‘United States of Tara’ – ‘From This Day Forward’: Charmaine getting married

A review of the “United States of Tara” season two finale coming up just as soon as I take leggings for granted…
“Let’s plow.” -Charmaine
“From This Day Forward” ended this confident second season on a very strong note. Some stories never quite worked (specifically, anything to do with Kate, including what turned out to be underuse of Viola Davis), and others are left to be dealt with next season (the mystery of Hubbard’s relationship to Tara, the half-brother that Tara and Charmaine will now likely want to track down), but Diablo Cody and company wrapped up most of what they needed to, and did it in the show’s usual mix of the poignant and the ridiculous.
In particular, the finale was a wonderful showcase for Rosemarie DeWitt as Charmaine. Charmaine began the series as the broadest, most extraneous character, but as she’s come to (mostly) accept the reality of her sister’s condition, Charmaine’s emotional story has become just as important and powerful as Tara’s or Max’s or Marshall’s. Here, even though she was rushing into marriage with great-on-paper Nick while carrying the baby of better-for-her-in-reality Neil, I felt for her as that wedding was upstaged and eventually wrecked by Tara’s issues. And then I laughed at the slap fight with Chicken, and then felt for both sisters when their parents revealed the truth about their half-brother and the molestation that led to Tara’s DID. And if Charmaine didn’t get the trophy husband(*), she does get the guy she clearly liked better (even if she treated him awfully at times), and I liked the 21st century Miss Havisham quality of her going to the bar with him without taking off the wedding dress.
(*) Interestingly, Tara’s alters generally come out when she’s under attack in some way, but here Chicken (whose role is to protect Charmaine) emerges, I suspect, because Tara realizes on some level that Charmaine doesn’t really want to marry Nick – who turns out to be no prize with the rough way he handles Charmaine outside the kitchen – and uses Chicken to do the dirty work. Once the wedding is over, Tara returns.
And now that we have a clearer sense of what caused Tara’s DID, I’ll be curious to see what next season’s stories might be. This information won’t cure her, and she still probably has to find Brice and find out more about Hubbard, but now we’re worrying about the margins of the bigger picture. The Gregson marriage has survived distractions by Pammy and Lynda and then Pammy again, the kids are (for now) back on their mom’s side again, and Shoshanah is still around to offer advice. What conflict comes next? Other than, of course, the never-ending battle to give Kate something to do that makes sense, is interesting and in any way has something to do with the rest of the family?
Where would you like to see “Tara” go next season? And what did you think of how season two wrapped up?
The change in Nick over one episode was pretty drastic. Very convenient of him to suddenly turn into an asshole so we could be angry at him for this entire catastrophe instead of Charmaine.
Not a terrible episode, though, the last 3 of the season were an improvement over the first 9.
The transformation of Nick did not start and end with this episode. The writers spent a good portion of his scenes all season making him subtly more cruel and intolerant when it came to Charmaine’s issues. Whenever he had a lengthy scene, he’d always say one or two things a bit off putting. I think the point was to have all those little things that just didn’t sit right add up to a huge blow out
Yeah, but to wait until the very moment the wedding was to begin, in front of all the guests..? That came across very forced, to me.
What was that song at the end of the episode?
“All of Everything” Frankie Avalon
I thought this was a strong season, but the finale was a bit of a letdown. Despite the way he handled Charmaine outside the kitchen, I still don’t think Nick was a bad guy. But they were clearly trying to make him seem less perfect than they’ve previously done. That wasn’t really necessary, though, as it was always obvious that Neil was the right choice for Charmaine. After a season of conflict between Tara and Max, I thought things with them were wrapped up far too neatly. And I was really hoping the storyline with Kate’s boyfriend would turn out to have a point, but it turned out to be as meaningless as Kate’s debt collection job and anything to do with Linda. It’s almost like the writers have ADD when it comes to that characters’ storylines. I also think I’m intrigued by the revelation that Tara and Charmaine have a brother, but will be frustrated if they drag that out for too long next year.
The writers can’t seem to create a gripping storyline for Kate – I understand that Kate’s flailing, trying to find out what she wants to do or even who she’d want to be, but it doesn’t make very interesting television to watch, as it is presented now.
It might’ve been more interesting if Kate had tried defending/ignoring Max’ views and then carry that storyline over into the next season.
Oops, I didn’t mean Max there, ofcourse, I meant Kate’s Ron Paul boyfriend, Zach.
I love waht Kate’s character brings to the show. An episode back when she’s all dressed up for her lunch date in a little black dress Tara says something like, “Just be yourself”. That was a sweet mother/daughter moment. It was good advice, ironic coming from Tara who has such trouble being herself. In this episode Kate’s dad walks into her room when she’s making out on the bed with Zach. Touchy situation, it was so uncomfortable & real. Max was trying to figure out what to make of the situation. He was protective & probably puzzled how to handle being a father to a young woman. Kate & her brother have a tight bond, it’s cool watching them together. Kate & Marshall are both playing out a “coming of age story”, discovering who they are & how they fit into the world – classic!
I was a little surprised that her stalker/Gene didn’t come back and stalk her some more.
I loved it. Especially when Max was saying what he would be to all of Tara’s alters. Guess that’s just the romantic in me. Who knew? And I thought it was nice that the family came together at the end.
Gulp, me too! “I’d carry Chicken to the car even though I knew she was only pretending to be asleep…” Sob.
I was a bit let down by the season finale. Tara has shown herself to be quite self-centered and wouldn’t let Charmaine have her day. However on a figurative level Tara’s family is so fractured that marriage to a family that is more balanced psychologically became increasingly untenable. It’s time to find out what Tara went through to protect Charmagne.
Please see Alan’s asterisked comment above, which I found highly intuitive. Tara was not being selfish. She was doing the exact opposite, protecting Tara in whatever way she could.
Alan’s suspicion might be true, it might also not be. Both views are equally valid.
Personally I think Tara doesn’t have much say into when her alters pop up, so she can’t really be blamed. In the case of Chicken there was enough tension and pressure on Tara at that point to entice a change, especially since her dad just told her about their half-brother (and Charmaine trying to brush it off).
Let me clarify: I meant Tara was being self-centred as Tara before Chicken arrived.
I kind of thought that as well, Hutch. Her pouting and sulking before the parents arrived didn’t seem very Tara as I would normally expect her to act. There seemed to be a little T in that behaviour. However, she just found out that her Mother and Father had kept the fact they they were in a Foster Home secret from them for all those years, when she was searching for answers, so perhaps we can forgive a little self-centred-ness? But it did seem slightly out of character that she behaved that way for so long before Charmaine’s (lovely) “They’re making space for me in their normal family portraits” speech.
I’m just glad that we had a minimum of T this season. I understood her place in Season 1, but I always found her grating and irritating.
I don’t think we saw her at all, did we?
I think she only showed up to yell at that foster mother’s husband guy a couple weeks back. But I agree with Dan S. – T is annoying.
Lame, lame episode. Hugely disappointing.
I thought the finale provided an ample amount of closure and curiosity: closure for the kids’ love lives; closure for the mystery of Tara’s disorder; curiosity for the whereabouts of the revealed brother and how the sisters will handle their new knowledge. Plus, Patton Oswalt was the ultimate Knight in Shining Armor. I was very satisfied with the episode.
Did they ever reveal who wrote the obscene comment on Tara’s mural in season one?
Pretty sure that was Gimme, Tara’s animalistic alter who also pissed on her father while he slept.
I think Gimme even pissed on Marshall while he slept. Remember that season 1 episode 2 storyline?
I guess I must have watched too closely to analyze each episode but I never liked Nick and thought he was trying to keep it together. I am glad he is gone. I also hope some day Kate gets a good story line the actress does a great job Playing Kate.
I agree with Hutch, the finale was a bit of a let down. The second season had been building a nice pace, the the finale felt rushed and only half considered. Hated the way the Crane’s exposited their daughter’s past. It did not feel organic or real, but very much a like a writer hurrying to get it all in. The mother especially, I think would have been much more careful and crafty as to how she doled out the truth, both in this episode and the last one.
this show sucks, really. There is no way someone as disturbed as “Tara” could have married and had children; no way. Also, she is such a terrible, terrible mother; the children should have been removed from this home long ago. The husband is a dolt.
I love Toni Colette and Rosemarie DeWitt , so I watch. But I really hate Diablo Cody for thinking she understands DID, she obviously doesn’t.
madaboutmen: It is obvious that YOU do not understand DID. Many people with DID have very supportive spouses – and yes, children to boot. Most people with DID have very subtle “switching” from one personality to the other. You may work with people with DID and have NO IDEA that they have the condition; they may send one or two alters to work, just for the purpose of work – and that is all whom you ever see. For example, Tara works painting murals and the persons who employ her are none the wiser.
Since people with DID usually have such high intelligence, there are many who are white collar professionals working in high pressure jobs due to their ability to strongly multi-task – including lawyers, doctors, and others who work in corporate America.
As for Diablo Cody, she has some of the foremost experts in the world, advising the show.
DIDStudent
How is Max a dolt? He puts up with an incredible lot, so much is true, but you also get the idea that he has been doing this for years and years. Plus he loves Tara and she’s the mother of his children. He clearly made a choice when marrying Tara, to take her and her disorder.
In fact, I’d say Max is probably the most interesting character in the show, just watching him cope (and not cope, now and then).
I agree with qrter about Max being very interesting. I still remember the penultimate episode of season 2 where Max reveals to Nick that he grew up fatherless. I think it’s in Max’s nature to take care of people.
I LOVED the finale. It was one of the best finales I have seen in a long time. I despise cliffhangers, especially since with Showtime we have to wait a year. It was so sweet and romantic. Max’s words to Tara at the end made me cry. I do not think that the mother’s discourse regarding the events that happened was inappropriately done. The girls had been chipping away at her and she finally came undone. Plus she was under stress with the (1) revelation that they were in foster care which most likely really caught her off guard after a lifetime of keeping that secret and (2) with her husband’s worsening dementia.
Anyway, I loved loved loved the season finale. VERY WELL DONE!!
It actually put me in good spirits.
(And I am glad she didn’t marry Nick so that we don’t have to be put through a nasty divorce next season).
DIDStudent
I have to disagree, it all felt a bit too rushed and forced to me, trying to make a more or less neat end.
Season one’s finale felt much more fitting, not trying to create some forced dramatic climax at a wedding, but Tara finding out she had been looking for answers in the wrong place, in a down-played, downbeat way.
Does anyone have any insight onto whether we’re supposed to assume that Charmaine was molested as well? Tara doesn’t remember it and Charmaine would have been even younger, so it’s possible she wouldn’t have remembered it either. And Charmaine certainly seems to have some psychological problems of her own… just curious to see if anyone else wondered this.
I get the idea that Tara has protected Charmaine from things like that happening to her, maybe even putting herself forward, in Char’s place – see all the references and comments Tara has made over the season about swearing to protect Charmaine.
The mother clearly said that she sent the girls away after she found out what he did to Tara, before he could do it to Charmaine, also.
@ Maggie: I believe the line was something to the effect of “After Tara told me what had happened, I sent you two away.” That line was actually the basis for this question, as it was somewhat unclear if Tara was the only victim, or the only one with enough maturity to speak up for herself.
That being said, qrter’s explanation makes sense to me.
This is pure speculation, Alan, but the way you twice mentioned Bryce and Hubbard in close proximity made me wonder… is it possible they are/were the same person? Would definitely be a let down dramatically since he’s already dead, though.
Finally got around to watching this, and I liked it a lot. One quibble though – Chicken acts more like an 3yo than a 5yo.
There was a moment at the end when Tara and Max are talking before they dance that Tara bows her head and closes her eyes in what seems to be her standard alter- changeover body language, but does not seem to make a drastic change. I wonder if this lends something to your theory earlier in the season of Tara possibly being an alter of Tara or other versions of â€œTaraâ€ more serious than a simple mood swing. Seeing her make the change in this episode from the self-centered person we saw at the art show to more emotional persona, makes me wonder if you were on to something. Anyone else get that vibe?
Also agree that the classic move of youâ€™re grabbing my arm too tight was overkill for Nick. Probably overkill for any show trying to use that move and line again in the future – except for Lifetime movies of course. They should feel free.
I actually felt sympathy for Nick. After all Charmaine cheated on him and was pregnant with another man’s baby. Then she gives him this guilt ridden spiel about never finding love before him in order to get him to stay.
If I was him I would have bailed sooner. But you can tell he was conflicted, since deep down he was a good guy and did try his best with Charmaine. In the end he just couldn’t take it, he’s no Max.
I’ve finally started watching the show on DVD and just finished season 2. I’m so sorry I hadn’t found it sooner! Toni Collette’s amazing, and the whole cast makes their characters believably flawed and very human. I’m really looking forward to finishing the series, I just wish they hadn’t cancelled it!