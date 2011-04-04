‘United States of Tara’ – ‘Crackerjack’: Substitute teacher

As I said last week, because I’ve seen the entire third season of “United States of Tara,” I don’t know how much I’ll be writing every week, but I’ll try to at least have a few thoughts on each episode to at least provide a jumping-off point for discussion. A quick review of episode two coming up just as soon as we share sweatpants…
“I worry a lot about getting stuck.” -Marshall
“Crackerjack” features a lot of movement on Tara’s back to school story, as Shoshana emerges on her first day of class, and we discover that Jack Hatteras believes in DID as much as I believe in James Dolan’s competence to own the Knicks (and is a complete prick in the way he lets Tara know this). Max also gets a new job – and costs Neil his own job, at a time when Neil’s desperately trying to convince Charmaine that he’s a reliable grown-up – and Marshall and his boyfriend Lionel make an amusing mash-up between Tarantino and a 19th century comedy of manners.
But for the first time in a very long time – maybe for the first time in the life of the series – I thought the most compelling part of the episode involved Kate. Kate’s a character it feels like the writers are never quite sure what to do with, beyond wanting to give Brie Larson something to do. But this season, that directionless quality becomes a crucial part of what Kate’s about. She wants to grow up, she wants to get out of this boring town and away from the stress of her crazy mother, but she doesn’t quite know how. And just as she comes up with her latest scheme – going to Osaka to teach English to Japanese students – Tara has another DID flare-up, and Kate winds up brawling with T on the front lawn, trying once again to save her mother from herself. Kate shouldn’t have to be her mother’s caretaker, any more than Marshall fears he’s going to be, but you have to play the hand you’re dealt sometimes, and that scene – both before and after Tara re-emerged – was pretty damn terrific.
Okay, your turn. What did everybody else think?
One of the things I think about with Kate’s story is how much parents might reasonably owe their kids (in terms of more parenting work) after they turn 18. Kate’s legally an adult, she’s graduated from high school, and theoretically her options are endless.
But she has grown up fast living with the alters, and missed out on a lot of the parenting that would have provided her the stable grounding to launch from.
And I think this is the basis for her not really knowing how to go out and be an adult. It’s harder than it looks, and especially without that stable foundation. And on top of all that, something that Tara is going through is always going to trump Kate getting her needs met.
It was very touching at the end when Kate asked her mom for what she has been needing all along, and tragic that these things have been postponed into her young adulthood.
And I’m guessing Kate’s detour will continue, even if she has finally figured out something reasonable and plausible to do. That Tara’s complications will keep getting in the way, and Kate will stay “stuck”, despite all the effort.
I hope this season sticks to less weird storylines for her.
I loved the scene between Marshall and Kate especially. “You’re the glue” was so insightful and full of love, and made what might be in store for Marshall sound poetic.
I also thought the scene between Lionel and Marsh was interesting, because I totally thought it wasn’t that Lionel was trying to say he wouldn’t be interested in Marshall given more choices, but that Marshall wouldn’t be interested in him.
In Re: Lionel/Marsh, I don’t think Lionel was saying that at all. I read it as Lionel commenting more on how they are a product of the town they are living. They are both stuck together because currently they are the only option to either of them.
The problem I had with this “so-called-kansas-life” is who the hell do they think they’re fooling? This show took great pains to not make Marshall’s coming out a big deal. He was gay, he casually came out to his parents and the rest of the show continued along without a hitch. That doesn’t happen anywhere in Kansas. Period.
I loved this episode, thought it was slightly better than the premiere as it had less exposition and things to set up, it was just a good, solid half-hour of television. I thought all the plots really worked, and that by this point the show just knows these characters well enough to challenge them in new ways – as we saw with the fight between T and Kate and generally Kate’s struggles to be an adult. I loved the scene between Kate and Marshall, it was just a natural, normal scene between two siblings and it really resonated with me. At this point I have given up on this show to be anything more than just a good acted and executed drama and rely less on it being a comedy, but I simply lost it in laughter when we saw that horrible short film Marshall and Lionel made. I also thought John Corbett and Patton Oswalt did a great job in the bowling alley scene. I do however wonder sometimes how far and how dark this show can go until it either gets stuck and goes too far. This kind of show do tend to have an expiration date at some point and I hope that Diablo Cody and the rest of the producer start thinking about that. I think this becomes the case with most shows in their third seasons, as they can either become stale or find ways to reinvent themselves. While I still find Weeds enjoyable, I can’t really see this show doing a Weeds or a LOST and changing the whole premise and structure of the show, it is far too low-key a show for that. All in all, I primarily find the show enjoyable just to spend some more time with these characters, and I can’t wait to see where the show will take them this season.
Any Kate storyline would be better than last years ridiculous Princess Valhalla story
During the kitchen fight T looked like and channeled Heath Ledger’s Joker.
I too thought the most compelling scene was the Kate/T one; it was very dramatic and moving to see Kate having to be the adult, properly, here – and that she rises to the occasion – plus the sheer determination of her fight to keep T from getting Tara into trouble. The knock-down-drag-out fight that ensued showed some maturity in Kate, finally, an understanding of what is at stake and that it doesn’t just affect her – and indicated that she was not only well aware of it but knew that she had to step up, take responsibility, and solve this problem. I also think this marks a maturity in the show. The trouble that the alters can get Tara into isn’t primarily funny anymore. While there second season got into slightly more damaging behaviour with the Pammy storyline, there already seems to be a sense in this season that the alters are posing a real danger to Tara – and to the family in turn. I love the comedy of it, but everyone is so good in this show that when it gets dark, it’s brilliant. I found the final shots/moments very moving.
I actually was a bit put off when Tara just said that Kate couldn’t go, right off the bat. Doing something like that is what Kate needs – to see something else in the world. I thought they could have emphasised more that she though Kate needed to think about it way more, but then of course the ending wouldn’t have worked so well. Japan? Go. Kate should get out and make her own life now, even if that includes making huge decisions on a whim and, inevitably, huge mistakes.