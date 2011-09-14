‘Up All Night’ – ‘Pilot’: Baby, let me sleep on it

I offered my review of “Up All Night” yesterday. Now it’s your turn? What did you think of Christina Applegate, the newly rehumanized Will Arnett, Maya Rudolph, baby humor, etc.? I know (virtually) none of you have seen the previous version of the pilot where Applegate and Rudolph were in celebrity PR, but do you think the new talk show setting is fertile ground for stories, or just an excuse for Rudolph to do Oprah? And do you expect to make a habit of the show?