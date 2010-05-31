‘United States of Tara’ – ‘To Have and To Hold’: Meeting Miss Mimi

A quick review of the penultimate “United States of Tara” of season two coming up just as soon as I remove gluten from my diet…
“Don’t forget to be yourself.” -Tara
And now, we are very close to an answer.
After the middle portion of the season focused heavily on Tara’s attempt to establish a stronger identity for herself and the stress it put on her marriage, we’ve returned to the mystery of what caused her DID, and to the alters, in a big way in the home stretch. “To Have and To Hold” offered a huge piece of the puzzle by explaining that Mimi was Tara and Charmaine’s foster mother after they were removed from what was apparently a very abusive home. It brought back T for the first time all season, and introduced us to yet another alter in the child-like Chicken.(*)
(*) All of the alters seem to be defense mechanisms in different ways, but Chicken is odd in that she protects Tara from emotionally experiencing whatever is happening but needs physical protection otherwise, whereas the others can stand up for themselves. (And Buck can deliver a pretty good beating, as we saw last week.)
Someone expressed concern last week that if Tara found the cause of the DID, the show would come to an end. Really, though, unlocking that mystery is only one small step on a much longer road to mental wholeness for the character. If/when she finds out who was abusing her at home, Buck and the others won’t simply disappear. Her psyche is still fractured, and the alters will still come out and cause trouble at the wrong moments.
And in the immediate future, there’s still the matter of Charmaine’s wedding – and the inevitable confrontation with their parents – to deal with in the finale.
Some other thoughts:
- Marshall’s story this season has been about him becoming more comfortable with his sexual identity, and so it feels appropriate and sweet that he and Lionel should manage to meet in the middle and realize they like each other. Personality-wise, this doesn’t seem like a long-term kind of relationship, but hopefully it will go better than Marshall’s dalliance with the football stud.
- Toni Collette gets the flashy stuff (here again with the introduction of Chicken, and the eruption of T), but Rosemarie DeWitt is just as good with the smaller material, here showing Charmaine finally (mostly) coming to grips with the reality and necessity of Tara’s condition. She wants her sister back for the wedding, but she no longer seems like she’s going to act like Tara’s faking.
- I had forgotten that Buck had his own motorcycle, which makes me wonder how well landscaping pays that the family could afford to buy something so expensive for one of Tara’s alters.
What did everybody else think?
Alan I hate to be off-topic, but did you have nothing to say about the latest Dr Who?
BBC America didn’t show a new episode because of the holiday weekend. Next new one airs Saturday.
This show does a great job of not going where viewers expect it go. I just hope they don’t go there with the seemingly inevitable sexual abuse route. Love this show! The whole cast is amazing, and writing is consistently engaging, sometimes brilliant.
They could use some other traumatic experience(s) as the impetus for Tara’s splitting, as the the primary cause of DID is severe and prolonged trauma experienced childhood, whether from emotional, physical or sexual abuse, or some combination. However, I believe 90% of people exhibiting DID experienced sexual abuse specifically, so it’s not just viewers’ guess, it’s realistically likely to have been a factor, if not the factor. But hey, this is is TVâ€”they could come up with any number of realistic (or not) explanations for Tara’s condition. And there’s no “worries” about finding the traumatic event/abusers because 50% of DID patients have less than 11 alters… meaning USoT could keep coming up with new identities for a very long time. Plus, integration or co-consciousness can take up to a lifetime. And, as another patient mentioned about herself when Tara was an in-patient at the hospital, some people can achieve integration and then lose it. It’s a very serious topic which offers innumerable zany opportunities for the writers…no doubt why they chose it and why it’s such a great premise for a show…on “multiple” levels!
I’d think it’d be wrong for them to not go the sexual route. As Portia said the majority is a result of sexual abuse.
I agree. It is almost necessary to go the sexual abuse route. Unless they want to offend the Dissociative Identity Disorder community. The huge majority in the western world are impacted by severe repetitive sexual physical and verbal abuse from which there is no escape. Often incest. And frequently, maternal incest.
Peace.
I wholeheartedly agree. If they did not attribute it to sexual abuse, they might offend the entire DID community.
The vast majority of DID sufferers in the western world have experienced cruel relentless and long term physical sexual and verbal abuse. Often it is incest. And frequently – maternal incest.
(Everyone thinks it is the father. I would not be the least bit surprised if it were the mother).
Peace.
What if the people (Beverly and Frank) who Tara and Charmaine know as their parents are really their adoptive parents (following Mimi)? We’d still have another level to go. Has there been any evidence that Beverly and Frank are biologically related to Tara and Charmaine?
This was actually my very first thought.
Ooh, I did think last night about how Beverly talked about not breastfeeding last week – which could fit with the adoption thing but the way she framed it seemed like she could have done so but chose not to. This could be easily explained away but at the time it worked to suggest Tara was with Beverly as a baby. So perhaps they are not adopted after all.
They like this
So I’m curious (if anyone knows) just how much of Tara and Charmaine’s legal history would be available to them (assuming real life conditions)? Would they be allowed to view family court records, considering that the records are about themselves?
I like aforkosh’s idea that Beverly and Frank might not even be their biological parents. They could even be the _second_ set of adoptive parents, if Tara and Charmaine were removed from an abusive adoptive family.
I can’t find much to relate to in Marshall’s story (I’m not seeming how it relates dramatically, except for the tenuous concept that I guess he’s seeking some sort of stable relationship that he lacks in his family, but looking in all the wrong places) and Kate’s story has gotten completely absurd (meets a rich dude online who promises to buy her a condo…perhaps Kate is suffering delusions???)
I half expect Kate to get murdered by the rich dude. He creeps me out.
As for Marshall he’s a character in the show. He’s just doing his thing. How is he looking for it in all the wrong places?
I was confused by the scene when Mimi’s husband showed up. Both Tara and Charmaine recoiled from him immediately upon seeing him, but he and Mimi dated the year as 1976, and his confusion seemed authentic as did Mimi confirming that he wasn’t there in ’76. Nevertheless, Tara morphed into T. Did I miss something?
I am completely uninterested in Kate at this point.
Unless Tara turns out to have been abused by Princess Valhalla Hawkwind I’m really not sure what the point of any of that storyline was or why Viola Davis agreed to take the part.
I wondered that myself
I was confused as well. Kate’s storyline needs to be put out of it’s misery.
I think that might have been me with the concerns about finding the root cause of the DID. The reason I feel that the show (as I experience it) would be over if all were revealed is: it is the quest to solve that particular mystery that has driven the narrative arc, for me. The alter appearances are brilliant and of course integral to the show (although the same may not apply to Kate’s increasingly oddball storylines) but I have primarily been following that main thread as it unravels. So, discovery would be a new step in the plot, I feel, but I would nevertheless be really interested to see what they would do with the show/Tara’s many selves once/if everyone gains the knowledge of the DID trigger.
I do find it interesting that each answer raises more questions though, like those from others in these comments about a) whether the Craines (sp?) adopted Tara and Charmaine b) who Dwayne is; why T knows him; why Charmie also seems instantly uncomfortable around him, and how/when they can/could have know/n him if he wasn’t with Mimi in 1976.
You say, Alan, that we are now close to an answer. I’m not convinced we are, yet. We have one answer, yes, but, like the end of last season, many more questions. There is sure to be a showdown at the wedding (poor Charmaine) but it would fit with the pattern if they leave something major hanging in order to provide a new line of investigation next season. Perhaps I will be proved wrong. And I am dying to know what happened, so that wouldn’t be a bad thing, in my opinion. Can it really just be that the girls were abused in their first home, went to foster care, then were adopted? Wait, no, it’s not just that, is it? There’s the whole Dwayne mystery – unless he is their real Dad and abuser – but that would be odd for T to be aware of him if Tara was so young at the time; I can’t imagine a 5 year old having a 15 year old alter – is that possible?
What did others think of Chicken as an alter? Apart from adorable. I thought they might ask her some questions about the abuse, as I assumed she might have some special, fresh insight, unless she is a part of Tara that existed before any abuse occured. Was Chicken (since it was Tara’s ‘nickname’) always an alter? And, if she is not a pre-abuse alter, might she know anything about the abuse itself, since it could be more recent in her memory (I know that doesn’t really make sense, since Chicken the alter is as far removed, temporally, from the abuse as everyone else, but I kind of thought of her as having the thoughts and memories of Tara at that age, so the memories would be as-though-recent if you see what I mean…)
And also, what did people think of that performance from Collette? It’s so hard for adults to play convincing children, and I thought she was alright but that she did less, physically, to sell herself as a five year old than she does with other alters. Perhaps the stillness was a part of the characterisation, but it felt as though she relied on her voice a little too much to convey the young age of the alter, when she might have done more with her body and face. How cute was ‘I seeping’, though? :)
Oh, sad times, how long do we have to wait for next season?! :(
There’s still one more episode this season.
I know but after that there is one big looming gap. Sigh :(
Hi:
Actually I love Toni Collette, but I did want to comment that I thought Chicken was her worst acted character.
Anyway, you are right. Littles (younger child parts) can be completely “stuck in time” and sometimes even think they are still in the abusive environment and have no idea what year it is, so it is entirely possible that she, holding different memories, experiences and feelings, would hold entirely different and ‘new’ information than the other alters.
Peace.
Oh, I love Toni Collette as well, so I kind of felt bad for saying Chicken wasn’t the most awesomest display of acting ever. I think it’s just that Collette’s usually so exceptional that when she’s just plain good it looks bad in comparison…
Anyway, thanks for confirming my suspicions about Chicken and her potential to be ‘stuck in time’ and thus have better access to memories of the abuse. Also I find it very interesting that you say it is typically maternal abuse that triggers DID. I wonder if they will dare go down that route with the mother that we know on the show. I feel like they would want it to be someone we don’t know, as having an actual child abuser in the form of Beverly might be a bit much even for Showtime. It would just be so difficult to deal with, I think, that they might have it be someone we never get to meet.
Peace to you also…
Alan wrote “…. which makes me wonder how well landscaping pays that the family could afford to buy something so expensive for one of Tara’s alters.”
Ok, I’m reading way too much between the lines, but perhaps Tara receives some sort of government disability due to her condition. (She is unable to hold down a job, right?)
I think I missed a mention of Buck’s motorcycle, but I did hear Chicken say something about “Buck’s bike.” My assumption was that she was referring to a child’s bike, and that Buck was a child at the time. Is it possible that the alter Buck was out and a child? Or is there another real-life Buck we haven’t met yet who the alter Buck was modeled on?
Chicken doesn’t say “Buck’s bike”…she says “I don’t want to ride a tricycle, I want to ride a big girl bike.” T transitions to Chicken when Mimi mentions the Bicentennial parade…and remember in Tara’s memory she and Charmaine and riding in the parade…Tara is riding a bike and Charmaine a tricycle.