USA announces premiere dates for ‘Burn Notice,’ ‘Psych,’ ‘Facing Kate’ and more

USA announced some of its major programming decisions for fall and early winter, including when “Psych,” “Burn Notice,” “Royal Pains” and “White Collar” will return after their summer seasons wrap, and when new drama “Facing Kate” will debut.
“Psych,” which wraps its summer run in early September, will be back on Wednesday, November 10, and will air an “It’s a Wonderful Life” parody on December 15. “Burn Notice,” which airs its summer finale on Aug. 26, will follow on November 11.
“Royal Pains” and “White Collar” fans will have to wait a bit longer, as both shows will return in January (specific dates to be announced), along with the debut of USA’s newest character-driven series, “Facing Kate.”
Described by its creator as an “anti-law drama,” “Facing Kate” stars Sarah Shahi (“Life,” “The L Word”) as a lawyer who becomes disenchanted with the justice system and embarks on a new career as a mediator, helping people settle disputes outside of a courtroom. Michael Trucco from “Battlestar Galactica” plays her ex-husband.
Shouldn’t they have also said something about the future of Covert Affairs?
Since Covert Affairs is a new series, USA usually runs all of the produced episodes in a row. They don’t really split the seasons until the second season of a show. White Collar had a mini-break last year but that’s only because of the holidays, IIRC.
And I’m sure it’ll get picked up, it just might not happen until after the season aired. IIRC, that’s what happened with White Collar.
and what about the Marshall and Mary show? Is that coming back?
In plain Sight got picked up for 2 more seasons.
If I recall correctly, IPS has been renewed for two more seasons. I don’t think there is word about production and scheduling (on when I did read about renewal, nothing had been announced). IPS was put into background viewing for me last season. I like Weller and McCormack-instant likeability but something else was on/dvr’d during it’s run this year.
I was also a tad unhappy with TPTB removing David Maples and in turn his wife who did not reprise her role as Eleanor.
holy shit i thought i was gonna have to wait till january for more burn notice….but novemeber…shiit
Wish I knew if there was going to be another season of Criminal Intent.
I really don’t care for the way that USA splits the seasons of these shows. I’d rather have a complete, mostly uninterrupted run. Plus, whenever they return whether it’s in the fall or winter, it’s only for a handful of episodes.
Hmm…”Facing Kate” sounds a bit like that other NBC/Universal unsold pilot, “Rex Is Not Your Lawyer”.
Exactly how many episodes is Royal Pains coming back for? As far as I can tell they’re scheduled to run straight til September putting them at a dozen episodes – are they coming back for only half as many? That doesn’t seem to make much sense.