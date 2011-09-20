‘Two and a Half Men’ – Good riddance, Charlie Harper

CBS kept the “Two and a Half Men” season premiere – the first episode of the series with Ashton Kutcher, and perhaps more importantly, the first without Charlie Sheen – under careful wraps, to heighten anticipation and increase tune-in. (And based on some early morning tweets from CBS execs, it worked.) Fienberg offered his review of the premiere last night, and I have a few thoughts about how this whole affair continues to unfold coming up just as soon as I buy a Zune…
In terms of the general tenor of humor, “Nice to Meet You, Walden Schmidt” felt pretty much like every other episode of “Two and a Half Men” that I’ve seen over the years: unrepentantly crude and/or cruel(*), with most of the jokes at the expense of Jon Cryer’s Alan. And when Kutcher turned up as naive billionaire Walden Schmidt, most of the jokes were about the size of his package. (Alan, complaining, “One-point-three billion, and he’s hung like an elephant!”)
(*) I felt sad for a moment that Chuck Lorre brought in Jenna Elfman and Thomas Gibson as Dharma and Greg (he co-created that show, too) just to suggest that their marriage had become horrible and stifling, given how sunny and happy I remembered that show being. But the more I thought about it – specifically, the more I thought about the show’s unpleasant later seasons (before I eventually stopped watching) – the more I realized that this is probably what those two would be like had they stayed married for 15 years. “Opposites attract” makes for a great beginning to a romantic story, but day after day, year after year can be tough.
Kutcher showed for years on “That ’70s Show” that the multi-camera sitcom format is an arena he can thrive in, and he seemed fine in his half of the episode. He’s not going to transform “Men” into a show I want to watch, but he fit in very well.
What was most interesting to me was how the show delayed Kutcher’s intro until halfway through the episode, and spent that time taking a variety of cheap shots at Charlie Harper, who died in embarrassing fashion and whose funeral was largely an excuse for the show’s many familiar female guest stars to complain about him.
On the one hand, Charlie was the center of the show for eight seasons, and there’s something to be said for not immediately jumping ahead to the new guy’s arrival. On the other, there are fans of the show (several of them represented by the comments to Fienberg’s post) who feel like Charlie Sheen was the show, that he’s somehow blameless in this whole ugly divorce, that all of his gross, drug-abusing and women-abusing behavior is acceptable under the banner of “boys will be boys,” etc. And some of those people may have just sworn the show off altogether after Sheen was canned, but I imagine many of them tuned in last night out of curiosity about how the show will be without their man. (Those big overnight numbers weren’t made up entirely of new fans.) And to those people – and people somewhere in between, who maybe think Sheen is a jerk but wish he was still on the show – the funeral scene and many of the scenes that followed must have played out as a big eff-you to them as much as to Sheen.
I understand that Lorre and the other writers are mad at the guy who nearly killed their golden goose, who mercilessly attacked them in public for months after the ugly divorce(**), and who’s done his best to drive the narrative that there’s no show without him. So I understand why they’d want to get some payback by sending off Charlie Harper – who was, for all intents and purposes, always treated as Charlie Sheen’s slightly tamer alter ego – in as undignified a fashion as possible.
(**) And whose attempt to wish them well at the Emmys couldn’t have come across as more phony or calculated.
But for the future of the show – whether the intention is to milk a couple of years out of Kutcher, or to try to keep the cash cow grazing along well past the point where Jake’s old enough to drink legally – I think they would have been better off taking advantage of the presumably huge tune-in of viewers new and old to spend more time on why people should love the new guy rather than why they should be glad to be rid of the old one.
What did everybody else think?
I was pleasantly surprised by the Dharma & Greg cameo. I liked Ashton Kutcher. I felt a bit like Alan is the new Charlie (advising the other guy on women, etc.) and Ashton/Walden was a bit Jake-like in his innocence. “Men” has never been must-see TV for me in that I make sure to record it if I can’t watch, but I do enjoy it when I tune in and I’ll probably keep doing so.
Isn’t it fantastic that TV writers can use the words penis and vagina as much as they want to now? Between this show and Two Broke Girls, you’d get the impression that conversation is impossible without those two words. How did they ever write dialogue before?
So Melanie Lynskey appears on 2-1/2 men immediately after Jimmi Simpson was on HIMYM. Is this some kind of first?
It’s not like this was Lynskey’s first appearance on the show. She was a regular for a lot of years, and a recurring presence in a lot of others.
FloretBroccoli–This has been bugging me too. I’ve been noticing it for about the past year–and shows I really love are guilty as well. The shock value is starting to feel really lazy to me. Or just tired. As with swearing on cable shows, I think its only effective/powerful when used pretty sparingly.
I’d never watched 2-1/2 Men before. But I’m used to spouses making guest appearances on a show, but not making a guest appearance on the show’s lead-in.
I guess I was particularly struck because I had the same reactions during both shows: Wait, who is that? Oh, right. It’s Jimmi Simpson/Melanie Lynskey.
Personally, it would be hypocritical for me to get too sniffy about profanity given that I’ve been known to make Marines blush. What I dislike about this show more is its utter contempt for women — who are some combo of borderline retards, whores and castrating shrews — which really wouldn’t change if the dialogue was so clean you could eat off it.
Overall, it was a just weird, weird episode. I’ll give it a few more episodes before making a final decision – at this point, we aren’t even quite sure where they are going with the Walden character.
Still, I’ve always argued for a spin-off where Bertha and the mom get an apartment together. That? I would watch.
Thought it was so bad. Its like Tosh.0, was a great show but now is just bleeding with gay humor, not something middle America likes no matter how much Hollywood tries to stuff it down our throats. I’m sure girls who like desperate house wives will enjoy the new season. But I’ll guess it wont last a full season. $20 TBS picks up Charlie for a spin off that will cause the funeral of 2 and a half men much much sooner then we all anticipate….
I thought it was boring and not worth the time to watch it…Ashton just isn’t Charlie, for all the good and bad of Charlie, the show is about him and written for him…I’d say its time to tune it out
“not something middle America likes no matter how much Hollywood tries to stuff it down our throats”
Now that was funny.
Interesting, what I like about Tosh is it’s constant “I know you are but what am I?” approach to any criticism of its humor (racism/homophobia) to show the blatant hypocrisy behind it while just having a good time. I’ll take that any day to someone actually making being gay into a joke
I was waiting for the “slew of celebrity guests” to show up during the open house. I don’t count John Stamos and Dharma & Greg as a “slew of celebrity guests.
Nice article, thanks for the information. [url=http://griyamobilkita.webs.com]rental mobil jakarta[/url]
The Dharma & Greg cameo angered me because Jenna Elfman already played a character on Two and a Half Men. I hear they’re doing something similar with Judy Greer as well?
I generally agree with Sepinwall’s review of Cryer and Kutcher, but that whole weird rant about Sheen is off the mark. Whether or not you agree with his personal life (and you’re undoubtedly over-simplifying it as ‘negative’ the same way many over-simplify it as ‘awesome’), the WRITING behind a SITCOM character should be what makes creative sense.
And I feel the premiere was hurt by spending so much time burying Charlie Harper.
SMG can play her own twin, we can have three versions of Bobby on Mad Men, but Jenna Elfman can only have one character in the 2.5 men world?
I did not like it all. I am a Charlie Sheen/Charlie Harper fan, and I felt that the send-off was cruel and dismissive. I can’t believe no one was upset he died. And I think that Ashton Kutcher’s character was painful to watch and totally unbelievable. Here’s to hoping it’s a big Punked trick and that Charlie will be back next week — after all, they didn’t show his body!
I reminded me a lot of when they killed Susan off on Seinfeld. The characters reaction to his death was too light, although I don’t know how else they could’ve played it
I totally agree! I felt that the writers tock their anger out too much on the character Charlie Harper than Charlie sheen. I felt bad for Charlie with the cruel jokes and the fact that noone was upset about his death, like not even Jake was! And the drop of the ashes joke just made me angry rather than make me laugh! Will give it a couple more chances but their will never be another Charlie Harper.
Alan did show emotion during the funeral and of course his monologue, as is befitting his more sensitive nature. I was disappointed in Jake’s reaction, though I guess it is in character with the way he has been written over the past few seasons, ever since Jake hit puberty and Charlie and him ceased bonding.
BEST COMMENT! Great idea. Also. the writers need to take a stand on writing better dialog. More dry humor, less Ashton’s penis.
it seems like Ashton is just playing Michael Kelso once again. I havent decided if thats good thing or bad thing yet though. lol
Could they have upped that laugh track up any louder? Enjoyed the first five minutes and it went quickly downhill from there. Alan has turned into a real pisher and Jake well no growth at all, and then oddly too much being billed as a half.
How long is the naked bits suppose to amuse? It’s tired. I mean really you are staying at someone’s home you don’t know with other people living there and this is how you behave? Top that off Kutcher needs a shave and haircut, he just looks dirty/fratboy.
I love the supporting cast, and kudos to them and hopefully they are being well compensated, because this looks as if they are just trying to keep that money train going and way over paying Kutcher.
Cryer should be the one who is really ticked. Original member with an Emmy for the role and he still can’t take over the lead?
That and Lorre needs to do some growing up and let it go. He has made some very funny TV over the years, he needs to concentrate on that. LA may be the biggest Peter Pan town, but even the creators need to up their game, cause some one younger and more talented is always right behind.
With or without Sheen “Two and a Half Men” is still a TERRIBLE show. I have no idea why it’s still on the air.
That’s simple. Haven’t you realized? The vast majority of the viewing audience have mediocre taste and would rather watch the same thing repeated ad nauseam than try something new or challenging.
Like all Chuck Lorre sitcoms he only has enough gags to fill two seasons at most. After that it’s just the same thing over and over.
And the audience is fine with that. They like safe and predictable television.
I didn’t watch… how did Charlie die?
Pushed in front of a train by his new wife Melanie Lynskey, exploded like a “balloon full of meat.”
I didn’t really buy that scenario. As crazy as Rose is, she wouldn’t kill Charlie. At least, not the way she was portrayed in the past. Weird.
Thanks. So he married Rose. Was there a reason she did it (i.e., infidelity) or did they just go with “Rose turns out to be a really scary, dangerous stalker after all” scenario?
She said she caught him in the shower with another woman
So. . .will she be going to jail? Seems like if you admit to pushing someone in front of a train, that’s murder
she didnt admit to it. she said he slipped but its implied that she did it.
He didn’t marry her. They got engaged and he was still banging everything that moved so she killed him.
Thats a shame! Very boring for me…I went into this with a positive outlook and hoping for good results, but unfortunately this is not what I got. I will watch a few more episodes since I am a Kutcher fan, but just don’t think the show can replace Charlie Sheen:(
By the way, Alan: Any analysis of Lorre’s vanity card on this episode??
Sheen’s so replaceable that they’ll even take what’s in an unlabeled can over him?
Two and a Half Tin Cans?
[www.chucklorre.com]
Charlie Sheen ranted that he consistently turned Lorre’s tin cans into gold…hence, the vanity card, I think.
Aha, Michelle, you are probably right.
I don’t expect the characters on this show to have feelings, so the funeral scene didn’t shock me. Unfortunately, it didn’t really entertain me, either. It definitely seemed like some scorned writers were getting back at Charlie Sheen rather than trying to write something funny. I’ve watched the show off and on since the beginning, but I doubt I’ll stick around for this.
I’m a long-time viewer of the show, and I didn’t find this episode insulting. I liked Charlie Sheen on the show a lot, but I always thought the show had a stronger ensemble than people gave it credit for. As far as the show’s treatment of Charlie Harper’s death goes, I only thought it was cold that no one mourned him but Alan. Perhaps as the season goes on they’ll allow Jake, Evelyn and Bertha to react to his death in a way that’s more in line with the relationship they had with him.
At first I thought Jenna Elfman was reprising a character she played on Two and a Half Men several seasons ago. Funny to see Dharma and Greg together again.
I didn’t find Charlie’s send-off cruel — it’s exactly the same kinds of jokes the show has always made about his character.
What worries me is that the show has always been more or less even in its contempt for both brothers — Charlie the lucky lush and Alan the sponging dork were made fun of in equal measure. But now Ashton Kutcher’s character seems like a relatively decent guy who deserves his success — while Alan is still a bitter leech. So it’s hard to see them playing off each other in a way that would make sense.
They should re-name the show “Two and a Half Laughs” because it seems that’s how many it’s going to get per episode.
That was the worst piece of crap I have ever seen, the show will be canceled by mid season unless they find Charlie in Rose’s Basement
Probably the last and only thing that can be done to save the show. I am not even sure if I want to see the next episode.
I think this was this the first time Alan’s ex-wife walked in the front door without knocking. That made the “I’m impressed” joke really strained and ill placed to me.
But besides that, does Chuck Lorre realize he is screaming that they brought in a bigger dick than Charlie? How is that helpful or funny?
Lorre always writes sitcoms in such a way that you are supposed to laugh about the cast not the situations the cast gets themselves into so the cameo of Dharma and Greg didn’t surprise me one bit.
He never seems to like the characters he imagines for his shows, maybe that’s his modus operandi, I don’t know. Mike and Molly, The Big Bang Theory, Two and a half Men, Cybill, Dharma and Greg, Grace, Roseanne.
It’s either mean characters or pathetic ones every one with at least one huge flaw that you can base all of your jokes on and most sitcoms he ran turned into some sort of exceptional train wreck behind the scenes. Just read up on the way Roseanne Barr/Arnold/whatever, Brett Butler or Charlie Sheen were allowed to act behind the scenes and how they treated their fellow cast members.
Most Lorre run shows seem to be hostile work environments and that can’t be a coincidence when the cast’s main purpose seems to be to act as the butt end of small penis jokes.
So the way the season premiere turned out was no surprise for me including the shitting on charlie sheen and a previous sitcom franchise of his. Somehow I expect nothing more of him.
i am objective (i don’t care and don’t have an opinion about the real life feud) and i really found this episode boring and lame..and all the Charlie Harper bashing was OTT (and i like dark humor but here it was just petty not funny).
By the way Alan you seem biased with your opinion about Charlie Sheen real life…remember you don’t know these actors just what you fellow media columnists write about them (and they don’t know them either).
Oh my gosh, you’re right. Alan’s a H8r. Quick, someone get Mario Lopez. Together we can show the world that Charlie Sheen is just misunderstood.
Besides, Alan barely commented on Sheen’s real life. He made one reference to Sheen’s “gross, drug-abusing and women-abusing behavior,” but I don’t think that ANYONE disputes that Sheen abused drugs and women, and on a factual basis that is pretty gross. The only other comment was that Sheen’s Emmy appearance came across as phony and calculated, but that’s not an opinion of Sheen himself, just of how he came across – an opinion that many many people share.
I’d have been annoyed about the funeral scene (or remotely sympathetic to either the fictional or real Charlie) if the show hadn’t more or less tread this same ground in the Season 6 episode “The Devil’s Lube” where Emilio Estevez (very clever casting) guest-starred as a hedonistic friend of Charlie Harper’s who died without notice and had a funeral no one attended, because he’d been such a bastard in real life. Charlie then imagines his own funeral, and it includes women in attendance who hated him, Alan making pointed jokes about his behavior (interestingly, they had Jon Cryer play Alan’s reaction at the ‘real’ funeral as somber) and James Earl Jones doing the sermon. Anyone who saw that scene felt the echoes last night, and to me, it reflected who Charlie Harper was and how he lived (and also died, as Rose is a psychopath). If you want to feel sorry for Charlie Sheen, that’s fine. I just don’t see any logical reason to do so.
“And whose attempt to wish them well at the Emmys couldn’t have come across as more phony or calculated.”
I imagine Charlie Sheen would look much better if had tried the phony kindness from the beginning. His behavior now is certainly an improvement over the shenanigans which followed his firing, so I don’t think we should fault him for not being genuine. I think that’s asking too much.
The beginning had a lot of the same flaws this show has, I really didn’t find the funeral scene funny. When Ashton Kutcher got there it became somewhat entertaining. I really haven’t watched this show since before the kid’s voice changed and he got thin, aside from occasionally when it’s syndicated. I don’t expect that to change now.
My guess is that in the season finale, you will see Rose in Paris walking in on Charlie with another woman in the shower. She will put her finger to her chin and imagine what would happen if she killed Charlie. The whole season will be a dream sequence in Rose’s mind, just like the classic “Dallas” episode.
Charlie Sheen will have made up with Chuck Lorre and come back and save the show. Just my guess. Fire away. :)
I really, realy doubt they’ll be willing to bring Sheen back, but if somehow that happens, a better way would be if it turned out Rose has him tied up somewhere. More violently darker than the show usually goes, but not by much.
Although of course they are fictional, I always imagined Dharma and Greg continuing their happy balance between the uninhibited and the buttoned-down pragmatist. So seeing this portrayal also made me a bit sad, though of course a lot funnier.
When I watched the episode, I felt completely AWKARD…you have to keep reminding yourself that Charlie isn’t there but at times you want him to be there. I personally think that firing Charlie Sheen was the biggest mistake made, instead of firing, the family of 8 years “Two and a Half Men” should have aide Charlie during his problems therefore not having to make Two and a Half Men seem peculiar to the audience. Killing off a character -main, practically kills the show and it will make a tough recovery. With Ashton…it still doesn’t feel the same…where’s the drunken, womanizing, funny but wealthy, and sweet man we all know and love?
I feel that the show will progressively drop in ratings, I don’t think they can build enough value off their new character Walden to keep the true hardcore loyal fans interested enough to clear their schedules to actually tune into the show religiously, I’ve always loved this show its one of my absolute favorites. However I think it was very fucked up the the Chuck Lorre took so many cheap shots at the character that pretty much fed him and his family for all these past years, if Chuck wanted payback he should’ve gone on TMZ and said some shit there, not ruin the last memory of the character that made the show and generated so many loyal fans across the globe. Chuck Lorre pretty much shit on everyone who loved Charlie Harper as a character because of the actions of Charlie Sheen as a person and that to me was super unprofessional and immature. So to you Mr. Lorre all I have is a big middle finger saying FUCK YOU! This show will last at most 1 more season with this new bullshit story line.
I just have one question: what material in this episode was dishonest about who Charlie Harper was while he was alive? Should the show have paid homage to the very brief times when Charlie wasn’t a drunken man-whore (periods during his relationships with Mia and Chelsea) because it was nicer? How would that be true to Charlie?
I hated how they introduced Walden it felt sooo lazy considering the hype surrounding his arrival. I only watched two and half men every once in a while so it’s not a big deal that i didn’t especially like it. I tuned in hoping it may be something that was entertaining and went in a different direction but no such luck. How long do you think they’ll keep the super high ratings for?
I never watched TaaHM until recently (just got cable TV and it is all over the place), but the contrast between the first couple of seasons and now is striking — it is so much more vulgar and mean now. Not that I care one way or the other. TaaHM has long since sacrificed any little bits of reality for non-stop jokes. You can accept it or not, but it is what it is. It’s like a Zen Koan of penis jokes.
I actually thought it was the perfect send-off for Charlie Harper. He’s been portrayed as a snide, misogynistic drunken whore-monger for 8 years, and we can reasonably assume he didn’t start that way when Alan and Jake arrived. The funeral scene played perfectly to that beat, albeit with a little added soreness from Chuck Lorre and the team, but I thought it worked given the portrayal of Charlie over the last 8 years, it was pretty on the money.
I think the main thing to bear in mind, when looking at Two and a Half Men, is that it’s not an episode of Mad Men or Breaking Bad, its a lowest common-denominator comedy, where the characters get into (and out of) ridiculous situations with relative ease, leaving behind nothing but their dignity.
I did think it was kind of a petty episode with way too much focus on attacking Charlie Sheen. I don’t really care about the backstage shenanigans and wish they had resisted using that as the foundation for their new start.
The bigger problem, unfortunately, is Ashton Kutcher, in this sense: where is the conflict supposed to come from now? He’s not a jerk, and he likes Alan. Now what?
This show is awful. The premiere with fart jokes, a mother trying to sell a house at her son’s funeral and a nude man walking around…so mean spirited. If this is what is popular in our country it doesn’t say much for what kind of people we are. Comedy can be racy but this was just plain mean, ugly and vile.
I agree with MATT, but the worst thing for me was the way Ashton was introduced as trying unsuccessfully trying to drown himself/commit suicide, and it was meant to be funny, there is nothing funny about suicide!
It was extremely boring, dumb, and NOT funny at all. I said to myself.. give it some time maybe by the middle of the show it will make sense or it will take a funny great direction but I WAS SO WRONG the whole show was boring and I could have done better things with that half hour.
The new show sucks, Aston will never make the show like Charlie Sheen did. They made a huge mistake by getting rid of him.
The new show sucks, Aston will never be the guy Charlie is on the show just not the same not even worth watching and I don’t. Like Charlie Sheen they made a huge mistake by letting him go.
I have never much liked Ashton Kutcher. I never got his appeal on That Seventies Show, which I mostly liked except for him.
But now that I’ve seen a couple episodes of him in Two and a Half Man. .. . but I actually kinda find him appealing in this new role. He makes a great dope.
I don’t think I ever watched more than 2 or 3 episodes of 2 and a half men. I couldn’t stand both Charlie Sheen’s ugly nature which seeped out of his ‘character’ and I don’t think constantly making fun of the other guy (Jon Somebody?) is funny. The guy is a chiropractor. How can a chiropractor will a full clientele not afford to have his own home? And the actor himself is such a whiney loser.
But, I hate the boy (Jake?) who can’t act, I hate the Jon Somebody guy, who also can’t act but it looks like they have given Kutcher a role he can play perfectly: sweet natured hot idiot.
People watch this shit, huh? Go figure.
Well they replaced Charlie with a younger version of Charlie…think about it
I won’t be watching I liked Charlie best.
I have to admit, I have nothing good to say about the new series. It wasn’t even funny at all, Ashton is dumb as ever could be. The plot seems like a last second thought, like Ashton came up with the idea and every moron liked it. I do not see myself watching any more of the new series, it was just plain terrible. I’d be surprised if the season isn’t cancelled before its run time.
ashtons best acting is in commercial non speaking roles and short scene appearences.Chosen strictly as eye candy,there won’t be another season
I can’t say I was a Charlie fan but this Walden character can’t decide if he is a nice guy or a Charlie wanna be. I don’t even bother taping it anymore. And the Allen character has turned into just a putz. Boring boring boring. And when did such dirty talk become such acceptable television dialog? Did the writers forget how to write actual conversations?
As a fan for many years I find the directors choice to kill off Charlie in such a way distasteful and completely out of line with the background of the entire story. I expected Charlie to be kidnapped by a stocker or a husbend of a one night stand or even die by heart attack durring sex. His charecter thrived on doing everything imoral but yet seeming to always know how to get out of trouble and end up at the top being rewarded for his I dont care attitude. I always thought of Two and a Half Men like a reality show built around Sheen and now the show is just stupid the same as Waldins charecter. Lets say goodbye to the dumb guy and send him back to his wife. Replace him with someone who can compliment the other charecters instead of dumb down the show.
It’s a terrible show. If you think of writers like Joss Whedon, Dan Harmon and Mitchell Hurwitz, Chuck Lorre just doesn’t match up. He’s heavily reliant on sex jokes