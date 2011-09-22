‘Up All Night’ – ‘Cool Neighbors’: Isn’t it ironic?

A quick review of last night’s “Up All Night” coming up just as soon as I make my Facebook pictures look good…
Two episodes in, two things seem fairly clear about “Up All Night”:
1)Emily Spivey and company have a very good handle on Reagan, Chris and baby Amy when they’re at home;
and
2)Spivey and company are still trying to figure out what to do with Maya Rudolph.
As with the pilot scene where the two fought over who got less sleep, I could 100% relate to the idea of wanting to desperately seem cool in spite of the various sacrifices one has to make for age, babies, etc. That story felt fairly universal, and funny, and while I didn’t much like the set-up of them going to the party to throw off suspicion about having called the cops, the cell phone joke – which paid off not only their lame deception, but Chris’s tight jeans and “ironic” love of Train – was so perfectly-executed that I forgave the rest of it immediately.
Ava at work, on the other hand, still feels like a different show. At times it’s a funny show – for someone with three kids, Rudolph did a very good job at playing someone who doesn’t know how to hold a baby – but it’s so much broader than anything happening in the personal stories that I can’t see this approach working long-term.
Overall, though, I think I laughed more at this than I did at the pilot, and it was further evidence that there’s a potentially very good comedy here once they iron all the kinks out.
What did everybody else think?
Maybe it’s because I’m 33 and single but I can’t find the humour in the show – at all. And yet I can see it in Free Agents which is also about not-so-young-anymore people.
Right. What I meant to say is, I have 4 kids and though I can relate I still don’t find it nearly as enjoyable as Free Agents. I would actually watch the pants off a show just about Ava.
Weirdly, I’m 31 and single (and childless) and find this show hilarious (and MILES better than Free Agents), at least the non-Ava parts.
Comedy be subjective, yo.
Agree. I liked the first episode, but I laughed a lot at the second episode. And I think the parts at work do feel like a different show, but I also found it funny. And if it is funny, that it doesn’t quite fit is fine with me.
I think it’s got great potential. Will Arnett isn’t over acting, and Christina Applegate is delightful. Rudolph is still stuck in her SNL caricatures – which makes the whole show change tone.
The tight jeans joke and the baby wallet made the episode worth the time by far.
I didn’t like this episode as much as the pilot, but the scene with Will Arnett’s phone going off at the party was brilliant.
I didn’t watch the pilot, but I did catch the show last night, and your assessment is spot-on. Arnett and Applegate have very good chemistry together; I can completely believe them as a married couple. But the parts with Rudolph are so forced they kill the show for however long she’s onscreen. The show would be best severed by just writing her out.
I thought this was awful. I don’t think Reagan and Chris are recognisable as people. Real people aren’t happy to have their social desires exposed like this. Can you imagine anyone real who would have walked away from that tequila conversation? They are trying to make them feel like a real couple but they came across as inept and desperate.
I totally agree. This episode didn’t come across as thoughtful as the pilot. The gross exaggerations of poor decision making and desperation to seem cool felt out of synch with the characters that were established in the pilot.
I agree, there’s just a realism that Reagan, Chris and Amy have that I’m taken out when Ava comes in
Re: Up All Night feels like two separate shows – Once again, another show ruined by obsessive/excessive over-thinking/tweaking from the suits (will they ever learn?). Since they’re so in love with Maya Rudolph why don’t they just spin her off into her own show now before the damage to the current show is irreparable? Then they can hire a new boss for Reagan and go back to the original premise. I think this is a reasonable gamble that might produce two good shows instead of one uneven one.
i think coz of bridesmaids they wanted Maya Rudolph to be more board in her comedy, was the tone differant in the original pilot when she was on screen??
See, I totally buy Ava. She views baby Amy as a threat to her relationship with Reagan, but I think she masks that in her self-centeredness. So while I think they do amp up her personality to a large degree, it still comes down to a combination of insecurity and jealousy which is quite believable.
I hope Maya Rudolph goes the way of Rachel Dratch in 30 Rock. Lorne Michaels-approved mugging does not fit with actual comedy.
Wow, I couldn’t disagree more. I thought this episode was flat out terrible. The idea of Applegate and Arnett wanting to maintain their cool pre-parenthood selves was an okay idea, but it was executed in such a ridiculous way that I ended up thinking they were both idiots. They were so completely awkward it makes you wonder how they ever had friends in the first place. The fact that these characters have been introduced as generally smart people in the pilot, made their idiotic behavior in THIS episode even more egregious. That behavior would have worked in a show like Raising Hope, where they have established a level of quirk and ridiculousness, but not here, not yet.
The Rudolph stuff was predictably boring, and poorly paced. The scene where she shows up delivers the purse and leaves, seemed so out of place and pointless. Plus, how many times have we seen the “baby cries when one person holds her, but laughs it up when another does” routine. Emily Spivey is better than this.
Ugh, I actually enjoyed the still mediocre Free Agents more than this.
Absolutely agree
I gritted my teeth and got through the premiere. Tried to give it a second chance last night, but turned it off after five minutes. Then I read the above, and thought I should visit nbc.com. Arnett (in particular) and Applegate were playing grounded, real people? All I saw was two actors trying to out-deadpan each other. And Rudolph’s character is a distracting cartoon. I’m out.
I felt the couple trying to act cool was something you’d see in a lame multicamera sitcom. I was honestly waiting for the the laugh track to kick in. Maya Rudolph was the only thing I laughed at. Yea it’s over the top but you need a little zaniness especially since the couple are insufferable.
I missed the pilot, but figured I’d give this a shot. It just felt SO sitcommy, though, that I gave up midway through. I think I could appreciate the idea of parents struggling to be cool (I’m single and not particularly cool, but I see my parent friends being sometimes embarassed about not being able to even go out for dinner), but the forced bits about being seen through the window and leaving the tequila on the porch and running just made me wince.
