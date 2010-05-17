‘United States of Tara’ – ‘Family Portrait’: Cheating yourself

A quick review of tonight’s “United States of Tara” coming up just as soon as I leave you there like a cone…
“Other people are real, Marshall! You can’t just fuck around! We’re all real!” -Ted
The question of who is or isn’t real becomes trickier when you’re dealing with the Gregson family, though, doesn’t it?
Max cheats on Tara, but he does it with a woman Tara’s body already had sex with, albeit while Buck was in charge. Later, Max essentially gets his wife’s permission(*) to sleep with another woman who is also herself. Kate meets a rich, seemingly nice guy while in her Princess Valhalla Hawkwind guise, though he seems more interested in her as her. Eventually, it seems, every member of the family will either have an alter ego or be tangled up with someone who does. And that makes life really damn complicated. Maybe the reason none of the family members yet have faces in Tara’s painting is because she’s waiting to see who they become next.
(*) Question: are we supposed to take Shoshana at face value and assume her motives are entirely honorable? Or is there a chance that, like Buck and Alice (who often wanted to have sex with Max but could never get him to do it), she’s trying to seize control of the body, and is just being smarter about it?
Two particularly strong scenes involved the guest stars: first Neil learning Charmaine is having a girl in the same conversation where she turns his abortion line against him and tries to use it as a wedge to keep him out of his daughter’s life forever, and second Pammy lamenting the fact that normal guys are never interested in her for very long. I’m glad to see Patton Oswalt getting more to do this year than last, and Joey Adams has been a nice addition to the bigger ensemble.
So what did everybody else think?
Can’t wait to see what Tara’s secret it, who Mimi is. She’s seeming sinister for sure. This show is incredibly layered and smart. I’m loving this season.
This season feels all over the place. I enjoy it but some of it is kind of unbearable. I know they had issues with the first season but this one feels even less coherent.
It’s so hard to take Kate’s scenarios serious.
I enjoy the character but the situation she finds herself in are over the top. I enjoyed summed up the story with the valhalla princess and the artist. It served as a nice reflection on all 3 women (tara, artists, and kate).
I really like Max. The character we’ve been shown from season 1 to season 2 didn’t seem capable of cheating on his wife and especially with another women. I guess there’s a certain solace in sleeping with the woman you wife’s alter was fucking.
I’m shocked to say that Charmaine’s story is the easiest to digest.
No one was bothered at how they told us some big stuff was happening? They’ve been showing it to us, did they really need to tell us?
I think this season is light years better than last season. I love that Max isn’t infinitely patient anymore (but remorseful when he cheats) and the kids are finding their own identities through the company they keep. Bravo, team Tara!
I don’t really have a problem with Kate’s storylines– to me they’re believable. I think it’s because in high school I knew a girl like her, who was very bright and mature, but not as much as she thought she was. At the time this website called hotornot.com was popular, and she got into some bad situations with men she talked to online, and never seemed to get the consequences of what she was doing. I think someone like that is prone to doing these elaborate, dramatic things as a way to assert that they are grown up and need to be taken seriously for themselves. So Kate doing similar things rings very true to me, as part of her own method for figuring out who she is and what she wants to act like.
Also, a minor quibble: I believe it was T and Alice who wanted to sleep with Max, not Buck.
That sentence isn’t as clear as I intended. The point was that both Buck and Alice have at times seemed interested in taking over for good, and also that Alice wanted to sleep with Max. I believe it was established that Max and T did have sex a few times before they established the No Sex With Alters rule.
I think I’ve said it before, but it’s worth repeating. John Corbett is doing some really good work here. I’ve always found him to be a one-note actor, but I’m pleasantly surprised by the layers he’s brought Max. I’m really enjoying the season. I watched last season out of boredom last summer On Demand when nothing else was on, but I was far less into it than I am this time out.