Upfronts: Highlights and lowlights from NBC and FOX

Day one of Upfront Week is over, and if there’s never again two of the major networks in one day(*), it’ll be too damn soon.
(*) For those who care, this weird double-booking came about because NBC – which traditionally owned Monday of Upfront Week, while Fox went Thursdays – had the brainstorm a few years back to do an “infront” in April instead of an upfront, at which point Fox decided to claim the vacant Monday date. Then when NBC realized this year that the infront was just as pointless as Leno-in-primetime, neither network wanted to blink on Monday, so we got them both. And boy am I tired.
I’ve avoided attending the formal upfront presentations in recent years, in part because the dog-and-pony show aspect bores me (as it should, since these things are geared towards ad buyers and not people like me), in part because I’d rather watch the pilots as pilots, and not as cut-downs that give away all the best jokes and/or biggest surprises. But most of those cut-downs now wind up online within minutes after each upfront ends, and starting a new job gave me an excuse to go across the river and try to view Upfront Week with fresh eyes.
Early returns: I’m reminded of why I stopped going, but I also saw a few trailers with promise.
Some highlights and lowlights of NBC and Fox’s presentations coming right up…
Best-looking (but still not 100% selling me) cut-down: NBC’s “The Event” (Jason Ritter gets caught up in a conspiracy involving his missing girlfriend and Blair Underwood as POTUS) had all the things you expect from a trailer (scope, action, strategically-deployed subtitles, etc.) and seemed to justify all of the network’s faith in it as the tentpole of a reinvented, post-“Heroes” Monday night. But at the same time, I kept thinking throughout the cut-down, “Okay, but I want to see what episode three looks like.” (This concern has had other names, but for now should probably be referred to as The “FlashForward” Rule.)
Most pleasantly surprising cut-down: Fox’s “Lonestar” doesn’t sound very promising on paper – A 21st century riff on “Dallas”?” From the “Party of Five” producers? – and I’m still not sure it’s a show I’d want to watch regularly (even with Adrianne Palicki from “Friday Night Lights”), but the cut-down (and what we saw of the performance by unknown leading man James Wolk) at least has me intrigued.
Other cut-downs that made me say “Okay, I look forward to seeing more of that”: best of the rest were NBC’s “Undercovers” and Fox’s “Ride-Along,” with two veteran producers revisiting a familiar theme (JJ Abrams on spies with romantic entanglements, Shawn Ryan on cops and corruption) that look very well-executed in the trailers (and “Undercovers” looks to be “Alias” without the convoluted mythology and other stuff that ruined “Alias” by the end).
Show I hope will play better as a pilot than as a cut-down: “Running Wilde,” the “Arrested Development” mini-reunion with Will Arnett and Keri Russell, has Arnett as a slightly softer version of GOB, but the jokes didn’t land as well as I’d hoped. I don’t remember the “Arrested” cut-down, but I suspect Mitch Hurwitz and Jim Vallely’s writing isn’t as funny without all the context of a full episode.
Shows I have no real interest in seeing a pilot for after watching the cut-down: Most of NBC’s half-hour comedies (but particularly “Outsourced,” and not just because it’s keeping “Parks and Recreation” off the fall schedule) and “Chase” (generic Bruckheimer take on U.S. Marshals, very much paling next to how good “Justified” has been this spring), plus Fox’s “Mixed Signals.”
Most effective method of sucking the life out of the room: NBC decided to air an entire segment of its romantic anthology “Love Bites,” with Greg Grunberg (as a married tattoo artist) trying to take advantage of an overnight flight with Jennifer Love Hewitt (as herself). Showing an extended clip, or even a full pilot, can really energize the room if it’s good enough, as ABC discovered last year when they aired the “Modern Family” pilot to a huge response. But when you show something that’s just okay (with all of the very modest number of laughs coming from guest star Craig Robinson), and it just keeps going… well, it has a way of feeling much, much longer.
Second-most effective method of sucking the life out of the room: NBC brought out “Sunday Night Football” announcers Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth, plus four of the guys from the “Football Night in America” studio show… and let all of them talk, with four of the six giving endless monologues about their love of the game, the awesomeness of their show, etc. This happens a lot when sports and/or news people come to upfronts – if multiple people are on stage, they assume that the audience wants to hear from all of them, and at great length – but it was particularly annoying late in a very long NBC upfront where most of the cut-downs were received with applause that was a bit too grudging to be called polite.
Most effective method of energizing the room: As they did last year, Fox had the cast of “Glee” come out and sing – this time “Like a Prayer” – and given how much of the audience had obviously fallen in love with the show compared to a year ago, it went over huge, and closed a long and often dull day on a strong note.
What is a cut-down – is it select scenes/clips from the pilot episode, as it sounds?
Yup. Sometimes, it’s structured like a trailer. Other times, it’s basically the entire story of the pilot episode condensed into a few minutes time.
An interesting footnote to Lonestar…Jimmy Wolk went to North Farmington High School in Michigan, which also produced Pam Dawber from Mork & Mindy fame, and where Elizabeth Berkley went to high school before she was cast in Saved By The Bell. Not bad for one high school in suburban Detroit. And thus concludes the plug for alma mater.
I am so happy to hear your comment about Undercovers being an improved Alias. Alias was my favorite show before being replaced by Chuck, but it really did get way too convoluted in the last season or two. I’ve been looking forward to Undercovers ever since it was announced, so hopefully it will be a winner. I’m already impressed with the trailer, and it seems the two leads will be able to carry the story well.
“Undercovers” also has a taste of “Mr and Mrs Smith”. I like the leads and glad they went that direction instead of having some twentysomething tart of the day doing it.
It seems to me that so far race is the elephant in the room with Undercover – I can’t think of any successful action-adventure shows off the top of my head with two Black leads. I wouldn’t be surprised if the network pushes the show to be more of an ensemble piece if it’s not a blockbuster out of the gate.
I don’t have a problem with it, and I don’t necessarily think audiences will have a problem with it, but I’m guessing if the show does well, it will rarely be mentioned, but if the show does poorly, it’ll be held up as one of the factors in the show’s failure.
I’d also note that there was nothing in the trailer that made reference to the characters’ race or that would have needed to be re-written if the actors were White, Hispanic or Asian. I wonder if that’s going to be the way episodes are written in general. Again, I don’t really come down on one side or the other, I’m just curious whether or not it’s part of the themes or flavor of the series.
I was definitely intrigued by The Event. Can’t wait to see how that plays out but completely agree that I need to see what episode 3 looks like.
I though the Undercovers looked damn entertaining. I was glad to see that it’s tone was completely different from Chuck so they don’t run the risk of overlapping too much. That’s something worth watching for sure.
The other one that I was surprised to be so hooked on was Outlaw. I do love Jimmy Smits, but I’m not a big fan of legal shows (as a lawyer I get enough of that in my own life) so I expected not to care. But the combination of Smits openly joyous character and what could be a set of really compelling stories about the little guys and the wrongfully accused hooked me even if it doesn’t have much of a chance with that dreadful Friday timeslot. What did you think of that one Alan?
When I first heard they were trying to make a series out of the movie Outsourced I just couldn’t picture it lasting for a whole season. Like really, what could you cover that would keep me intrigued week to week? Looks like the sneak peek you saw confirms that. It’s really sad that it is the show kicking the wonderful P&R out of it’s time slot.
I’m not sure how things work, but if the failure of Outsourced means we get P&R back earlier I’ll root against it for sure.
Add me to the list of people who hopes that NBC gets Parks & Rec back into the lineup as soon as possible. Just jaw-dropping that they’d bump one of their most critically acclaimed comedies– NBC really seems to be the 2010 network leader for “staggeringly, obviously bad decisions”.
Am I the only one who thought it was weird seeing Matt Lauria playing an adult in the Ride-Along trailer, considering his FNL character is supposed to be 15 or 16?
Given that, like most of the FNL “kids,” Lauria looks a little ridiculous as a high schooler, I’m fine with him as a grown-up.
The preview they are showing online of Mixed Signals made me laugh several times. More than the other comedies for sure. (Outsourced looks like it really should be a cute little movie, not a series.)
Surprised you didn’t like it more.
It is a cute movie. I liked the movie a lot but it’s the show I’m skeptical about… if only because when I ended the movie I had enjoyed it but didn’t really need to see anything more than I already have.
What were those protesters outside the NBC UpFronts? They were all over 54th street.
NBC is in a dispute with a number of its unions, I believe.
So Alan is there is anything SciFi/Fantasy to The Event or is it just a straight up political conspiracy thriller?
No idea, though some of the comments on Twitter suggested the cut-down was deliberately skirting past the show’s “genre elements” (and on the web, “genre” has come to mean “sci-fi” and only sci-fi).
I’m a media buyer in Chicago and we attended the live feed events. Talk about exhausting! We don’t even get the real dog and pony show… We just get to watch it projected on a screen at a crowded party. Oh well… ABC is this afternoon at ESPN Zone. They at least usually have good grub!
Hey Alan, what do you think about Parks and Recreation’s Jean Ralphio (Ben Schwartz) getting a full time role on Undercovers? I know that got me more interested in the show. The way he was sucking up to the male lead in the trailer I saw was hilarious.
I’m not buying “the event” it looks too much like another half ass attempt at something, where they throw in a hodgepodge of items, and then start to focus on the personal lives of totally boring people, and the show gets lost after a few episodes.