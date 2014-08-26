Uncanceled Showdown final pits ‘Jericho’ vs. ‘Almost Human’

Well, this is not necessarily the final match-up we were expecting when the Uncanceled Showdown brackets were set up, but the competition has come down to two shows: “Almost Human,” which held off a late charge from “Freaks and Geeks” to win the One-Season Wonder field, versus “Jericho,” which crushed all comers, including the once-mighty “Firefly” and its browncoat fans.
That is, of course, part of the fun of a thought experiment like this. “Firefly” seemed an obvious finalist, but it turns out that the same fans who convinced CBS to uncancel “Jericho” in the first place were able to stomp everyone in their path. “Almost Human,” meanwhile, was one of a large group of shows we were considering for the lower seeds on that side of the bracket (look for “Rubicon,” “Better Off Ted,” “Karen Sisco” and more in Uncanceled Showdown 2: The Uncancelling, sometime in 2015!); it could just as easily have been, say, “The Chicago Code” in that 10 seed, and then who knows how that bracket might have turned out? Still, when in doubt on any internet-based pop culture poll, it's safest to bet on the sci-fi show, even over something as beloved as “Freaks and Geeks.”
So go vote for your favorite if you have one left (or vote against the one whose victory would annoy you most). You have until Thursday, August 28 at noon Pacific to cast a vote; the winner will be announced that day.
Huh. I’m unable to muster enough interest in either finalist to bother to vote again. I would’ve thought that Firefly and Freaks and Geeks would have had it in the bag. Maybe they’re both (and I’m) too old?
Whenever I see a public poll for best novel and Ayn Rand is at the top of the list, I know to ignore the entire poll.
This is that poll.
It’s the Internet. It’s all about fan mobilization, not quality, and giving people things to argue about.
Plenty to argue about, so, mission accomplished I suppose.
I thought Almost Human was a great show.
I don’t understand Fox though,
They made a big deal about pairing Almost Human with Sleepy Hollow on Monday night for a classic SciFi/Fantasy duo…
But then they only showed new episodes of both shows on the same night once or twice.
Almost Human was a turd.
We’re all entitled to our own opinions :)
And you think The Leftovers is badly written? Oh my.
Almost Human was an exciting working class sci-fi action show.
The Leftovers is a pretentious, slow paced soap opera disguised as a sci-fi show.
As unoriginal as it was uninspiring, ‘Almost Human’ was yet another example of a fascinating idea developed elsewhere (the great Swedish show, ‘Real Humans’) and then ruined by Americanization: i.e. seemingly lifting elements from the original without a basic grasp of what makes it brilliant, and then wrapping that mess in the trappings of some of the most tired and worn-out story tropes that exist: the buddy cop/crime procedural. Ugh, calling it terrible would be high praise.
And describing anything on TV except an actual soap opera as a ‘soap opera’, is as derivative and lackluster as the writing on that huge, steaming pile of drivel that was ‘Not-Even-Close-to-Being Real Humans’.
I really enjoyed watching Almost Human, and I don’t think it aspired to be anything but a decent episodic sci-fi show.
It reminded me of similar shows I used to enjoy as a kid like “Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea” and “Time Tunnel.”
When I say “The Leftovers” is a soap opera, I mean every little bit of normal life depicted on the show is way more dramatic and emotional than it should be.
It may be because the show is building some reveal that makes all the over dramatization make sense, but I fear it’s just because the writers have a poor grasp of how actual humans interact…
Not sure why you’re so willing to give Almost Human a pass for not “aspiring” to be anything more than a shitty Sci-Fi show, but because The Leftovers is on HBO, suddenly the standards have shifted?
I had a nice chat with Roger Ebert about this exact topic way back in the early days of Compuserve?
I wish I’d written down what he told me, but it was basically this:
He rated movies based on what he perceived the director was trying to accomplish and how close they came to their goal.
I feel “Almost Human” did a great job being a simple weekly sci-fi show.
I feel “The Leftovers” is failing miserably as an exploration of human nature.
I understand where you’re coming from. But Ebert also hated bland products, which is what this show is. And I seriously doubt that was the creator’s original intent. On no level – none at all – could Almost Human be considered a success, and that’s according to nearly every critical publication out there. It was a bland, uninspired show that didn’t even deserve the full season run it got. To champion this show above other choices in this “showdown” like Firefly and Deadwood seems completely insane to me. But that’s the internet for ya, I suppose.
I guess we’ll just have to agree to disagree.
I found almost every episode of Almost Human interesting and exciting.
Get and watch the 2 seasons of Real Humans (Äkta Människor), the original, much better, and more believable (it’s not about a crime-fighting duo) sci-fi look at what may happen when we have humanoid robots living and working among us.
i liked Almost Human, i was a little sad to see it go, but having it in the final not only shocked me it also let me down. i think it’s recent demise gave it the advantage over lots of better shows.
Jericho on the other hand, i also watched and enjoy, but i think the second season was proof that it had run it’s course, i would have also like to see another show there, but i completely understand how it’s fan group still has the power that uncancelled it on the first place.
I actually voted against Jericho in every round. Despite loving the show. It just happened to up against the four shows I love more (Happy Endings, Firefly and Deadwood) sad none of them are in the final but happy to finally be able to vote for Jericho! Thanks for the great poll guys.
Nerds have the worst taste.
because your results have been obviously trolled
welcome to the internet
I liked a lot of things about Almost Human, but I’ve never seen such an overuse of ADR. There were entire scenes of the two leads riding in a car or eating noodle where you never saw the actor on screen moving their lips.
No Terriers, Freaks, Deadwood, or Firefly in the final? This is a good idea hamstrung by the fact that people have short attention spans … My personal final would’ve been deadwood v firefly … Oh well – I won’t be voting on any more stuff like this
This is why we can’t have nice things.
Neither of these shows are bad per se. They’re just average. It kind of blows my mind that either of them got this far.
Jericho v. Almost Human. Your poll is invalid.
One thing no one is mentioning is how incredibly funny Almost Human was. I was sad to see it go because it was the only show on television that consistently made me laugh. Would I rather have Terriers or Deadwood back? Sure. But I wouldn’t say the poll was invalid. I’d happily welcome Almost Human back into my living room.
Did you include The Sarah Connor Chronicles in this contest? Because that really would have had my vote…