‘United States of Tara’ – ‘Explosive Diorama’: Alters’ day off

A review of tonight’s “United States of Tara” coming up just as soon as I lollygag in a nice sensible beige pant…
“You make art with all your selves.” -Lynda
After the last two episodes took place on consecutive days, “Explosive Diorama” picks up with weeks having passed since the tornado and Gimme’s rampage, and a couple of interesting things have happened: 1)Tara has been spending a lot of time with Lynda (and not with Max and the kids), and 2)The alters have been gone for a while.
In fact, unless my memory is failing (both of the series and of this episode, which I watched a few weeks ago), this is the first installment of the series in which the alters haven’t appeared at all. And I seriously doubt that’s a coincidence.
Diablo Cody has said she wanted this season to go deeper into Tara as a character herself, and not just as the person who turns into Buck, Alice, et al. And what we see here isn’t an especially pretty picture: a woman eager to run away from her life, and barely even aware that she’s doing it, or that she’s hurting the husband and kids who put up with an ocean of trouble because they love her. Last year, T tried to steal Marshall’s boyfriend, which was vaguely forgivable because it was T doing it. Here, it’s Tara herself who has stolen Kate’s new friend and mentor without even acknowledging what she’s done. It’s Tara who acts put out when Max drives out to Kansas City to give her a home-cooked meal, Tara who clearly would rather not have the family show up to the First Night event, and Tara who looks ready to run away from the family altogether by the time she and Max blow up at each other.
Or is it really Tara?
When Max asks about the possibility that Tara might have an alter who’s similar to her in many, but not all, ways, it opens a kind of Pandora’s Box for the series. On the one hand, suggesting that there are more Tara-like alters basically gives the writers an easy out whenever they want to do something that’s not 100% consistent with the character, and it could leave the audience constantly questioning which “Tara” they’re watching (and possibly caring less about the show’s heroine as a result). On the other hand, though, the idea isn’t out of bounds from what little I know about DID, and something is up when Max is able to unload on Tara like that in front of a crowd without triggering a transition into Buck or Gimme.
The idea could be a metaphor – that Tara, through her friendship with Lynda and her extra-curricular activities, is changing her own, real personality enough so that she and her husband don’t get alog, and in a way that makes her strong enough to resist a transition – or it could be leading to yet another breakthrough between Tara (whichever Tara it is) and Shoshana whenever they have their next session.
All I know is that the more the Gregson marriage spirals out of control – here with Max running to see Pammy (who may have no better chance for revenge on Tara) – the more interesting this season has become. I may not like the person Tara is right now, but she’s not boring.
Some other thoughts:
- All the talk of the bicentennial flag, coupled with Tara’s fireworks fear, was pretty anvilicious. Clearly, the bad thing that triggered the DID happened in 1976, right?
- Charmaine was in rare, amusing form tonight as she tried to drop the infidelity bomb on Nick without losing him. Loved her blaming sex with Neil on having watched a documentary on chronic fatigue syndrome, as well as her attempt to compare the restaurant to something in a Euorpean gum commercial. And the punchline of Neil asking Nick for a ride home from the art show was nicely-played by all involved.
- Kate’s entrance into the cyber sex world (and what happened to the collection agent job, anyway?) still remains largely divorced from (and less interesting than) the rest of the show. But I do wonder if we’re heading towards the idea of Kate starting to treat Princess Valhalla Hawkwind like an alter – where she’s still in charge, but can pretend like it’s the superheroine doing all the distasteful things.
- Penny Marshall directed this, which led me to her IMDb page to see if she’d directed any episodic TV since the “Laverne & Shirley” days. Turns out she directed two episodes of the final season of “According to Jim” – and that those were her first directorial credits since 2001’s “Riding in Cars with Boys.” I had no idea she’d dropped off the map like that.
- When Max told Charmaine that guys have a hard dealing with fiancees who cheat on them, all I could think was that John Corbett would know this well, given the number of times Carrie Bradshaw messed with Aidan. (And that was even before the heinous-looking movie sequel.)
- At first, I assumed Hanny helped out Marshall with the Courtney break-up as a favor to the newly-out gay kid on the block, but here he is hanging out (and doing “A-Bombs”) with Marshall and Lionel again. Having more fun with the local teenagers than your middle-aged partner isn’t a good sign for that relationship, is it?
What did everybody else think?
I thought that Charmaine looked shocked/distracted when looking at the house in general, and that it’s the house where the bad thing happened and the pact was made, and where Tara had the flashback to in the Hubbard house.
Also what could the significance of the wind-up toy and Cheez-it maze be? Also Marsh’s LIAR box? The maze could be Tara’s struggle to come out of the trauma, the only way she could find her way out of the “maze” was to fracture into different identities. But maybe I’m reading too much into her multi-alter art.
No way are you reading too much into it, surely. Lynda pointed out that all of Tara’s selves are ‘telling’ her what to do/how to make the house, so the alters seem to be remembering things Tara Gregson can’t, although seemingly all the selves that were once integrated as Tara Craine can. I can’t believe no one asked what the house art meant. If this doesn’t come back in future episodes I will be highly disappointed.
However, I read the toy in the maze as more of a representation of Tara being trapped in the house (where a liar lives) and struggling to get out but failing, which would orginally be the actual situation, probably, then mirrored in her psychological situation.
I definitely got a bad feeling about Hanny and Ted’s relationship once he, Lionel, and Marshall ditched Ted at the showing.
Charmaine is really getting out of control, and almost letting Nick believe Neil forced himself on her speaks of her intense fear of responsibility. She “needs someone to love her” but she seems to lack the basic ability to consider her affect on other people’s feelings at all. Marshall was right when he called her a narcissist.
This episode was all over the place.
I don’t really like Tara though I feel compelled to because it’s a show about her. She’s completely oblivious to the world and all the damage she’s doing.
Is it implied Max is going to cheat on Tara now or is he just looking for someone to relate to?
I’m still shocked they were married for so long.
I was really expecting Charmaine to recognize – and react – to Tara’s art piece. Didn’t happen. I have anxiety for her poor baby; she needs a diagnosis, too.
There have been rumors for some time that Penny Marshall has been ill. This is my guess for why she dropped off the radar for the last few years. Too bad, because she really does great work.
Tara was such an unsympathetic jerk this episode. She has been a jerk in the past, but only when controlled by the alters. It really spoiled much of the goodwill I had for her in the past. She has overtaken Charmaine as the least sympathetic character, and I feel soured on the show.
Even if they try to explain it away as a near-Tara alter, the heart of the show has blackened enough to lose much appeal.
I’m much more interested in Kate and Marshall’s stories, than Tara’s self-centered descent into despair.
This season has been rather disappointing, actually. So disappointing that I’m starting to wonder if season one was actually good like I remembered it being. There isn’t a single shred of authenticity this season, with the possible exception of Max, who also is the only character I’m not irritated by. Charmaine being by far the most annoying. I don’t find her attempts to explain flippantly write of the situation amusing at all, especially since I know where it’s headed. Likely a wedding day run away with Neil.
If it wasn’t for my morbid curiosity over the mystery of Tara’s trauma, I would have given up on the show after last night’s episode.
I liked this episode because it was Tara as herself who was being an ass, not the alters. I mean, come one, there has to be a bad side to every person.
I’m not exasperated or anything like the other commenters. It’s always been a part of comedy shows to have someone with a bad personality, like Charmaine. They are the anchors of comedy. In House, Dr. House’s overall horrible demeanor is a joke-button. It’s also the case in Frasier, where some of the characters are not very likable. In The O.C., which is a drama, one of the running gags is how Julie Cooper is outrageous. In Desperate Housewives, we have all the housewives, who become more comedic with their desperate and less admirable actions. Anyway, Charmaine reminds me of my sister, who is insufferable, but sometimes the insufferable parts are funny. OK, I’m lost now.
The broken hearts on Pammy’s shirt are blatant statements. Hany is hot, but he is starting to worry me. If he cheats with Lionel, I will be seriously pissed. Ted is the only Michael Hitchcock role I like.
I like pomegranate’s maze theory.
I also want to quote this season’s episode 6, when Shoshana talks about Hany’s relief at finding a “familiar face” in Ted: “The pitfalls of choosing someone for safety is we come to recent them over time.” It’s what’s happening with Tara and Max right now.
I’m sorry, there’s a typo. It’s resent, not recent. Anyway…
Perhaps I missed the thing that explains it, but I often get a strange vibe between Charmaine and Max. It’s been there since the beginning, but I’ve particularly noticed it these past few episodes.
If I were Lynda, I’d feel a little weird about what Kate was doing with my character. So far Marshall’s story has been disappointing as well, but hopefully it’ll get more interesting with Hany and Ted in the picture.
I didn’t think Tara was being that much of an ass. Okay, maybe a bit, in stealing Kate’s friend and in the way she directly treats Max. However, what she is doing in itself doesn’t seem wrong to me: creating space to be artistic and a person on her own apart from her family, which is CLEARLY helping her to get closer to the root cause/s of her DID. And now maybe she’s not so afraid of fireworks, so perhaps Lynda, by not protecting her from her fears but rather forcing her to face them (a nice moment) will be instrumental in helping Tara back on the path to recollection and integration. Which would be really annoying for Max who has been trying to do it for 18 years. Or at least 1 and a half, anyway.
Still, I hope he doesn’t cheat, although I’d understand why he might.
The House artwork was fascinating to me. And particularly that she signed it Tara Craine instead of Gregson. Part of what I love about this show is that a less intelligent text might feel the need to tie all these loose ends up in each episode, so this episode would end with Tara voicing the ‘hey, maybe I was abused in 1976, and maybe I am being Tara Craine right now’ hypotheses. I like how we are left to piece things together for ourselves. Here :)
Also, re: the url: ‘Tara’s gone crackers’. Lol :)
I enjoyed last season more than this one. I found it to be more humorous and more interesting from the standpoint of disoovering all her different alters. I do agree, Alan, that Tara has become unlikable.
I saw Penny Marshall directed this episode and that made me look for more information on what she’s been doing. There’s a lot of weird tabloid stuff about her. Is she sick? Is she 250 pounds like on a mag I saw? She’s a real talent, I hope she’s okay.
I liked this episode and didn’t think Tara was awful except for stealing Lynda from Kate. So she spends time away from her husband and teenage children- big deal. Art is powerful and an important part of who Tara is. Max should be happy for her and come together with her in a healthy place instead of being the rescuer/caretaker resentful angry person. He is getting so whiny lately I can’t stand him. I can’t believe he went to see Pammy- he had a thing for her before Buck did, maybe that’s why Buck came out that night at the bar.
I love Charmaine’s character-as others commented she’s an incredible narcissist and lots of fun to watch. And finally I love this season and Tara’s my favorite show. Guess I’m in the minority.
We’ll have to disagree on the point of the “European gum commercial” line – that was so blatantly “let’s throw in a real Diabloesque line here that would never come out of someone’s mouth in real life” moment. There have been a few of those this season, but that one really set my teeth on edge.
Prediction: the abuse that shattered Tara’s personality happened on July 4, 1976.
Interesting that you said Penny Marshall directed this. From the first time we met Shoshana, she’s reminded me of Penny Marshall.