Uncanceled Showdown final pits ‘Jericho’ vs. ‘Almost Human’

Well, this is not necessarily the final match-up we were expecting when the Uncanceled Showdown brackets were set up, but the competition has come down to two shows: “Almost Human,” which held off a late charge from “Freaks and Geeks” to win the One-Season Wonder field, versus “Jericho,” which crushed all comers, including the once-mighty “Firefly” and its browncoat fans.

That is, of course, part of the fun of a thought experiment like this. “Firefly” seemed an obvious finalist, but it turns out that the same fans who convinced CBS to uncancel “Jericho” in the first place were able to stomp everyone in their path. “Almost Human,” meanwhile, was one of a large group of shows we were considering for the lower seeds on that side of the bracket (look for “Rubicon,” “Better Off Ted,” “Karen Sisco” and more in Uncanceled Showdown 2: The Uncancelling, sometime in 2015!); it could just as easily have been, say, “The Chicago Code” in that 10 seed, and then who knows how that bracket might have turned out? Still, when in doubt on any internet-based pop culture poll, it's safest to bet on the sci-fi show, even over something as beloved as “Freaks and Geeks.”

So go vote for your favorite if you have one left (or vote against the one whose victory would annoy you most). You have until Thursday, August 28 at noon Pacific to cast a vote; the winner will be announced that day.