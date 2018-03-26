TV Avalanche Podcast, Episode 59: ‘The Americans,’ ‘Roseanne’ & ‘Legion’

03.26.18

Welcome to another episode of TV Avalanche, where Brian Grubb and I try to sort out the best, worst, and most interesting things happening in Peak TV.

It’s an episode heavy on big name returning shows. We look at the final season of The Americans (which I wrote about here) and wonder just how ugly the endgame will get for Philip, Elizabeth, Paige, Stan, and the rest. Then we discuss why the Roseanne revival (which I wrote about here) manages to be better than most recent TV nostalgia exercises. And, because I’ll be on vacation next week when it debuts, we preview Legion season two, which is even trippier than season one.

From there, we move into a fun mailbag segment, which includes theoretical TV body swaps (right up my alley), potential new 9-1-1 operators, and whether more TV characters would be smart to make like Jason Mendoza:

NBC

As always, you can send questions to tvavalanche@uproxx.com, or tweet with the hashtag #TVAvalanche. We could definitely use a build-up of questions for when I come back from vacation.

You can also follow the podcast directly on Twitter. Uproxx now has a dedicated TV Avalanche page with links to all the ways you can subscribe, but just in case, the podcast is available on iTunes (please rate and review if you haven’t already), Stitcher, Google Play, and Android. You can also stream it below or download it from SoundCloud. Our theme song is “Brundlefly” by The Zombie Dandies, which you can download here.

The rundown:

0:00 – 19:50 The Americans
19:50 – 29:04 Roseanne
29:04 – 41:40 Legion
41:40 – 59:54 Listener mail

