USA announces premiere dates for ‘Burn Notice,’ ‘Psych,’ ‘Facing Kate’ and more

USA announced some of its major programming decisions for fall and early winter, including when “Psych,” “Burn Notice,” “Royal Pains” and “White Collar” will return after their summer seasons wrap, and when new drama “Facing Kate” will debut.

“Psych,” which wraps its summer run in early September, will be back on Wednesday, November 10, and will air an “It’s a Wonderful Life” parody on December 15. “Burn Notice,” which airs its summer finale on Aug. 26, will follow on November 11.

“Royal Pains” and “White Collar” fans will have to wait a bit longer, as both shows will return in January (specific dates to be announced), along with the debut of USA’s newest character-driven series, “Facing Kate.”

Described by its creator as an “anti-law drama,” “Facing Kate” stars Sarah Shahi (“Life,” “The L Word”) as a lawyer who becomes disenchanted with the justice system and embarks on a new career as a mediator, helping people settle disputes outside of a courtroom. Michael Trucco from “Battlestar Galactica” plays her ex-husband.