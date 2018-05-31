FX

Welcome to another episode of TV Avalanche, where Brian Grubb and I try to sort out the best, worst, and most interesting things happening in Peak TV.

This will be my final episode of the podcast, since tomorrow I begin a new job as Rolling Stone‘s chief TV critic. TV Avalanche is going on hiatus for the moment, though, as Brian discusses in our intro, the hope is to resurrect it soon with a new partner.

We got to go out with a good one, starting with a long discussion of the finale of one of our shared favorites, The Americans, along with a bunch of your questions about the ending and what might come next.

From there, we answered some more general questions, including two final drafts — which we screwed up, like always — before getting into the most important topic in the entire history of the podcast: does Philadelphia 76ers general manager Bryan Colangelo have five different Twitter burner accounts that he uses to attack his enemies and defend himself?

And we closed things out with something we both hated: hearing the other guy say really nice things about our partnership.

It’s been real fun guys — and this is my actual last, final, ultimate Uproxx post — and I thank you for listening, while hoping that we’ll all soon get to hear TV Avalanche 2.0, “Now with more Zoo talk!” You can still write to Brian at tvavalanche@uproxx.com, while I mention my new email at the end of the show.

You can also follow the podcast directly on Twitter. Uproxx now has a dedicated TV Avalanche page with links to all the ways you can subscribe, but just in case, the podcast is available on iTunes (please rate and review if you haven't already), Stitcher, Google Play, and Android.

The rundown:

0:00 – 6:00 Alan’s big news

6:00 – 59:10 The Americans (SPOILERS)

59:10 – 1:13:30 Listener Mail

1:13:30 – 1:25:10 Trust the Process

1:25:10 – 1:30:47 Alan and Brian say goodbye