: are there truly any witches who arenâ€™t strange?).
â€“ Tara herself has vanished to parts unknown (otherwise known as New Orleans to viewers) and is into girl-on-girl action in more ways than one, not to mention being in a most unexpected (but dementedly logical for her, in retrospect) occupation.
â€“ One of these new witches works for Bill Compton (whether this is a secret or not, we canâ€™t tell from this episode), and Bill has become quite the businessman/civic booster/public benefactor in the last 12 months.
â€“ Bill and Eric, both pressured by the vampire powers that be, are taking very different approaches to trying to make peace with living humans â€“ and Ericâ€™s latest effort is rather tongue-in-undead-cheek. But thereâ€™s still no love lost between them. Far from it.
â€“ Sookieâ€™s sojourn in the fairy lands was much less pleasant than sheâ€™d hoped. This is another example of a severely condensed and altered storyline borrowed from the books that accelerates an arc that takes several books to reach a similar point. Hereâ€™s sheâ€™s barely even made the acquaintance of her own fairy godmother, Claudine, and just met claudineâ€™s brother, Claude, before she has to abruptly leave the dimension in which the fairies live (in the books, sheâ€™s never even been there, so this is another big departure by Ball and crew). Moreover, Ball has introduced a new character missing from the books â€“ Mab, the supposedly mad and unreliable queen of the fairies whom, according to other fairy stories, youâ€™d best not upset â€™cause sheâ€™s pretty short tempered and vindictive â€“ and sheâ€™s nowhere near as benign as the character in the books whom sheâ€™s replacing (sorry, not going into that, either).
â€“ In the fairy dimension, we get to meet Sookieâ€™s human maternal grandfather, whoâ€™s been missing for 20 years, lost like the lotus eaters in the fairy world, and who, unlike his counterpart in the books, shares some of Sookieâ€™s telepathic gifts. Heâ€™s played by the wonderful Gary Cole, whom I havenâ€™t seen enough of on TV since TNT brought Crusade to a rude halt after barely a season. But of course, this was just a rude tease: thatâ€™s as much as weâ€™re gonna see of Gramps, seeing how he dies shortly after he and Sookie return to our world. But he does leave behind his gold pocket watch for Sook to pass on to Jason. Itâ€™s also proof to Jason that she was really there.
â€“ Because everyone thought she was dead whle she was in that other dimension for over a year, Sookieâ€™s house was sold in her absence to a mysterious shell company that surely nobody was surprised to learn is owned by the nasty, conniving, grasping, and completely amoral Eric Northman. I figured that out the moment he said everyone else had given up on her but he hadnâ€™t. Didnâ€™t you? The reason he bought it is different from the one he gave Sookie, and she knows it: because she no longer owns it and he does, he gets to come and go there as he pleases â€“ she canâ€™t keep him out. And that pisses her off.
Have I missed anyone?
Oh yeah: one thing hasnâ€™t changed. Pam is still her well dressed, unapologetically snarky self. She still loves being a vampire and hates pretending she likes humans. And she looks damned fine in couture leather.
Iâ€™m disappointed that Jason sold the house out from under Sookie. It reminds me of the obnoxious way he made off with his grandmotherâ€™s candlesticks last season, effectively stealing them from Sookie. And he never apologiezed for that. Yet he seems to have cleaned up his act some since Sookie left for the fairy plane. Maybe being responsible for an entire hamlet of poor, illiterate and possibly mentally deficient werepanthers has taught him something after all. But it sure didnâ€™t teach him to be more careful and suspicious when things seem to be going okay.
Remarkably, Iâ€™m surprised that Andy turned out to be a Vee addict, although I probably shouldnâ€™t be. Never mind last seasonâ€™s foreshadowing; I thought he was stronger than that. After all, he managed to stand up to a maenad when most of the town had succumbed. Whoâ€™dâ€™ve thunk it? His addiction seems conveniently contrived. But Iâ€™ll give it an episode or two to convince me.
I donâ€™t know what to think about Tara. If she wanted a change, she sure went for it in a big way. Like many assault victims, she took physical training as a way to put her past behind her. She was tired of feeling helpless around supes, and sheâ€™s never gonna let that happen again. But a girlfriend?? Seriously, thatâ€™s kinda cliche by now. Weâ€™ll see how it plays out.
The part that disturbs me most is that Eric now owns Sookieâ€™s house. This is a HUGE departure from the books, wherein Sookie usually manages to stand her ground and act as an equal to Northman and the other supes. But this turn of events, courtesy of Alan Ball, puts Sookie at a permanent disadvantage and takes away the one thing she still had: a home of her own where she could still feel relatively safe, most of the time, and could throw out the vamps when she needed her privacy. I hate thatâ€™s sheâ€™s beholden to Eric now. Previously, she was always able to negotiate as an equal, too; now, even if she gets the house back, sheâ€™s still gong to be obliged to him in some way. And that really irritates me because it just reduces her story arc to just another woman-in-peril plot, whereas itâ€™s much more than that in Charlaine Harrisâ€™s excellent books. Alan Ball better have a damned good reason for doing that to Sookie and have a way ready that she can get the house back without owing Eric anything, or Iâ€™m going to be really pissed off.
Whew! Enough.
PS – I nearly forgot about the ever-touchy Arlene and her demon baby. Little Mikey is nearly a year old now and twisting the heads off his sister’s Barbie dolls. That doesn’t bother Terry, who’s still happily living with Arlene, but it really freaks her: she’s absolutely convinced that she sees Rene’s bad blood in the kid and he’ll be a killer. Could this possibly become a self-fulfilling prophecy instead of actual proof of inheritance? After all, Arlene is nutty as a macadamia tree, but she’s not murderous; but if she treats little Mike as if he *is* one … well, I suppose we’ll see.
Bud Dearborn quit early in Season 2. Since the events of Seasons 2 and 3 were over only a couple of weeks, it’s just that the paperwork hadn’t cleared on Andy taking over.
I really wish they would stick to the books. My wife and I have both read all the books (although I haven’t finished the newest one because I can’t stop reading George R. R. Martin’s “A Song of Ice and Fire” series. And did anyone else stop to think that a shapeshifter could probably heal a broken bone, and wouldn’t need physical therapy? If he could morph his bones and muscles into an animals, why couldn’t he morph them back to normal after an injury?
So… while I’ve only read the first couple Sookie books, I gather that the fairies in the books are much more like what they first appeared to be, rather than this good/evil thing with Queen Mab.
Anyone read Jim Butcher’s Harry Dresden books? They’re kind of like Charlene Harris for dudes – similarly light first-person supernatural mystery/adventure but with a male protagonist and hot chicks instead of the other way around.
The whole concept of a fae realm in which people have often-malignant fairy godmothers, and in which the opposed courts of Summer and Winter – Winter’s headed by Queen Mab – is a big part of the background to the Dresden universe and the main focus of a couple-three of the books.
Gave me a strong whiff of some heavy borrowing going on when Mab – went all evil-fairy.
Yeah, I don’t read fantasy as a rule, but Charlaine’s Sookie books and Butcher’s Dresden novels are the exception. You’re right it looking like Ball & Co. borrowed some re: fairies from the Dresden novels. Good point. I was thinking that myself as I watched the episode.
They reminded me of the portrayal of fairies in the Sandman series, with the ugly appearance glamoured over and lots of in-fighting and malevolence. I think that might be a popular portrayal.
Anyone read Jim Butcher’s Harry Dresden books? They’re kind of like Charlene Harris for dudes –
Most of the Dresden Files Fans I know are chicks, though they are some of the only books that my husband has picked up behind me. We spent about ten minutes after that scene discussing why these fairys should be headed up by Titania and Not Mab, mostly based on ideas from the Dresden Files about it not being a wintery sort of place, and how Mab would have just wiped all the half fae out, rather then try to save them
Dresden Files also had a fun tv show over on SciFi (before they became SyFy) a few years back. I belive you can still watch it on HULU. It probably would have done really well on HBO because it would have had a better budget and could have spiced it up a bit more.
@randomwaves – urban fantasy in general has more female than male readers, of course, for whatever reason. I just mean they’re definitely more friendly to a male audience – male author, male protagonist, male POV, more perky boobs than washboard abs.
I enjoy both Harris and Butcher though, I’ve just been holding back on the books since I prefer the TV series.
OK, so a year later and virtually everyone has gone through significant change? Andy’s hooked on V, Tommy is the new Hoyt (seriously, what?), Tara is a lesbian with a new name, and Bill is king of Louisiana? I enjoy this show mostly for its wackadoodle tendencies, but there was very little of that in this episode. Instead, it seemed to revel in all the things that we and Sookie didn’t know about the time in between. I hate to complain about tone with a show like this, but seriously, this was off.
But, on the other hand, did you see that friggin badass Boardwalk Empire trailer?????
Did anyone else catch the Redhead calling Bill “Your Majesty”? Me thinks that that Wire-fu scene at the end of season three between the Queen and Bill may have turned into Wire-Sex!
Yeah, I caught that, too. I figured that meant he’d really killed the queen after all and took over her title; tho I did wonder how he knew to hire himself a witch who could infiltrate in the first place.
True Blood is starting to remind me of Heroes. Great first season or 2. Neat, different spin on something that had been done before. And then it just goes off the deep end. However, also like Heroes, the show maintains it’s popularity for a time after it has jumped the shark. I’m afraid True Blood might be in that same spot Heroes was in right now. I thought last season was terrible and I fell asleep near the end of last night’s season premiere.
There just doesn’t seem to be any real direction in the show anymore. Heroes seemed like they were just having fun introducing new characters with new, crazy powers at the expense of story. True Blood seems to be following that path as well by constantly introducing new types of people with different types of abilities without any real story. I mean, really, what was the point of the whole were-panther people from last year?
I…was rather bored with the first 20 minutes or so. I wasn’t impressed by the Fairy dimension or whatever that was. Sookie managed to make it sixteen minutes into the season before she started crying already (but a full episode without being naked…didn’t see that coming).
I’m someone that has read the books, but didn’t start reading them until after I’d seen the first two seasons, so I can appreciate both takes on this world without constantly feeling the need to compare them. The only real difference I wouldn’t mind being made to capture the books better is to focus entirely on Sookie. There’s just so much going on, they didn’t even show Alcide in this episode (now a series regular). I mostly tune in for the supporting characters like some others here (Eric, Pam, Jessica), but find it a little irksome when I have to wait to see them because I have to watch a bunch of plotlines for characters I’m not invested in (Sam, usually, for example) that have nothing to do with Sookie beyond the fact that they know her. At this point I wouldn’t mind some cataclysmic event (taken from the books or something the show created for itself) to kill off the dead weight and focus more closely on a core group.
That said, I always look forward to their panel at Comicon since it’s been a fun experience the past two years, so if the season gets off to a sluggish start I at least have that to look forward to.
See, now that there is a bad sign: going to conventions is just proof you’re taking your TV watching waaaaay too seriously. Unless, of course, like Alan you’re there to cover it.
The only redeeming quality about last night’s True Blood was that there was a new Boardwalk Empire trailer attached to it.
Thoughts: Did anybody else find the fairyland sequence reminiscent of Harry Potter? Vampires, shapeshifters,a greek goddess, werewolves, werepanthers, apparent ghosts, fairies, witches. What’s next. mMaybe Lafayette’s sewing circle goes to an Egypt exhibit and they bring a mummy to life. Soon the entire Monster Mash will be represented. How about invisible men? Who’s to say there hasn’t benn at least one invisble man in every scene of every episode? What’s up with Tara? In the 21st century the notion of choosing your sexuality has been rejected. Unless your a hot chick. Then sapphic desire is a flip of a mental switch away. Sure.
What has happened to Anna Paquin’s acting? She seemed so awkward and stilted in this episode, even the way she walked seemed so unnatural. I was a big fan of this show for the first two seasons, but now-what a mess.
Watch the next ep on HBO GO and u will know what happened to the queen.
Yeah, and you’ll have a much better idea of why the werepanthers are there, too. The panthers are in the books.
As long as there is the requisite generous serving of patented “It’s not TV, it’s HBO” soft core porn, confused and/or borderline illiterate narrative won’t bother anyone.
Dang, I haven’t had HBO since this shows first season, it doesn’t sound like the same thing. Fairy’s, werewolves, Maenads?, Fairy worlds. It seems like so much.
True Blood has gone from a fun show that doesn’t take it self to seriously to a show that can’t stop showcasing weird things in order to shook up the auidence some more.
In the books Sookie’s normal life contrasts alot with the weird things she goes through. In True Blood the weirdness never stops for one minute. It’s too much which makes it uninteresting.
It makes me sad to see characters that I do enjoyed in previous seasons so butchered and changed constantly.
Hope this show either ends or re-invents it self.
I appreciated the makeover Bill Compton’s house underwent. If they took a knife and excised all the scenes pertaining to Hot Shot, I would be hap-hap-happy.
There’s a purpose to them. Just wait; you’ll have your answer soon.
I’ve fast-forwarded more than I’ve watched as the vampires have become less & less the central story. They’re the only interesting part of the show. How vampires & humans learn to live w/each other, and then Jessica going through vampire growing pains. The rest is silly, pointless & a waste of time. This show was close to the great category in the 1st season. Now it’s mostly just trash — ungainly, plot-less trash.
Love it!