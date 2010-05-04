United States of Tara, “Department of F***ed-Up Family Services”: Gimme some more help!

A review of last night’s “United States of Tara” coming up just as soon as I get to a predicate…
“Because our mother’s disease is going to bury us all!” -Marshall
“Department of Fucked-Up Family Services” climaxes with a plot device that wouldn’t feel out of place in a sitcom from 40 years ago, with Charmaine posing as Tara to fool the inspector and paint a picture of a happy, functional Gregson clan while Tara herself is running around as the feral Gimme. (In fact, I’m pretty sure this was a “Bewitched” plot at some point or other.) But because the “Tara” creative team never strays far from the real pain at the family’s center – here with Marshall unloading on the entire family, climaxing with the brutally honest line above – it can get away with moments like that. Charmaine filling in for Tara isn’t so much a joke as a relief. The show has laughs at times with Gimme and Alice and the other alters, but at heart this is a huge burden not only on Tara, but her husband and sister and kids. She needs help, they need help, and while the inspector might have caused major problems for the family if he had met the real Tara, fact is the Gregsons are in dire need of assistance from someone.
In addition to driving another wedge between Tara and Max, here with Tara bonding more with Lynda, this episode also finally gave us a big ol’ clue about why the alters re-emerged almost immediately after Tara entered the Hubbard house, as Tara wakes up from her post-tornado walk beside Hubbard’s tombstone, and later discovers a painting of the guy(*) in her garage. While Hubbard couldn’t have played a role in the trauma that caused Tara’s DID, it would appear he had a relationship going with one of Tara’s alters(**) – perhaps one we haven’t met yet?
(*) The shot of Hubbard in the previouslies at first struck me as one I had never seen before, but in looking through a few episode guides, I see that the character appeared briefly in last season’s “Transitions,” the episode where Tara and Charmaine’s parents came to visit.
(**) I gather both from some of Diablo Cody’s pre-season comments and from Alice’s reference here to T living on the streets of Seattle that we shouldn’t expect to see T again for a while, if ever. And I’m okay with that, as she was always the least interesting alter to me.
Though Kate’s story (here with her preparing to essentially prostitute herself for cool swag) continues to be out of sync with the rest of the show, I liked how the other two storylines balanced laughter and pathos. Charmaine keeps trying to act like being pregnant with Neil’s baby isn’t a big deal, even though she, Max and Neil all know it is (Patton Oswalt’s reaction to Charmaine asking, “Do you know how hard it is to plan a wedding?” was priceless.)
And while Courtney’s refusal to break up with Marshall is mostly being played for yuks, it’s obvious how much discomfort this is causing him, too. Teenagers are weird about sexuality in general, and Marshall’s struggling in particular to accept and embrace that he’s gay, and this crazy girl isn’t helping that at all (even if she’s providing plenty of entertainment for drama-loving Lionel).
Another strong episode of what’s turning out to be a strong sophomore season for “Tara.”
What did everybody else think?
Hi Alan…good luck at HitFix! Been reading your blog since the NYPD Blue days. Good luck!
S2 of U of T has seemed more cohesive which has made it more interesting (for me).
Corbett is doing solid work this year. His behavior is more authentic as opposed to being the eternally patient husband.
Marshall’s struggle rings true and we have stalker Courtney now pushing his already exhausted buttons. I almost died, when she appeared at the diner, and said about not meeting Marshall’s gay husband until his funeral. Gilchrist has been stellar all season. His rant, systemically taking down each member of the family was a bit heartbreaking. Marshall seems to be one who has somewhat of an understanding of the family dynamic.
I am very interested to see how the late Mr. Hubbard fits into part of Tara’s puzzles.
I did miss Shoshana this week.
Three cheers to Neil for finally getting angry at Charmaine.
I think we see Corbett doing a good job partially *because* we saw him as the patient husband previously. It’s all the more affecting to watch because we have seen where he’s come from,and where the return of the alts has brought him this season
What exactly did Diablo Cody say about T before the season began? I’ve been wondering why she’s the only alter we haven’t seen this season so I’m glad they finally addressed her absence. I agree that I don’t need to see her on a weekly basis, but I don’t think there was any reason to drop her entirely. And while I realize T is just an alter, it stills feels a little like the character got Chuck Cunninghamed. Similarly, while I agree with your previous comments that Toni Collette is a good enough actress to pull off the transitions without the costume changes, I wouldn’t mind seeing a little bit of costume every now and then just for continuity’s sake. Alice in particular took such pride in her appearance that it seems a little strange that she’d suddenly be okay with walking around in Tara’s t-shirts and jeans.
testing guest comment. sorry.
Was that Mo-Mo as the guy Courtney thought was Marshall’s boyfriend? Love him, and I know teens mature at different rates, but having only seen him play grown-ups, combined with the five-o-clock shadow, it threw me a bit to see him playing, presumably, a high schooler. And this is a show where the kids really look like kids, usually.
Loved Marshall’s monologue. Such a great character, and I love having three such different characters that are going through similar things on TV right now, or recently anyway–Marshall on this show, Kurt on Glee, and Justin on Ugly Betty. Marshall’s of course the most nuanced of the three, (and the only one with an awesomely crazy forced platonic life partner) but then, the other two shows are camp and this one isn’t.
I liked T, I miss T, but I think it makes sense that we haven’t seen her this season, not only because it feels natural to the storyline, but also because she was such a big part of the show last season, and it feels right to spend more time with other alters now. I enjoyed Alice’s reference to her. I think what makes T kind of an ingenius creation is that despite how incredibly different she is from Tara, it’s wholly believable that T could have come out in Tara’s college years without anyone knowing that anything was wrong. For a normally pretty responsible young woman to sometimes cut loose and act like a party girl, and to go by a shortened version of her own name during those times, would seem pretty normal to me. And if there were a hint of a darker cause, really the worst I would conjur is bipolarism, not DID.
christy, I believe the guy you’re calling Mo-Mo is actually one of the gay neighbors. He and Marshall started becoming friends last week when they were all in the Hubbard’s basement.
No, Haaz Sleiman – the actor who played MoMo in Nurse Jackie – hasn’t been on US of Tara.
right, OK, but still, the guy you’re referring to, that Courtney thought was Marshall’s bf, was one of the gay neighbors, not a fellow classmate to Marshall.
Ahhh, no wonder I couldn’t figure out who that was, I was looking for someone new. Makes much more sense now. Thanks all.
Sammy Sheik. Thought I’d say his name since I gave him a short shrift by mistaking him for Haaz Sleiman. Anyway it explains my confusion about the actor AND his age. :)
Did anyone else find it curious that after a massive tornado that destroyed the entire neighborhood, Tara’s “craft room” (or whatever she called it) was completely intact? Glass bottles lined up neatly on their shelves; boxes exactly where she left them; ‘recent’ painting untouched.
That inconsistency took me out of what was an otherwise great episode.
I believe they were out in the garage. Tara said before Charmaine moved in, she had a craft room, but now Char is sleeping in it, so she moved everything into the garage.
And I believe someone (Max?) says something about Kate leaving a door open, which is part of why there was so much damage (or I’m making this whole last part up…I’ll have to rewatch it).
Maybe I saw the whole thing differently, but didn’t Alice pop out for a quick second after they found the painting of Mr. Hubbard? I totally interpreted that Alice had some sort of relationship with the neighbor, and even took the thought so far (in my head) that perhaps Tara’s medication use and control of her DID played a part in Mr. Hubbard’s suicide (i.e., Alice stopped visiting… something along those lines). Did no one else read that into the scene?
Yes, I interpreted that as Alice peeping through, too. Tara changed her voice and folded her hands in that Alice-y way.
I thought this episode was really strong. I was waiting to see Tara start talking with Lynda and am happy to see that it was connected to the hubbard discovery. However, I wasn’t able to catch what alice or the new alter said about hubbard in the garage. I tried a few times but couldn’t get it. Could some one tell me what she said?
I am eager to hear more about the pact and expected to hear more this episode. I believe it will be somewhat burried (on Charmaine’s side) until the end of the season as indicated by Max helping to end the conversation rather than ask a question and then Charmaine’s almost being back to normal dealings with the pregnancy and Niel.
So once again, could someone post what was said in the garage by Alice or the new alter about Hubbard.
Thanks….How I wish the show was an hour long!!!
Didn’t she say something along the lines of ‘I don’t understand why he wanted us all to go away’?
We like to refer to the ‘Previously On…’ scenes as the ‘Prevons’ (pree’ vonz).
This season has been really great to watch so far. Probably because too much of the first season was used to establish all the alters and how Tara and her family copes with it – there wasn’t time to tell the actual story. Now that’s all/mostly established, this season have episodes with a sense of purpose that last season never did and there seem to be an actual storyline to tell. I almost want to rewatch the first season more carefully this time because I don’t remember the dead neighbor at all, and am now too curious.
They like this
Great episode. I’m glad the Hubbard story and Tara’s actions are deeper as they hinted at (Tara sliding off her shoes when she first enters the house) wasn’t just a mistake and was all planned. Alice seemed to imply she knew Hubbard – either had a relationship or involved in his murder).
Kate’s story rings so false, it’s absurd. While I like the Comic Artist, she also rings absurd.
Tara is acting like selfish child oblivious of her actions. At the rate she’s going Max is going to leave her and take the kids with him.
JWIII
As a Royals fan who has his heart broken annually by the team, it was funny to see the bombshell news broken with the announcement “Here’s a fun Royals fact for you.”
I’d like to think there is coherence in T’s absence. Since the Alters are all designed to protect Tara, wouldn’t it be more interesting to do a pseudo-retcon that T is now absent because what she represented was protecting Tara from the issue in her teenage years which we had resolved last season, thinking her rape caused her illness. T is no longer needed, Tara knows the truth there and reconciled with that part of herself.
It works for me. This is especially so since now we’re seeing more of Alice and Tara, as Tara is creeps closer to solving her mystery they’re emerging once again to protect her and from the flashback with the poncho and Alice-esque woman we can see they are tied to it. And Alice showed some kind of link to the neighbour too…
I really am loving this season, it really does seem to be clicking much better and I’m way more invested in the characters.
I liked the quick little shot of Max being uncomfortable with Charmaine’s hands lingering upon his arm. In fact, I wonder how much of her attraction to Neil is due to his friendship with Max, who in many ways is her ideal man.
Max was uncomfortable with Charmaine’s hand lingering on his thigh. I think it’s just a thing of him knowing better than to encourage her in any way, shape or form to be crazy.
Testing, sorry!
Alice: I wish I knew.
Lynda: you wish you knew?
Alice: I wish I knew why it was so important to him that we all went away.
Lynda: your neighbor?
Alice: Don? No.
Lynda: your husband?
Tara: look, sometimes I do things that