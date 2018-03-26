ABC/FX

Welcome to another episode of TV Avalanche, where Brian Grubb and I try to sort out the best, worst, and most interesting things happening in Peak TV.

It’s an episode heavy on big name returning shows. We look at the final season of The Americans (which I wrote about here) and wonder just how ugly the endgame will get for Philip, Elizabeth, Paige, Stan, and the rest. Then we discuss why the Roseanne revival (which I wrote about here) manages to be better than most recent TV nostalgia exercises. And, because I’ll be on vacation next week when it debuts, we preview Legion season two, which is even trippier than season one.

From there, we move into a fun mailbag segment, which includes theoretical TV body swaps (right up my alley), potential new 9-1-1 operators, and whether more TV characters would be smart to make like Jason Mendoza:

